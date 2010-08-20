‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 12 – ‘Mission Accomplished’ (Newbies edition)

And so we’ve come to the end not only of these reviews of “The Wire” season three, but of my out-of-sequence reviewing of the series in general. (You can find reviews of all the other seasons at my old blog.) I’ll have some thoughts on that at the end of this post, but as we’ve been doing all summer, we’re approaching each episode in two slightly different versions: one for people who have seen the entire series and want to be able to discuss how these episodes fit into the story from later seasons, and one for people who haven’t made it all the way through yet and don’t want to be spoiled on what’s to come for them. This is the newbie version; click here for the veteran-friendly one.
A review of the season three finale, “Mission Accomplished,” coming up just as soon as you get a look at my samurai sword collection…
“I just did what I did. Felt right. I’m fine with that.” -Bunny Colvin
So what – other than the season’s two most blatant Iraq war references (the episode’s title and Slim Charles’ “Then we fight on that lie” speech) – is accomplished by the end of “Mission Accomplished”?
Stringer’s dead and Avon and the bulk of the Barksdale crew are in prison, but Marlo’s package is back out on the street, Clay Davis is still in power (and a quarter-mil richer, thanks to Stringer’s naivete), Maury Levy is still collecting legal fees and the drug trade itself is largely unchanged. McNulty can’t even take any pleasure in the bust because Stringer died without knowing he’d been outsmarted, and he ultimately felt like a bigger prize than Avon. (Though he does get to take a little jab at Avon by naming Stringer as the informant on the arrest warrant.)
Hamsterdam is torn down for the sake of public relations, and because the system has conditioned Ervin Burrell, Tommy Carcetti, Terry D’Agostino, et al to assume the worst of everyone else within that system, leading to political gamesmanship when there was a chance for people to actually work together on it. Note that no one who learned the particulars of Hamsterdam was all that upset by the idea itself; they just all believed its existence could hurt them and its destruction could help them. But other than the political fortunes of Carcetti, is anyone or anything actually helped by its destruction? Yes, there was violence in Hamsterdam, and yes, Johnny OD’ed inside his dope fiend’s paradise, but the Western District outside the free zones was much improved by the experiment, and the closing montage shows how quickly things returned to the same ol’ corner culture as before.
There are small happy endings, as always. Cutty finds a life outside The Game, and finds a way to keep the gym going even after his fighters return to their corner jobs. McNulty finally accepts that he needs to get out of detective work and seems much happier walking a beat and trying to have an honest relationship with Beadie Russell. Daniels and Pearlman get to go out in public together. And if Jimmy doesn’t get satisfaction from Stringer’s death, at least Omar does.
But even with the MCU closing by far its most successful case of these first three seasons, it’s a series of tragedies, like always.
This season was the story of two would-be reformers in Bunny Colvin and Stringer Bell. (Three if you count Carcetti, but we’ll get to him in a bit.) Both had spent a long time working on opposite sides of The Game. Both recognized the rampant, calcified stupidity that had enveloped their respective sides, and for very different reasons (Bunny to make his district better before retirement, Stringer to increase his bank accounts and decrease his risk of prosecution) both came up with a new way of running things. Both stopped looking at The Game as a war and started approaching it in a different way – Stringer as a business, Bunny as a public nuisance to be contained rather than crushed – and ultimately found a way to strip The Game of much of the violence that attracts the attention of cops like Jimmy McNulty and Lester Freamon in the first place.
And what did their more peaceful approach get these two visionaries? Stringer was executed inside one of the buildings he was hoping to use to build a life for himself outside The Game (and in part due to sins he committed in the name of reform). Bunny discovered that his invulnerable retirement was anything but, as he was extorted by Burrell and Rawls into resigning in disgrace, at a much lower pension level, and with his cushy private sector job taken away in the bargain. Hamsterdam is done as the department goes back to business as usual, and while the co-op still exists, Stringer’s empire died along with him, and his neighborhood is now run by violent independent Marlo.
Is it any wonder that when Stringer and Bunny each face their executioners – literally, in Stringer’s case – they tell them “Get on with it, motherfuckers”? After seeing their dreams destroyed, what else would you expect them to say?
And then there’s Tommy Carcetti. Tommy entered the season positioned as a sort of third potential reformer. He’s running for mayor due to ambition and boredom, but he does seem to genuinely believe there’s a better way to do things than how Clarence Royce runs things. Yet when presented the opportunity to actually support a tangible change in Hamsterdam – or, at least, to not be a party to its destruction – he passes on it in favor of advancing his own career.
