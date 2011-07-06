‘The Office’ hires James Spader as new boss (sort of)

“The Office” has found its new boss – sort of – and will be adding James Spader to the cast when the series begins is eighth season in the fall. An explanation of how this will work (which some may consider spoiler-y) and my thoughts on it coming up after the jump…
So, Spader was by far the most impressive of the guest stars who interviewed for the branch manager job in the season finale, playing Robert California, whom “Office” showrunner/co-star Paul Lieberstein described in the press release as “this uber-salesman that has a power to convince and manipulate, like a high-class weirdo Jedi warrior.” But while Spader was the funniest of the guest stars, his character was so intense and strange that it felt like making him the branch manager would change the series’ energy too much.
And apparently, Lieberstein, Greg Daniels and everyone else recognized this as well, because Robert won’t be the branch manager for very long. As Lieberstein explains it, “He’ll have been hired over the summer as the new manager, but within hours, got himself promoted. Within days, he took over the company. James has an energy that is completely his own, and ‘The Office” has no tools for dealing with this guy. We’re thrilled he’s joining our cast.”
This allows the show to deal with several problems at once. It brings in a recognizable, Emmy-winning star to front the series after the exit of Steve Carell, it allows the company to not have an absentee CEO anymore now that “Harry’s Law” has been renewed, but it also doesn’t try to shoehorn the new star into the exact role that Carell vacated. In fact, some of the stories that were published when rumors of Spader’s hiring first broke suggested that the new set-up will allow the show to promote a character from within.
And now knowing who the big hire is, and what role he’ll be playing, I think the new manager should be Jim Halpert.
For most of the last year, I didn’t think that would work. The brief period where Jim and Michael were co-managers of the branch was not a particularly good one for that character, and it felt like making straight man Jim into boss of all the crazies would only accentuate the at times uptight and smug qualities he’s displayed in the series’ later years.
But Krasinski was terrific working with Spader in the finale, and the idea of Jim having to constantly deal with this CEO who is both incredibly crazy and incredibly persuasive – of Jim having to be the buffer between Robert and the staff in the way he at times was between Michael and the staff – sounds like a lot of fun, and a very good role for a character the writers have struggled to use for several years.
Andy still feels like watered-down Michael when they put him into that kind of position, Dwight would be too implausible long-term (even with crazy Robert in charge of the company), and while I still think Darryl would be a fine boss, the finale went so far out of its way to show him as unqualified that I’m not going to hold my breath for it.
Dunder-Mifflin’s corporate overlords had a fairly regular presence on the show in the years when Jan Levinson was Michael’s superior, and even with CFO David Wallace. So I think there are ways to incorporate Robert on a weekly basis – maybe even to explain why he’d be hanging around the Scranton branch all the time – without it seeming too contrived. Especially if Spader continues to be as funny as he was in the finale. See below:
What does everybody else think? Are you happy with Spader? Would you rather have seen one of the finale’s other guest stars? And, if the show does promote from within for the branch manager gig, who should get it?
I’m VERY happy about Spader! As long as they don’t sneak Catherine Tate in the back door…
I hope you’re right about Jim.
I thought he was the funniest of the guest stars who interviewed. I’m not sure how well it will play out…but if it sucks, maybe they’ll just kill him off in a freak accident involving the Sabre printers busting out into flames again.
Spader was far and away my favorite part of the season finale. This hire might actually get me back to watching this show on a regular basis (I’ve sadly dropped out twice now).
I’d rather have non-crazy Jan back.
spader was funny so happy with this hire!! also want jim as manager!!
I’m still highly concerned with the writers abilities going forward to actually make me laugh.
Spader is a good hire, but I think we might be overstating how good he was in his guest spot, because of how awful the other guest stars were written in comparison.
I agree with LJA above, Catherine Tate character didn’t interest me going forward. She was too similar to Michael in how she was quirky and weird. At least Spader has the chance to be weird in a comletely differnt way.
