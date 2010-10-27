The ‘Caprica’ cancellation: what went wrong?

Two unusual things happened with Syfy’s decision to cancel “Caprica,” effective immediately: First, we had a cable channel pulling a show off its schedule before its current run of episodes had finished (though the remaining five are supposed to air sometime next year). Second, rather than try to downplay the news – say, by sending out a schedule update press release that briefly mentions at the end that Cheap Filler Program X is replacing the previously-scheduled Canceled Show Y – Syfy put out a press release putting the cancellation upfront, complete with a frustrated quote from executive Mark Stern, who noted, “Unfortunately, despite its obvious quality, ‘Caprica” has not been able to build the audience necessary to justify a second season.”
Neither move is unprecedented, but both are unusual. Their convergence at the same event speaks both to how much Syfy wanted “Caprica” to succeed, and to how badly the show failed. This was a continuation of the channel’s prestigious (if not always highly-rated) “Battlestar Galactica” franchise, and the most obvious symbol of the channel’s new “science fiction doesn’t mean spaceships” ethos, and its ratings were so poor that they couldn’t even stick with it for an extra five weeks.
So what went wrong?
Among the possibilities:
The roll-out schedule was odd. The “Caprica” pilot was released as a standalone DVD in April of 2009, only a few weeks after “BSG” ended, but the series proper didn’t launch on Syfy until January of 2010. Ten episodes aired in winter and early spring, and then the show wasn’t scheduled to come back until January 2011. Someone at Syfy realized that perhaps the waits were getting too extreme, even by cable standards, and in September the return was moved up to early October, which gave “Caprica” the benefit of a good timeslot (after “Stargate Universe”) but the detriment of little advance promotion.
Those long and/or irregular gaps in the schedule certainly didn’t help the show gain traction, but I don’t think it was a major factor.
“BSG” fans were bitter about that show’s finale. Reaction to the “Lost” finale was mild compared to some of the vitriol aimed at Ronald D. Moore and the other “BSG” producers (many of whom moved on to work on “Caprica”) after a finale that was heavy on spirituality and light on concrete explanations to various pieces of the show’s mythology. As with the “Lost” finale, not all fans hated it – maybe not even most of them – but the “BSG” audience was so small to begin with(*) that even if, say, a third of the viewers bitterly swore off the franchise, “Caprica” was already starting in a hole that may have been too deep to climb out of.
(*) And given that, I’m going to be making some audience generalizations in the next couple of theories. I’m not suggesting all viewers feel this way, but when you start with such a small base, it doesn’t take a lot to push things in the direction of cancellation.
Sci-fi fans don’t necessarily want to watch soap opera. Moore’s initial pitch for the show was, “It’s a sci-fi version of ‘Dallas,'” and while the finished product moved quite a bit off of that, there were still plenty of elements – marital discord, corporate intrigue, teen angst/rebellion – that may not have played well to viewers who don’t like so much overlap between their genres. (The mix also included a whole lot of theology, which is essential to the origin of the “BSG” universe but, based on reaction to the “BSG” finale, not everyone’s favorite subject.)
Of course, “BSG” did plenty of genre cross-pollination – it was as much a political drama as a hardcore sci-fi show – but it always had the spaceships and killer robots (the same genre staples Syfy execs said they wanted to move away from) to make the purists feel comfortable. “Caprica” had a killer robot, but it was one with the mind and soul of a teenage girl. For some, that’s icky.
Soap opera fans don’t necessarily want to watch sci-fi. And here was perhaps the bigger miscalculation. Syfy envisioned “Caprica” as a show with a broader audience base than “BSG.” They saw the spaceships and other hardware as a turn-off to viewers who might have enjoyed the political allegory or character drama. But a planet-bound incarnation of “Battlestar Galactica” isn’t enough of a break for that sort of hypothetical viewer. If you’re not going to watch sci-fi, you’re not going to watch sci-fi; it’s not a matter of degree or number of shots of the vacuum of space. Some viewers just won’t watch shows with certain subjects.
(That’s a problem that’s always plagued “Friday Night Lights.” Many soap fans won’t watch because of the football; many football fans won’t watch because of the soap operatics.)
It wasn’t very good. This, really, is what it comes down to. “Caprica” didn’t get off to a great start in the ratings earlier this year, owing to the previous reasons, but if it had held that number or increased a bit over time, Syfy would have given it a longer leash. But many viewers who came into “Caprica” without prejudices about genre or the “BSG” ending still didn’t like what they saw. It was a series with some interesting individual pieces that never cohered into a whole.
The most compelling and/or sympathetic character was Zoe Graystone (Alessandra Torresani), and she was the aforementioned teenage girl’s soul stuck inside a killer robot. The writers kept losing the thread on ostensible leads Daniel Graystone (Eric Stoltz) and Joseph Adama (Esai Morales), and had even less idea what to do with Graystone’s wife Amanda (Paula Malcomson) or bumbling schemer Sister Clarice (Polly Walker).
The show returned from hiatus trying to reshape its various problematic characters – Clarice was much less inept, Joseph stopped whining and embraced his family’s gangster roots, etc. – but there was still a lack of clear storytelling direction, and I kept having to convince myself to watch the episodes that were sitting on my DVR.
That won’t be necessary now. In broad strokes, we know how the story of “Caprica” ends – the killer robots multiply and wipe out most of humanity, while Adama’s delinquent son Willie will grow up to be the leader of the few thousand survivors – but that’s decades in the future for these characters. Their specific stories won’t get to finish. Syfy is going to retreat to safer territory for another prequel: “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” about Bill Adama’s early military career, and featuring all the spaceships and other elements that Syfy was so afraid of a couple of years ago.
I liked the idea of “Caprica” very much. I enjoy space battles as much as the next fanboy, but there should be room on television for science fiction that doesn’t have to lean on the hardware, and can lean on the futuristic trappings to tell great stories about ideas and characters. “Caprica” just wasn’t that show.
I can say I am a group of #2: die-hard BSG fan who was so put off by the finale that I just refused to watch Caprica until it was over and I was assured it would not be horrible. I have a feeling that did a lot of damage, but I wouldn’t put too much of a weight on it. I think it’s more likely that the premise of the show was simply not very interesting.
Ditto. The BSG finale was so horrible that after all that time of loving a show, I went directly to hate. I don’t ever remember that happening before or since.
I have blocked large chunks of the BSG finale from my memory, and I was actually excited about Caprica, but it just fell flat.
I was disappointed with the entire last season of BSG, and the finale was sufficient for me to abandon the entire show. Why watch a prequel when I know how badly the whole thing ends?
personally, I wanted to see more about how Cylons were created and less STO crap…even though I understand that it was a huge part of BSG.
the pilot had more cylon stuff than the rest of the series…
I was okay with Caprica. Would have liked to see more. I’m kind of angry it was pulled off so quickly. Lots of potential.
I think people – myself included – were turned off by the fact that it was a story set in a world where robots and spaceships exist, only they were never shown to us (due to Syfy’s unwillingness to go there). It was like going into a brothel and having someone constantly say “sex doesn’t exist.”
I agree with everything in this article, except that the show wasn’t very well written. I had never watched BSG and instantly fell in love with Caprica. I love how it is a sci-fi show, but the sci-fi is in everyone’s daily life, it’s not used for action. I loved the characters and their dramas, and thought most storylines were beautifully written. The theological debate was a great analogy to nowadays. I even loved the slow pace that so many people hated.
And the show promissed to get even better, with a quicker pace and things moving towards the War and the BSG events. I do understand however why many people didn’t like it.