In fairness to Tommy, he doesn’t have the omniscient point of view we do. He doesn’t know that for once in his career, Royce is actually thinking of looking outside the box and trying to do something that might have more value to others than to himself. It’s understandable that he would buy into Erv’s belief that Royce is just preparing to screw everyone with the Hamsterdam news, and into Terry’s argument that the news will get out sooner or later(*), so why shouldn’t he take advantage of it to do some good down the road?
(*) Also in fairness to Tommy, we see in the deputy drug czar’s visit to Royce’s office that Hamsterdam might have been untenable even if it had the full backing of local government and a much better PR spin than was created by Tommy’s tip-off to the local news. Still, we’ll never know because the story went the way it did.
But even so, he takes the easy way out, then unofficially launches his campaign for mayor with a flowery, passionate speech at a subcommittee meeting that would be a lot more impressive if it wasn’t wrapped up in the same kind of wartime metaphors that Bunny Colvin repeatedly told us were doing more harm than good. If this is the political future of the show’s version of Baltimore, however well-intentioned it may be, is anything really going to change?
And after three seasons of this show, should we have expected anything different? “The Wire” has consistently argued that change is possible on an individual level – Cutty with the gym, or Lester escaping the pawn shop unit – but that institutions are incapable of realistic, long-term change because they’re too busy perpetuating themselves.
Earlier this season, Lester warned Jimmy, “The job will not save you.” As we’ve seen time and again over these three seasons – and will see in the two seasons to come (and that’s not a spoiler for the newbies, who should all understand the show’s philosophy by now) – no job in this city is able to save anyone. Being a good soldier got D’Angelo a long prison sentence and a belt around his throat. The stevedores union was going to crumble with or without Sobotka’s actions. Good police work provides no real satisfaction for Jimmy, puts Prez in position to kill a cop, and turns Bunny Colvin into a pariah.
Their jobs will not save these people. And with the way things have gone so far, can anything save this city? Or will it all ultimately end up as rubble, just like the wreckage of Hamsterdam that Bunny and Bubbs survey in the final scene?
Some other thoughts on “Mission Accomplished”:
- It seemed like the middle of season two was Jimmy’s rock bottom, what with the drunk car crash recreation and all. But though he’s been drinking a bit less, this season has showed Jimmy oddly sinking even lower. He alienated Daniels and Lester, and pretty much everyone else in the MCU but Kima, all in the name of getting his revenge on Stringer Bell, only for his death to render the victory hollow. Jimmy has always carried himself like the one man in the department who can see the whole picture, but his trip to Stringer’s well-appointed condo showed him how little he really understood. So it feels right for him to take a step away from detective work, particularly if it puts him in position to make a go of it with Beadie (and what a pleasant surprise it was to see Amy Ryan in this episode), when he briefly just wanted to jump her bones during the Sobotka case.
- As with last week’s fight between Justin and the little kid, Cutty’s story here features a small but important victory. Marlo’s return brings Justin and Spider and the other boxers back to the corners, but Cutty has established enough of a rapport with them already that his mere presence on their corner is enough to get them back into training. And he gets to have a very satisfying staredown with Fruit, who’s embarrassed to be in the presence of the man who spared his life. Yessir, Dennis did okay for himself in the end.
- Brother Mouzone and Omar conclude their titanic team-up with Mouzone returning Dante and inviting Omar to dispose of the murder weapons. Note the look of disappointment on Omar’s face when he gets a look at Dante’s. He saw how badly Brandon was tortured without giving up anything about him, whereas Dante just looks like he’s done a few rounds at Cutty’s gym. This is not a partnership, romantic or otherwise, with much future.
- And after briefly giving marriage and parenthood another go when Cheryl took her back, Kima quickly returns to her carousing ways. Hey, if Jimmy McNulty is going to try to be sober and faithful, someone in that unit has to pick up the womanizing slack, right?
- “Wire” season finales tend to have these circular moments that call back to events from their respective premieres to show that the more things change, the more they don’t. “Mission Accomplished” doesn’t have quite as many of those as some of the other finales, but it does offer us Rawls playing “Ride of the Valkyries” – made famous to his generation by its use in the helicopter attack sequence in “Apocalypse Now” – as a follow-up to Herc playing “Theme from ‘Shaft'” during the pathetic chase scene in the premiere. Also, the wreckage of Hamsterdam does evoke the imploded Franklin Terrace towers. And when McNulty and Bunny throw their beer cans onto the Western District roof, we finally get to see just how many cans are littered up there, a lovely image that says so much about the culture and history of this station house. (The “From the Earth to the Moon” episode about the construction of the lunar module had a similar, equally effective shot involving rubber balls that one of its characters had been accidentally tossing up there for years while building the thing.)
