The ‘Breaking Bad’ finale, revisited

It’s been nearly a week since the “Breaking Bad” series finale aired, and while my opinion hasn’t changed much from what I wrote on Sunday night, there are a few odds and ends I wanted to touch on while they’re on my mind, coming up just as soon as I suggest you get a bigger knife…
So the thing everyone has been asking me about for the last couple of days is the theory – first presented by Emily Nussbaum in her morning-after analysis, then taken up by both Norm MacDonald and Joyce Carol Oates on their Twitter feeds – that the great bulk of “Felina” is actually Walter White’s dying dream as he sits in the car in New Hampshire. In this interpretation, the keys aren’t in the visor and Walt never makes it out of the snow, never cons Gretchen and Elliott into laundering his money, never leaves the Denny’s waitress a big tip, never gets to stroke Holly’s face one last time, never takes out the Nazis and rescues Jesse, never dies surrounded by the symbols of his empire. In this version, events seemed too neat, tidy and good to be true precisely because they weren’t true – they were the fantasies of a sick old man who knew he’d never be able to pull them off.
Now, Vince Gilligan has said that “Felina” is not intended as a dream, and there’s plenty of in-show evidence, from both prior episodes and this one, that he is correct. “Breaking Bad” didn’t do dream sequences (though it did occasionally present drug-induced changes in perspective, like Jesse’s first shot of heroin) and it would have been a radical, uncharacteristic break in style to turn the finale into an extended fantasy – especially without some kind of tip-off at the end where we return to Walt in the car in the snow. “Breaking Bad” was many things, but it was not that ambiguous in its storytelling. And beyond that, there were certain details in the “dream” that Walt wasn’t privy to during his mountain cabin exile: that Jesse was Todd’s slave, or that a preppy Todd (as opposed to Uncle Jack) was the one having the weekly tea meetings with Lydia.
So, no, I don’t think this was all in Walt’s head. I don’t think the text supports that, above and beyond whatever Gilligan says. (Authorial intent, after all, doesn’t have to jibe with what the audience takes from a work of art.) And even Nussbaum wasn’t really saying that she believed it was a dream – just that it felt like it could have been Walt’s fantasy, especially following the nightmarish events of “Ozymandias” and “Granite State.”
In my own review of the finale, I said that everything about Walt’s revenge tour of Albuquerque played out in too neat and tidy a fashion for what’s historically been a very messy show. Walt cons the Schwartzes without a hitch, he gets inside Skyler’s apartment without the cops noticing, and he’s able to easily get his hands back on the car remote even after the Nazis have confiscated it. While some of Walt’s more elaborate plans have worked in the past (notably the death of Gus, but even that was a Plan B after Gus’s spidey-sense kept him away from his car in the parking garage), it felt very un-“Breaking Bad”-like for so much to break right for Walt in such short order. So I can understand why others have felt the need to either decide that the finale was a dream, or that it felt like it should have been a dream.
And that gets at a point that I wish I had expanded on more on Sunday night.
I understand Gilligan’s desire to do a finale like “Felina.” It answered most of the remaining questions we had: Who would live? Who would die? Would Walt ever admit (to himself or anyone else) why he really got into the drug business? Who’s the machine gun(*) for? Who will drink something tainted by Chekhov’s Ricin? Will Jesse escape, or remain Todd’s slave forever? It brought a definitive, memorable end to the story of Walter White, and it even gave him a shot at some minor redemption. He was never going to fix everything he had broken, but he could at least get his kids a lot of money, allow Marie to bury Hank, get Skyler out of her legal troubles, and completely dismantle the production pipeline for the blue meth.
(*) Gilligan has said that he and the other writers had no idea for whom the machine gun was intended when they wrote the flashforward in “Live Free or Die,” and that Jack and the Nazis were created in part because they needed a large and disreputable enough enemy to use that gun on. The show’s guiding creative philosophy involved the writers painting themselves into corners and finding a way out, so I can’t begrudge them for doing it here. But I do wonder what sort of finale Gilligan would have made if he hadn’t shown us the M60 in the trunk 15 episodes earlier.
But “Felina” had to follow on three consecutive episodes that were, in order, one of the most intense episodes the show had ever done (“To’hajiilee”), the most emotionally devastating episode the show ever did (“Ozymandias”) and an unbelievably dark episode that deconstructed the entire mythology of Heisenberg (“Granite State”). These episodes didn’t feel more “real” than “Felina,” because this has never been a terribly grounded show – exhibit A involves Danny Trejo’s head on top of an exploding freaking tortoise and the Cousins and Mike can provide exhibits B through Q, at least – but they felt like an honest and natural progression of where the story had been heading all along. Those three in a row pushed Walter White and his audience into the abyss, never to escape, and then “Felina” threw him and us a lifeline. It gives Walt back his mojo just long enough to accomplish all these things that seemed impossible as recently as an episode before, and though you can’t call his death a happy ending, it’s a far more appropriate and dignified one than if he had just slumped over one day in the mountain cabin and laid there until Robert Forster showed up to spirit the barrel away. The Walter White of “Granite State” is a shell of a man who has failed at every single thing he has been trying to do for the last two years of his life, and who has run out of energy and inspiration and ability to properly address his sins; the Walt of “Felina” is suddenly able to fix an awful lot of what’s gone wrong, even if certain things (Hank’s life, Flynn’s love) remain beyond repair.
I can understand Gilligan’s impulse for going this way, and I can also understand why so many of you found “Felina” as satisfying as you did. You spend a lot of time writing, or watching, a character, and an emotional bond develops, no matter how horrible he actually is. Despite everything Gilligan had made Walter White do over the years, he still wanted him to at least attempt to redeem himself before the end. Despite how horrified we’ve all been by various things Walt has said or done, a series that ends with the final shot of “Ozymandias,” or with Walt still waiting for the cops at the end of “Granite State” (no Charlie Rose interview in this version) leaves us feeling a whole lot lousier and emptier than getting to see Walt settle all family business before he dies. I get it. As much as I might have liked either of the previous episodes to be the actual finale, I cheered very very loudly when Jesse choked out Todd. Catharsis is a very valuable thing, even if you have issues with how we reached that moment of catharsis.
And I’ve heard many arguments from many people whose opinions I respect that you have to look at the totality of these final 3 or 4 episodes to consider how “Breaking Bad” ended, rather than just isolating “Felina” from what came before. You can, as I suggested on Sunday, view “Ozymandias” as the actual end of the story, and the next two episodes as an extended epilogue, to judge as part of the main story or not. You can say that Gilligan gave the audience so many different flavors of ending that there’s something for each of us to grab onto.
But I think of how emotionally wrecked I was by the three previous episodes (and by certain earlier installments of season 5, like “Fifty-One” or “Buried”). Outside of Walt’s visit to Skyler and Holly, the murder of Todd and then Jesse’s burst of happiness as he drove away from the Nazi compound, I felt very little emotion of any kind watching “Felina.” It played more like a perfect conclusion to the plot of “Breaking Bad” than a perfect conclusion to the experience of “Breaking Bad.”
As I said on Sunday, this final season was so incredible that whatever issues I have with “Felina” don’t in any way diminish my feelings for the series as a whole. It is, was, and will continue to be one of the greatest dramatic works ever produced for television. But the weeks leading up to the finale played like an incredible, unshakable nightmare, where “Felina” was something some parts of the audience understandably want to view as Walter White’s ultimate fantasy.
That’s me. How is everybody else feeling about “Felina,” nearly a week later? I know most of you were more positive about it than I was at the time; has anyone’s opinion moved up or down the more you’ve thought about it?
I consider Felina to be one of my favorite series finales of all time. It wasn’t as surprising or intense as the previous three episodes. But I don’t think it wasn’t meant to be. I see it as the conclusion of a four-episode arc that wrapped up the overall series like the closing pages of a large novel.
I agree 100%. Moreso, I think “Felina” was tonally more in spirit to the prior 50+ episodes of the show than “Ozymandias” and “Granite State” were. Those two episodes were by far the bleakest, meanest, and most depressing episodes the show ever produced. Not saying that I didn’t love them all the same, because I did, and also not saying that there weren’t other bleak/mean/depressing events over the other four seasons, because there obviously were. But “Breaking Bad” repeatedly told us that Walt was if nothing else smarter, more clever, luckier, and (maybe) more ruthless than anyone else in the NM meth trade. So to have him not be at least semi-victorious at this point would contrast with almost everything else we have been told and shown over five seasons.
Yeah, I had this mild feeling of dread coming up to Felina because I kept remembering what happened to Andrea. That was about the most cold blooded scene I can remember on TV. I didn’t really want the finale to leave me feeling that way.
I would add to my previous statement that one can almost view the last eight episodes as one mega-series finale with Felina being its closing note.
Let’s not forget the irony of Walt repeatedly being called “lucky” when the impetus of the show was that he was a middle-aged non-smoker diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Lucky indeed!
Yes. I was a little disappointed with the finale because I was expecting to get punched in the stomach once or twice and it just wrapped up so neatly. But, after thinking about it more, I definitely agree with you and think the nature of TV actually hurt the episode. If the last few episodes were watched together, you’d get the pieces of a classic dramatic structure.
Instead, I think we’ve become conditioned to expect high points during finales, rather than the classic climax, falling action, and denouement. Having the finale actually be the conclusion was hard to grasp after having so many explosive moments in the previous episodes.
The Breaking Bad finale wasn’t perfect. Yes it was too neat, and all tied up with a bow on top. And yes it also suffers from something that’s been debated back and forth over the last season or two– the fact that much of the audience was still rooting for Walt in some fashion. And I think a lot of that is answered by the very nature of a protagonist. As Alan has stated, we’re hard-wired to root for the protagonist of a story, period. Call it a sort of literary Stockholm syndrome– no matter what the protagonist does, that predisposal to root for him because that’s the very nature of story construction goes a long way. And add to that the fact that the writers of Breaking Bad are great writers who made Walt an underdog, gave us plenty of reasons to feel sympathy and empathy for him from the beginning, and then slowly, over the course of several seasons, began to increase the level of his “breaking bad” beginning with smaller misjudgements we all would have made or allowances we all would have given. And certainly the central concept– high school science teacher gets cancer and becomes a meth cook and dealer– had its hook and as an audience we went into the show accepting that set of given circumstances; we started already on board with what Walt was doing, even though probably no one would have made those same moral compromises in real life that Walt made. And if someone truly objected, they probably wouldn’t have continued following the show.
But for most of us, Breaking Bad reaped the rewards of 1) allowances made for a central story conceit with a smart, creative hook to it, and b) top-notch writing and acting that continued to keep us in Walt’s corner, to some degree until the last few episodes, if not until the very end. Consider the fact that despite Vince Gilligan’s incredulousness that the audience was still rooting for Walt at the end, he and the writers were also largely in Walt’s corner– or they never would have written the too-neat ending they did. All of this amounts to the fact that identifying with the protagonist is just the nature of storytelling, and continuing to identify with the protagonist even when he does such horrible things is REALLY GOOD STORYTELLING.
In the real world, no, most of us would never have done those things or gone forward with the worst of Walt’s plans. We wouldn’t have poisoned a child, let a young woman die in her sleep, or even gone through with the reality of cooking meth– even if parts of the idea had their appeal. So I don’t understand those that uncategorically defend everything Walt has done until the very end, but at the same time, I also don’t understand those who criticize his final demise. Yes, Walt got the happiest ending he possibly could have, and yes, his plan came together in a way few of his plans ever did… but he still died in the end, and he died with the knowledge and awareness of how he’d destroyed his life and alienated everyone he loved and cared about or who loved and cared about him. He went out with this new-found realization and honesty that most of us have known all along– his desire to be a family man and provider was eclipsed 20 times over by his ego, vanity, and ultimate refusal to give up control. As much as any of us might have entertained the notion of cooking meth in a flight of fantasy, I’m sure most of us would have simply ultimately accepted Eliot’s and Gretchen’s offer to pay for the chemo, and that would have been that. Walter White’s real fall from grace was the moment he couldn’t salvage the humility and hubris to accept their offer and instead CHOSE to become a meth dealer and throw everyone around him into the eventual crossfire.
So yes, it was a little too neat. And yes, there’s enough suspension of disbelief required that the show (especially the finale) probably doesn’t deserve a perfect score. But the talent and craft behind it was so high throughout that any slight criticism is relatively inconsequential. While Walt may have cleaned things up as best he could, he still died, and he died knowing that he’d destroyed his family and that he was a victim of himself and a failure as a human being. Doesn’t sound too happy to me, really.
Compare that to a show like Lost, that began with enormous promise and just fell apart as the seasons ran on until it ended with a final season that took place in a side reality that ultimately didn’t exist, and one of the most cloying, pseudo-spiritual attempts to create closure that violated every attempt the show had ever made to be honest or objective or treat its characters with respect and any kind of emotional reality or truth, which was the equivalent of the showrunners bobbling and dropping the family’s good china plates… and I think comparatively Breaking Bad did a damn fine job every step of the way. Any criticisms we’re making at this point is simply nitpicking. It’s like the straight-A student who brings home a 98% because he stupidly flubbed a question or two, and receives the wrath of perfectionist parents ride who him like there’s no tomorrow for not being perfectly perfect, when the reality is that most of the other kids at the school are pulling C’s and D’s.
Yeah, as interesting as the theory is, the lack of any onscreen confirmation undermines it, in my opinion. It’s not like the quality of the episode would have been lessened if it had ended with a shot of Walt dead in snowbound car in New Hampshire.
