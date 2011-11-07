The Morning Round-Up: ‘Pan Am’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’

It’s time for another morning round-up, in which I have brief thoughts on the most recent episodes of “Pan Am” and “Once Upon a Time,” coming up just as soon as I borrow your uniform…
“Pan Am” seems to have established a character hierarchy, wherein at least one, if not both, of the Cameron sisters is featured prominently each week, and the other characters rotate in and out depending on room. In some ways, this can be good, as Christina Ricci has been surprisingly terrible so far (for someone who’s been acting as long as she has, she should know she doesn’t have to try nearly as hard as she so clearly is) and Dean is largely a snore. In others – mainly the way that Colette has been so minimized since the Berlin episode – it’s frustrating. That’s the challenge with doing an ensemble show like this, especially since stories where more than two characters interact have so far been rare.
Last night’s episode tried to tackle a pair of big issues, with Laura battling both racism and her own unexpected attraction to Joe, and Kate being confronted by the cold, deadly stakes of the spy game she’s started to play. Both had trouble shaking the notion that they were about something Important, but the Laura story at least had good chemistry between Margot Robbie and Gaius Charles(*). As for the Kate stuff with Goran Visjnic, I understand why the show is making her into more of a full-fledged spy rather than just a courier – there are many more stories to tell if she’s doing things beyond observing passengers or passing documents along – but the presentation so far seems really clumsy and implausible. I almost wish they had picked up the series with Kate already well into this new side career and very good at it; we might still question why the CIA might have recruited her, but not for very long once it became clear she has a gift and doesn’t keep stumbling around or seeming horrified at the everyday implications of the job. Maybe there’s less dramatic conflict there, but it also seems less flimsy.
(*) Who has some time on his hands ever since NBC replaced him with Katharine McPhee in “Smash: The Brian Williams story.” Also, will he ever be able to play another character who talks about his mother without everyone immediately picturing Mama Smash?
Meanwhile, last night’s “Once Upon a Time” was one of the two episodes ABC made available for critics before the series premiered, so I factored it into my original review of the show. Based on both the ratings and the reaction around here to the premiere, a lot of people like it, but I’m finding both the characters and the larger story fairly thin so far. Also, while a lot of critics have said they’d prefer it if the show took place predominantly in the real world, this was the first episode of the three that have aired where I found myself much more engaged by what was going on in the fairy tale world, with the revisionist take on Snow White’s first meeting with Prince Charming. At least in the fairy tale scenes, Snow White is a character with some spark and inner life, where in the real world she’s just a puppet of whatever it is the evil queen is up to.
What did everybody else think of both? Are you happy with how “Pan Am” is (or isn’t) evolving? Three episodes in, are you still enchanted with “Once Upon a Time”?
I thought Gaius Charles had given up acting to go into the seminary. Either way, it was nice to have him back on TV if only for one episode. And never stop the “Smash” jokes Alan.
This might be a weak reason to like a show, but I think “Once” is a perfect fit for a Sunday night. Not too in-depth, not too fluffy. I do find myself wanting to see how it all unfolds.
Once is one of the few primetime broadcast shows that I can watch with my kids and enjoy. For me, the “good guys” need a win against the Evil Queen Mayor soon, even if it’s a small one. She’s trumping them at every turn and that won’t be enjoyable for much longer.
Hey, clock started, Charming woke up, her kid hates her and is working against her (but it’d be awfully tough to re-kill “Henry”), and it’s all beginning to spin out of control for Evil Queen Mayor. She’s patching as fast as she can, but she sees the writing on the wall. If she wasn’t presented as so one-dimensionally evil, I might even feel a twinge of sympathy for her situation.
I wish she *wasn’t* presented as so one-dimensionally evil. That’s my biggest complaint about this show.
This episode of “Once Upon a Time” was easily the weakest of the three episodes. I agree that Snow White is so much better in fantasy land than in reality. They need a better Big, Bad Wolf. And, worst of all, not enough Rumpelstiltskin.
Are you referring to the sheriff? I don’t think he’s the Wolf, a la Fables. I think he’s the Huntsman.
I’m guessing the Wolf is the David Anders’doctor.
Aky, I thought the same thing when I saw David Anders! Perfect. I pray to the TV gods that you are right.
C me too. Luv Anders bad and malicious bad guys he he
I’m really enjoying OUT. I’m not sure how long they can sustain it, but for now it’s enjoyable. I think my only quibble would be the casting of the Evil Queen. Lana Parrilla is a perfectly fine actress, but I think that role would have been better suited for someone bigger (see Madeleine Stowe on Revenge.)
I’ve tried to like Pan Am, but I just find it laughably stupid. When Kate was asked to “turn” Goran Visjnic’s character I literally laughed out loud. She’s a stewardess with no CIA training and they’re having her recruit assets now? Give me a break. I also find the Laura character too precious by about half. Last week, in particular, it was groan inducing as she was *shocked* to discover that South American street vendors are less than reputable and that someone might actually *gasp* lie to get ahead in their job. On the latter, her resentment towards Christina Ricci was particularly ridiculous given that she only got her job because someone took a pretty picture of her and not because she’d actually put in an ounce of work to get where she is.
They’re STEWARDESSES, for heaven’s sake! We’re not talking about Mensa members here. The only one of them who’s supposed to be smart enough to Phi Beta Kappa her way through college is Maggie, yet they’ve made a cartoon hybrid rebel-party girl out of her without giving her any other direction in which to grow as a character. Trying to get Kate to turn a target into an asset was just wildly unbelievable, even for that era. Laura and Kate are still, despite their limited travels so far, unbearably naive. I could see that if they were still flying routs from, say, Dallas to Davenpoit, but this is getting silly even for the early ’60s. Colette seems like the only one of the four gals with her head on straight, and even her the writers had to mock with that Berlin episode. It may be an unconscious agenda on their part, but it seems like the writers really don’t want to give us much about any of the gals to like. I was hoping for so much more — perhaps episodes of what exotic corner of the world the sometimes glamorous passengers were headed to and why, just something more than we’ve bee given so far. And yet, I think I’m sticking around just to remind myself of how much more gracious flying used to be and wishing I’d flown and traveled back then, instead of now. I’ll bet a lot of viewers really had that in mind, and it’s a shame the show doesn’t take advantage of that.
Alan,
Loved the joke about Gaius Charles being replaced by Kat McPhee.
I miss Mama Smash!
I thought Pan-Am episode was pretty good tonight, but I think the actress playing Kate is miscast. She is not a strong enough actress what she is asked to play and it probably would have been smarter to have Karine Vanasse (who is a much stronger actor) to play Kate’s role and have the actor playing Kate doing Colette.
Bad casting decision IMHO
I have to disagree .. I think Kate is the best actress on the show, followed by Colette. Funny how everyone knit picks about details, but complains when this actress plays her role as if she really was just swept into the world on the C.I.A. Anyone would be nervous, but you all want to see her super tough immediately. I don’t get it.
She comes across very strong to me. And both her and Colette are the two that come across with the most intelligence
FTR, there was a reason she was cast in this role an the obvious lead .. Do some Kelli Garner research !!
I enjoy OUAT more than I thought I would. The story is basic but there is a lot going on. They have a lot of balls in the air trying to incorporate many different fairy tales, put a new twist on them while also remaining true to them and maintaining a good present day/fairy tale balance. It’s not heavy material but given the amount of source material to draw from, I don’t think it’s thin.
It’s fluff, but with the right amount of “bad” to keep it interesting, especially with Mr. Gold who has the potential to be that character that will keep everyone, both “good” characters and “evil” characters guessing.
I know it sounds a bit lame but it’s the kind of show that I find puts a smile on my face. I usually save it to watch after Homeland. I don’t know how long I’ll be invested but I think it hits the note it wants to hit.
Pan Am, on the other hand, I’ve had to give up on. I want to love it but it’s too uneven and not quite accomplishing what I think it wants to be. To me, it seems like they were more in love with the concept of the show and just threw in people to fill the space.
Agreed OUAT makes a fine balance to Homeland. In fact, the juxtaposition makes me forgive some of the broadness. I’m a big fan of hyper-realism, but too much of anything is a drag…
Not exactly enchanted, but my enjoyment of Once Upon a Time leaves me pondering TV in general. I realize this series is no Breaking Bad. Far less skill and care goes into it, and there are conspicuous seams and holes. I notice them all. Yet I’m entertained by the show. Does this make it a guilty pleasure?
Only if Breaking Bad ISN’T a guilty pleasure. Does BB inspire me in some deep way, like a great painting or novel or symphony? I don’t really think so. I think it mostly just entertains me. And if that’s the point, then the value of a show isn’t determined by the number of plot holes and flaws (and, yeah, I realize that doesn’t leave a critic much room for a critic!).
Also, Alan, I disagree that real-world Snow White is just a puppet. Her DNA’s obviously all there, she just hasn’t found a channel to express it. That’s dramatically interesting to me, and perhaps will be to you, too, if the actress settles into the role and the writers drill a little deeper. Fortunately, that does seem to be where this is going. I mean, they’re not just going to wake up and live happily ever after anytime soon. This is clearly going to be a show about the slow and fitful process of awakening to one’s connection and expression. If they do it right, this presents issues at least as deep as, say, Breaking Bad.
Yeah, I am definitely still loving Once Upon a Time. It really hits the spot for me on a Sunday night. Is it like “Breaking Bad” or even as good as “Lost”? No. But it’s a fun TV show to watch and I look forward to it.
I like both Pan Am and Once Upon A Time, and I make the time to watch both. I can do without DH. They need to move Pan Am up to 9pm so I can watch my two faves back to back lol
Pan Am, a show I love, definitely should be in an earlier time slot. Agree completely, 100 per cent, with you.
If Pan Am wanted to do a Very Special Episode about racism in the 60s, they should have finally done a story about the guy in the cockpit. The Joe story was poorly done (Gaius Charles did a nice job with bad material).
Overall, though, it’s a pleasant show, not great, not awful. The writers are too in love with flashbacks (there was no need for them in yesterday’s episode. The stories should have been told linearly) and the ensemble is too big for them. If the ratings keep it around for a season, it will probably remain entertaining enough.
I agree that the racism story felt too “very special episode” -ish. Mad Men does so well at showing racism much more subtly, but doesn’t do it consistently enough (in my opinion). This, to me, was almost the opposite problem, imported for just one episode in a sort of self-righteous way, and allows all viewers to feel like “yeah, that was so bad back then, how wonderfully evolved we are today” (as if racism has been vanquished). I am glad that they are dealing with the issue, but it could have been done in a less on-the-nose, melodramatic, predictable and convenient way. That said, I did get sucked in emotionally by this ep, particularly Kate’s goodbye in the airport. Unrealistic, certainly and somewhat cliched, and in reality this guy would not live long, but, I’m guessing, in the show, he will. Still, that story line had me.
I admit it was melodramatic and a bit cartoonish. While I certainly believe a racist super would force a tenant to kick out a black guest in 1961 and that a gang of angry racist youths would attack an interracial couple in 1961 having both of those things happen, one directly after the other, is unbelievable outside the confines of an after school special.
Still I’m willing to accept both events because they serve a purpose to the story (not just making you see the evils of racism and feel bad for Joe.) They forced them to spend time together and Laura to confront prejudice head on so she could face her own prejudice. But I would’ve liked to see further exploration of that prejudice besides locking her door and not kissing him on the plane (which wouldn’t have been okay for reasons having nothing to do with race.) It’d have been nice to see more of how her prejudice (which is learned and conditioned) conflicted with her attraction (which is more chemical and compulsive.) They could have done this had they lost the assault altogether, but Joe getting beat up put them both in an emotional state and allowed for them to hook up quicker than these two characters naturally would have (given the era.)
Though I’d even be okay with that if I couldn’t see the writing on the wall in this story. I know something horrible’s gonna happen to Joe (I was half sure he’d get arrested and blamed for the assault, which there’s still time for.) This’ll allow for another heart-rending aesop about the evils of racism, give Margot Robbie a chance to play distraught, and send Laura into the arms of Dean which we know is going to happen.
Uhm, Ted not Dean. Obviously.
Alan, did you watch the Pan Am For Dummies youtube video?
[www.youtube.com]
On the next episode of Firewall Iceberg, you should touch the subject of network executives noting pilots to the point of them being unintelligent, bland and not very interesting.
This is a subject you should talk about.
Still intrigued by Once Upon a Time. Still lulled to sleep by Pan Am.
I find Once Upon a Time fascinating in that there are parts I love and parts that make me want to hit my head against the wall. I like Jennifer Morrison’s character and for the most part the queen. I think Rumplestiltskin is great in both the fairy tale world and real world. I think you’re right in that the characters who have an idea of what’s going on are more interesting than those who don’t – Ginnefer Goodwin is rather blah in the real world. But I’m really liking some of the story lines in fantasy world – I think they’re providing interesting depth for all of the characters. At the same time, the special effects and costumes are so lame! Come on, even Twilight had better effects than this, and I rank it as one of my top comedies because of how bad the effects were. My other main complaint is that some of the writing is veering toward cheesey. I expect better from former Lost peeps. I think if they just toned down trying to imitate Disney’s version of these characters and spruced up the writing, I’d be fairly happy with the show overall.
BTW, did anyone else giggle when the little kid said, “We have to go back!” I like to think that was a shout-out to Lost fans, even if it really wasn’t.
What? No mention of Giancarlo Esposito? It was weirdly enjoyable seeing Gus Fringo in the character of one so obsequious!
