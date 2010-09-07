Sons of Anarchy, ‘So’: Dad’s gonna kill me?

“Sons of Anarchy” returned tonight. I posted my broad review of the season’s early episodes yesterday, and an interview with creator Kurt Sutter last week. Now it’s time to get into the nitty-gritty of the premiere, with spoilers coming up just as soon as I sell you some magazines…
“Every time I think maybe I’m heading in the right direction, I end up in a place I never even knew could feel this bad. What did I do, man?” -Jax
In my review, I expressed some concern over the idea that the kidnapping of Abel is such a big, primal crime that it would basically take over the show. And though “So” sets up several ongoing storylines – Gemma’s fugitive run and her father, the Charming mayoral election, whoever it was who attacked SAMCRO after Half-Sack’s wake – the episode as a whole does pretty much get swallowed up by the search for Abel, and by Jax’s grief over the (hopefully not permanent) loss of his son. Unlike Gemma’s rape last season, this is a crime that’s both known to everyone and where there’s still a goal beyond getting revenge on the perpetrator. Abel is still out there, still needs to be found, and it’s hard for both Jax and the show to focus on anything else.
But damn… if Charlie Hunnam is going to be this good at showing Jax feeling this bad, I can live with him and that story dominating the series for a while.
If you were reading me back on the old blog, I wasn’t entirely sold on Hunnam when the series began. Maybe it was the accent (which has either gotten better, or I’ve just gotten used to how he sounds doing it), maybe it was the difficulty Sutter had in the early stages of making a conflicted character with a peacenik agenda interesting in this world, or maybe it was the symbiosis of actor and role that sometimes doesn’t happen right out of the gate. But he’s owned Jax for a long time now, and he’s so savagely great in this episode: so hurt and lost for so much of the hour(*), and then so righteously angry when he bashes the shooter’s head into the pavement after the drive-by.
(*) I don’t know if it was makeup, or method acting, or a combination of the two, but Hunnam looked perfectly exhausted and empty for most of the hour.
Clay spends all episode prodding Jax into finding his anger and using it, but I doubt even he expected something quite as brutal and uncontrollable as what Jax released there. It’s interesting, though, to note how often Clay calls Jax “son” in this episode – something, which if he did earlier in the series, was so rare that I don’t recall it. Clay is trying to be there for his stepson at his moment of greatest despair, but knowing what we do about their conflict of the past two seasons, and their conflicting visions of the club, it’s hard to look at his behavior as 100% altruistic. He wants Abel back as much as everyone, and he does feel for Jax, but he’s also taking advantage of the circumstances to turn Jax into the man Jax has been so reluctant to be – to be the kind of ruthless killer who can keep SAMCRO respected and feared whenever the arthritis keeps Clay from riding anymore.
But whatever Clay’s exact motives, you can see that everyone – other than Gemma, who doesn’t know, and Stahl, who’s too much of a narcissist to really empathize – has been deeply affected by the boy’s abduction. (And to a lesser extent by the murder of Half-Sack.) Jax’s grief radiates in waves, to the point where he’s able to defuse the stand-off between the Sons and the other gang with only a few words. You look at that face, you hear that voice and what it’s saying, and you can’t help but feel for him, too.
And Tara, who’s become more a mother to Abel than his real mother, is wrecked by both his abduction and Jax’s attempt to push her away before she gets hurt by the family business. This is Hunnam’s episode, but Maggie Siff is damn good during both of Tara’s freak-outs, in the nursery and then in surgery. (And also when Tara approaches Half-Sack’s coffin and she has to flash back to how he died protecting her and Abel.) She may insist to Jax that her life is better with him in it, but seeing what she’s been through before, and what she goes through here, I’m not so sure – even though I wouldn’t want to see this show without Siff in it.