If this was a death fantasy, why on earth would it include Badger and Pete? Wouldn’t Walt rather fantasize about reconciling with his son and receiving his family’s forgiveness? Would his fantasy really include getting shot by his own gun?
People should drop this idea that Walt “went out on his own terms.” He didn’t. He got screwed. Like Samson, he made a desperate plea, and managed to salvage what victory he could from the ashes.
@PRETTOK: Yes, I’m sure he would’ve preferred to go out dying on a bed with his whole family surrounding him. Still, he pretty much went out on his own term. Out of all the things he still could fix, he did. Now, I respect VG for that ending, it was his choice. But I’d prefer it that he failed on one thing–leaving money for his family, which was his goal from the start. It’d be the ultimate punishment for him if he failed in that. He still could tell Skyler about Hank and his true motivations, go Scarface on the Nazis, and poison Lydia (thus protecting his family) despite not being able to leave any money. That’d be the perfect ending IMO.
“as interesting as the theory is, the lack of any onscreen confirmation undermines it”
I completely agree. And this is coming from a guy who will tell you all day long that Tony died at the end of the Sopranos. I think Tony’s dead because that’s what the onscreen evidence is designed to tell us (whether we want it or not). Felina isn’t a fantasy because the onscreen evidence is almost completely inconsistent with it. Felina-as-fantasy doesn’t work because it requires Walt knowing things that Walt could not possibly know as he’s sitting in the snowy car.
That said, I would love it if the show had gone a different route and attempted something like the fantasy ending. But they didn’t.
The argument that everything went too neatly doesn’t really hold water either. The only reason he was as successful as he was is that this time he stopped trying to have his cake and eat it too.
He went into this final mission knowing he was not coming out alive or keeping all of his money and his family intact as he attempted to do before, which obviously ended disastrously.
I don’t understand people who complain that he was able to break into the Schwartz’s house too easily – he hid in the shadows and walked in after they disabled the alarm. That seems entirely reasonable.
His ability to sneak past the police to get into Skyler’s house stretches credibility a little more, but Marie did say that the police were stretched really thin with all the tips they were receiving to his whereabouts, so at least it was justified somewhat within the show.
For five seasons we watched him try to make millions in drug money while keeping his illegal activity a secret from the police, his family, and any other criminals looking to take it from him.
In the end he was found out by the police, was able to get a fraction of the money to his family without them knowing who it was from (maybe, there’s no guarantee the Schwartz’s will continue to believe his ridiculous ever-present sniper threat after he’s out of the house), but is entirely estranged from them, got his brother in law killed and ultimately himself as well. Not exactly “without a hitch” in my book.
I wouldn’t call the moment between him and Skyler a reconciliation or forgiveness either, it’s more pity – he’s basically Gollum at that point and rather than turn him in she leaves him to the clearly much worsened cancer. If the cancer had gone into remission again and he came back in perfect health I think she would have dialed 911 as soon as she saw him.
“as interesting as the theory is, the lack of any onscreen confirmation undermines it”
YES. Add to that Gilligan’s own comments, on Talking Bad and elsewhere, and it isn’t really open for debate. It wasn’t a dream, end of story.
Also, Brad, I completely agree with you. Really, the reason we think everything “went so well” for Walt is that the show ended. We don’t really know whether his plan to get his money to his family is going to work or not. Of all the elements to Walt’s final grand plan, the only one I have any problem with is how in God’s name did he get the ricin into Lydia’s Stevia??? (And maybe why is Lydia going to Albuquerque once a week to meet with Todd to begin with?)
“But I do wonder what sort of finale Gilligan would have made if he hadn’t shown us the M60 in the trunk 15 episodes earlier.”
I think this is the key point. The episode felt like it was going through the motions, making sure to hit all the key points that it had set up with the flashforwards.
“I think this is the key point. The episode felt like it was going through the motions, making sure to hit all the key points that it had set up with the flashforwards.”
Exactly my thought. Let me be blunt. It was a cop out ending designed to appease popular expectation. Gilligan overall did an outstanding job, but he sold out at the end. To me, it would have been far better if he had a far darker and more plausible ending or at least pulled a ‘Point Blank’ or ‘Mulholland Drive’ ending ala fantasy dream. The way it ended almost like an episode from ‘Seinfeld’ involving the hairbrained scheme of Costanza.
What a presumptuous comment. Sold out to whom? He is the creator and driving force behind the show. He has said over and over again he and his writing team considered all possible endings, and wound up with the one that felt most right to them. Why would darker have been better, other than that you would have preferred it that way? Have you watched any other episode? Nothing that happened in the show was blatabtly “not plausible” as far as what we have seen in the universe where Breaking Bad takes place. You didn’t like it fine, but casting “sell out” aspersions is assinine.
Not that it changes the thrust of the argument, but wasn’t it seven episodes earlier (Ep9)?
“Have you watched any other episode?”
Hmmm, yes, I’ve watched all episodes, by now, about 5 times, all of them.
“What a presumptuous comment.”
It is you, who is, in fact being presumptuous that I am making my comment without having watched other episodes. How presumptuous, hypocritical, and oink-headed of you.
“Nothing that happened in the show was blatabtly “not plausible” as far as what we have seen in the universe where Breaking Bad takes place.”
Certainly not true, especially ‘Felina’. Gretchen and Elliot are supposedly billionaires of Bill Gates status, capable of dumping 28 million dollars for PR stunt, yet, don’t even have a live-in-housekeeper! Much less several housekeepers, a cook, a gardener, and several bodyguards around the clock!
Maybe they vacuum their own floors and clean the windows, too, as well, and toilets, and tend the garden? That’s what the billionaires do in BB, right?
Plus, they’re willing to launder drug money from a former drug kingpin on a nationwide manhunt? Now, according to the world of BB, they would be subject to RICO, and subject to the forfeiture of all of their assets and face long prison terms. They’re billionaires, they could hire an army of the best bodyguards money can buy, PIs, to track down the ‘two hit men’, plus help from the FEDs as well.
Why on earth billionaires in the world of BB launder drug money due to the threats from two hit men? It is clearly not plausible even by the standard of BB.
Another one, Uncle Jack had been established all around bad ass, and nobody’s chump. He knows Walt is ‘radioactive’, that he could have already rolled and wearing wires to help Feds ensnare as many as possible, or even if he hadn’t, he could be followed by Feds. Why one earth would Uncle Jack invite him to his compound where illicit drugs are cooked, to discuss illicit drug business? He is clearly not that stupid according to BB. So, no, it was definitely not plausible.
“Sold out to whom?”
Duh, the popular audience, and advertisers following them. In fact, he pretty had said it himself, that he would create an ending that he thought would please 90% of audience, rather than 10% in an interview.
“He is the creator and driving force behind the show. He has said over and over again he and his writing team considered all possible endings, and wound up with the one that felt most right to them.”
No, he said he would create an ending that would please 90%.
“Why would darker have been better, other than that you would have preferred it that way?”
No, not because I would have preferred it that way, but because that would have been in the spirit of BB. BB was never about redemption, it was about ego, vanity, greed, survival or failure to survive.
“You didn’t like it fine, but casting “sell out” aspersions is assinine.”
By ending a show in a way that would make it commercially more viable but in a way that would depart from the spirit of the show would qualify as a sellout. After all, this is not Seinfeld, but BB.
If you’ve watched every episode five times, I would suggest you go back for a 6th round, because you can take apart almost any episode like you did “Felina” if you want to treat BB as a show that takes place in the real world, and not a fictional one. I suppose we can just leave it at “agree to disagree”, although your assumption that Gilligan would craft a brilliant 55 episode series then “sell out” for the final episode remains ridiculous and flies in the face of everything he has said.
Also, if you want to get that picky with the realism of “Felina”, then the most ridiculous thing is that a Bill Gates-level billionaire would choose to live anywhere near ABQ.
How on earth did this ending depart from the spirit of the show? First, it was plenty dark (think of how the White/Schrader families’ lives have been completely destroyed, not to mention Jesse’s–his ending wasn’t in any way “happy” despite getting away from slavery. He’s a broken man and likely will be forever.)
Second, and more importantly, the show has since season 1 shown Walt as a man whose supreme luck rules all. He has gotten out of jam after jam after jam. He’s escaped death and law by sheer luck, coincidence, and scientific knowledge in every single season. And thus he did again, one more time, in this finale.
However I 10000% agree with you on the Schwarz stuff. No way would they not call the feds the moment Walt left.
I’ve heard a lot of variations on the argument “who are you to second guess the creator of the show,” but the problem is that, if you are consistent in that position, it should also apply to really bad shows. Who are you to 2nd guess Veena Suud’s vision for the Killing? You can’t criticize it!! No one would say that. Gilligan created a great show, but he can be 2nd guessed by his fans, that is part of what makes any form of art exciting.
One can second guess his decisions, but it strikes me as obnoxiousto ascribe (negative) motivations to the man when he has already been very forthcoming as to how/why he decided on the ending.
You’re certainly entitled to your opinions @Hyok, but saying Vince Gilligan sold out to audience and advertisers is just absurd.
A) This was the final season. Gilligan and Co could do literally anything they wanted to without major repercussions moving forward, simply because, there is no forward.
B) The show was never a true cable hit until this half season. It’s very unlikely that he was pandering to some large audience he saw on the horizon. All of these episodes were shot at once, there’s no way he’d be able to change somewhere down the line to make a crowd pleasing ending.
C) What makes you think that Vince Gilligan and his writers are concerned with commercial viability AFTER a show ends months before they know what kind of audience will tune in for its final season and/or after its over? There’s no precedent for this. If making Breaking Bad commercially viable were a concern, trust me, it would’ve changed a LONG time ago. Like season 1.
Finale disappointed you? That’s cool. But calling Gilligan a sellout is a pretty weak response.
“Also, if you want to get that picky with the realism of “Felina”, then the most ridiculous thing is that a Bill Gates-level billionaire would choose to live anywhere near ABQ.”
They live in Santa Fe which was referenced way early in the series and also in the finale when Walt got their address over the phone he casually mentions “Oh, up by the opera house.” Santa Fe Opera. Lots of money in Santa Fe.
But where there any flash forwards in season four? I don’t recall any. And that was the season that Vince previously thought he might be wrapping up the series in the last few episodes of the season. And look what happened: Walt increasingly finds himself isolated. Mike beats him up. Jesse beats him up. Gus takes him out to the desert in an execution hood and threatens to kill his whole family if he warns Hank (who is closing in on the laundry). Skyler gives the money he was going to use for them to escape to her lover, leading to the famous closing scene of “Crawl Space”. But then suddenly in the finale, he dupes everyone, Macgyvers a gizmo to take out Gus and his top henchman at the nursing home, and then takes down the guard at the lab where Jesse is being held captive and forced to make meth. So he burns down the lab and emerges triumphant (“I won”).
This is just how Vince wanted to end, whenever it happenef: bring Walt low, lower, lowest…and then an ultimate triumph.
Yes, we would’ve probably seen a much different ending had they not shown the M60 back in episode 5.1. They wrote themselves into a corner in which they didn’t have to.
the way people act when someone disagrees with them about a FUCKIN TV SHOW nowadays is pathetic.
Hyok Kim:
“It was a cop out ending designed to appease popular expectation. Gilligan overall did an outstanding job, but he sold out at the end.”
Ugh. What an arrogant and completely delusional statement, Hyok. Sold out? Because you didn’t like the ending for whatever reason? Good grief. I’ve heard this term bandied about for decades, generally used by so-called fans of musical groups who dared to express themselves artistically in a way the so-called fans didn’t want to accept. It’s a nauseating and childish sentiment.
Alan, thank you for revisiting this! I agreed with you after the finale aired. While I was emotionally satisfied ( I was ecstatic when Jesse escaped and deeply moved by Walt and Skyler’s beautiful conversation), it felt too neat to be a Breaking Bad finale. I expected to be gutted, but this was not the case. With viewing the last two episodes like an epilogue of sorts, however, I feel more at peace with it. I am ready to watch from the beginning of the series already.
Something that I think I’ve decided is that when Walt said his prayer in the car, he was making a deal with the moral universe that BBad has brought out so much. The deal was to help him along and give him what was a victory in Walt’s eyes – however, only Walt would know about that victory. To everyone else, he must die humbled and as a horrible person. Flynn will never know the money came from him. Walt can never take credit for that. He tells Skyler he’s broke, so in her eyes this whole thing was literally for nothing. He dies penniless and a failure to her. We know Hank and Marie hate him, and Walt faces the fact that Holly will forever despise him as well. And Jesse can never forgive him.
The universe sees that reparations can be made in a way that doesn’t let Walt off the hook (Hank’s body, Jesse’s condition, his kids, etc. all need some help/saving). So when Walt asks for help for the first time ever in the series, the universe obliges and helps him, as they both know how this ends. That’s why it finishes so “neatly.” The moral universe is assisting where it can. And in the end, Walt feels victories as he dies. Indeed, in his eyes, he wins. But to everyone on the show, he dies the loser and pathetic person we all know him to be. That’s the important part of this ending. No one thinks of Walt as a hero except for maybe himself.
Spot on. I would add that “No one thinks of Walt as a hero except for maybe himself…” and the rest of us that went along for the ride. I see and understand all the points Alan makes but I still loved the ending. After all the darkness of the show it was nice to end the BB novel with a bit of a smile.
