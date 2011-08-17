‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 1’: Who’s the boss?

Senior Television Writer
08.17.11 23 Comments

I already offered up my review of BBC America’s “The Hour,” along with an interview with creator Abi Morgan. We’ll see how the episode-by-episode reviews for this will work over the rest of the 6-episode run, but for now, I’m just going to say that the premiere was definitely the weakest of the 4 I’ve seen, but still interesting for the work by Ben Whishaw, Romola Garai and Dominic West. 

Keeping in mind that the No Spoilers policy around here includes anything that has yet to air in the US – meaning discussion of the later episodes that have already aired in the UK is off-limits and will be deleted – what did everybody else think of the premiere?

Around The Web

TAGSAbi MorganALAN SEPINWALLBEN WHISHAWDOMINIC WESTROMOLA GARAITHE HOUR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP