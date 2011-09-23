‘The Office’ – ‘The List’: Winners and losers

“The Office” is back, with James Spader as the new CEO and a new branch manager, and I have a review of the season premiere coming up just as soon as I agree with your analysis of Elmo…
I was very happy when “The Office” producers chose Spader as the new boss, as he made by far the strongest, funniest impression in last season’s finale. But it was unclear whether the sheer insanity that made his job interview so funny would be sustainable as an ongoing character. If “The List” is any indication, Paul Lieberstein and company have decided to tone him down a bit from the charismatic lunatic he was in “Job Search,” and while that may be a wise decision for however many years the show has left(*), it definitely made Robert California a much less funny character.
(*) And I’ll head off the usual “NBC should just cancel this show without Carell” rhetoric by once again reminding you that it’s the only NBC comedy that is a genuine, standalone hit, and a network that is buried deep in fourth place cannot afford to cancel hits. Period. I’d wager the show’s got, at minimum, one more season after this one, and we’ll see about the rest depending on how the numbers hold up.
And I think even the eccentric, inscrutable but not ridiculous version of California can work as an engine for comedy in seeing how people react to him, but it didn’t work out incredibly well here. Where “The List” was funny was mostly on the edges(**) – the montage of Dwight dealing with the planking menace, Pam crying at the dog video – while the story of Robert’s list wasn’t particularly amusing.
(**) Though not all those marginal gags worked. Stanley Hudson would never, ever, be interested in coming up with his own catchphrase and/or running gag. He wants to clock in and clock out with a minimum of hassle and interaction with his co-workers, and the show has managed to make that funny for a very long time. He is not the “and shove it up your butt!” guy.
Part of the problem may be the choice of Andy as the new branch manager. I like Ed Helms, and I understand that “The Hangover” movies have made him the biggest star in the returning cast, but the Nard Dog has always had a little too much Michael Scott in him with his pathological need to be liked, even if that manifests itself in different ways. I really liked the way John Krasinski played off of Spader in the finale and would have liked to see Jim be the one who has to directly deal with the strange new boss (even this milder version of him), and I think that could have felt fresh.
But this story fell a little flat, at least up until Andy went in to confront Robert and stand up for the losers. It wasn’t a funny scene, but it was sweet and felt genuine, in the way that made the show’s early days feel special even if Michael was acting way too over-the-top that week. Similarly, Pam’s reaction to Jim’s own version of the list was a really nice moment for those two.
That “The Office” can still hit the emotional beats right is a reassuring sign. But this was a modest beginning overall to the Robert California era.
What did everybody else think?
Kevin’s robotic “WARNING, WARNING” had me rolling.
How about his mention that everyone who had pegged him as a loser (“my doctors”) was wrong?
Agreed. The warning thing was great. Also, I liked the fact that Meredith was planking beneath the mens’ urinals. Perfect place for her character. And when Dwight attacked and bonked Meredith and Kelly’s heads together, I thought that was hilarious. I actually thought it was a pretty strong episode, and feel like there’s more room to grow Andy’s character as manager than there would have been with Dwight or Jim. Good TV, I thought.
The show could not have been more disappointing. It is a shadow of it’s former self. All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, since there is more money to be made, the producers have decided not to do the right thing and go out gracefully. They’ve opted to eek out another
season of woefully bad/unfunny writing. Some fans will continue to watch, no matter how terrible it is, because they love the show. It’s like keeping a beloved relative on life support, even though pulling the plug would be the better choice. Let’s hope this is the last season, as these episodes add nothing to the legacy of this once great show.
It seems to me, hhhk20, that you had already decided this show was dead long before you saw the latest episode. Your negativity regarding the show is so palpable that I imagine it would be near impossible for you to find any redeeming qualities in the new episodes if you are going into them with that pessimistic attitude.
It’s kind of like what Yoda said in Empire Strikes Back when Luke was preparing to go into that dark side cave. When Luke asks Yoda what he’ll find in the cave, the little green dude sagely replies, “ONLY WHAT YOU TAKE WITH YOU.” I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that. If you go into a situation expecting it to be negative, you can be most assured that negativity is exactly what you’ll find. BUT if you choose against all temptations to be positive, you will just possibly discover something pretty satisfying.
There have been more positive reviews of this new episode than negative ones. THAT alone is quite promising considering the challenges this new season faced in moving on without Michael Scott. I truly believe they’re doing the best job they can with what they have to work with (which is a LOT of talent). I really hope this season’s future episodes proved your initial assumption wrong. Personally, I think this great show still has some fight left in it! ;)
Agree, pretty much, although I think I found Spader a bit funnier than you–his conversation w/Erin felt like his scenes in the finale.
I was thinking last year that (apart from the business motivation) it would have been better for the show to end, but I found myself happy just to see everyone in the office for another 22 minutes. So I’m glad it’s back.
Yeah, not great but certainly an enjoyable premiere.
Of course, after enduring the nightmare “comedy” premieres that were 2 and 1/2 Men, New Girl, 2 Broke Girls, Big Bang Theory, HIMYM (it’s so dull now) and the abysmal Whitney, they could have completely phoned it in and it would have been preferable to any of those.
I really do hope they’re setting up an Andy flameout that will put Jim in charge, though there are plenty of problems with that, Jim supervising his wife, for one. But who knows, maybe I’m missing the comic potential of that. Another good reason to eventually make Jim the boss — it would make perfect sense that just as soon as they name an actual boss with a clue that the company (and the show) would die.
f Dwight’s flameout didn’t put Jim in charge, nothing will. That ship has sailed. I thought this was a pretty good episode, although my expectations are lower than they used to be.
I hoping that Jim has to be the power behind the throne when Andy screws up.
LOL That’s a very good point there, Col Bat! In some ways, I think Jim as always been and probably always will be the true power behind the throne. And I must say he performs that niche very effectively. :)
I was not expecting much but I thought the Dwight gags were great. I laughed heartily at him attacking Meredith with the fire extinguisher and dropping the paper on the guy’s head in the warehouse.
That last bit with Pam finding Jim’s list was downright infuriating. It reveals how the writers’ ideal romance is incredibly juvenile.
Infuriating? Seemed sweet to me.
I’m with you here Sweetness. There was no reason for Jim to do this, no set-up. Felt like I was watching terrible fan fiction.
I don’t understand “infuriating” or “terrible fan fiction.” Pam was clearly emotional and was having a bad day, and he did something goofy to cheer her up. For a show where characters sometimes drift OUT-of-character for the sake of a joke, this seemed very “Jim.”
Yeah, sorry sweetness, but I disagree with you 150%. That was a very JIM stunt, and it incorporated the theme of the episode in it. I enjoyed Jim and Pam’s chemistry more in this episode than I did most of last season’s combined. It was, honestly, very sweet and right up their ally. Not quite sure how someone could be infuriated by that, but oh well . . .
What I found to be infuriating wasn’t the list itself, but the presentation. Had they let it go as a wordless moment — doesn’t it feel like they might have? — it would have felt like s private thing. Instead it gets framed and blathered about for a solid minute. Hamfisted.
I just wish they would stop it with the tags at the end. Often there’s a really nice ending to the overall story and then they had to tack on a tag after just having ended it elegantly.
I feel like my standards are lowering as there are so few comedies I watch anymore. I thought it was an okay episode with a few decent laughs. I don’t mind Andy in charge, but your points are valid and I agree that Stanley new verbal tic seemed out of place. I was also surprised how casually they treated Angela’s pregnancy considering the ongoing “outing” of her husband by Oscar (was she even married last season?) I’m wondering if Spader will be in every episode – I know they established that he’ll be splitting his time between Fla and Scranton, but they could easily make every episode based around his Scranton visits.
Paul Lieberstein said he’ll be in 15 episodes:
[www.hitfix.com]
I was amused at Stanley’s catchphrase. While it’s clearly not in keeping with his established character, I think one of the things long-running shows sometimes do is create some latitude in regards to their characters. Ryan, for example, simply exists to be funny, independent of whether his lines/actions fit with his past characterization. There’s an artistic license that goes on this many years in.
