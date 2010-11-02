‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Turas’: Razed in a barn

A quick review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I get an app for blackmail…
“Everything they say is like smoky truth. I don’t trust them. I don’t trust their priest.” -Jax
Last week, I complained about how the characters on the show had become obvious pawns, both of the writing staff, the different factions in Ireland, etc.. “Turas” was an improvement on recent weeks, then, as our regulars finally began to recognize how they’re being played.
In Ireland, Jax is skeptical about the story Father Ashby told him, and is smart enough to tell Juice to keep an eye on O’Neill (just not smart enough to order him and Happy to follow the guy even on a bathroom break). In Charming, Tig and company figure out very quickly that Salazar is their real enemy, not the Mayans, and Unser (with some help from Oswald) finally realizes that the devil he made his new deal with is worse than the devils he abandoned.
There’s still potential for problems and manipulation, obviously. As everyone predicted the second the Sons and Mayans let Salazar live, he’s abducted Tara (and Margaret). Given that Hale told him how to find Tara, I’m guessing he caught them on the way to the abortion clinic, rather than from, and I’m hoping the storyline is less cliched than the ordeal forcing a miscarriage and taking Tara off the hook for what to do with the pregnancy.
Jax, meanwhile, is still relying on Stahl – though at least there he knows she’s untrustworthy, and has no other choice – and we see in the scene where Fiona stops Gemma from killing Jimmy that this is a game where the Sons still don’t completely understand the rules, the players, etc. And no one actually sees Liam blow up the truck, so the Sons have to keep pretending to be friendly with SAMBEL.
I guess at this point I’ve just resigned myself to the idea that this story arc isn’t really working for me, and that I’m just going to ride it out and see where we land for season four. (One of the disadvantages to the 13-episode arc storytelling model that many cables shows use is that if a viewer doesn’t like the arc, there’s not going to be a change until the next season.) It’s entirely possible that the payoffs to events in Belfast and Charming will be so powerful that I’ll leave my concerns behind in the end. I did, after all, really like the season premiere as Jax drowned in his grief, and some of the other episodes as we’ve gone along. The Sons getting wise is a good first step. But I’m still proceeding with caution through the season’s closing chapters.
Some other thoughts:
• Another song-filled episode, with songs including “An Almighty Thud” by We Were Promised Jetpacks, “Old Soul” by Romany Rye, “We Grow Stronger” by Flatfoot 56, “Church Bells Are Ringing” by Blacklist Royals, “Fight Song” by Methods of Mayhem, “Our Last Fight” by Scala And Kolacny Brothers, “Living the Mystery” by Paul Brady and “Sweet Hereafter” by The White Buffalo. And it looks like the Celtic theme is here for the duration of the Belfast trip.
• Shouldn’t an experienced liar like Stahl know enough to either keep her phone on her person or immediately purge the call log before Tyler could get her hands on it?
• Poor Chibs. Though since the writers weren’t going to bump off any of the Sons in the explosion, his nephew might as well have been wearing a red “Star Trek” shirt.
• We learn a bit more about John Teller’s stint in Ireland, and it seems like he abandoned Gemma, Jax and Thomas just as Thomas was starting to get really sick from his heart defect. Not cool, JT.
• So does the tattoo on Margaret’s back, which implies that she was once a biker’s old lady, make her previous warnings to Tara more or less interesting?
What did everybody else think?
That guy looks like Brad Pitt lite.
“He has a Brad Pitt look about him. Only not as gay.” -Georgie
(Well, not the exact quote from last season, but you get the picture)
Btw, I was totally expecting someone to say something like “He’s more ‘Queer As Folk’ than ‘Snatch'” reference in that scene. lol
This is the first episode where I was bored. It just rehashed the same ole thing. Like the local law stopping for their passports again.
And oddly enough I was not impressed with the hospital director having a big tattoo on her back. It actually seems like a cheap trick. Cause I just can’t image why any former old lady letting Tara slap her around.
So it does look like they are going to drag out the kidnapped Abel story for the entire 13 season.
The tattoo reveal does seem like a cheap trick, but at least it explains just why Margaret was always butting in, helping Tara out to keep her job, and trying to get her away from the gang, when having Tara around at the hospital – no matter how great of a doctor she might be – is a huge pain in the ass.
I’m thinking Gemma might break her promise to Tara to deal with the Jax Trinity Situation.
As much as I hate the kidnapping arc, I’m glad we’re at the last 4 episodes of it, so even if the payoff will unlikely be enough to compensate, at least it won’t be a drag to watch.
The tattoo was ridiculous, because if it was a Son’s tattoo (and it looked like one), then SOMEBODY IN CHARMING WOULD KNOW HER. Most likely Gemma, who was married to the founder of the whole thing. Either way, I totally agree that it’s a cheap trick, and there’s still zero explanation for why she did a total 180 from Tara hate to felony accomplice in the hospital escape and bestest budddy in the whole world. And while I’m on it, who here believes that a porn actress who also dabbles in regular prostitution doesn’t know where to get an abortion done? Those girls would have a doc in the #3 spot on their phones.
I’m really checked out on this whole season. I not only see the clumsy hands of the plot doctor all over the screen he’s also slapping me in the face every week. And why was last week’s show so long? We still haven’t gotten anywhere.
It wasn’t a SAMCRO tattoo & it didn’t look like one – it looked like an aged rock fan’s ink. I’m assuming this was an excuse for Salazar to take Margaret along, though why would he need one, and why would old ladies have MC ink? He didn’t check Tara for any. And I don’t recall Gemma emblazoned with club imagery. I agree with you on the plot doctor thing, but this in particular seems orchestrated to give us a “shock” – ooh, Margaret has a tattoo! – at the expense of the reveal making any sense.
