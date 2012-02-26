‘The Walking Dead’ – ’18 Miles Out’: Choose life?

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I eat birthday cake and listen to “The Lord of the Rings” book on tape…
“There are no rules, man! We’re lost!” -Rick
“18 Miles Out” has a title that’s very similar to “4 Days Out,” one of the most memorable episodes of “Breaking Bad,” and a structure that’s relatively similar: our two leads go on a long drive together for what should be a routine bit of business, have a lot of conversations about where they are at this point, and then hit a major obstacle that might keep them from driving home alive.
I don’t know for sure if the homage was intentional, but when I interviewed Veena Sud at the end of “The Killing” season 1, she did say that the “Missing” episode – again, the two leads driving around and talking (albeit with much less violence or danger than these other two) – was very much inspired by “4 Days Out” (and by “The Suitcase” on “Mad Men”), and there’s almost a sense of AMC tradition to doing a largely self-contained episode like this each season. (“Breaking Bad” did it again the following year with “Fly,” but didn’t have room for one in the most recent season.)
And whether it was an homage to “Breaking Bad,” or another instance of Glen Mazzara (who co-wrote this one with Scott Gimple) taking his inspiration from “Lost” – which helped make viewers learn and care about its characters early on by building each episode around only one or two of them at a time – the approach worked. There have been other episodes this season that have had fantastic individual sequences, like the barn massacre in the mid-season finale, or Tony and Dave wandering into the bar a couple of weeks ago, but this was the show’s strongest overall episode going back at least to the season premiere, if not to last season.
So what made “18 Miles Out” so effective? For starters, it kept things simple: just Rick and Shane on the road (with a bit of Randall now and again), and a handful of the female characters back on the farm. I think, in fact, they probably could have gotten away with devoting the entire hour to the road trip, though the farm story surprised me with how well it worked, given how little I cared (and, frankly, continue to care) about Beth (whose name I only learned last week).
I still don’t care an awful lot about the Rick/Lori/Shane love triangle, and I still worry that the show has made Shane out to be too blatantly the villain when there should be more moral ambiguity about his position versus Rick’s. But Shane was more reasonable this week until the big brawl – when he and Rick were both losing their minds and being stupid (more on that in a minute) – and I appreciated them just talking through so much of what’s been left unsaid for so long. The first scene after the opening credits was just two guys having a pointed conversation about their history and their differences, and it was the most compelling moment the show’s done in a long time that didn’t have the threat of violence underlining it.
By leaving Dale, Daryl, Glen, Carol, T-Dog, Herschel and the rest on the sidelines for a week, “18 Miles Out” was able to focus more on specifics for the characters who were onscreen. Rick got to talk about plans for winter – the first time anyone on this show has demonstrated any real interest in long-term survival – and to demonstrate quieter, more creative methods of walker-killing.(*) With fewer characters to service, there was time to properly set up the two zombified security guards (or were they cops?), whose side-by-side corpses reminded Rick of when he and Shane used to wear similar uniforms, and inspired him to change his mind and give his partner a chance to live. A more traditionally-structured episode would have had to rush that kind of thing, if not skip it altogether.
(*) The gag of stabbing them through a fence is from the comic book, albeit at a different point in the story. And I realize that I’ve neglected to add the usual reminder the last couple of weeks that commenters aren’t supposed to talk about events in the comic book that have yet to happen on the TV show, so let me do that right here. On Friday, for instance, there was a casting announcement about a character from the comics who has yet to appear on the show, and we’re not going to discuss him in these reviews until he’s actually on camera next season. Got it?
Similarly, the scenes back on the farm finally gave Andrea a chance to talk about what she’s been through emotionally since she didn’t get to kill herself at the CDC, when in previous episodes, all we got was her being snippy with Dale. And while I’m not invested in anything to do with Beth, her dilemma also gave the show a long-overdue opportunity for someone to call out Lori for all her irritating, self-righteous, hypocritical behavior. I don’t even like Andrea all that much (again, she’s been written in a shrill key for far too long), but I practically cheered as she tore into Lori for telling her to act like a ’50s housewife and let the men – both her men, specifically, as Andrea pointedly notes with the “boyfriend” comment – take care of the important stuff.
“18 Miles Out” wasn’t perfect. I think, for instance, that the in media res opening did more harm than good, because we knew roughly when and where the walkers were going to cause trouble, and instead of adding tension to Rick and Shane’s argument/brawl, it instead made them seem like idiots to viewers who knew more than they did. And it ultimately made no sense that the walkers wouldn’t be woken up by Randall screaming for his life, or the sound of the stray gunshot, or any of the other ruckus being raised by those two(**), while the shattering of the window suddenly woke them all up.
(**) Though I did like that, the longer the fight went on, the more Rick and Shane began to sound like zombies themselves. A very thin line separates walkers and what they used to be.
But on the whole, the character work was much better, the various arguments more clearly articulated, the sense of atmosphere made stronger because we didn’t have to move from character to character, story beat to story beat.
I don’t know if Mazzara, Kirkman and company are ready to shift even more into a “Lost” model, where every episode is told from one character’s point of view. (Though that approach might do wonders for relative non-entities like Carol or T-Dog.) But if nothing else, hopefully this episode suggests that the writers have realized that with this show, less can be much, much more.
What did everybody else think?
This show would really benefit from a bit of a character dump. Ditch the weak characters en masse and TRY to bring in some new compelling characters if they feel like they need to expand the cast later. They’ve shown they can make new characters interesting (Maggie, and Michael Raymond James’s character); they really just need to cull the weak links from the cast and then move forward.
This is the part of the post where I name the characters I would like to see gone, and also the part of the post where I realize I don’t know those characters’ names, despite having never missed an episode.
First off, that blonde girl. Andrea. That’s her name. Get rid of her. Same goes for Dale, the older guy with the beard. Tdawg is a non-entity so I guess he can stay. Actually no, cut him loose too. Same thing for the short-haired woman whose daughter died. Anyone else? Maybe Rick’s wife but I’m not opposed to her continued presence, I suppose.
Keep Glen, Maggie, Daryl, Rick, Shane, and Carl. That’s really all this show needs right now. It seems like they are trying to be a little Lost-esque by trying to have this huge ensemble cast. The thing is, they’re not very good at it.
Best episode in a while.
I have argued for some time the show needs to tighten it’s focus to 4 or 5 characters. Then we actually get real conversations from the characters. When the show spreads the dialogue around to each character, we get the first 6 episodes of this season, when the characters seemed to be avoiding the types of conversations we saw in “18 Miles Out”. I don’t want Darryl, T-Dog, Carol, etc to completely disappear, but economy of lines for the lesser characters would really benefit the show.
Andrea’s stance on suicide is fine, but her approach was a little heavy handed. It’s one thing to be empathetic, it’s anothr to endorse it.
I git the impression the Walkers were locked in that building and only released when the window was broken.
Same here. I just assumed they were all trapped in the building.
But why weren’t they already at the window, pounding on the glass, once they heard the sounds and realized there was fresh meat right outside? The way it played, it seemed like they were asleep/dormant and then the wrench got them moving again.
Alan is right. The walkers would have been pounding the windows and moaning enough for everyone to notice. The window is what woke them, preceeded by that excellent reflection of a smiling Shane in the broken glass.
I have to add that this was probably one of the best visual moments of the entire season, and even it was nearly eclipsed by the shot of the wandering walker in the field (which they cut back to one too many times).
Not to mention it seemed that the scent of blood would draw a walker from 20 feet away (at the fence) yet they didn’t awake with Shane and Rick dripping with it 10 feet outside the window.
That moment with Shane looking at his reflection in the recently broken glass was great though. He looked just like a mindless zombie himself, and gave the previous brawl more weight.
I might be in the minority, but I absolutely hated this storyline. These types of episodes only work when you’ve thoroughly flushed out your characters and made them at least somewhat interesting. Here they just come off as predictable and disjointed.
The Lazy Plot Twist of the Week goes to nobody bothering to actually talk to the kid and figure out who the hell he was. It would literally take 5 seconds to realize that he has an accent, and it ain’t no Philly accent. The notion that you’d rescue this kid and not attempt to gather intel on who he was travelling with, how strong their group is, what sort of stuff they’ve been doing/seeing/searching for, etc is UTTERLY ABSURD.
I liked the episode more than most this season, but c’mon. If you have to rely on absurd plot conveniences like that, you’re doing something wrong.
You are right. One would think when they were working on his leg they would have talked to him somewhat. But since it’s a show about zombies I kinda let things like this slide.
It is just strange that with all these injuries healing so quickly, Hershel must be like Kame with the senzu beans (anyone… crickets?)
I thought it strange that they would save this kid only to abandon him. Or that they wouldn’t even try to recon his situation.