Angela is obviously not pregnant, but wearing a prosthesis and faking it.
No, Angela IS pregnant . . . with Dwight’s baby! ;)
Am I really the only one who sees crystal clear where this storyline is headed? Can’t believe that!
I disagree with you. I think Andy has just “enough” Michael Scott in him to not be such a stark diversion in the storyline. I had actually guessed Dwight would be named and I don’t know if I could keep up with his constant medieval management techniques. I also am happy Spader is getting a more hands on role than Kathy Bates had.
Maybe it was just me wanting to like it, but I really enjoyed the episode last night. The only thing missing was a little more Creed and I would have enjoyed Oscar’s comment about Angela being pregnant by THE SENATOR.
Everything that Andy did this episode felt as though it was written for Michael. Were those two characters always this similar? And what’s Gabe still doing around?
Agreed about Gabe. I was shocked that he was still there…not so shocked about him being the only “loser” on Andy’s list.
I honestly feel like Gabe is one of the worst characters on TV. Didn’t like him from the start, and was so happy they seemed like they were getting rid of him. OH well, at least his screen time was cut back.
Gabe:Andy::Toby:Michael
Yep, Gabe is a useless, unfunny character.
Also, I always thought Andy was too Michael Scott, even from the beginning. Which is why originally I was happy that it looked like he was leaving…but then he came back. So to me, putting Andy as boss is the least interesting thing they could have done, it’s going to just be the same old show (which I’m sure the network is happy about).
First of all, I’m thrilled about Andy’s promotion. Secondly, I agree that Gabe is a generally dull character. However, he may actually have a better role to play now as Andy’s version of Toby. As for Toby, however, I’m kind of concerned about what his new niche on the show will be.
Also, where is Jordan?
Jordan’s gone. Lieberstein mentioned it in the interview I linked to elsewhere in the comments.
Oh. Thanks for the info, sepinwall. I wasn’t really a huge fan of hers or anything, but she just sort of seemed to disappear as if she had never been there. Oh, well.
Agreed 100% re: Stanley. All I could think was someone’s trying to turn one of the black guys into Arnold Jackson.
I didn’t have a problem with Stanley because maybe Stanley isn’t into catchphrases, but “shove it up your butt” is pretty much his philosophy in life, and he’s willing to laugh at people and be disrespectful, so it seems pretty in character overall.
I’m willing to bet a lot of money we never hear Stanley’s catch phrase again.
And I’m willing to bet you’re gonna win that bet! ;)
I thought Spader was average. He had me disliking his approach until the “Winners: Prove me right, Losers: Prove me wrong” line. Even Pam was reasonably impressed by his “logic.”
Andy owned this episode because of how he stood up to Robert twice: once with his own list (everyone has good qualities) and once at the end when he demanded Robert to clear things up about the list. Andy now has everyone’s respect, as you could tell by everyone saying good night to him as they left for the day.
Did you notice how Robert California smiled approvingly as Andy exited the conference room after he challenged the new CEO? He set Andy up…and Andrew passed the test!
Ditto that, Sophie! You hit the nail on the head! :)
I thought it was a great episode. My criteria: my wife and I laughed at it the whole way through.
This kind of felt like a pilot for the post-Carell office, so I’m willing to cut it some slack even though it was far from perfect. Still some good stuff in it though.
I enjoyed the evolution of Andy as manager and how slyly Robert California motivated the crew. That amused little smile on Spader’s face at the end gave me hope that the season will contain surprises. However, the point would have been better made in the standard half-hour format. Too many dull scenes padded the hour.
Jack, what are you babbling about? The ep was just a 1/2 hr, not an hr.
Alan, on other posts for Community and P&R you state that a season premiere usually isn’t the funniest because it has to set up so much stuff and deal with cliffhangers…
Well, I felt like this episode was the best example of that. It just felt like the entire time they were trying to set up everything for the season, put all the pieces into place.
With that being said, I am not really sure that the Office is really going to be good without Carrell, which is an obvious thing to say. But I wasn’t very encouraged. It felt really clunky, like Will Ferrell’s stint last year. Guess we will see…
I did think of that point as I was writing this review. That said, I laughed at those episodes significantly more than this. There was definitely some season premiere-itis to “The List,” though.
This was far superior to any of the Will Ferrell episodes. Not sure it will carry through, but it felt like they had actually thought about the character rather than just shoe horning someone in.
I thought Jenna Fischer was hilarious as pregnant, hyper-emotional Pam. Easily the highlight of the episode for me.
Do we think Andy is going to be manager for the long haul? I could see him flaming out a bit and Robert making a change in favor of Darryl or Jim reasonably soon.
I really hope Andy remains the boss for the long haul. As far as the manager position goes, this show really needs some stability in that area now. Jim and Dwight are excellent WHERE THEY ARE. Jim is a great character, but too normal to be the manager. We’ve gotten a taste of him being the boss before, and those episodes are some of my least favorites. Jim sitting at the same spot he’s always sat at with Pam on one side and Dwight on the other is a perfect combination. If something isn’t broken, don’t fix it!
As for Darryl, I truly believe he is hilarious in small to moderate doses, but he would quickly become boring and repetitive as the manager. Honestly, my greatest fear going into this season was that Darryl would end up manager. Heck, I would’ve take Kelly over him!
Pam was the best part of the episode. I think Ed Helms casting reeks of his agent getting in there and showing the box office figures for both “Hangover’s” in the producers faces. Boring.
I disagree, Greg. I don’t think Andy flaunted “The Hangover” in front of them in order to secure the gig. However, the success he has experienced over the past couple years has been impressive. With Carell’s departure, Ed Helms is now the biggest name attached to the show–and he is very funny and capable of playing his character just right. He was a shoe-in for the job. Anyone else would’ve shocked the heck out of me.
Also, those successful numbers attached to the Hangover franchise do mean something. Helms was very entertaining in those movies and has rightfully earned any perks that come his way as a result of their success.
If Angela is actually pregnant, is there any reasonable doubt it is actually Dwight’s and not the Senator’s?
Thank you!!! I am so glad someone else realizes that Dwight is the father! ;)
I am in total agreement here. So glad someone else sees it too.
Well, the Senator must have some reasonable suspicion the child is his or Angela would have some explaining to do.
Well, you’d think Angela would have some reasonable suspicion that the Senator is gay. She clearly is clueless, so he might be clueless that the baby isn’t his. Plus, it would not be the first time Angela slept with someone else (cough*Dwight*cough) while in a committed relationship. Baby contract + Dwight = BABY! ;)
I thought this was a brilliant episode from start to finish, and that everything worked. I’m serious. I could hardly be happier with it.
Ditto that times ten for me! :)
The funniest bit that made me laugh the hardest? “Hey Dwight, throw me my phone.” And then Dwight just hucks the phone like a baseball to Jim. Simple and effective.
I legitimately laughed out loud at that. Exactly the thing Dwight would do and take delight in.
Yeah, Jim SO set himself up for that one. I knew it was inevitable he’d end up with a broken cell phone. You’d think Jim would learn his lesson by now. NEVER ask Dwight to throw something at you! Especially if your name happens to be Jim.
I think you are being hard on this episode. I thought it was funny throughout and while at first I was convinced that Andy was a red herring and he would be demoted by episode’s end and the real new manager would get promoted but by the end he won me over and I was glad I was wrong.
Even Robert California worked. The intensity he had in the finale last year was unsustainable so toning him down was necessary and I actually liked his speech at the end about the winners/losers proving him right/wrong. It seemed real.
I wasn’t looking forward to the Office as much as Parks and Rec and Community but now I am sold.
Yeah, I don’t think Robert is such a bad guy. Granted, his methods can be eccentric and definitely mean in some cases, BUT there’s most assuredly a positive method to his madness. I firmly believe the whole point of the list was to test Andy–and ONLY Andy. It wasn’t really about the other employees at all. And I’m happy to see the Nard Dog pass that test with flying colors!
Funniest gag was when Jim asked Dwight to throw him his phone and he chunked a fastball at the wall. Simple and effective.