- Say this for Ervin Burrell: the man may not know or care much about anything but that which will enable him to survive and advance in the department, but he is also a brilliant political operative. As with the equally odious Maury Levy, you have to admire Erv after watching him steamroll Royce to get himself the full-time commissioner position.
- As mentioned above, Slim’s “We fight on that lie” speech is about as pointed as the show got in the Iraq allegory, and we later see that Marlo’s crew are just as happy to fight and live off of that lie, since Snoop and Chris are now happily taking credit for Stringer’s murder.
- The MCU didn’t really get down to business with shutting down the Barksdale crew until late in the season, yet the show did such an economical job setting up new characters like Bernard and Squeak that there was room for the funny payoff of Bernard in handcuffs next to the girlfriend who got him into this mess, muttering, “Can’t wait to go to jail!” (David Simon says he came up with the line on the set after seeing how director Ernest Dickerson had blocked the scene.)
- Say this for Mr. Bodie Broadus: he didn’t always understand what Stringer was trying to teach him and the others, but he picked up enough over the years that he was clever enough to claim entrapment due to Hamsterdam. And so he lives to sling another day, even if he no longer has an organization around him.
- The annual closing montage is set to Solomon Burke’s cover of “Fast Train,” and is particularly notable for a couple of moments: First, we see Donette crying as she copes with the news of yet another murdered lover. She wasn’t the most likable character, and Stringer was just using her to contain the D’Angelo situation, but she still got a pretty raw deal. Second, as Omar goes to throw the guns into the water, we see a Re-Elect Frank Sobotka campaign poster – which, other than Beadie’s cameo here, is our only glimpse this season of any of the players from the port case. Third, not only is Avon betrayed from beyond the grave by Stringer, but his sister walks out of the court hearing (no doubt still blaming him for his role in covering up D’s murder) while he’s busy having his first in-person interaction with Marlo.
So… this is it.
As I’ve often explained before, I started What’s Alan Watching? at the old site in October of ’05, which was roughly in the middle of the long hiatus between seasons three and four. So I began blogging the show with that fourth season, and when the series was coming to an end, I decided that the best way to cope with its absence from my life would be to go back and fill in the blanks from the three seasons that aired pre-blog. I did season 1 that summer, season 2 the next, and now we’re done with season 3.
And now I no longer have an excuse to write about “The Wire” for a long time. (At least until I come up with a new excuse, which may involve me being really old and wanting to convince a new generation of readers to check out some 2-D classic from the dawn of the 21st century.)
I still have plenty of excuses to watch the show, of course. In fact, after I finished watching this episode last week, I popped in my season four DVD and went straight into the season four premiere, which I hadn’t seen in a couple of years. So I have two more years of the show that I could just plow through on random slow afternoons, and I doubt I’d need much of an excuse to double back on McNulty and Snot Boogie not long after that. But because of what I do, and the way my brain works, half the fun is being able to write about the episodes after I see them, and then being able to see how others responded to it. And that’s done for now.
But it was a pleasure to be able to extend that experience for an extra three summers after show ended. So thanks for coming on the ride with me, whether you were a veteran or a newbie.
For the last time on this great, great drama, let me ask: what did everybody else think?
Nothing to add to your comments, but I just wanted to say thank you for doing these. I started watching the show when you did the season 1 rewatch, and am now on my third run through it. I wasn’t very interested in The Wire as it aired – I’m generally pretty bored by cop shows – and without your posts I ever would have realised how much more there was to it. So thank you.
It was a pleasure, I could not stop after last week’s recap, and i had to finish the season, so i was a week ahead. Now, I am almost half in the fourth season. I can go faster with this one, as the reviews are at the other site. Great show, thanks for your time and hard work, it’s really useful and insightful
I realize it’s a typo, but this — “she still got a pretty rawl deal”, about Donette — made me laugh at loud for the inadvertent reference to the esteemed Deputy Commissioner!
On a serious note, I, too, became a devoted reader in part because of our Wire Rewind reviews, and really appreciated the nuance and attention you gave to each episode individually and the series as a whole. Thanks!!
Alan, my wife and I are now on season 5, having seen the first episode of the final season. It’s been a total pleasure to have you by our side through this show. We’re reading your pieces from your old blog now, and I can’t tell you how sorry I’ll be to have this all come to an end.
As far as this episode is concerned, it really felt to me as if Simon and Burns wrote this half expecting that they weren’t going to get another two seasons. The show almost could’ve ended right here, with a lot of the loose ends tied up. Jimmy’s speech to Beadie especially feels like a farewell speech, and a fairly upbeat one, too, with him figuring out that he might have found something beyond the job.
