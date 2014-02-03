Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Sunrise’

Last week’s “How I Met Your Mother” was at once a treat and a reminder of missed opportunities with the Mother, this year and in seasons past. “Sunrise,” meanwhile, was entirely Mother-less, and another episode largely devoted to Ted struggling to let go of his feelings for Robin, with his speech to Jeanette – if he could actually take everyone’s advice and let her go, “That wouldn’t be love. That would be some other disposable thing that is not worth fighting for.” – feeling very much like Bays and Thomas(*) rebutting the complaints about the show revisiting this territory over and over.
(*) Who, in their younger years, bore at least a passing resemblance to the actors playing Barney’s two proteges. Coincidence, or design?
The question is, did you buy it? Did Ted’s speech convince you, or did you roll your eyes yet again at this material, or at Ted again bickering with old flames (if not eternal ones like The Bangles song that played over the end)? Did you enjoy Marshall’s ghost arguments, and did you believe the resolution of the real thing? And were you pleased or annoyed at the gift Barney gave the two young guys before he left their side?
Have at it.
YAWN. March 31st can’t get here fast enough.
Seriously, did the HIMYM writers just forget that they’ve already done at least 50 episodes where Ted ‘lets go’ of Robin? How much more mileage is there in repeating the same emotional beats over and over and over every week? There are only so many episodes left of this series, I hope this is the last time Ted has to get over Robin ( not that the rest of what’s going on is so great )
You didn’t even mention the bizarre balloon/Robin floating away thing at the end. Overall, thought the episode was decent, but nothing compared to last week. Liked the resolution of Marshall/Lily’s fight, and was ok with Barney finally moving on from “the game”. But the Ted/Robin storyline—which he prefaced by saying that he had finally learned to get over her—just felt like a redux of many of the other “Ted getting over Robin” moments over the last few years. And to me, the image of Robin floating away took away all of the emotional integrity from the moment. Though I understand the artistry and comparison Bays and Thomas were going for, it completely missed the mark for me.
Yes, the floating Robin was so silly. Like we couldn’t understand the concept unless we saw Robin as a balloon.
Episode needed more green screen.
How else could they have gotten shots of people doing things like walking on a nondescript road?
The scene at Central Park looked ridiculously fake.
I loved it. But then again, most people here hate all the ones I like.
STREVE – maybe my taste isn’t the problem. Maybe you are all just pining for something that isn’t there. At the end of the day, this is a television show, and I can find a way to appreciate it as such, even if it isn’t exactly the way I thought something would play out. The great thing about HIMYM is that it is a different and interesting premise that has kept people guessing. That is also the worst thing. People’s expectations surrounding this show are astronomical because people have built up their own narrative in their heads. I am just enjoying the ride and seeing how it plays out. It isn’t bad taste. It is just accepting the show for what it is… a show trying to find its end in a way that satisfies everyone and is destined to meet no ones expectations.
I rolled my eyes so hard at this episode that I could see my frontal lobes from the inside. WHAT A WASTE.
Honestly, I would’ve felt this a tremendous letdown from the beauty of last week had it not been so obvious that it was coming. The episodes like last week’s are why I keep watching, but I learned three or four years ago that we’ll never be able to get two great episodes in a row again. Such a shame.
Remember when women were actually characters in this farce? The women have been turned into set pieces. This episode was more misogynistic than two and a half men on a good day. The Marshall/Lily story has devolved into “man is right be submissive” and Robin is now just there for Ted to once again get over her.
How about, almost in every instance in their relationship, Marshall has stood behind Lily no matter how badly she screwed up.
He forgave her selfishnes, time and time again. First San Francisco, then the selfishness of her credit-crippling debt.
Lily has lied to Marshall time and again.
You could almost say she’s had this coming for a long time.
I wouldn’t accuse the show or this episode of misogyny, but the writers have certainly destroyed two awesome female characters over the years. Robin was once a self-possessed career woman who knew exactly what she wanted for her life. Now, she is a shell of her past self, seemingly content to settle down with a chronic manipulator and liar. Lily gradually turned from an interesting, self-aware person into a downright burden who meddles in others’ affairs for self-righteous reasons.
Also the whole gag where Robin & Lily are in lust with themselves is played out.
