‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 10 – ‘Reformation’ (Newbies edition)

We’re in the home stretch for these reviews of “The Wire” season three (you can find my reviews of the other four seasons on the siderail at my old blog), and as always, we’re doing this in two versions: one for people who have seen the whole series from beginning to end and want to be able to discuss it all, and one for people who are relatively new to the series don’t want to be spoiled for what’s to come past where they are. This is the newbie version; click here for the veteran-friendly one.
A review of episode 10, “Reformation,” coming up just as soon as I got the Bingo tonight…
“Stir up a hornet’s nest, no telling who’s gonna get stung.” -Prop Joe
As we approach the end of season three – and what, at the time, may have been the end of the series – a lot of hornet’s nests have been stirred up, and a lot of people are getting stung.
The arrival of a reporter in Hamsterdam forces Bunny to confess to his plan at Comstat to a very displeased Burrell (and a horrified but amused Rawls). Avon’s war with Marlo has generated so much law-enforcement heat on dealers across town that the co-op is threatening to kick out the Barksdale crew – and that in turn pushes a desperate Stringer to drop a dime on his friend and partner to Bunny. And Stringer himself is in a world of trouble now that a healthy Brother Mouzone is back in town and looking for all the men responsible for him taking a bullet to the gut – which means Omar has plenty to worry about, too.
What we see throughout “Reformation” is that the characters in the most trouble tend to be those caught between several worlds. Avon already lectured Stringer on how he’s neither fish (businessman) nor fowl (gangster) a few episodes ago. Bunny is a traditional cop who finds himself in a department full of would-be soldiers(*). Jimmy (still rightfully getting icy treatment from Lt. Daniels) confesses to Kima that his relationship with Terry D’Agostino made him feel like he doesn’t belong anywhere.
(*) Bunny expresses this sentiment in a very long and eloquent lecture to Carver, and I wonder if it’s one Bunny speech too many. Bunny, a likable and morally unassailable character, becomes the writers’ mouthpiece at several points in this season, like the paper bag speech. And obviously, David Simon and Ed Burns are using the show as a vehicle to make a lot of points about the state of modern urban policing, urban life in general, America, etc., but the series at its best doesn’t stop to spell out its messages by putting them in the mouth of the character whose motives will always be the least in question. I can forgive the show a didactic moment like that because the speech is so good (and Robert Wisdom is fantastic, as always), and because it looked like the finish line was in sight and Simon and Burns wanted to say as much as they could say in what little time they had left, but the scene stuck out then and it sticks out now.
All of these impending catastrophes are compelling, but the standout of the episode is probably Stringer, because he’s facing attack from all sides. Avon now has complete contempt for him, and has basically promoted wartime consiglieri Slim Charles over him for every non-financial decision. (Their confrontation at Avon’s hideout, where Stringer is finally making headway with Avon when Slim enters with the news of Devonne’s murder, is one of Wood Harris’ best moments of the series.) And because Avon won’t listen to him, the co-op Stringer helped found wants him out. His reaction to the newspaper story about city developers receiving funds suggests Clay Davis hasn’t been nearly as helpful as he claimed to be. And Stringer doesn’t even know that Mouzone is out there, hunting Omar, who in turn can tell Mouzone how it was that they came to be in that motel room together.
“There’s games beyond the fucking Game!” a frustrated Stringer tells Avon, but Avon doesn’t want to hear him. We’ve been used to seeing Stringer as a queen in this particular Game, able to make any move and take out anyone. Now he’s in check, and he’s trying to figure out a way around the rules – to see if he can sacrifice his king and still win.
We’re also not used to seeing Jimmy so personally adrift. Yes, he was in a much unhealthier place in the middle of season two, but at least there he had a chosen direction: straight down. Between his conflicts with Daniels – the realization that even in a unit tailor-made for his skills, he’s still an outcast – his inability to reconnect with his ex and the way he felt outclasses by Terry, he doesn’t know where to go or what to do or who he can actually be with who wants to be around him for any reason other than that he’s a hell of a detective. That’s a very unsettling place for him to be, and a fascinating side of the character for Dominic West to play.
Still, “Reformation” does offer some good news. Lester and Jimmy finally figure out a way to work around the delay in getting wires up on the burners by arranging to sell pre-bugged phones directly to Bernard, exploiting Squeak’s greed and boredom in the process.