They can’t fix all of the problems in one or two episodes so we will have to live with more of these until they do.
It makes sense that they wouldn’t talk to this kid or ask him questions for the week he was with you. If you’ve ultimately got to kill him or abandon him somewhere you don’t want to personalize him or get to know him–don’t ask a lot of questions, keep the blindfold on, keep him under while the wound is healing. That way they wouldn’t feel as guilty for their actions. I don’t think there was much thought about integrating him into the group–the options really were kill or abandon. It’s just that Rick started to wrestle with his conscience as more information came to light.
I’m sorry, Remy. But that’s just ridiculous. Your theory may well explain why Lori didn’t talk to him. Or Carl. Or Magggie. Or Dale. But if you consider yourself a protecter like Rick and Shane do, and you believe there are a group of marauders out there who represent a critical threat to the safety of your group (which they clearly do), you do not pass up a chance to interogate one of their people to gain intelligence on who you’re dealing with just because you “don’t want to personalize him”. And we’re not talking about inviting him to dinner and asking him to tell tales of his childhood. We’re talking about questions like “Who are you? Where have you been the past 6 months? What other humans have you encountered? How big is your group? What kind of weapons/ammo do you have? Who is your leader? What are you doing down here in rural Georgia? Stuff like that.
I agree that it’s definitely a big plot hole that they didn’t interrogate the kid – but it’s also confusing that he somehow knew he had been at the farm even though they seemed to try to keep him blindfolded and deaf. But this to me even pales in comparison to the notion that he was able to move pretty well for someone who had just had an iron stake driven through his leg, had his leg yanked up the hard way through the stake and what seems to be minimal healing/recovery time.
@Ron: You’re right, all the wounds on this show generally heal fairly fast but that’s TV. You have to accept that some reality corners will be cut.
I find it hard to believe that he would know who Maggie was, but she wouldn’t have recognized him. This is a farming community. How many kids could their really be in the school, that kids in the same grade wouldn’t recognize one another?
College, not High School. Still seems a stretch he knew her but she didn’t know him, and it never came up in conversation during an entire week.
i was actually wondering if he was someone else, because i also remembered him being impaled on the iron spike, i was like “how could he move around after one week?”
This show has always been full of “absurd plot conveniences” and loose threads that don’t always get tied up. This one didn’t particularly bother me. Yeah Shane and Rick are the “protectors” and you can make the case they would have interrogated the hell out of the kid but you’re assuming the kid gave up information.
RE: why didn’t Maggie recognize Randall…he was blindfolded when the car pulled up to the farm, and later, Randall stated (almost resentfully) that he knew who she and her father were, but she didn’t know him. I thought there might be a combination of the following at play: a class/status issue and that of the damaged ego of an insecure guy who felt invisible to popular girl Maggie
I really liked this episode – loved all the Rick/Shane stuff, and the farm side story really benefited from only have 4 characters around. Much better Walking Dead :)
I really enjoyed the parallels between the men and the female versions of the men. Most of the time Andrea annoys me but when she was tearing into Lori I was nodding my head most of the time. If I recall this is the 2nd mention of the division of labor but this had a totally different tone. I loved how Andrea pointed out that she, Lori doesn’t mind sending people into the walker zone to get something she wants. It’s like the writers tried to address every complaint people have about Lori. Andrea totally wasn’t wrong about letting Beth chose to live. But it wasn’t really her place.
The men also address issues on the back burner. I had always thought Rick had a feeling about their affair when he returned. I think that fight was a long time coming.
I am finally so glad to see someone address the ammo situation. Those bullets are not going to last forever. It was also refreshing to see Rick address the long term plans for survival Both men have different philosophies about it, Shane more concerned with living day to day and Rick having hope for long term.
I don’t know if I buy that Rick was going to leave Shane. I know the dynamics between the two are strained, and yes it crossed his mind but was there any doubt he was going back? He saved Randall. Hard to say which one, Randall or Shane is a bigger threat to the group, and I only say that because Shane is nuts.
Agree with you! The women are obviously female versions of the men, debating over “what was” versus “what is now.”
Very glad to finally see some survival planning. Every time someone drives around in a car, I wonder where all the gasoline is coming from. Not to mention the ammo, fresh fruit, water, etc. Some of it can be explained by the farm but some cannot.
Shane didn’t appear to be back in the fold by the end of the episode. Looked like he was staring at the lone zombie in the field and thinking he should go out on his own. That would be a good development for the group, IMO. Get rid of Shane and Andrea and move on with the story.
I generally like this show MUCH more than Alan but found this ep to be one of he worst in a long time. I got the theme, I understand what they were trying to do but the inane logic of it all just turned me off.
I am starting to like Rick. I sense despite him and Shane being opposite sides of the spectrum (in terms of morals/strategy/etc) that Rick realizes that they’ve been through too much and that both of them just benefit from working together and balancing each other out.
I’m not a hugely artistic/creative/symbolic type of guy. What was with the zombie in the field that they showed both on the way to the PWO and on the way home?
Basically what I think is that despite Rick saving Shane’s ass, the lone zombie wandering was a reminder to Shane that his way might be the right way…that regardless of Rick’s hopes for the future, the Walkers are relentless, and despite the setting sun, they will march on.
My girlfriend posited that the zombie represents Shane….wandering..searching for answers…I dunno…Alan?
I think the zombie represents in a strange way Shane. If Shane would have left the group, he would be wondering around and basically lost. The ironic thing is that, a lone zombie without a zombie pack is pretty much a useless thing. It was a reminder of staying together is stronger. In addition, Shane made a comment that he did not keep Lori and Carl alive, they kept him alive. They gave him a reason to exist and have a purpose. ;) (I could be wrong but it’s my opinion ;) lol hehe
I found it ironic that solitary, do it yourself, survival at all costs Shane needing to be saved by Rick. Shane got himself in a situation which seemed hopeless and he may have just realized he needs more than just himself to survive.
The zombie in the field seemed to represent going it alone, IMO. Shane wouldn’t have gotten out of the bus without Rick, so he must have been thinking about being alone versus part of a group. Might this be a bad thing for the group if Shane decides to overthrow Rick’s leadership rather than just leave?
I somewhat agree with Krumlife. They were basically in the middle of nowhere and there shouldn’t have been anything to see as they drove past a random field… and yet, there was a walker. It ties in with Andrea’s point that there’s just no hope of life returning to normal.
I agree with the comments above. Additionally, given Rick’s equation of having rules = having direction and there being no rules = lost, I felt the wandering zombie in the huge field also represented the Grimes-Greene group, adrift without rules in a larger universe.
The juxtaposition of the right-to-die scenes at the farmhouse and the fight-to-live scenes on the road, highlighted the existence issues that the group and individuals experience in this world. The group will have to realize that suicide is a viable alternative. The harm to the group only comes about because the group becomes weaker by one less member.
Lori finally got her comeuppance by Andrea. Right to breed question aside, this is absolutey the wrong time to have a baby; incredibly selfish on Lori’s part, as well as her departure from the compound in her attempt to find Rick. Some ground rules need to be set by Rick, or whoever’s leading. Rick is becoming a stronger leader, but the time that he spends with ethical dilemmas, “is this person worth saving or not (Randall), continues to put the group at risk.
I was very relieved that Shane was not left to die, despite his past trangressions. The show benefits from the presence of an alpha-male in this society; a figure that would naturally evolve under these circumstances. After the clearing of the air conversations and the fights between Rick and Shane, I was satisfied that Shane at long last seemed contrite for what he has done.
I don’t think Shane felt remorse at all for what he has done. I think he would do it all over again if he had the chance. I think part of this episode was to show him “this is how it feels to get left behind.” This is how Randall was going to feel and this is how Otis felt. To show him in part that every life is valuable and not one person is disposable. Looking back on that scene with Otis, Rick would have found a way. The same way he found a way to save his sorry ass.
Well said Jerron!
I was kind of wondering why Shane didn’t jump out of the back of the bus earlier. The walkers don’t seem to good with anticipation so a simple solution would have been to lure them onto the bus and then jump off. Better than sitting at the door trying to hold them off.
@COL BAT
I was thinking the same thing. Also, don’t those buses usually have an escape hatch to the roof?
One explanation could be that he was had to lean on the door just to keep it closed, or else they’d come rushing in. This also explains why he couldn’t look around the bus for some blunt objects to use as weapons.