I’m not the biggest James Spader fan. He was funny in the finale, but even by the end of his appearance there I had gotten tired of the Robert character. I feel like I’ll be watching The Office less often this season.
i have LOVED Spader since the 80’s. My favorite actor of all time. SOOOO happy right now
I am fine with Charlie Sheen taking over for Michael J Fox on Spin City. I think he will be a good replacement, and the show won’t miss a beat!
J/k … James Spader will be great and Jim as the boss instead of Dwight means the show won’t miss a beet!
Okay, that beet joke made me spit water on my keyboard. Bravo.
Ha, that was an excellent beet joke!
Eating a big plate of beets is the Second Step.
Get to it!
“Beets – the treat that can’t be beat!”
Agree about Jim as new boss. If the new CEO is as much of an oddball as he seems, you’ve got to have a straight man for the boss.
Pretty much agree w/every word. Spader was hilarious, and the dynamic with Jim worked really well. Looking forward to it.
I will at least watch the last five minutes of each episode. That’s what I did with ‘Boston Legal,’ and a tradition’s a tradition.
Maybe they could have Robert and Jim drinking and smoking cigars on the roof as they reflect on the rest of the episode.
That would be great. I miss Boston Legal. Maybe they can put one of them in a dress. Denny Crain
I thought Spader’s character was funny in a small dose, but would become tiresome very quickly. And his oversize personality and ego would quickly overwhelm the other characters, not to mention the relatively gentle wackiness of the show.
In fact, they chose the wrong “Boston Legal” alum — the perfect new boss would be William Shatner’s Denny Crane.
OK…now THERE was an oversized personality! I will keep Spader and his character of Robert California, thank you very much.
PS…I loved Shat on Boston Legal, but I loved James a lot more. Gosh I miss Alan Shore!
I guess I’m in the minority but I thought he was easily the worst part of the finale. His schtick irritated me in the 5 minutes he was on screen, I can’t imagine watching it as a consistent part of the show.
Have to agree. I’m not sure I’ll be able to watch with Spader on board. Jim as office manager does sound good to me, however.
I’m with you, but it seems like everybody that still watches the show loves the idea. What else can they do at this point?
This is awesome. I loved james spader’s character.
Spader’s character was funny at first during the finale, but I was tired of him by the end of it. My hope is that you are right about the dynamic of him as the CEO and Jim as the manager playing buffer between Spader and the staff. I’m also hoping they use him in small doses, the way they used to use Jan: a phone call here and there with actual appearances in the office only every 3-4 episodes. Otherwise I fear Spader’s character will be too intense and grating.
This is my hope as well. I enjoyed his cameo in the finale, but it would get old pretty quick if he was the focus of each episode like Michael was.
I feel about this news like I would if they hired a good actress to be Ted’s new girlfriend on HIMYM. In that, unless the writing improves and gets more consistent it doesn’t matter much who they hire for either show.
Or could it be the show has two moves in mind and is waiting for Catherine Tate to become free from the West End Shakespeare production she is committed to through the early fall? Or at least that is what I’m wishing as she was my favorite of the applicants.
I only want him if he plays it as Alan Shore (with guest appearances by Denny Crane of course)
Just cancel it.
I’m excited about this, and I think you are right that making Jim manager under these circumstances would work. So, this is pleasing.
I don’t want to sound like I’m doing an Amen corner routine, but…hell yes, this is great news for the show! It’s not just that James Spader is a terrific actor, or that his character struck so many notes (strange, charismatic, intelligent, devious, fearless, and unnerving) in very little finale during the S7 finale. I love the casting because with the right choice as a permanent manager–and while I agree that Jim could fill that role now, I also think the show could walk back the (IMHO) overdone presentation of how grossly unqualified Darryl came across as–all of the work stories will have a three-dimensional chess feeling between Robert California, whomever the new manager is, and the band of lunatics who work in Scranton. I would go far as to say that Spader’s presence would open the door for DWIGHT to plausibly be the new manager, because it would be hilarious if Dwight got power and then faced someone who already knows what a suck-up he is.
