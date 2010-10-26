‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Lochan Mor’: SAMCRO vs. SAMBEL?

A review of tonight’s extra-long “Sons of Anarchy” – as well as a sort of state of the season address – coming up just as soon as I give you a small business loan…
“Questions will be answered soon enough.” -Maureen
In many ways, “Lochan Mor” was a relief from the frustration I’ve had for most of the last month or so of “Sons” episodes. SAMCRO finally arrives in Belfast, Jax gets relatively concrete info on where Abel is and what he needs to do to get him back, and the 90-minute running time meant more time could be spent on supporting characters like Tig, Bobby and even Lyla and Darby and Shepard the (ex) prospect. The episode was packed with great music (see the first bullet point for a complete list), and great colorful moments like Gemma and the Irish Sons rescuing SAMCRO from the crooked cops, or Jax having a bareknuckle boxing match with Liam O’Neill.
It was, on most levels, the strongest episode of what’s been an interesting but uneven third season.
But then came the very end, and I had to wince again.
Kurt Sutter has been active on Twitter of late trying to draw divisions between those who “get it” (mostly women, according to him) and those who don’t understand what it is he’s trying to do with this season. He’s suggested the conflict is between linear and non-linear thinkers, between those who just want the show to repeat itself over and over and those who are excited to see it trying something new.
With all due respect to Kurt, I think the issue is more complicated than that.
My problem with the season isn’t that I want a rehash of season two, that I want more ass-kicking or triumphant moments for Jax and Clay and the rest, that Jax slept with Ima, or any of the other complaints I’ve seen floated either by Sutter or other fans of the season. (And I’m glad for those of you who’ve been totally happy with season three; anytime people get the most enjoyment out of their TV shows, it pleases me, even if I don’t feel the same about the same shows.)
My problem is that the Sons have become pawns in their own story, being manipulated both within (by Jimmy and Father Ashby) and without (by Sutter and his writers).
I wrote earlier in the season that it felt like Sutter had decided that he didn’t want the Sons to reach Belfast before a certain point in the season, and that he then worked backwards to come up with obstacles to keep them from getting there sooner. I’m not saying that’s how the actual writing process went – I wasn’t there and don’t know – but rather how it’s come across. Obviously every plot development and conflict on a scripted TV show comes from the writers, but there are ones that feel natural and ones that feel like they’re there to accomplish some other goal. (That can be as varied as wanting to draw out a climax until late in a season, having to satisfy a network note or an actor suddenly becoming a problem who needs to be written out.) Had the various bits of business in Charming been more compelling, I might not have objected so much to the delay, but a lot of it just seemed like foot-dragging.
And the effect of that kind of writing is that the characters seem less vital. They’re not real people, but we pretend that they are as we watch, and when we can see the strings being pulled, the illusion is harder to maintain. And when you place on top of that a plot where the main characters are being manipulated by ancillary characters – becoming chess pieces in a game being played on foreign soil, between one character we barely know and one we’d never met before, it becomes even harder to invest in them and their stories, because you know the rug can be pulled out from under them at any moment by the writers and/or their proxies in the IRA(*).
(*) Yes, the Sons were also being manipulated by Zobelle last season, but that manipulation led to various stories that were about internal conflicts among our regulars: Gemma’s grief, the Jax/Clay feud, Tig’s guilt, etc. The Sons still felt like the stars of the show, regardless of how badly they were being beaten up.
So when Jax had his long talk with Father Ashby about why he wanted SAMCRO to come to Ireland, and why Jimmy might want them gone, I was pleased. Now we were getting somewhere. We had cut through all the bull, and while Jax still had a problem in front of him – How can he satisfy both Ashby (who wants Jimmy dead) and Agent Stahl (who wants Jimmy in bracelets)? – it was one where he knew the rules and stakes and would have a chance at finding a solution that would send him home with his son, his club and his soon-to-be-freed mother.
And then we cut to the orphanage, where it sure as hell looked like some happy couple was about to take Abel away from all of this.
Now, it’s possible that this is a mistake somewhere along the line – that Ashby doesn’t know that this is happening and will be righteously angry when it’s revealed. Or it could be that it’s just the latest in a series of moves that make every action Jax and company take feel completely pointless. It doesn’t matter what they do, because Jimmy and Ashby will do what they do, because Salazar is implausibly running free and causing trouble, etc.
Maybe Sutter is going to outsmart me by having Jax turn out to be two steps ahead, but I’m concerned about how the rest of this year is going to play out – and that has nothing to do with my gender.
Some other thoughts:
• Between the 90-minute length and the obvious excitement about moving the story to Ireland, the soundtrack was more packed than usual, almost entirely with Irish bands or Irish-influenced bands, plaus a Celtic spin on the familiar “Sons of Anarchy” theme. Among the songs used: “Big Fellah” by Black 47, “Greed & Power” by Attika, “The Long Road,” “Shiny Eyes,” “Jungle of the Midwest Sea” and “Son of Shame” by Flatfoot 56, “Victory Square” by The Dreadnoughts, “Ciara,” “Balld of the Thoughtful Rover” and “Faraway” by The Tossers, “Flying Up a Mountain” by Sweet Apple, “Caroline” and “(I Don’t Think I’ll) Love You Anymore” by The Young Dubliners and “Another Bag of Bricks” by Flogging Molly.
• The cast never actually went to Belfast (even as FX’s biggest hit, the budget’s not that big), but director Billy Gierhart was able to spend two weeks with a small crew filming second-unit footage. Those shots, coupled with some good use of filters and lighting, did a very good job of creating the illusion that SAMCRO had actually gone across the great pond of the episode’s title.
• The strongest little story, for me, actually came back in Charming, as Darby realized, with some help from Lumpy, that maybe he’s getting too old to be so filled with hate and spending so much time on hurting other people. Nice work from Mitch Pileggi there.
• The Lumpy storyline also showed us that not everyone is cut out for the violent life that SAMCRO leads, as Shepard cowers in a corner as Salazar shoots up the gym and beats up Lumpy, then turns in his gun and his cut and rides off into the night. A good character beat (and a bit reminiscent of Cpl. Upham in “Saving Private Ryan”), and my only disappointment is that Leo Fitzpatrick was the only one of the three prospects I recognized.
• How long will Gemma and/or Maureen allow Jax and Trinity to keep flirting with each other before one of them spills the beans. And what, exactly, is the John Teller secret in Belfast that Gemma hoped to keep Jax from learning, if she didn’t know about Trinity before a few days ago?
• Tig having his drivers license suspended could be a big plot point for season four, or there could be a long gap in story time between seasons to allow for whatever prison sentence the Sons have to serve for the gun charge (and to allow the show to compensate for what a condensed period each season has covered). In the meantime, we finally know something of what caused the feud with Kozik: a woman. Of course.
• I’m not clear on how much of the Belfast charter is in Jimmy O’s pocket. Is it just McGee and O’Neill, or is it everyone? And if it’s everyone, why bother with all this subterfuge and helping out SAMCRO?
• Odds that Tara actually goes through with the abortion? Or will this be one of those TV situations where she changes her mind, only for outside forces (most likely Salazar, as part of his plan to get revenge against the Sons and the Mayans by pitting them against each other) to cost her the baby, anyway? And will she be able to come up with a more ironic pseudonym for her appointment than Lyla’s choice of “Sarah Palin”?
• Good to see Chibs enjoy a rare happy moment with his wife and daughter.
What did everybody else think?
Still felt like a lot of stalling. I kept hoping for more developments in Belfast, only to be delayed by yet another Charming subplot. I eventually yelled “I don’t care!!!” when Tara and Lyla were at the clinic. Things need to turn around. Soon.