A, Gemma does have SAMCRO art – she has a crow over her breast (which is what Tara has on her lower back), and the tattoo on her arm has some sort of connection too, although i can’t recall exactly what right now (there might be a reaper at the top of it, similar to Maureen’s reaper?). But you are all correct that the tattoo on Margaret’s back is not a club one – it says My Love across a big (broken) heart with bones protruding from it, and above that it says Rock and Roll with musical notes on a ribbon. So, I am going to take a guess that she was a rock groupie in her younger days…
Significant improvement this week over the last few episodes. Good to see Jax questioning the way SAMCRO does business again, and Gemma quickly dismissing his claims. Glad they haven’t completely forgotten that.
Almost forgot, Jimmy’s failed attempt to have SAMCRO all killed, the leader of SAMBEL (whose name escapes me) wasn’t in on it right? That has to be the way their luck turns around in Belfast.
More than a mere red shirt, he is basically Scotty’s nephew in Wrath of Kahn.
Yeah, but at least SOA’s Scotty is an authentic Scot. lol
I think what it boils down to is that at the end of last season, I was very much emotionally invested in Abel, and I guess I was expecting this season to be about getting him back.
But what’s actually happening is that this season is about the MC’s history with Ireland. And the whole Abel thing was a vehicle to get us here and not the main storyline.
So my frustration has been in watching all of these people be not all that visibly distraught about the missing child and there’s no sense of urgency about getting him back or really even finding out where he is. It’s focusing on the relationships between SAMCRO, SAMBEL and the Army.
And so another episode in Belfast with not so much emphasis on Abel seems like a let down to me. Again. This isn’t what I was expecting at all for this season, so I keep getting these disappointed feelings.
I’ll rewatch this season and likely see it differently and feel invested in these stories, but I’m still really worried about that poor little baby, and I guess until I can put that aside, I won’t be able to really engage.
I completely agree that it’s frustrating that none of the characters seem that distraught anymore. I’ve been feeling that for several episodes now. If you compare Jax from the season premiere to Jax now, you would think that he already got Abel back. I feel like the emotional tone that the show set with the premiere hasn’t carried through to the rest of the season, like it obviously should, considering the fact that the grief and despair of having a child kidnapped isn’t really something that you learn to deal with.
Well said about the apparent lack of urgency to get Abel back. That has been my main issue with the season.
It makes the other parts of the story less believable like all the concocted reasons to keep them from getting to Ireland as Alan has stated.
Also, I wouldn’t put it past Sutter to have Abel end up never returning to Jax.
Here here! Are you telling me there’s a child missing? Because I thought the violated their bail to play poker and drink and have fistfights across the pond. And while there are at it, they can take scenic bike rides around the Irish countryside providing “security” for the Belfast factions gun runs. Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but if I was smuggling secret cargo, is a group of 20 tatted up bikers on modified bikes with loud exhausts the best way to do it? I’m thinking I just load my cargo into the truck and drive it where it needs to go, without the 100 yards of attention grabbing knuckle draggers? But hey, if they had a successful gun run, I’m sure they would have had another drunken party with music and sex. Able? Who’s Able? Don’t bother me with talk about my son, because I’m about to have sex with my sister. God forbid Gemma say something before it happens.
what the hell are these guys thinking, the president and sergeant o arms, turning on their own club. Bull where’s the brotherhood of this charter. Still gotta say I love the show but a little confused on where they are taking it
I’ll add that I enjoyed the comic relief at Gemma’s frustration watching Jax get closer to consummating his relationship with his half-sister. There are plenty of instances that show there is a huge attraction between siblings who never knew each other (I saw a news special on the that subject). If Kurt Sutter goes for it, I will be very impressed.
I’m sure Gemma wouldn’t let it happen though, in fact, the father’s past will probably be revealed in the penultimate episode to create that extra drama
That’s one of the reasons there’s a taboo against such matings: if the attraction weren’t there, there would be no reason to forbid it. It would be a little like finding your soulmate–think of all the shared DNA. I guess I was sort of surprised by all the “ew” comments before this episode; if they don’t know they’re brother and sister, why wouldn’t they be attracted to each other?
I actually got the feeling that Jax suspects something. Maybe I read too much into it, but when he asked how old she was I thought he was checking…plus she seems to look very much like John.
But then again, I could very well be wrong^^.
It looks like Jimmy was getting rid of the MC Irish who were not in his pocket. It also looks like he wanted McGee dead. I hope this walks McGee up and he begins to help SAMCRO.
I now understand how the Priest could give away Abel and still tell Jax that he promised Abel would go home with his loving family. Obviously he meant the NEW family tricky bugger.
I was sorry to see Chib’s nephew killed. I also now see why Gemma in the first season said the only two women scared her were her mother and Fiona. Fiona is a bad A@#.
Could anyone see what the tatto was of on the supervisor; if that was important; or was it just she had one????
And on the previews when the man was saying …..ordered the hit what name did he say. I re-watched it a few times and still could not understand it.
Tonight was a good episode, but we can all see Jax and Trinity getting closer when will Gemma or Mo drop the bomb that there will be no getting physical you are half siblings?????
He asked ‘Who orderered the hit?’.
i liked the episode fot the most part, but salazar is probably the lamest bad guy i’ve ever seen and drives me crazy anytime he’s on screen. first off, samcro and the mayans not killing him during the bathroom scene was beyond ridiculous considering that he most likely orchestrated the grim reaper’s death and was beyond incompetent as the calavaras president (letting samcro steal the heroin). there’s no way they would have let him live and it was obvious he was only kept alive so he could be a bad guy.
secondly, if you want to have someone be a menancing big bad, you can’t have him screaming like a b**** like he did in the second episode when they put him in the hole. there’s nothing threatening or charismatic about him and is annoying that we have to take him seriously as a threat (as opposed to aj weston last year, who was actually scary and menacing).