Everything here was dead on. SyFy’s programming was just terrible from Day One. Apart from that, I realize A LOT of BSG fans hated that the show didn’t have the action facet the original series had, but was instead a drama with sci-fi elements. And I do admit I’m one of the few soap opera fans that got fascinated by the show’s mix of sci-fi and futurism to tell sometimes simple, even clichÃ© soap stories. Why would a fan of Dallas, or Desperate Housewives, even bother to watch an episode of Caprica?
RIP, Caprica. I just hope the next spin-off has the great writing Caprica ( and BSG, as I now started watching it ) had along with the action, and that it gives some resolution to what happened to these characters and how things developed from Caprica to the War.
Yeah I totally agree. I came at the show from the same perspective, I had never watched BSG. I was actually kind of uninterested in Caprica until this summer because the promotion of the show was poorly done. I just caught a few episodes on TV unintentionally late in the summer, then I was hooked. I loved the pace of the show and the complexity of the characters.
It just wasn’t a good show. The soap opera bits were too uninteresting for good soap opera,. the sci fi was too boring for good sci fi. But they had one heck of a cast, though.
Ultimately, I agree that the final reason Alan listed is the most accurate one.
I admired the show for its lofty ambitions, but it was just not very fun to watch. And I don’t mean it should have had more spaceships and robots (Mad Men is ridiculously fun to watch, and has a decided lack of spaceships and robots), but it should have had more compelling characters and storylines. The entire monotheism/polytheism conflict was DOA, and never got interesting.
Also, I will never understand the “BSG ending destroyed all happiness forever” crowd, but I suppose I’m loathe to admit that perhaps they did have an effect on Caprica’s ratings.
> Many soap fans won’t watch because of the football; many football fans won’t watch because of the soap operatics.)
This is something that Grey’s generally gets right for its audience: the medicine is in support of the soap opera. You have to *have* the medicine, but you don’t want to let it take over, too often.
Same thing with Chuck: you have to *have* some Charah, but you don’t want to *dwell* on it too frequently.
Honestly, I think the biggest problem was the quality of the show. It just wasn’t very good. I watched the first few episodes, then missed one, and it took me about three weeks to remember that it was still on. Maybe if it had been higher quality viewers would’ve stuck around.
BSG got a bad reputation not just from the finale but there was a lot of dissatisfaction leading up to that. It was common to hear my BSG fan friends say the series sucked after season 3. I think with some series like this or Lost, the producers and critics and executives don’t quite get how disappointed fans were. It’s not about just one ending not being ideal, but about the shows just unravelling.
I liked caprica a whole lot, not just ’cause of it’s connection with BSG, but as with BSG it had the ability to make you think about your own place in the greater scheme of things. I will miss Caprica and I’m sad I never got to see the ending, at least of the first season.
Great analysis Alan, but I’m gonna throw one more thought out there. The “mystery” to these stories has a much larger impact than I think people realize. It’s not just that the BSG finale wasn’t great, it’s that the reason it wasn’t great took all the fun out of watching what happened before. Think about it…
We know there is a god…or gods. We know it’s all planned. In a sense, we know how this version of man ends. As you mentioned, it was the mixture of the cool mysteries with the dramas that made the dramas more tolerable…but when I know there’s an all powerful force affecting everything, and where this all leads, and oh by the way, any mystery that the writers in Caprica bring up really isn’t worth thinking about because it will probably be lazily cast aside as the work of gods…..why would I want to watch any more?
I have to think that knowing how it ends had to work against it as well. Especially ‘Caprica’ where ‘the end’ is so far away, it gave the impression of dragging because it wasn’t going to pay off the Cylons/war for years and years. How could the show really get anyone worried about Zoebot or anyother Cylon creation when we all know the war doesn’t start for years and years? So I think that small thing really worked against the show to suck a lot of the narrative tension right out of it.
No… sorry, you got it all wrong. The NUMBER ONE PROBLEM was that Zoe is THE WORST character on the show. The actor could never pull off the emotions that her fellow actors could. Just like with BIONIC WOMAN, they picked the WRONG MAIN ACTOR.
ITA with this post. I watched in spite of Zoe. Good to know I can delete the rest of the unwatched eps off my DVR since I’m not going to invest any more time in a show that will never pay off.
Absolutely! Robotic even before she was turned into a robot, except when she was being a spoiled child. And spoiled children are so enjoyable to watch. NOT.
Very true!!! 1) The critical character was given to a wrong actress. 2) Plus, most of the plot around teenage action and dialogs (e.g., stupid arena fights in the virtual world) seem to have been written to attract teenage audience; these false notes downgraded the bigger show idea as a result.
I too felt burned by the finale of BSG (uh, also by the last few seasons), but I gave Caprica a shot. I didn’t like that it was yet more “spiritual sci-fi,” although I was a lot more offended by the heavy-handedness than that premise itself. Then I didn’t like Zoe; I have zero idea how you sympathize with a philosophically spoiled brat (whom the story tried to sexualize and canonize at the same time – talk about icky). And, as you pointed out, Alan, we knew what the ultimate conclusion would be, and the show seemed more interested in providing origins for the answers I didn’t like from BSG than exploring story possibilities of a pre-war universe.
@Alan: I know I’m going to have to eternally agree to disagree with you on this, but ‘Caprica’ was a damn sight better than ‘Stargate: Hey Boobies Are Edgy’ — which had never gotten over the problem it shared with ‘Atlantis’. Serving up the same old stories SG1 did better ten years back.
I don’t know what you’re referring to. Was there some qualitative comparison to Stargate Universe that I missed?
@Jake: They’re both on SyFy, and I understand that show’s ratings aren’t so crash hot either. Alan is probably going to strenuously disagree with me on this (not for the first or the last time, I suspect), but if you want to talk about a hot mess that deserved a mercy killing on SyFy it wasn’t Caprica.
But, hell, in a world were dreck like ‘Outsourced’ gets a full season order, I’m obviously unfit to run a network. :)
I see. Based on Alan’s characterization here, and from what I’d read elsewhere on the Internet, I had a different impression of SGU’s ratings, at least for season one. I’ve never watched it, so I couldn’t speak to its quality.
I found last year’s season compelling enough to keep watching but the new shows have been all over the place. When I fell asleep during the last 15 minutes last week and realized I didn’t miss anything, I knew it was in trouble.
One rabid fan?
I’m similar to Group #2, but not quite. I really enjoyed the BSG finale, but the months leading up to it were exhausting. Every time I turned around, Moore was saying, “That will be explained in the webisodes” or “We’re planning a movie from the Cylon perspective” or “The fans came up with the answer to that on this obscure message board, go find it.” By the time they announced Caprica, my feeling was ‘If it’s not in these last 5 hours of the series, I’m not watching it.’ Those last few episodes came and went, and I walked away happy. Zero interest in anything more.
I think Lost really did it right- there were certainly bonuses to find, but if it wasn’t broadcast in the regular time slot, it wasn’t important (At least, that’s how I always felt until I heard about the Hurley/Ben bonus features. Damn you, Darlton!)
To be fair, I probably would have been suckered in if I’d been watching SifFy for Stargate… but Holy hell, SG:Universe is unwatchable.
Also, the main thrust of the 1.5 season was Daniel trying to replicate Zoe’s avatar program, except we know from BSG that the Final Five were the ones who “rediscovered” organic memory transfer and brought it to the Caprica-version cylons.
This made the entire plot line essentially worthless.
The second half of the season was a bit better than the first half, but it all felt like a mess. I don’t think the writers knew exactly what they wanted to say or how to say it.
The world they created was interesting, but they did absolutely nothing with it.