One thing I’ve found interesting from prior reviews and comments on this blog has been the general sentiment about how foolish Rick and Dale are for trying to maintain some sense of morals / idealism in their dangerous zombie reality. I think (hope) that this episode might be the first where maybe that thinking starts to shift, maybe paralleling with Shane’s thinking as well? For example, Shane is always so quick to draw (which still surprises me because they know that walkers will be drawn to noise, so why shoot a zombie unnecessarily) so when Rick simply stabs the zombie through the fence, it seems like a bit of a revelation to Shane. When Shane later is trapped in the bus, and stabs the two walkers in the head as they try to burst in through the door, he seems happily surprised that the use of blood / stab to the head works pretty well. That, coupled with the aforementioned discussion about preparing for winter makes it seem more like Rick is deliberate and thoughtful about his actions, not weak as has been previously interpreted. Maybe Shane will see it that way, maybe not.
One thing’s for sure though – I welcome more ambiguity regarding Shane and his actions. He comes across in such a one-sided fashion that it’s a bit disappointing.
It seems like things are definitely going to pick up over the next couple of episodes, if the past few are any indication. Can’t wait!
Well said. Both this comment and your next one as well.
I also think this episode really solidified Rick’s leadership. While Shane is arguing about how to live one more day, it is Rick who shows that he has long term survival in mind.
I don’t get the messy, bloody stabbing and throwing zombie blood and guts around- yeah, it’s quieter, but nobody gets infected that way??
How about Shane drinking and bathing with well water last week after they pulled that zombie out of the well? How does no one worry about catching the zombie bug (other than getting bit)?
Oh, and any thoughts about the solo zombie out in the field that Shane kept looking at? Didn’t know if that was supposed to possibly represent him, alone out there in the world, like that zombie in the field – maybe initially that seemed appealing the first time he was looking at the zombie, but the second time, perhaps not? He’s just been told by Rick that Lori, Carl and the new baby will never be his, reinforcing the fact that Shane is, or could be alone out there in the field like that zombie. The only person in the group that seems to have any sympathy for him is Andrea, who didn’t quite fit in either, and maybe alienated the group a little more by intentionally walking out during her Beth-suicide watch duty.
It reminded me a bit of the whole “We’re them and they’re us” line from the 1990 Night of the Living Dead remake. The shot with Shane in the glass after he breaks it with the wrench reinforced that for me.
I agree with your zombie in the field theory.
Interesting take. This helps to bring the two stories from the episode together. Andrea’s comments to Lori, and Maggie’s discussion with her sisters really highlights how fortunate Lori/Rick/Carl and the Herschel family are. All the others – including Randal – are really just loners. Shane, on the other hand, started this crisis as one of the lucky ones, until Rick came back. Now that Lori has definitively turned on him and taken Rick’s side Shane has to resign himself to being just another single person trying to survive – like our stumbling field Zombie.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens now that Shane owes his life to Rick. Will he just come to resent him more? I don’t see shane functioning as Rick’s loyal soldier.
BTW, I absolutely loved the haunting image of a lone zombie wandering in the distance, just a routine something to stare at from the car window, not even worthy of comment.
Wish they would have fixed the editing problem though. They could have flipped the image so the long zombie was walking in the opposite direction or something like that. It was strange to see the exact same shot as when they were first driving the opposite way.
I can definetly see that symbolisim but I also felt it was a symbol of the fact that even though they’re in a relatively walker free place right now they can’t run away from the walkers forever.
I was wondering why Shane didn’t say anything about the lone zombie walking- or Rick didn’t notice seemed odd. If ones walking around, there’s got to be more and could those zombies walk to the farm?
I did like the symbolism of the two dead uniformed guards and it did make me think of Rick and Shane pre-zombie days.
Alan, totally agree on the middle of things start: It made both Rick/Shane look like idiots.
I really, really want to like this show. And the characters. They just seem more like plot devices than people (and don’t we know the maximum number of main characters that works is seven — isn’t that a law somewhere?).
That said, this episode was much, much better. Tightening things up made a difference, and I really liked the juxtaposition of the fighting-to-live and fighting-to-die scenes.
The writers keep throwing out hints of something larger to reveal regarding the virus – or am I just spitballing here? They looked for scratches on the two ossifers (sorry, I’m drunk) or guards and tried to convince themselves that they saw some. But methinks we’re meant to see a foreshadowing here.
On the lone wandering zombie, it seems like one of those things that’s easy to read too much into. It was a nice visual bookend and was emblematic of a world in which instead of seeing a deer wandering in the distance as you drive along you could see a mindless zombie.
Yeah, I think there was something we were supposed to be taking away from those two security guards.
I haven’t seen a replay yet, but my first thought was maybe they weren’t zombies at all, and just two people who committed suicide together as an example of what the sister wanted Maggie to do with her.
Elevation, your remark is utterly senseless.
If they weren’t zombies, why were they decayed mindless creatures who tried to eat Rick and Shane? I mean come on now. “Not zombines”…what do you possibly mean?
Agree with Moose that the wandering zombie was a great “nature” shot. It was very eerie seeing it plough through the tall grass with no sense of purpose and the sun shining down. The zombie is symbolic of how much the world has changed — very few deer or other wild animals exist anymore. Now a roaming zombie is a part of the natural landscape–a wild creature that poses apt more danger than some deer or cow.
Senso, your remark is the one that’s senseless.
Elevation is talking about the 2 guards lying side-by-side (that Alan also referenced), the ones that Shane and Rick observed didn’t have bite marks on them.
Jason, you are not observant. Those two lying side by side are the exact same zombies that Rick & Shane killed with knives, that were walking up to the fence.
The implication by lack of bite marks is implying something important or unusual, such as that perhaps one doesn’t need to be bit in order to turn undead.
You need to watch the episode again. AMC re-airs it a few times I think. Or maybe you have DVR. Those two dead guards are the ones they killed earlier. It’s very clear.
I’m glad they’re moving towards addressing the nature of the infection, but Shane’s realization was absurd. How could he look at a rotting zombie and possibly tell a pre-infection bite or scratch from all the other post-mortem bruises, gashes and wounds that covers a zombie’s body?
I took it as the writers trying to establish zombie rules, which seems to have been source of criticism.
Thanks Huell, I was wondering the exact same thing. It’s not like they performed an autopsy on those two corpses.
I thought the writers may be suggesting the “virus” could be mutating, to where a person can become a zombie without being bitten in reference to “Beth” who was grabbed, but not bitten and then fell into a “state” similar to how the man and son (miss them) in the premier described their wife/mother becomeing a zombie.
But, if all it takes is a scratch, wouldn’t Rick and Shane infected? Both would have had blood transfer, let alone a “scratch”.
I think it was simply a device to amp up the suspense/fear level for we viewers.
I’m nearly certain that the calcified bodies that Rick and Shane were inspecting were not the walkers they were violently stabbing in the face seconds before.
Regarding the whole issue of infection from bites, etc:
My own view is that it’s an airborne virus and everyone is already infected. There are no symptoms until someone dies (it doesn’t matter how a person dies, whether it’s from a disembowelment at the hands/teeth of a zombie; a heart attack; or a gunshot wound). Upon death, the virus triggers the primitive part of the brain to “reawaken” turning the corpse into a zombie, “within minutes or hours”, as the guy as the CDC indicated.
So, being scratched or even bitten isn’t in and of itself fatal. Everyone has already been exposed. But, if the wound itself kills the bite victim, then they turn into a zombie.
This is an interesting topic for the show to introduce/revisit, but, Shane’s comment makes no sense based on what we saw. How could he tell if either of those corpses had bites or fatal wounds? They were fully clothed, and we didn’t see Dr. Shane perform any kind of post-mortem exam. Yet another example of sloppy writing.
From the comics, I think they will hint at the idea of everyone is already infected. In the comic, if you died from natural causes and the brain was still intact people came back as zombies. It didn’t take bite to do it.
Speaking of the writers trying to establish zombie rules, when Rick was underneath the pile of zombies one of them was able to recognize his gun as a threat and swiped it away at least twice. That conveys more (admittedly rudimentary) thought than I thought existed among zombies.
@Ahoya – yes, I keep noticing little conveniences like that too. Could be that the Extra just didn’t learn their lessons in zombie school well enough. @Jon et al. – I think a mutation of the virus could be airborne but not everyone is affected by it. That would allow them wiggle room on the inconsistencies in application there. Regardless, I notice that once I had heard about the theory that everyone could be infected I started to notice little things, intentional or not. For example, after the bar room shootout it looked like Rick held the gun on the guy for a long time as if checking to see if he might come back alive. Now that could just be prudent abundance of caution or a nod by the writers that Rick knows something. However if he does, WHY DOES HE KEEP IT TO HIMSELF? (shouting intended) Seems like some of his fellow travelers do have a ‘need to know’ on this and they will not look at it as a mark of leadership that they’ve been kept in the dark. Of course once one other person knows it’s doubtful it would remain a secret for long (exhibit A: barn full of zombies).