Well, I mean, I don’t see Walt as a hero. But that’s just my opinion on his actions. Glad he got to kind of right the ship but he’s still a vile character in my mind. A fascinating guy that made the show so great, but vile.
I agree. I don’t think he was a hero either so I should have added that those who didn’t like how he was able to “go out on his own terms” might see him as coming out like a hero but to your point, and in my opinion, to everyone else he was a person who ruined the lives of all of those around him. I still loved the story. Even the ending.
“Something that I think I’ve decided is that when Walt said his prayer in the car, he was making a deal with the moral universe that BBad has brought out so much. The deal was to help him along and give him what was a victory in Walt’s eyes – however, only Walt would know about that victory.”
Hmmm, I don’t know about that. What about Elliot and Gretchen, Badger and Skinny Pit? They’d know, kinda of inconvenient, eh?
“So when Walt asks for help for the first time ever in the series, the universe obliges and helps him, as they both know how this ends. That’s why it finishes so “neatly.” The moral universe is assisting where it can.”
Where was the moral universe when Gale, Andrea, Drew were murdered and all those people in the truck were murdered by the cousins?
You’re rationalizing after the fact with instant theology. There was no moral universe in BB.
Sure there is. People have choices, but their choices have consequences. I believe it might have been Sepinwall that pointed out a while ago that the planes exploding over Walt’s head as a result of his decisions was a way for the universe to warn Walt. People have free choices, but the universe can try to halt or warn them (why all Walt’s plans took forever).
It’s not theology and it’s certainly more complicated than that. But BBad DEFINITELY operates in a moral universe, where decisions have consequences. This isn’t a “hit ’em up style” show. I think you’re misunderstanding the interpretation of “moral universe.” But VG has never painted Walt as anything but a growing monster. Walt’s choices are shown as wrong. That’s moralizing. Breaking Bad is quite the moral show.
And Gretchen/Elliott still see Walt as a monster. They don’t see him as victorious. Skinny Pete and Badger? They don’t worship at the alter of Walt.
I do think there is a sense of morality in Breaking Bad. Maybe not positive morality, but certainly negative morality (which is the inherent connotation of the title). What character on the show that made the decision to “break bad” ever received a positive result? Sometimes people end up dead that don’t deserve it: Drew, Hank, and Andrea to name a few, but from the Nazis to the Cousins to Gus to Mike to Skyler to Walt himself, people that broke bad did receive a form of karmic justice (often in the form of Heisenberg) for their misdeeds.
“I see and understand all the points Alan makes but I still loved the ending. After all the darkness of the show it was nice to end the BB novel with a bit of a smile.”
So you implicitly agree, ‘Felina’ was not in the spirit of BB.
“Glad he got to kind of right the ship but he’s still a vile character in my mind. A fascinating guy that made the show so great, but vile.”
I guess this means humanity overall are more vile than Walt? Remember Walt was willing to give up his 80 million dollars he had fought so hard to build for his kids, and wife, to save a real dick of brother-in-law, who had been trying so hard to take it all way? I don’t see that many people who would have done what Walt was willing.
@Aaron G I sense a troll in this thread, but I’ll respond nevertheless. A smile to me = satisfaction with the ending. I wasn’t looking for a cliffhanger to anticipate season 6. It was the last episode of the series. It’s supposed to be different from anything we’ve ever seen. If you want to interpret that as “not in the spirit of BB,” that is your take.
“Sure there is. People have choices, but their choices have consequences.”
That there is a consequence as a result of choices having been made does not necessitate that there is a moral universe. If a person A tries to kill a person B to get B’s belongings, and A succeeds, and gets B’s belonging. In the scenario, a choice has been made, and a consequence happened as a result, where is the morality?
“I believe it might have been Sepinwall that pointed out a while ago that the planes exploding over Walt’s head as a result of his decisions was a way for the universe to warn Walt.”
Wait a minute. The explosion was caused by the grief-stricken father of a junkie daughter. The fault lies with the father, not Walt. Let’s suppose Walt was not there to begin with to help the junkie daughter. She still could have died, rolling on her back on her own and the explosion still would have happened. According to your logic, if a guy gets fired for doing a shitty job, and he goes on spree killing, then is the company responsible for the spree killing because the company refused to give the shitty employee a second chance?
“People have free choices, but the universe can try to halt or warn them (why all Walt’s plans took forever).”
First of all, the father of the junkie daughter could have disowned her so that he would not be grief-stricken later on to cause the explosion. You seem to give the father of the junkie daughter a free pass. Also, what about the junkie daughter? She could have stopped being a junkie, she chose not to. What about Jessie? Wasn’t he the one responsible for getting Jane to abandon her recovery? Why don’t you blame the father, junkie daughter, and her junkie boyfriend, they were far more responsible for what happened to the junkie daughter than Walt.
“It’s not theology and it’s certainly more complicated than that.”
Mythology or pop psychology?
“But BBad DEFINITELY operates in a moral universe, where decisions have consequences. I think you’re misunderstanding the interpretation of “moral universe.””
It is you who is misunderstanding the nature of ‘moral universe’.
Decisions having consequences does not have to have anything with ‘moral universe’. That people rob and murder one another to get something they want and they succeed or fail has the parameter of decisions and consequences, but where is the ‘morality’ there?
“This isn’t a “hit ’em up style” show.”
Where had I ever said it was so?
“But VG has never painted Walt as anything but a growing monster.”
Did I ever dispute that?
“Walt’s choices are shown as wrong. That’s moralizing.”
So according to the ‘logic’ you proposed for BB, Walt’s decision to go back to ‘redeem’ himself is also wrong?
“Breaking Bad is quite the moral show.”
That’s why Gale, Andrea had to die, right? Plus those people in the truck, by the cousins?
Whereas Saul lives.
“And Gretchen/Elliott still see Walt as a monster. They don’t see him as victorious.”
Now, Aaron, you’re getting defensive, and peevish. I agree that they see him as a monster, but they don’t see him as victorious? Look, they’re the ones laundering drug money, taking risks that they would be subject to RICO and could lose all their assets, as Walt tells them to, against their free will! Who’s the victor and vanquished in this scenario? Your argument is real weak on this one.
“Skinny Pete and Badger? They don’t worship at the alter of Walt.”
Didn’t they question the ‘morality’ of their actions, but still took Walt’s money? What did Walt say after they got their money after asking about the morality? “How does it feel?”, wasn’t that what Walt asked?
Btw. Badger and skinny pete could have turned Walt in to the Feds. I guess they didn’t because one, they thought they could get more money from Walt than the Feds,
two, maybe they still have residual respect for Walt enough to outweigh the risk they might go to prison for doing Walt’s bidding, and the reward money they could have gotten by turning Walt in.
Some morality here, eh?
“I do think there is a sense of morality in Breaking Bad. Maybe not positive morality, but certainly negative morality (which is the inherent connotation of the title). What character on the show that made the decision to “break bad” ever received a positive result?”
Mike, you need to be a little more attentive. Badger and Skinny Pete chose to take the money from Walt even after questioning the morality of their action. Where was their just deserts?
Plus Ira, Sandor, Fernando of Vamonos Pest Control, where was their just deserts as well, after all their stealing, and colluding of drug manufacture?
and also, ‘The Vacuum cleaner guy’, Ed, where was his just deserts?
…and most of important of all, let’s not forget the Czech Republic customers of Lydia. What was their just desert?
“Sometimes people end up dead that don’t deserve it: Drew, Hank, and Andrea to name a few, but from the Nazis to the Cousins to Gus to Mike to Skyler to Walt himself, people that broke bad did receive a form of karmic justice (often in the form of Heisenberg) for their misdeeds.”
That’s why ‘Heisenberg’ in form of ‘Unabomber’ rewarded Skinny Pete, and Badger? How is that Karmic? Btw. What kind of ‘moral universe’ is it if it needs ‘Heisenberg’ to punish the wrongdoers?
The ‘Vacuum Cleaner Guy’, where was he just deserts from ‘Heisenberg’? That 10k ‘Heisenberg’ offered for one hour of his company?
“@Aaron G I sense a troll in this thread, but I’ll respond nevertheless.” – Dan C.
Poor Aaron G cannot defend himself from the self-contradictions he had created so a gallant Dan C has to come to rescue, except even he cannot refute the self-contradictions Aaron G had dug himself into, so he had to resort to name-calling without even bothering to try to refute the pointed out examples of Aaron G’s self-contradictions.
Who’s the troll? All the counter-examples I pointed out are from BB, you have not provided not one example disproving my counter-examples, only resorting to name-calling when you cannot disprove my counter-examples.
“A smile to me = satisfaction with the ending. I wasn’t looking for a cliffhanger to anticipate season 6.”
You know what they say, a fool misinterprets what pleases him as the universal truth.
“It was the last episode of the series. It’s supposed to be different from anything we’ve ever seen. If you want to interpret that as “not in the spirit of BB,” that is your take.” – Dan C.
Another word, a cop-out from you that ‘Felina’ was indeed a cop-out ending.
tl/dr
A week later I now think that in the end Walt is still as delusional as he has always been about being in control. He thinks he has set things right. He thinks things have worked out. He dies with a smile.
In reality nothing has worked out. The only person who is better or feels better is Walt. Everyone else’s life is wrecked. No matter what plans Walk put in place (money for the kids), relationships he thinks he has healed (Skyler, Marie, and Holly), and people he has freed (Jesse). No one is better off and everyone only has pain waiting for them in the future.
Well Junior has pain and 9.7 million dollars waiting for him, so he should be OK.
I completely agree with this, and don’t see how everyone thinks this is such a “happy” ending. The finale was completely in line with the way the show has gone all along. Walt, with his huge ego and God complex, thinks he can make everything right, and can still get exactly what he wants. His final thoughts as he lays dying is that he made everything right, while in reality the lives of everyone he’s touched are still ruined. A happy ending for Jesse? What exactly is a drug addict, wanted felon with no money going to now that he’s freed? Escape to Alaska? Rescue Brock? Not likely. Are the Schwartz’s really going to give Flynn that money without trying to notify the authorities? Would the feds let them give it to him and not try to confiscate it? Would Flynn really not be able to figure out where the money really came from? Plus he’s still stuck with the fact that the man he worshiped his whole life turned out to be a monster. And is the DEA really going to grant Skyler total immunity in exchange for Hank’s body? I’m no lawyer, but that doesn’t seem likely. Walt went into the whole meth business ready to die, and just wanting to feel alive for once in his life before he goes. That’s exactly what happened. As has happened throughout the whole show, Walt got his way, and everyone else is screwed. That’s why I think this finale was the perfect way to end this show.
“A week later I now think that in the end Walt is still as delusional as he has always been about being in control. He thinks he has set things right. He thinks things have worked out. He dies with a smile.”
You hit the nail right on the head.
“In reality nothing has worked out. The only person who is better or feels better is Walt. Everyone else’s life is wrecked. No matter what plans Walk put in place (money for the kids), relationships he thinks he has healed (Skyler, Marie, and Holly), and people he has freed (Jesse). No one is better off and everyone only has pain waiting for them in the future.”
Actually, let me qualify that. I think unintentionally it may have helped some of the characters to grow and more introspective about themselves than otherwise would have been.
Take Jessie, for an example, the Jessie at the end, is he wiser, deeper than when he started out in the beginning?
“Well Junior has pain and 9.7 million dollars waiting for him, so he should be OK.” – Joseph
Okay, so, by your ‘logic’, a kid should be okay so long as he has 9.7 million dollars even if it were as a result of sexual abuse.
October 4, 2013 at 5:41PM EST
“I completely agree with this, and don’t see how everyone thinks this is such a “happy” ending.”
That shows how delusional, and out of touch with reality the folks who are so happy to have ‘tacked on happy ending’ on BB.
“The finale was completely in line with the way the show has gone all along.”
I disagree with you on this one. One thing really hooked me to BB was its hyper-realism, outlandish, but still, plausible. Remember, ‘Face/off’, ‘Salud’, ‘Grilled’, ‘Madrigal’, and ‘Dead Freight’?
‘Felina’ didn’t have it. Especially regarding Uncle Jack, now Uncle Jack is a badass, but nobody’s chump. Why would such a person invite Walt, by now, ‘radioactive’ to his compound where he manufactures illicit drugs, to discuss illict drug business when Walt might have already rolled and cooperating with Feds or even if it wasn’t, still being followed by Feds to ensnare as many his contacts as possible?
Absolutely not plausible even by BB’s own standard, but Gilligan and co had to find an excuse to use that M60, eh?
Another implausible, M60 rounds cannot penetrate concrete wall as thick as Uncle Jack’s. At that range, it can only penetrate concrete wall up to 2″ thick. Plus, even it had penetrated the wall, it would have ricocheted inside the compound, most likely hitting Walt and Jessi, as well, with that many bullets, no one inside the compound would have survived.
It was a joke Hyok Kim. Relax. But your response is illuminating.
I think the intent of the episode was pretty clear, Walt finally breaks bad completely and that’s why his plans go so well. His good side doesn’t get in his way anymore and he’s just able to do everything right. I think the episode thematically fits the themes of the series but it’s just too Walt-centric and surreal. So yeah, it’s not a bad ending but it doesn’t quite match the (almost) perfection that this season has been. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit disappointed but I’ve come to accept it.