I agree. The biggest problem with this show is that all the major questions had already been answered in the previous series. There was no mystery or drama outside of the interpersonal stuff, because we knew the big answers already.
but one of the final 5 was called daniel and was boxed for his views and also he worked for graystone
daniel graystone any chance
I didn’t care for the Galactica finale, but it didn’t tarnish the rest of the series for me (I felt the same way about season 6 of Lost). That said, I preferred to watch Caprica without regard to the Battlestar connection. The show had definite potential, but it never came together. There was never even a true payoff of the premise of that initial ad campaign. I actually preferred the first half-season, but it was flawed enough that I couldn’t blame the showrunners for trying to change things up when the show came back. SGU was supposed to be a strong lead-in, but I get the impression that it has softened in ratings this season. Oh well.
I do hope Torresani finds something good for her next role. All the young actresses, for that matter. I’m sure the actors for the adult characters will be fine.
Well, indeed – I was in the ‘hated it’ camp regarding the Sporanos finale, and to be honest was pretty meh-some about the last couple of season. But I think if I’d said “I’m never watching anything anyone connected with this POS does ever again” 1) I’d have been hauled off for a drug test, and, 2) I’d be a damn liar because I had no problem checking out Mad Men (which I adore) and Nurse Jackie (more of a bubble show for me).
Also, I’m quite liking ‘Boardwalk Empire’ despite wanting to sue exec. producer/pilot director Martin Scorsese to get back the life I wasted on ‘The Departed’ and ‘Shutter Island’.
Taken on the whole, BSG fans who claim to be dissatisfied with the Series Finale and/or the whole of season 4 are people without a real clue, anyways.
The question always must be asked of these people: What show do you THINK you were watching?
Religion and spirituality were apart of the BSG universe from the word “go.”
The idea of a divine presence invested in Cylon and humanity alike were apart of BSG from the word “go.”
All real BSG fans know that the actual season one finale was SUPPOSED to be Home, Part 2, seven episodes into season 2.
At the very end of Home, Part 2, when Baltar finds out that Sharon is pregnant with Helo’s child, a child he COULD NOT HAVE KNOWN ABOUT EVEN IN HIS DEEPEST PSYCHOSIS, he asks the character we the fans had been calling “Head Six,” “Who, or what, are you?” She tells him that, “I am an Angel of God sent here to protect you, to guide you, to love you.” He then asks, “To what end.” Angel Six replies, “To the end of the human race.”
I mean, how much more broadly do some people need it spelled out for them?
The show was ALWAYS about technology vs. faith, science vs. religion, etc, etc.
God ALWAYS played a part in everything the show was about.
Those “fans” screaming about what they claim as deus ex machina conveniently forgot about other events in which God played a role.
Such as in my personal favorite episode, THE HAND OF GOD, where Baltar is given divine inspiration as to what target to hit, when he has no clue at all.
Or how about in ANY of the situations where Baltar is kept alive only through the guidance of Angel Six?
People claiming the show changed, or it punked out, or whatever aren’t real fans at all, because they obviously weren’t actually paying attention from the very beginning. From the miniseries.
People so limited by their bias against religion or faith who are so incensed when the word “God” is put into a science fiction show… it’s crazy.
Call a divine presence or higher being “Q” or “The Force” and these people have no issues. Call that presence or being “God,” and their true prejudice comes out in full.
If you REALLY believe that the impossible is possible, that there are wonders in the universe man has never seen, and may never see, why is it that God or a presence or a creator or a higher being or whatever cannot be a part of that?
It’s crazy. To deny the existence of God is a personal choice and I respect that. But to deny the possibility of God is close-minded.
To get so up in arms because you allowed yourself to be blinded by your own biases from the very beginning of the show, that when you could not escape anymore what BSG was about all this time… it’s insane. That’s what it is. It’s insanity.
Being upset about Lost is understandable. Lost never felt very coherent. But being upset at BSG is insane. The idea of God or divinity or a higher being was ALWAYS present in the show. And through the Angels, God was ALWAYS involved with the characters of the show (even if it doesn’t like to be called that, heh).
Some people really need to go back and take off their anti-religion or anti-God blinders and watch the show and see it for what it is. If you still don’t like it, fine.
But stop saying it changed. Stop saying the Series Finale “ruined” it for you. HOW? What show were YOU watching?
You know what ruins it for you? Finding out The Force is germs living in your blood cells. THAT ruins it for you. THAT changes the story in a ruinous way.
Galactica was Galactica WITH God from the word go. Some of y’all were just too blind to see it.
As for Caprica, the show was a mess. I think Jane Espensen was the wrong kind of writer to run this kind of show.
And it really didn’t give us what we needed to see quick enough. It only finally NOW was picking up the resurrection/Cylon storyline, putting “souls” into machines and such.
THAT should have been the main plot line from the word, “go,” not all of the whiney grief and guilt and V-World and business political b.s.
None of that described why I was disappointed in the BSG finale.
Please, explain then, because the most common refrain I hear from people is that they hated “the God part.”
And it’s not the spiritual person in me that rejects that notion, it’s the person in me that understood the plot of the show from the get go that rejects that notion.
A conversation with someone who says something other than, “I hated the God stuff,” would actually be refreshing.
I’m with Jake.
ITA with Jake. The reason the BSG finale disappointed me so completely that I have no desire to rewatch the series or try anything related to it had nothing to do with the religious connotations of the story (aside from RDM casting himself as God).
For me it has much more to do with the use of flashbacks to previously unmentioned events to completely rewrite character motivations/desires and the fact that several symbols/visions/events of the series ended up being useless throwaways.
How did the flashbacks “rewrite” or retcon ANYTHING about the character’s motivations or desires in the show? I don’t understand your reasoning behind that statement. Please elaborate.
What those flashbacks were to illustrate were how people were BEFORE the attack. The attack itself is what changed their motivations and desires. Who those people were in the flashback were who they REALLY were. The attack changed EVERYTHING.
Are you the same person you were after 9/11? Maybe you are. Maybe you live in California or Seattle and were so far away that you could distance yourself from those events and besides the outside pressures (airport screenings, etc) noting INTERNALLY changed about who you are.
But you can’t say that about people living in New York or D.C. Those people are even a small way, fundamentally different after 9/11.
The flashbacks just gave us a window into who the characters were before the attack.
Think about Lee from the miniseries. Is that the Lee we ended up with? No. The Lee in the flashbacks was very much like the Lee from the miniseries. But after the attacks and over the course of the series he CHANGED.
Do you WANT the characters to remain static? That can work in sitcoms, when you hit reset after every episode, but it doesn’t work that way in long-form arc-based shows.
And Moore didn’t “cast himself as God.” He was simply a man on the street. Where do you get THAT from?
I didn’t hate the BSG finale, and it certainly didnâ€™t ruin the rest of the series for me, so I’m probably not the person Matt is talking to. That said, the final half of season five felt contrived to me. In particular, the original cylon plan (as presented in season five â€“ I havenâ€™t seen â€œThe Planâ€) amounted to one bitter cylon who was trying to prove a point. Color me underwhelmed.
I gave Caprica an honest chance though. The pilot was intriguing, and the series had its moments, but ultimately I wasnâ€™t really invested in any of the characters. Hopefully the new series will have a few passing references to let us know what happened to the Caprica characters, but I donâ€™t need anything more than that.
ITA with Jake. Here’s a straightforward example…
One of the most significant characters in the show was the fleet. The fleet didn’t trust the Adamas. This was repeatedly hammered home. So why did all of the fleet decide to let the Adamas kill all their technology and send all their ships into the sun?
That’s a decision that needs major air time to show that the fleet has come onboard with trusting the Adamas. If it doesn’t do that, then the rest of the series showing the tensions of the fleet is false.
And as that’s where a lot of the major drama of the series came from, it isn’t a decision to be made as lightly as the series finale made it out to be.