Printin Mike agreeing on the conclusion that everyones already infected but also doubt it’s likely to heal from a zombie bite even if it in a normal situation would be easily treatable. Or then the few examples seen like Jim haven’t been able to overcome the fever that a bite leads to.
Maybe these realizations will tie into what Rick was whispered in the CDC.
I think the conversation was supposed to be meaningful but it was a few lines short of anything. Since I already know what they are talking about having read the comic I understand where they are going with it. They are just not going with it very well.
re: Printin’ Mike
Good to see people throwing out theories, but not sure I agree yours above: it doesn’t matter how a person dies.
We’ve seen people die from beatings/gunshot wounds (most recently the 2 thugs in the bar that Rick shot) and there’s no idication they were, or were soon to be zombies (Rick/Herschel/Glen didn’t leave the bar immediately).
After Jim was bitten, he started having zombie-like flashes of thought BEFORE he died, implying the bite itself transforms one into a zombie.
The menfolk go out to kill zombies and prove who’s the strongest and lord protector. The ladies stay in the kitchen talking about their feelings, which lead one to suicide.
Yes the female roles on this show are absurd. Why aren’t they evenly dividing chores among all survivors? Why do the women get stuck with laundry, cooking and cleaning? The writers don’t seem to understand that the women could be just as valuable for protecting the farm. Either that, or the writers are horribly sexist teenagers.
I’d like to see Michelle Rodriguez show up and teach those women some survival tactics.
Michelle Rodriguez?!?! OH GOD NO!!!! :P
In all seriousness, it makes sense for Maggie, Beth and the rest of the women – who might possibly have names – on the farm to be stuck with the “stereotypical women roles”. Herschel was/is living an old fashioned lifestyle. It seems natural for him to enforce an archaic viewpoint (and we’ve already seen some flashes of heroism from Maggie on horseback).
As far as the three women from season 1, Carol is a woman who has been beaten and kept down by her husband, shes too timid – right now – to do much of anything. Lori is pregnant, so it doesn’t make a ton of sense for her to go zombie fighting in the first place, and Andrea has clearly made her stance known.
I also wonder if Lori is trying to fool herself into thinking that her family situation is not totally FUBAR if they continue to play these archetypal roles.
What is the implication by Shane mentioning that those two walkers did not have bite marks?
They wouldn’t put that line in there if it didn’t mean anything.
Is it that people will turn into walkers no matter how they die? Really it has not been shown conclusively that one has to be bit in order to turn.
I keep thinking about the previous episode in the bar, where Rick goes to shoot Tony in the head. At first, I thought he quickly realized he wasn’t dealing with a zombie, but rather a living person. But then I thought he may be curious if Tony would reanimate after some time having died from gunshot wounds. Possibility?
Maybe spoilers, maybe not. Read at your own risk. :)
I keep coming back to whatever it was Jenner whispered to Rick before the CDC went boom. Season 2 Episode 1 Rick starts to tell Morgan over the walkie talkie what it was Jenner had said to him, but he changes his mind.
Then we have Nebraska, where Rick kills Dave with a headshot but uses a third bullet to the head to kill Tony, even though he was definitely out of the fight at that point. Could just be he was making sure he satyed down, could be he was justing venting (Rick DID look pretty pissed about having his hand forced) but may also hint that Rick is aware (thanks to Jenner) that any death which doesn’t destroy the brain results in re-animation, regardless of whether or not the person is bitten.
HOWEVER – Rick seems as surprised as Shane is that the two police/security guards did not appear to be bitten and yet were zombies. If Rick knows the truth, perhaps he’s keeping it to himself? Maybe he doesn’t (want to) believe what Jenner told him?
Now I’m confusing myself. Somebody sort out this mess, please. :)
If ANYONE who dies can turn, that make more sense as to how civilization fell apart so quickly.
I mean walkers are dangerous, but they don’t seem particularly difficult to escape from. If only people who were bit turned, it seems hard to imagine that many people getting turned into walkers so quickly.
Especially since people killed by walkers tend to be completely devoured.
If, on the other hand, all of the sudden everyone who was dead started rising up, that would overwhelm civilization pretty quickly.
I like this idea. That everyone is already infected, but the “infection” only activates after you’ve died. Being bitten will get you sick and kill you faster, but no matter how you die, you’re gonna become a zombie. That would make for a pretty good set of rules that would explain why they can tussle with zombies with open wounds and never get infected.
Exactly, FATASS (Alan, don’t delete me – it’s his name!),
Many have been speculating that Jenner’s secret was the non-bite zombie theory, which makes much more sense and is also in line with the Romero films (although in those it’s radiation or space rays or something).
My question is why would Rick hold back this crucial information? People need to know this. Suppose Hershel’s daughter had killed herself in the middle of the night? You’d have a zombie running around inside the farm house.
Also, I don’t see how Jenner could know with any certainly whether or not everyone in the world was infected. Whatever the case, so long as it’s possible for some non-bitten to rise that’s enough reason to play it safe and shoot people in the head.
My favorite theory for the secret remains that Jenner learned from the tests he performed on everyone that only Rick and Carl have some kind of unique genetic immunity from the virus. That information could cause resentment.
I’m in agreement with your theory, but how does that explain the freeway scene where some people had died inside their cars and the corpses were still sitting in the vehicles? They had not turned into zombies – ??
Spongebob: I agree – it doesn’t explain the dead on the freeway. Unless, the corpses that we see still sitting in their cars (not reanimated) had immunity to the virus.
The bigger problem I have is the apocalyptic aspect of the story.
So, the virus has infected everyone, and most infected people (those not immune) will reanimate once they die (from whatever cause). Now, in and of itself, that’s creepy, to be sure. But, reanimated or not, most corpses aren’t much of a threat to anyone. Decomposition happens pretty rapidly, and in most modern countries, the corpse has already been embalmed and/or autopsied, so the corpse (even if reanimated, wouldn’t be able to move much – it would just lie there twitching, lacking any organs). Therefore, the only real threat comes from the very recently deceased who haven’t been either autopsied or embalmed (or otherwise destroyed through their original manner of death). And, unless the number of “recently deceased” is rapidly increasing due to some other event (a pandemic, nuclear attack, or something), I just don’t see the numbers of Walking Dead being great enough to present a threat.
Granted, we shouldn’t discount the shock and horror of seeing dead people coming back to life and trying to eat the living. But, after that initial shock, I have a very hard time believing that any kind of organized militia, local law enforcement, or disciplined military would have any difficulty in destroying nearly all of the zombies in very short order. (In the movie that started it all, Night of the Living Dead, they accomplished that feat in ONE day.)
If, however, the virus causing reanimation isn’t just sitting passively in an infected person waiting for them to die, but is itself also CAUSING people to die, then that might explain the mayhem: i.e. the ranks of the 101st Airborne division are being depleted rapidly through the death and reanimation of 80% of their ranks in the course of a few days.
The problem is that the active virus theory is contrary to everything we’ve seen thus far. Shane wouldn’t be surprised to see the two dead cops, apparently unbitten, who’ve turned into zombies. He (and everyone else) would have already seen numerous similar cases: otherwise healthy, unbitten people who suddenly get sick, die and turn into zombies.
That was one of the many things that was so damned confusing to me about the whole CDC sequence: the CDC and their foreign compatriots were trying to find a cure … to what exactly? A cure that prevented dead people from reanimating? Why? There is already a cure: destroy the bodies of the dead. A non-existent body can’t reanimate. The CDC sequence only makes sense if they were searching for a cure to a virus that was both actively killing people AND reanimating them. But, if it’s the latter, then why is Shane surprised to see the two cop zombies who haven’t been bitten? How could he (and everyone else) convincingly not know that there was a virus going around that was killing people – killing people in such great numbers that it almost INSTANTLY destroyed civilization over the entire globe?
@HUELL GOODMAN Rick is keeping it to himself so that they the writers have a “big reveal” at the end of season 2.
This is the same reason that the sophia search dragged on and we were shown the walkers in the barn but needed to wait a whole episode before it was dealt with.
Instead of dealing with things the way real people in that situation would deal with things, we see characters are dealing with stuff the way a writer who needs a big surprise at the end of mid season or end of season would deal with it.
“Rick got to talk about plans for winter — the first time anyone on this show has demonstrated any real interest in long-term survival”
Gee, and it only took about 15 episodes for that to finally come up. This is the one thing that has bugged me the most about the show. They should be spending every waking moment thinking about their long term survival, but this was one of the few times they actually have.
Good lord, Lori is an annoying character. “We’ll stay here and bake the cookies while the big strong men protect us.” Hey lady, it ain’t 1954. You might want to try using your brain before it gets eaten.