And over the course of the episode, we see another man without a country start to find himself, as Cutty begins recruiting kids to his boxing gym. It’s a rocky start, since Cutty’s instincts are still that of a soldier and not a teacher, and since kids like Justin and Spider are too damaged to respond to traditional instruction, but he begins to grasp the veteran trainer’s point about how to reach out to these kids, and about how long it’s going to take. Cutty looks at the newcomer to the other gym and suggests his skills are weak, but the other trainer explains, “It ain’t weak. That’s the starting point.”
As so many other of season three’s central characters are approaching what could be bad ends, it’s a relief to see someone just at the beginning of what could be a very rewarding journey.
Some other thoughts:
- We are reminded in the Comstat meeting – where he’s the first man in the room to grasp what Bunny has done – that Rawls is a very smart man. And we learn in one of Lamar’s scouting trips that Rawls is also gay. In that half-second glimpse of him at the end of the bar, he looks happy, doesn’t he? And not with the usual malice that comes along with the other rare occasions where Bill Rawls seems pleased about something.
- Has Lester been more deserving of the Cool Lester Smooth nickname Kima than when he’s posing as a grifter to trick Bernard into buying those pre-bugged phones? Also, good work by Caroline for selling the con at the end by pretending to be annoyed that Lester was making her stay late.
- Judge Phelan returns, and Ronnie takes advantage of his attraction to her – first suggested back in a season one episode where Phelan is particularly tough on Jimmy once he recognizes him as a threat for Ms. Pearlman’s affections – to get the wiretaps authorized. Sometimes in The Game, you gotta cheat a little.
- Thus far, we’ve seen that Marlo has plenty of muscle to do his killing for him (notably Chris and Snoop), but he makes sure to take care of Devonne personally, even going so far as to shoot her in both breasts and the mouth in brutal (albeit swift) fashion.
- The Franklin Terrace site now looks like Ground Zero.
- On occasion, the series will show a character reading a novel by one of the show’s writers. In this case, it’s Dennis Lehane’s turn to be in the lap of Jen Carcetti as she talks Tommy through his guilt about exploiting Tony Grey to have a shot at winning the election.
- S. Robert Morgan is very good in the scene where Butchie confesses to Omar that he’s known about Stringer’s headquarters all this time, and refused to tell him to try to protect the man he views as a surrogate son.
Coming up next:
George Pelecanos does his George Pelecanos thing in “Middle Ground.”
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I absolutely love this show. I tried watching one episode per week, to keep up with these reviews, but I ended up going on an insane binge and watched season 3 and 4 in 3 days. So goood.
I know exactly how you feel. I waffle between moving ahead of the reviews, to holding up, waiting for the reviews to catch up to me.
A good reason for me to wait will be in my next comment.
My timing worked out pretty well. I started season 1 about a month ago, and got to this episode tonight. There is no way that I will wait to view the next two episodes. I’ll just have to wait the next week and the week after to read the reviews. In the meantime, I will go on to season 4. My husband thinks it is the best season of the series. These recaps are phenomenal. It is wonderful to have a “newbie” edition, where I don’t have to worry about spoilers. It is really incredible to be able to view a series that aired years ago, and not know what is going to happen. Most sites, except for this one, are filled with spoilers for the current shows. I am so greatful for this spoiler free site. I can’t thank you enough, Alan.
I’m actually quite the opposite. I usually only watch an episode a night, there is so much to take in info and theme-wise in a single episode that I like to take the time to let in sink in. I guess I’m kind of at an advantage watching it so late though because Alan has done all of his reviews so I can watch them as I please knowing that all of Alan’s reviews are up.
@ Ridic: Completely agree. I have the same situation. Watch only 1 episode a day. And knowing that Alan’s reviews are all there, I can just watch it whenever I like to.
This is an episodes that I wasn’t too excited about, but now I realize it’s because there were parts in previous episodes that I didn’t understand.
For example, I didn’t totally get the Omar/Stringer/Avon/ Mouzone story-line when it aired, so I didn’t know that Mouzone was back to settle the score, and how it will land on Stringer.
But won’t Omar be safe because he didn’t kill Mouzone when he had the chance? Didn’t Omar call 911 for Mouzone? At least I do know that I’m going to love watching this all over again from the beginning, and why everyone else does too.