I guess the job went to Andy because he’s the most like Michael and having him in charge changes the show the least in terms of tone. Personally, I wanted to see it go to Jim. Not only is he the character that probably deserves it the most in terms of the audience rooting for him, but I think it could have set up a good Liz Lemon-esque vibe in which he’s in charge of the crazies below him and reporting to a slightly crazy person above him.
is there really any doubt as to why andy should be made the boss? he’s in the company as a salesman but he’s not good at it (e.g. last season when he started hemorraging clients). he’s got the quirky attitude and give n take with all the people in the office that it works with him.
who’d have thought that the only person to survive the stamford/scranton merger and come out on the boss would be andy?
I knew that Andy would end up manager when Michael gave Andy his most important clients before he left. I think in some roundabout way Michael played a very big part in choosing who the new manager would be. I really think Michael set Andy up for that promotion. Kind of cool, actually. :)
Haven’t laughed that hard at an Office episode in a long time. I say it was a hit-good energy and I think wise to change up some character traits. Now that Michael Scott is gone it would make some sense to bring out a new side to the characters
Amen to that to infinity, Sue. I totally agree!
Anyone else notice that on the list Creed is listed as “Old man” ?
Haha yeah, I saw that!
That didn’t escape my notice either! Very funny, as is usually anything pertaining to Creed! And it shows California has a sense of humor, which kind of make him even scarier. LOL
The beauty of high definition television is you can pick up little things like that.
Did anyone else notice that on the list Creed was listed as “Old man” ?
See Above! ;)
not a terrible show by any means- I like Andy but was also very surprised at him being chosen as the boss. I know this show has issues with continuity but they seem to have just completely disregarded his anger management issue- I understand he’s had therapy but they are going to need something do distinguish him from Michael and that would be a way.
Maybe Andy truly worked through his anger issue in therapy. However, there are times you catch a glimpse of his temper (usually in humorous rather than alarming ways). Remember last season in “Sex Ed”? He holds a sex education seminar which naturally goes horribly wrong, and he throws the pizza up against the wall. So the anger is still there. Just in small, convenient doses.
I really wasn’t surprised they made him boss, especially when they cast his family over the summer as the dad from 7th Heaven, the mom from E.T., and JOSH GROBAN! That’s a lot of focus to devote to one character who is not in the leading role!
Wow! Some people REALLY just have it in for this show. Last night’s episode (which was the strongest season premiere for this show in years) does NOT deserve the negative criticism in the above article. I feel like people simply want to write off this show because Steve Carell left. Now, I am the biggest Michael Gary Scott fan ever, BUT things change. Life goes on. He’s gone now, and we as Office fans need to let him go and accept the UNTHINKABLE–That “The Office” CAN work quite smashingly without him, as it proved last night. You already covered all the negatives (some of them over-exaggerated and even imagined) of this remarkable episode, so I will now tell you what worked in this episode.
1) ANDY BERNARD!!!: ALL summer long my family and I speculated animatedly about who the new boss should be. While we all liked Dwight and appreciated Darryl’s niche on the show, the choice to us was obvious. As we apprehensively tuned in last night (stopping watching X-Factor to do so), we were terrified the writers would get it wrong. And then . . . a MINUTE in, (drum roll please) . . . Andy Bernard was declared to be the new regional manager! YESSSS!!!! Thank God the writers got it right! Ed Helms is a hilarious actor who possesses many of the Michael Scott-ish qualities but not to such a degree that he’s a carbon copy. Making Dwight his “enforcer” means that Dwight’s character can shine to his fullest extent, Andy’s relationship with Erin is now far more interesting, and Andy even comes with his own personal “Toby”–Gabe! The scene at the end where Andy stands up to California and defends his employees was actually very touching and confirmed beyond any doubt at all that Andy is perfect to lead the post-Carell era.
PREGNANCIES: Jim and Pam were the best we’ve seen them in a LONG time. I felt like the magic was back. Jim’s list at the end to Pam was touching and very much the type of thing we like to see happen in their relationship. Also, Pam’s emotional crying moments were totally believable and equally hilarious! It’s also nice to know they’re having a boy. Now, as for the other Office pregnancy, I was not surprised it turned out to be Angela, and I can TOTALLY see where this is going. I’m still unclear about whether or not Angela and the senator (excuse me . . . STATE senator . . . Oh, yeah, GAY STATE senator) are actually married yet. But it doesn’t really matter one way or another. Their relationship is doomed to fail in a spectacularly entertaining way. And that baby? NOT the state senator’s! Little does Angela know that little Dwight Schrute, Junior is in her womb. ;)
ROBERT CALIFORNIA: James Spader is certainly an engaging actor, and he provides a nice Yin to Andy’s Yang. He is every bit the evil genius manipulator (in a good way) I expected him to be, and he provides an interesting new challenge to the characters of this show. Should we consider him a villain, or will he grow on us like Michael did over the seasons? Time will tell, but I have a feeling there are some endearing traits we’ll see glimpses of along the way. This episode was rightfully an ANDY episode, but Spader played his part very well in it. I’m still getting used to him, but I find his character quite intriguing.
STANLEY’S CATCHPHRASE: Okay, people, I implore you NOT to take Stanley’s “in your butt” line too seriously. It is not genuinely intended to replace Michael’s legendary “That’s what she said” quips. Don’t you “get” that they’re making fun of TRYING to replace TWSS? Stanley thinks his line is hilarious, but we all know it’s really not that funny. That irony is where the true humor lies. PLEASE do not make the mistake of taking this show too seriously. To do so robs a viewer of his or enjoyment of it.
PLANKING: Four Words. Hil. Ar. I. Ous!!!!
Sometimes shows become too comfortable relying on one key element to sustain them through some less than stellar moments. Steve Carell was that anchor, and he certainly did an Emmy-winning job of carrying the show over the years, but NOW the training wheels are off. The show will either stand on its own or sadly fall. The safety is gone, and this pushes the writers and the actors to produce their best work possible. Steve Carell’s time on the show made it what it is today. His departure from the show may just be what it takes to save the show by putting fire under everyone’s creative butts to deliver.
If the first episode of this new season is any indication of the quality Season 8 will offer, then I am delighted to say that Dunder-Mifflin Sabre will not be downsized any time soon! It was a BRILLIANT premiere episode. X-Factor was NOT the best thing on TV this week. THIS was!
Okay.
It’s nice that you enjoyed the episode as much as you did, but all the funny moments you pointed out just didn’t really strike me as all that funny. I doubt I’ll ever stop watching “The Office” because hulu makes it so easy to keep up with it, but the show has gotten to the point where I’m fairly surprised to like an episode from beginning to end, and this episode offered no surprises. I’m not just jumping on board with all the post-Carrell hate, because I’ve really felt the show’s been weak for a while now (probably starting with parts of the fifth season). This wasn’t a promising start, but nothing really led me to expect one. If there are 1 or 2 episodes this season that I really like and enough redeeming value in the episodes I don’t, then I’ll be happy. But I won’t pretend that this is still one of the best shows on television.
Andy was the most boring choice possible. Hello, return to Office status-quo of semi-mediocrity.
Okay, Bobs, enlighten me then. Really, I’m curious. You think Andy was a boring choice. Who would’ve been the ideal, not-boring choice?
J, we’re certainly entitled to our own opinions, and I pull no punches about the fact that this episode exceeded my expectations in every way. It could’ve been an epic fail; it wasn’t anywhere close to that. I actually do believe it’s in the top 3 best shows on TV, but I know that is subjective. You seem like you tried to find the good in it though, so I am glad for you. Hopefully as the season progresses, it will impress you to a greater degree. Thanks for your response! :)
A not boring choice would have been anyone who might have changed the dynamic of the show, even slightly. Jim or Daryl would have been great. Shit, even Dwight (although that would have gotten old) or shit, Creed. Giving it to Andy was what I feared, since it was the most obvious choice…he’s basically Michael Scott 2.0
So basically ANYONE but Andy? I just don’t get where you’re coming from. Here are the candidates you suggested:
Jim: First of all, Jim doesn’t want the job. That’s very apparent. He is interested in making money, and he makes a respectable amount of money in sales. This is because he is a great salesman. With another child being added to his family, that money (and stability) is more important than ever. We have seen Jim in the head honcho position before. In short, he is competent but boring. Competent but boring will serve this show well. Jim is a great character (some might even say the most vital character on the show), but that character would lose all his charm as manager. Jim sitting where he has always sat with Pam on one side and Dwight on the other is a winning combination. No need to fix what isn’t broken.