Someone needs to explain to me how the zombie infection is passed because right now it’s clear as mud.
Yeah, I liked the episode but Lori has turned into the wet blanket, unlikable wife that seems to be on every cable TV show these days.
Ha! I don’t know about EVERY cable TV show, but AMC does seem to have a developing track record, right? Betty Draper, Skyler, and now Lori…
Do they have snow mobile dealerships in Georgia? I like the discussion and thought, but it seems like a tough find down there.
Yes, let’s talk about a “hard” winter in Georgia and snowmobiles and long-term planning, while living in a tent.
It must be like how every Christmas is snowy in movies and TV shows even though white Christmas should be relatively rare in the U.S. In TV Georgia, it’s Siberia in winter.
I thought for sure Rick was going to shoot Randall in the leg to distract the Walkers and allow Shane to escape. Following with Rick having a “I told you I can do whatever it takes, including things that you have done, to keep the entire group safe” look on his face.
I was kind of hoping for that too. That guy’s character was highly annoying on Rescue Me.
Yes, he became somewhat of a zombie after his accident on Rescue Me, didn’t he?
I really want to understand the symbolism behind the walker that is walking in the field that Shane peers out at at the beginning of the episode and the end of the episode.
It’s discussed in several threads above and below.
The episode of the talk show “The Talking Dead” that airs right after “Walking Dead” brought up an interesting point. Shane stabbed a walker in the head with his knife, which he later used to cut his hand to draw blood while on the bus. We know that bites or scratches from a walker will infect you, yet people who touch the remains of them (inadvertently or not) don’t seem to be harmed. But zombie brain matter getting into a human bloodstream sounds to me like a sure way of getting infected.
The show (which had as guests the actors who play Herschel and the new kid Randall, plus actor/director/fan Kevin Smith) also suggested that the in-show reason for not doing anything about the lone zombie in the field was that it was not viewed as a threat, not worth the use of a bullet. I think Shane saw it as a possible future for himself if he set out on his own.
That’s a good point. Also i’ve always wondered how every time they have to shoot a zombie at really close range the blood splatter always gets all over their face and they always seem to have their mouth open when they shoot them. seems like they should be getting infected.
The characters also covered themselves with zombie blood and parts in Season 1. It doesn’t seem that blood splatters are enough to infect.
Robert Kirkman talked with EW about the meaning of Shane watching the Walker in the field: “We’re trying to show that this world is becoming more and more populated by zombies. […] And that zombie population is starting to catch up with them. The area is starting to become more and more dense with walkers.”
That is exactly what I thought.
Makes sense, but I also like the deeper connotations we’ve considered on his site.
Can we forget contemporary fads like women’s liberation? Lori had a point about Andrea – the other stuff DOES need to get done, and Andrea is full of it. She has not made major contributions to keeping people safe, and her posturing atop the camper is just that.
Remember back in season one, when the women were complaining about having to do the chores while the men begged off with the hunting-fighting excuse? Well Andrea has simply embraced that attitude. All her boasting and bragging (note her not-so-subtle mention of her kill-count in the mid-season premiere when everyone else is trying make sense of the barn-opening tragedy), her major contributions have been to endanger the group by cuddling her sister’s corpse while everyone else cleaned up after the attack on the first campsite, creating the potential for getting bit herself and being another threat. She later stalked off in a huff when Shane was not nice enough in teaching her firearms training (she got a tiny fragment of the same abuse Shane & Rick would have heard for days on end at the police academy), creating another potential dangerous search for the group. Then there was her shooting Daryl. There was no reason to make an absurdly far shot, into the sun, with a lot of her companions between her and the target and her having never fired the rifle seriously before. Andrea is a show-off and a braggart who does not contribute in any real way, but seems to have decided to jump onto the “we carry guns, so we don’t have to cook or clean up” team.
“Contemporary fads”? Um, wow.
You’re right those things need to get done, but not based on some arbitrary standard of gender. It should be based on capability. I thought Andrea put Lori in her place, but why does it have to be so down the middle in terms of roles. Lori was dead wrong, just b/c Andrea is woman doesn’t mean she HAS to do the laundry. She seems capable enough to guard/dig holes/etc, and perhaps some older (like Dale) would be better suited to helping out more with the chores.
Alan, I like your reviews and your take a lot, but I think you are a little to attached to a contemporary mindset and values, and are not able to sufficiently seperate yourself when reviewing shows set otherwise. Your incredulity over Jax’s attitude towards being supported by his wife is one example. It might not be what most of us believe, but that is how he was raised. Most of us would not commit murders for the same reasons he has, and feel as justified as he often does – it is a different mindset and world view. Likewise in a post-zombie-apocalypse setting.
Lori missed a chance to call out Andrea in a way the latter woman has had coming for a long time. The fact is, the modern view of male-female domestic relationship and division of labor only works at a certain level of civilization. The domestic chores don’t fall to the women out of sexism or condescension, it most times they did so because the “men’s work” was well out of their capabilities, so someone had to take up the other stuff, because protection/hunting/etc were full-time, dawn to dusk operations. Particularly in an episode where Rick talks about the importance of killing the walkers without guns (i.e. with brute muscle power) whenever practicable, Andrea’s insistence that she is just as good as they rings hollow. In fact, Andrea’s efforts to be one of the soldiers have been dismal failures. Her overreaction to Shane’s rough tutelage would have had her drummed out of a police academy on the first day, and with her situation being so much more immediately about life and death, there is even less excuse for her stalking off in a huff, which had all the same dangers to herself and the group of Lori’s ill-advised car trip two episodes ago. Then there was the fact that she shot Daryl when showing off with the gun. All the people who were more experienced or better trained with firearms and had far more combat experience were getting close to Daryl to assess the situation. Andrea fired with several of the group between her and the target, into the sun, and wasting an irreplacable bullet, when there were sufficient armed men in a much better position to make the kill if necessary.
Andrea’s behavior harks back to the episode in the first season where the women were complaining that the men were using the hunting-fighting excuse to slack off the camp chores, and it looks like Andrea has taken that to heart and attempted to get in on their racket. Keeping watch atop the camper might have been necessary on the road or in the woods with so much cover around, and to keep walkers from approaching behind its bulk, but on the wide open spaces of the farm where you can clearly see out to the distant treeline, there is no such need. Andrea is clearly either too ignorant of the realities of tactics and combat for her claim of protecting the group to be taken seriously, or she is posturing and bragging, as in the mid-season premiere when she not-so-subtly dropped her kill count into a conversation.
Lori was right, and the “50s housewife” position has some justification, because unlike the 50s, this is a world where the women DO have to rely on the men for protection to a large degree. Even Andrea’s potenitally equal ability will decrease as ammunition disappears, and the must rely on brute strength to punch knives through skulls, and run out of canned goods and have to undertake the back-breaking work of farming.
Of course, there ARE problems with Lori as well, such as her own negative reactions to the changes, and her attempts to act as if they are still in the old world, and she has the right to demand her husband stick exclusively with her, or that Carl should be kept a child and prevented from learning firearms, or that there is no point to bringing children into a world that does not have every single 21st century luxury to which she has become accustomed. Driving into town is no longer something she can even take for granted, as she learned previously. For someone whose biggest offense (cheating on Rick) gets a pass because the world has changed, she should embrace it more, and stop demanding everyone keep acting as if the world is the same as they knew. Old rules about reproductive freedom, child safety and gender equality are gone, as Rick tells Shane. It’s good to see she has at least hopped off the now obsolete feminist bandwagon. I think it is incumbent on the audience and critics to realize this as well and stop judging characters by real world standards.
What a disgusting load of sexist nonsense. Can’t take this remark seriously at all.
Um…
1. This the most blatantly sexist thing I’ve ever read on a blog post. Damn.
2. Um…there is no way in hell a police academy trainer would make sudden references to the trainees recently killed relatives. Are you serious?
3. Brute strength…one episode prior to this Lori jammed some kind of tool straight through a walkers skull.
4. I absolutely 100% gauruntee you the show runner, creator of the comic, and writing staff do not share your view on this.
5. You were a fan of Carol’s husband, weren’t you?
Can’t believe I even bothered replying to this, Carlos was right, but hey I’m bored.
Doug, thank you for your thought provoking comments. And wow, let’s hear it for the enlightened, open-minded responses – insults, name calling, complete dismissal of someone else’s perspective. Classy.
“OMG! It’s sexist!!!” Give me a break. This is a show dealing with the break down of society and survival at the most basic level. If we can have civil discussions about whether Rick and Shane should murder an innocent kid to protect the group we should be able to deal with how to efficiently divide up the chores.
Would anyone seriously suggest that it would make sense for Rick and Shane to cook and clean while Maggie and Lori are sent out to kill walkers with knives? This doesn’t mean the women couldn’t survive if there were no men, but it would certainly be more challenging.