I’m just disappointed that his Camaro doesn’t have any sweet flames painted on the sides or hood.
This season has progressively been receiving less and less of my captive attention. I’m finding myself not caring at all about what’s going on with the Irish, and the majority of the storylines [though I like watching some scenes just because I still like the characters]. I was most interested when SAMCRO struck a deal with 2 rival gangs (amongst many problems), and similarly the dealings with Jax and Stahl -but that’s been about 20 minutes of play out of this whole season. I know the deal-makings had links with the Irish story, but I just don’t care. It’s not even the fact that it’s tied in with Abel, Abel kidnapped could have been a lot more interesting if not done in such an oddly construed way with all these new characters and histories.
Combined with the fact that nothing is going right between the ‘stable’ partner/relationships, I feel like the show is just crumbling from the weight of all it has to continue establishing and eventually resolving.
the tat on admin lady’s back makes her interactions with tara MORE interesting, definitively!
what was the tattoo of exactly??
I’m with you. I was really happy with last night’s episode, but I’m cautious moving forward. Kind of sucks that they are making Tara’s supervisor so forcibly relatable, but that was a small issue in an otherwise satisfying episode. Also, they have to realize Liam blew up the truck, even if they didn’t see him do it, and did the other Irish biker in with Jimmy know he was going to do that? It seemed implied to me that he might not have.
The best development of the episode for me was definitely Jax seemingly returning to the contemplative Jax from the first two seasons.
I think too much has been made over this season’s narrative. I like that Sutter decided to go a different direction than the other two seasons. He wants versatile toppings. There is an anticipation that this will get bloody this season. I think that was the point. To hold off on the juicy bits until the end so it would resonate. I can see how people would see the season as uneven, but I think the plan was to use breadcrumbs this season. That being said if Jax bangs is blood sister I might cut somebody.
I think everyone should take a moment and realize that the story is already written. Kurt Sutter shouldn’t have to respond to individual complaints for the simple reason that there is nothing he can do about it once they have aired… or after they are in production.
Also, I think we here should take notice at how things are being addressed, but perhaps not in the “that’s what I thought was going to happen/should happen (and therefore I am just as good or better than the show runner — an insidious, oft-implied conceit that is all too easily found these days in instant responses through social media)”.
Things of note, imho:
– Show starts off at the moment that others had a problem with, the moment that Jax is told that it is the priest who has the real access to Abel and is trying to get something out of him. (This addresses a main issue from last week addressed on this site–I agreed last week and bit my tongue hoping that the scene would continue [I have my own conceits :-)])
– Stuff is still rocking in Charming: Great, things are moving along. The kidnapping was telegraphed but the ink on the hospital administrators back was well worth it. This makes her relationship to the situation so much more interesting (possibly). Darby’s involvement in this has not been formulaic: Bravo.
– Gemma going to Belfast had to happen to make it worth it (yes, I take Myth over Madness when it comes to whether this show will fill in the pasts of these characters that we have come to know as opposed to making this show about the weekly exploits of 2D group of ill-adjusted criminals). It is paying off to show the Queen so out of her element, in ways. Her comments could be leading her down a path toward John Teller’s Book. Which does she choose? The criminal exploits of her clan who “rules” their small area of the world? Or her grandson while in the midst of the big bad world that gives her her power?
I am so looking forward to piecing together the story (lore and otherwise) and while we all head in to the last 4 episodes.
If Sutter wants a passionate fanbase, he should expect our sensemaking activities now to be frought with frustration, especially since he’s spent the first half of the season spinning his wheels.
I don’t want more ultra-violence; I want the plot we came in with — FIND ABEL AT ANY COST, including the imprisonment of the entire club — to matter now. We have an entire new MC that we’re supposed to give a shit about, even though we know that sooner or later our focus will return to Charming, and no matter what we feel about Fiona or Trinity or those poor babies guarded with a nun with a gun, we will move on, as Sutter wants us to.
That’s why all this time feels like momentum wasted — we have idle capacity to imagine the payoff, since we sure as hell can’t figure it out yet, and even our imaginations are chafing a bit, because we’re not getting solid clues through these new characters how things will go. Did you have any doubt about what the neo-Nazis were capable of, after they raped Gemma? Didn’t we spend all season bracing for the fallout? So now we’re to settle for Jax talking calmly to the priest who took away his child, who didn’t send word directly to SAMCRO about where to find him, and is fomenting a horrible interterrorist war, just to get his rocks off? In a previous season, Father Ashby would be garroted already by Gemma, and the garrote wire planted in Jimmy O’s house. The planning SAMCRO used to do, despite their rage? Gone. The ability to navigate around Irish politics, even though the foundation of their charter’s profitability depends on that? MIA.
And as for the superior “judge not the already in-the-can received work of The Showrunner” tone, fuck that noise — showrunners sure as hell don’t mind us sending emails of praise and reminders to our Nielsen family friends to Save Our Show, when such times roll ’round. Should the only thing they hear be our thanks, for them deigning to share their creative gifts with us? I thought we got rid of that system; it was called Network Television, and we took what we got and tried to like it. And, Mr. Sutter isn’t the shy, retiring flower we see on his blog; I have a feeling he’s a tough cookie, don’t you?