Daryl: The last thing I want to be is disrespectful, but I have to just cone right out and say something. For the life of me, I don’t get the obsession so many Office fans have with Daryl. He’s never ever been a main character. I like him, don’t get me wrong. He is very funny in small to moderate doses, but I really put him in the same category as Kevin, Oscar, Meredith, Stanley, etc. I’ve never thought of him as a Jim/Dwight/Andy/Pam level character. He hasn’t ever had the screen time to become that, and there were times he really bugged me in his warehouse days. Since his promotion, he has become more likable, but I would never in a million years even consider handing the management reigns over to him, even if he is BLAAAAAAACK!!!! (Joke, of course) ;)
Dwight: Though Dwight was my second pick, I do agree with you. It would’ve gotten old after a while. Dwight’s interaction with Robert California would’ve made it interesting, but those exchanges can still occur even without Dwight in management. Dwight just doesn’t work as boss. He’s too extreme in his managing style. The whole show (while entertaining at first) would become TOO unbelievable if Dwight were boss. His excellent character is better used as an ambitious second-in-command and foil for Jim.
Creed: I assume this was a joke. There is no denying that Creed was FREAKING HILARIOUS during his brief stint as manager, but in a days’ time he would’ve singlehandedly destroyed the company. Entertaining as that would be to watch, it would the unavoidable end of all things Office.
Andy (a.k.a. Michael Scott 2.0): Yes, there are some similarities between Michael and Andy, but there are also differences. They’re by no means carbon copies of one another. Michael exuded confidence in himself, no matter how badly he screwed whatever task was laid before him up. Andy’s definitely not there yet. He’s still very lacking in the confidence department. He doesn’t quite believe he’s worthy of the power he’s been given. But moments such as in last night’s episode where he begins to find his wings and stand up to Robert are spectacular and heartwarming opportunities for growth. As far as what Andy and Michael have in common, they both have the potential to be quite funny and are somehow endearing to most viewers. Those Michael Scott qualities are indispensable. The minute a manager becomes not likable is truly the end of the show. I think the Nard Dog was a fantastic choice.
As for changing the dynamic of the show, my goodness! Has it not changed enough already? This past year has been a rollercoaster ride for the show. Michael left, we’ve had an assortment if managers from Dwight to Creed to Will Ferrell, and now an ingredient such as there has never been before in James Spader’s character has been added into the tumultuous mix. Change is definitely in the air, and I agree with you that a healthy amount of change is necessary. But there is such a thing as TOO MUCH CHANGE–where the show would end up completely unrecognizable. I am all for some change here and there, but I do not want a brand new show. I want to watch “The Office”, not some pseudo-Office spin-off.
Well, I never said anyone BUT Andy. I wouldn’t have chosen people like Angela, Kevin, Pam, Ryan, etc etc. But with Andy, let’s see what stories we’ll be treated to. He feels left out! He gets jealous! He does goofy shtick that takes up minutes and minutes of screen time! It’s just the same stuff that I think was getting old with Carell. I like the entire cast, and a lot of times I preferred the show when Carell would take off somewhere and we’d just get the rest of the group bouncing off each other.
I don’t want half a storyline every episode being about Andy’s love life.
Don’t want to see Andy going on special calls and screwing up.
Don’t want to see Andy trying to be loved.
The reason why people liked Daryl is that would have changed the dynamic of a show some think has gotten stale. I don’t think it’s quiiite there, but I do see the need to shake things up. Daryl has always been really funny, but in a low-key non panderign way, which I liked. And as a boss he would have flourished. Plus you have California on top, so he’d still be surrounded by weirdos. And this way I think the show would feel more like an ensemble instead of having to stop for long winded speeches that Carell used to do, and now I think Andy will start doing…if not speeches, it will be long shtick scenes of Andy mugging and being goofy.
The dynamic has not really changed, not obver last year. They just wasted a large amount fo time with relatively unfunny appearances by known actors for stunt ratings. I love Farrell, but that wasn’t funny.
Let me add that I would have most liked it to be Jim simply to give his character any sense of purpose in this show. It’s like if he disappeared, no one would notice much. They have no idea what to do with him anymore.
I appreciate your in-depth response to me, Bobs. You made a lot of points that I’m sure a lot of people would agree with. I have to be honest. I find Daryl funny like I find Kevin funny. They both have about the same amount of screen time per episode, and they both use that time wisely to deliver all sorts of hilarious moments. However, just as I would never advocate making Kevin the boss, I could never think Daryl would be great in that role. He’s got a very subdued sense of humor, and while I may chuckle at some of his moments, I never really laugh out loud like I do with more over-the-top characters like Michael and Andy. In all fairness, it probably comes down to a personal taste thing. Different people find different stimuli funny. I find folks like Andy way funnier than I do people like Daryl. Just my cup of tea, I guess.
Part of the reason why I expect they made Andy the boss is because he balances out Robert California’s uber intense personality with a lighter, more refreshingly naive one. Robert brings the fire; Andy brings the water. One zigs while the other zags. A commendable sort of balance is achieved. That’s why I think neither Daryl or Dwight got the job. They’re both a bit too serious to effectively be the Yin to California’s Yang. Dwight would totally feed off California’s intensity, magnifying it to explosive levels. Daryl may not be quite as disastrous, but he is so underwhelming and somber that the tone of the office could actually be a bit depressing with California and Daryl in charge. I may be wrong, but that’s just the way I see it.
Andy, on the other hand, is the total polar opposite of California, effectively providing an interesting dynamic and a sense of balance. We saw the two of them play off each other quite effectively in “The List.” Andy brought the fluff, while California brought the iron fist. California was the tough, crunchy outer layer of the candy bar; Andy was the warm, gooey center. Without either of them, something would’ve been amiss. I know those are extremely corny metaphors, but I’m just essentially trying to say that Andy and Robert complement each other nicely. You can’t just look at individual office employees when determining the boss. You have to also take into account how this new boss is going to mesh with an extremely eccentric and very involved CEO.
As for Jim, I totally disagree with you that he has no purpose on the show. He is in a way the glue that holds the whole show together, along with Pam. They’re the normal people and the ones we are most able to identify with. They have always been the heart of the show. To be frank, “The Office” can survive losing Michael Scott, but I think if either Pam or Jim left the show, it would cause irreparable damage. Everyone else on the show may be beloved characters (some more beloved than others), but they are also all rather gimmicky and, well, not normal. Jim and Pam’s very existence sustains the show, grounding it in any semblance of reality. Jim doesn’t need to be the boss to perform that role. There’s plenty of room for his character to develop in other ways. For example, I would really like to see him develop more as a father on-screen. Jim and Pam are vital to the show. In no way could it function without them. They truly are the only irreplaceable cast members.
Reply to comment…
I would have agreed at one time, when the show was a little more grounded. But at this point it’s gotten so cartoony and Jim and Pam seem sort of sidelined a lot. Maybe they’re there, but they don’t have much interesting stuff to do. They’re not the heart of the show nymore, since it’s given up those concerns for wackiness (as personified by Andy’s being made boss).
The reason I do like Daryl is the character of Andy just always comes off as begging for laughs, like Carell. I just don’t want it to be the Andy show, I was sort of cold on a lot of last season, except the episode where they finally got rid of the damn guest stars and put Dwight in charge, and let the main cast bounce off each other. That’s what I want to see.