What next? A debate over whether the gang should fend off a walker attack on the farm, or make the farmhouse handicapped accessible for their new guest?
I’m with Edward and Carl. Andrea was right about one thing in her rant. She is protecting the camp, not working in her tan. And that’s something both Glenn and Dale, men, do. Both Lori and Andrea have killed Walkers with their bare hands. Sorry, but the outdated gender roles matter less in their world since you can lose someone, male or female, at any time. And both genders will have to be able to perform both types of stereotypical tasks in order to survive and preserve their humanity.
Seems a good comment to me, I didn’t notice any sexism. Men and women are different. The fact is modern society presents a lot of comforting half truths, we’re quite far removed from our nature. But women didn’t take care of people because they couldn’t fight, as if there’s no place for them, it was because that’s precisely what they’re evolved to do. The more the show reflects nature, the better it will be. I keep comparing it to Battlestar Galactica, which was a much better zombie series whenever they stripped the characters back to their raw human nature.
Keith, if somebody calls womens liberation a “fad”, they’re sexist as hell.
Also, the show doesn’t support this version that you and Doug seem to perceive, and the comics definitely don’t. I don’t want to post spoilers from the comic, so just trust me on that one.
As for BSG…uh, Kara Thrace? Most badass character on the show?
See I really didn’t think that arguement was about the laundry at all. I thought it was similar to Rick and Shane, establishing the alpha. Lori wants to be the head women in charge, and Andrea was telling her not so fast. I think that was partly on a meta-level what Andrea meant with the “you get the husband and the boyfriend” Like she was calling her out on controlling the two men. I also think that is why Lori looked so shocked when she said that. Of course everyone knows she and Shane were lovers. Why does she looked shocked everytime someone says someting to the effect?
Personally, I don’t think Doug’s comment is all that off. Andrea is a hothead, like Shane, without the firearm skill. She’s talented at it, but so far has really just tried so hard to be one of the boys that she’s potentially put others in harm’s way – and the example he gave of shooting Daryl is a perfect example.
Most women – and I say most, not all – really DON’T have the physical strength of most men. If she doesn’t want to help out with the wash/cooking etc – which, by the way, somebody has to do that, if anything to give the resemblance of the life they had before – then Andrea needs to learn to really, REALLY help out the men and not let her ego and whole “I have something to prove because I’m a woman” thing get in the way. Right now she really is: hanging out on the roof of the RV, playing Rambo, getting a tan – telling herself that she’s helping.
I think Lori is the character I like the least, and I was happy to see Andrea tear her a new one. That said, Andrea is my second least likeable character. I don’t agree with a complete division of labor a la 1950s, and I think a woman needs to learn attack/defend/hunt/survival skills; but there is something to be said for having people DO it – and really…are the guys gonna do it? Or would one rather have them defending the camp? I think the latter. I think both women, had good points, and it was nice to see each say to the other what needed to be said.
I don’t think Doug’s comment was really all that sexist – it was an interesting opinion. I say this as a woman, reader of the comic, who has seen every episode, in touch with my feminism and takes Muay Thai.
You read the comic but refer to Andrea as somebody without firearm skill?
…..?
Saywhaaat – Sure she has the skill – but it’s not just being able to shoot the target – it’s knowing when/how to take the shot without putting the living at risk. I’m talking about what has happened here, in the show thus far – not about what’s happened in the comic.
What we’ve seen so far is her taking the shot on Daryl in the sun, all excited at her rifle abilities, putting EVERYONE there in danger. We saw her blow away walkers with accuracy. We saw her take one out really well by hand. Warrior Woman? Sure. Hothead who needs to learn to get her method under control? YES. Liability? On the show, at this stage: sometimes.
All I know is that Andrea would have been more useful in that bar and the subsequent shootout than either Glenn or Hershel were.
The show will fail as unrealistic then.
I agree with Keith. And I happen to be female.
This is an interesting discussion. I don’t think Doug’s point is sexist at all because it’s within the worldview of the post-apocalypse. As was mentioned, if we can have civil debates on topics like murdering a young man to protect the location of the farm, I don’t see why we can’t also discuss the gender roles within the context of the show. After all, there is a reason why women handled the domestic duties for the bulk of humanity’s existence on this earth, and it isn’t as a simple as “repression by the man.” It’s because, short of a civilization with an adequate infrastructure for gender mobility, the traditional male/female roles are the most efficient in this type of environment. If prehistoric people would have survived better with women hunting and men cooking/tending to children, our species would have evolved this way.
I could see a real debate on this topic within the confines of the show if there was a strong female character with a useful skill outside the domestic realm (such as doctor or engineer). However, one of WD’s flaws is that we don’t have any women that even make this discussion interesting. Andrea, for all her chest puffing, has done more harm than good when trying to guard the farm and be “one of the boys.” The other female characters have not been developed to indicate that they have any skills that would make them useful in some other area. So, as it is, the women on the show really do seem better suited for the cooking/domestic duties and the men for the hunting/protecting. I would be very interested in seeing the show introduce a female character that really challenged this paradigm.
I think it’s clear the writers are setting up Andrea to be a great shot with a rifle but also one who is, like Shane, feeling alienated from the group. Having members whose loyalty cannot be counted on is part of the dynamic they’re establishing. I just sensed Lori’s dialogue came across a little anachronistic even under these circumstances. Perhaps it’s an homage to Betty Draper and AMC’s origins in the old school. Maybe one more rewrite of that scene could have avoided all the sturm and drang we’re seeing from viewers here.
To Doug and those who agree: you really think Dale has “brute muscular strength?” or Hershel? If I had to choose between Dale, Hershel, or Andrea for protection in this zombie infested world I would choose Andrea in a freakin’ second. She may be erratic like Shane but she’s tough and ripped. I think you have to factor in age, not just gender.
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, by now, that the female characters on AMC shows always bring out the sexist drivel.
I think this episode really points out the mediocrity of the writing talent on this show.
This type of episode should really show us something about the characters. Yet, when it’s over, what did we learn? What do we know about Rick or Shane that we didn’t know before? All the dialogue is basically about stuff we already know and, while it may be news to the characters, their reaction to it doesn’t shed any new light on them.
In fact, three episodes away from the end of S2, what do we really know about any of these characters?
To be fair I’m beginning to learn their names, mostly due to comments here where people can’t remember their names.
The writing is very mediocre and it’s such a shame because the premise is SO RIPE. Perhaps I always assumed that a zombie apocalypse series would be impossibly expensive and that’s why it was never done before.
Agree.
I don’t mind the conversations, but they should have takn place in the first 6 episodes of Season 2. The discussion of looking for Sophia doesn’t come to a head until after shes’ dead? Rick and Shane having that conversation now. It could have been done a few episodes ago. The discussion about suicide. Same thing. The discussion about the need to prepare to survive. That should be near constant. The direct approach is better than the tap dancing the show did over 6 episodes at the farm.
Overall, excellent episode. It surprised me, and that was a nice feeling. My only gripe is the opening, as well. I didn’t like how they created continuity errors. For example, in the opening, Shane runs onto the bus and struggles to close the door. When we return to that later, he runs on and shuts the door easily, then has to fight with the zombie pressure from outside. With Randall, in the opening, he was moving towards the knife as the zombies were coming; when we return to it, he already has the knife and is well on his way to cutting his feet free.
Otherwise, the episode worked well. I also caught the BREAKING BAD references, especially in the odd camera angles when Rick and Shane were dealing with Randall in the trunk of the car.
Sniff ‘n’ the Tears rock!
This ep. also referenced THE SOPRANOS, when Rick ran over the zombie’s head. RIP Phil Leotardo.
I feel like I watched a different episode. I found it to be one of the worst ever for this show. The sniping between Laurie and Andrea was like fingernails on a chalkboard. Rick and Shane are having the same arguments. We spend tons of time with Maggie’s sister, who we know nothing about it. I found myself missing Dale and Daryl and wondered where they were to fight the boredom.
It was pretty good parallelism though. Rick vs Shane and Lori vs the female version of Shane.
Pretty sure the zombie in the field, as well as being a metaphor for Shane’s loneliness or whatever, is the same suited up zombie from the series premiere and this season’s first episode.
I really hope they keep improving like they are. It’s not a perfect show, but it can be thoughtful and exciting every now and then, and that can be enough.
I really enjoyed this episode just for all the clearing the air that happened. I loved the confrontation between Andrea and Lori but I think they both looked pretty bad after it. They were both so wrong with so much of what they were saying to each other. I could not stand Andrea’s selfish arrogance though. She’s taking the Shane route with Beth. Ignore the group and let the chips fall where they may. She forgets that the only reason she got over her loss and suicidal emotions was because Dale gave her that second chance. She was dead wrong letting that girl try to off herself. It worked out but onlyby luck. Zombie apocalypse or no, you don’t look at a suicidal person and say go for it.