To this I’ll add…every time someone asks a questions, they repeatedly get told that they’ll get some answers soon enough. If that doesn’t serve as an example of how this season is going, than I don’t know what is.
I want answers…no, you should have some tea with me first. Where is my son…no, clean up first and I’ll talk to you about it at the church.
If this happened to me in real life I would snap on someone or I would stop associating with them. If I was in a motorcycle gang, I’m sure it would be a lot worse. Not with the Sons of Anarchy though.
@jibbs “To this I’ll add…every time someone asks a questions, they repeatedly get told that they’ll get some answers soon enough. If that doesn’t serve as an example of how this season is going, than I don’t know what is.”
They’re starting to sound like characters on Lost. Pre-end date.
I can’t stand Sutter’s “you just don’t get it” argument for those not satisfied, considering Sutter really tends to treat his audience like they are stupid. Exhibit A: the photo of Maureen and John with baby Trinity. Just seeing the photo was plenty enough, but he then zooms in on it, shows the back where the writing is, and zooms in on THAT. We get it.
This entire season has been heavy handed like that.
On the issue of SAMCRO being manipulated by outside forces, it really didn’t make sense to me that Jax would sit there quietly listening to Fr. Ashby essentially explain that, well, he’s holding Abel hostage until Jax murders Jimmy O. The man with the keys to Abel — effectively Abel’s newest kidnapper, if not the original one — is sitting right in front of him, demanding some kind of payment in return for Abel, and Jax just nods as if that’s reasonable? That didn’t feel real to me. That’s not the Jax Teller who murdered Agent Kohn and A.J. Weston.
I was thinking the same thing. This guy is blackmailing Jax with his very own kid, so it’s weird that Jax is responding to him like it’s nothing instead of going nuts on the guy for keeping him away from his kid.
I’m glad the Sons are finally in Belfast, but I’m still waiting for the this season to stop dragging and finally start. The Abel plot so far feels too contrived to make me feel anything real about it anymore – I think I would really hate it if the show resolves the Abel story (by getting him back to his family) in the finale, but it sure feels like that way.
But yep, it wasn’t the most interesting episode ever, and I can do without the soap opera elements like that last scene feels like, but at least it has some nice beats to the small stories with Darby (I hate the guy, so it was pretty great to see him redeemed (well, just a tiny bit)) and Bubbles’ friend there.
Completely agree. Even if he feels powerless and would eventually have to help in order to find Abel, being so willing to let this man who has his son order him around doesn’t fit Jax or SAMCRO at all.
I couldn’t agree more with you Matt. Jax sitting there and listening politely seemed utterly ridiculous. What happened to all the anger he’s been carrying around, and rightly so? Finally he can put a face on it and he just sits there and accepts that this is all politics and not personal? T
It’s nice to see someone mention this. I thought I was going out of my mind. As that scene unfolded, I was downright bewildered. It just doesn’t ring true at all. How are we supposed to believe he’d be fine with this? Frankly, the whole episode had me frustrated. Apparently the urgency to find Abel has decreased big time.
I didin’t watch the episode last night (moving, so really tired). But it seems to me that Father Ashby might just be the only person that honestly knows where Abel is. Jax is smart enough to know that you can’t fly into a rage and threaten this man. That is a one-way ticket to never finding your son.
I also agree. I’ve felt that way about Jax this entire season. His son is missing. And he only shows a sense of urgency about it in minor spurts just to remind you he cares. It just doesn’t feel real to me. He should be in much more agony for someone who has a big “ABEL” tattoo across his chest.
That’s the problem with the story line taking so long. You can’t just show Jax in constant agony over his son b/c that would get old quick which is why I think most of us expected this storyline to get wrapped up sooner, or as Alan said, at least be more interesting/realistic about why they couldn’t get to Belfast.
Anyway, I still love the show and I am not even close to no longer watching it, it’s just been a mildly disappointing season for me so far.
On a side note, it appears O’Neil is completely on board with Jimmy, but McGee seems conflicted. I can see him helping SAMCRO in the end.
In defense of Jax, I do think he is taking the thinking man’s approach. He knows he is out of his element in Ireland and that Father Ashby is the only person who can lead him to Abel. He is tredding lightly. More to the point however, I think Father Ashby told the story in a way which implies he is not in control of Abel, that the larger IRA behind him is calling the shots and that he is just a messenger. He told Jax what the IRA wants of him (kill Jimmy) and then says he will do everything he can to make sure he gets his son back. And BTW, is it just me or does the baby, that Father Ashby blesses, not look like Abel of prior episodes? Did they do a switcheroo on us?
Exactly! I wanted to scream during that scene. Granted, Fr. Ashby had enforcers in the back of the church, but I kept waiting for Jax to grab the fat guy and threaten his life if he didn’t tell him where Abel was. I hate that Jax keeps having to jump through hoops to get to Abel, like it’s some kind of game show. Meanwhile, Abel is going to be long gone so it’s all pointless. Very frustrating.
“In defense of Jax, I do think he is taking the thinking man’s approach. He knows he is out of his element in Ireland and that Father Ashby is the only person who can lead him to Abel. He is tredding lightly. More to the point however, I think Father Ashby told the story in a way which implies he is not in control of Abel, that the larger IRA behind him is calling the shots and that he is just a messenger.”
I don’t buy it. Of course Jax isn’t stupid, and he knows he’s on Ashby’s turf. But he’s also — at least when it’s convenient for the plot — extraordinarily and understandably emotional about getting his son back. I think it would have been far more in character for Jax to have said to Fr. Ashby, “You say Jimmy O wants to use my son as leverage against me, but right now the only person doing that is you. This stuff you’re telling me about Jimmy may or may not be true — I don’t understand all that Irish political bullshit. What I do understand is that you know where my son is, and I want him back. Now. You let me worry about protecting him.
“You say Jimmy O is trying to hurt the Sons. If that’s true, I’ll be more than happy to whack him — AFTER I hand my kid off to my mother. Your hands will still be clean. You can pass it off as revenge by a wronged father, and it’ll serve your political purpose. But you don’t hold my son hostage. I flew halfway around the world to get him back, I know he’s here, you’re dicking me around, and I’m not gonna put up with that for very long. So if I don’t have my son back in my arms in the next six hours, I’m going to come back with my entire club and our Irish brothers and burn down fucking Belfast. We’ll find you, and I’ll torture you until you tell me where my kid is. I’ll go get him, and kill everyone I find within a hundred feet of him. Then I’ll cut your fucking balls off, feed them to you, and pile your guts up on the altar of this church. I’ll kill Maureen, Trinity, and every other person I can find who you might ever have cared about. You want me to do you a favor? First, I need my kid back. That’ll put me in the mood to do favors. Otherwise, I unleash the fucking Apocalypse. It’s your call.”
That would have been far more in character for Jax Teller, I think.
Completely agree!! Sutter’s problem is not stupid viewers, it’s stupid characters. We are way past the shark jump on this show. Now I watch because I can’t turn away from what a car wreck this formerly awesome show has become, but I promise I won’t be able to turn towards it next year.
Go Matt! You should write for this show! Love it.
Does anyone know which song was playing during the first scene in Ireland while the Sons were riding through the countryside?
That was Big Fellah by Black 47, unfortunately its not available as of yet on either itunes or Amazon.
Ah — but it IS available at Youtbube.
Ummm….that’s youTube. sorry.
If Father Ashby was worried about Abel being snatched up by another family, perhaps he should’ve slapped a “Not For Sale” sign on the little guy. (That’s how adoptions work, right?)
I really enjoyed tonight’s episode and I’ll give them some benefit of the doubt on what the end really was. Oh, and one last thing, even though I’m sure a lot of people probably think it couldn’t happen, I think Kurt Sutter is *just* twisted enough to put Jax and Trinity in a very compromising position. Maybe not sealing the deal, but getting damn close. Every time they flirted, I got very nervous.