The fugitive storyline necessitates that Gemma be out of town, and out of the loop, while everyone else is worried for Abel, but lest anyone fear Katey Sagal was going to fade into the background once the rape/Aryan storyline ended, not to worry. Gemma is gone from Charming but not forgotten by the show, and Sagal’s work with the great Hal Holbrook – just look at the way this hardened 50-something woman turns back into her daddy’s little girl when she’s in his presence – and the earlier scene where she stabs the guy whose truck she was stealing are clear signs that Sutter continues to know what kind of material his wife can so beautifully play. I particularly like Gemma’s response to Tig’s question about whether she’s out of her mind – “Maybe a little” – as both a good laugh and an honest admission of vulnerability from this tough woman at a time when so much of her life is up in the air.
But for this episode, at least, Gemma’s trip to see the reverend is a definite sidelight to what’s happening down in Charming, climaxing in that intense, unexpected violence after the wake that leaves poor Hale dead(**), a little boy shot, others wounded, and Jax Teller showing everyone in the Sons of Anarchy, and in the town of Charming, that you do not want to mess with him right now.
(**) Unser’s never gonna get to retire, is he? They’ll be doing the 30th season of this show and Dayton Callie will be getting around inside a motorized iron lung, and there will still be some excuse for Wayne to stick around as sheriff.
Hell of an ending to the episode. Hell of a start to season three.
Some other thoughts:
• David Hale may be dead, but his brother Jacob should continue to be a thorn in SAMCRO’s side as he runs for mayor against Oswald, the Sons’ rich buddy who owns the lumber mill and put up their bail money after the gun charge from Zoebell’s trap last season.
• How lame, by the way, are the Charming PD? I get that they’re shocked by the sudden violence and apparent death of their soon-to-be boss, but how do these guys let Jax do so much damage to the bad guy without intervening?
• Since I first watched this episode a month ago, I’ve been struggling to figure out what might have prompted a newspaper story about Gemma’s dad (which was clearly just a fakeout to make us think she knew about Abel). Any suggestions on what a newspaper would be writing about an ex-reverend struggling with dementia?
• The songs this week include
Graham Gouldman’s Joshua James and the Forest Rangers’ cover of Herman’s Hermits “No Milk Today” (the opening montage), The Sadies’ “Sunset to Dawn,” The Chimpz’s “Home Invasion” (the car chase) and Richard Thompson’s “Dad’s Gonna Kill Me” (the final montage).
• Ah, Ally Walker: so completely willing to be hateable as Stahl. I love that she seems like she almost believes the story she invented about Gemma by this point.
• We still don’t know what the beef is between Tig and Kozik (Kenny Johnson from “The Shield,” reprising his cameo from the end of last season), but it looks like we’re going to find out now that Kozik is petitioning to relocate to Charming. Interesting that the Charming charter would no longer be the biggest one, but it makes sense from a backstage standpoint. The charter needs to be relatively small so we can have scenes around the clubhouse table where there aren’t a bunch of non-speaking extras who are there to add numbers without contributing to the discussion. As it is, Sutter has a tough enough time as it is finding material for the likes of Juice and Bobby Elvis without having to come up with more characters, though it sounds like Happy is going to join the charter full-time (though I expect the Sutter to keep using that character mainly to be scary in group scenes).
• Similarly, at Comic-Con, Sutter explained that he struggled in the first two seasons to come up with material for Half-Sack, given how marginalized an actual prospect would be. So this year the plan is to treat the three new prospects – Opie names them as Filthy Phil, Shepherd and Miles – as ancillary characters, who’ll only appear in scenes that genuinely need/justify a prospect’s presence. I am interested to see that process from the beginning, since Half-Sack had already been prospecting for a while when the series began.
• Our brief glimpse of Cameron and Abel in Belfast at the episode’s end introduces us to our latest “Sons”/”Deadwood” acting crossover (see also Callie and Titus Welliver) in Paula Malcomson. I keep holding out hope for the eventual Ian McShane appearance, folks.
What did everybody else think?