Well, perhaps we can finally find some middle ground here. Look, as big a fan of Andy as I am (and I still think he’ll do a great job as boss), I certainly have no desire for “The Office” to transform into “The Andy Bernard Comedy Hour.” One thing you have to consider, however, is that whoever ends up manager is going to have at least slightly more screen time than his peers. Therefore, if Dwight or Daryl or Jim would’ve been the new boss instead, there still would’ve been the danger of the show becoming the “Dwight Show” or the “Daryl Show” or the “Jim Show.” It’s not really fair to blame Andy for having more screen time and more plots centering around him. That’s the nature of the job. There is always a danger that the manager will get so much more attention than the rest of the cast that it completely overshadows them. I guess it’s up to the writers to try and include everyone in the script to a satisfying degree–NOT an easy task, I would imagine.
As far as wackiness is concerned, “The Office” has always had a wackiness to it, and it probably always will. Also, I know it’s not the most realistic show on television. However, somehow I don’t think a very realistic show about typical office life would do that well, do you? It would reek of boredom! I’ll take wackiness over that any day. However, I do really hope the show takes this opportunity to expand upon “the rest” of the cast to a larger degree. There really is such a promising ensemble, and I hope they all can get their chances to shine. As for me, I’m trying to be optimistic about it. Maybe you think the season premiere could’ve been better, but I think we can both agree that it could’ve been FAR worse.
Wow you guys. This is quite the in-depth discussion.
LOL Yeah. I guess I’ve just missed talking about “The Office” over the summer! That, and I’ve had a bit too much free time on my hands today! ;)
I thought the premiere was solid and made for a very entertaining show. The planking thing was very funny, Ed Helms is the best choice for manager (not a good salesman, but a good yes/company-man) and he played the part well. And I thought the tone they continued with Spader was note-perfect. They couldn’t sustain how over-the-top he was in the interview, but Jim’s explanation about how he dreads/loves it when he talks to him was dead-on, and fit right in to what we know about him.
All in all, given my low expectations, it sucked me back in.
You took the words right out of my mouth, Timm. I agree 100% with you!
Write a comment…I enjoyed it more than most of the Carrell/Scott stuff over the past few years. His ship had clearly sailed and it opened up the writers to focusing more on current office and pop culture related themes (planking, youtube videos, etc.)
Michael Scott was one of the great TV characters of all time (and the Emmys looked very stupid for not realizing that). However, I see what you mean, Aaron. The show has always been enjoyable, but I think they became a bit complacent at times in the writing, knowing that good ole’ Steve would carry them through. That’s truly a lot of pressure for one man to bear, and I think Carell did it as admirably as could be expected. I really do miss his character, but I look forward to seeing a healthy change.
Now that Michael is gone, everyone involved had to up their game and consistently deliver. His departure may very well being out the best in his peers, which is a great legacy for him to have! Michael will always be the heart and soul of the soul in one way or another! :)
Not the most confidence-inspiring start to the Michael-Scott-less years. James Spader was funny, he’s worth watching in anything. Kevin was great – I wouldn’t mind seeing that ‘WARNING! WARNING!’ thing used more. My biggest problems were these:
1) I noticed last year that when Mindy Kaling was tweeting about something, it would get shoehorned into the show. I think some cross-pollination is inevitable, sure. What I’m getting at is: sure, planking is stupid and deserves high-profile ridicule, and that opening sequence was very funny. But, would any of the characters really get as into planking like that? I know it might be a silly question to ask of a show that has strayed far from realism all the time, but that struck me as a bridge too far.
2) Pam. It really just seemed like “Oh, we need to give her a quirk cuz we got nothing.” It’s a little late in the game to invent new quirks for people. I realize she’s pregnant and that not every pregnancy is the same, but we’ve already done this and she didn’t do this. It felt like Will Ferrell’s peanut allergy – a pointless detail to kill time, lazy writing.
3) Ditto for Stanley. It was funny the first time, but it doesn’t work. When he used it “in action,” I rolled my eyes before he even got a chance to do it.
4) Andy’s not a good choice for manager. This is a very unsatisfying end to the whole “mystery.” His speech defending the troops at the end felt really silly and forced to me. Much like the way the writers of Parks and Rec seem to be forcing their characters to over-praise Leslie Knope at every opportunity; I just feel like these hard sells come at the expense of the story/jokes/fun. But it’s not a big deal, I guess.
5) Jim’s forceful “shush” really made me want to smack him. I agree, tho, with what Alan wrote: he’d have been a better foil for California.
Mainly, once I realized they kept bringing up the Scranton Strangler for no real reason, but had no end in mind for doing so, and that they were never going to address the camera crew’s seven season presence, and that Michael Scott was leaving, I lost a lot of zazz for this show. This didn’t do anything to bring me back in. I wish them well, tho.
Wow. It kind of sounds like you are determined not to like the show. I’m sorry. I mean no offense, but the word “nit-picky” comes to mind. No episode is free of flaws, but this episode was honestly one of the better ones IMO. I’d like to comment on your numbered points now.
1) One thing that I like about Mindy Kaling is how much she has in common with her character ob the show. You get the idea that she is really just playing a slightly exaggerated caricature of herself. So, obviously, I think you will find a lot of what they talk about similar.
2) You’re breathing too much into this Pam thing. She’s pregnant. She’s an emotional wreck. Nothing unrealistic about THAT!
3) As for Stanley the Manley, it’s one line. Nothing to get so riled up over!
4) You’re entitled to your opinion. I think Andy’s the BEST choice for manager!
5) Don’t even remember Jim’s shush.
Concerning the Scranton strangler, did you REALLY want him to bust into the office and try to kill someone? THAT would’ve been beyond corny.
Hey, I’m not riled up, no worries. I really do wish them well. Just as a longtime fan, that was what stuck out to me.
As for the Scranton Strangler, it was more annoying how they made a point to bring him up so often and then never deliver on the storyline in any meaningful way, except as a convenience to get Toby out of the office and Holly in. From talking about this with people, I think I’m the only one it annoyed.
Sorry if I made it sound like you hated the show, bmcmolo. You’re right. I could tell you genuinely want the best for the show, as of course do I. I think maybe I’m just uber-defensive about it right now since Steve Carell was denied any type of recognition at the Emmys for the kind of work he did on the show. So obviously I want the show to prove the cynics wrong and not only survive, but flourish. Perhaps that’s a bit much too hope for, but I’m trying to stay optimistic, and I really objectively WAS impressed by this season’s first episode.
As for the Scranton Strangler, I totally get where you’re coming from, and I doubt you’re the only one a bit frustrated by what was obviously just a plot device to bring Holly back. It was fun last season to speculate about how things would play out regarding the strangler. I had ridiculous though entertaining theories of my own. I was convinced at one point that Gabe was the real strangler! I know, I know. It makes totally no sense, but he’s just a creepy guy, you know? I too would’ve liked SOMETHING just a little more to come out of that plot, but I also can understand why nothing more did.
I can’t tell you how glad I am that they just dropped the Scranton Strangler story. They spent too much time on it last year as it was and the possibility that it would be one of the characters is too ridiculous to believe.
Anyone else think that having Angela be married to the (State) Senator and pregnant with his child a bit too sad of a story line for The Office? I mean, if their engagement had been broken up at the last minute by his outing, that would have been poetic justice for what she did to Andy. But I can’t imagine the eventual divorce being amicable, so this poor kid is looking forward to having two parents who hate each other. Maybe the senator is straight and Oscar’s intuition was wrong, or maybe he’s bisexual and perfectly committed to Angela (which is a possibility the writers seemed to have ignored), but everything they’ve done up to this point has been pointing to him being gay and them eventually breaking up, which is a lot sadder if she’s pregnant with their child
That is something I didn’t even think of, but you’re absolutely right.
You’re right. That WOULD be sad for the child. Unless . . . That child has absolutely no relation to the state senator. I am convinced that Dwight is the father. If that is the case, then Angela breaking up with the senator and inevitably ending up with Dwight will work out wonderfully for the kid. The child will have both of its biological parents together. Then maybe the state senator will end up with Oscar. LOL
That’s a good point, too, Durodude – hope that’s what they have in mind.
