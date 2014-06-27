Summer sitcom rewind: ‘I Love Lucy’ – ‘Job Switching’

We're continuing this periodic summer project where we revisit classic sitcom episode. This week we're going waaaay back to the 1950s for one of the most famous television half hours of them all: “Job Switching,” from “I Love Lucy” season 2, coming up just as soon as I show you the creases on these silk stockings…
“Job Switching,” which first aired in 1952, is by far going to be the oldest episode we do in this series (unless “The Honeymooners” magically starts streaming before the summer is out), and I'm going to be very curious for your reactions to it. Ken Levine occasionally will do posts where he asks his readers what they think of vintage sitcom episodes, and the reaction tends to be mixed, and leaning more towards negative among people who didn't grow up in one of the previous peak periods for multi-cam comedy.
In terms of sitcoms that have any resemblance to or influence on the shows we watch today, you can't go back any further than “I Love Lucy.” There had been TV comedies before, many of them adapted from radio series like “The Goldbergs” and “Amos & Andy,” and there had even been shows with laughtracks before (“The Hank McCune Show” is apparently the series that introduced that enduring concept.) Filmed in front of a live studio audience (and recorded in a manner that allowed the show to endure in syndication long after many of its contemporaries had vanished), “Lucy” has its fingerprints in every multi-camera sitcom that came after, and in some of the single-cam ones, too. (Both the European vacation season and the Hollywood season were serialized and self-aware in a way that much later comedies would try.)
The Short Version For Newbies: Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) is the bored, fearless, clumsy wife of bandleader Ricky Ricardo, forever getting into trouble because of her desire for adventure, glamour, or to be part of Ricky's showbiz life. They live in a small apartment near retired vaudevillians Fred (William Frawley) and Ethel (Vivian Vance).
If there was ever a Sitcom Scene Hall of Fame, you could come up with a fine inaugural class based just on “Lucy” sequences: the grape stomping in Italy, Lucy getting increasingly drunk as she films a TV commercial, Lucy and Harpo Marx re-enacting the “Duck Soup” mirror scene, Lucy's fake nose catching on fire in front of William Holden, etc.
But at the front of the line would be Lucy and Ethel trying desperately to keep up with the pace of the chocolate conveyer belt. It's a perfect bit of slapstick that just builds and builds as the belt goes faster and it becomes more obvious that, as the women say, they're fighting a losing battle.
It's so good, in fact – and functions so well independently of the episode that it appears in every special on the history of TV comedy – that it can be surprising to watch “Job Switching” for the first time in a while (or ever) and see that it's just one of several big comic set pieces (albeit the best of those). Right before the conveyer belt scene, for instance, we get Ricky and Fred fighting their own losing battle against the four pounds of rice that are threatening to flood the Ricardo family kitchen, and before that we get Lucy's silent fight with the chocolate-dipping woman, and even smaller but still potent sequences like Lucy trying to outmaneuver the man at the employment agency and Ricky struggling with the ironing. It's an episode that isn't content to rest on its laurels knowing it has the one scene well in hand; it wants to keep that studio audience doubled over as long as possible, and in a way that will also play big to the folks at home.
The episode also fits the same kind of mode as our last entry, “Theo's Holiday,” in giving us a bunch of characters wildly upending their lives for a few days solely to win an argument. This used to be a more popular trope than it is today, and it's very hard to pull off without feeling broad, artificial and, well, sitcom-y, but of course here is the show that invented so much of the language of sitcoms. In this 1950s context, it still doesn't feel especially real – does Ricky just give the band the week off, without pay? – but nor does it feel in any way out of keeping with the usual hilarity that ensued in that apartment. Even shows of the period that aspired to more kitchen-sink realism (say, “The Honeymooners”) weren't above wacky hijinks of this sort. It's just what was expected, and what worked – and when the execution is this strong, transcends eras.