The “not for sale” line killed me. Also, every time I saw Jax flirting with Trinity I kept imagining Gemma breaking it up and repeating Red’s line from That 70’s Show: “i’m not raising no damn flipper grandkids”
I agree… I was thinking “Please don’t f*** your brother… Are you that twisted Kurt?!”
In any type of fictional story telling, whether it be a novel,a song, a movie or television, the writers enter into contracts with thier audience. With the exception of episode 7, I feel like Sutter and the writers have continually renigged on the me as a viewer all season.
This season has not been about action and reaction, near as much as it has been an endless series of stupid courses of action. As stated in the article, view have made an emotional commitment to the characters. But how long can we watch our characters fail in every endeavor.
Life is hard but good judgement comes from past bad judgement. At what point do we get to see our team pull it together and win one.
P.S. I’m all for the real life hard knocks, and the down and dirty that Kurt Sutter is trying to sell, but if Jax sleeps with his sister, then I am done with this show.
Bye!
I doubt he’s going to sleep with his sister. The point of that is to create a situation where Gemma and Maureen are FORCED to tell Jax and Trinity that they are half-siblings.
I agree – it’s to force Maureen and Gemma’s hand. Meanwhile it’s just giving me the creeps. Big time. And not in a good can’t-wait-to-see-what-happens way.
It also seemed obvious that Gemma noticed the flirtation, so why did she leave? That seemed out of character.
The attraction itself is very believable. It’s called “genetic sexual attraction syndrome” and it occurs when related individuals who have not grown up together come into contact as adults.
Leo, I agree about Gemma leaving. I figured she didn’t want to see anymore, but leaving seemed completely out of character. Weird character beat. And Mezzanine, ick, really? That’s pretty disturbing
Is there any way to see tonights episode online?
Legally, on Hulu eventually, probably in January.
You can buy the episode on Amazon for $1.99. That’s how I’ve kept up with the show for the four weeks of contract disputes between Fox and Dish.
Does Sutter realize that all these women he thinks “get” what he is doing with this season are just familiar with soap opera-like obstacles used by writers to artificially drag out conflicts until they are convenient for the writers to resolve? I “get” it, but I don’t respect it. If they left out the motorcycles and the criminal enterprise, honestly this could be a sweeps week episode of any major soap opera. That said, I enjoyed the episode and still love the show, but I am hopeful that we get resolution soon. My patience is wearing thin.
i feel like after season 2, sutter went into the year with the idea that recovering abel would be the whole arc for season 3. but somewhere along the line realized that there wasn’t enough there to sustain a 13 episode season and was forced to just prolong it to an unnecessary degree.
it makes me wonder about the blog post he wrote about network interference and if that’s had anything to do with this season. i know it was last episode, but most people had figured out a while ago that jax and trinity were half-siblings. then, gemma and maureen had the conversation where it was revealed pretty clearly, yet they needed to hammer it home in case no one could pick up on it and showed a picture of john teller and maureen when trinity was born. that scene reeked of notes from fx executives, subtlety be damned.
my biggest problems with the episode was when jacob hale teamed up with salazar considering that salazar’s group were the people who actually killed hale in the first episode this year. yet, he says something like, “the sons were responsible for the deaths of two people we care for.” i understand that jacob hale needs someone to run the businesses out of town, but you’re telling me that he’s perfectly fine with teaming up with the person ACTUALLY responsible for the death of his brother. a little too much for me.
one thing i forgot to mention: i think it was a little ridiculous how bad the prospects were. i understand they wanted to show that not everyone’s cut out for this life. but if the chapter is looking for prospects who could eventually join the ranks among guys like tig and happy, wouldn’t they do the smallest amount of research and figure out that some of these guys don’t have what it takes mentally or physically. it seems like they just chose three random guys who were hanging around and invited them to prospect.
I agree about the prospects…they sure picked the most pathetic, wimpy dorky losers they could find. I mean, I doubt your likely to get the cream of the crop when recruiting for a biker gang but I’m sure you can at least find some hard assed tough guys instead of simpering little weaklings.
Not only are the prospects terrible — certainly the guy who blew it last night was — but it doesn’t seem plausible that the club would put so much trust in, and responsibility on, these nearly complete strangers, so early in their relationships with SAMCRO. I realize they’re short-handed, but still…
I agree it makes little to no sense that prospects aren’t already pseudo biker-types; although as a friend pointed out to me, the failure of last night’s prospect is yet another way to delay the confrontation with Salazar as now no one knows who lit up the gym. Ugh.
Ditto. Jacob Hale teaming up with Salazar seemed nuts. I didn’t see JH having much loyalty to his brother, but this is such a stupid move, especially since he’s running for mayor and he’s out hiring all these hit men that have no loyalty to him.
By the way, I really miss Deputy Hale. He was such a consistent, real character and I miss that.
Also agree about the Prospects – I know there supposed to serve as comic relief they are making the Sons looks like idiots, who are stuck with bottom of the barrel followers.
Oops. Damn keyboard gremlins. That’s “they’re” not “there”.
A) Loved the music
B) Loved the twists and turns; it took me a couple of minutes to figure out why our boys acted pretty much alone in turning the tables on the Belfast cops.
C) Thankful to get away from the Jax/Tara it-can’t-work-between-us crap the writers have kept milking for 3 seasons.
D) Loved that they’ve allowed Darby to be an actual man (with actual thoughts) instead of a cartoon.
E) As far as SAMCRO being manipulated by the Feds, Jimmy,Father Ashby, whomever – c’mon man, these guys are OUTLAW BIKERS, not rocket scientists.
They may be outlaw bikers but that doesn’t mean they aren’t intelligent and thoughtful. We’ve seen that from them every step of the way throughout the past two seasons in scheming and coniving to get their way. All of the sudden they are playing the puppet role and have not been in a position of control except once when Jax and Stahl made their deal; and now that is seemingly in jeopardy.
I defended the show last week and still enjoy it, but I agree these twists and subplots have been monumental let downs with regards to how the characters realistically interact. For me the best scenes and most enjoyable parts of the episodes have been the ones like last night where Gemma and Bobby have an intimate discussion about the future and observe the guys playing cards. That’s what’s always been the most endearing parts to these characters for me.
But with 8 episodes in, and Abell obviously a minimum of 2 episodes away, I have to express disapointment. The Jacob Hale storyline is ridiculous, and for another episode we get a middling character (Salazar this time) who happened to be in the right place at the right time to damage the Sons in the immediate future. I honestly think SOA needs to nail the climax for this season to be any way redeemable because it has felt like we’ve spent at least 5 episodes just treading water.
I re-watched the episode “The Pull” recently (after “The Push” proved a sequel of sorts) and I was just wondering if this has been brought up recently:
In the episode, while Kohn is holding Tara hostage for his creepy reunion fantasy, he reveals that Tara had an abortion during their relationship. So it wouldn’t be out of character for her to go through with it here. I actually thought she would allude to her own experience while waiting with Lila.
same here. I was waiting for her to share that previous experience with Lyla to hammer home the point about female bonding, after Lyla’s ‘baby killer’ comment.
Tara aborted Kohn’s baby cus he was crazy and stalking her. Aborting Jax’s kid would be completely different so I don’t think I’d say is would be “in character” for her to go throught with it.
I’m sorry Alan, but whatever extra work you’ve been doing has made you write some lazy reviews about the show all season. And now that Sutter mentioned you on Twitter, you write a lengthy, bitter review trying to explain yourself and justify how you’re feeling for whatever reason. It seems like you expected something this season, and since you didn’t get what you expected, you don’t like it. Every complaining review from commentors I’ve read on here just sounds like people were expecting something specific this season that they didn’t get. And because they didn’t get what they expected, they’re mad.