@Durodude: That’s probably we’re they’re going, but that seems too soap opera-ish for my taste, especially because Dwight and Angela have seemed over each other since they ripped up the baby contract and Angela showed no indication of being unhappy with the Senator. I guess it would be better than having the baby be the child of a marriage of convenience that ends messily, but I’d rather they had just broken them up before Angela became pregnant.
I know where you’re coming from, filaphresh. I get why Pam’s pregnancy was so sudden (due to it needing to mirror her real life one), but Angela’s pregnancy definitely seems a bit abrupt. I am also flabbergasted that Angela and the senator are officially married. By the way, I may have missed it, but is it definitively confirmed that they were in fact married off-screen over the summer? Or is that an assumption because she’s pregnant? I know they’re engaged and all, but I sort of thought they would split before they actually got the altar. Plus am I the only one who would’ve been thoroughly entertained by an Angela/Senator (what his name?) wedding episode?
Obviously, though, we know TWO things for certain. 1) Angela IS pregnant, and there MUST be a father. 2) The state senator is undeniably gay. Yes, he still could’ve fathered a child with Angela, but seeing as though a falling out between the two seems inevitable, I doubt the child is his.
Also, the fact that Dwight and Angela HAD a baby contract at all is pretty convincing proof that they are so not over each other. Personally, I’ve always thought the two of them belong together. They’re the twisted reflection of Jim and Pam and actually complement each other nicely.
@Durodude: She said when they were both talking about being pregnant something along the lines of “I’m having a baby with my husband, the senator, and Pam’s having a baby with Jim.”
Thank you, filaphresh, for clearing that up. I totally missed that “husband” bit. I need to watch it again maybe.
The Senator must have been able to consummate the marriage or he’s going to have some real questions as to how Angela is pregnant.
Remember, the Senator already had a kid from a previous marriage. So, while he may be gay, he is still apparently capable of intercourse with a woman. At the expense of sounding crude, I am sure Angela and him have “done it.” I just think Angela and Dwight have “done it” better! ;)
My expectations were lower and the show was odd, but overall I enjoyed it. While humor should be first and foremost with this show (or any comedy, obviously) I like that Andy has grown and matured and is now someone who will stand up for the Scranton group. Remember when he was wired so tight he punched a hole in the wall and went to anger management?
Having that moment between Andy and California was the most crucial and I think they might find a way to keep the show going and bring it all together.
It wasn’t the same and I have lowered my expectations, but I enjoyed it, even if it did have a Mayberry RFD kind of vibe.
Peace, Alan.
i loved this episode. went in to it hoping it would be funny than last season, which i thought was awrful really. but i was surprised by how the few changes to the shows formula, has given it a new lease. i groaned when i saw that it was andy as the boss, but since they seem to have toned him down, i think like how micheal s1 was different to s2, but i’m not sure on that. the pam rant wasreall funny. never liked spader in the finale, but enjoyed him in this episode. with him around, the show has a ton of more story to go for. i think i also liked the episode since i’ve made peace that we’ve had what the office was, and now it’s this new form. can you imagine if this show went on for 40 seasons, like it just became a consistant money maker for nbc. i could see that. with old angela and creed with aids. hoping the rest of the season will be good.
LOL I like the sound of that, aw. Old Angela and Creed with AIDS! Though the fact that Creed would be alive at all in 40 years’ time is impressive in and of itself. He would be probably be using dark magic or black market genetic engineering to keep him alive that long, but hey, that could be interesting! 40 Seasons sounds great, and I would love to think that will be the case, but honestly I would be thrilled with at least 10 seasons. “Friends” was a great sitcom, and 10 seasons just felt right for it. Still, I’m perfectly fine with 40 if it turns out that way! No complaint here!
I also really enjoyed Andy and was happy he got the job. Somehow, I just always knew he would, and it seems “right.” I know you aren’t his biggest fan, but I implore you to give him a fair chance. I think he’s full of surprises, and the Nard Dog may just surprise his detractors. I sure hope he does! :)
The Office is dead. All of the characters act like kindergarteners, they squirt water guns at each other and the new CEO Robert California thinks he is some type of god. The show is ruined with James Spader being the center of attention. I think without him the show might have a chance of being just OK. I have watched the show since day one and after last night’s episode i am ready to give up the series.
In the words of Gimli the Dwarf: “I’ve seen more cheer in a graveyard.” (end Dwight K. Schrute moment) ;)
Honestly, I didn’t get the vibe that Spader was the center of attention at all. This episode was an Andy episode more than anything else. Spader kind of needed to have a big part in it. It is his debut episode after all! It’s kind of to be expected, and we would’ve probably felt like we didn’t see enough of him if he had been given less time in that episode. I like that Robert California is a bit of a mystery–a puzzle requiring a great deal of patience to solve but the kind where you want to unravel its secrets ASAP. I suggest you go back and watch the episode again, leaving all your expectations at the door. It really WAS a good episode. It has received surprisingly positive feedback overall, and I thought that people would attack it unfairly because they are expecting it to fail anyway.
I do not expect it will fail. I choose to believe it will succeed, and based solely on last night’s episode, I have good cause to do so.
I thought the titular episode idea was frankly brilliant and well-thought out.
This was due to the fact that there were, as I saw it, plausible grounds for everyone to be a W or an L. Most were obvious, like Jim being a W and Ryan being a huge L; Stanley is a W on sales but an L for his unpleasant attitude, Pam’s work performance has suffered in her run from longtime receptionist/failed saleswoman/nebulous office administrator in order to keep Jenna Fischer inside the show’s story loops, Toby is a W because he’s smart and good at his job (and that led to a great moment where he fled the lunch because if there’s one thing Toby Flenderson doesn’t trust by now, it’s the possiblity of being held in high regard), and Erin is a very nice person but not all that bright–she’s a W in many ways but if you need a go-to person on the job, an L designation doesn’t seem off from someone like Robert California’s point of view.
I loved the planking gag. After the group weight loss efforts in S5, the parkour bits in S6, and last year’s lib-dub, I outright demand every season after this have part or all of the office getting wrapped up in some kind of ridiculous time-wasting hobby hilarity.
I don’t think Andy would be the new Manager if Ed Helms hadn’t gotten cast three years ago for a low-budget R-rated comedy from the director of Old School, but the thing is, he was ready to make the role work here. And I agree with the earlier poster that he’s more than ready to turn Gabe into the new Toby.
It was a nice visual joke to have Jenna really being (very) pregnant here when she wasn’t for the S6 story, while Angela Kinsey is really (not very) pregnant here and her real S4 pregnancy was ignored.
It’s a good start. Honestly, with an episode written by BJ, that was to be expected.
Oh, so BJ did write this episode, huh? I always find it interesting looking at who wrote what. BJ certainly did a great job producing a 22 minute episode with as many revelations, hilarious moments, and great starting points for the new season to build upon as “The List” had in it. It laid the groundwork for this season, introduced an extremely captivating new character, and had a watertight script. All in just 22 minutes! Im. Press. Ive! :)
Don’t EVER get a job on a suicide hotline . . .
Dude, you kind of remind me of a dementor. You kind of suck all happiness out of a discussion. EXPECTO PATRONUM!!!!
LOL
I enjoyed it more than you did, Alan. I mean, there’s more of the season to come, so I think they could still get into some strange behavior with Spader, but I like the whole dimension of weirdness Robert California adds to the proceedings. I think a fresh dynamic could be just what this show needs.
A very valid point, nath. This IS only the first episode, and only so much story can be told in 22 minutes. I personally would love “The Office” to be consistently an hour in length. The pace would be so much more at ease. I agree the show needed a fresh start and a new direction. Here’s to hoping it continues to stay headed in the right one! ;)
Exactly.
I was highly disappointed.
Spader’s character was so spectacularly insane during the interview process that I wanted lots more of him.
What we got in California was just something of an egomaniac, albeit with great delivery. But with no more insight into the players than clueless Charles Minor.
Andy as manager… meh. Dwight vs an insane Bob California would have been far more interesting.