Who the hell names an episode “So”? Ridiculous title, and I am dropping the series from my rotation due to this transgression. I guess I’ll watch Berlin Alexanderplatz for the seventh time; it has an episode (or a chapter, I should say, as it’s really more of a great novel masquerading as a TV show) called “Loneliness Tears Cracks of Madness Even in Walls.”
Don’t ever change, Criterion Kid.
Speaking of, as I’m not sure it’s been discussed yet, what does the title “SO” mean. I read it as being one of three options:
1) the pretty literal “So…” as in “this is what’s happening now”
2)”SO” meaning Significant Other(which I don’t believe, but it could work with the Tara/Jax stuff)
3)My favourite, that “SO” stands for the “Sons of” part from SOA, which works wonders with the themes(Jax/Clay, Jax/John, Jax/Abel)
Also I’m sad to see Hale go. He really grew on me in season 2.
I agree that “So” is an odd choice, but I think it comes from the two rings Jax wears…one with the letters “SO” and the other reading “NS” to spell out Sons. He leaves the ring bearing “SO” on his father’s tombstone. It’s late and I’m too tired to read much else into that though.
Jax had 2 rings on his fingers that spelled out SONS in block letters (one was SO and the other was NS) and left the SO ring on his dad’s headstone. So, I think the title was actually pretty meaningful.
This is meaningful because just like the “SO” “NS” rings, the SONS club is split up, in many ways. Gemma is in another state. Abel is missing, possibly in another country.
Somehow I missed that. Thanks.
Until I got a DVR, I didn’t even realize episodes had titles. Most shows don’t include them in the credits. They’re still something of an Easter egg.
title of the finale is NS so the 2 episodes bookend the season
I believe the “SO” has a lot to do with the SOns part of the title of the show. You can clearly see Jax sporting a set of rings with the inscription SO and NS. He leaves the SO ring on his fathers tombstone it also plays into the scene where Gema goes to visit her father who has never appeared in the show before. The SO in this context is the first two letters of SOns very cleverly punned into the title as a “what now”
“I’ve been struggling to figure out what might have prompted a newspaper story about Gemma’s dad”.
Wasn’t it more likely she saw an obit for her mother?
Huh. I didn’t get the sense that her mom had died recently, but that could be it, I guess.
The caretaker said that she was hired 6 months ago by Gemma’s mother, so it couldn’t have happened too long ago.
That’s what it seemed to be to me too.
As for the episode…that was marvelous. Worked on all levels for me.
Holy crap. I swear I don’t know how I’ve made it the past 10 months without this show. I’m still reeling, so this probably won’t be the most insightful of comments but I thought tonight’s episode was incredible.
Charlie Hunnam had me in tears. As for Tara, I’m 1. worried for her job. That bitchy lady saw her breakdown and I bet she’ll use that as a chance to get back at Tara for threatening her last season and 2. wondering how she’ll react to seeing Jax bash that guy’s head in. If I remember correctly, the only time she’s ever seen him get violent was with Kohn. I wonder if seeing him kill (almost kill?) a random guy in front of her eyes like that will make her question things more.
I know Stahl is a great nemesis, but I sort of just want them to kill her. In a way that involves extreme violence.
Well, the last time she saw Jax be violent to someone…let’s just say she wasn’t turned off.
Haha. Yeah that’s a fair point. But I still feel like the Kohn situation was different. Also they had a lot of sexual tension built up over years of being apart. There was something about her face in tonight’s ep. I dunno, I suppose they’ve dealt with Tara coming to terms with Jax’s life before, they probably don’t need t go there again. I just thought it was an interesting idea, her sort of reaffirming her commitment to him followed by immediately seeing this extremely bloody violent act.
Don’t want to step on any spoilerly toes, but are we supposed to know who the shooters are? I mean, given the way the last season ended, my brain went right to the Mayans. Wasn’t sure who else was really around. I suppose White Power is still around, albeit somewhat rudderless.
Hale’s brother should be a royal pain this season.
