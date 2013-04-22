Review: Sundance’s ‘Rectify’ a slow but gripping story

“I hate to say it,” Daniel Holden's stepbrother admits, by way of explaining why they've never gotten to know each other, “but we all thought he'd be dead by now, anyway.”
This is the story of Daniel's life, and non-death, as depicted in the beautiful new Sundance Channel series “Rectify” (it debuts tonight at 9 with back-to-back episodes; the first three hours are already available On Demand). Convicted as a teenager for the rape and murder of his high school girlfriend, Daniel (played by Aden Young) has spent the last 19 years on Death Row, retreating further and further inward, preparing for the moment when he departs the earth once and for all.
But fate has more complicated plans for Daniel, who's set free when modern DNA testing blows a gaping hole in the prosecution's case. Suddenly, the boy who went to prison expecting to leave in a pine box is now a man struggling to adjust to a world, and a family, vastly different from the one he knew, all while living in a small Georgia town where everyone still thinks he's a monster.
There are many ways that the series' creator, character actor and sometime-writer/director Ray McKinnon (he won an Oscar for his short film “The Accountant” back in 2002), could have approached this basic set-up. The most commercial angle would probably involve Daniel seeking revenge on the true perpetrators for killing his girl and destroying his life, even as they try to stop him from exposing them.
“Rectify” is not that. There's definite tension from the townspeople who hate Daniel, from the state senator whose political career was built on Daniel's conviction, and from a pair of local men who may have actually committed the crime, but “Rectify” has no interest in being a conventional thriller. It's a quiet, contemplative – or, if you prefer, unapologetically slow – series exploring the mind and soul of a man who feels like a visitor from another planet (or, at least, another time) as he returns to his old life.
McKinnon (whom you might know from “Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Blind Side” or many other roles) told me recently, “There was nobody to do this show until Sundance decided to start doing shows.” And it feels very much like the kind of quiet, haunting indie film you might see at the Sundance Film Festival, only presented at much greater length. (Between this show and the recent brilliant mini “Top of the Lake,” Sundance Channel is committing to the idea that its original series should fit comfortably next to its movies.)
The first episode was directed by Keith Gordon, and he and McKinnon set up a clear, unwavering template for the series(*) to follow: one focused on small moments and still images rather than heated confrontations or plot movement. There is violence at times, but the series is more interested in something like simply watching Daniel sit in a grassy field and get used to the idea that he can enjoy nature whenever he wants. The key relationships in the series involve Daniel with his fierce watchdog of sister Amantha (Abigail Spencer, who was Don's teacher girlfriend in “Mad Men” season 3), and the unexpectedly tender friendship he develops with his born-again sister-in-law Tawney (Adelaide Clemens).
(*) “Rectify” was designed as an ongoing series; the finale leaves a lot of plot points hanging for a potential second season, but also concludes in a way that feels emotionally true to Daniel's story. (Put another way, it's exactly how I'd expect a film-length version of it to end.)
Because of the measured pace and mournful tone, “Rectify” will be an acquired taste. One TV critic, even as she admired parts of the series, complained to me, “I want to say to the director/editor – pick your moments to have the guy stare at things! Maybe not every 10 seconds!” There are times when the series veers perilously close to self-parody, though it's almost always clever enough to pull itself out of that. (A visit to Walmart involves a lot of staring, but then turns into a bonding moment between Daniel and his nervous mother.)
The whole thing would fall apart without a strong performance at the center of it. McKinnon originally wanted to cast his friend and frequent collaborator Walton Goggins in the role, when the series was in development at AMC (right after “The Shield” ended), and it's easy to picture Goggins nailing the eerie remoteness of Daniel. (Just think of that period early in “Justified” season 2 when Boyd was trying to shut himself off from the world.) But Aden Young is exceptional in his own right, holding the frame even when doing little, and evincing sympathy even as Daniel reveals so little of himself to those around him. And the supporting performances by Spencer, Clemens and others (McKinnon uses “Deadwood” alums Sean Bridgers and W. Earl Brown in small but memorable roles) are terrific as well.
To help us better understand the Bowie-esque man who fell to earth that Daniel has become, the series occasionally flashes back to his time on Death Row, where he and a neighboring convict tried to keep each other sane despite the lack of human connection and stimulation. The other convict admires Daniel's ability to be so at peace with doing time, to which Daniel replies, “I don't do time.”
For some, the six hours of “Rectify” will feel like a very slow sentence indeed. For others, the performances, the very clear sense of time and place, the beautiful images and the thoughtful things the series has to say about life, death and spirituality will feel like no time at all.
This looks pretty excellent, and a radical departure from most modern TV. I’m very much looking forward to it.