Ah, boo. I do like the proposed dynamic with Spader, even without Jim as branch manager, but I was really hoping for Cathrine Tate (even though I didn’t really like her one-note character all that much in the finale, I was certain she would be fantastic).
Yes, I would second that except I did like her in the finale and although she did remind me about Michael she–well she can bring–alright, I miss Michael Scott.
Well, that does it for me. I have no logical explanation for this, but Spader absolutely makes my skin crawl. The show’s been borderline for me for a while now, and this seals it. At least it frees up an hour on Thursday night.
How does dropping a half-hour show from your rotation free up an hour?
I agree with everything you said. I’m happy with Spader, I think it’s smart to make him CEO (I wonder how often we’ll see him compared to Jo and David Wallace) and I do hope Jim gets the manager position.
No one other than Spader made any sense. I thought the Catherine Tate idea was AWFUL. Spader has more chrarisma in his hair plugs than anyone else who was realistically up for the job.
As for who to promote from within, I still think Craig Robinson is the smart choice if only because I’d much rather see him playing the straight man to Spader than Krasinski.
I’m just massively thankful Tate didn’t get it. On the assumption Spader doesn’t take over the show and they keep it focused on the rest of the cast then there is potential for it to still be watchable – with Lieberstein in charge it will never be particularly good again.
“with Lieberstein in charge it will never be particularly good again.”
Truer words have never been written. Alan’s interview with him before last season started where he had no idea S6 had been a disaster was the last nail in the coffin for me. Maybe I’m imagining it, but there have been hints that Greg Daniels has been taking a more active role in the show. I really want to believe that’s true.
This is good news as long as they keep Catherine Tate as far awau from this show as goegrapically possible. When rumors broke that she was going to be the branch manager, I was afraid I was going to have to stop watching. And darn it, I don’t want to stop watching!
Good lord I made a lot of type-os in that paragraph. I must be more tired than I thought. Please forgive me.
You’re absolved. Go and sin no more.
The character was funny but he almost seemed like he came from a different series. I have an open mind to see how they make this work.
I like James Spader. I did not like him in the Office finale. I thought he was too, too over the top with the schtick. That said, the way Alan describes the plan to use Spader’s character might work. Hope they take a “less is more” approach. And I can definitely see getting a lot of mileage out of promoting Jim to branch manager under Spader.
I loved James Spader in the finale. The way he looked at the camera after the interview was over was awesome and I think him as the CEO or whatever he is is the best move. I also think Catherine Tate was also awesome, so I do hope they put her in as manager. I would love to see her try and implement the Thai massagist, you could just talk to her, she’s a person
YES!!! Terrific, terrific news. I was kinda hoping to avoid spoilery stuff about the new cast member, but once I saw Spader’s name I had to read more. Looking forward to seeing exactly how they pull this off!
Having Jim be the “straight man in charge of all the crazies” makes it sound like the show’s going to turn into NewsRadio. Which wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.
I think it’s a great hire. I’m glad that it wasn’t Catherine Tate, who I thought was pretty unimpressive and grating. Spader was brilliant in his scenes and I’m looking forward to seeing the writers flesh out his character so that he’s not just another one-note character.
And hiring from within for branch manager is a great move. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jim or Darryl in that role. I think the fact that Jim was on the decision-making committee and that he was first choice makes it plausible that he could be bumped up. Either way, I’m significantly more excited at this news than at almost any other decision that the show could have made.
Admittedly, I had to stop watching this show a long time ago (I always stop watching shows when babies are born.) but in just reading the description of this character I can’t help but think a guy that incredible and awesome wouldn’t have to work at Dunder-Mifflin. At his age he would have mind controlled his way into a sweeter job than this.
Wanted to see Will Arnett as the new boss. His dry humor would have been a good match.
So, once again Spader joins a show in its 8th season. Does this mean the end for the Office and beginning of a new spin off at Dunder Mifflin corporate? ;)
(I know it probably won’t but I thought it was an amusing coincidence)
I really like this decision. Spader is creepy genius. Just watching him get the responses he wanted from Jim and watching everybody bend to his will was so great. Thanks for the clip reminder. I had forgotten how much I enjoyed him in the finale.