I’m torn…still loved the finale whether it was real or a dying man’s fantasy. But Emily and Norm did a good job convincing me that it might just be an elaborate vision of a man slipping into a coma…he had no energy, everything had gone to hell, and then all of a sudden everything went his way. Everything was subsequently presented as Walt the omniscient, and because of that, I’ve been convinced it was Walt manufacturing the ending he wanted, rather than what really happened.
That’s simply not an interpretation that’s supported by the text, as even Emily Nussbaum admits (she said she wished it that had just been Walt dreaming, not that she believed it actually was).
Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. I know Emily Nussbaum did say that, but I was actually more swayed by Norm MacDonald’s argument that everything suddenly started working perfectly once the keys fell into Walt’s lap. A crushed man who suddenly becomes Mike Ehrmentraut. He made some compelling points. Even if it wasn’t Vince Gilligan’s intention, a viewer can (and several people have) interpreted the rest of the show from that point on as a fever dream from a dying man. I can see the point, so it works for me, and honestly, works for me better than the idea that everything just started going Walt’s way so well that every loose end got tied up so neatly.
So, I can enjoy both ideas of both endings and not have an issue with that. Ending one, the literal version, where Jesse gets away and Walt really dies having tied everything up neatly. Ending two, where Jesse continues to live his hell cooking meth for the Nazis, but in Walt’s fantasy EVERY Nazi, even those standing guard outside suddenly show up on the inside for convenience sake, gets it from the rube goldberg M50, and Jesse can kill Todd and be saved by Walt, where Lydia’s phone rings with a song that is an oldie and unlikely to be something Todd would know…but so that Walt gets to tell her he murdered her too… where Walt got to stick it to Grey Matter’s Elliot and Gretchen, outwitting them and scaring them to do his bidding, where he was able to say goodbye to Skyler and Holly one last time, and to apologize…
“I’m torn…still loved the finale whether it was real or a dying man’s fantasy.”
I would be embarrassed by the finale if I took it straight, but as a pathetic, wannabee omnipotent dying man’s fantasy, it was perfect. Emily mentioned ‘Mullholland Drive’, but I would also mention, ‘Point Blank’.
“But Emily and Norm did a good job convincing me that it might just be an elaborate vision of a man slipping into a coma…he had no energy, everything had gone to hell, and then all of a sudden everything went his way. Everything was subsequently presented as Walt the omniscient, and because of that, I’ve been convinced it was Walt manufacturing the ending he wanted, rather than what really happened.”
You hit the nail right on the head.
“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”
…and it’s worth as much as they are.
“I know Emily Nussbaum did say that, but I was actually more swayed by Norm MacDonald’s argument that everything suddenly started working perfectly once the keys fell into Walt’s lap. A crushed man who suddenly becomes Mike Ehrmentraut. He made some compelling points. Even if it wasn’t Vince Gilligan’s intention, a viewer can (and several people have) interpreted the rest of the show from that point on as a fever dream from a dying man. I can see the point, so it works for me, and honestly, works for me better than the idea that everything just started going Walt’s way so well that every loose end got tied up so neatly.
So, I can enjoy both ideas of both endings and not have an issue with that. Ending one, the literal version, where Jesse gets away and Walt really dies having tied everything up neatly. Ending two, where Jesse continues to live his hell cooking meth for the Nazis, but in Walt’s fantasy EVERY Nazi, even those standing guard outside suddenly show up on the inside for convenience sake, gets it from the rube goldberg M50, and Jesse can kill Todd and be saved by Walt, where Lydia’s phone rings with a song that is an oldie and unlikely to be something Todd would know…but so that Walt gets to tell her he murdered her too… where Walt got to stick it to Grey Matter’s Elliot and Gretchen, outwitting them and scaring them to do his bidding, where he was able to say goodbye to Skyler and Holly one last time, and to apologize…”
Yup, exactly my thought. It kinda reminds me of ‘Point Blank’ with Lee Marvin from mid-60’s.
My thoughts are evolving to a place close to Alan’s. But I think a few well-placed coughs and wheezes would’ve gone a long way toward allaying that.
In “Granite State,” we see a shell of Heisenberg, who cannot muster the strength to threaten Saul, or walk down a hill into town. He’s literally wasting away in a cold cell.
In “Felina,” Heisenberg’s back! Even after driving cross-country with no rest, he’s able to strut around the Schwarz’ house with his old swagger, and has turned ninja. But I think I’d have bought it as “Walt running on fumes” and “the last gasp of a dying man.” They just needed to nod in that general direction.
Instead, they basically acted like the prior three episodes never happened.
I think we were just seeing a Walt who was sort of at-ease with what he had to do and knew he was dying with nothing personally left to lose. At least in the Schwarz house. He could ooze confidence and swagger because he had to. I could have seen if he had coughed and wheezed when he got back to the car, however I could also argue that was adrenaline-fueled confidence/swagger/whatever. I do not think of it as being like them treating the last three seasons as not happening. Walt was dying, however he might have had a year left. He also looked like Hell. He would have probably just kept wasting away for a few more months to a year or so (his prognosis at the beginning of the series was ~two years if I recall). Since he knew this was what he had to do, I could see his newfound motivation driving him this far.
All just my opinion, of course.
-Cheers
He strutted around the Schwartzes’ house with his old swagger? He was wearing disgusting, stained clothes that he had been driving in for days. He looked like a pathetic shell of his former self. He had to rely on two junkies whose names he barely remembered to intimidate them. Not exactly classic Heisenberg.
@JF, beneath the haggard appearance, his confidence was pretty high. He acted like he owned the place.
So yeah, relative to before the Schwartz’s reignited his fire, I would say he was much more confident and purposeful. By outside appearances, he was pathetic. By his demeanor, he was just as deadly as he ever was as Heisenberg.
-Cheers
Maybe he bought an inhaler to calm his cough before he showed up to the Schwartz compound.
I disagree, mainly because he wasn’t Heisenberg in those moments. He was something new. Heisenberg died when Hank died. Walter White has been gone for a while. This sense of determination is a new feeling within him.
People talk about him praying at the beginning of the episode, but I didn’t see it that way. I saw it as him talking to himself. Pleading with whatever is left in him to get him home so what was left could take care of the rest.
I definitely don’t feel like they acted like the past 3 episodes never happened. Walter White was sort of reborn as something new. Someone who realizes what the past 2 years of his life had been. He realizes he can’t fix it, but he can make it slightly less worse for the people he’s destroyed. As others here have mentioned, he didn’t break even on the morality chart. He’s still pretty far in the red. But he did what he could because he’d had the introspection in Ozymandias and Granite State. I don’t think the show was redeeming him, I think it was showing what this character would’ve done with his last ounce of life.
His conversation with Skyler, his inability to even speak to his son, the look of pity/horror people had when they saw him. Those are all reminders that the past 3 episodes happened.
I don’t think it’s that this ending was “neat,” I think it’s that it’s exactly what Walt would’ve done and accomplished. The entire series has shown Walt on the brink of death or loss before bouncing back and achieving something. Only this time, it was something slightly less terrible.
I disagree, mainly because he wasn’t Heisenberg in those moments. He was something new. Heisenberg died when Hank died. Walter White has been gone for a while. This sense of determination is a new feeling within him.
People talk about him praying at the beginning of the episode, but I didn’t see it that way. I saw it as him talking to himself. Pleading with whatever is left in him to get him home so what was left could take care of the rest.
I definitely don’t feel like they acted like the past 3 episodes never happened. Walter White was sort of reborn as something new. Someone who realizes what the past 2 years of his life had been. He realizes he can’t fix it, but he can make it slightly less worse for the people he’s destroyed. As others here have mentioned, he didn’t break even on the morality chart. He’s still pretty far in the red. But he did what he could because he’d had the introspection in Ozymandias and Granite State. I don’t think the show was redeeming him, I think it was showing what this character would’ve done with his last ounce of life.
His conversation with Skyler, his inability to even speak to his son, the look of pity/horror people had when they saw him. Those are all reminders that the past 3 episodes happened.
I don’t think it’s that this ending was “neat,” I think it’s that it’s exactly what Walt would’ve done and accomplished. The entire series has shown Walt on the brink of death or loss before bouncing back and achieving something. Only this time, it was something slightly less terrible.
I love the dream concept, I would have done it that way. Gilligan’s comments suggest he did not however.
“You can, as I suggested on Sunday, view ‘Ozymandias’ as the actual end of the story, and the next two episodes as an extended epilogue”
—
That’s exactly how I see it. “Ozymandias” is the climax and the last two episodes are the denouement.
In speaking with people over the next few days after the finale aired, I heard a lot of people saying that it’s the best series finale they’d ever seen. A lot of that has to do with recency bias, I’m sure. But my counter to them has been that while I don’t think it’s the best finale of all time, I do think it is the ideal end to the story we’ve watched for five seasons. Very few shows have used such a singular narrative structure for their entire run so comparing Breaking Bad to most of them is a bit of an apples and oranges exercise. That said, all I really expected Gilligan and company to do was stick the landing. They did that.
I still think it makes sense that this plan, out of all of them, goes perfectly. Or as perfectly as a plan can be considered that results in you shot by your own machine gun and left to die in a meth lab.
It was the first time he was coming at a plan not only out of a place of purity and doing the right thing (providing for his family, righting Hank’s death, and in the end saving Jesse) with the gravity of Granite State having stripped him of the hubris and selfishness that ultimately made everything go badly.
Walt had a lot of time to think this plan through, and he did it without the hubris tripping him up. Add to that, he was a certified genius, so one of his plans was bound to go without a hitch eventually. I also think an element of fate or God could be seen playing a role. Notice he got out after asking whomever to let him get back home, this one time he was doing the right thing (as much as he could). That sort of seems like karma to me.
Perhaps another reason this works, for Walt in-action and for me as a fan, is the three episodes prior to Felina work as a metamorphosis. Maybe this all works for him because he has become a different man. That seems almost inherently true.
I also find it strange that Alan or anybody else “felt very little emotion of any kind” watching the finale. It was not the harrowing experience Ozymandias or Granite State were. Yet, I was pretty crushed by the scene with Walt and Holly in particular, and just saddened for him as he watched Flynn from afar. Badger & Skinny Pete were hilarious and fulfilling. I felt for Jesse during the shop class flashback, and bittersweet for him as he finally got away from Walt and presumably got out before the cops would have seen him then went off to rebuild his life in Alaska, and i took it as him finally being able to take the advice of his shop teacher and apply himself. He is damaged, yet if he is daydreaming of that happy moment it means he has not given in.
I still love the final. It was very satisfying to me and fit for the reasons I mentioned above. It also worked as a coda to Ozymandias and Granite State in particular. Others have mentioned a certain inevitability to what happened in that episode. I certainly agree. It was not as gutting as the previous two or three episodes, yet for the role it played I thought it did fine.
That said, if it had ended with some slightly-augmented version of Ozymandias or Granite State, maybe just enough to tie up a few of the loose ends that would have been left, I would have probably been raving about how powerful those were. There were a number of fairly organic ways this story could have wrapped up and I would have probably found them pretty compelling. This one still seemed satisfying for whatever reason, even as a coda or epilogue of sorts.
-Cheers
“I also find it strange that Alan or anybody else “felt very little emotion of any kind” watching the finale.”
Nothing strange about it. One thing that was really unique about BB was its uncompromising hyper-realism in the depiction of cause and effect. You remember when Walt ordered Jessie to kill Gale, and the reason why? That is an outstanding example of hyper-realism.
‘Felina’ didn’t simply have it. There was nothing plausible about Gretchen, and Elliot’s behavior, not Uncle Jack’s.
It can only be explained as a dying man’s fantasy.
@Hyok Kim, I largely disagree with you, but not entirely.
I do not think it can ONLY be explained as Walt’s dying fantasy, although that would be an interesting take. I would be curious what you thought was implausible about Gretchen & Elliot’s behavior. They know what Walt is capable of, and I have no trouble believing they would at least humor this modern day Pablo Escobar to get him out of their house. And the laser light sniper trick? I think that was an easy one to buy considering how much money Walt had (or at least they thought he had) and how ruthless he had been. This is the man they thought killed his own brother-in-law and had to have been suspected of a lot of terrible, terrible stuff even if it was not entirely known. Why wouldn’t they act in exactly that way?
Uncle Jack? That is a bit more contrived, however I actually thought it was entirely plausible. He certainly felt he was in command. What could Walt possibly do? And there was some pride and bizarre code-of-honor to him.
As for the hyper-realism? I agree. The show functioned in a very realistic setting most of the time. However, I see the finale as sort of fate guiding Walt. Just like it guided Skyler to flip the coin at the four-corners and told her to go to Colorado. You do not HAVE to believe that. I think it gels pretty well into what happened. I think at this point, Walt has metamorphosed into something completely different and is (or may be) guided by some cosmic force. There was an aura of inevitability to all of this, at least to me and admitted by several other viewers. Or maybe this once, his plans actually work out for the first time. It might seem circumspect, yet strange coincidences happen every day. So yes, Felina was a bit surreal, and I think an episode more-in-line with the hyper-realism of Ozymandias or Granite State would be have been interesting to see and compare/contrast.
For me, a lot of the emotion came from the finality and acceptance by Walt. The definitive last time he would ever see his kids again, and the way it played out. I admit it; I am a dad, so the scene with Holly in particular was like a twist of the knife. His conversation with Skyler was a character moment that really played out really well. I also found Jesse’s daydream of building his box in shop class while he was in forced servitude and living on borrowed time was pretty moving.