I don’t think I’m as concerned about the missing son story consuming the season, particularly if Hunman is this good all the time. But either way, it’s got some gravity, and I think they can find a way to balance it the same way they did with Gemma’s rape last season.
Just sort of riding the high of that ending though, but even without that, it was a really, really strong premiere.
Zach Handlen over in his AV club review identified the shooters even though the episode didn’t, leading me to think he had inadvertently let out a spoiler since he’s viewed the screeners as well. Consider this a heads up for both those who want to be spoiled and those who don’t.
Ah, thanks for the heads up. I definitely didn’t think they showed anything overt, although I was sort of in a fog. Planned to go back and re-watch that scene in a bit, but I do despise spoilers for something that big, so I might just throttle back and wait to hear more last week.
*next* week, I mean.
The shooters sooo work for Hale’s creepy brother. Hands down. And the guy who Jax had bite the curb, he was a pawn. Kinda like in The Dark Knight when the hostages have guns taped to their hands.
It seemed obvious to me who the shooters were, but I didn’t think of the Mayans. Now that you bring it up, I see where you’re coming from, but that’s not who my first guess would be. Don’t want to spoil anything for anyone, so I’ll just say that I think the child taken from the father angle has continued on in this particular story arch.
TW wow that could be possible it did look like the guy was pushed out of the van and why would Hale’s brother be at the wake. He makes the SONS look like even doing something like a wake is dangerous for Charming…We know it is not the 9ers and they did let the Mayans go during the shoot out last yr….so many questions….
LOVED IT! All I can say. AMAZING! Hah, there’s another.
great episode. Charlie Hunnam is doing a great job, but Maggie Siff really deserves some attention. She really nailed the pain, anguish and confusion that Tara is going through, while slowly becoming more like Gemma and becoming the hardened mom of the group.
Did u catch how she told that bitch atf agent to stay away from Her and her family. Total gemma move!!
super show, just the best around,,,keep up the good work….
the newspaper story was a notice of gemmas mother dying, prompting her to say that her dad needs her…..i dont think hale’s dead either because so much of what was written about season 3 said that hale was going to have to learn to look the other way just like uncer did now that he’s cheif so i dont see how he could be dead
amazing episode…..this show has now reached best on tv status right along side breaking bad…..Kurt Sutter never dissapoints and waht an amazing performance by charlie hunnam
I’m thinking if your head is run over by a van, you’re gonna be dead; but that’s just me.
Yeah his head pretty much blew up on the van’s windshield. And they showed his brains on the street. Hale’s no longer with us.
well thats what was written in a ton of articles i read about season 3 and sutter himself said it….but ur right it does look grim so maybe something happened since then and hale wanted off the show or something
since Hale’s head turned something like 180Â°, I guess he really learned to look the other way.
Haha Jonathan Lima, I said the exact same thing. Glad im not the only somewhat morbid person here!
Wwwwooooowwwww. What an episode, and what a crazy ending. I, too, was a little shocked at the cops willingness to stand there until I realized their chief had just been run over and killed.
Shocking exit to Hale, but fitting for him to go in the line of duty. Sutter is clearly making a statement with this episode opening the season, and I can’t wait to see where he’s taking this ride. Looks like it’s going to be dark, and that Hunnam is up to the challenge.
Alan, you said it would be good, and you were right! This season is off to a great start.
that ending came out of nowhere!!!!
stahl truly is evil
gemma has balls of steel
clays speech to jax at the coffin was intense(also good to see sac get fully patched)
who do we think is behind the drive by? not the white supremacists, or the 1 9ers…perhaps the mayans?!?!?
The guy looked white from what i could tell so im assuming white supremacists or the irish. The supremacists for killing Zobels right hand, or the irish for the irish kids death?
The Onion AV Club wrap up said that Gemma read something about her mom dying that made her visit her father, but watching the episode it sounded like her mother had died several months prior.
“I keep holding out hope for the eventual Ian McShane appearance, folks.”