My thought, some off top of my head but some in response to other posters:
1) Father Ashby’s main objective is to eliminate Jimmy, sure, but I’m starting to feel that’s not his only objective. As we saw tonight, his history with the Sons begins with John Teller, and we’re starting to see that JT carved out a side-life by starting a new family in Ireland, knowing full well he abandoned his old one. In essence, Ashby feels like his family “claimed” John, so he probably has little love for Gemma, Jax or Abel. By letting people adopt Abel, he’s basically eliminating what he views as the wrongful continuation of John’s bloodline; then he just waits for Jax to be killed by Jimmy or he’ll just do it himself when Jax comes to collect his son.
2) I don’t feel that Jax or anyone has forgotten about Abel. His grief came mostly from not knowing if Abel was alive or dead, but now that he knows the kid is safe, the emotional pressure is off, and now he can just clearly focus on the task at hand of eliminating Jimmy.
3) Jax made a good point when he tells Gemma this all began because the Sons started getting into gun-running for the IRA. In another episode I recall someone saying it was this specific purpose that caused SAMBEL to be created in the first place. So, it’s starting to seem like John Teller, by becoming chummy with the Irish, created the gun-running problems in the first place that caused SAMCRO to become corrupt, a fact he no doubt came to realize which spurred on his manifesto from Season 1.
4) Jimmy’s pissed off so many people now by killing other people those people cared about that there’s almost no way Jax can honor his deal with Stahl w/o being forced to go rogue on his own club.
So bored with this season. Get back to Charming already, save Tara, kill Salazar, expose Hale.
I’m so over Gemma going off half cocked. She hasn’t had a good move since reuniting Jax/Clay.
“finally realizes that the devil he made his new deal”
Bwahahahaha. Did you mean the deal he made with his new devil?
Oopsies.
the devil he made his new deal WITH, makes perfect sense
I just can’t help but think that Gemma is just hurt and ruthless enough to really consider letting Jax and Trinity get it on to hurt the Irish old lady of John Teller. In the end her decency will win, but so far I think she almost wants it to happen. Otherwsie, why let it even get as far as it has? They are all adults; at the first sign of attraction any rational person would have nipped it. Of course, this is just conjecture on my part.
No way; she loves Jax more than she could ever hate Maureen. She let it get “as far as it has” because she’s putting off the inevitable as long as she can. Jax has enough to deal with right now.
My LOL moment from this episode: when Tig tells Unser to “go do some cop shit”. Priceless. As tedious as some of the other storylines get, you can always rely on Tig to provide comic relief.
Yep, leave it to Tig to come up with some funny lines! Priceless indeed! Anybody see what MC tat was on Margaret Murphy’s back?
There were some things I really liked about this episode – I like that there were more scenes from Charming and that it looks like Unser is going to get back on board in his support of the Sons. Part of the frustration of this season have been all the open story lines, and seeing all the characters be misdirected and operating on false info – and finally the characters are starting to know what we, the audience know. Having Unser know that Hale is the devil in town is huge, and I also liked that the payback for Hale’s idiocy in hiring Salazar came back to haunt him with the blackmail. (Quel surprise.)
Also loved when Piney made that comment to Kozik that he was “counting” on him killing Tig, or something like that. It was nice to have the open story line on Donna’s death finally come back and it’s needed. Also made me realize that part of the reason I liked this episode was the return to Charming.
The good part about the Belfast stuff is that it looks like it’s coming to a conclusion. Don’t they just have a few more days before they have to be back in Charming or Oswalt loses his bond?
I was also surprised when Stahl didn’t take her phone in the bathroom with her. Also felt another, “What now?” when her partner looked that the incoming phone call (and figured she probably realized it was Jax.)
Still squicked out by Jax and Trinity, but still think that Gemma will spill the beans before anything else happens.
The most interesting development of the Belfast story for wasn’t just that the Sons are finally starting to know SAMBEL are dirty (and a little frustrating to know they aren’t quite there yet), but I liked knowing the part that Gemma felt JT was responsible for her other son’s death – which may explain why she may have turned on him later on.
As to Tara, it would be really a good twist to show that she was actually coming back from the abortion, and that she had made the decision. Otherwise back to the soap opera and Salazar as Snidely Whiplash.
Also like the Darby has made an apparent transition to a decent human being. Kind of. For now.
Funny that you mention the great Snidely Whiplash as the consummate “bad guy” who serves no function other than to be the bad guy. I actually had a similar feeling when I saw O’Neill pull out the very cartoon-y transmitter to detonate the explosive, as though he were Muttley the giggling dig(comic sidekick of Dick Dasterdly), and the trigger had “BOMB” written on it as he crouched in the ditch. It was a very cartoon moment for me.
I also was really glad to see the delight on Piney’s face when he tipped his hand that he wanted Lemonhead* to kill Tig as revenge for Donna’s death. Good work by Sutter and the gang with that callback. Gives me hope hey might just be able to tie some of these things up after all.
*-Kenny Johnson will ALWAYS be Lem, no matter what role he plays. I re-watched “Blade” recently, and said out loud when I watched the opening scene, “Look, it’s Lemonhead with Traci Lords!” Good times…
I highly doubt Tara had the abortion.
1) Salazar wanted to know from Hale where she worked and most likely tailed her from the hospital.
2) Nothing in her demeanor hinted that she had the procedure done. A post-abortion is a very painful and draining experience both emotionally and physically.
I think you are being too hard on this season, it’s like you decided early on you wanted the Abel storyline wrapped up quick, and since they didn’t do that, you see the entire season through a skewed look.