Spader was intensly sexy on this and will be very happy to have more of that. NO to Jim, he’s just not a good manager at all. I was between Andy and Darryl, but halfway through last season I shifted to 110% Andy, absolutely!
How about Pam as Branch Manager? She doesn’t really fit in as a sales person, and has shown a talent for being an administrator. I think that could work.
That would be great. She took care of Michael for all those years so she knows what not to do,
The Office lost me seasons ago – but if they can get James Spader and William Shatner in the same room I’m F***ING BACK IN!
So here’s the thing: ‘The Office’ shouldn’t even be IN an 8th season…not really sure why there aren’t more comments supporting this?
Steve Carell WAS the Office; without him there is no comparable dynamic interesting enough to survive long-term. People watched Office for the bizarre social interactions of Michael Scott, not to see the Jim Looking Perplexed and Amused Show, which is basically what the show will become if this is its future.
Nothing against Spader, he was a hilarious guest…what I’m saying is that the producers should have known better than to think they can carry this show forward without Steve Carell. How long have they spent shlubbing around for a new boss? There’s your first sign. They’ve delayed this so much, cycled through so many options (Will Ferrell, Dwight, Jim, now the temporary James Spader) and every single avenue is coming off with a cringe and a “it doesn’t quite work attitude.” Because IT DOESN’T WORK, and unless the show can find a Steve Carell clone, my money’s on the 8th season being its last due to the plummetting ratings.
Look at ANY successful show that’s tried to do this: Cheers replacing Shelley Long with Kirstie Alley killed the show. Creating a “Joey” spinoff – basically Joey without the “Friends”? Please.
Now look at a SUCCESSFUL long running show: Fraser. That show was on for over a decade, and the reason it maintained its success was that while the stories evolved and the characters grew, the infrastructure of the story itself NEVER ACTUALLY CHANGED. Dr. Crane was still hanging in Seattle with his dad, quirky maid and hapless brother.
But what Office is doing is GOING to lead to its cancellation. Which is sad, especially for the remaining actors, who are a delightful cast but cannot sustain the show without the heart (Carell). The show should have bowed out gracefully rather than what its choosing to do, which is to wither and die in public shame.
Oh, I so agree with ALL of this, 100%! As much as I love The Office, I’d rather see it go out in it’s orime like Seinfeld, than slowly self-destroy it’s entire history, and everything about itself, like The Simpsons since 2005…
I really wish Catherine Tate had been the branch manager.
No Spader…he is only good in small doses. sorry
I say Jim Carrey. I thought he was gonna have it for sure when they only gave him a smaller cameo on the finale. He should have at least gotten more finale screen time if he wasnt going to be chosen
Is everyone forgetting that Jim Carey was also an applicant? What about him?
I thought his character got old pretty quickly in the finale. In fact I pretty much agreed with Dwight’s sentiment. Tate would be a bad choice. I had been thinking Andy would make a good boss but the more I think about it the more I realize he is like Michael. I still think they need to give Darryl a chance.
I thought Catherine Tate was the funniest of the interviewees, both in content and delivery. I was mesmerized but yeah, she was crazier than crazy. Actually, for much of last season, after Rick Gervais met Steve Carrell coming out of the elevator, I was sure it was going to be Gervais. He has a big investment in the show and his media profile isn’t as big as it used to be so this would be a good gig for him. If they did that, they could also bring in Tim and Gareth – it would be like two parallel universes meeting. Did anyone see Gervais in the new Curb Your Enthusiasm? It was disappointing because Gervais wasn’t his live wire self, just more like another Curb guest spot – typical frictions, etc.
Rewatched the season finale last evening. Now I remember why I thought Spader was the best choice after the interviews… He is fricking awesome! I am really looking forward to the new season… Michael Who?
WANT JIM CARREY!!!