I can see how it was not as moving for some as it was for me. However, there seemed to be enough pretty big character moments that I still find it strange somebody could feel almost nothing while watching it.
-Cheers
“I would be curious what you thought was implausible about Gretchen & Elliot’s behavior.”
Billionaires living in a mansion, all by themselves? No live-in maid, no live-in cook, no live-in gardner? No live-in-housekeeping staff of any kind? Maybe they clean their own toilets? and take the trash out like average joes? No security staff of any kind? Look, they can spend 28 million dollars on PR stunt, but no money for housekeeping or security staff?
By laundering drug money from a fugitive on nationwide manhunt, they subject themselves to RICO, risking everything they own? and long prison term?
Really? Would you do that if you were a billionaire?
“They know what Walt is capable of, and I have no trouble believing they would at least humor this modern day Pablo Escobar to get him out of their house. And the laser light sniper trick? I think that was an easy one to buy considering how much money Walt had (or at least they thought he had) and how ruthless he had been. This is the man they thought killed his own brother-in-law and had to have been suspected of a lot of terrible, terrible stuff even if it was not entirely known. Why wouldn’t they act in exactly that way?” – Dave I
Dear Dave I, Gretchen and Elliot are supposedly billionaires. Whatever they think Walt has, they’ve got more, lots more. So they’re faced with threat from two hit men, so they cannot hire an army of the best bodyguards and PIs money can buy? To track down the ‘two hit men’ by putting PIs within the range of their house? and by following them to their hide outs?
“Uncle Jack? That is a bit more contrived, however I actually thought it was entirely plausible. He certainly felt he was in command. What could Walt possibly do? And there was some pride and bizarre code-of-honor to him.”
I would have bought it, too, provided Walt was not a fugitive on nationwide man hunt, and Uncle Jack desperately needed a cook who could please Lydia.
But Walt is a fugitive on nationwide manhunt, that means you, most definitely do not want him around especially on the compound where you cook illegal drugs, and where you don’t even need him to cook the drugs, because by that point, (as far as Uncle Jack is concerned) Walt might have ‘rolled’ and working with Feds to take down as many of his former contacts as possible, and even if Walt had not ‘rolled’, the Feds could be following him to ensnare as many of the people Walt was contacting.
Uncle Jack was established by BB, as a hardcore, all-around badass, most definitely nobody’s chump.
Why on earth someone like Uncle Jack would take such a big risk for practically nothing? That’s not the Uncle Jack, BB has created.
“As for the hyper-realism? I agree. The show functioned in a very realistic setting most of the time. However, I see the finale as sort of fate guiding Walt. Just like it guided Skyler to flip the coin at the four-corners and told her to go to Colorado. You do not HAVE to believe that. I think it gels pretty well into what happened. I think at this point, Walt has metamorphosed into something completely different and is (or may be) guided by some cosmic force. There was an aura of inevitability to all of this, at least to me and admitted by several other viewers. Or maybe this once, his plans actually work out for the first time. It might seem circumspect, yet strange coincidences happen every day. So yes, Felina was a bit surreal, and I think an episode more-in-line with the hyper-realism of Ozymandias or Granite State would be have been interesting to see and compare/contrast.”
That’s why I think ‘Felina’ works brilliantly as a fantasy of a dying man, ala ‘Mulholland Drive’.
“For me, a lot of the emotion came from the finality and acceptance by Walt. The definitive last time he would ever see his kids again, and the way it played out. I admit it; I am a dad, so the scene with Holly in particular was like a twist of the knife. His conversation with Skyler was a character moment that really played out really well. I also found Jesse’s daydream of building his box in shop class while he was in forced servitude and living on borrowed time was pretty moving.
I can see how it was not as moving for some as it was for me. However, there seemed to be enough pretty big character moments that I still find it strange somebody could feel almost nothing while watching it.”
Or I might have felt something if I saw this 15 years ago. I have grown up since then. I am not as sentimental I used to be.
“Billionaires living in a mansion, all by themselves? [snip] Look, they can spend 28 million dollars on PR stunt, but no money for housekeeping or security staff?”
Who says they have no staff? However, that does not mean they have a live-in staff. As for security? They have a security system; prior to this they probably never felt a need for on-site security. I find it no stretch they had a sheltered existence.
“By laundering drug money from a fugitive on nationwide manhunt, they subject themselves to RICO, risking everything they own? and long prison term? [snip] Really? Would you do that if you were a billionaire?”
If I thought a multi-millionaire meth drug lord of Heisenberg caliber had told me he put the best hit-squad money could buy on us? Yes. Yes, I would. Because…
“So they’re faced with threat from two hit men, so they cannot hire an army of the best bodyguards and PIs money can buy? To track down the ‘two hit men’ by putting PIs within the range of their house? and by following them to their hide outs?”
It is not unheard of for highly skilled snipers to exploit security breaches. And this is something Walt has promised would go on for years. It does not have to be at their house. And if they are that good, they should be able to do surveillance on any security/PI.
Most of all, this would be a sword of Damocles over them forever. Logically, maybe these hypothetical snipers could be rooted out. Emotionally? There are two red dots on your chest and the promise these guys are pretty freaking good. That is not too hard of a sell, especially on soft targets like Elliott and Gretchen.
“I would have bought it, too, provided Walt was not a fugitive on nationwide man hunt, and Uncle Jack desperately needed a cook who could please Lydia. [snip] Why on earth someone like Uncle Jack would take such a big risk for practically nothing? That’s not the Uncle Jack, BB has created.”
Well, Uncle Jack did let Walt go on a handshake agreement, and did have Jesse as a modern-day slave, and did have a meth lab on-premise, and did agree to keep Jesse around so Todd had a reason to spend time trying to win the affections of Lydia and make more money because, hey, how do you say no to more?
Jack is a bad mofo. However, he is also quirky. Besides, he thought he had Walt in the bag. I still think Jack’s pride would make him want to rub it into Walt’s face that no, Jesse was not his “partner” before shooting him. In Jack’s mind, that is no risk, not any more than any of the other stuff, including his plans to murder Walt forthright. On that one, I am not really buying your argument.
“That’s why I think ‘Felina’ works brilliantly as a fantasy of a dying man, ala ‘Mulholland Drive’.”
Well, that could have worked. However… Vince Gilligan outright dismissed that, and it is clearly not the only way this could work. On something so clearly subjective as opinion on a show’s finale, you can argue that any number of ways.
“Or I might have felt something if I saw this 15 years ago. I have grown up since then. I am not as sentimental I used to be.”
That sounds less like me being overly sentimental and more like us just wanting/expecting different things out of this.
-Cheers
Dave I, you’ve said so clearly exactly what I feel as well. A very satisfying ending for me.
“Billionaires living in a mansion, all by themselves? [snip] Look, they can spend 28 million dollars on PR stunt, but no money for housekeeping or security staff?”
“Who says they have no staff? However, that does not mean they have a live-in staff.”
Dave I, that’s as weak argument as I have seen. They’ve got a big mansion, why can’t they have a live-in-staff? It’s a lot more efficient and effective. They’re after all, billionaires, and they would need staff 24/7, not just during day time.
“As for security? They have a security system;”
You mean, perimeter alarm/lock? I mean, live bodyguards.
“prior to this they probably never felt a need for on-site security.”
Billionaires who do not feel a need for on-site security? What about potential kidnapping for ransom?
“I find it no stretch they had a sheltered existence.”
That’s why they go on Charlies Rose interview for a grill? and willing to spend 28 million dollars or PR stunt?
“If I thought a multi-millionaire meth drug lord of Heisenberg caliber had told me he put the best hit-squad money could buy on us? Yes. Yes, I would. Because…”
That’s why billionaires are wiling to spend a few million dollars in live bodyguards, and PIs for security, instead of mere perimeter alarms/locks. So as not to become a sheep ripe for fleecing by the likes of ‘Heisenbergs’.
“It is not unheard of for highly skilled snipers to exploit security breaches. And this is something Walt has promised would go on for years.”
Now, that is not feasible. Walt told this himself, he had spent 200,000 dollars. This cannot go on for years, not enough money for the hitmen of that caliber.
“It does not have to be at their house. And if they are that good, they should be able to do surveillance on any security/PI.”
Only two hit men, they cannot do surveillance 24/7 just for two targets. How can they make a living forever for mere 200,000 dollars. Billionaires can hire an army of security and PIs to do 24/7 security, surveillance, counter-surveillance for years, unlike two hitmen with 200,000 dollars budget.
“Most of all, this would be a sword of Damocles over them forever.”
200,000 dollars do not buy two hitmen’s time/effort forever.
“Logically, maybe these hypothetical snipers could be rooted out.”
Now, you’re being real. Billionaires can hire the best sniper/counter-snipers money can buy. Billionaires can easily outspend measley 200,000 dollars.
“Emotionally? There are two red dots on your chest and the promise these guys are pretty freaking good.”
Snipers do not use laser or red dot sights. They use unconventional scopes. Besides they can wear body armor.
“That is not too hard of a sell, especially on soft targets like Elliott and Gretchen.”
One does not become a billionaire from nothing if one is a softie. Only a hardnosed, optimal risk/reward aware person becomes a billionaire.
“Jack is a bad mofo. However, he is also quirky. Besides, he thought he had Walt in the bag. I still think Jack’s pride would make him want to rub it into Walt’s face that no, Jesse was not his “partner” before shooting him. In Jack’s mind, that is no risk, not any more than any of the other stuff, including his plans to murder Walt forthright. On that one, I am not really buying your argument.”
Even Jack could make mistakes like letting Walt live with 11 million dollars, but for Jack to invite Walt to his compound, knowing full well, Walt is nationwide manhunt fugitive is not the kind of mistake people like Jack makes.
“Well, that could have worked. However… Vince Gilligan outright dismissed that, and it is clearly not the only way this could work.”
If the ending had been different from ‘Felina’, then yes, I would have agreed that there are other plausible, and dramatic ways, that BB could have ended. However, the ending such as ‘Felina’ could only have been a dying man’s fantasy/dream, due to sheer implausibility of the scenarios. What Gilligan says in public are not necessarily what may be the best way to end a show. After all, just because a guy founded a successful business, does not necessarily mean the founder is the best person to run the business after the business matures. There are many founders who founded successful businesses, only to ruin it in the end.
Like Mike said, “Just because you shot Jessie James, does not mean you are Jessie James.”
If you’re old enough, do you remember Wang, inc from 80’s? Brilliant founder, who founded Wang, and at one time, supposed to eclipse IBM, came crashing down just after a few years when it was supposed to eclipse IBM.
Just because a founder says so doesn’t mean necessarily the founder knows what is best to run the business after it matures.
The same logic applies to Gillian and BB.
“On something so clearly subjective as opinion on a show’s finale, you can argue that any number of ways.”
I agree with you on this one.
“That sounds less like me being overly sentimental and more like us just wanting/expecting different things out of this.”
I think both.
“Dave I, that’s as weak argument as I have seen. They’ve got a big mansion, why can’t they have a live-in-staff?”
They could have. However, they obviously don’t. You call it weak, that is the story they wrote and I can buy it. Apparently millions of others can as well.
Same with on-site security. They have clearly been sheltered and their e-security has been enough to prevent theft a/o break-ins. I can buy that in a fictitious story, or even with rich people who just do not want to live in a compound. If you cannot, your enjoyment of this, and frankly a lot of TV/stories, is greatly compromised.
“Only two hit men, they cannot do surveillance 24/7 just for two targets. How can they make a living forever for mere 200,000 dollars.”
They do not need to. They only need to do anything AFTER Gretchen & Elliott tip the feds. Then, they just need to do recon to find one weakness, and take them out. As for hitmen not using lasers? WHO CARES?!!!!! It was done to make a point!
Besides, what really matters is if Elliott & Gretchen are as sure this is a setup as you/we are. If there is any doubt, are they really going to just tell the feds and presume their PI/security/police are better than these hypothetical hitmen?
“One does not become a billionaire from nothing if one is a softie. Only a hardnosed, optimal risk/reward aware person becomes a billionaire.”
1) What are you basing that on? And;
2) In the context of the show, Elliott and Gretchen are obviously pretty pampered and not particularly tactical-minded.
“However, the ending such as ‘Felina’ could only have been a dying man’s fantasy/dream.”
You saying that does not make it true. That is like saying your opinion is fact. It does not work that way. Yes, just because Gilligan (a.k.a. the founder, if you will) said it was not a dream-sequence does not mean you could not interpret it that way. However, it DOES mean that was not the intent, unless he is lying, and should mean it is not the only possible interpretation since the cast & crew have given their own interpretations as well.
-Cheers
One more thought on why it is entirely plausible for Gretchen & Elliott to not have live-in help. Look at the Bling Ring. That was a real-life group of teens who in part just snuck into the homes of the rich-and-famous and stole their stuff. Note: they did not have live-in-and-on-site staff that would have scared off a cluster of teenagers. So it is not like it is unheard of for rich and even high-profile celebrities to be without a constant security troop or maids and gardeners running around 24/7.
-Cheers
It really felt like Walt was channeling Mike Ehrmantraut in the finale. From the way he grumble-talked to Elliot and Gretchen, the “knife” line especially, to the World Weary but almost zen-like way he carried himself.
Yes, another on the long line of traits that Walt takes on from those he killed was the Mike like reading of the line about the knife to Elliot. And I see your point about it happening the rest of the way as well. No crazy Walt panic moments.