I was itching for them to get to Ireland as well, because I knew it could be awesome, but I never felt they were intentionally creating ways to keep them in Charming. For one, they didn’t know Abel was in Ireland, two, I doubt it’s exactly easy to arrange for 7 or 8 ex-cons who are on parole to leave the country, and three, despite the urgency of finding Abel, they still had to ensure they had things somewhat taken care of in Charming before they left.
I think this episode was great, and I guess like you said in your column, you’ve just never accepted this storyline. but because you haven’t I think you’re missing out on enjoying a good season of storytelling.
I think people wanted the Abel story line wrapped up quickly b/c a missing child is not something people drag out in real life. If my daughter goes missing and I have a bead on who took her, I’m gone until I find her. I don’t mess around with trivial stuff (which what the obstacles felt like).
I actually really like the Irish history storyline. I think it would be a lot better if a missing child wasn’t the reason for it all b/c that should take priority over everything else.
>>It’s entirely possible that the payoffs to events in Belfast and Charming will be so powerful that I’ll leave my concerns behind in the end.
Alan, I hope so. I do have faith that they will resolve the Belfast storyline, but back home in Charming, I’m beginning to doubt whether they’ll wrap up the Hale drama. I think Salazar will be squashed – and Tara rescued – but even with the blackmail tape, I have a sneaking suspicion that Hale will walk off scott free and be a thorn in SAMCRO’s side for season 4.
I think you are right about Hale being a thorn for season 4 but I also think he has a partner, his original partner….Zobell. I know Mr. Sutter said we would see him again in season three. so it will probably he at the end of this season when the sons are sent to do their time and they have to KNOW Hale and Zobell are loose on Charming.
I think the most revealing scene from last nights episode was when Chibbs said he wouldn’t take his family back to Charming because this is Kerry Ann’s home and the only way he can keep his family safe is to kill Jimmy. Jax’s face at that moment I think showed exactly what this season is going to lead to. Jax’s needs Jimmy alive so he can keep his deal with Stahl to save Gemma from prison and keep the club intact. I think he’s going to end up having to kill Chibb’s in order to save Jimmy and subsequently keep his deal with Stahl.
Stahl’s partner/lady friend probably wouldn’t get any information from her phone log. I’m assuming (like in many past episodes) Jax would be using a Pre-Pay phone that is untraceable back to him.
True, but all she has to do is hit redial, wait for Jax to pick up (as he would, seeing Stahl’s number) and she’d put 2 + 2 together. She didn’t do that yet, but I won’t be at all shocked if that comes up in the next episode or two.
Yeah, I think we’re going to see that very scene in the next week or two. I’m hoping that this means that her partner is going to end up turning the tables on Stahl and that this is somehow going to end up as a good thing for the Sons. Cuz you know it’s not exactly like there’s been a lot of good things happening for them lately.
You knew the second Margaret agreed to drive Tara to the abortion clinic, that Salazar would end up kidnapping them. The tattoo reveal that Margaret used to be an old lady? No one from SAMCRO knew this? Ugh. Not digging this storyline at all.
My reaction to this episode was basically, “meh.” However, I, too, found it very interesting when Kozick said that either he or Tig is going to end up dead, and Piney said he’s counting on that. I’m glad that *someone* still seems to remember that mere months ago (in the show) Tig murdered Donna on Clay’s orders. The writers have so totally abandoned that story line and its fallout that you can almost forget it happened. But when you really stop and think about it, Donna’s murder *should* still have a huge influence on how the Sons relate to one another.
It was a good episode, but I think the reason I am so frustrated is because it is moving too slow! I wish it would move faster! I will be devastated if Abel was adopted out, but I don’t think that will stop Jax from 1. Killing Ashby (which might happen anyways) and 2. getting his son back from the people that adopted him. I don’t know the law on this, but I’m pretty sure that if someone’s kid is stolen, regardless of if the father is on parole, and adopted out then found by the father again, then he gets his kid back. Just my thought.
I don’t think they’ll kill any of the main characters (Chibbs, Tig, Jax, Gemma, etc.). I think it will mostly be SAMBEL and IRA people that get killed. Well, at least, I hope so.
The Trinity/Jax thing is amusing, but kind of annoying, just like the Tara story line.
It’s all just moving too slow for me, but I read somewhere that Kurt Sutter said that this season was imperative to all the rest of the season (7 total hopefully), so I will suck it up and deal with the slow pace because I love the show.
On Salazar:
Doesn’t Salazar say to Clay something like “hey, you can’t kill me! I’m an MC President” and Clay respond to with like “I don’t respect your bullshit MC!” ?
So, fast forward to them all in the bathroom: The Bastards’ (MC) President is there after going to Clay who went to Alveres about Salazar (making 4 MC Presidents total, present in the bathroom), in front of other Bastards, Salazar’s Crew, SAMCRO, and Mayans. So, in the end, he demands the head of the guy who offed the Bastard (Member) who was stabbed in the head with a knife. It seems that in the shake down of things, the focus went off of Salazar but to the guy who really committed the crime. There was also the business of allowing Salazar’s little crew to continue their usefulness to the Mayans, which was a SAMCRO move to appear to be working with their new partners in crime/truce-members.
Make sense to anyone else?
That’s how the show tried to justify it, certainly, but it was so blatantly contrived to keep Salazar in play as a villain for the final episodes, when in reality, the Grim Bastards would demand Salazar’s head just as much as the actual shooter’s. If Alvarez is stripping Salazar of his cut/power anyway, why leave the obviously bitter, violent guy alive?
He even says to Jax he’s going to kill him for that (when Jax put his cut in the toilet). Everyone just ignored that threat? Come on, man.