Of course, certain elements have not aged as well over the ensuing 62 years. While the episode acknowledges that Ricky and Fred are as terrible at the household chores as the women are of being factory workers, the episode from beginning to end takes a paternalistic/chauvinistic view on the ladies' understanding of money and being out in the real world. They belong at home in the kitchen, just as the men have no business being there. I once had a roommate who loved both female-driven comedy and movies and TV shows of the '50s, and she always refused to watch “I Love Lucy” because she found the sexism too hard to take, despite Ball's physical comedy genius. (My wife insisted on watching this one with me and my daughter the first time, just so she could keep reminding her how much things have changed.) Now, you never want to dismiss a historical work of art for reflecting the social mores of the time in which it was made, but I will not be surprised in the slightest if it's too big a turn-off, even with Lucy stuffing bon-bons into her mouth, hat and bra.
Coming up next: I thought long and hard about which "Cheers" episode to use. The two-part first season finale that brings the simmering Sam and Diane sexual tension to full boil? The first "Bar Wars," where Wade Boggs gets panted? Ultimately, I settled on season 5's "Thanksgiving Orphans," which has its own time-capsule sequence involving messy food and isn't as continuity-dependent as that first season finale.
What did everybody else think?
I unabashedly love this episode, and I Love Lucy in general. I watched this show growing up (in the 80’s, not the 50’s!) and there’s a comfort and nostalgia in revisiting it. There was recently an I Love Lucy marathon on some channel and I sat and watched episode after episode and laughed my butt off. I will always love this show and this episode is one if my favorites. Lucy was truly a comic genius.
I would also add Lucy crushing the eggs when she danced with Ricky the that sitcom hall of fame list.
I don’t know why I’m so surprised that some people can’t find Lucy funny due to it not comporting with 21st century social mores. Not to mention the fact that the show was progressive in some ways–interracial couple, lived in the city, not the burbs, several plots (including this one) that focused on Lucy and Ethel trying to prove Ricky and Fred wrong when they were being masochistic. To think that there are actual problems in the world and problems with equality and people decide to waste their time by railing against I Love Lucy is preposterous.
I don’t think anyone is really taking an active stand and going out to protest I Love Lucy, but I certainly understand when someone simply says that they don’t like I Love Lucy because the paternalistic overtones get in the way of their of enjoying the episode. I found that to be the case when I revisited the Dick Van Dyke Show.
I was flipping channels a few months ago and caught a Lucy marathon so I decided to dvr it and ended up watching the entire series in a few weeks. To me it still holds up and still makes me laugh. I watched it in reruns when I was a kid and I liked it as much now as I did then. Some of it is dated obviously but I loved that Lucy would do anything to get her way and was far from the typical, obedient housewife portrayed in shows set in the fifties. She was married to a younger Latin man, had a child when she was 40 and wore kick ass outfits! Sometimes its ok to just enjoy a show without making a political statement about it.
I Love Lucy is my gold standard for classic TV situation comedy. Even as a kid watching this in reruns, I could recognize the brilliance of Lucille Ball, her timing, and her innate ability as a performer to make you believe she was experiencing the horror of that rapid conveyor belt. No matter how ridiculous the situations (and most were), she had you believing her, rooting for her, laughing and crying along with her…really, when I look back at these episodes they are just magical. I could recount so many scenes that are just perfect comedy, timing and reaction. Even with the bias of history, the forward thinking of Desi Arnaz and his creative team to put together I Love Lucy and the sheer brilliance of Lucille Ball as a comedic actress are deserving still of all the kudos so many decades later.
I was born in the late 60s, which meant that the reruns I’d watch after coming home from school in the mid 70s were shows from the late 50s to early 70s like Lucy, Brady Bunch, Batman, Gilligan’s Island, Green Acres, Hogan’s Heroes, I Dream of Jeannie, My Three Sons, Munsters, Addams Family, Bewitched, Leave It to Beaver, Get Smart, Mr. Ed, Carol Burnett…. man, that was a great time to be watching reruns. And we only had a couple of independent stations plus the post soap opera/pre-5pm news slots on the networks, none of this 500 dedicated channels stuff.
I haven’t watched them in years, though, I think I’m afraid to see that they might not hold up 40+ years later from how I remember them as a kid.
It’s funny, watching the show as a kid in the 80’s , I always thought Lucy was just trying to find something she was good at (which she always thought would be show biz), and Ricky just didn’t think she’d be good in show business. It never occurred to me that he was all “you are the woman, you stay home”. Watching as a grownup, I see now that’s what it was, but the show sort of played on the thought that the idea of that is wrong, that even tho she got into trouble, she had the gumption to *try*.