I don’t really want to get into it, because it feels like I’m stumbling into an argument, and I am not one of the people for whom Alan’s explanation b) applies. Plus, other commenters have touched upon it somewhat. Looking back, I think most of my issues with the show’s final episodes stem primarily from matters of pacing.
It wasn’t the religion per se. It was the gracelessness with which it was used in the finale. The religious elements had always been couched in ambiguity, in prophesy, in visions, in mystery. In the finale, all that was stripped away, in the most artless way possible.
Add to that the idiotic decisions that the entire fleet supposedly agreed on, guaranteeing the rapid and painful demise of Colonial culture. One of the key questions the humans had asked all along was “Do we deserve to survive?” In the end, they decided “no” but didn’t have the conviction to own that decision, so they threw away their technology, probably resulting in the entire non-native population, save for human/cylon child dying from disease within a generation.
I would have been happier if they’d arrived on Earth in 1980 and built a flying motorcycle.
I can’t really sign on with the entirety of the post at the head of this subthread, but I’m definitely in the camp of “if you thought the God stuff was out of nowhere,” which regardless of what the people in this conversation are saying, was a big part of the anti-reaction netwide, “then you weren’t watching the show they made, because the writers made it pretty clear what side of things they were coming down on.” And I’m an atheist, and I loved it.
I didn’t love the finale – I thought it wrapped stuff up somewhat artlessly, although for me the biggest disappointment was the way the Opera House stuff was sort of brushed off. THAT was it? (Although the Opera House in general is a good example of “if you didn’t think there was a high power in the show’s universe, WTF was that about?”)
The “destroying their technology and giving up civilization” thing didn’t bug me because one of the things that drew me to the series, that I felt they DID do enough work to establish over time, was the incredible weariness that the entire fleet felt. One episode was called “Lay Down Your Burdens,” another “Taking a Break From All Your Worries,” there are suicides after they land on “their” “Earth” and find it a blasted wreck, and that episode (I think) was named for a lyric about contemplating drowning yourself. For my needs, the show completely sold the idea that those 40K people (or however many were left) were en masse existentially exhausted to a degree we can’t really contemplate, and in that context I understood the decision to just walk away from everything. I mean, it’s really really dark – this is where humanity gave up on itself – but I think the writers earned it, at least for my money.
Statement that shows CLOSE attention wasn’t paid: the religion aspect was always couched in ambiguity, mystery, etc.
Again, that statement, as to the whole plot of the series is verifiably not true. There are moments when the use of God is vague, as you claim.
And then, again, there are moments when it is not. I akin this sydrome to the part in “Bruce Almighty” where he’s in his car screaming for a sign from God, and literally, a truck full of traffic signs (STOP, Yield, Wrong Way) veers in front of him. You’re not seeing what’s in front of you because you aren’t paying attention, you aren’t ready to see it, or you don’t want to see it.
Again, from what was originally supposed to be the first series finale but wound up as episode seven of season 2: “I AM AN ANGEL OF GOD SENT HERE TO GUIDE YOU…”
What’s ambiguous about that statemnt? There is NO ambiguity in that statement. Angel Six had REPEATEDLY given Baltar information his subconscious had NO WAY of knowing. The birth of a Cylon-Human hybrid for instance.
There is no ambiguity at all there.
As for the decision of the fleet to abandon technology, again, you’re not paying attention to the theme of the show.
All of this has happened before, and it will happen again.
And the human beings left, the architects of their own destruction now three times over (if you count the skinjob Cylons on Real Earth being destroyed by their second-class robotic centurians), decided that they had ENOUGH with the Cycle of Time, and wanted to forge a NEW Cycle.
The idea that the 30,000 humans who were left, who had spent 2.5 years in space and on a dingy planet in insurrection, wouldn’t want a new start is the idiotic thought.
The idea that they would want to break the Cycle of Time, break the idea that humanity keeps on screwing itself over, the idea that for once, they put their souls ahead of their science… that’s not idiotic.
As for the time frame, nowhere does it say this is an instantaneous decision. They could have been in orbit a week or two for all we know.
What you don’t want to admit is that you wouldn’t be willing to give everything up for a brand new start. But that’s us, that’s you. Maybe to understand a decision like that, curled up on your couch in front of your big screen, typing away on your awesome MacBook (as I am), you actually have to try to imagine how life was for those people in the 2.5 years since the Fall of the Colonies.
As for the assertion that they gave up their culture, that’s hogwash.
You equate their technology with their culture? Since when is that a truism? Maybe that’s the problem with OUR modern culture today.
Culture is art, music, religion, philosophy, ideals, morality. Technology is a TOOL. Technology is not culture.
In the idea of the show, their culture lived on.
In the religions and philosophies of the Greeks and Romans. The monotheistic beliefs of Jews, Christians, and Muslims. The ideals of democracy.
Technology does not equate culture, and giving up technology certainly does not mean giving up culture.
I dont care how much God was in the show from the beginning. I am not buying that thousands of people used to having advanced technology and living on those ships would so readily destroy them to go live like primitives. The second they decided to destroy the ships is the second the show took a leap off the deep end of plausibility.
I have no problem with God or religious elements in stories. What turned me off about BSG was pretty much all of Season 4. It’s poorly paced, poorly thought out as evidenced by the repeated writeovers and plot holes even Moore admitted to, and the way it wildly whips plot and characters around like a junkie desperately seeking the next “shock moment” fix. Only as the plot and characters fade into incoherence, the shock moments become increasingly obvious, tired, and ineffective.
It was a show running on fumes. In that sense, I’m a little less harsh on the finale than most simply because the finale didn’t receive a handoff from the rest of Season 4 that any approach could have coherently closed. That said, it does incorrectly state what Mitochondrial Eve is, incorrectly state what the implications of Hera are, incorrectly state the issue with unexpected events in a closed system, etc. Basically, it posits a God who is a moron, whose Plan can’t possibly yield anything but more of the same. As God stories go, that’s not one I find particularly satisfying. From my persepctive, the Colonials accomplished nothing and died without leaving a single meaningful trace of anything. That would be even more obvious if the whole of Season 4 and the finale weren’t so structurally incoherent.
Now, that said, I still like Battletsar overall. it was an interesting and innovative show that simply ended in a disappointing fashion. It happens. I watched Caprica to see if it, too, could be interesting and innovatiove. It was in some ways, but not enought to salvage a show that never found a clear narrative focus. I agree with you, however, that more focus on the philosophical ramifications of resurrection, as we saw in the last episode with Daniel and his avatar Amanda, would have helped.
I think the issue is a shift in tone in the way the show approached religion. When Six says that line about, “I am an angel of God sent to guide you… to the end of the human race,” it is meant to be disturbing – it disturbs Baltar, and its tone is such that we know that, as viewers, this is ominous, not reassuring. The beauty of the relationship between Baltar and Head Six, probably one of the 2-3 best relationships in the show, is its ambiguity, its mystery, that the relationship FEELS real, but is not necessarily real, that she is not a particularly helpful person, but an occasionally (mostly?) frightening one. This was all painfully undercut by the introduction of the actual physical Caprica Six in Seasons 3 & 4, and the ludicrous backstory in which Baltar “loved” her because she helped his father, which destroys my favorite part of the series – his development from the brutally selfish man we see in the pilot miniseries, who clearly does NOT love Caprica Six at all, who is open about the fact that his first reaction to the potential destruction of his entire race is his own fear of dying and desire to avoid any consequences of his betrayal, to the interesting figure we see in Season Four, who has grappled with his guilt/shame and public humiliation and downfall and come to feel a sense of real responsibility towards his fellow human beings. Sending him skipping off in the fields with Caprica Six and having them watch a version of our Earth as bizarre angel figures is such a betrayal of everything I loved about that storyline that it sickens me to write about it.