I watch 3 different CBS sitcoms, and I recently realized that each one of them leans on the “heterosexual character who acts homosexual” joke like a crutch. Is that like the favorite joke of the boss of CBS or something? I used to think it was a tiresome callback to Hannigan’s character on Buffy, until you factor in Raj Koothrapali & Allen Harper as well.
His speech worked for me. The show began about him and Robin. Robin and Ted has been a sub text that came over and over. It had to be addressed. It wasn’t clear to me though if Robin was really on that beach with him or not. Was that Ted working it out in his head like Marshal was or was robin really there? The floating away made me think she wasn’t but the tag when he asked her about their first date made me think she was.
Nothing in this episode made any sense. Barney can’t be self-aware enough to realize that he’s been damaged enough to live like an amoral sociopath, look forward to giving that life up to live with Robin AND preach the virtues of that life leading to happiness. The argument between Lily and Marshall framed Marshall as doing what he did from a place of (at least well earned) reticence, now he needs his conscience to allow him to roll over so that there’s no legitimate discussion as to how terrible Lily is as a wife and mother. And Ted… oh Teddy Westside. What he describes isn’t love, it’s insanity, even pointed out to him by the insane ex. But of course, the tale of that locket is far from over, and in the hack move of all hack moves, Ted will give it to Barney to give to Robin, signifying that he’s let her go (for the bazillionth time), right in time to meet the true hero of our story: the saintly woman who will gladly agree to spend her life hanging out with these asshats.
There was some terrible green screens/effects work in this episode.
On the other hand, they really made Alyson Hannigan look like she did in 2006.
Alan, I got to ask you one question. That scene where Louie C K is sitting in the fictional CBS office (during the 3 part arc in season 3) and is told if he goes for and I mean really goes for it – if he fails he will be finished in the business – does that kind of thing happen?
Because I got to think ales Manooves dragged in Bays and Thomas after season 2 and told them they either sell out and put crap on the air that draws viewers or they are out of the business. He must have threatened them and their careers because I cannot understand this utter crap they are putting on the air.
Les Manooves must have said if you continue in the same vein as series 1 and 2 then you like Louie will crack your head and go down and he will replace them
On a flash.
I got to believe Bays and Thomas were threatened and they panicked and sold out because this is just awful trash.
Oh Ted, where is the 2 minute date? Your new shirt attitude? You drinking until your brain stopped and going with you heart and not a yellow legal pad? Where is the man who tried to make it rain? The man who ……. Where are you Ted.
Dan is right, this Ted does not deserve the mother, that one did. Oh man, shieeeeeeeeeeet!
The 2 guys that Barney took under his wing were played by BritaNick. They have some really funny videos on youtube. Considering they have always worked together I’m guessing it’s a huge coincidence that they look like a young Carter and Bays. Actually I always thought Carter and Bays looked like a chubby Ted and skinny Marshall.
Was that the 11th or 12th time that Ted definitively got over Robin? I have lost count…
but he actually LET HER GO this time, so it’s fur real.
This time I know it’s for real.
I thought the Barney story was okay and thankfully there doesn’t appear to be a cold feet story coming with him, but everything that happened with Ted and Robin in this episode seriously could have been a Funny or Die video.
I can’t believe they actually expect anyone to side with Lily on this. Yes, Marshall was wrong to accept this without talking to her, but that whole speech about if he keeps falling down some spiral of lies blah blah he would lose her? Come the fuck on…that was completely and absolutely ridiculous. Marshall has always been carrying the weight in that marriage
Every episode until 3/31: SECRETS are REVEALED! Characters talk! Scenes from 5 or 6 or 20 years or 2 weeks ago–or years ahead–will be phoned in! And STILL there will not be a wedding yet!
We have spent, what, TEN WEEKS or something cooped up in a hotel with people I used to like. But I don’t even want to do that with my real family I love. ENOUGH already! We KNOW Ted and Robin aren’t getting back together. Barney isn’t ever going back to his old self. We know too much about the future to have any tension in these relationships, and we’ve know who Mother is since last year.
Enough. Or at least write something that shoots for a final-year Emmy. This year has been the tv series equivalent of senior week.
So are the guys that hung out with Barney somehow connected to the spinoff they are doing? Kind of felt like it after he handed them the playbook.
Marshall, Barney, and Ted were all talking to “ghosts.” No one was in Marshall’s room. There were no guys on the road (and certainly no strip club in the middle of nowhere.) Robin wasn’t on the beach, regardless of the tag.