Agreed. From the first moment in that bathroom on it all just seemed so predictable and so far it has exactly unfolded as everyone’s predicted.
I thought the ep was better than last weeks and actually had some action scenes! But I had no expectations going in so the ep couldnâ€™t possibly disappoint me. There were some great girl power moments that I liked on one hand b/c it was a girl power moment but on the other hand I donâ€™t think the show is about women being powerful itâ€™s about the SONS being powerful and they continued to be hammered by Irish circumstance (This is my problem with Kurt. Heâ€™s too focused on his f***in wife that he has forgotten the show is about Jax and his struggle between right and might).
Loved that the women took charge when Jimmy O arrived. Trinity rocked the house when she came up the stairs, got a shot off for distraction and grabbed Carrie Ann to protect her! You go Trinity-Jax would be proud of his little sis if he knew the truth! Loved that Gemma wanted to whack Jimmy O in the kitchen to protect her family and then Fiona turns on Gemma for Gemmaâ€™s own protection. My what a tangled Irish web we weave.
I thought the exchange between Tig and Tara was funny. The boys made it to Belfast.-Tig Um thanks for letting me know-Tara
I liked seeing Ryan Hurstâ€™s long hair (this wouldnâ€™t normally be a point of interest but you never see his hair down and Ryan Hurst is hot J)
Liked the explosion but not the damage it caused! Why canâ€™t Kurt just blow up the bad folks?
Liked the moment between Jax and Trinityâ€”already acting like siblings and they donâ€™t even know it.
Liked that Jax the felon is calling up the ATF agent for intelâ€¦â€¦â€¦funny!
Thought the chat between Hale and Oswald in the cafÃ© was funny. Oswald is this community business man and heâ€™s rattling off the names of MC presidents like their his corporate board members!
Charlie H continues to do well with his acting. He broke my heart at the end of the show when he looks over the carnage and you can just see on his faceâ€”Iâ€™m never gonna get my son at this rate.
Dislikes
While I liked the girl power moment, I think it is completely ridiculous in the frame work of the SONS world. Kurt continues to emasculate the men while giving the women scenes of power? I donâ€™t get it.
The barn sceneâ€”Jax was very clear that he didnâ€™t trust the Irish or SAMBEL before they went on the protection run. Jax recognizes at the barn that Liam needed to be watched, sends Juice and Happy to do it and then they donâ€™t follow Liam to the woods? Wasnâ€™t â€œIâ€™m going to MURDER a s***â€ a bit of a clue? And if Jax didnâ€™t trust these people, why is all of SAMCRO hanging out in a barn with no lookouts at the door?
Really Kurtâ€¦â€¦.weâ€™re going to have some psychedelic moment where Jax sees his father after the explosion?
The whole Salizar plot annoys me. This man should have been killed long ago. Letâ€™s face it, the guy is not a criminal mastermind yet he survives, is allowed to overhear the SONS are out of town, happens to not be home when Tig stops by. And now heâ€™s got my girl Tara tied up in a basementâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦PLEASE!
The SONS still arenâ€™t winning. With four eps to go in the season, Iâ€™m with Jax â€“TIRED!
Gemma is such a contradiction to me. On one hand she is a mother bear trying to whack Jimmy to protect her family and in the next breath she tells her son (whose child is missing) to concentrate his hate on killing the Irish pricks. Again I say at the top of my lungs a family involved with the fall out of a kidnapped child would be protecting Jax not encouraging him to kill. Believe meâ€”he would not have the emotional or mental strength to deal with this issue. And the family would want to step up and handle the search for Abel so Jax would not have to.
Quotes
Do yaâ€™ll need to call a vote? SAMCRO to SAMBEL
Youâ€™re all hypocrites. Gemma to the Priest
Questions
Did Tara have the abortion before Salizar took her or was she on the way to the clinic?
What is the adminâ€™s back tat a sign of? Did she live a biker life at one time and that is why she is so helpful to Tara? Does she understand the MC world?
I am convinced she hasn’t had the abortion yet (even though it was dark when Salazar got them and she had said earlier that it would be in the afternoon). If Kurt now kills the fetus during the next couple of episodes stressful moments I might as well watch Eastenders.
Oh what a tangled web we weave that doesn’t make any sense. The priest is keeping fi and kerriane safe from Jimmy and wants jax to kill jimmy. So if gemma kills Jimmy that goes against the priest’s plans? He wouldn’t protect them?
Can someone tell me what exactly the tattoo was on admins back??
The Tattoo on Margret’s back didn’t look like MC ink. It had a laughing skull in the center with 2 half banners on either side saying “Rock” and “Roll”. Then under the skull it had a full banner that said “My Love”
This is the only pic I can find of the tattoo
[twitpic.com]
I don’t know what it is from the pic but I don’t see a laughing skull – to me it looks more like a groupie/fan of a band – it has musical notes between “rock” “roll” & in the middle it looks like “band” “My Love” is on a banner in the middle of a heart over cross bones. It looks like it has wing feathers (of a phoenix?) up either side & to me in the top left hand quadrant is the snout of an armadillo (?)
Found a brighter image –
[pirate4x4.com]
On the upper right quadrant is a gun grip & trigger but can’t clearly see past the trigger – I’m wondering if that’s “Guns n Roses” (?) could possibly be a rose for the fuzzy blob that is hiding what would be a barrel (not shown at all in the brighter pic) I still think that’s an armadillo snout & tail above & below “rock”
Good review, Alan. Thanks. I appreciate your acknowledgment that at least some of your dissatisfaction with this season is derived from the fact that you don’t enjoy the story this season is telling, and that’s fair. I also agree that while appreciating the story might well be a matter of taste, some of what they’ve done with some of the storytelling elements (Jax’s rage-then-indifference with finding Abel, the dragging out of the club’s trip to Ireland, ANYTHING relative to Tara this season) are at least a little loose, at most somewhat insulting.