Of course, we now know that there are two more seasons, twenty-three episodes. But if I had been seeing this show at the time, I would’ve been pretty happy with it all.
– Sung
Alan — I’ve much enjoyed the recaps and got into the show specifically because of your endorsement here, so thank you for that.
I did want to chime in, however, as I think Omar’s story ended in a much darker manner than you’ve characterized it here. My impression was that Brother Mouzone was inviting Omar to dispose not of the murder weapons but of Dante, because that’s what the code of the Game requires one to do with a betrayer. And the final shot of Omar dumping something into the water — that’s not murder weapons, it’s Dante. I could be mistaken, but that was how I read those scenes.
You’re right. You could be mistaken.
I really doubt that was a body that Omar was throwing into the water.
That bag Omar threw in the water definitely seemed too light weight to be a grown man’s body.
I do think it was a bittersweet moment for Omar. He achieved his goal, so he seems to be in a kind of “now what do I do with myself?” sort of mood during that scene.
Thank you so much for doing these reviews! I started reading your blog after someone referred me to your Mad
*sorry, computer cut it off* Men reviews, and after I saw how much you loved The Wire, I was inspired to watch it. Reading your reviews has added so much to my viewing experience of a wonderfully complex show. Thank you again!
Just wanted to say thanks for these. I have been working my way through 5 seasons this summer. I have 4 more to go and I’m loving it. after each episode I have been going to this and the old site to read what you had to say and I have intentions of going back through the Veteran’s versions once I am finished. Your insight and recaps really added a dimension to the show I would not have had so thanks.
Oops meant I have 4 episodes to go not seasons.
Thank you so much for these reviews, Alan. I held off on watching Season 3 until I knew I’d have all your recaps in the bank and now that I’ve caught up, I’m so glad I did. It makes such a difference having a resource to turn to when watching a show this intricate. And now I have the added bonus of being able to go through the next two seasons at whatever pace I want.
I did notice a few issues with the linking and tags to the newbie articles on the hitfix site though, where not all of them show up in one place. Just a heads up that something’s a bit wonky.
Thank you Alan. Your reviews and summaries have made me appreciate this amazing show on an entirely different level than I would be able to on my own. Television is a very personal experience, and part of the joy I experience through it is through discussion. I wasn’t able to keep up as the show was broadcast, but this review gives me the same, if not more of, the same experience. I can’t wait to move onto Season 4.
I needed time for these 3 seasons and what felt like the end of whole show, and Alan’s last review to sink in, before I could even comment.
Alan, once again you gave us an excellent review. I need to chime in here, with my thanks and appreciation for being able to watch “The Wire” with you. It’s truly been a real pleasure. I still can’t find the words to express.
I am repeating others, I know, but It really did feel like the end of the show to me too, in the way they wrapped up so much about the investigations, and the people, and places involved. And I don’t think I would be as right with it as Sung is. I wish I was that accepting. :)
I would more likely by crying, except that I have the rest of the seasons to watch, & your old blog to read. All I wish is that we could comment with each other on there. If your ever inclined to let someone moderate the comments of “The Wire” portion of your old blog I would really like the opportunity to do so.
At least I hit pay dirt at a used book store finding the companion book to “The Wire, > Truth Be Told”, and the book you recommended, “Drama City”. Plus I’m reading “The Night Gardner” by George Pelecanos (which I highly recommend). That aught to keep me from nearing the end too quickly.
This episode fascinated me. And I loved how the story went full circle from the the destruction of Hamsterdam to the towers at the beginning.
I don’t see how the destruction of Hamsterdam helped anyone. It was clear that Johnny was was in the deepest depths of addiction, and going to OD sooner or later. But maybe not, had the public health sector been able to intervene. And the rest of the district would have seen many saved lives. Heck, people who lived there were complaining about noise from mini-bikes instead of gunfire. That sure made me smile.
The first season aired in 2002, and the information used for these 3 seasons was from mainly the mid 80’s. I don’t pretend to know how Hamsterdam could have been legalized, but this month I read in the news that Mexico’s president Felipe Calderon has asked for a debate on the war on drugs. And the former president of Mexico, Vincent Fox has called for the legalization of drugs.
I also read: “It is estimated that there are over one million U.S. gang members in the United States, with over one hundred thousand transnational gang members. These gang members are the connection between the Mexican Drug Cartels and American street gangs who see to it that the drugs are distributed according to the MDC’s wishes.”