Am I going to be able to restrain myself for another week when Alan says coming up next “George Pelecanos does his George Pelecanos thing in “Middle Ground.” Hell no! LOL! Not with Pelecanos at the wheel and a comment like that.
Alan wrote: “Now he’s (Stringer’s) in check, and he’s trying to figure out a way around the rules – to see if he can sacrifice his king and still win.” Meaning sacrifice Avon? I don’t even like to think about that.
We already lost D’Angelo who I probably care about more now because he died, and because his death was so wrong. And then there was Prez, whom I was fond of for his quiet pride, and almost child-like openness, and it’s as if he died. Burns and Simon are ruthless so yes it’s very possible Avon is next.
I wonder how many people saw Rawls in the gay bar. It was pretty obvious, unless you happened to look away from the screen for that split second. And I wonder where that story-line is going to go?
I loved listening to Jimmy express his feelings about not fitting in anywhere. Hasn’t everybody felt like that at one time or another? I know I have. It was such an honest admission that we rarely if ever get to hear in real life. I hope they continue that theme and dialog.
For what it’s worth, I didn’t think Bunny’s speech was too much or too wordy. Maybe because I don’t know a lot of facts or rules about how to write a great screen-play. But most likely it’s because I just love to hear Bunny talk.
I don’t know how you managed to find the time to write this review Alan, but I really needed it, and I’m grateful you did.
I felt like Bunny’s speech to Carver really hit home later in the episode — when Jimmy and Kima chat with Bubbles. Bubbles knows everyone and everything in the neighborhood. By Bunny’s definition, Bubbles is better police than anyone working in the Western precinct. Such perfect Wire paradox.
Write a comment…
Ooops — I didn’t realize you weren’t able to create an account and NOT post. Sorry, folks.
My wife and I have been watching this show from episode 1, season 1 since the beginning of July, and wow, I just wanted to say how everyone who’s ever told us to watch this show was dead-on right. And I’m so glad you’re writing these now, Alan. We’re gonna finish up season 3 tonight, but we’ll be eagerly waiting to read your posts (and great comments from the likes of Angela!).
What nobody ever told us about The Wire is how funny it is, that it’s funnier than most of the sitcoms out there. If somebody told me that, I think we would’ve seen this show years ago.
A few thoughts…
For what it’s worth, this seems like such a slow build up, and one that is clearly not going to climax with the detail finalizing their case and prosecuting the offenders.
But on the other hand, Stringer, Omar, and Avon are all certainly under the gun now, Stringer especially.
It’s worth noting that if drugs were legal, there’s no reason why Stringer couldn’t just become another capitalist and the developer he wants to be. He would never have to eliminate people who threatened his criminal enterprise. Just a thought.
Finally, I really like what they’ve done in pairing McNulty and Kima a lot this season. He feels more open with her in a way that he’s not even with Bunk which seemed to culminate in his “I don’t belong here” speech.
If there’s one reason I disagree with your assessment of Colvin’s speech to Carver in this episode Alan, it would be the fact that Carver’s ignorance regarding anything or anyone in HIS district has been a thread throughout the season thus far. It’s absolutely reasonable that Bunny would be a bit fed up; and would rather see someone with potential fulfill it, rather than wasting it away as another “soldier” in an endless “war”.
Whoops, misspelled my own last name!
Bunk seems to have been missing for a few episodes now, did I miss something with him?
I’m limited to watching this greatness on my iphone so I occasionally miss the little things (Rawls in the gay bar, etc.) so I really appreciate Alan’s illustrious recaps!
I think he’s just getting destroyed with bodies. No way they’re under 300 for the year. Poor Bunk…
I had a thought when watching this episode about the fate of the Barksdale crew and how everything is going wrong for them. I remember a couple of episodes ago you were explaining about the chain of events that lead to where we are now and how in particular Stringer would’ve never had all this conflict with Avon had Avon not been locked up and Stringer was forced to take a more ‘Kingpin’ role. Well, it made me think of the dissatisfying finish to Season 1 where The Detail don’t really get what they want, they put away two mid-game guys who don’t really care about being put away in Wee-Bey and Bird, D’Angelo who was not really a problem at the time plus they put away Avon for a limited time. At the time, this seems so insignificant on the grand scheme of things but now we’re coming to an end of Season 3 and we’re seeing the Barksdale organisation falling to pieces, you can see it’s all of a result of putting Avon away. For example:
The whole Avon/Stringer conflict stems from Avon being in jail and the different approach that Stringer gets to put in motion whilst Avon is away. This (and a number of other things) forces Stringer to betray Avon and tell the western district where he is.