Wow. This is really interesting. And if the show hasn’t become such a joke than the little things that would typically tip something like this off would make it more obvious. But the show is so absurd now, you almost believe Barney would randomly meet two bros, find a random strip club, write the playbook on napkins and give it to them at the end.
All joking aside, if the intention of this episode was to point out that Marshall, Barney and Ted were all actually by themselves and figuring out those specific things in their lives, then the episode actually becomes WAY better, imo.
That was my take on it too, which is why I didn’t roll my eyes too much at the Ep
I liked this episode, with a few caveats. I’ve never understood why people hate revisiting Robin/Ted so much (or at least Robin before they ruined her character by converting her to a female version of Barney.) Although I’ll always think that Ted should’ve ended up with Robin, I’m fine with them taking another route. But it doesn’t bother me that they keep returning to this Robin/Ted emotional hang-up. In a show that has sucked a lot of the human traits out of the characters, the one fundamentally true human characteristic is that Ted doesn’t get over Robin (or hasn’t yet at least). In the real world, you don’t just give a heart felt speech and instantaneously resolve emotional issues, particularly in the case of intense unrequited love (and doubly so where you choose to continually surround yourself with the object of your affection.) As with dealing with addiction, you’re going to have back-sliding and torment mixed with repeat break-throughs of emotional clarity. You can even honestly think you’ve moved on only to find you haven’t. Human emotion doesn’t follow the clean linear paths of trite sitcom plot lines. (In real life, I think Mother or no, the only viable way forward is for Ted to leave Robin behind.) Given that, I like these repeat moments with Robin/Ted.
Whether or not that makes for good sitcom fodder I suppose is an open question, but I think Ted’s journey vis a vis Robin is about the truest emotional aspect in a show that has otherwise mostly devolved into fairly trite territory.
Speaking of… The parts with Lily/Marshall were ok, if resolved too cleanly. And as someone pointed out, the issue with Barney passing on The Code as some sort of final act before committing to Robin is just weird. We’re supposed to believe in his redemption from being a sociopath to someone we root for, despite that he really is fundamentally beyond hope of plausible likeability. Are we supposed to be touched by his passing on to a new generation tips and tricks to his pre-redeemed ways, before retiring?
Finally, for show that generally excels at matching music to hit emotional moments, the Bangles song really felt off. Maybe I just don’t like the song, but it seems to me juvenile and fairly unserious emotionally–something a ‘tween girl would find impactful. Then again, it matched the super cheesy “Robin floating away” thing…
I agree with you in part about the whole Ted/Robin. It’s hard to get over someone, especially if you remain within your social group. I have been through something similar.
What doesn’t feel true to me is that no matter how perfect the Mother is/will be for Ted, if he is still only a few hours past “letting go” of that person he would never fall for her as instantly as they want us to believe he will.
The issue I have with the Ted/Robin angle is that the show has given us about a dozen scenes wherein Ted had supposedly moved on from Robin (often this development was confirmed by future Ted). Yet Ted is still somehow dealing with the same issue that was supposedly resolved many times before. If the writers wanted this to be a lingering issue, they should not have continually told us that Ted has moved on.
What if the Mother is not really some big destined love-of-Ted’s-life, and just a compatibly insane person he happened to meet in the window between letting go of Robin and latching on to a new obsession.
In that interpretation, Ted really does get over her and move on from her, but without something else to fixate on, he inevitably falls right back into the habit. Except in this case, he’s about to meet a replacement obsession. The Mother is into a lot of the same things, so they can distract themselves with their mutual interests, rather than getting bored with one another. Thus when they go to a Re-NAY-sanse fair, or discuss the works of Pablo Naruda, it appears as if they are enjoying being together, but what they are really enjoying is their own interests, without having to put in the effort to interact with each other. They just happened to meet right when each was recently liberated from an eight year obsession, and for a pair of freakily intense dorks like them, that’s close enough to pass for compatibility. Except that they’re each the sort of person who would take all this stuff as a SIGN that this other wierdo is DESTINED to be the ONE.