Or maybe we just look too much into things at time. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
Like a lot of comedy tv shows from the 50’60’s, the comedy is just too broad and could use a little less hysterics in every episode. Also, this episode aside,the characters never seemed to progress or change.
I don’t think the link works. I got the titles and then 136 seconds of commercials. Then the titles again and 136 seconds of commercials. Etc.
Watched it with my wife. We didn’t laugh once. It’s not the sexism: my wife liked the idea of me working and her spending.
The joke just looks so old. Maybe because we knew it was coming, and it has been so parodied, but it just didn’t look as funny as we hoped.
It’s genius, pure genius. Just like “The Cosby Show,” my kids love to watch “I Love Lucy.” It’s timelessly funny. I have all daughters, and they’re smart enough to understand the social changes. Just because something is dated doesn’t mean it needs to be treated as offensive.
Perhaps Lucille Ball was ahead of her time. If I recall, she was the first woman to run a major Hollywood studio. And she included her real life pregnancy into the storyline. How scandalous! Maternity wear and all.
I’m not saying Lucy was an advocate for women’s rights in the ‘50s but the plots of so many ” I Love Lucy” episodes were man vs. female, I’m just as good as you, I can outsmart you, the ennui of the traditional housewife, the man is the head of the household, etc. Lucy may have been winking at her audience. Lucy doesn’t often prevail in these conflicts, but after all, this is comedy, not morality play.
Besides being hilarious, these comedies are a great way to revisit the ‘50s. I always get a kick at the fashions and household furnishings, “Mad Men” notwithstanding.
“I Love Lucy” is classic early TV, reflecting its setting. Yes it is politically incorrect but use it as a teachable moment. We’ve come a long way, baby!
I am a Gen-Xer and watched this in the ’80s, like a couple of other commenters here. I think I had more of a connection to the show than Millennials might, because my parents were kids when this show was on, so my grandparents were the adults.
Alan – fyi the link that should be for the Thanksgiving Orphans episode actually links to the Bar Wars episode
Thanks, Joe. I believe it’s fixed now, but with Netflix links, I feel one never knows for sure, even after clicking through.
I’ve seen (and love) the grape stomping ep, but hadn’t seen this one in full, that I recall. I was impressed by both the incredible talent of the cast (the facial expressions, the slapstick, how game they were for anything…all unparalleled), and the brazenness of the gender ideologies. For both those reasons, I think I’ll show this ep, an episode of Dick Van Dyke, and an episode of either ELR or Modern Family (perhaps the one where all the women are PMS-ing?) in my next intro soc class…and have students identify all the ideologies that have in fact remained across these eras.
Sounds like an interesting class! There are definitely plenty of episodes of Modern Family where old fashioned gender ideologies are on full display…
While being bored by this broad, obvious humor with slow punchlines, I couldn’t help wondering what somebody in 1952 would think of “Rick and Morty.”
In many ways, going back to I Love Lucy felt taking a course on the evolution of the situation comedy. Like it or not, Lucy created a model that has been used and replicated since that time.
The show builds on the character driven humor model that Jack Benny brought to his radio show (and was copied and used by others throughout the era and beyond). Each character has their characteristics and quirks which all come to light under various circumstances and situations and the audience finds humor in not only that moment but also the history of the character. A good example is the long pause in the “Your money or your life” sketch that Benny made so famous. (Among others).
I think a lot of the humor of Lucy works in that we have an affection for and a relationship with these characters. It had been a while since I’d sat down to watch a full Lucy episode and I was reminded of this again within the set-up to the story.
I’d be interested to see if Alan might go back to this era and look at an episode from the Burns and Allen run of things since that show feels like a hybrid of the Benny and Lucy models. But I don’t know if any of those old episodes are currently streaming anywhere (and I’d argue that Burns and Allen were funnier on radio, as was Benny)
I must admit, I never liked I Love Lucy. Ricky’s treatment of her always grated on me, even when I was a kid. I’ve also always contended that Alice Kramden would kick Lucy’s ass. :)