Mr. Cafaro, stop being so monotheistically abusive.
One of the strengths of BSG was, at least in the first seasons, a respect for polytheism and daring to cast monotheism as a purely genocidal religious choice. The destroyers of humanity did so not only to kill their predecessors, but also to kill those gods. They were sneaky baby-killing terrorists not above holding a traitor by the brain and gonads, to get him to do what they wanted. Their god was only one of love because they said so; the Cylons gave us no proof through their actions, of this, even when on New Caprica they could have demonstrated this. Theirs was a God without Christ, and their revenge theology showed this. Your identification of that god with our Judeo-Christian one tells me more about you than BSG did about theirs.
The sadness of CAPRICA was that it dropped that active exploration of all the possible religions in the Colonies and among the Cylons, in favor of a manga-level robot schoolgirl fetish and a weak rehashing of the most reductive aspects of BSG’s God = Terrorist identification, the wackass Soldiers of the One. They could have expanded their view to the harms of fundamentalism generally, and gave us a view of what it was like to trust one god over another — but no, it’s God, or gay-killer-Mafioso-friendly heathenism. BSG gave us heroes who loved their lares, penates and gods, who fought for them and asked for their mercy and got it, somehow. The final BSG seasons should have kept us involved in seeing another culture’s point of view, instead of conforming the end to mimic our culture. If I wanted a lethal God-fearing blonde I could turn to FOX NEWS. And I doubt any writer of the finale had kids — I can choose to commit self-genocide for myself, but for my children? Really? When there’s absolutely no guarantee that the Cylons would let them live? Let their gods live? Hell, no.
CAPRICA misjudged our appetite for wanting to see sympathetic fundamentalist terrorists. They showed us the cruelty of those who follow one god, and failed to go deep about why those who followed many gods fought back. The producers promised a peek at an entire culture, or at least a fair fight between many gods and one, through compelling characters. They failed.
I’m with Matt.
So say all of us.
Well not all of us say that. I watched Battlestar, and while I admire Matt’s enthusiasm, I stand with those who say the show collapses into a complete mess. I loved the first two seasons, but I’m not going to let that blind me to what followed.
Caprica had the same pacing and incoherence problems as Season 4 of Battlestar, just more so.
I just never got past the notion that cylons were created from a teenage emo girl. It ruined the series for me from the start.
Hah, yeah, totally. The actress is a cute girl, but the character is creepy and obnoxious and sexualized as hell. Actually that applied to the entire show. I loathed the pilot and loathed the plot of it and couldn’t stand to watch anything else, which sounded just as bad. So yay for canceling it.
It was boring as hell (as boring as Rubicon) and horribly cast (I love Polly Walker and Paula Malcolmson, but they were wasted here). The teen angst angle completely torpedoed it, too – it was stupid and uninvolving. I’m not surprised by this cancellation, just surprised it didn’t happen sooner.
What’s with the Rubicon dig? That was one show where the slow pace actually made sense.
Option e) for me.
It just wasn’t very good.
The premise held a lot of potential, there were enough ideas there that could have been turned into a great show. The failure lay in how those ideas were turned into television.
The characterisation was abysmal, week after week, and this is a fault that must be laid squarely at the feet of the show-runners. They allowed their writers to manipulate their characters like clay puppets, bending and twisting to fit whatever artificial requirements the plot demanded.
If Moore wants to create character-driven SF (which is something I’d love to see done more often, or indeed ever), then he needs to learn some basic truths. The characters need to be placed center-stage, and need to be given the room they need to develop properly. Instead, they were little more than ciphers, whose integrity was trampled upon whenever the writers felt the need.
Eick and Moore were more interested in advancing the plot to showcase all their cool ideas: monotheistic terrorism, virtual afterlives*, what happens to the military-industrial complex when you don’t need soldiers, etc. These ideas took over, but the producers still clung to the conceit that the show was character-driven, and tried to fake it by having their actors emote until they were turned to slush.
I’m GLAD it was cancelled. I watched ep 11 and then gave up (a Mother Superior who’s in her twenties? give me a break), maybe I’ll catch up with the rest later to see how bad it got in the end.
*For a far better take on virtual afterlives, see Iain M. Banks’ latest Culture novel, Surface Detail.
Charles, to be fair, Moore and Eick were NOT the showrunners on Caprica as they were on BSG.
Jane Espensen was the showrunner on Caprica.
Had Moore and Eick actually ran the writer’s room as they did on BSG, the show would have been more coherently plotted with stronger characters.
I liked Jane’s work on Buffy, but Caprica was not her best by a long shot.
Oh, and I’m pretty sure Meg Tilly is in her 40’s. :-)
Matt: Hmm, yes, you’re right, Meg Tilly is actually 50… Ok, I guess I just paid her a bit of a compliment, heh. I do remember thinking she looked way too young to be believable as a Supreme Matriarch, she certainly looked younger than Clarice.
If Espensen was the one actually running the show, then that explains a lot. She did some decent work under Whedon, but I haven’t been a fan of shows she’s written since then. I assumed it was Eick and Moore since they’ve been credited as being the creators in several places.
Charles,
When thinking creators, think like Peter Berg created Friday Night Lights, but Jason Katims has been the show runner, producing and running the writers rooms (running the full arc of the seasons, really) since the show came to Direct TV.
Caprica is/was Moore and Eick’s idea, but they gave the show to Jane to run as they had hands in other pots.
With Blood&Chrome, for instance, it appears as if Eick will be running the show sans Moore, but of course, Moore will get creative credit as well as the obligatory executive producer label.
@Matt Cafaro: It’s extremely unlikely that Moore will have anything to do ‘Blood & Chrome’ since he signed a two year development deal with Sony Pictures TV this May, and I rather doubt they’re paying him to generate content for a rival company.
I actually quite liked the first half of the season, although I thought it ended weak. But these new four are still sitting on my DVR, and I haven’t felt motivated to watch them. I’d say in part it’s just a very dour show, and you need to keep some momentum – it’s hard to jump into. I’m sorry it’s been canceled, but considering I didn’t bother to watch the new episodes I can hardly complain.
I can’t comment on the quality of “Caprica” because I’m among the fans who were so disappointed by the BSG finale that they refused to watch. Also, I can’t see how roll outs like this one, which SciFi seems to be increasingly fond of, can do anything but hurt a show.
I know Caprica wasn’t exactly the best show ever, but I liked elements of the show enough to still feel disappointed by the cancellation. It’s a show with a lot of (perhaps too many? One of the reasons I think Caprica never came together was because it wanted to focus on too many things) ideas that are really intriguing, and I can’t find on other shows currently on air.
And I’m so going to be flamed for this, but I actually had many more problems with the LOST finale than I did with the BSG finale (I really had the biggest problem with the epilogue, because that was completely unnecessary and very poorly shot. But if I cut that epilogue out, I actually thought it was a mostly satisfying conclusion).
Alan, you haven’t said why they PULLED it. Do they have something better to run for five weeks, or could they not air the remaining (i.e. bought and paid for) eps. It makes zero sense.
They pulled it because the ratings were godawful. No idea what they’re replacing it with.
Movies about giant mutant octopuses.
Wrasslin’
Mansquito: The Miniseries.
I would watch a Mansquito miniseries. I sat all the way through SHARKTOPUS! after all.
Maybe they are over the experiment to mainstream sci fi. Maybe they are ready to change the name back to its original spelling and bring out the mutant monster movies with a vengeance.