And one more time, how is Barney so bad, especially compared to Ted and Robin? His promiscuity differs from theirs only in numbers, not in degree or standards. Why is he an awful person for sleeping with stupid or selfish or shallow women, but Ted’s borderline stalking and then emotionally hurting women is romantic? What did Barney EVER do as bad as how Ted treated Anne Dudek way back in the first season? Is it really a federal crime to shatter the belief of some twit that she met an astronaught or celebrity in a Manhattan pub? Someone looking for a serious relationship and a companion would never be hurt by Barney, unless her standard for such partners is “rich, exciting or famous”, and she was prone to snap decisions about whether or not her criteria fit some guy she just met. On the other hand, how many women looking for a commitment and partner have, in fact, been hurt by Ted, because it was ineffable or he doesn’t like her taste in music?
The reason for the show’s take on the respective morality of Ted and Barney is that the creators think Ted is the be-all and the end-all. Had Ted been a woman, (s)he’d have totally been seduced and dumped in a 24 hour period by Barney, because all Barney would have had to do is fake interest in She-Ted’s checklist of “perfect mate” qualifications. “Sure baby, I play bass! I LOVE Pablo Neruda! I’ve always dreamed of two kids named after Star Wars characters. Frank Lloyd Wright is the greatest American who ever lived. Wow, those red boots make you look five years younger and ten pounds lighters!”
Barney is “evil” by HIMYM standards because he pretends to possess qualities that shallow people fixate on as signs of perfect relationship material. Ted is “romantic” because he has an elaborate list of such qualities and cannot be satisfied with anyone who does not hit enough of them, but thinks people are awesome or awfull on short noticed based solely on those characteristics. He decided to seduce and abandon one girl because she gave a raspberry to his favorite poet. He’s the innocent victim of Abby Elliot, but Barney is evil because differet blonde bimbos became obsessed with him.
Barney’s final “lesson” to the two guys in this episode is what definitively disproves the sociopath labels, and one of the few consistent character beats that has been true from the first episode to this one.
People sneer at how wary he is of commitments like marriage and babies and pets, but his attitude is more an indicator that he takes it seriously. If he didn’t really believe in the obligations of a husband, why would he be so afraid of getting married? If he didn’t have strong feelings about the responsibilities of caring for smaller life forms, why would he be so worried when confronted with positive pregnancy tests? Ted’s attitude, on the other hand, MIGHT be someone who is just that into commitment, and it is just as likely that he doesn’t think it all the way through or seriously consider the responsibilities. Ted has, after all, ended more serious & committed relationships than Barney has, and cheated on exactly the same number of girlfriends as Barney.
The problem with revisiting the relationship at this point in time is that in the show’s timeline Ted is going to meet the Mother in a matter of hours.
When that meeting does happen, there’s going to be soaring music, a big speech from Bob Saget, and a long zoom in on Josh Radnor’s face, but since the audience knows that Ted was with another girl on that beach telling her he has to move away essentially because he still loves her mere hours earlier, it’s going to be really creepy.
It weird that they’ve incorporated a balloon joke they stiole from Phineas and Ferb into multiple episodes now
Robin floating away at the end…on the one hand, it is completely ridiculous, cheesy, and over-the-top (especially with the awful song choice — not that the song is awful, but it was terribly wrong for that moment). But on the other hand, I think maybe the writers were trying to emphasize — in a glaringly obvious, visual way — that Ted has finally moved on. As others have noted, we’ve seen the “Ted is moving on” moment so many times before, so the show needed to come up with an even more emphatic way to tell us that it’s really over this time.
That said, I’m still not convinced. I don’t think Ted is over Robin, and I can’t see how he will be ready to meet the Mother by (presumably) the series finale. So I honestly don’t know if/how the writers will be able to sell me on the idea of Barney+Robin and Ted+Mother living happily ever after, which seems to be the direction this is heading.
I’ve never really been bothered by Ted’s obsession with Robin, because it’s something that happens in real life, and for all of the internet’s complaints, it’s not brought up as often as it would seem from scouring a comment section. It’s been pretty prevalent this season, but that’s because it’s the end of the story! All the loose ends need to be tied up, last minute character development needs to happen in a way that’s not too quick, and there ARE fans of the show who are still invested in Ted and Robin as a couple, so it’s not like it’s just something EVERYONE hates and Bays and Thomas just don’t care. It was a pretty important part of Season 8, too, but Bays and Thomas thought that would be the last one for a long time, so they basically wound up doing it twice. Could have been handled better, but I don’t think it’s that bad, and when the show is watched as one long story (which is how most of the people who watch it will see it, if the show has a shelf life of more than a few years) I don’t think it will seem as annoying. The Office’s last couple seasons seemed boring and without meaning as they aired, but after rewatching the whole series over the last few weeks, I’ve gained a new appreciation for them.