If Ian McShane and Ron Perlman had a scene together where they were in conflict, the known universe would probably implode.
lol!! great comment!
Ron and Ian would be great but I think I would like to see Ian up against Happy and/or Tig. Who else could make them quake in their boots?
We might even see Ian as and SOA member who brings a determined persona along with a vision for the future to side with Jax/Oppie/Piney.
Sutter: I want credit if you use that!! ha ha ha
I thought there was a McShane in the credits, but it wasn’t Ian. Any relation to him, does anyone know? Something like Jamie, maybe–can’t remember exactly. When I saw the last name, I wondered if it was another Deadwood-once-removed connection.
Alan, First you you say Hale’s dead then say apparently dead… you didn’t break spoiler code, did you? <- Breakin' balls
If Hunnam keeps this up, he should slide into Cranston's Emmy nod next year. But, the Emmy folks have their heads up their asses on this show, i.e. Katey Sagal.
Also, Alan, with respect to our mutual Emmy grievances, I always give props to my alma mater, UGA, for bestowing "The Wire" with a Peabody Award – a far greater honor than an Emmy in anyone's book.
Gemmas mom did not die several months prior, the caretaker said she came on 6 months ago when the mom could no longer handle the father anymore, not because the mom died
As far as the newspaper goes, I’m sure it was a ruse by the FBI/Stahl to try and draw Gemma out. Even though we didn’t see them/her there when Gemma arrived, it doesn’t mean that they’re not watching or put the story in the paper.
Or maybe hes had retired from being a reverend shortly after his wife died and that was in the paper?
he had*
As someone who grew-up in a rural community and is familiar with small town newspapers, perhaps there was a local color piece on Gemma’s father. He seems like he was probably well-established in his community, what with him being a preacher and all.
I don’t think Jax beating of the suspect is all that implausible. The rest of the sheriffs are outnumbered by the sons by about 5 to 1. The once and future sheriff is an ardent sons supporter. Cops have been known to be carelessly violent with folks who kill cops. Would it have been implausible for one of the cops to walk over and kick him on the ground while he was laying there?
I freakin love this show.
I was really feeling Jax’s pain, Abel missing, Half-Sack dead, and Tara’s grief and guilt, everyones commitment to finding Abel, and then HOLYMOTHEROFGOD THEY KILLED HALE! What is that about? I get that Sutter wanted to make an impact with the drive-by, but Hale? Was he really an expendable character? I thought his character provided some moral balance to Charming without being too preachy or white-hat. I’m really, really sorry to see him go. That might be the most shocking moment of the series for me.
Couldn’t agree more. I’m really bummed about Hale. I loved his character and looked forward to seeing how he and Jax’s relationship developed. How it would be different than Clay and Unser and how it would be the same.
Overall, I though â€œSOâ€ was an excellent episode, one that surprised me at the outset and kept me guessing right up until the end. In a similar fashion to Season 2, Kurt Sutter crafted a premiere that built its core emotional conflict around a devastating truth that remains unspoken. Charlie Hunnum played Jaxâ€™s hollow devastation to perfection, while simultaneously hinting at the flickering rage that was slowly creeping towards his heart. I spent the first forty minutes fully anticipating that some unseen malice was about to burst forth from him, but after his conversation with Clay over Half-Sackâ€™s coffin, I had resigned myself to the idea that it could percolate for several episodes before he set it free. As it turns out, I let my guard down at precisely the right moment, as I will admit to being completely shocked by the drive-by shooting that lead to Hale’s death and Jaxâ€™s savage (and I thought thoroughly deserving) retribution.
