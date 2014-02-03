Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Sunrise’

Last week’s “How I Met Your Mother” was at once a treat and a reminder of missed opportunities with the Mother, this year and in seasons past. “Sunrise,” meanwhile, was entirely Mother-less, and another episode largely devoted to Ted struggling to let go of his feelings for Robin, with his speech to Jeanette – if he could actually take everyone’s advice and let her go, “That wouldn’t be love. That would be some other disposable thing that is not worth fighting for.” – feeling very much like Bays and Thomas(*) rebutting the complaints about the show revisiting this territory over and over.

(*) Who, in their younger years, bore at least a passing resemblance to the actors playing Barney’s two proteges. Coincidence, or design?

The question is, did you buy it? Did Ted’s speech convince you, or did you roll your eyes yet again at this material, or at Ted again bickering with old flames (if not eternal ones like The Bangles song that played over the end)? Did you enjoy Marshall’s ghost arguments, and did you believe the resolution of the real thing? And were you pleased or annoyed at the gift Barney gave the two young guys before he left their side?

Have at it.