Holy mother of green screen..
That was the most I’ve laughed at HIMYM in years. Unfortunately, I don’t think any of those things I laughed at were intended as comedy. If there’s a worse moment on a sitcom this year than Robin floating away, I’ll be shocked.
I can’t wait until the next episode where Ted lets go of Robin. 18th time’s the charm?
On the bright side, it can’t possibly be any worse than this.
The only good thing in the episode was the use of the Bangles’ song. Kudos yet again to the person who selects music for this show.
Any chance the title and the poor green screen work was a reference to F.W. Murnau’s 1927 silent masterpiece “Sunrise,” a heartfelt tribute to renewed love that used primitive film effects to transport the couple instantly from a room a magical city street? And, of course, “The Red Balloon” is a classic 1956 film short. Then again, maybe it was just bad TV.
I just want to say HitFix rules! I made a couple negative comments about this awful episode at AV Club, and you’d think their comment section is only open to Bays and Thomas close friend and families. Joyless scolds berated me with the common complaint of “why do you still watch?” and “we still enjoy it, why comment about a show you don’t like?” It was terrible. It’s nice to be back amongst those with like minded taste. This episode was a dog.
This episode getting an ‘A’ at AVClub absolutely baffled me.
AV Club reviews have as much critical validity in my opinion as any post anywhere on the internet. It’s just a glorified blog for amateur critics.
One of the reasons I respect Alan’s opinion is that he’s a seasoned critic who actively involves himself in the workings of the entertainment business. He doesn’t just hammer away at a keyboard when the episode ends and calls it a day.
The thing I immediately thought of, as Robin started floating away, was the opening dream sequence of Fellini’s 8 1/2, as Guido floats above the world before being pulled down to earth. As a series that seems to examine every woman Ted’s ever known, there’s certainly a comparison to be made, but if that was the intention, I don’t think it was successful.
I think the floating away was a reference to the fact that Robin must be high as a kite to want to marry Barney.
Last week’s episode was too short, this one was too long. Last week I never got myself to believe the death march was over and I could go back to watching this show because I LIKED it, as opposed some bizarre completist fetish of my own, and this week proved me right.
Barney passing the torch was funny. And I enjoyed seeing Stella and Victoria one last time, even though I didn’t by Ted’s central conceit.
It’s not just that it’s the 12th or 18th time that Ted has “gotten over Robin,” it’s that Ted being absolutely and positively over her was an essential part of “The Robin” in Barney’s playbook.
And yet, they’ve revisited it at least 2-3 times since then.
Honestly, I was okay with this one more than some of the others, because at least there was actually plot advancement happening here. By season 9 standards, any episode with forward motion (instead of “you chose poorly” jokes and Barney playing The Parent Trap and whatever other horrible stuff happened in earlier episodes) is an improvement.
I did, however, have some problems with the whole Lily and Marshall thing. Lily telling Marshall that he’s going to lose her if he keeps lying to her was totally out of left field. Marshall has always been honest with Lily, not the other way around. This is the first time he’s ever kept something like this from her. Lily has hidden a bunch of stuff from him. She’s been doing it since season 1 – she didn’t tell him about that first pregnancy scare, she didn’t tell him about her doubts getting married, she didn’t tell him about the art fellowship. There are a bunch more little examples throughout the years, but the big one would have to be her credit card debt when they are buying a house. That’s a HUGE thing to keep from someone you’re marrying. Like, really huge. Marriage is LITERALLY signing a contract to legally join your households/finances together, and it’s totally unacceptable for her to keep that from him. After that, I had no sympathy for her. The only thing Marshall has ever hidden from Lily was the fact that his law firm had no clients – and even that wasn’t as big of a deal because, presumably, he was still getting paid the same and it was not negatively affecting their family. If anything, Marshall should have the one been lecturing Lily about honesty and joint decision-making.