I don’t know man, in a zombie apocalypse I say all bets are off. We are talking about the end of the world. There is virtually no hope whatsoever that civilization will be restored. You have an extremely high chance of meeting a very agonizing death at the hands of zombies, being murdered by roving bands of less moral survivors, or starving to death when resources finally get low.
Seriously, what’s the point? I don’t mean to be grim but if I were in this world I’d have stayed in that damn CDC building with Jenner, no question.
I can understand the isolation and fear. I can understand the lack of hope as an individual. But as a group, that doesn’t cut it. Zombie shows are always a reflection on the loneliness of society. How do you survive that? The answer to that is always find others, contribute to the group, keep moving otherwise you’re already dead inside and your contributing to the death of everyone else. Every death matters. Every person matters. Once you forget that, your humanity is lost and so is any chance of your survival. Shane is dying. Not surviving. Yeah I get it’s a tough situation. But if you don’t reach out to the ones suffering, like Rick reached out to Shane, you’re literally a danger to all humanity.
Setting aside the humanity issues for a moment, the group has an obligation to prevent suicide from any of the members. A dead person becomes a zombie and then automatically threatens the safety of the group. Feel sorry for her, empathize, or lock her in a closet, it doesn’t matter. You don’t let one of your people turn into a zombie and attack the others.
Since collaborative efforts like TV and films come down to a “manager” who creatively owns the entire result of the project, ultimately they are to praise or blame for the success or failure of the episodes, the seasons, or the series. That said, you’re right in that none of us can really see inside the sausage factory to know where the fault lies. And it’s impossible to know if the writing staff is turning out gold that is being dumbed down by the showrunner, or producers, or Kirkman, or whomever. But ultimately it is “in the writing.” The actors aren’t making up their dialogue or characters, the scenes aren’t just improv.
So criticizing the “writing” is fair.
There are a number of legit weaknesses with this show, but I just want to speak up for the writers a bit. It keeps being assumed here and elsewhere that bad writing is always at fault. I saw that said about Lost, about BSG, Sarah Connor and so on. These are collaborative efforts, and the writers, quite often, come and go or they rotate. There are also producers, editors, actors, showrunners, directors that help or hurt. Anyway the comment “it’s just bad writing” isn’t really fair or complete. BSG is a great example – it had excellent writers, even in the later seasons – but it was just an inconsistent, badly run show after season 2 in my opinion. I put that mostly on Ron Moore. If you’re of the opinion that a showrunner is a de facto writer, THE writer, I probably agree with that. But chalking everything up to “bad writing” is overly simplistic and casts some talented people in a bad light.
Having said all that, this show is sooo much better this year that I don’t begin to understand people deciding to quit on it now, or seeming nostalgic about a season in which you had Merle and southern wifebeater husband as major story lines. And that one about the ad hoc old peoples home was awful.
I do find the old fashioned nature of the gender roles a little weird. Even a small town schoolteacher like Lori seems like an odd person to be calling Andrea out for not helping with chores, basically because of her gender. I do know people who still have these notions, but are we to think everyone in this group shares those?
Then Andrea came off like a cult member when she decided Beth “made her choice” – really? She wouldn’t open the door and might have bled out if nobody had checked in on her. And Andrea goes all the way across the field? Didn’t make much sense.
Yes the gender role issue is problematic. What I find more of an issue is that Andrea is trying to break that mold, and getting so much resistance. Especially from fans of the show. Within the show, it makes sense to have cops be able to handle weapons, Glenn be good at navigation because if his job, even Daryl makes a bit of sense with his good ole boy upbringing. What can a school teacher and a housewife contribute to actually fighting zombies. Nothing. Sadly, some fans seem to take this as women can’t fight, rather than schoolteachers are not trained killers. But Andrea has shown skill and initiative. And a similar mindset to Shane. But she’s still getting booed because she dares learn how to protect herself and others.
I think it’s great that there is a woman like Andrea that wants to help defend the group. However, like Shane, she’s a hothead, who has been written/played as a person who isn’t very likable and often just does what she wants – not necessarily what is a good idea. That’s the issue I mostly have with her. I mean – unfortunately, I have a problem with most of the female characters on the show. The only one who hasn’t been a total shrew is Carol. So it’s either written that if you’re a larger female character on the show so far – you’re either really a b*tch, or you put up with spousal abuse. No real middle ground there.
I agree with (blank inside)’s comment. Certain people will fall into certain roles either through ability or, sadly, stereotype. It is nice to see Andrea, albeit kind of a hot-head, break the stereotype. Good comments on the two above me.
I’m generally pretty hard on this show, but this episode represented a definite uptick for me. This is the first time that I can recall anybody attempting to deal with walkers practically, or even referencing preparation or planning for the future. So far it always seemed like they were reacting, rather than thinking or planning. I almost cheered when Rick finally told Shane to save the gunplay for a last resort, rather than shooting first.
I liked it, but ultimately, not much really changed between Rick & Shane. Their issues are out in the open now which I suppose will lead to a more open conflict between them from now on rather than below the surface stuff.
Couldn’t agree more about Lori. They have made her far too annoying. I was hoping she was going to die last week in the car accident!
Is anyone else getting increasingly frustrated with how the pace of this show has slowed down? I’m soooo sick of spending 3/4 of the episode listening to the characters whine about inane stuff.
I want to see Shane form an alliance with Daryl to challenge Rick for leadership. Who elected Rick as leader? I think he’s been making some terrible decisions, putting the whole group unecessarily at risk, and the whole leadership thing is going to his head.
All that being said I absolutely love the zombie killings in this episode. Totally gory and sick! lol I just wish it would take place during more than 15 minutes of the whole hour!
Yep. I get it if Rick wants Shane to know that Lori and Carl are HIS family and to back off…but to tell Shane that he has to follow him – the leadership thing is kinda going to his head, methinks.
I think whomever becomes the leader will be ill-equipped to handle that position. While we look for “alphas” to emerge, the two who have shown that mindset (Shane and Rick) are both flawed to some degree. I think they need to balance each other out (survival at all costs v. helping/morals at all costs) and lead that way. It’ll be interesting, but I think both Shane and Rick learned this past episode that they have some weaknesses and strengths that the other lacks.
The leadership issue is interesting to me because it’s definitely related to their former occupations as cops. Not that the writers necessarily are considering this. But in the cop culture, Rick and Shane were always in charge. They had the authority. Now they’re struggling for leadership of the group. It’s one of the few realistic things on this show. Neither of them will accept taking orders from the other. The best way would be if they would complement each other, as BBQ-HAXOR mentioned, but doesn’t make for good TV tension.
I agree with Alan that this was the strongest episode in a while. The reduced cast and more deliberate pacing worked well, and it let the characters do and say things like actual participants in this world would. I even like the silent but useful scenes like Rick siphoning gas and collecting the stray guns. Along with the discussion of winter and ruminations on how the zombie disease might work, this shows some real foresight and intelligence in the characters that has sorely lacking in several episodes. For me, establishing credibility in the post-apocalyptic world is the most important part of the show; character development comes second, which is why I can forgive the weaknesses in many of the secondary members.
I did like the admittedly heavy-handed life-or-death scenes at the farm, although I had two big gripes. The first, as Alan mentioned, was that we have no real emotional connection to Beth, so there is nothing at stake is she were to kill herself. Secondly, I thought there was something ironic about the second most useless character (Andrea) lecturing the most useless (Lori) on how you can contribute without forcing yourself into the same, old, historical social constructs. While Andrea may have been right in theory, all that her “guarding” the farm has ever done is get Daryl shot in the head. Perhaps if she really were a strong, intelligent female character, this scene would have worked better. As it was, it came off as a pissing match to justify who is less useless to the overall group.
Okay here is something that somebody forgot to cover. Shane killed the cop walker with his right correct? Then he cuts his own hand with his knife. Is he infected now? How come no one covered this or mentioned this?
knife*
Because if a major character like Shane were to turn into a walker it probably wouldn’t be from such a throwaway moment.
well than that goes against all the laws of zombies
It hasn’t been established how zombification happens. One major theory is that everyone is already infected and you turn when you die. It does not, however, address the fact that that knife would be very filthy and some sort of infection would be very probable.
Been mentioned at least five times.
Best episode of the year – I agree.
Fewer characters certainly helped move the episode forward, and we were rewarded with more coherence from those characters than we’ve seen in a very long while.