Question for Alan (or anyone else that might know): is Sundance planning for this to become an actual year-to-year series? As you noted in your review, it looks to be very similar in pace and style to Top of the Lake, but while Top of the Lake was openly promoted as a miniseries (and concluded as such), Rectify seems to be listed as a traditional TV series. Is it similar situation to what USA did with Political Animals, where it’s designed as a limited series but the producers are open to making more? (Never mind that Political Animals basically ended on a cliffhanger that, thanks to low ratings it will never get to pay off).
The premise certainly seems to lend itself more to a miniseries/movie format, but then again, I never would have guesses that a show like this one would be greenlit by any TV network, so we’re kind of in uncharted territory here.
I see you added a note in your review. Thanks for clearing that up!
Does McKinnon also play a role on the show? You seemed to imply that he does in the intro to your interview with him (“gets to combine these two parts of his career”) but no mention of it in the interview or in this piece.
No, he does not. I meant by that intro that he gets to create a show that has some spiritual connections to the kinds of things he’s acted in.
Watched the first episode last night and really liked it. Felt a bit like the early days of “Homeland”, when the main character is returning to society and doesn’t know how to act and no one knows how to act around him. Plus, there’s the “is he a murderer/terrorist or isn’t he” dimension.
I thought the sister character didn’t seem to “fit in” to the rural Georgia scene. Something about her style/looks/attitude/personality seemed out of place.
About the sister, yes; I actually came on here intending to write much the same thing. Are we seriously supposed to believe Daniel and Amantha grew up in the same family — in the same part of the country? Daniel has a thick Southern accent, and his choice of words is “backwoods baroque” — reminiscent of what is often heard on Justified, especially out of the mouth of Boyd. Amantha, on the other hand, sounds like she has spent her entire life in southern California. Did NOBODY involved in the show’s production notice this, or they just not care because they didn’t expect the audience to notice or care?
Are you serious? Maybe it’s an age difference or something, but Amantha reminds me of 100 different brash, sneaking-a-cigaratte, skirt-and-boot wearing, ain’t-gonna-be-my-momma Southern girls I knew in high school and college. They don’t all wear a hoop skirt and speak in a drahhhhhhlllll, you know. She’s perfect, just like a lot of this show.
@DC — You don’t seem to be getting the point, do you? I don’t care how many southern girls Amantha reminds you or anyone else of. She grew up in the same house as her brother, in the same small rural Georgia town. “The South” is a big place. One single house is not a big place. There is no way one sibling grows up talking like a refugee from the cast of Hee Haw, while the other learns to speak with an accent that linguists refer to as “General American.”
Well, tarnation! As a Southern boy who sounds absolutely nothing like my parents — my accent might even be described as “General American!” — I guess I have no idea of what I’m talking about! Lawd almighty!
Listen, people need to let go of this kind of pettiness. We’re not talking Nicole Kidman from “Cold Mountain” here. Spencer does a fine job. Amazing, I know, but not everyone who grows up in the same household has the same accent. And not all of us are going to let some perceived imaginary flaw — from the strongest character in the program, no less — take away from an otherwise outstanding two hours of television.
@DC — What you seem incapable of is grasping is that I said SIBLING, not parents. Daniel’s mother has a different accent than Daniel in Rectify. It definitely sounds Southern, but it is not as severe as Daniel’s accent. I said nothing about the difference, because who knows where the mother grew up, what kind of environment she was in. And of course the kind of accent spoken in a general area can change over a generation, with shifts in population, new and varied influences, like TV and movies. Unless you are willing to actually deal with the issue I have raised — how a brother and sister nearly the same age, who grew up in the same house in same town, ended up speaking with not just different accents but RADICALLY different accents — there is no point in your even replying.
I’m in total agreement with DC here, misunderstanding about who has what accent or not. Of all the things to discuss in this extraordinary show, this is the first thing on the comment boards?
I didn’t give a single toss about her accent because guess what? I was paying attention to the writing, and the direction, and the cinematography. In fact, I was engrossed.
@WHYNITPICK? — I like the show, a lot, but that does not make it immune to criticism in every respect, and if anything my admiration for other aspects of the show makes me curious why the same high standard was not maintained in the area I have addressed.
I haven’t watched it yet, but doesn’t it bear mentioning that Daniel went to prison as a young man, and has spent 19 years around a new “family”, while the sister grew up to do (whatever she does, like I said I haven’t watched yet), so she morphed her own childhood accent a different way?
Yeah, I don’t really see it as a problem. I forget where but I’ve read articles about the decline of the traditional southern accent(or what us outsiders think of as the traditional southern accent) and how it often comes about via children moving away, thinking that it makes them sound dumb and consciously changing it. Because we know that Amantha doesn’t really like where she’s from the idea that she would do that doesn’t strike me as far fetched.
It’s not 100% the same, I know, but I know Quebecois families where some siblings speak perfectly unaccented English and the others still have a ‘eavy french sound to it. If you think of “southern” as less of an accent and more of a dialect then the idea of some kids sticking to it and some not isn’t so bizarre.
This simply isn’t a problem.