But, all that aside, I really enjoyed this episode. Really glad they put Jax back in the place of Club Conscience, and having him actually stop down and acknowledge the implications of the violence they have perpetrated through the years was worth all of the leaps in logic the show made me take with them. Well, that and the Lemonhead/Tig feud heading toward a destination, although that means the (likely) end of Kenny Johnson, since there is no possible way they’ll write Tig off the show in favor of Kozick.
I also had a giggle moment, not to mention a “The Wire” callback when I saw the Bushmills sign on the outside of the pub where Jimmy bases his operations. Given the ties to the Roman Catholic Church, it gave me great delight to see Jimmy meeting in a place that boasts in serving, in the parlance of McNulty, “Protestant whiskey.” Although I don’t think it was intentional, I like to think Sutter and Co. did this to show how far Jimmy has gotten from his RCC roots. Surely all IRA rebels drink Jamesons. They’re very deliberate.
Don’t forget seeing the Ulster flag and Union Jack flying in the wind (down one of the side streets) when the Sons were riding out of town.
I agree with Alan- specifically in WHY this isn’t entirely working, and I would look to Breaking Bad as an example of how you can slow down a narrative without it seeming like your milking it. To draw another comparison, I think (unless there’s a massively amazing ending to this season) that SOA is moving into Dexter territory, where things just happen randomly and without internal logic, so that, like in Dexter, something like what happened at the end of season 4, which should actually be shocking, seems unearned and silly. I think that’s what could happen with SOA, after so many contrived moments (Tara letting the hostage’s hand loose, letting Salazar live and overhear you stage whisper that you’re leaving town, etc), that when something important happens, it’s not going to have any emotional depth because the viewer withdraws a bit each time something contrived happens.
I guess my expectations are a little higher because of how Gemma’s rape was handled- the reasons for her hiding it made sense, and when and how she tells Jax and Clay, which could have been melodramatic, was played for the most part solidly. It’s possible for a series to lose that, and I’m hoping for the best, but I don’t see it coming..
Really interesting that you bring up Dexter in connection with what’s plaguing Sons – cartooniness, absence of stakes, “softening” the characters over time – makes a lot of sense! Earlier, I was trying to associate it with the problem I saw the Sopranos having – a show that was not “a gangster show” becoming one as it grew in popularity. Somehow, Sutter thinking the dumbing down of this season is “pushing the envelope” – I can’t quite work out where the disconnect is.
Can someone tell me what those strange overcoat things with the purple armbands the Sons are wearing over their normal vests are?
I asked a similar question after last week’s episode and was hoping someone knowledgeable would respond. It must mean something!
bummer! I had the same thought “they must mean something!”
They had to leave their ‘rockers’ (Cuts) behind in charming: Tig said that this was because they were ‘travelling under Bond restrictions” and he called these jackets “reapers” – so, my take on it is that a condition of their bail is that they not leave Charming – they can’t wear their SAMCRO gear because that would be evidence they broke bail?) and that they are wearing jackets (which they might have around for guests etc?) to show they ‘belong’ even though they don’t have their cuts?
I’m usually in line with your opinions, Alan, but I can’t get behind being disappointed by anything so far this season. Sons of Anarchy is just absolute top-notch storytelling, and it’s odd to hear so much complaining about one of the best shows every to be televised. It’s like complaining that a free lunch included too much food. And even if you’re not digging the main arc, i’d think you could still see the uh, trees, for the forest, and shine praise on all the individual pieces that make up such a compelling whole. But, to each his own, right?
I’m loving the Belfast storyline, and this is coming from someone who didn’t see Abel’s abduction as the huge emotional scene it was supposed to be. I’d watch a spin-off show solely about SAMBEL if I had the chance.
I was surprised to see MArgaret’s ink, and I think it makes her a little bit more interesting, and more sympathetic. Up to this point she’s just been the Bitch That Gets In The Way. Now she’s being proactive in helping Tara and has an intriguing history. I don’t see how that’s a bad thing.
I was sure Chibs was going to get offed, with all the heavy-handed foreshadowing going on regarding his family’s safety, the big farewell scene before the gun run and the general betrayal of O’Neill to his brothers from across the pond.
All in all I’m loving everything about Sons this season and can’t wait to see how this all gets wrapped up. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last, or even the majority, of the bloodshed yet to be had.
Well said!
Another good callback – Chibbs and a couple of others cringing when the truck was started, expecting a car bomb similar to the one that put Chibbs in the hospital last season.
(That car bomb scene also caused be to think car bomb in a pivotal scene in Breaking Bad last season when a character in peril gets into his SUV and his phone rang just as he stated his car – I wonder if that was done on purpose.)
Maybe the reason Gemma isn’t too concerned about Jax and Trinity is that hse knows Jax in not John’s son?
that has to be the reason. i cant see gemma standing idly by here
I can see Gemma telling Jax that Tara is pregnant as a way to get rid of his wandering eye.
i have to admit – i find myself fast forwarding through parts of this show. last year i was on the edge of my seat – now i have little invested into the plot or any true suspense about the outcome. (does anyone really believe that Abel will not be returned to Jax, or that the Doc will get kiled?)
I read this online somewhere….. While Tara has always viewed(feared) that Gemma is what she will become if she stays with Jax and in this life, Margaret has now become the example of what she could become if she leaves! HOW can this not be interesting? INTERESTING indeed, Mr. Sepinwall :)
I’m not enjoying that personally. Margaret has gone from overbearing, nosy, completely refusing to understand Tara’s life to being unrealistically understanding and helpful.