“It really felt like Walt was channeling Mike Ehrmantraut in the finale. From the way he grumble-talked to Elliot and Gretchen, the “knife” line especially, to the World Weary but almost zen-like way he carried himself.”
Yes, that’s why I think it works better as a dying man’s fantasy.
I thought this was the perfect ending for Breaking Bad because, while Walt got what might be viewed as a happy ending, it was entirely selfish. Everything he did was about restoring his name and restoring his reputation. His final mission wasn’t one of redemption or revenge, it was a mission restoration: to make sure that he wasn’t just going to die alone in a cabin in New Hampshire, but to make sure people remembered his name.
If you want to complain that the finale was a bit mechanical, I can buy that, but I don’t see how it was any different from the train robbery or the magnet project that both went off largely without a hitch.
It’s certainly not the ending I was expecting, mostly because I thought it was the obvious ending, and Breaking Bad had been trending away from obvious for the previous three episodes, but just because it was the obvious ending doesn’t make it a lesser one.
Ultimately, I think the ending works because of the other episodes. We saw Walt’s original plan fail in Ozymandias. What he wanted most at that point was his family and his money and he left with neither. He lost. At that point, the only thing he had left to win was his pride and the way he would be remembered, so he came back for those. And he won, kind of. It works for me, knowing that, in the end, the only victory Walter could get was one that mattered only to him.
“If you want to complain that the finale was a bit mechanical, I can buy that, but I don’t see how it was any different from the train robbery or the magnet project that both went off largely without a hitch.”
My problem with the ending was not necessarily the ending, it was the sheer implausibility of the scenario. It was not like ‘Dead Freight’ or ‘Face/off’ or ‘Salud’, all outlandish, but totally plausible scenarios. The fault of ‘Felina’ lies with it implausibility.
The whole series was “implausible.” Even the previous episode that everyone has praised .
Self-administering chemo??!! there’s waaaaaay more that goes into cancer treatment than a hanging bag of medicine. Did they even have anything else there to monitor how he was responding? Blood pressure temperature, blood tests and lab results to make sure the time was right for chemo…. the list goes on, and i could pick any scene and nitpick in that fashion if i chose to go down that road.
I’m not criticizing the show. I’m just saying that you have had to suspend your disbelief all along in this show right up until the end. You’ve just chosen not to go with it this time. It just didn’t work for you. Which is fine. But it worked for me. I was along for the road, and I enjoyed it.
@Mike
“The whole series was “implausible.””
Now, you’re going in the other direction. The premise of the series is totally plausible.
Desperate people with very little to lose are capable of doing something most people don’t even think of doing, if there is enough reward for them.
Such as terminal patients hired as expendable hit men so that the family can get enough financial compensation. Yes, it has been done.
“Even the previous episode that everyone has praised .
Self-administering chemo??!! there’s waaaaaay more that goes into cancer treatment than a hanging bag of medicine. Did they even have anything else there to monitor how he was responding? Blood pressure temperature, blood tests and lab results to make sure the time was right for chemo…. the list goes on, and i could pick any scene and nitpick in that fashion if i chose to go down that road.”
Self-administered chemo is not plausible? You gotta be kidding. What about self-administered surgery? Soldiers in the battle zone perform self-administered surgery all the time, with nothing more than just a combat knife, alcohol, and bandage, with no fancy equipments from ER.
You remember the story of a hiker trapped by the boulder who performed self-administrated surgery on his arm, with no alcohol, no medicine, just a pocket blade. That’s a true story, compared to that, self-administered chemo is a piece of cake.
“I’m not criticizing the show. I’m just saying that you have had to suspend your disbelief all along in this show right up until the end.”
Nope, I never suspended disbelief. Basically, unless it was shown it cannot be done, and that fact affects the plot line, it is plausible, I am giving a lot of latitude here.
“You’ve just chosen not to go with it this time. It just didn’t work for you. Which is fine. But it worked for me. I was along for the road, and I enjoyed it.”
Just because you enjoyed it does not necessarily make it plausible. If you enjoyed it, then there is nothing inherently wrong with it. My problem with ‘Felina’ is not that you enjoyed it, but it was not plausible and it was not in the spirit of BB.
Yes, Walt was sort of redeemed and went out on his own terms, but that’s only after he was put in an absolutely terrible position. He was redeemed as much he could have given his circumstances, but he still had it incredibly rough. I’m sure he’d rather die happy but poor with his family, rather than have to stroke Holly’s face and watch Flynn from afar before going off to die killing Nazis. Lose ends were tied, but it’s still incredibly tragic. There was closure, and there wasn’t. Walt created a huge hole, and only filled a small portion as much as he possibly could.
I still really like the final. My interpretation was always that Walt thinking he could get away with his acts and be “clean” was always flawed and I fact what doomed/complicated a lot of his plans. Then the convo with Skylar confirms and he finally admits what we all knew and the self realization in effect allows him to actually have a plan without a hitch. Not seeking to win anymore and get away with everything clean. Not trying to get away with it allows him to actually have a successful plan without hiccups, because in this dirty business you can’t get away clean. He’s accepted his fate as a bad guy.
You’re absolutely right. He always played his scenes with mock indignation when someone calls him out. And you expected more of that in the scene when he’s talking to skylar. But he changed his tune ultimately had different goals and surprised her by admitting his true motives.
I’ve been discussing this a lot with friends and reading a lot of the takes online, but I have to say I’m still as satisfied as I felt after the episode ended. My takeaway is this:
1) As Jesse said to Hank and Gomez, Walt has the best luck when it comes to these things.
2) Folks can argue as much as they’d like that Walt “got everything he wanted” but I think that glosses over the fact that much of what he wants is a response from other people (his children’s love and respect, his wife feeling provided for) and those people are not prepared to give him those things based on everything that he’s done.
While I think Walt “gets” a lot of the things he wants (dying on his own terms, money going to his family, belittling the Schwartzes) we’re still left weighing those things against everything that came before and wondering if it was worth it. I think it was worth it for us, but certainly not for Walt.
I loved it then and I love it now. This is a show that somehow had the entire Mexican drug cartel not only in one place, but had all of them except the hookers that were there drink from the same poisonous bottle so that Gus could take out the entire Mexican cartel. So many incidents in Breaking Bad relied on things working just right. View Ozymandias as the final and the last 2 eps as an epilogue. I don’t care. What matters to me is this series when viewed as a whole, works as a complete work. I’m taking it for what it is and no longer nitpicking anything. I, as a viewer was satisfied. I haven’t felt this good about the ending a a beloved series since Six Feet Under and The Wire went off the air.
“This is a show that somehow had the entire Mexican drug cartel not only in one place, but had all of them except the hookers that were there drink from the same poisonous bottle so that Gus could take out the entire Mexican cartel.”
Not the entire cartel, only Don and his capos. It is plausible that Don and capos would drink from the very same, but very rare bottle on a very special occasion, which it most definitely was, besides Don had Gus drink from that bottle first.
The scenario of ‘Felina’ was so implausible it felt like a sit-com, an episode of ‘Seinfeld’ involving Costanza’s fantasy.
The dream concept would have been a complete cop-out and I’m happy to hear Gilligan dismiss it. Thought it was a fantastic finale last Sunday, still think it’s a fantastic finale now – after a couple more viewings.
Many years ago, I resented – and still do – the “Dallas” episode that opened with Bobby in the shower alive, making the entire previous season non-existent. Gilligan hit a perfect balance, in my opinion.
But that season of Dallas was awful!
The dream concept would have been a complete cop-out and I’m happy to hear Gilligan dismiss it. Thought it was a fantastic finale last Sunday, still think it’s a fantastic finale now – after a couple more viewings.”
Actually, dream scenario is the only feasible one. M60 rounds cannot penetrate Uncle Jack’s ultra thick concrete wall, only 2″ thick walls. Another word, Walt could not have taken Uncle Jack’s gang out if you still believe in the laws of physics.
Really? Did you see the magnet episode? Or the fact that a midl mannered chemistry teacher turned into a meth kingpin? But the M60 penetrating Jack’s clubhouse – this is where you draw the reality line. OK, got it.
Hyok Kim, how do we know Jack had ultra-thick concrete walls exactly? You are interjecting physics of something I am not really sure exists. I could be wrong and just have missed it. Besides, if that is the biggest hurdle you mind had to suspend disbelief in the finale, that seems a pretty minor thing to hang all your complaints on. Just my opinion.
-Cheers
“Really? Did you see the magnet episode?”
Of course, I have, and actually researched on the issue, and the experts’ opinion is that it is plausible, not certain, not probably, but can be done.
“Or the fact that a midl mannered chemistry teacher turned into a meth kingpin?”
Actually, yes, not only it is plausible, something similar has been done. Have you heard of college professor working as an escort? or Math Professor moonlighting as a drug dealer?
“But the M60 penetrating Jack’s clubhouse – this is where you draw the reality line. OK, got it.”
Nope, you didn’t get it. Jack’s club house had a foot deep concrete wall, and I do know 7.62 NATO rounds from M60 cannot penetrate a foot deep concrete wall, only up to 2″ thick. So no, physically, it was absolutely implausible.
Gilligan didn’t do his math.
@Dave I
“Hyok Kim, how do we know Jack had ultra-thick concrete walls exactly?”
Easy, did you even saw the episode? If you did, then you missed it. It was in ‘Felina’, it showed how deep the concrete wall was as the bullets started raining down on Uncle Jack’s compound.
“You are interjecting physics of something I am not really sure exists.”
U.S. army already had tested it a long time ago, to see the penetrating power of M60 machine guns on concrete bunkers. It’s 2″ thick at 25 yards range.
“I could be wrong and just have missed it.”
…and I am grateful for your humility, and you did miss it. Please watch it carefully during the moment when M60 started the fireworks.
“Besides, if that is the biggest hurdle you mind had to suspend disbelief in the finale, that seems a pretty minor thing to hang all your complaints on.”
BB is supposed to be a serious drama, not a sit-com, not a fantasy. No, it doesn’t have to be a true story, or even based on true story, but it has to be plausible no matter how outlandish. If plausibility does not matter, why not turn Walt into an invisible man, why not turn him into an iron man?
“Just my opinion.”
…and your opinion is worth as much as your information and logic.
@Hyok Kim, a few things on the concrete walls. I specifically looked at the machine gun sequence. I did not see anything that looked like “ultra-thick concrete walls.” If so, then I missed it. Also, within the confines of the show, nothing was made of this being some special made fortified building; it just seemed like their club house. If it was intended to be made of some special fortified walls, within the context of the story they were telling, something would have been made of it. Regardless, to me it looked like normal walls, and it seems pretty apparent that is what they were going for. Besides, unless these were specifically incredibly dense walls, 7.62×51 rounds are pretty tough rounds. Even normal non-fragmenting rounds are notorious for at least having the ability of shooting through multiple walls. Those are from handguns, not to mention shotguns or rifles. Besides, we do not know how thick these walls actually are if they were somehow “ultra-thick concrete walls”, not how much of an impact the distance would make since the gun was nearly at point-blank range, not 25′.
So this still seems much less outlandish and much more plausible to me than it does to you.
“…and your opinion is worth as much as your information and logic.”
Thanks for the parting jab.
-Cheers
“Gilligan didn’t do his math.”
Apologies for the lack of eloquence, but I really don’t think he deserves any more time, but I think there is one thing we can all agree on – HYOK KIM is a total douchebag. One of those people who is IMPOSSIBLE to please.
The finale isn’t real enough for him but he says they didn’t have a problem suspending disbelief at any of the earlier episodes but he does now, partly based on doing calculations on the width of Jack’s wall and the power of an M16? He must really really be a solid gold douchebag.
I was and remain wholly satisfied with it. In a show that has so often had Walter’s actions destroy and damage people he loves and cares about, to have that Heisenberg luck turned toward at least a Pyrrhic attempt to right the wrongs and accomplish the goals Walter still can feels completely fitting. There’s also a lot of symmetry in the events of Felina. The last act reminded me a lot of Gus’s victory over the cartel, Jesse killing Todd was a lot like Walter choking Krazy-8, etc.
Walt freeing his former partner-turned-drug-slave, offing a group of neo-Nazi thugs (partially in revenge and partially as legacy security re: Blue Sky), giving the burial location of Hank and Steve and finding a way to provide his ill-gotten gains to his family through threat of violence don’t count as any sort of redemption. They’re just the last acts of a man whose other option is to die alone, forgotten and hated rather than on his own terms, and that’s what Heisenberg has always been about — Walter operating on his own terms.
The Walter here IS a changed man from the one at the end of Ozymandias. He’s had time to ponder the price he’s paid, and he doesn’t feel remorse about it exactly, but he’s not rationalizing about it anymore. He moves and works with a confidence and purpose that no longer contains any bluster, even when there’s deceit — there are none of his panicky, half-baked speeches or moments of doubt.
Walter is not redeemed because he is not redeemable. Walter succeeds in his most basic goal (providing for his family) and dies free of prison, but it has cost him, everyone he loves and at least 200 people (those he killed, had killed or were passengers on the planes) their lives, health and/or happiness, to say nothing of the countless people who’ve become addicted to Blue Sky. Everyone Walter encounters in the course of the show is worse off than when the show began.
“Walt freeing his former partner-turned-drug-slave, offing a group of neo-Nazi thugs (partially in revenge and partially as legacy security re: Blue Sky),…….”