If the writers can’t amp this up, this longtime devotee will be elsewhere.
I’m sorry to hear you so adamantly detested the episode, Haik. I hope it will appeal more to you as the season progresses. James Spader WAS a bit more toned down since his debut on last season’s finale, but I don’t think he’s SO different that he’s a completely different character. The egomaniac genius vibe definitely shown through a few times throughout the episode (like when he was talking to Erin and during his near-end-of-episode speech). You can’t have a character like Robert California (or Dwight for that matter) go full-throttle all the time. It quickly become tiresome and would quickly lose all pizzazz.
As for Dwight being the manager, I admit that he COULD have worked out. After Andy, he would’ve been my pick. The problem with Dwight is that, well, he FIRED A GUN IN THE OFFICE. He is a passionate, hilarious second-in-command, but he doesn’t function as well as a leader. Another reason why he would not work out is that he FIRED A GUN IN THE OFFICE.
I admit that the exchange between Spader and Wilson during the finale was pure gold, but to sustain those moments and keep them fresh would’ve been a difficult task. Dwight and Robert can still have those moments. Dwight doesn’t have to be manager for that kind of enjoyable verbal jousting to occur.
Jeez, Al…can you extract the grump stick from your rectum? Watched this with friends and we all liked it. I liked it so much that I hopped online last night expecting a positive review from you and praise. Guess I was wrong. You’re starting to seem like someone who only praisesniche shows…you were also down on a Curb season that your bro Bill Simmons called the best ever in his column today.
I hear you, Bobbin! Don’t worry though. Their are a few pessimistic grumps out there, but the overwhelming majority of reviews are quite positive. It was a home run despite what a very few grumpy umps are blathering on about! :)
Oh, if BILL SIMMONS likes it…
I’m definitely Team Bill from now on! LOL
-I was surprised and disappointed that Andy was chosen as it doesn’t make sense in the Scranton branch world BUT makes sense in the real world. In the end, Ed Helms played his character nicely balanced and I think it could work.
-Stanley was out of character and his catch phrase is too predictable, though funny if it wasn’t so.
-Robert California was great. He knows exactly what he’s doing and I like that. Not funny but useful in a time of instability. Later, he needs to be funny though.
-I LOL when Toby just up and left realizing he was a mistake to be in the cool kids club! HILARIOUS stuff.
-I’ll just say it… Pam is faaaaaat. Jenna must really be pregnant. But its all good. I’d still marry her.
Gang Green (hilarious name by the way), I actually think it makes a fair amount of sense that Andy was promoted, even if it was from an in-show perspective. Remember that before his departure, Michael gave Andy the company’s most important clients. Andy went from zero of sales to hero of sales in one awesome moment! Personally, I like to think that Michael saw something in Andy and wanted him to replace him should Deangelo fail. He stacked the deck in favor of Andy, so to speak. Also, I know it’s joked about all the time on the show, but Andy did go to a very prestigious college. An education at Cornell no doubt would’ve looked impressive on a resume, which is probably why California picked him. Plus Jim clearly didn’t want the job, Dwight FIRED A GUN IN THE OFFICE, and Darryl used his daughter as a sympathy getter and couldn’t even write a resume without “Clippy.” Despite bring harassed very unfairly by Gabe, Andy actually made out pretty well in “Search Committee.”
-As for Stanley’s infamous catchphrase, I don’t think that is going to transcend the trappings of this episode. Hearing him spout that off all season WOULD get old, but every now and then when it’s least expected, it could potentially get a few laughs.
-I agree with your terrific assessment of Robert California. :)
-The Toby scene actually took me a minute to grasp why he reacted the way he did, but evetually I got it. NOW it’s funny, but it was kind of awkward initially. I think a cut-scene of Toby explaining why he left was in order.
-As for Jenna, yes, she’s gained some weight. That happens when you’re pregnant, you know. Once she has her baby, I’ll bet she’ll whip back into shape in no time. She’s still Pam though, and she was in comedic form through and through last night. Plus, she’s still as pretty as ever!
Ok, I’m sorry but I couldn’t even get through the comments without commenting on the fact that DURODUDE commented on EVERY POST/COMMENT! We get that you like the show and the episode. This is a place for opinions. No need to comment on EVERY person who didn’t care for the episode.
Thank you, Dan, I’m flattered you read my comments. I do just want to point out that:
1) I’m not replying to EVERY post.
2) I do not JUST reply to the negative posts, but positive ones as well.
3) Unless I am greatly mistaken (and I apologize if I am), I do not believe I am breaking any rule here. Normally, a fine place such as this would welcome as many posters as possible.
4) I just like to talk about my favorite show. Sorry if that offended anyone. I liked the discussion going on here, had a rare amount of free time on my hands, and wanted to join in.
I guess that makes me “Toby.” LOL
I really enjoyed this episode. Stanley’s new catchphrase had me amused and it doesn’t surprise me that half the people on here are just willing to give up on the show just because everyone’s a litttle out of character I just hope they don’t overuse Stanley’s new gag. Use it sparingly. I loved the bit where Dwight attacked everyone for planking and when he had all the people on the left side of the Office aka winners line up on one side and the right side of the Office line up across from them and said OK left side ATTACK! And when he threw Jim’s cellphone like a fastball at the picture frame and the glass shattered and then Phyllis falls out of her chair while Kevin shouts WARNING! WARNING! was the funniest segway since Ultimatum when Kevin said “Hey Ryan, how’s your fart project coming?” And then he actually rips a fart and Erin does a cartwheel and Creed retorts “F*ck you, F*ck you!” I’m one of the few people on here who was satisfied that they decided to make Andy the new manager and I was kind of hoping to see more of the dark side of Robert California in this episode like we saw in Search Committee. Instead we saw a more awkward eccentric character that fell flat. Andy standing up to him at the end was great and putting everyone in the winners column except for Gabe really hit it home and then Dwight saying, “Can you please close the door this is disgusting?” Also the part where I saw Creed listed as Old Man on Robert’s list had me rolling. Please get rid of that awful Gabe character he adds absolutely nothing of value to the show. Oh well at least Jordan’s gone and Gabe didn’t have any speaking parts. The other weak spot in this episode for me and imo the weakest part of the episode was Pam crying every 10 seconds. I seriously wanted to reach in the screen and slap her when she made that obnoxious speech about how she used to be the cute receptionist that everyone liked. She’s honestly my least favorite character on the show now. I thought Erin was the worst but this episode clearly proved me wrong. I didn’t find the final scene where Pam finds Jim’s note and cries over it funny or sweet at all. That was not a good way to end a solid season debut that overall was a refreshing return to reality after the horribly awful season 7.
That’s a very astute review there, Eric. I agree with you that Andy was the perfect choice for the new boss, and this episode really left me without a doubt. As for Spader, I really actually think it was pretty “dark” of him to toy with all of the employees just to provide Andy with a test. The darkness is certainly there, but I think the show is being cautious to not let him cross the line over to “evil.” Dark can work, but evil would be a bit too much to swallow.
As for Pam, this seemed to be a very polarizing topic for fans. People (like myself) found it positively hilarious, while others like you found it cringeworthy. I honestly think it’s a personal taste thing. Different people find different things funny. I found it funny, and I actually loved the chemistry between the Halperts. The list thing was very touching and certainly nothing to be upset over. I saw a glimmer of the old Jim and Pam that I had kind of missed to be honest.
As for Jordan, I too am glad she’s gone. She just totally wasn’t needed. I have never been a fan of Gabe, and I hated him for trying so hard to sabotage Andy’s interview in “Search Committee.” Thankfully, he was unsuccessful. I actually am somewhat interested in Gabe’s new role on the show. He is in the perfect position to be the new “Toby,” due to his volatile relationship with Andy. The difference between Gabe and Toby, however, is that most of the viewing audience actually would agree with Andy that he’s (as Robert California would say) a Loser.
I agree with you on Andy, but on the rest I think you’re way off. I thought this episode was really pretty funny and while California himself wasn’t necessarily funny I thought his story line provided some great moments in how people reacted to him (Tobey leaving lunch, Kevin’s joy over being a winner, etc).