It’s too jarring a shift.
OR….
Margaret might be the example of what Tara MIGHT HAVE BECOME had she never returned to Charming and SAMCRO.
Tara (pre-Samcro return) in Season 1 was more or less a scared rabbit. In Season 2, Tara started coming into her own as Jax’s old lady under the tutelage of Gemma.
[Note: Both have Tara and Margaret have tattoos on their backs. I wouldn’t be surprised if both their lives mirrored each other in some way.]
I’m thinking Margaret (like a young Tara) was an Old Lady in her youth. But decided to leave the lifestyle, move away, and go into the medical profession. However, something must have happened to her (thinking Cohn), resulting in her staying a scared rabbit and adopting the “overbearing and nosy” supervisor persona as a way of compensating for her own weakness.
anyone think they could do something crazy and perhaps make margaret the lady that tig and kenny johnson’s character (name is slipping me) fought over?
most definitely not.
Tig has been in and out of the hospital so many times, I think he would have recognized Margaret if she were life-changing to him, don’t you?
i dont get why Jimmy O didn’t just tell SAMCRO that the priest had the kid back in Ep 1 and cut a side deal with them.
On the frustration with the seeming lack of urgency on the part of Jax to get his kid back, do we know what the actual timeline is for this season thus far? Only a week or so has gone by, correct?
It’s a similar complaint people had with LOST, but in the scale of time the characters are working in, I don’t see any issues with how this has played out. I’m not a gangster, but I do have kids. If my kids went missing, I’d be devastated but step one would be to find out where they might be. Jax did that, ended up on the goose chase to Vancouver and finally Belfast. Is a week really too long to take for that sort of action?
This show is about as grounded & authentic-seeming as the A-team at this point. There scene after freakin scene of “action” that is completely unbelievable and Sutter relies of filming that action is such a slapdash manner that he’s clearly trying to cover up how stupidly impossible so many of the actions are. Leave aside the stupidity of writing that leaves Salazar alive, this show has gone off the rails on all the “action” alone. Last year with fully autmatic weapons firefights in broad daylight w/ neo-nazis but no one on either side getting hit and no subsequent state/fed helicopter pursuit is when this show jumped the shark. Followed by:
1. Cameron escaping on a freakin old powerboat on an INLAND WATERWAY — that’s impossible (I won’t repeat that refrain after each of these but it is implied)
2. Shoot-out where SAMCRO is in the prescription drug dealers bathroom… no one hurt!
3. multiple shootouts with mayans while biking… no one hurt!
4. Gemma escaping the feds in the hospital! No fed is going to walk out of that room out of respect for a (supposed) murderer’s shyness!
5. How many action scenes rely on there being only the scripted characters around like this is the middle of the desert — e.g., the rear-ending and kidnapping at gun point.
6. The whole agent stahl frame up of Gemma is preposterous — no way fed agents outside here that first gunshot and don’t come blazing in.
7. nit: no way Stahl leaves her bberry unlocked after taking Jax’s call — you can lock the damn screen w/ one button!
8. Hey we’ve got our second car bomb that doesn’t actually kill anyone important!
9. How do you get locked in a barn, exactly? It’s not those doors are instant close.
10. Really, Juice and Happy let that a-hole go off to the woods by himself so he can pull out the world’s largest detonator?
This show was awesome up until Cam made off with Abel via the least credible escape mechanism ever. Now I recognize it as a show that’s aimed for 12 year olds, like those detective shows from my childhood like Simon & Simon or the one with the brothers who had riptide and ebbtide a boat and helicopter. Sorry thought this was for adults!
I caught up with season 2 on DVD and had a similar complaint. It seemed like every episode had one of the Sons getting horribly injured or on the verge of being killed off, only to survive. This show has way too many one-note characters that it could stand to get rid of.
I’m thinking Sutter and company decided that their audience had somehow “dumbed down” at the end of season two. Or they decided to go Rambo Hamlet on ‘shrooms. Either way, as the plot thickens…it thickens with goo.
The two best parts of season three: There will be a season four. And the current profile pic of Charlie Hunnam on his FB page(as of yesterday.) That picture conveys Jax’s sense of loss of Abel and Tara like nothing I’ve seen on any season three episode so far.
I’m a fan of the show moving to Ireland temporarily, particularly because the Irish actors are a notch above the American ones (with the exception of Katay Sagal as Gemma).
Was hoping for a Dropkick Murphy’s song this week and not and another Flatfoot 56.
We need some Thin LIzzy. Maybe “Jailbreak”
I loved the Margaret revelation. Suddenly made that storyline click into place – and get more interesting. Sure, it’s a little coincidental, but whatever.
“We Were Promised Jetpacks” is an awesome band name.
That scene was great. for those that want to know, I found that blackmail app!!! it’s called Pockets Pie (for “pocket spy”) on the i phone…
I understand that jax doesn’t know about his dads life in Ireland, but how the hell does his half sister not know that John teller was her dad?! What possible reason could trixie have for keeping the name of her real dad from her? Besides story convenience?
How about because he left her to go back to his “real” family? He obviously didn’t care about his daughter at all – not something you want to share with your little girl…
I think Clay is Jax father Clues:
1. The timeline of when John Teller was IN Ireland would be revealed and thus cause Gemma and Clay to be worried.
2. Gemma is not as weirded out about Jax and his half sister’s flitation.
3. When Jax is knocked out by the blast he sees John Teller and then Clay, both calling him “Son”