One note on Hale: I had thought that he would be playing a big role this season, with his brother running for Mayor and Unser tied down with his age and the weight of his association with SAMCRO. The more that I think about it, however, the more I realize that his arc had run its course. Hale might have assumed the role of uneasy ally to Jax last season, but he was never going to truly embrace the club like Unser has. At the same time, his potential as an antagonist was less than inspiring â€“ his strict morals forbid him from becoming someone who could ever truly compete with SAMCRO on their own dark and treacherous turf. To my mind, the producers couldnâ€™t move him much further to one side or another without completely reinventing his character, and so Iâ€™m glad that he gets an exit that reaffirms who he truly was: a good man willing to stare down the forces beyond his capacity to fully stop for the sake of the town he had sworn to protect. In that respect, I think he and the Sons had more in common than they ever realized.
Canâ€™t wait for the next episode.
You’re dead on about Hale’s arc, I think. It’s sad to see him go, and in retrospect it all makes sense – but I didn’t see it coming, and I’m glad because the whole show has been difficult to predict (in a very, very good way).
Absolutely love that idea, but I hope the writers pay no attention, whatsoever.
Regarding the accent Hunnam has been using for Jax, I don’t know how many people you know from the area where the fictional Charming is supposed to be (outside the Bay Area, best I can tell the Fairfield, Vallejo, Crocket area), he has had it spot on since day one. I live in Hayward / San Leandro (yes this is a real place), where the Mayans are supposedly from, and I know a ton of people who grew up as somewhat white trash in Crocket, and Jax sounds like he lived there all his life. if anyone nails a regional accent, it is Hunnam.
Lol! You are so right — I grew up in Concord, and he sounds dead on to me, too. But I always imagined Charming as more Central Valley-south — like/near Stockton or Tracy. Charming has a wiki: [en.wikipedia.org]
I particularly noticed the accent when he talked about trying to balance his “family”, pronounced like “faumly”. Every now and again it slips.
Entertaining episode. Totally did not see Hale’s death coming. The worst thing about the ep: Ally Walker’s bad plastic surgery – it’s actually really distracting.
I agree, it made her look like a unfeeling robot.
Is this what she looks like in real life now, or are they using makeup because her face got crushed in season 1?
Great ending. Richard Thompson’s song is all about Bagdad during the Iraq War recently. Clearly Charming remains a war zone, despite the Sons “peacemaking” efforts. Shocking violence, it is hard to understand why the women (Ima? Tara?) stand for this kind of life. “Will it ever settle down?” Sutter’s answer is obviously no!
Lyla not Ima
Hey Alan what was the total run time of this episode without commercials? It ran till 1113 but there were a ton of commercials
Didn’t Gemma refer to her ‘mom’ by her first name? I thought her step-mom died and the obit was in the paper.
Amazing episode. What will happen to jax after the face smashing? The cops cant just sit there after that. Also, why isnt tig wearing his cut?
Tig was without his cut in order to keep some of the obviousness away from their hiding out. Without it, he’s just a greasy looking biker in a shithole motel. With it, he’s a known member of a criminal biker gang. With the APB out to 5 states, a SAMCRO cut is just asking for trouble.
(Although I do recall the other 2 “guards” wearing theirs. I would think they would all go without).
A possible thought of what might be in the paper that Gemma read is her mother’s obituary. She obviously does not like her mom as she said “hope not” when her dad said Rosie would be home soon, so it would make sense that, combined with her dad’s dimentia, she learns about her mother’s death from the paper. that was my impulse
Couldn’t Clay just reach out to Jimmy O and tell him exactly what really happened? Then he could just make Cam return the baby and go after the real bitch that killed his son…..that seems the way to go because as we’ve seen Jimmy values his relationship wtih the sons and cameron clearly went off the deep end on his own with this move.
i cant fucking beleive they killed hale off by running him over!
Didn’t anyone get the first episode, called “SO”, and the season finale called “NS”? It is pretty obvious once Jax put the “SO” ring on his father’s headstone.
Amazing premiere tonight. I was shocked to see Hale go. I have a feeling that Hale’s brother had something to do with hiring the shooters at the end. He showed his hatred for the Sons thoughout the episode and made sure his brother was on board with him. If it is true then talk about your all-time backfires. I’m obviously not sure but it’s just a feeling i got. I’m so glad i watched this show from the beginning of season 1. I thought the Shield was the greatest but SOA is even better.