He has been in jail for 20 years. That much time in a different environment will change someone.
Also, if I’m not mistaken, I think there are references to the sister having moved away from town.
Not a big deal. Fantastic show.
I agree that it’s not a problem. I have known siblings with different accents. Some absorb their parents’ diction, others not so much.
Great show (I just finished the first disc, so have only seen the first four episodes and look forward eagerly to the next one arriving from Netflix).
Do you have any idea if the netflix situation for this show will be similar to Top of the Lake? Like Top of the Lake, i’d like to watch it but there’s no way i’m getting Sundance right now
Yeah, if they’re going to do the same thing as Top Of The Lake, I’m inclined to just wait for it to show up on Netflix. I found myself only liking Top Of The Lake, and considering how much most of the critics seemed to love it, I’m guessing I lost something in watching it in weekly installments.
On top of that, I don’t have Sundance in HD, so the quality will probably be better too.
Like Top of the Lake – except for some reason they forgot about episode 3 there – Rectify is available in Sundance HD On Demand, even for people (most of us) who don’t get Sundance HD as a regular channel. (I do get Sundance Channel in SD; I don’t know if the HD On Demand – which only has a very few show episodes and movies – is available to those who don’t get Sundance channel SD. But that’s on basic cable, or a free or $1 package, so should be easy enough to get.
Any cable provider that has AMC should also have IFC and Sundance, which are owned by the same company which insists on selling them to cable and satellite providers as a package – that’s what the dispute with Dish TV was about last year. So if you have or can get Sundance SD, check On Demand HD Cable for Sundance HD. In the case of Top of the Lake, it took about 5 days after the regular broadcast on SD before the HD On Demand episodes appeared. It was well worth it waiting for HD for that show,
There *were* 3 episodes up on On Demand until yesterday (expiry date always said Apr 22). Now the first two are up again until June 30, so the third and following episodes will follow after they are broadcast.
The series just went up on Netflix. Plowed through it all yesterday.
I came to comment on ORPHAN BLACK. Doesn’t seem to be your show of choice. I think it’s fabulous and look forward to the brilliance of Tatiana Maslany brilliant acting.
Since I am here rectify is excellent, but thanks to BBC I hope you can check it out again. Thanks and cheers
It’s not terrible so far but not as interesting as Top of the Lake. Flashbacks, flashbacks! Why are writers in love with them? They are almost always unnecessary (pace recent ones on MM spoon feeding us direct and unnecessary explanations for Don’s behavior) and often cheesy. I’m ready for Treme again. Now there’s a show on which you will never see a flashback!!!
I’m interested in this, but I’m afraid that it’ll be much too ponderous, with so much staring at things (to paraphrase the critic mentioned above), and little to no “action”, which could be defined as any sort of confrontation, dialogue, etc.
I’m enjoying it a lot, hislocal, especially after the 2nd hour. I find the pace -good- slow rather than frustrating slow, and a lot more satisfying than Top of the Lake — maybe because it’s set only 2 states away from my native NC rather than half-way round the planet :-) There’s real tension and emotional drama, IMO.
I really enjoy what I’ve seen so far but the idea that this could work as a continuing series strikes me as pretty far-fetched unless the show is going to start drastically leaning towards being more of a whodunit or…something beyond Daniel looking at things.
Watched the first episode last night and will watch the others gladly. Loved it. The comments that the character makes at the mike after being released were so haunting and beautiful — Thought the actor really really nailed the role and the conclusion to the first chapter was genuinely shocking and made me want a lot more. Thanks for helping me figure out who was playing the beautiful sister — driving me nutty.
Interesting too that Lock-Up on MSN devoted some time to a former death row inmate who’d been released and showed his own very similar affect and reactions to being free. Very brother from another planet and seemingly finding real difficulty in experiencing any kind of joy or emotion. Makes sense to me.
You nailed it Alan, slow and story line is not interesting. I couldn’t devote this show to my favorites. It’s also depressing.
I do not think it was slow. To the contrary, I thought it was surprisingly engaging. I guess most people just don’t have the attention span to sit down and watch an intelligent, dialogue driven show these days.
totally agree. We discovered this last night and watched the first 4 episodes back to back. I didn’t find it slow at all, and they did a great job with the music throughout to bring tension to certain scenes. And I am not convinced one way or the other what his involvement was or if he is guilty, so learning more about the actual crime is going to be fascinating. Very glad there are two more eps in this run, and then another 10 next year. Hopefully they can keep up the quality with the writing and not change the pacing.
The idea that people can’t spend 6 hours watching a show that doesn’t meet typical TV standards is kind of sad. They aren’t asking for 22 episodes of commitment.
There are a lot of indie movies that I found way too slow (Netflix recommends a lot of them to me, I think because I have tended to love other, faster-paced indie films from the Coen brothers etc.), and read comments like these and chafed at them. But this show, I do somehow find mesmerising, never boring despite the pace.