I’m getting really tired of people bashing Alan over his reviews. Go to a different website.
I pretty much agree. Alan was such a supporter through last season (which “dragged” the Gemma rape reveal out till almost the end) his impatience really stands out in these reviews.
Kevin, I had no problem with the length of time it took Gemma to tell Clay and Jax because the character arc she was going through during that time was interesting. This year has been too much about plot mechanics, not enough about character.
And my job isn’t to be a “supporter,” but to give my hones opinion.
To be honest I think we all expected MORE this season. The last 2 Season’s were awesome! The timing was perfect, the storylines were captivating and the character development (although a story) we’re realistic. Season 3 is killing me! I am so disappointed, I can hardly watch while paying attention anymore. So for us naysayers- I can relate. It’s not that we aren’t receiving what we ‘expected’. It is that we expected more! And Kyle, believe it or not, people are allowed a different opinion than yours ;-P
I;ve been critical about some of Alan’s positions but it seems that with Sons his points are constructive, not bitter. Maybe if Sutter can read them with a thicker skin he would see it that way. The people on this forum pointing out the flaws in the plots aren’t jackals waiting for a terrible show to end but they’re loyalists who haven’t been given as much to defend what they love this season.
The problem with Sutter’s handling of criticism is that he sets up strawmen about the nature of the criticism, instead of dignifying his audience by addressing the substance of their legitimate concerns. It’s so transparent and is so lacking in maturity as to make one recoil in shock.
I’m quite enjoying the Jax/Kerianne (possibly) sexual tension. It brings me back to the good old days of Arrested Development.
Otherwise, I though this episode was a bit of a crowd pleaser after some of the less interesting episodes. Not bad, but not as good as season 2. That being said, the second half of the season could easily change my opinion.
Trinity, I think you mean. Kerriann is Chibs/Fiona’s daughter
I am a female and I don’t “get” or like the way this season is going. I don’t want a rehash of the same old story lines. I do want fresh, original writing that doesn’t drag and make SAMCRO look like morons. I agree they’re not rocket scientists, but they have always been written as clever and resourceful.
I did like the humanizing of Darby and agree that Mitch Pileggi did a great job with his scenes.
The last scene, with the potential adoptive family just made me want to scream. I’m exhausted from the Abel plot. Let Jax have his son back for God’s sake! Even if they have to have them in danger together, it would be better than this tiresome cliffhanger every week of “what will happen to the baby now?”
I did laugh out loud at Lyla calling herself “Sarah Palin” at the abortion clinic. I’m torn on whether I want Tara to go through with an abortion. I like her and Jax together, and would like to see how they’d handle a pregnancy/parenthood story, but I’m tired of shows chickening out on abortion (like Mad Men’s Joan).
Having Jax flirt with his half-sister totally squicked me out. I hope someone resolves that quick.
Indeed. I didn’t expect a rehash of previous seasons. I also don’t think that SAMCRO is full of rocket scientists, but damn they sure are chock full of smart (at least street smart) guys. Jax is obviously the most instinctually smart of all of them, Piney is the wisest, Clay is the most experienced, Juice is the man at tech, and Bobby has an almost preternatural feel for empathy within the club.
Yes, other than subplots like Gemma back at her father’s house, I’ve lost interest in this season with the Irish.
Unlike previous seasons, where each episode was riveting, I’ve find my mind wandering through large segments of each episode.
Belfast really didn’t help matters, as far as I’m concerned, for lack of satisfying subplot.
I started playing Spider Solitaire in the middle of this ep. I never used to have any distractions when SoA was on. :(
It’s way late and I gotta go to bed, but I just wanted to say that I completely agree with everything Alan said here. I will most definitely stick through the season and come back for season 4, because I am not a fickle viewer who gives up on shows quickly. And I always hold out hope that the next episode (or season) will be better. I mean hell, I stuck with Alias all the way till early in season 5 even though seasons 3 and 4 (and 5) were complete crap.
It feels like the hour long dramas and dramedies (I say dramedies because Chuck is in this group) I have watched always follow the same pattern: Season 1 is really good (that’s what hooks me in), Season 2 is freaking awesome, and then Season 3 kinda goes off the rails. If I’m lucky, the show gets back on track in season 4 (Dexter, and Chuck has been fairly decent though still kinda frustrating), and sometimes it just keeps going downhill and devolves into utter crap (Alias and I’m sure many others that I’m forgetting at the moment). I really hope SOA is in the former group.
Anyway I am still holding out hope that the way the rest of the season plays out will be good enough to be worth all this frustration they’ve put us through so far, but we shall see.
And just one clarification – I don’t want to come off sounding like I’m not getting any enjoyment out of this season because I definitely am still being quite entertained. A frustrating or less-than-perfect season of one of my favorite shows is still a bazillion times better than anything else on t.v.
I agree with that completely. It just seems that SoA has a more ‘fanboyish’ fanbase that other shows, and people take criticisms personal very quickly. Just because it is one of my favourite shows doesn’t mean that I don’t like to discuss its weaknesses.
Boardwalk Empire is better than Sons of Anarchy
Nope. But nice try.
I agree with you Paul.
No question whatsoever. That said, I wouldn’t really expect SOA to be able to compete on that level. That’s not an indictment of SOA, though, and I think it’s important to qualify that comparison.
name one character on Boardwalk thats semi interesting?
i can name 10 on SONS
I really enjoy Boardwalk Empire, but I don’t think it’s had enough episodes on the books to make that comparison. We’d have to see what kind of plots they employ after they’ve executed the plot lines they had in mind when they created the show.
Karcher151, Margaret, Nucky, Jimmy and Chalky are all very interesting and 3 dimensional characters.
I trust this show, which is why I’m willing to give it the remaining 5 episodes before I make up my mind on this season. I thought this episode was pretty good, but not great.
However, I will always remember how it took me literally 9 episodes to get into the Wire. And 8 until I thought this show was awesome-ness worthy. S2 was one of the best seasons of TV I’ve ever seen. I’m gonna give Sutter the benefit of the doubt, if only because he’s earned it from the last two seasons. Please, let’s not be LOST fans that critique every single move made.
SAMCRO went to Ireland and all I got was this lousy episode.
This made me laugh out loud. How wonderfully succinct.
I am a big fan of SOA, but my biggest complaint is with the number of commercials we have to sit through, especially last night. We actually timed how much time the SOA was on vs the commercials. Every 5-6 minutes there were commercials and then the commercials lasted 5-6 minutes!! Come on, I’m all for making money, but at some point you have to respect the fan’s time too. I get up at 5 in the morning and staying up until 11:30 the night before to see the same amount of commercial time as SOA time is ridiculous. If you don’t respect your fans…you lose them :( Give us a break, more of SOA and less commercials, PLEASE!!
I noticed this too. I had been really hoping they would have ‘Limited Commercial Interruption brought to you by Axe Body Spray’ or something like that, but alas. Not only that I think the heavy commercial count allows people to discuss with their friends more during the break, theorize about the show, and then criticize everything we just saw.
I watched this episode online and when Alan said in his review that it was a 90 minute episode, I was initially disoriented, as it was less than an hour with the commercials edited out.
Come to think of it, that’s not very far out of alignment with the typical hour show ratio. It’s slightly worse, but not dramatically so.
I agree, Alan, the problem is how most the obstacles to the Sons getting to Belfast and getting Abel back, as well as the issues personally with the characters, is how lame and artificial every twist is.