@ boricuaintexas – what makes you think they’ve given UP the mutant monster movies??! It isn’t the mainstreaming Sci-fi that’s the problem, it’s that SyFy, Moore, and Eick share equal blame for bungling this show. Really: they could have made the focus the contrast between spoiled-brat Zoe versus Willie Adama learning to be the guy who becomes the hero of the quadrant and savior of humanity’s remnant, or the contrast between mercenary techno-geek Greystone versus unwilling mobster becoming crusading civil rights attorney Joseph Adama, thus giving us someone to care about — but Caprica was NONE of those things, it wasted some really great actors by giving them nothing worthwhile to work with, **AND** it was mismanaged on the schedule as well. Face it: They ALL flunked. And if SyFy ever wants to get better ratings, it damned well **better** start programming beyond the fanboys’ tastes and include more thoughtful sci-fi and speculative fiction besides the fantasy horse manure. I’m fed UP with crap like Sharktopus!!!!! Why do I have to wait for BBC to develop good science fiction TV shen SyFy shouldbe doing it?!? So *there.*
I really thought this show had a lot of potential when it was first announced and I stuck with it throughout the first season even with some of it slow points and awkward moments. But this second season did not start off well, it was even slower than before and had even less interesting action. Real bummer that they couldn’t figure out how to properly manipulate the characters and the story.
I think the most fundamental problem was that the show sprawled its narrative. We’d spend an entire episode in New Cap City, then not see it in any major way for several episodes. We’d be watching the characters on Caprica, then be tossed into New Cap City for an episode. Then we’d spend an episode buried in the STO. Zoe’s avatar crashed in the mid-season finale, and we didn’t see her again for several episodes. Any time the show might have started to build interest in a narrative, it would switch gears. And all of the narratives were loosely connected, but not in a way that made me happy to see the focus shift from (1) Graystone’s corporate world to (2) Adama’s gangster world to (3) the STO and teens to (4) the culture of New Cap City. Ultimately this show tried to do too much at the expense of doing anything well.
On top of that it was fairly bleak and slow. These were particularly bad choices if the show’s narrative was going to wander all over the place, as it just made it unpleasant to watch.
Too bad — the scenes between Zoe and Daniel Graystone were great.
I dont see how people can give out bout the BSG finale or season 4 for that matter, it was genius.
I watched throughout the first half of the season and a little bit of the second (episodes languished on my DVR). It had flashes of near greatness but ultimately it was just boring.
I really disliked the BSG finale but it wasn’t the spirituality that bugged me; it was that the spirituality was used as a crutch because the writers couldn’t think of anything better and then they were smug about it.
Caprica didn’t have that problem. The mystical aspects weren’t a crutch, they were just tedious. I also hated the whole New Cap City aspect. Watching someone else play a video game is not good television (Starcade being the exception to that of course :-). But the stuff with Zoe and Daniel was compelling. There just needed to be more than that.
So say we all!
OK, I loved the finale. Cried my eyes out. The problem with this show is 1) Prequels suck. 2) It wasn’t epic enough. 3) It was boring.
That just about did it.
Matt. I’ve seen your similar comments in another BSG thread so let me weigh with my thoughts.
I am also a card-carrying disgruntled BSG fan. Your points about the religious theme being in the show since the beginning are correct. But that is not why I was unhappy with the series.
For me, cracks started to form on BSG around the end of season 2 with the New Caprica storyline. It began to become clear that RDM wasn’t really sure what he wanted to do or where he was leading his characters. He alluded to that many times in his podcasts. That they were taking risks and all that and hoped that it would pay off. This is when I started to think they were making it up as they went along.
There just seemed to be no plan for the series and things were brought up and used or discarded. For example, Fat Apollo, Rosalyn being cured and then getting cancer again, Colonel Tigh being all screwed up after New Caprica and then one day all better.
I remember RDM saying that when Adama was shot at the end of season 1 that he wanted it to mean something. That Adama was going to take a while to heal and that getting shot was a big deal. Eventually Adama came back. The Apollo was shot in an episode by Starbuck and the next week he’s fine. I thought being shot was a big deal?
Speaking of Apollo, remember when they were taking out the resurrection ship and he was stranded in space and seemed ready to die – seemingly from something he witnessed? What was it? Did he see himself on the resurrection ship and realize he was a cylon? They showed flashbacks of him floating in the water calmly by himself. What did this have to do with anything?
And Rosalyn. She was cured by Cylon blood and then RDM decides one day that she has cancer again. I distinctly remember that in a podcast and thinking WTF! Why didn’t they try and cure her again?
That’s why i was disgruntled and disappointed. The constant moving around of characters like they were chess pieces to see how they would react.
Why should I care about the show when RDM doesn’t and has moved on mentally to other projects?
I hated the ending of Lost but at least Darlton cared about his characters and story.
As for Caprica, I won’t miss it. I watched the pilot and a few episodes but it didn’t grab me. Plus I’m giving anything RDM is involved with a wide berth until I hear overwhelming good reviews.
When Lee was shot, a doctor was available to him almost immediately (in comparative timeframe), not so with Bill, as the fleet was missing for quite awhile. Bill was also about 30 to 40 years older than Lee.
Think about it this way: if you are 60 years old, and it takes you 10 minutes to get out of bed after 9 hours of sleep, while as a 25 year old, you could hop up as soon as the alarm rings after an all-night bender and 4 hours of sleep, how do YOU think getting shot would affect a 60 year old and a 25 year old?
Besides that, I don’t believe they were shot in the same place on the body. With Lee, it was an issue of shock and blood loss, with Bill, it was an issue of being shot twice in the chest, with all of those vital organs in the path of the bullets.
Also, Bill’s chest was cracked open and he had major surgery performed on him. Lee had the bullet removed and was pached-up fairly easily. Ask someone who’s had open heart surgery how easily it is to come back from that, as opposed to someone who gets shot in the shoulder.
BIG difference dude.
As to your second, that makes absolutely no frakking sense, pardon my incredulity.
He was ready to”die” because of what he saw? WHAT? Dude, you’re either inferring something that no one else is, you remember the episode wrong, or you were enebriated when you watched it. ;-) I have Resurrection Ship, Part 2 on iTunes, and I’m not seeing the same thing you are.
He was ready to die because he had made peace with himself dying while he was floating out there. He KNEW he was going to die, and it was okay. It’s kinda like how a family member gets cancer, and they decide, after the bargaining and anger and grief and all that, they decide, okay, I’m going to die, and make peace with it? That’s what Lee did. Nowhere did he ever mention he “saw” something and decided he wanted to die.
As for the floating in water, the dude was delirious, he was low on oxygen, which causes delusions… it’s metaphorical for his situation.
As for Roslyn, she was cured by EMBRYONIC Cylon-Human Hybrid blood… specifically, the episode in question was analogous to the stem cell debate in the United States at the time (and still going on now).
So if Roslyn is cured by embryonic blood from a Cylon-Human Hybrid, she cannot be cured that way again. Hera is no longer in the womb. So when her cancer reoccurred, as it happens a lot in actual life, unfortunately, there was no cure for her this time.
And again, you forget… Pythia prophesies that the will be led to the promised land by a DYING LEADER.
So again, Roslin’s cancer coming back fits perfectly within the framework of the story and plot.
So I understand you have your reasons for being disappointed, but I easily refuted three you mentioned, in the context of character and plot.
I don’t begrudge someone not liking BSG. I have friends who refuse to watch it because of the concept, even though I know they’d love it, and I have friends who’ve watched it and don’t like it. Whatever, to each his own.
But the reasoning has to make sense, and your reasoning as it relates to some characters, that they change to fit the plot or story, does make sense on a very small level, but only, really, if you aren’t paying attention.
You could make a case that it’s that way for Lee (see Black Market) and that Lee is more of a “reactor” as opposed to a character. I could see that argument (though I’d argue against it) have some merit.
And in making this argument, you’ve put some thought in it. At least it’s not the “It’s stupid deus ex machina” argument that the majority of idiotic fanboys screamed after the Series Finale aired.
