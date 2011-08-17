‘The Hour’ – ‘Episode 1’: Who’s the boss?

I already offered up my review of BBC America’s “The Hour,” along with an interview with creator Abi Morgan. We’ll see how the episode-by-episode reviews for this will work over the rest of the 6-episode run, but for now, I’m just going to say that the premiere was definitely the weakest of the 4 I’ve seen, but still interesting for the work by Ben Whishaw, Romola Garai and Dominic West.

Keeping in mind that the No Spoilers policy around here includes anything that has yet to air in the US – meaning discussion of the later episodes that have already aired in the UK is off-limits and will be deleted – what did everybody else think of the premiere?