I suspected the attraction between Jax and Trinity when we knew Maureen would be a big factor in the Belfast story, but finding out that is Jax’s sister made me think they wouldn’t go there and made me cringe at the flirting. Now we know it only exists as a reason to tell them they’re related.
If Abel is taken home by another family, I want Father Ashby to be taken by surprise and the process of finding him to take place alongside the Sons taking care of Jimmy. If they take care of Jimmy AND THEN have to find the family that has him, I’ll consider being done with this show. The Charming stuff was good though, which helped the episode a lot.
This was good, there’s still improvement they need to make.
I’m glad I’m not the only one with these concerns. The 90 minute episode revealed little to nothing and felt like nothing but dragging the storyline. At what point does the kidnapping begin to feel manipulative of the audience?
I also find it very hard to believe that someone who’s son has been missing for months, would be: a) so calm when the person responsible is sitting right in front of him and b) sitting around, bare knuckle fighting for the fun of it instead of tearing apart the town looking for him (and isn’t this what Clay proposed to Jax earlier in the season?). I understand that this is just a show, but having two small children myself, I found this VERY hard to believe. It felt like a good chunk of filler. Not sure what Sutter is up to, maybe he’ll shock us in the end and it will all be for naught. Who knows. But I really hope it spins around quickly.
“I also find it very hard to believe that someone who’s son has been missing for months”
While I agree with the rest, Abel hasn’t been missing for months. I’m not entirely clear on how long this season has taken, but I think Abel has only been gone for a couple of weeks.
More like days. The season as a whole is only supposed to cover two weeks, I believe.
Nikki, I’m afraid that, as you appear to be female, I’m going to have to ask you to retract your criticism.
I was going to say days, initially, but I can’t keep track. Too much going on.
Its feels like too many people (not necessarily you Alan, since it’s your job) are severely over analyzing this season and also overlooking what it means for the rest of the series. It’s like no one can watch and just enjoy the story that’s being laid out, it has to be go go go go kill kill kill from episode one straight through to 13. Sure, more character development would be nice, but learning some of the back story and overall chess match with SAMCRO/SAMBEL/IRA/Mayans/Hale/Salazar is piecing together each week.
As for why Jax is not snapping at Father Ashby or anyone in general in Ireland, I see it as a guy being out of his element. He’s not in Charming and has little to no control of what he can and cannot do. That’s another aspect to this season, that the club isnt as strong as it perhaps once was and is now relying on others just to get back in order. Last season it was being outsmarted…this season it is not being in control of hardly anything and having to deal with it.
Could there be more get off the seat moments this season? Sure. But there are still 5 episodes to go with a lot going on.
“Sure, more character development would be nice, but learning some of the back story and overall chess match with SAMCRO/SAMBEL/IRA/Mayans/Hale/Salazar is piecing together each week.”
Wanted to make this point, too. Some of the stuff back home feels at least a little less pointless after what went down in the gym.
Like Alan said in his comment about Gemma’s rape storyline from last season, most people criticizing this season aren’t criticizing the pacing because they are impatient, it’s because the reasons for the pace are coming across as incredibly contrived and not character driven or organic. It’s like shows that drag out sexual tension with obstacles that are solely there for the sake of dragging it out without a true purpose. If the obstacles in the way Jax went about finding his son came across as organic no one would be complaining. Well, it’s the internet, so some people still would, but you know what I mean.
That said, I do think at least a small part of the criticism of this season comes out of just how incredibly well done season 2 was(one of the best seasons of television ever in my view), and because of that, people’s expectations are so very high.
Because of season 2, I’m more than willing to give Sutter plenty of chances, but I do say his attitude towards the criticism of this season does concern me.
As far as Jax not killing Father Ashby with his bare hands…have people already forgotten about his deal with the devil(stahl)? Jax is already after Jimmy, so he’s of course he’s going to sit there and say he doesn’t mind killing Jimmy. What does he gain by killing the priest? He kills the only person who knows where Abel is and he pisses of the Ira. Which is bad considering there in Ireland.
I just don’t think this is a storyline that needs to be as character driven as some want it to be.
Kurt could hype up Jax or any other member of SAMCRO as being total bad asses that will kill anyone in their way of finding Abel, but when the kid is missing in a completely unfamiliar land and having to deal with a group like the IRA, the storyline is driven more by the legacy and background of the groups involved as compared to the individual characters.
I mean, this isn’t Zobelle they are dealing with…it’s the freaking IRA. It’s some mind numbing stuff when you think about it.
I will admit the pace is a bit dragging at times this year as compared to last season, but I think the overall story and how it is interweaving with all the parties involved is setting up for a good ending to the season.
The criticism being leveled at the show isn’t happening in a vacuum – our expectations have been established by the show’s previous seasons – a character-driven show is not what some fans randomly cooked up – it’s what the show was, until now.
I’m with Jeff on the wisdom of Jax staying calm with Father Ashby. Not only is he the only real link to Abel, but the IRA has nearly a century of experience on SAMCRO, as far as being badass outlaws is concerned. I’d keep my temper under wraps too, if I were in a sit-down with an IRA shotcaller.
I’m a woman who has been enjoying season 3. To be honest, I’d like to see Abel get back to Charming quickly! But it’s Ok. I’m enjoying the ride! Still, I will not like it if sweaty, slutty-again Jax beds his flirty half-sister. That’s simply gross!!!
I seem to recall at some point Tig told Opie that he had an old lady in the past that was killed in a motorcycle accident. Maybe Kozik was responsible for the accident somehow.. I love SOA and Sutter!!!
someone alerted me to the possibility that they may actually be talking about a bike when referring to ‘her’
That’s a good call. Could totally see it being over a bike.
Someone last week commented that “if Lyla turns up pregnant with Opie’s baby, then Charming must not sell birth control”. ;-) So when she approached Tara asking where to get an abortion, I remembered that comment and laughed out loud. Really? First Abel’s mother, then Tara, and now Lyla? Three accidental pregnancies in 3 seasons??
And while birth control isn’t 100% effective, you would expect a woman in Lyla’s line of work to use it all the time.
And my next immediate thought was: perhaps Sutter will take a page out of the Mad Men playbook and film Tara’s scenes ambiguously so that we won’t really know until much later whether she actually got an abortion (or not……).
Although I think Lyla not being on birth control is a stretch, I believe Opie’s comment about her
eating pussy for a living (paraphrased)means that most of her onscreen work is girl-on-girl, which a lot of performers do when they are in relationships. Which also helps explain why Opie got so unglued at the sight of her “helping out” with the Chinese.
I was the one who made that comment last week and here I thought I was kidding. Sutter really needs to stop going to that well because it’s really dried up, especially when we’re talking about savvy porn stars and clever surgeons.
I’m just so disappointed. the silly storylines, the fishy timetables, the unbelievable character arcs, the general soap opera-ness of it all. The disparate elements are SO distanced by now that it barely holds together as a coherent universe.
I guess I’m in the minority here, but I enjoyed last night’s episode! Strong acting from a number of the cast members! The music selections were great, but the number and length of commercials was almost unbearable! Of course, the best line last night was from Gemma, trying to get Clay to go to bed with her! I’ve never been to Ireland, but the scenery looked very believable! Good review Alan…thank you!
Anyone think that the big reveal is that Jax is actually Maureen’s son?
There was that moment in her house where she said to Jax: “I can’t imagine the pain you must be feeling” and shot a glance over to Gemma who looked somewhat uneasy..
Just seemed like perhaps Gemma and John maybe took Jax away from Maureen… either that or I’m reading too much into a glance
Can’t be that. It’s been well documented that Jax (and his son Abel) share the same heart defect that Gemma has. It’s hereditary. Also: Maureen mentioned she was 18 when she had Trinity. Jax is around 4 years older than Trinity…meaning Mo would have only been 14 to be Jax’s mother, so not likely.
I don’t think that is possible. Jax is older than Trinity and Maureen revealed that she was 18 when she had her. Also Father Ashby told Maureen in one of the earlier episodes when they were speaking about John Teller and what might have been, that “John Teller had his wife and son in Charming”.
I stand corrected
Jax having Gemma’s heart defect and passing it along to Abel is what discredits the theory of Jax as Maureen’s son. Plus if Maureen was 18 in 88 when Trinity was born, that’d make her 8 in 1978 when Jax was born.
I think the big reveal is that JT was leaving Gemma for Maureen and that led to his “accidental” death.
Pretty sure JT was killed in 93…so that would have been 5 years after Trinity was born…so him deciding to leave Gemma that many year after the initial affair might not be the reason.
I think the reason for his “accidental” death will end up being his attitude towards the direction of the club and Clay, Tig, and Gemma not wanting to disrupt that direction. Maybe. I dont think it was anything to do with Maureen and Trinity.
Something is most definitely up with Jax and Maureen, though. It’s been evident from way, way back. If I had a gun to my head I would say that the baby stealin’ didn’t start with Abel.
>>And what, exactly, is the John Teller secret in Belfast that Gemma hoped to keep Jax from learning, if she didn’t know about Trinity before a few days ago?
Alan, I think it may be as simple as the fact that John Teller wasn’t the “saint” that Jax thinks he was, and that Gemma doesn’t want to taint Jax’s memory of him. I think the “secret” is that he had an affair with Mo. I think that Gemma knew that previously, but what she did NOT know is that a child (Trinity) came out of it.
Your review very accurately reflects my feelings about both this episode and the season as a whole. I think the premise works so much better when it keeps SAMCRO within their own world of Charming. As it stands, the characters are simply pawns of a different story, one that I find boring. Too, this kidnapping storyline has been milked far beyond any compassion I had originally felt for Jax because I as a viewer can already see how it ends, thus anything he goes through to try to get Abel back is utterly pointless and a waste of time. It comes off a soapy. I do like the Tig/Kozik dynamic, and I’m hoping Tara changes her mind about the abortion even though I doubt she’ll have the baby due to miscarriage via retribution from Salazar. I still think Sons is the best show out there but I want the pace to pick up a bit.
Better than Mad Men? Breaking Bad? Boardwalk Empire?
Really?
@mezzanine
Most of the time, definitly not, and without a doubt.
Guest: I respect your opinion, but Mad Men especially is on an entirely differently planet.
If we were comparing them from the vantage point of before this season, I think you’d have a much better case.
Maybe it’s simply that there are no absolutes – certainly not in MC’s. Because you can’t use the legal system to help, you would most definitely need to take the long way home, so to speak. I think that is what “Sons” is trying to reflect in this season – the reality that outlaw (and other) MC’s live with.
Something else I wanted to touch on…
Anyone else get the feeling that Chibs isn’t going to make it out of Ireland…either by death or by just staying behind with his family if Jimmy is no longer in the picture?
Aw, please don’t say that! Chibs would be sadly missed. (but I hate to admit that this was in my mind as I watched too)
Not sure if Chibs will die (although I was getting that feeling), but I am pretty sure that if someone kills/makes an attempt on Jimmy, it’ll be Chibs and not Jax. What with Fr. Ashby’s justification of Jimmy’s assassination as the “vengeance of a distraught father”, and their existing bad blood.
Totally agree, I posted my theory last week that Jimmy O, O’Neil and McGee will be offed by season’s end and that Chibbs will remain behind trying to make up for lost time with his family as well as head up SAMBEL(apparently their call sign). It makes sense; but simultaneously I wouldn’t be surprised if the “John Teller Secret to be Named Later” is so groundbreaking that it causes Jax to remain in Ireland for the beginning of Season 3 as well. Raising his kid, avoiding his conflicts back home with Tara, Gemma and Clay(after he finds out the JTSTBNL) and getting to know the extended family he has in Blefast. Hopefully he doesn’t get to know his sister too well though, then we’re getting into Six Feet Under territory.
Definitely think Chibbs ends up staying in Ireland when Jimmy is taken care of. I’ve always been under the impression that Jimmy is the biggest reason Chibbs doesn’t live in Ireland.
Jimmy “is” the reason he’s no longer in Ireland along with being the cause of the scar on Chibs face (I still like how they worked that in last season).
So something is going to eventually come down to those two…and the way it’s being acted and written with him/Fiona/Kerrianne…I could easily see Chibs never leaving the island.
Total tragic kinda ending possible with that storyline.
I got that feeling as well, but I hope that neither is true because Chibs is a great character. Having said that, this goes for all the regulars (except for Juice) and of course sometimes characters will be killed off etc.
When they were in the van just before the drive by, when he said to FIone they’d have to come to the states etc… that scene had a sadness to it that made me think he won’t survive this season. hope I’m wrong.
I agreed with most of what @sepinwall had to say except I think Trinity knows Jax is her brother and is being overly affectionate while Jax is misinterpreting the situation as a woman with a school girl crush on him.
I was unsure if Jimmy and Father Ashby were really working together (the main reason why I read @sepinwall’s review today) and I am still confused. Up until the last scene, I thought I finally understood where every person sat at the table but now once again I wonder if Jimmy and Ashby are actually working together. I am not even sure it was Jimmy who ordered the drive-by or if it was indeed a message from loyalists like they said in the show.
I am still unsure but I am going to continue to watch.
Trinity has absolutely no idea Jax is her brother.
does she even know McGhee isn’t her father?
Maureen told Gemma that Trinity “knows nothing,” which I take to mean that she knows nothing about the secret that revolves around John Teller’s time in Ireland. If she knows nothing about that, it’s hard to imagine how she could know Jax is her brother.
I think all she knows is that Jax is an attractive guy from out of town but still apart of this MC life she has always been in so he is at the same time familiar and foreign and he is dealing with the pain of losing his son and pain can be very attractive. She seems to be doing everything she can to put herself at his disposal. She went with them somewhere so they wouldn’t get lost and didn’t Jax allude to saving her life? “Aye my hero”. I was like why couldn’t we see what that was about. I feel like I’m being deprived of the best scenes. When Jax starts to get ready for his fight, she jumps up to “wrap him up”. When he is finished fighting she offers her shower for him to clean up. Thank God the priest shows up at that point or that would have been a very uncomfortable scene. I called this from I saw them interact on the phone call but I’m a bit disappointed that its predictable what’s happening this season. And I can’t escape the fact that Gemma is obviously somehow guilty in this secret story because usually she is very vociferous and has no trouble intervening.
They say today’s expectations become tomorrow’s resentments and I guess a lot of people, myself included, had really great expectations of Sons and Sutter for this season which just haven’t panned out. I still think the show is one of the best out there.
You know, as long as we’re talking about the possibility of Jax hooking up with Trinity, it bears mentioning that SoA is supposed to be loosely based on Hamlet. While there is no overt incest in Hamlet (at least by modern standards), incest is sort of a motif in that play. And there’s overt incest in Pericles, as well as perhaps other of Shakespeare’s plays. So, y’know….I’m not ruling anything out.
I wasn’t going to say anything, but since you posted first…I like their flirtation and think it’s harmless. It shows their preternatural affinity and concern for one another. I think Jax will be touched to know he has a little sister even though it puts his father in a whole new light. I bet Gemma comes around, too.
Minor point, but it was Tara who came up with the “Sarah Palin” alias for Lyla. Tara made the appointment, and when the nurse called for Sarah Palin, Lyla turned to Tara and asked, “Is that me?”