That’s a physical impossibility for the simple reason that M60 rounds cannot penetrate the Uncle Jack’s foot deep concrete wall.
Hyok Kim, we get it. you didn’t like the episode. You’ve said the same thing over and over. by now everyone is just skipping over your diatribes. Give it – and us – a break.
@PE8ER8
Hyok Kim, we get it. you didn’t like the episode. “You’ve said the same thing over and over. by now everyone is just skipping over your diatribes. Give it – and us – a break.”
I am merely trying to contribute by giving a dose of reality.
@Hyok Kim, Do you have any supporting evidence Uncle Jack had “foot deep concrete walls”? Other than you observing that is what it looked like?
I ask because, after watching again with your observations in mind, it looked like a pretty normal wall. In looking, I have seen nothing about that being the intent of the writers, they seem to have been presenting that as a normally structured building, and it would seem weird that this one building would have been made of concrete walls. If it was in real life, it would seem they were still presenting it as a non-bulletproof building. That is probably something you just need to suspend disbelief. However, looking at it again, it looked pretty much like a fairly standard building. If you have hard evidence to the contrary, other than it looked like foot thick concrete when you watched it, I am all ears.
Still, they clearly wanted this to be a non-indestructible building that would get shot up with an M60 (not that hard a sell considering most buildings would be, especially ones on a makeshift Neo-Nazi compound). Why let that one thing ruin this for you? Or for that matter, why feel the urge to keep being a reality check for the rest of us? You made your point. I re-watched it and did not see things the same. I am fine with that. I liked the story, you did not. I am fine with that as well. However, to keep restating the same thing over and over gets a bit old.
-Cheers
I don’t buy into the dream theory, though it does seem plausible. However, if there’s anything I have learned from Walter White/Heisenberg, it’s that you should never implicitly trust things which seem too good to be true, or naively assume things can or will turn out for the best. You can’t simply believe that you can get in and out of the meth business, and make a ton of money, all without hurting anybody. You can’t simply take it at face value that your squeaky clean brother in-law could never be morally compromised to the point where he becomes a notorious drug kingpin. You can’t trust when things goes your way that won’t be any fallout, or that you can succeed indefinitely without suffering failure. Emily Nussbaum and Norm MacDonald seem to have learned this lesson when they seem a flawlessly executed plan and doubt its authenticity. The theory doesn’t seem truer to me than what happened in the finale, but it’s a welcome reminder that in the Breaking Bad world you can never be too confident in what you think you know. Like the sneaking suspicion my brother in-law is a meth kingpin, I can choose not to believe it, but to disregard it entirely would be naive.
After another viewing, after listening to the Insider podcast, your podcast, reading myriad reviews… I like it even more. If the show ended with Walt dying in the cabin, or just standing by the fence, staring at the 8 mile road, saying “tomorrow”, maybe that would have been more artful, but it wouldn’t have been as satisfying to the viewers. After all, was anybody really satisfied with the mysterious ending to The Sopranos?
Gilligan said in the Insider podcast that if Walt had died before returning home, his family hating him, implicated in the death of his brother-in-law, the Nazi’s living it up with his money, and his family not receiving a dime of it, then we might have wondered what the purpose of watching the 62 episodes really was other than being reminded that crime doesn’t pay. With this satisfying conclusion, even if it was too “neat” for some, remember that Walt doesn’t walk away and move to an island with Skyler or sell peanut brittle (listen to that podcast), he still dies, and he dies away from his wife, with his son hating him and without control of 7/8s of his fortune so the ending was from “neat.” And if he dies with a little smile on his face, then so be it because we were smiling too.
…far from “neat.”
It took me about 3 years to accept that The Sopranos ending was perfect :)
With breaking bad I feel that I watched someone pull a quintuple no-handed superman backflip on a pennyfarthing and somehow managed to feel disappointed that the perfect landing didn’t include a wheelie and fireworks.
I was expecting a very ironic and painful end for Walt, maybe life without parole and responding very well to his court-ordered treatment for cancer (science!) but ultimately I think I’ll come to appreciate it fully.
One of the reasons is the series-long meta excellence. I realised this week, for instance, that The Cousins’ “too easy” killing of Hank with a shot to the head (instead of going for the axe) turns out to be pretty much right on seeing what comes next for him.
@Gridlock: Courts can’t order medical treatment against a person’s will.
The dream/fantasy theory sounds so silly to me. I can see why one would find it interesting and even consider it for a minute, but come on! Any true viewer will rapidly say: stop, it just wasn’t! End of the story.
How am I feeling about “Felina,” nearly a week later? As positive as ever! A very, very satisfying ending for one of the greatest dramas ever, my PERSONAL favourite!
True viewer? You mean someone rooting for Walt. There are clear flaws in the way events are presented not consistent with reality. Why is it Winter in New Hampshire when Walt’s birthday is in September? Why do Gretchen and Elliot have pictures of Walt in their house and how is Walt able to travel so freely?
These things make no sense to people who have been paying attention tithe show and I am disappointed that Alan addresses none of these aspects when considering the ending being in Walt’s head.
“There is no replacement for displacement” a rather odd line from the Nazi until you consider that Displacemnt is a Freud theory where you imagine yourself elsewhere in times of heightened danger.
The statement that Breaking Bad doesn’t do dream scenes is debunked within the episode where we see Jesse fantasising about “woodwork” which VG highlighted as his key to the finale.
@Faust85: No, I just mean ‘true viewer’ of the show.
You’re just using any kind of little flaws (or anything really) to make the dream theory work. But it doesn’t.
It can snow in New Hampshire in September. Snow doesn’t necessarily mean Winter.
A picture of Walt? I didn’t see such thing. They’re just family pictures.
Travel so freely? He almost got busted a couple of times. It’s possible not to get caught for a couple of days. Happens every day, everywhere.
“There is no replacement for displacement”? It just means the bigger the engine (displacement) the more power. But you see a Freud theory…
Jesse was day-dreaming about woodworking to escape his enslavery for a minute. Nothing wrong with that. I would day-dream if I were him… But that’s certainly not a “clue” to the dream theory. And where can I find that statement Giligan made, please?
My point here is: you just see what you wanna see. But this is Breaking Bad, not Lost, St. Elsewhere or The Bob Newhart Show.
Well, that’s my take anyway. I guess people experience shows very differently. I don’t mind that. I just find this dream theory, very, very silly.
Alan,
Have you seen the trailer for the Colombian version of Breaking Bad, Metastasis?
[www.youtube.com]
In the end only one life was improved because Walt chose to cook: Walt’s. His life had more excitement, joy and purpose than if he had died of cancer as a dissatisfied school teacher. Every other life he touched is now over or forever scarred, and yet he gets the happy ending. He gets to die on his own terms feeling that his final acts were noble. In truth he didn’t improve the future lives of anyone he claimed to love.
Does Junior ever see that money? Probably not but Walt gets to imagine he does.
Does Jesse make it two days on the run? Not a chance but Walt gets to believe he does.
Walt is allowed to imagine that he died a hero. He is the only person in this story who is better off at the end than he was at the beginning. He dies satisfied while everyone else lives with the consequences of having been in his path. He wins and that is a shame.
I’ve soured on the finale. Not only because it was too neat, but because I didn’t feel like it was deserving. We have been given the Scarface cliche for years and told that it wouldn’t end well for Walter White. I admit that death and losing his family isn’t exactly good, but essentially dictating the terms of his own death and dying with a smile doesn’t seem organic. It’s forced. We’ve been told about how bad Walter White is, but then the creator isn’t strong enough to have that bad guy go out a loser.
I was a “bad fan” rooting for Walter to succeed at every turn, but I knew those decisions were going to come with horrible consequences. Choosing how he died didn’t feel like the horrible consequences we were led to believe would be there. Maybe there would not have been a satisfying ending, but choosing the circumstances of his death seemed to be more than Walter deserved.
As an old person, I have suffered my share of excruciatingly painful experiences/relationships. Pain is an integral part of life. Much of the pain we mortals suffer makes us stronger. However, with the passage of time, I now remember and smile at the “good” parts of those unpleasant relationships/situations, although I am filled with scar tissue that resulted from those events that forever changed the course of my future. With this insight, I recognize that everyone ever born has within him/herself the ability to enrich others in some way, just as Walter White has enriched my life.
Dying by your hand because you realize what you are, finally, and knowing that however little time you have left, you must end that life because of the miserable human being you are is not “neat” or forced. Its just about the saddest thing in the world.
Everytime I hear that word “neat” I want to scream.
Still love the finale. Maybe even more so after a couple of re-watches. I think it’s important to consider ozymandias as part of the finale. Even though Walt gets some redemption in the finale, the entire circumstances that he has left behind in his path of destruction are still a complete mess. This is not a happy ending by any means.
I would argue that approximately 95% of Walt’s plans throughout Breaking Bad worked on a purely mechanical level. It was always the fallout from those plans and how the people around him reacted to his plans that got the better of him. Having Gail killed to keep himself alive; eventually convincing Tio to kill Gus; using the Lilly of the Valley to trick Jesse; the giant magnet; the train robbery; setting up the meth cooking stations in the fumigation tents; having 11 witnesses killed in prison in a two minute window; getting into the DEA office and bugging it; laundering the money through the car wash; etc. The list really goes on and on.
Things fall apart for Walt when people don’t react to his plans they way he expects people to react. Jesse turns on him, starts working with Hank. Hank doesn’t back down even with the fake confession tape. The Nazis show up when he told them not to. They kill Hank when he tells them not to. The DA still goes after Skylar even after his fake phone call. Skylar and Junior refuse to leave with him. Junior won’t take his money.
Also, in the end, we have no idea if the Schwartzes actually get the money to Walt Jr. Ten months to sit on $10 million in drug money? From all we’ve seen, they look pretty law abiding people. They will probably end up breaking and calling the DEA, the threat of hitmen aside. Also, we have no idea if Skylar can use the location of Hank’s body as leverage. To be honest, she would probably get another obstruction of justice charge if she withheld that information from the police. So I think the assumption that all of Walt’s plans worked is misplaced. Ultimately, Walt dies without knowing if those things actually work one way or another. In the end, all Walt really did was gun a bunch of people down with a machine gun. Not exactly a “master plan,” despite the cleverness with which it was executed. So I don’t buy that this ending was as “neat” as a lot of people seem to think it was.
Agreed. Walt went from chemistry teacher to meth kingpin in a very short period of time. His setbacks had more to do with the extreme difficulty of the task (particularly dealing with his family) than his own inadequacy.
So far as the ending, what you say is true, but even more importantly- how happy is the upside scenario? Jesse is a wreck even if he stays free. Junior would have money but his life was still turned upside-down. Skyler’s face has been all over the new; she has to live with the shame of her husband’s actions and raise Holly in that environment.
There’s really no reason to doubt that Walt’s various plans will work. Sure, one might question how it might play out in real-life, but within the universe of the show, it’s all presented fairly straightforwardly.
In the previous episode, for instance, the government prosecutors told Skyler pretty simply that they needed her to give them something if she wanted to avoid prosecution. She has that now (as well as the Lydia stuff, which has practical uses, since Lydia’s assets can be seized even if Lydia herself is dead). Gretchen and Elliot seemed terrified and ready to go through with the plot, which won’t cost them anything; no reason to think they won’t.
It doesn’t matter whether his plans would work out eventually or not. What matters is that Walt died thinking that they’d work, which was undeserved since that’s still a victory for him.
Both of these posts about “Felina” have really pinpointed exactly how I felt both during and after the episode aired. The final run of episodes this year were insanely consistent and outstanding, but it’s truly a relief to know that I’m not the only one who felt a little put off by how neatly the conclusion was handled. Great initial write-up and thanks for posting this follow-up
I still feel like it’s too soon to revisit the finale. Like the show’s larger legacy, what it is and what it accomplished will have to become clearer over the coming years. I got the emotional beats I needed to get out of the finale (mostly, my main complaint about season 5 is the lack of enough Jesse, and “Felina” didn’t fix that), and for me that’s enough.
Having said that, here’s my take on it. I don’t view the last three episodes as an ‘extended’ finale. But I do think Gilligan & Co. essentially gave us each of the endings we might have ‘wanted’ before “Felina,” and probably three that were considered by the writers.
* “To’hajiilee” provided the ‘happiest’ ending the series could have had…if you cut out of the last few minutes. Jesse and Hank team up to bring down Heisenberg. Walter White is cuffed, defeated, and on his way to an inglorious prison sentence. For me, though, this felt too easy after the journey we’d had. It would have felt the most “un-Breaking Bad” of any of the options on the table, even if it was the happy ending. So I can see why this wasn’t where they closed.
* “Ozymandias” gave us the ultimately apocalypse ending. Everything Walt had claimed to be doing this for – his family, his money, even his strange relationship with Jesse – was shattered and we were left with nothing but the wreck Heisenberg had made of anything he’d once claimed to love. Should it have ended there (with a different epilogue perhaps for Jesse)? Maybe. I was more emotionally impacted by “Ozymandias” than anything that came before or since, and as I said above that’s ultimately all I’m looking to get out of a finale. But, for better or worse, I don’t think this was the show Gilligan was making. There’s a lot of talk about him as a moralist, and about the karmic punishment visited upon the wicked in “Breaking Bad,” but while it does have those elements it was never a straight morality tale. It was a great thriller, with moments of wonderful humor and an unashamed willingness to simply entertain its audience that other ‘premium’ shoes often lack, and “Ozymandias” didn’t have any of these elements. It might have been the ‘better’ ending, but would it have been truer to the spirit of “Breaking Bad?” I don’t actually think so.