Maybe the cops wanted to do what Jax did because of Hale so they let him have free rein.
Was that Zoebell’s plane that went down?
So I hope this doesn’t break with your “no spoiler” policy Alan, but this is from a blog post that Sutter had for a FAQ about SOA last February.
[sutterink.blogspot.com]
“18. What is Redwood Originals about? Why isn’t the charter called Charming?
Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club was created by John Teller and Piney Winston in November of 1967 and the first charter was called “Redwood”. Simply because they weren’t settled in any one city. They cruised the Northern California coast from Eureka to Big Sur — Redwood country. It wasn’t until after Gemma became pregnant with her first son, Jackson, that they decided to settle in Charming — the town where Gemma grew up. At that point, John Teller thought Charming was a little too cute for a charter name, so he called the charter the Redwood Originals. That’s when the SAMCRO handle was born.
Gemma is from Charming… does that mean she’s back in Charming right now?
“SO” could possibly mean “son of”…. notice when its on johns headstone, son of john teller…. i am reminded to a earlier episode where opie says something to the effect that “your father” meaning clay to jax, and jax spoke back saying no, my father dies out on highway…..
I think the title of “SO” has to deal more with the complete division of the club. You’ve got Gemma in Oregon, right? You’ve got Abel missing, which is killing Jax. They’re not a whole club anymore. Thus, the whole speech from Clay to Jax.
Hal Halbrook + dementia = guaranteed 1st Emmy nod for SOA. WOOHOO.
Oops. Hal Holbrook.
“How lame, by the way, are the Charming PD? I get that they’re shocked by the sudden violence and apparent death of their soon-to-be boss, but how do these guys let Jax do so much damage to the bad guy without intervening?”
I had the same thought – I was yelling “Why doesn’t someone stop him?” It just went on and on! That guy’s smashed bloody face is the stuff of nightmares.
I don’t think Tara and Jax are out of the woods by a long shot. I think on some level, Jax DOES blame Tara for what happened (I also thought that Tara picked a bad time to seek absolution), and that’s going to weigh on him until Abel is found. And I think even if he didn’t blame her, he’s not going to be giving their relationship much attention (nor should he, really) while his kid is missing.
The paper had Gemma’s mom’s obituary I’d assume
Wow- i think most of my thoughts have been echoed by whats been said here but a couple of comments / lingering questions
1. The cops standing by in the last scene as long as they did was a bit odd. My thought is that with Hale gone the Sons have returned to their place as the true law and order in Charming.
2. Opie getting caught on the barbed wire in the car chase. He kept telling everyone to go- and waved off Jax (who helped him anyway). Did anyone else think it may have been deliberate- that he may be shying away from the violence of SAMCRO again?
Is anyone else as saddened by Hales’ death as I am? He was one of my favourite characters. I found it pretty shocking that such a central (to some extent) character would be killed off in just the first episode.
I wasn’t happy to see Hale go either as I didn’t think he was an expendable character, and the show benefited from having a “good guy” archetype. After reading some more reviews I discovered this quote: “”Sons” executive producer Kurt Sutter said the decision to kill off Hale first arose when the actor spoke of moving on to another project.”. So now I understand why they killed Hale. If he had to go, Sutter came up with a brilliant and shocking way to do it.
To anyone still reading this, here’s that article: [blogs.sites.post-gazette.com]
Alan, thomas teller was jacks brotheer? I don’t remember him being mentioned enough for jax to go to his grave
in season one when jax first finds his father’s book, it’s dedicated to his 2 sons, thomas, who is already at peace, and jax.. he’s also referrenced a few other times throughout the series – also, god damn. what a start to the new season.
Yes, Jax had a brother who died of the same heart defect that Gemma, Jax and Abel all have. His death prompted the beginning of John Teller’s disillusion with the direction Clay was taking the club in.