Overall, I thought the episode was excellent. I also was waiting for Gemma to tell Jax to stay away from Trinity, since she was watching their interaction intensely.
My laugh-out-loud moment was when Trinity asked Maureen who that woman was and she replied “Gemma Teller” — with a look on her face like she had just seen Freddie Krueger, while Gemma stared her down.
Glad to see you respond to Sutter, Alan. You were such a champion of this show in its infancy & the person (well, along with Maggie Siff) who convinced me to watch it in the first place.
I’m not saying a character can be self-aware in a tempest, but if the Abel storyline has to exist, I wish it were used to rub organically against other issues, like Jax’s reliance on anger and violence, despite wanting a different kind of MC. Where is the contemplative person Jax could sometimes be in s1? There’s all this time and space where we could have access to him like we used to (the scene with Opie and Jax the morning after Ima felt a bit this way), but instead we get bare-chested boxing (not that I’m against seeing more of Hunnam) that has nothing to do with rage, trying to feel out Liam’s loyalty, self-punishment, nothing. There’s no storytelling here – just a surface.
I think part of the problem with this season is Gemma. She’s a great character, but she’s not *the* character. Heading for her father’s led to a great arc (although killing the help as an excuse to bring in Stephen King is maybe where the cartoon began to intrude), but one that was also relatively believable and involved other characters. Now Gemma is in Belfast? Now Gemma is ramming police vans, saving the day? Now Gemma has more screentime than anyone else and including Bobby Elvis in a speaking role is just a vehicle for more Gemma?
I did, however, really like seeing Q’orianka Kilcher as Chibbs’ daughter! Wonder if her casting signals a larger story for the character. And my favorite parts of the whole episode involved Lumpy and Darby; I suppose because Lumpy’s dialogue is so fabulous (“I’m not looking for a babysitter”), and his exchange with Darby had real stakes.
Good post.
I’m one of the few that thinks Katie Segal’s acting is overrated, so your comment about how she’s driving a lot of the plot resonated with me.
I also find it disappointing and hard to believe that Jax has receded so far from the internal conflict he experienced about the nature of the MC in season 1 (and even 2). I know he’s got to be focused on Abel, but as you said, the writers could do a better job of incorporating it into the conflicts of this season.
Thanks for saying who played Chibs’ daughter. It was driving me crazy that I couldn’t remember where I’d seen her before, and I couldn’t find the name listed online.
Kurt Sutterâ€™s comment about women â€œgettingâ€ this season is an awfully broad statement from such a thoughtful person. (Funny, as a woman, Iâ€™m still not buying all the contrivances this year.) And he dismissed Alanâ€™s criticism? (I havenâ€™t read anything on FB.) Wow. That man cannot take constructive criticism. If anything, I think Alanâ€™s been very careful in his criticism of this season so far, giving Sutter the benefit of the doubt about the plotâ€™s resolution.
This show has always required suspension of disbelief, but when you have a show like thatâ€”where the plot is a little unrealisticâ€”then you must have characters that are relatable and sympathetic. Really, then, you can get away with anything.
Like everyone has said, why didnâ€™t Jax at least show a little more emotion about Abel when he finally got to talk to Ashby! After all the trouble they took to get there (and the consequences theyâ€™ll pay.) I realize Jax is being careful because as much as he wants to kill Jimmy O, he needs to keep him alive for Stahl, but part of Jaxâ€™s virtue is his ability to think strategically while very heated (which separates him from the average MC member).
In a good show, you follow every beat of a characterâ€™s actions, understanding, or at least able to justify, everything he or she does because itâ€™s based on their own â€œcharacter logicâ€. I still love the show, but some of the charactersâ€™ decisions are getting so random that I didnâ€™t even pay attention to the couple at the end with Abel because it DOES NOT MATTER because the writers will just contrive an unlikely plot twist or uncharacteristic action that will make it OK.
But I still love this show, donâ€™t yell at me Kurt!
Just a guess, but I think Abel will be allowed by Jax to stay with his adoptive family, once Jax realizes what a wonderful family and living standard he will be raised with…..only to come back to Charming and have a new baby with Tara. DOH.
I might give up on the show if that happened. If any circumstance happens where Abel doesn’t come home and is just replaced by the baby Tara happens, any ability for me to root for Jax or care about the way this show turns out is over.
Could someone explain why the SAMCRO members were wearing those black jackets instead of their regular leather (is the correct term “cut”?)
It’s a condition of their bail that they don’t leaving Charming, wandering around N Ireland with their location rockers on their back kind of gives the game away. The travel garb shows they are Sons but doesn’t give away their home charter.
I taped the show the “extended 90 minute episode” was over a quarter commercial breaks.
I’m still having trouble understanding some of the Irish dialect, and in this episode I even had trouble with some of the English. Hope it’s not my hearing.
Hated the ending when they showed the kid going to another family. It’s Sturm und Drang overload.
Loved the Darby scenes. They reminded me why I liked the show in the first place. It’s as if Sutter felt he had to go Big with this convoluted international story line and all along he had the right formula right there in Charming. Hope we get back to that.
Hey Leo. Was wondering where your comment was Tuesday. I was unimpressed and refused to review the ep………meh.
Hey Mel, part of the problem for me was that my expectations were too high. The preview looked great especially with that fight scene. I thought it meant that SAMCRO had figured out that SAMBEL had betrayed them, but no such luck. Apparently like 24, this show is going in real time.
Plus, the “special 90 minute episode” got my hopes up.
I think it is hard for me mentally to realize season three only spans a few weeks in SOA time but for me watching it’s over months. All of the SONS responses seem so slow as we are watching week to week.
I was really hoping once the boys got to Belfast we would see some butt kicking but no. (and I think we had every right to have such expectations considering the 90 min ep)
So here’s hoping the final few eps of the season give us what we want……Abel and some kick ass/take no prisoners/kill Jimmy O fight scenes!
i have to agree with alan on much of this. although i accept at face value sutter’s claim that the events of this season will have a payoff in the larger series arc, and that what’s happening in belfast will be key to the overall story, on the whole i think i would have been happier if sutter and co. had pulled a vince gilligan: after ramping up the threat of impending doom and the expectation that the season would be all about the cousins stalking walt and a final showdown between them, gilligan and co. pulled a hard-right turn and ended their arc midway through the season without ever even having the showdown. i doubt many fans saw that coming, and it opened the rest of the season’s episodes to some amazing story and character developments.
the writing on this season of SOA, while i understand the arc takes place over mere days (and may even be setting up some great future story arcs) seems way too contrived as if they did indeed envision the whole season being needed to recover abel, and then filled out rest of the time with whatever they could come up with – rather than surprise us. i’m not looking for ‘the same old fights and same old tensions’ – if i were, i would watch season two again. i’m looking for something new in the SOA universe, as tightly written as the elements of the first two seasons were – and that allow the characters to continue developing. apart from jax, what real character development has this season brought us?
How do you go from last week’s episode to this one? For all the criticism, this episode was infinitely better.
I’ve never seen a writer come apart so dramatically as with Sutter. It’s literally like watching a train wreck happen in slow motion as he tries to rationalize the legitimate criticism he’s received. He’s embarrassing himself profoundly in ways he’s clearly not conscious of every time he responds. He thinks he’s coming off as a feminist with his comments about women being the only ones to “get it”, when in reality it’s the exact opposite. Very disturbing and it borderlines on actually affecting my ability to enjoy the show when you know that this is the guy pulling the strings.
There were still nonsensical elements to the plot development in this episode, but in the context of the past couple of episodes, this was a breath of fresh air.
If I wanted a cheesy romance novel, with the “big misunderstanding” and unbelievable coincidences, I would read a cheesy romance novel. Season three is painfully embarrassing to watch. Even my husband, who will sit through just about anything on television, is bored with this season.