I thought this was a great step in the right direction for this show as I didn’t even realize Michael Scott was absent until after the episode ended.
I dislike the Robert California character, and wished they would’ve stayed in house and not brought in a new character – if he was CEO in the way Jo was or like CFO Mike Wallace – a few times a season type thing and in an extremely support role I might be able to tolerate it, but he’s just not a good character, he’s so over the top (and the way he even got his job is ridiculous) that he makes all the old Michael Scott hijinks seem realistic
Also, forgot to mention, the past few years, Michael Scott hasn’t even been the best character on the show and was an afterthought for me
Interesting…I found Robert California in the season 7 finale to be over-the-top, and the way he got the CEO job to be OTT, but the character in “The List” I found to be a confident, fairly normal person. If anything I thought perhaps he was just a little too normal and needed more of Spader’s gift for eccentricity. It seems as though he is being used as the George Burns to everyone else’s Gracie Allen. It is never a bad idea to have a straight setup man for a comedy, and currently Robert California is that man.
Durodude, you have convinced me to watch the next episode and hope i can get used to The Office 2.0
And sorry for posting 5 of the sae comment but it was my computers fault.
Hey, thanks, Max. I’m glad to hear you’re gonna give it a chance. I really hope you end up liking, as I hope end up liking it as well. It’s such a great show, whatever quirks it may have that need worked out. And there is no need at all to apologize for posting the same thing multiple times. Been there, done that too! ;)
I don’t find the premiere that funny but I still like it becasue it has a lot of hearts. I like Andy and I’m glad he is the manager. He was dorky and wanted to be like but he is different from Michael. I don’t think Andy would be the one to thrive on sexist jokes like “That is what she said”. Actually it would be interesting how the writers want to write a funny situation for Andy but not to make him too much Michael 2.0. If Dwight became the manager, he would fire Jim and Phyllis and we don’t want that. Not sure about Daryl becomes the manager. Interesting take by Durodude that the List is actually only a test for Andy. I like Durodude’s way of thinking and analysing the show, it has a lot of common sense.
Hey, thanks a lot, Lita. I’m just a huge fan of this show, and I love discussing new episodes again. I’ve really missed it over the summer, you know? Anyway, I’m definitely rooting for it and hope it does well. I like what you said about the premiere. It definitely had a lot of heart and made me feel very content about Andy getting the job. :)
Where is the good place to discuss new episodes? I like the civilised discussion forums, not the one to say they hate or love the shows and don’t accept other people’s opinion.
I actually am a new fan of The Office, just marathoned all episodes since end of June. I was shocked that Michael left because I didn’t follow any news while I watched. Now I know because Steve Carell wanted to quit. But I actually found a lot of scenes without Michael funny in earlier episodes and sometime I found Michael’s antics a bit too much. They just need to find good writers for this new season to make it work. I will give them the benefit of the doubt because I really want the show to continue.
That’s a good question, Lita. I honestly don’t know where a great Office forum would be. If you find one, please be sure to let me know! I also enjoy a civilized discussion about a show I really love, and sometimes extreme negativity over honestly petty issues with the show can take away from the discussion. I am also a latecomer to this show, having just gotten into it around exactly a year ago. It was totally a blast to watch all the previous seasons in a short amount of time, and I am more than willing to “give this show the benefit of the doubt,” as you so rightly put it. Due to inevitable differences in taste among fans, there will no doubt be times when something bugs us about the show, but to let those little perceived flaws choke the fun and enjoyment out of a great show is really not cool. There is far more good in this show than there is bad, and I’m just the type of guy who prefers to focus on the good while it lasts (which is all too often not long enough).
Anyway, I’ve actually really enjoyed the discussion here. It’s not a forum, but there are a lot of prevalent posters and well-thought-out opinions. I may hang around here for a while to discuss the new episodes as they come along. :)
OK, DURODUDE, I will let you know when I know a good forum. I often go to IMDB but now it becomes a childish forum with the haters and defenders of the show, even more childish than planking or Kevin’s behavior.
Yeah, I hear you, Lita. IMDB is an excellent site to look up information on, but as a social forum there is a lot of immaturity there. The bottom line is that whether you are generally pleased or disappointed with “The Office,” it’s still just a weekly half-hour TV show, and it’s totally not worth getting upset over. There are bigger problems in this world to get riled up about. Ultimately, for better or worse, I’m in for the long haul. I’ll watch “The Office” until its time is over and enjoy every step along the way. It’s amazing how much more enjoyable a show is when you actually go into it EXPECTING to like it. There is something to be said for POSITIVITY. :)
Yes, there’s nothing wrong with POSITIVITY, even if the show is getting really bad, we could just turn off the TV, don’t need to get so upset about it. As Dwight said “Don’t be such a right-sider”.
Having said that it was not that funny earlier, when I think about it, there’re small moments (not the ‘in the face’ jokes) that I find funny such as “Did you just move my name from one column to the other?” (I think it’s common for people to worry what they’ve done wrong, not specifically for Andy, I would also worry), “I wonder what he thinks about me, totally care”, “the third item on the list is we lost our biggest client” (I think Cornell didn’t teach priority right), LOL. I just find what most Andy said in premiere funny (more about his psyche which I think some people like me can relate) when it’s not supposed to be a joke.
I guess I can frequent this site often then, I only use a guest account so I think I would just search episode 2 on this site next week.
I revised, I know what Andy said supposed to be jokes but I think real people would say that and not for comedic purpose.
This episode was extremely funny and I’m glad to see they started off well. BUT I feel like a giant part of The Office was missing with this episode, this may be due to the writers or loss of Carrel. What was missing was the little subtle funny moments. Instead of the little quiet remarks or glances/whispers to the camera, this episode opted for big set piece laughs. It was funny, but didn’t feel like a regular Office episode.
Was there anything about this script that was different b/c Michael Scott is gone? Answer: No.
Andy is just sitting in Michael’s seat and saying his lines.
Oh, I disagree. There was enough different without being SO different that it changes the entire established dynamic of the show. Too much change would result in this show ceasing to be “The Office” at all anymore. Andy is SIMILAR to Michael, but also quite different. He has nowhere near the self-confidence that Michael possessed, and he has something in his life that Michael never had to contend with: ROBERT CALIFORNIA!
In a way, there are TWO bosses. Robert is not the typical David/Jo CEO. He is something else entirely by bringing to the table a level of hands-on involvement that we haven’t seen before from his predecessors. The problem with Robert is that he’s super intense in his management style. He needs someone to balance him out. That’s where the Nard Dog comes into play. Andy is everything Robert is not. Andy had about zero self-confidence; Robert is self-confidence in human form. Andy at times lets people walk all over him; Robert steamrolls over all opposition. Andy is a “people” person, while Robert is more about results and numbers. They complement each other very nicely.
You can’t look at who the new manager should be without taking into account how that manager would interact with Robert California. Whether you like California or not, he is now a key element of the show and must be taken into account. No one else in the office would’ve worked out other than Andy. I totally and genuinely believe that.
One more thing. So what if Andy is somewhat like Michael Scott? If you ask me, that’s the highest form of praise when it comes to this show. Say what you will about Michael, but he is the reason this show is still on the air today. He made it what it is. It could never succeed were it not for Steve Carell’s brilliant contributions. His character demands a level of respect, regardless of whether or not you personally liked him or not. There’s a reason why the British Office couldn’t last more than a few episodes. It didn’t have a Michael Scott to provide a firm foundation on which it could evolve and grow. I will never underestimate what Michael did for this show, and if Andy happens to resemble him in management style, then I say good for Andy! :)
Don’t know if anyone else has mentioned this, but the Travelers Insurance commercial (which has become so ubiquitous as to be a joke in itself) was the funniest, most creative product placement I’ve ever seen.
“Trouble, trouble trouble trouble…”
Pam: “This dog – he just wanted to protect his bone.”
Jim: “Well, he’s got a bank vault, that’s a start.”
Pam (tearfully): “It’s not enough, though!”