Liked Hale, Liked Half-Sack, most of all liked seeing guys of action who were smart winners, men of action, who ruled their town.
Last season and this, we’ve got depressed guys doing nothing, while the despicable Agent Stahl manipulates everyone without blow-back.
Clay is posturing and threatening instead of taking direct action. The love story Jax/Tara has turned real-life depressing.
I’ll be tuning back when Stahl is dead and the guys start winning some fights and taking action instead of being talkers, not doers.
Crappy, depressing episode. What part of this is supposed to be “entertaining” got changed to “lets make it as depressing as possible?”
And the worst is, the entire episode while they’re sitting around Charming following leads I’m still asking the question: “Why not just hot-wire a boat and pursue?”
i feel sorry for you
Heh… pursue? To where? If you mean when the boat first took off, it’s silly to think that they could have “hot-wired” a boat quickly enough to keep it in sight and chase it down. Open water, not highways… once you lose sight there’s no way of knowing where it’s going.
If you mean later, no way you can simply “hot-wire” any boat that could take you to Ireland. And what would any of these bikers know about operating that kind of craft anyway?
Gemma and the newspaper — it’s not like she was reading the current evening edition; she’d folded out a piece of newspaper to catch her nail clippings. It seems entirely possible that it was an old paper that had been laying around for a few weeks (or at least less than six months) that had her mother’s obituary or an article on her passing…
I got into this show via iTunes when I was traveling a bunch this summer. Loved the first two seasons right up until Cameron makes off with Abel… on an old beat up motor boat. Didn’t have a chance to connect with this community since I was 9 months behind the epi, so I’ll post it here: am I the only one bothered by that ridiculous “getaway” with an abducted child? Presumably Cameron was on some waterway that connects to the SF Bay (as we saw in this epi that the boat ends up in what I gather is OakTown). Two ways this stretches credulity past the breaking point:
1. If you’ve ever been on a boat, you know that it’s impossible to get it fired up, untied and away from the dock (single-handed!) before SAMCRO would have caught up to him.
2. (and the bigger objection) One call to 911 about an abducted infant aboard a white & red mid-20 ft cuddy cabin boat would have produced at least one if not multiple police and media helicopters tracking it down. You just cannot get away from law enforcement on an inland waterway.
#2 irks me to no end. I find myself trying to pretend that wasn’t the way Cameron escaped. It’s a bit like pretending Landry didn’t kill the rapist in FNL. Hard to do but lets me love the show again. Really, this doesn’t bother anyone else?
why would a motorcycle gang like SAMCRO call 911 and get the law involved? watch the first two seasons over again..
AGREE!!! Having them sit on the dock while he got away was stupid, and it sounds (I don’t know boats) as if it never would have happened!
Not sure why the snark — SAMCRO, especially Jax, cooperated w/ the police plenty when it suited them. And c’mon, this is Jax’s baby we’re talking about! SAMCRO generally eschews law enforcement b/c they believe they can deliver justice better themselves — but here they were helpless and the stakes were enormous. Seems completely unrealistic to me, all the moreso b/c no one on the show even said, “Look, I know this sounds crazy but we gotta call the cops.” If they’d done that Cameron had ZERO chance of escaping. Getting away on a boat that does 40 mph tops is just poor writing… by a guy who may or may not know the MC world, but sure doesn’t know thing 1 about boating.
Re: untying and firing up the boat so quickly: I don’t go quite as far as pretending that it wasn’t the way Cameron got away, but I grant a bit of artistic license in imagining that the pursuing Samcro crowd wasn’t as close behind him as was depicted. It all would have worked out to have them rolling up after he’d already been on board long enough to cast off, and run down the pier in time to see the boat pulling away — but the “they might catch him” drama was heightened in the way the scene was shot.
I assumed what Gemma saw in the paper was the story that she was wanted for murder since we were told it was making the rounds. She went to her father worried that he had read about it – not knowing how far gone he was.
I am completely disappointed and shocked that they killed off Hale.