I would accept Jax having sex with the porn slut if I had seen any angst from him while deciding to push Tara away. Where is the thoughtful, sometimes brooding, questioning hero from the past?
The kidnapping storyline should have been wrapped up by episode six. Nice try but it has dragged on way too long.
Where is the ensemble cast? I admit to being partial to the Jax/Tara scenes but the show has a cast of very talented and very interesting actors to watch. I’m missing them.
No mourning for Hale? The dynamic between him and Jax – good cop vs. bad boy was always interesting. Hale gets his head bashed in and we don’t see anyone grieve much.
I love Hal Holbrook as much as the next viewer but the more interesting storyline would have been an interaction between Gemma and her mother.
As much as I love SOA, if Trinity and Jax have sex, I’m done. Viewers are asked to witness a lot of ick, but that is too over the top to be witnessed and believed.
I agree with many others that it isn’t that fans are impatient if the story makes sense. They’re impatient when the plot becomes silly.
Sutter needs to take a breath, a step back and realize that the critical comments are because the fans are fully invested in SOA and want it to succeed. This season caught many of us off guard because we assumed that the writing and story would once again be outstanding. Feels more like a cheesy romance novel run amok.
SP: I agree with your criticism. It’s the strawmen that Sutter sets up, in place of the legitimate criticism, in his response to the feedback that I find so off-putting because it insults the intelligence of the very fans he’s suggesting are unable to grasp the complexity of the show.
Someone a couple of posts earlier in the comments wrote: “This show has always required suspension of disbelief, but when you have a show like thatâ€”where the plot is a little unrealisticâ€”then you must have characters that are relatable and sympathetic.”
This goes to your point about Jax and Ima; one of the big mistakes the writers have made this season is in taking serious risks with the ability of their audience to empathize with the main characters. They’ve taken some serious liberties.
The actors are generally very good on this show, but it’s the writing that’s failing. I’ve often wondered what it would be like to be an actor and be conscious of this kind of deterioration as you’re reading a script.
I wouldn’t worry about Trinity and Jax having sex. Just like so much else this season, it’s clearly a plot device to require Gemma or Maurine to have to spill the beans about their relation.
Unlike some others here, I always thought the show was kinda overrated, and I suspect that when this happens with a show, a critic who was very much sold on it previously must have to re-examine some of their prior conceptions to see whether there’s been a more linear degradation than they were previously aware.
Shows like The West Wing come to mind, but there are many examples. There’s no excuse for it, in my mind, because as a series goes forward, the writers should be able to test their audiences and more finely tune their stories based on that feedback. That’s what’s so disheartening about Sutter’s responses.
It’s the total inverse of what I perceive happened between the first and second season of Breaking Bad.
Interesting comments. It’s such a mistake for authors/artists to publicly and personally lash out against their critics (which include fans) by going on the attack. It makes them look bad for a variety of reasons, and it affects how people look at their work. Sometimes the less you know about the man behind the curtain, the better.
Reading Alan’s reviews and reading these posts have helped me sort out why I’m so frustrated with the show, and that’s the good thing about fora like this. It’s full of real fans and honest discussion and I look forward to coming here right after the show to read what people think.
Bottom line for me is that I have no desire to re-visit or watch any of this season’s past episodes so far. I will take Sutter at his word that there is a grand scheme behind all this but as a viewer who watches this from week to week, I’m feeling more and more distanced from the characters and the story. Sometimes less is more.
Still enjoying it enough to keep watching and impressed enough with Sutter to hope that I start to get fully invested in the show again.
Didn’t take long for the pseudo fans to semi-turn on Sons. Sorry but Sutter is right. Recreating what u loved about past seasons isn’t how a good show moves forward.
Exhibit # 358 that ‘lots of SoA fans are Sutter fanboys unable to critically discuss this show.
Mmm, depends what you mean about “recreating what u loved”. I don’t think anyone here is saying they want the same plot every week. But recreating characters that resonate with the viewer and having fulfilling story lines – then yeah, recreate that.
I just looked up the ratings on SoA and they’ve been dropping, down to 1.3 last week. The good news is that the show was already renewed for next year, so that’s why those of us who are fans (what’s a pseudo fan?) are hoping that the show gets back to what it made it work in the first place.
Everyone is going to have a different take when you start to dissect a show, and I get that must frustrate Sutter as it would any writer. But avoiding all the nitpicking (which is fun for viewers on fora like this btw), the big picture is that the show is losing viewers and that’s not the fans fault.
The “he stole my baby!” TV trope is something you’d expect from “General Hospital” or “Melrose Place”, not SOA. It’s an easy contrivance that’s dragged the whole season down with it and led to too many unbelievable, implausible situations. It’s like the whole thing exists to get us to the inevitable, teary-eyed, “Emmy consideration” moment where they finally reunite with Abel and quite frankly it hasn’t been nearly as interesting or compelling as the events of seasons 1 & 2.
Also have to agree that there’s been too much Gemma this season, the contrived situations to get her more screen time just do not ring true for me. The hospital escape was especially absurd. Gemma has been tough to sympathize with this season, in the last few episodes she’s stabbed a guy in the groin while getting caught stealing his car, she murdered her father’s caretaker and had her corpse flushed down a slop sink and she’s coldly turned on Unser right after he put his ass on the line to help his old friend when she needed it the most. Forgive me if I’m not feeling all sorts of warmth and fuzziness towards her this season.
The crux of the show was the conflicting visions Clay & Jax have for SOA and Charming as a whole. This entire aspect of the plot has been set aside in favor of chasing a baby who’s apparently being used as a pawn in a far too elaborate and complex chess game involving characters we do not know very well and events we do not care about very much. Meanwhile characters we do know and care about, like Unser, Tig, Piney and etc. get the short shrift. This is why SOA fans have been disappointed in season 3, not because we “don’t get it” or aren’t seeing some bigger picture. It’s been less believable, more cliched and honestly just not as good as it could be.
tell ’em why u mad son!
Good post, I’ve never watched a soap opera but I guess I can’t claim that anymore.
I do disagree with you about Gemma. Personally I like it when she’s around and I think we’re supposed to be conflicted about her. I admit that she’s really been front and center this season and as I said before I really miss not hearing from the rest of the club.
The elephants in the room/script are the dropped big stories from S1 and S2 – why aren’t Opie and Piney trying to avenge Donna (and if they know it’s because it was a hit by Clay and Tig, are they just okay with that?) Another one is the lack of concern or even discussion about LuAnne.
I guess that is all on back burner and it will get resolved, but right now it doesn’t feel “organic to the story” (as someone else said.) It feels out of order.
Yes – smallybigs – exactly. Just wish I could have said it as well as you.
I’m female, I like soap operas, and I watch a few religiously, but I’m tired of them dragging out the Abel storyline. As the soldiers say in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “GET ON WITH IT!”
Two words, plot device. The will she or won’t she abortion, Jax & Trinity are going to get together but they don’t know they’re related (gasp), Able’s going to get adopted. Give me a break, it seems like the writers of this show just can’t resist. The term soap opera is coming to mind more and more. Is it just me or have the sons always seemed this stupid? I’m truly shocked they have made it this far in their search for Able. It’s always nice when a family can stop drinking, shooting, and screwing long enough to look for their abducted infant son/ grandson.
First off I’m no fan of the show, I have seen maybe 4 episodes altogether, I came here from another link. I come from an MC lifestyle and can’t get into all the Bulls*#t Sutter writes, no woman has much power in a true MC, buying guns from Ireland,really? We have a shortage of them in America? Owning a whole town? Damn I’m in the wrong club, etc, get a life people, Sutter has his head up his as* and showing it to you…..