Brother Mouzone is hunting for Omar which will eventually lead him to hunt for Stringer once Omar can tell him who called the hit on Brother. Now this is again a result of Stringer having the power to be able to get in on the co-op whilst Avon was away. If Avon wasn’t in jail, the Barksdale crew would’ve never have got in on the co-op because Avon wouldn’t allow it, meaning that Avon wouldn’t have had to call the muscle of Brother when Cheese started beef with the Barksdale crew. Stringer wouldn’t have had to try and take out Brother and therefore Brother would have never gone after Stringer. Not to mention Omar, if it hadn’t been for the comfort and power Stringer had gained whilst Avon was away I don’t believe he would have called that hit on Omar breaking the Sunday truce. He would have consulted Avon and Avon would have said no. Now Omar is going out to kill Stringer and won’t stop until one of them is dead.
Not to mention the whole thing with Jimmy/Brianna/Stringer/Avon concerning the cause of D’angelo’s death. Without D’angelo and Avon being put away, Stringer wouldn’t have had the motive to put a hit on D’angelo with the thought of him snitching on them. And even if he had, Jimmy probably wouldn’t care (not knowing D’angelo is a good kid) or even be aware that D’angelo was gone. Meaning Brianna and Avon would still be none the wiser and Stringer would get away. But now, Brianna is as suspicious as ever and I don’t believe Stringer has gotten away with this just yet.
In short, The Barksdale crew is falling apart and could be left without a Kingpin if Stringer is taken out and Avon is put away again after Stringer gave away his whereabouts. Then who is gonna step up? There is no one really ready in my opinion and it could be the end of the Barksdale crew, especially if they aren’t in on the co-op. And it’s all of a result of what The Detail achieved in Season 1. Which in hindsight makes the ending of Season 1 more satisfying. However, I may be speaking a bit to soon because it’s more the beginning of the end rather than the definitive end and things could very well turn around.
Also, it’s interesting you describe Stringer as the Queen in your review. Really made me think of when D’angelo is describing chess to Wallace and Bodie in Season 1 and they make the comparison between Stringer and the Queen – [www.youtube.com]
All in all, another excellent episode of The Wire. The brilliant thing about this show is that with every episode you have more to play with and more to link in with different characters and different seasons. I love this part of the season because it’s when it makes all those slower more confusing episodes at the beginning of the season seem so brilliant and significant, it makes you want to go back and watch them again!
Really great thoughts! While watching this season (Just watched this episode), I couldn’t help but think about these points you just mentioned. The moment D’Angelo was murdered, I just knew it would eventually come out and get back to Stringer and Avon. I was waiting for the eventual confrontation between them at the climax of episode 8. It all started to crumble the moment Stringer shaked hands with Prop Joe behind Avon’s back. And I especially like your comment about The Detail being the real reason for the fall of the Barksdale crew at this moment into the series.
You’re right that things could still turn out differently. But I have a real itchy feeling that something bad is going to happen with Stringer. He just got to much shit going on now. Omar is coming for him, Mouzone is coming for him (eventually), Prop Joe is/was (depending on what’s happened with Avon) threatening him, and Clay Davis is ‘fuckin’ up’.
Another potential downfall bullet point: maybe if Stringer hadn’t ordered to have Wallace killed, D’Angelo wouldn’t have been in a state of mind to rat them out.
Sheeiiiit, I’m really feeling this is the end the more I think about it.
These recaps are fantastic! Thank you, Alan. I had watched bits and pieces of the later seasons when the were airing, and some of the earlier stuff, but never had the continuity, so I’ve recently gone back to S1:E1 and now just finished this episode. The newbie recaps (and the comments after) are a great enhancement to appreciating what is so great about this show.
The speech Bunny gave to Carver really resonated in the context of all the upheaval of this past summer around police militarization in Ferguson and other locales. The black-box machinery of bureaucracy is fully realized on this show and continues to stand up when compared to the reality it is meant to illustrate.
Thanks again, Alan!