On the Ted and Robin storyline… meh. I knew they were going to rehash it again one last time before the show ended. At least this time it was relatively painless. Maybe it was Ted’s ex-girlfriends guest starring that made it more palatable this time around. I just want to know how Victoria wound up with the locket, and I have a feeling they’re not going to address that. Asking us to just accept it felt kinda like a cop-out because they didn’t want to come up with an actual reasonable explanation. Also, a lot of fans are speculating that Ted jumped into the river and get the locket after Jeanette threw it in… and I am praying that he didn’t. That would kind of negate him “finally letting go of Robin” (for like the fifth time).
The Barney plot… I… uh… didn’t really care all that much? It was sweet to see him passing on his wisdom, and his speech at the end had some nice callbacks for long-time fans, but unless we see those two guys again (in the spinoff, maybe?) it just felt like a way to take up time. Although I always enjoy Tim Gunn’s appearances.
This episode was basically above par with what I’ve come to expect from these later seasons, so, eh.
I thought we were told at some point that Ted probably gave the locket to one of his exes, and wasn’t sure who it was. Am I only dreaming?
Marshall has lied to Lily a lot. It may not ring a bell because it tends to feel like a devicey BS thing that writers are doing, rather than something Marshall the actual person would do. I can’t think of an example right now, but I know that’s been a strange running theme between the two of them, mostly to drive a plot forward. That said, I agree that Lily’s been the worse one.
In an episode I feel decidedly meh about, I liked the scene with all the ghosts and stuff.
As long as I’m posting, I wanted to add that “Eternal Flame”, including the beach location, was perfect because “Sandcastles in the Sand” (especially its video) was based on it. It’s as if they wanted to use a Robin Sparkles song but that would be way too ridiculous so they took it back a notch to this.
Robin floating away looked like something out of the Mighty Boosh or perhaps Flight of the Conchords. Or a Robin Sparkles video. Which is neat except it was supposed to be meaningful.
I love the idea someone posted that the entire episode was internal and almost none of it actually happened. I wish that had been made clear, like in “The Time Travelers”. Or at least, subtly clear. It didn’t even cross my mind.
Aren’t we due a scene where Robin is dressing for the wedding and calls for Ted and… (this was a flashforward from last season’s premiere IIRC). So I’m thinking we aren’t done with the Robin/Ted drama.
I agree that originally the speech from Lilly about lying and eventually losing her seemed wrong coming from her and way out of left field. But that was “dream Lilly” not real life Lily so it more accurately refelcts Marshall realizing that he doesnt want to start a terrible habit of lying to his wife. And that he belives them lying to each other about such things would eventually ruin what they have built.
Robin floating away was one of the cheesiest moments in TV history. My wife, two teens and I all groaned in unison when that happened. It ruined what was otherwise an OK episode. Good Lord.
I am at the correct age that I have very fond memories of the song “Eternal Flame” and I’m pretty much always happy to hear it and it pretty much can’t be ruined.
So the episode wasn’t a total loss.
I know they ‘jumped the shark’ long ago, but I think the “Robin floating away moment” constitutes a new term to address bad tv! maybe we can start using it
Now that I’ve done some reading on the theory that the mother is dead, and that’s why Ted is telling his kids about her, I am really becoming scared that the series will end with both the mother and Barney dead, and Ted and Robin getting together. I hope I’m wrong, as it would ruin the series for me.
Ted already has the locket at the end of season 8. He doesn’t go through a wild goose chase with his exes. He has locket in hand on the way to the wedding how has no one spotted this plot hole
Check out their Reddit Q & A: [www.reddit.com]
I think it needs saying and I know that I am not the first and no way the last person to say this but NPH’s Barney has most likely kept the show on air for as long as it has. He is in every promo, every characteristic of his goes well with mass audiences (look at Two and a Half Men and Two Broke Girls) and he is kinda funny.
The CBS audience loves misogyny, shallowness and largess and a character that lived the dream of having everything (again look at TAHM) and Barney delivers that.
Why fans and critics get upset is beyond me because Barney is the cosy of doing business in the TV comedy world. Lol.
I am amazed at how many people on this site trash this show yet clearly watch every episode. How in the hell do you people have the time to watch television shows you don’t enjoy? I wish I had that kind of free time.
I only watched this episode in the hopes that it would be last week’s.
So the point of the show is that you can find someone else to spend the rest of your life with even if you’ve lost your one big love (through death or because they love someone else)?
Given Ted spent 8 years telling his kids about how much he loves Robin as an answer to how they met their mom, seems like the case.