You make some good counter-arguements Matt and have picked up on details that I missed or had forgotten. I’ve watched the first two seasons a few times but have only seen the last few seasons once. I’ve watched Razor and The Plan as well.
Still, it doesn’t really change my feelings for the show. I still maintain that RDM and the writers were not doing as good a job in the final years as they were in the first. I don’t know if you’ve listened to the episode podcasts but the impression I’ve gotten was that there wasn’t an overarching plan for the show beyond the current season they were on. In fact I seem to recall that the Final Five was something of an afterthought rather than something they planned from the beginning.
I believe that when the mini-series was made that RDM knew what the whole story was. It just doesn’t seem that there was a plan for how to get there. If they had a 5 year plan for the show from the beginning with clearly defined season arcs then maybe things would have turned out better.
You mileage may vary. Obviously you’ve gotten more out of it than most. I certainly respect your opinion and thoughtful comments.
Mulderism…
I think you are absolutely correct.
Matt, the ending was “stupid deus ex machina” for several reasons. First, it’d become very clear that the bit from the very first opening credits about the Cylons (and writers) having “a plan” was b.s….or if they did have a plan, they’d long since discarded plans A through V and were on at least plan W. That the writers didn’t know where they were going with things was admitted to in interviews with Moore near the end of the series.
And that’s what made it “stupid deus ex machina” at the end. Not that it was “God”, but that it was pretty clear that they shoveled any plot threads and danglers they didn’t know how to otherwise resolve into deus ex machina in the original sense of the term; God comes prominently into the story as an active player for the first time and waves a hand and it’s all wrapped up. With proper build up, some, not all, things could’ve been resolved by “God”, but it came across as lazy writing instead.
As for dumping all the tech into the Sun, and apparently every single person with any authority going along with it, well, they might as well have just put a gun to their heads and pulled the trigger (and that’s pretty much what happened). I don’t care how emotionally exhausted these folk were; barring them all showing symptoms of serious clinical depression (which they weren’t), someone’s going to realize that permanently destroying all tech means they will all die fairly quickly and/or that they revert to hunter/gatherers with *none* of the comforts they were used to. Not gonna happen; someone’s going to like indoor plumbing and heating/air conditioning.
Mulderism,
I know it would be foolish to try and change your feeling. Usually, when it reaches a primal level like that, it’s pretty much set in stone.
As Rufus the 13th Apostle once wisely said, “It’s a lot easier to change an idea.”
Ideas and thoughts can be changed. Feelings and beliefs, well, people go to war over those.
The idea that the Colonials would abandon their technology, is again, Mr. Galloway, not at all suicidal or wrong.
Within the history of the show, THREE civilizations (two human, one wholly Cylon) had been destroyed by their technology.
All of this has happened before, and all of this has happened again.
The 30,000 human beings left have been through the annihilation of their race from technology they as a society created. They’d been through 9 months of space travel under constant and never-ending threat of THEIR annihilation from technology they as a society created. They spend a year free of that threat, but wary, on a crap heap of a planet. Then they spend four months occupied and in insurrection against that same technology they created. Then, it’s on the run again for a few more months until they find the paradise they’ve been running towards, only to find out that paradise was itself destroyed by its own technology, and oh, the people who used to live there were actually the original cylons who destroyed human civilization on Kobol, necessitating the FIRST human mass migration. So then it’s into space again, surrounded by technology, hunted by technology, never escaping technology…
… and you really think, given all of that feeling and knowledge about technology is man’s ultimate doom… EVERY TIME in the Cycle of Time, you don’t think the people wouldn’t be willing to give it up?
It’s not about comfort. It’s not about ease of living. It’s about SURVIVAL. It’s about breaking all this has happened before, and will happen again.
What I don’t understand is how so many miss that. You can’t think of yourself living your nice life with your laptop and free wi-fi at Panera Bread and your blu rays and your HDTV and your Acela train and your brilliant monuments to excess like sports stadiums and casinos and giant IMAX screens.
You have to put yourself in the shoes of these 30,000 people and what they’ve been through, and they knowledge they have.
It’s not far-fetched. It’s not suicidal. It’s elegant and beautiful, and it’s intelligent and self-aware.
Well, I think it tried to be elegant and beautiful. But I also think the reason so many people reacted negatively to it is that it’s not self-aware at all.
As presented, the Cycles weren’t broken. I think believing they were comes precisely from a mentality that can’t see beyond its laptop and free wi-fi at Panera Bread. The belief that technology is the problem is simply juvenile. We are the problem–consciousness is the problem. Consciousness creates the ability to conceive of a fully self-centered and potentially imaginary reality in our own head. That inevitably calls into existence “the Other.” The Other is simply whomever threatens that internal landscape. That is the pattern one sees over and over again throughout human history. That is the thematic core that Battlestar touched upon brilliantly at times.
That’s why so many perceive the finale as a brain-dead betrayal. The fundamental issue of consciousness, of existence itself? Oh, whatever, just try tinkering with some trivial genetic debris diluted to nothingness 150,000 years later and maybe that’ll fix it. Yeah, right. That’s as bad, if not worse, than any of the technbabble Star Trek has been criticized for at times. And what’s worse, we know it didn’t work. Our own history demonstrates savage objectification of the Other, even now. So when we invent those hypothetical robots Ron Moore seems so concerned about, they’re not going to have a good time no matter what pointless Plan some brain-dead fictional God is drooling over.
What works with the Other is learning. Understanding, and ultimately mutual forgiveness through realizing that we’re all caught in the same trap. Battlestar tried to touch on that, albeit poorly in Season 4, but the ending negates it altogether. The ending says you can run and hide from what you’ve done. You can be a coward blaming technology for your problems, can simply throw away the priceless lessons you learned from so much suffering, can commit mass suicide while frakking cave men and condemning your children in perpetuity to a life of desperate, helpless savagery that won’t even know how to articulate the trap in which it is caught. You can give up and commit suicide rather than face up to what you’ve done and try to build again. So I guess the answer to Adama’s question in the miniseries is that they didn’t deserve to survive, and they didn’t. I can accept that. I just wish I believed it was what Ron Moore and Company meant, rather than something they stumbled into through poor planning and execution.
Matt, yes it was about survival. And anyone with a brain would’ve realized 1) y’know, that year on New Caprica *with* tech sucked massively. 2) hey, none of us has experience living without tech. How are we going to get food, deal with illness and injuries, build shelter, etc. (not to mention that they apparently were going to scatter in small groups all over the world, reducing the gene pool in each location as well as manpower resources). Doing what they did was suicidal and stone stick stupid. And gee, what happened? They died out and left no trace of their existance.
Matt: I think you’re focusing excessively on an emotional argument.
Of course people would be delighted to get off those ships and live on a real planet. And whether they liked their technology or not, they would not have been able to sustain a level of technology suitable for either space travel or building sentient robots. That wasn’t the issue on the table. Basic survival was the issue.
As Tom Galloway notes, the mortality rates for what was presented would be horrific. That’s patently obvious to anyone with a brain who has ever worked with or lived in a sustenance culture. Realistically, the Colonials would have landed ships to form a core settlement that could thrive with basic support technologies such as irrigation, shelter construction, simple metal working, etc. They could have still frolicked in the grass all they wanted to while also being very survivable. They would have ultimately bottomed out into a late 1700s, early 1800s style existence with upgrades and done fine.
But the story required them to act in an insane manner to make its poetic point. That inevitably delegitimizes the point. If it wanted to make its poetic point, it should have ended with a big battle that left so few survivors they had no choice but to wash up on Earth as they were.