I also agree that if the show wants to continue the Shane vs. Rick plotline with any credulity, then they’re going to have to make Shane far less delusional and obtuse. Based on what the viewers have been shown thus far (whether intentional, or inadvertently through bad writing and acting), there is no rational reason for any other character to be allied with Shane (he’s far too nuts and selfish). Maybe they accomplish that by removing the third leg of the love triangle (and one of the worst characters) – Lori. However, if Shane moderated his views, then he’d be much closer to Rick’s mindset and there would be no rationale for conflict between the two (excepting the existence of Lori, which is probably why the show has kept her alive thus far). I fear we’re going to be stuck with her for a very long time …
My new favorite scene of the series: Shane in the passenger seat of the Lexus, with his head against the glass, watching a lone Walker stumble through the expanse of an empty field. No words were necessary – that scene told a more interesting story than almost all of the other season’s episodes combined. Less certainly can be more. I’m just going to have to see a lot more (of less) to be convinced the show’s writers and directors have learned their lesson …
Exactly. So, when Shane is seeing himself in the broken glass, just before the appearance of the “Walker Waterfall” through that window, he looks like a walker himself, as if he were one.
Agreed. And to bring that home, Shane’s mouth’s covered with blood, just as Daryl’s was when Andrea mistook him for a walker in “Chupacabra”.
I’m not a great fan of either Lori or Andrea so far, but I kind of liked their conflict, and saw it as more than an argument over traditional gender-based work loads. Andrea (like Shane) is all about keeping HERSELF (and maybe a few chosen others) alive in the present moment. Lori (like Rick) understands the larger, more long-term goal, of keeping CIVILIZATION alive. Small, roaming, bands of live-only-for-the-moment people, looking out only for themselves, won’t give you back the world you had. I see the practicality of both views, and I think that makes for a more nuanced and interesting conflict than just a competition over who’s the biggest bee-otch.
I’ll keep it simple: worst episode of the season – and possibly of the series. Simplicity or not, I want plot advancement, end of story.
You mean you liked the episodes where nothing happened and characters kept yakking about the same things they yakked about last week? IMHO (which is always correct) this was the best episode since the beginning. There was action, dialoge that actually was part of the story, and actions in this episode that developed from actions in last weeks episode (plot development).
Okay does anyone else think it is ridiculous that shane is cutting his hand in the bus with a knife he used to stab a walker in the head earlier in the episode. They even mentioned “Hey these walkers don’t have any bites”. I mean with an infectious disease turning everyone into zombies it seems completely stupid to be stabbing zombies with a giant cut on your hand. Havent they ever heard of HIV transmission. The excuse about not using ammo is dumb. They are in the South. Just go find some dead NRA members house and load up on guns. I think it is silly that no one else has become infected with all the contact they have had with walking corpses.
There are blocks of comments above that address this issue.
Walking Dead always has many inconsistencies, but I tend to overlook them because I usually find myself so fascinated entertained by the show and it’s topic. Raise your hand if you have envisioned a life for yourself after the apocalypse, surviving and kiling zombies.
Having said that, I still feel compelled to ask if anyone else noticed how quickly Randall healed from such a catastrophic injury? Herschel was heard saying in last week’s episode what repairs he would have to do to save randall’s leg. And a week later Randall is walking without a limp and running away from zombies. Hmmmmmm.
The magic healing properties of television.
I really liked the episode overall. Lori’s weird anti-feminist rant seemed a little weird, but other than that I was fine with the stuff on the farm. There were a couple touches to the episode that I really liked. First, the fact that it appeared that people had been living in that school bus prior to Rick and Shane’s arrival was very haunting. Also, I am not sure if many people caught it, but it looked like there were severed zombie fingers sitting just inside the school bus door. To me, it looked like someone else had tried to hold zombies with that, closing it on some fingers at one point. I really like seeing the remnants of other survivors floating around.
and did you notice the baby seat in the bus too? i thought that was foreshadowing of the lori baby
Did not notice the fingers, did notice the baby seat (second time they have used that).
Did anyone else notice in the shot of the car driving back to the farm there were skid marks where a car must have left the road. They should have dumped a wrecked car on the side of the road. Since they are shooting in the same area, maybe that was a road they shut down for a day of filming and that was the same road where Lori flipped the car last week?
I really like it when they show how other people have attempted to survive in this world, the school bus and that garage Shane and Andrea went to last season are examples of that.
As for the fingers, I assumed it was from Shane pushing the door closed and one of the zombies got some fingers stuck.
I meant to say it long ago, because I don’t so much feel this way anymore – but there was a time when I wished the casts of this show and Falling Skies would trade places, and then Falling Skies would be cancelled. That cast is doing more with worse material, in my opinion.
Roughly – Noah Wyle = Rick, Moon Bloodgood = Lori, Will Patton = Dale. That’s a good start. No equivalent for slackjawed Shane, though. I have to say though that the current Rick has grown on me.
I agree that the in medias res opening hurt the episode, but it was otherwise pretty strong. That type of opening seems like a lazy way to keep viewers interested in what otherwise might be a perceived slow opening/build-up.
Alan mentioned that Rick and Shane sounded like walkers during the fight, but he didn’t mention the shot of Shane’s reflection in the building’s window where he looked very much like a walker. Not sure if that was intentional, but it was quite effective.
Whether it was a “lazy way” to do so or not, yeah… that’s what ‘in medias res’ is and is exactly what it’s been used for a couple thousand years.
Local Atlanta flavor: the snowstorm Rick and Shane talked about really did happen the second week of January in 2011. Five or six inches of snow (which was bad enough in a city with one or two snowplows) followed by a sheet of freezing rain. Completely shut the place down for the better part of a week.
So, we do know when the Zombapocalypse happened… but the bad news for Rick is, after several years of very cold winters here, the winter of 2011-12 barely happened. It only got below freezing a single-digit number of nights, and there were hardly any very cold days this year. So that’s not going to improve things any for the survivors, frozen-zombie-wise…
I thought it was a very strong episode, probably the best this season. One thing I’ll say, is that while Lori pisses me off a ton; I did not think that Andrea was in the right at all. I get that she’s alone, but imagine if she was trying to stop Amy from killing herself (which she certainly would have done) and someone had done this to her. She probably would have killed the person.
Also to call Andrea shrill is something of an understatement.
Thought this was the best ep of season 2. This show is far better and more dramatic when it’s people against people (e.g. 18 Miles Out and the guys in the bar) than when it’s people vs. walkers.
I got the feeling the writers have been reading the blogs, since a character finally talked about gathering supplies, conserving ammo, etc.
What really took me out of the episode though was how well Randall was moving around. This guy had a spike fence through his lower leg, and one of the characters said at the time that his tendons would be ripped to shreds. Yet here he is walking (and slithering on the ground) without too much difficulty. No way!
did anyone notice how ridiculous the argument between maggie and her sister sounded when andrea and lori were listening from the kitchen?
its like, the sisters were talking sadly in the bedroom, then it showed lori &andrea listening to emotional shouting, then it goes back to the bedroom and the girls are calmly talking again
For what it’s worth, I took the two uniformed zombies to be cops based on the fact that Rick was later seen crouched beside a police car.
One thing that puzzled me: after Beth cut her wrist, Andrea came running up to the house saying “I heard!”
Nobody was in the house other than Lori, Maggie, and Beth. And they were all still in the house. How did she “hear”?
Jay, she heard from the writer who needed Andrea to run up to the house so Maggie could tell her off.
The show is filled with these types of mistakes. Another example is Shane and Rick returning to the farm at the end of the episode by driving in the same direction as they did at the beginning of the show to drive away from the farm.
I think the presumption is supposed to be she heard the mirror break. But the whole thing was silly, no matter what the explanation. It’s one thing to believe someone has the right to choose, it’s another to intervene and possibly endanger the future of the whole group.
@Alan Sepinwall: “…the two zombified security guards (or were they cops?), whose side-by-side corpses reminded Rick of when he and Shane used to wear similar uniforms, and inspired him to change his mind and give his partner a chance to live.”
Just saw this ep. for the first time today. The two uniformed officers were cops. The camerawork pointedly showed County Police cars parked in the lot; in one of the frames, Shane sat resting his back against one of the cars.
Ironically, when Shane was running from the zombies who were in close pursuit (while Rick, meanwhile, was fending off the zombies pouring out of the window), Shane ran past the back of a police car, whose insignia prominently advised: “Call 911”.
I’m currently watching the rerun of S1.e4 “Vatos”, and see how teenaged Randall (to tries to present himself as benign) and his dangerous group (whose representatives try to present themselves as friendly survivors) are the “negatives” of Miguel (the young, tough-guy ese captured by Daryl and Rick) and the benign Vatos (who try to present themselves as dangerous gang members).