* The same sort of goes for “Granite State,” which would have been the ultimate bleak way to close the series. Walt, dying a lonely, withered husk of a man in that cabin. Despite what I said above, I actually feel like this is the ‘other’ ending that could have worked, if it had given different grace-notes to the other characters. Show Jesse escaping by his own wits, show Skyler maybe reconciling with Marie and continuing life with Flynn and Holly. Healing without the malignance of Walt. This is kind of my ideal ending but, like “Ozymandias,” I don’t think it would’ve been truer to the pulpier, punchier elements of the show.
All those were, I feel, valid ways the series could have ended. “Felina” was what we got. It feels watered-down compared to what we might’ve had, but it still feels true to what the show was, for better or worse. A very grim, occasionally nonsensical, but often bracing and funny tale about a horrible, flawed, fascinating character. There are things I wish I’d gotten, but I can live with what I had.
I think the tidiness of the episode is more than just a plot device to give us a “happy” ending. The reason Walt’s plans never worked out lies in the conflict between Walter White, who was trying to keep his family intact and in the dark, and Heisenberg, who was learning the game of being a meth kingpin.
Even during the opening scene of Granite State with Saul, Walt still felt that he could rectify things on his terms. In Felina, Walt finally came to terms with the irrevocable damage that his decisions had wrought on his family and that there was no way to have his family remember him as anything more than Hank’s killer. Walt did indeed die before leaving New Hampshire, but it was at the payphone with his son, not in the car. The Charlie Rose interview sparked Heisenberg to launch his last ride.
It has been pretty strongly implied that Walt does take on characteristics of those that he kills. Was the fact that he stole a Volvo a callback to the very cautious Gustavo Fring? The scene with Walt and Elliot where he told his old partner that he would need a bigger knife was clearly a callback to Mike. Does his channeling these two make the idea that he could carry this off any more plausible?
Finally, the lyrics to Felina provided a road map for finale for anyone willing to look at it. Jesse clearly was Felina, falling into the arms of the cowboy, Hank. Walt did kill Hank, but his weapon was Chekhov’s Paramilitary White Supremacist Group. It isn’t clear whether Walt truly felt that the Nazi’s and Jesse were partners, or that he deduced that Jesse was being held against his will, but it is plausible that Walt could connect the “better than ever” blue meth being cooked, Jesse’s hatred for Todd, and Jesse’s unconcern for his own well being dots and know that he was emancipating a slave and not finalizing his revenge. He likely even knew about Andrea’s death as he was studying the Albuquerque newspaper like it was the SATs.
All this to say, we were given a lifeline at the end as fans of the show, and all of Walt’s plans did seem to work out for him, but the overall story arch supports this rather strongly I think. Vince Gilligan famously pitched the story as Mr. Chips devolving into Scarface. There was a point at the beginning of the pilot where Walt was only Mr. Chips, and now there is an episode called Felina where he is only Scarface. The entire rest of the series has been a war between Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
I tend to agree with the idea that you have to view the ending of breaking bad in four separate ways:
1. Great Western-esque tension and action in To’hajiilee
2. Terrific emotional conclusion to character arcs in Ozymandias
3. Haunting reflection in Granite State
4. Tight Rube Goldberg style storytelling leading to a fantastic final scene
Yes Ozymandias was the best, but every episode gave me a different form of satisfaction, and viewed as one ending, I think these final four episodes are pantheon level TV.
Sorry that was confusing phrasing, the first sentence should be “I tend to agree with the idea that you have to view the ending of breaking bad as four separate pieces of a whole:”
I wouldn’t describe Walt in Granite State as “who has failed at every single thing he has been trying to do for the last two years of his life” at all. He was very successful at several things: manufacturing meth, murdering people, the empire business.
That is where the idea that this finale was some sort of wish-fulfillment power-fantasy falls apart: ultimately, the only power Walt had was the power to destroy. In ‘Felina’ he was a shell of a man who only had his ability to terrorize and murder people left, and used it to accomplish a few more insane schemes before he died, completely alone and completely hated. He managed to smuggle money to his family, but money that they will never know came from him, and will instead believe came from the people he resents most – the very thing that he rebelled against in the first season, when he refused the Schwartzes and remained a drug dealer! The idea that this is what he truly wanted, that the events of the finale were a final love letter to Walter White, seems insane to me.
For the dream sequence to work, it would have to trace back to Ozymandias where he was hit by a bullet during the gun fight. Then he could have dreamed everything after, including that Jesse was a slave. But Jesse actually becoming a slave and Walt coincidentally dreaming it is not true. Nor do i think everything after Ozymandias was a dream, but it would make more sense this way.
I’m on the same page with Alan in not FEELING a lot of emotion in the finale — compared to those previous episodes — but in THINKING back about what happened, I think I like it a lot more in retrospect.
Going back to seeing Gretchen and Elliot on Charlie Rose, I can see how Walter White went from thinking his only move was to give himself up to save Skyler from prosecution, to realizing he could still get his family the money and save Skyler at the same time. In my opinion those were his only goals when he went back to New Mexico (well, also revealing Hank’s whereabouts, which tied in with saving Skyler).
I don’t believe he had a plan of action with the Nazis or Lydia until realizing Jesse must be behind the blue meth (unlike Alan, I don’t think Walt ever believed that Jesse was actually Jack’s “partner.” He knew he was a slave. The whole speech to Jack was just an act to shame him into producing Jesse.)
I said leading up to the finale that there was something that seemed unsatisfying about everything building up to Walt killing the Nazis. So when that’s what happened, I naturally felt a little let down emotionally.
But again, in thinking about the steps Walt took in the last episodes, and why he took them, I think I might learn to love the way show ended once I watch it a few more times.
How do I feel? Relieved. Walter White is dead, and I am free! The long (inter)national nightmare is over.
To the idea that the story ‘really’ ended with Ozymandias, and Felina was an epilogue: Granite State and Felina were a denouement. Ozymandias was the climax. This is old storytelling.
Whatever one thinks of the episode, of its cleanness or messiness, or whatever: the one thing that propels it into the stratosphere is that one shot of Walt caressing the meth equipment with the sort of love he withheld from all but Holly. The only difference: he leaves his blood on the metal. That, alone, was the meaning of the episode, matched with that brilliant musical backing by Badfinger. Seriously…I think THAT was the moment we all didn’t know we were waiting for.
His special love “my baby blue”….SO EXCELLENT!
Agree totally
I don’t think it’s a dream, but I think it’s telling that so many people came to that conclusion because of how unambiguously neat the finale was.
I wonder if making one simple change — instead of Walt dying by stray bullet, he lives long enough to be arrested when the cops arrive — would have changed anyone’s opinion on the “too perfect dreaminess” of the plot. That’s what I’d prefer, as I’ve disliked Walt for so long I’d rather he live to be dragged through the legal system.
But like you guys said in the podcast, how did he get the ricin in the Stevia? Where did he find Badger and Skinny Pete? Magic, magic, always magic. It really doesn’t have to be a dream. This show has always relied on magic, and frankly it’s always bothered me. In the end, Breaking Bad was a neat show with fantastic acting and cinematography, but it’s certainly not one of my all-time favorite dramas. I wouldn’t even put it in the conversation.
It’s not a frickin dream. The “bad fans” are the ones who think it is in order for the finale to fit within their model on what is the correct way to watch the show.
I’m kind of sick of the “bad fans” stuff to be honest. There are no “bad fans.” If people find joy in Breaking Bad by viewing it in a different way, more power to them.
…well, except the people that send death threats to Anna Gunn the actress because they don’t like a character she plays on television. They are certainly bad fans, and likely also bad people.
Yea, that’s exactly my point. The initial article and point of view with the bad fans really annoyed me. It’s a television show that can have a lot of different perspectives, it’s ridiculous to be so dismissive of one such perspective. The show is not very cut and dry, especially when it comes to WW.
I actually had some problems with “Felina” upon first viewing, most notably how right everything went for Walt. But the more that I thought about it, specifically the cold open, the more I actually found it plausible that things could work that well.
As Todd VanDerWerff (and others, I’m sure), point out, the world of Breaking Bad is about as karmic and moralistic as there is on TV. Those that do good, more often than not, are rewarded for their actions. There are many examples to choose from, but I think the two best I can come up with here involve Walt and Hank.
In “One Minute,” Hank beats the hell out of Jesse and should get fired for his actions, but before meeting with his superiors he has that confession to Marie. He gets spared, both meeting with his superiors and by not getting killed in the shootout.
Fast forward to Rabid Dog, where Hank’s obsession with Walt causes him to tell Gomez that it doesn’t matter if Jesse gets killed, thus compromising his morals in pursuit of the White Whale.
Now I get to Walt. Obviously Walt started the whole thing by breaking bad. But the opening of Felina says so much without actually saying anything.
Here’s a man of science, who has lied to anyone and everyone around him forced into a life of solitude by his own doing. Death is going to get him one way or another, so in an effort to not absolve him of all those sins (impossible) but accept the full weight of what has happened to him and try (which I think is a key word, because the odds of it actually happening are slim) to make things right for those affected by his actions 61 hours ago he talks to some higher being than himself saying “Just get me home. I’ll do the rest.”
By having the keys drop from the Heavens, something (karma, deity, whatever) told him that this was it. He could make it right because he had finally accepted what his life was, and the one way to do right by those around him.
For some, that explanation might not work. I completely understand that, and I wouldn’t say that you are wrong for not buying that.
The keys-falling shot was what got me to pretty much the same place as you.
Interestingly if you go back and read Alan’s season 2 interview with Vince it’s obvious that Hank and Steve (maybe just Steve) were supposed to die at the end of season 1, but he saved it for later.
Couldn’t agree more with you, Alan. After see-sawing through my feelings about the episode, I’ve landed at this: it was a perfectly fine ending that let everyone off too easily – including the viewer. With what had happened in the previous episodes, I thought we were headed into uncharted TV territory, where a show fully embraces consequences, punishment and tragedy with no regard for how ‘attached’ the viewers are to the characters (especially the ‘good’ ones caught in bad situations). I was actually excited about the idea that, for once, all of the best laid plans by Walt & co. would blow up in their faces – not because I’m Nussbaum’s ‘bad fan,’ (maybe just a little masochistic with my emotions?) but simply because I’d never seen it before. Oh well – still a great show with a good ending could’ve been a total gut-punch.
Alan, I think you’re missing something in regards to how neat and tidy Walt was able to handle things in “Felina.”
In the finale, Walt finally accepted and admitted that he did not do what he did for his family, it was for himself. That identity crisis was over and Walt was able to fully embrace who he really was. Walt bumbled, mishandled and lucked out of most of his previous situations because he was having that crisis: claiming he was doing what he was doing was for his family.
In the finale, that burden is gone, and Walt was able to pull off what he did because there was nothing holding him back from his true nature anymore.
Like any great novel, after you’ve finished it do you want to go back and re-read it? Does the finale make you want to re-watch the series more or less? For me, I can’t wait to watch it again so to me the ending was perfect.
Intentional or not, so much of the series gains massive impact once you’re aware of the full story.
The Cousin said a headshot in the car park would be “too easy”. He may not have lived to see it but ultimately Hank got his after a year of hell.
That’s basically how I felt, except my moment of jubilation was at watching Jack prove to only be half the man Hank was by trying to buy himself more time before Walt shot him, which doubled as Walt finally shutting the door on his own greed and rampaging ego for good.
As part of a greater whole, I might have liked it more. Like, if I binge-watched the last four episodes “FeLiNa” might have worked for me the way it’s worked for so much of the audience. Instead, it was only a decent end to a brilliant show.
Some criticize the fact Walt’s final scheme played out too neatly, but one difference between this and most of his other actions this season is that he had that long trip from NH to Albuquerque to think and prepare.
I definitely think this is a series that is to be rewatched, especially after this last season. It makes everything that comes before the finale even more remarkable to watch, just knowing what is coming for these characters
Every one of Walt’s decisions caused major collateral damage to the people around him all the time that he claimed he did what he did for the family. Once he owned it, and admitted he did it for himself, he was able to pull off his caper without hurting anybody but himself (and the Nazis, which was his target.)
He didn’t do it for money or for anybody else. He did it for himself.
Then, he was shot, by his own devices and it killed him.
I knew immediately when it ended that there was something that wasn’t quite right, and I couldn’t quite find the words to describe it, but in your two columns you’ve found the perfect words for how I felt (as usual). It was solid, I LOVED Walt’s “I did it for me” speech…but it was too happy an ending. I wanted the emotional devastation of the previous 3 episodes and instead I felt empty. Still an all time great show, but I read Gilligan mentioned an ending where everyone dies except Walt, and he’s left to see the destruction he caused…to me that’s the ending I wanted to see, Walt’s final comeuppance, not his redemption
I knew immediately when it ended that there was something that wasn’t quite right, and I couldn’t quite find the words to describe it, but in your two columns you’ve found the perfect words for how I felt (as usual). It was solid, I LOVED Walt’s “I did it for me” speech…but it was too happy an ending. I wanted the emotional devastation of the previous 3 episodes and instead I felt empty. Still an all time great show, but I read Gilligan mentioned an ending where everyone dies except Walt, and he’s left to see the destruction he caused…to me that’s the ending I wanted to see, Walt’s final comeuppance, not his redemption