Well, obviously the Colonials had to embrace mass suicide as a means of ensuring a peaceful interlude of primitive savagery, after which a new civilization of humanity can inevitably develop technology and confront the exact same issue they did without the benefit of any of their hard-earned lessons. And if you can’t understand the logic of that, or the subtle beauty of dying from cholera while a hyena chews on your neck, then you just need a little more poetry in your soul.
Seriously, what a total mess of an ending. Thinking like that is why BSG’s ratings plummeted until SyFy wouldn’t guarantee a fifth season, forcing the conclusion in four. And Caprica showed about the same level of respect for plotting and coherence, which is why its dead.
Good riddance. I tried so hard to enjoy Caprica, but the whole enterprise just was going no where. Too many plot threads. A strange sense of the passage of time. I thought the initial premise of two different fathers looking for their daughters was interesting, and I was enjoying Stoltz as an evil Tony Stark, but everything else was a mess? Annoying monotheists? Incompetent terrorist teenage girls? Insane unbalanced doctor wife? Half-baked organized crime?
BSG had a great premise: survival of humanity. Caprica clearly had absolutely no idea where it was going. I’ll applaud the ambition, but how in the world did Moore successfully pitch this show?
Moore successfully pitched the show as a spinoff of BSG, and since BSG was SciFi’s big success story that was all that was needed. The fact that the show itself bore little resemblance to BSG went over SciFi’s head. BSG was Humanity in space fighitng robot invasion (that’s what brought people to BSG, that’s what mainly held people’s interest. The fact that the series ended up being more than that was a nice bonus). Caprica was about… Hell that i know. From the commercials I saw it looked like a poor attempt at doing Phillip K Dick style virtual reality/pseudo future film noir with no hint of potential action. I can’t see the core audience of BSG looking at the promotion of Caprica and being even remotely interested in it if it wasn’t BSG related and considering that i clearly wasn’t going to be all that related to the BSG series that connection was lost. Leaving a series that looked completely the opposite of the main draw to BSG. So ya of course the ratings weren’t good.
Caprica had a steady one million viewers in the first half season – varying by -24,000 / + 229,000. HH maintained a steady 0.2 above A18-49.
(Let’s exclude the series high first episode 1.4m down from the pilot’s 1.6m as an outlier.)
Caprica goes off air in March with an announced scheduled return of January 2011, a planned hiatus of ten months. In September, SyFy changes its mind. The premiere is rescheduled for October 5th, giving them less than two weeks to promote a new premiere date on a new night.
Caprica returns missing 214,000 viewers. Not only a series low but the largest single loss in the series. They never come back and the show continues to bleed 50,000 or so viewers with each subsequent episode.
Maybe emphasize the first possibility more strongly. The double whammy schedule change and the sudden unusual removal of remaining episodes are two consecutive last minute network decisions. There has to be some truth to the fact that managing a meager but steady audience could have been handled much better by the network. Not the whole truth, the reality that Caprica was the lowest rated drama hour on cable can’t be denied.
Stupid scheduling and insufficient marketing/insufficient time to remind people of a season being moved up have killed many a TV show. And yet, some forethought on both those points could have kept Caprica’s audience from deteriorating so precipitously. But that doesn’t excuse SyFy’s *first* big mistake: with a new show trying to grow an audience, NEVER wait a year — wait maybe three or four months, then bring it back for season 2 and solidify the viewership with adequate promotion time well in advance of the next season. USA Network knows how to do this with its spy-fi shows, and they own SyFy — so there *should* be someone with at least half a brain at SyFy who should have known never to put off season 2 for so long in the first place. But after that HUGE scheduling mistake, there’s plenty of blame to go around for other mistakes that just made it worse for Caprica.
BTW, the prime recent example of intentional death by lack of promotion by the network was the sh*tty way that ABC treated Defying Gravity. The whole sordid story about how ABC killed that show before it even began airing was told by one of the reviewers on Airlock Alpha. Makes you want to just line up the ABC programming execs and slap the crap out of all of them. Sheesh!!!! And SyFy is hardly better.
I’ll watch a show about women constantly moaning…as long as it’s porn.
… and the God thing I could have ignored… but a man who is our equivalent of Bill Gates — a man without enough bandwidth and storage space to support his patented virtual world — couldn’t be bothered to MAKE A FRAKKING BACKUP OF HIS DAUGHTER’S EMULATION? Really? No shit, REALLY???
That’s when they lost me. It’s plausible that the man-machine melding couldn’t be replicated, but a program copied only once on a CAPRICA-USB drive? The most important program of his life? With no handwavium about why a backup didn’t cross his mind? I’m still pissed about that.
(*with* enough bandwidth…. sheesh.)
Absolutely!!! They must have thought we were too stupid to notice. *Never* insult your audience’s intelligence like that! Kiss of death.
I don’t understand why science fiction franchises keep trying to make prequels. It didn’t work for Star Wars, it didn’t work with Star Trek, and it didn’t work here.
It’s all my fault. I could not get motivated to start watching this dreck again this month.
Mad Men can be one of the most depressing shows on tv, but it often has a great deal of humor. Caprica had very little joy to balance out its dark content, and it became chore to sit through.
“not all fans hated it” — Disappointing to think that this is really how the Lost series finale is going to be remembered.
I hated the BSG finale (not as much as I hated the S6/Finale of Lost), but that wasn’t enough to stop me from watching Caprica. I’m afraid the “it just wasn’t very good” reasoning is what I would go with. I know that a TV series needs to keep things open-ended, but the plots just never seemed to be moving forward with any purpose. There needed to be a lot more emphasis on the Cylons and their development because somehow in 50 years they go from a DARPA research project to an army that humanity has to defeat/hold off once to a killer invasion force with their own religious mythology. We all know that is coming and so all the debates about Tauron vs. Caprica and monothesim vs. polytheism are pointless in the face of that impending doom.
Syfy already has a pretty good Battlestar sequel in Stargate Universe, with its air of foreboding, the naked tension between civilians and military aboard ship, and the ambiguous moralities and questionable choices of major characters. SGU may not suit the Stargate crowd too well, but it’s a natural fit for those who enjoyed the complexities of BSG. At my house, it’s known as Stargate Galactica.
I was a huge fan of BSG but hated the last season and half of the show/finale and never gave Caprica a chance, doesn’t look like I missed much.
I was a huge BSG fan, but I’m also a soap opera watcher. If they wanted soap opera, they failed miserably. The STO stuff was boring and laughable. Anything with Amanda made me want to fast forward. What I liked the most was the Tauron stuff: the Adamas and gangsters (look to General Hospital for gangster stories). Fans want drama and robots plus explosions they don’t want endless exposition on religion or whiny teenagers. Plus, they didn’t have the Bamber factor. Where was the hot guy? Maybe more Sasha Roiz would’ve done it, and Sam Adama was a great character.
I was, and continue to be a die-hard BSG fan, who LOVED the finale, honestly thought it was world’s better than “LOST”‘s, and better than any fan could have expected.
However, the reason I liked BSG had nothing to do with the allegory or social commentary. It had to do with the strength of the characters and the depiction of the military.
The vast majority of the fellow BSG fans I know were drawn in by Bill Adama and the depiction of the colonial fleet. Unlikable leads, an uninteresting story crawling at a snail’s pace and a lack of any compelling characters combined to make me completely stop caring about Caprica.
What a shame that was such a good soap opera for teenie girls. LOL and good riddance! I think the scyfy channle should put more sports amd soap operas on their channel
(because they obviously have no real love for sci fi any more!)
Its like the History channel showing As the world turns.
lets face it. the acting sucked.
if they wanted to be dallas wouldnt they have got a better actress than paula malcomsen? she can do one thing well. the inner rage thing. shes not a female beautiful bitch lead of a show.