August 1st, 2010, by Michael Webster, Investigative Reporter.
[www.americanchronicle.com]
That’s a hell of a lot of ganging.
SNIP: (By me, awaiting Alan’s approval to comment more about that)
Oh! @ Delaney, I thought Omar threw his weapons in the river FWIW. I hope we get to find out.
Alan again, your reviews greatly enhanced my appreciation for “The Wire”, along with all who commented. This will be the first show I’ve followed from start to finish with you (in a round about way). What a wonderful introduction it’s been. Again, I’m at a loss for words….
No doubt I still would’ve treasured this show, but it wouldn’t have been nearly as fun or educational this first time around.
I still don’t know what the train-tracks symbolize but I don’t want someone to tell me. I’ll figure it out one of these days.
One last thought. No other show has effected me the way “The Wire” has. Many have moved me for a time, but none have changed my way of thinking or seeing things, until now. And none have opened up so many more doors to top shelf (pun?) books.
It’s all been said, but I’ll add one more voice – thank you so much Alan. This show has been recommended to me for years but I could never get over the hump with it in the beginning. Your reviews got me this far and I can’t believe what an amazing show this is. Thank you sir, now on to Season 4…
Also want to chime in and say thank you for writing these Wire reviews (and especially for providing a veterans’ and newbies’ edition for the first three seasons – It was very thoughtful, and it won’t be long before I rewatch the whole series again and I’ll have your veterans edition to look forward to.
(And, huh, if you’re looking for a reason to maybe write about The Wire in the summers to come, is it too crazy to even suggest maybe writing a veterans’ edition of Season 4 and 5? :D I know I’d love to read them.)
I was surprised at Cutty’s story arc this season. I was really expecting him to be broken like Colvin, but was very happy to see that he was able to not only make something out of his life, but find a way to help kids on the street. I sometimes get caught up in people being destroyed by the system that I forget that people can succeed.
Although given Prez’s story line in the second half of the season, I fear for Cutty, his kids, and his gym in the next two seasons.
As surprised as I was by Cutty’s story, I saw Colvin not getting the job at the university as soon as it was mentioned way back at the beginning of the season. It took me until the second season to realize it, but after Ziggy and his cousin and D and Wallace I realized there was no way the repeated mentioning of the John Hopkins job wasn’t foreshadowing Colvin’s doom.
I blame you Alan for making me realize that everything’s a Greek Tragedy. :P
I just want to thank you so much for writing about this show and going back and doing the first three seasons. It was because of your constant praise of “The Wire” that I even started watching this, and your reviews have really helped me make sense of it all.
I still have two more seasons to go, but I look forward to following along with you as I watch those as well.
These have been great! I bought the box set of this series last year after Christmas and told myself “you must watch this show” since most of the people I follow in the world of media agreed that this was BY FAR the best series of the 00’s. 8+ months later I just started slamming through the discs starting with Season 1 and having made it through the end of Season 3 in just under 3 weeks I’m a little emotionally drained yet I want to pop in Season 4 and keep it rolling along.
definitely a newbie. just a thought. i live in vancouver and we have our own hamsterdam over here in east hastings so it totally hit home. not that it’s as bad as the wire’s, which is probably 5x worse but the cops let them do their own thing in 4 or 5 city blocks. just thought you should know.
Really intriguing!
I thought this season’s most blatant Iraq war reference was Bunny Colvin’s long lecture to Carver a few episodes back. About how they didn’t know anyone in the areas they were controlling, and just behaving as occupation soldiers.
I have to say my overall impression from this season (and from the previous two) is the ineffectiveness of the cops, or the MCU to make any meaningful headway in catching the criminals or making Baltimore a safer and better place.
Omar has far more to do with the downfall of the Barksdale organisastion that the MCU. It is him who takes out Stinkum, provides the evidence for the conviction of Bird for killing Gant, and of course for taking out Stringer Bell. And the only reason the pOlice get to Avon is due to the tipoff from Stringer. In the end though its largely irrelevant to the larger picture as their place is just taken by Marlo and his crew and no doubt the killing and all that comes with it will continue.
There are numerous incidents throughout when we see the police as one step behind the criminals. In Season 1, no one is watching the phones as Wee-bey and I think it is Little Man making the call to confirm the killing of Orlando. Same when the drugs go down the shower in season 2 and all the documentation is cleared out before the MCU can get there. And there is that one scene in season 1 where one of the detectives is taking a piss on the roof and misses avon et al getting into their 4×4.
Excellent tv show and great blog, thanks a lot
Just finished Season Three & your reviews. Thanks again for doing this. It’s really expanded my understanding of the show, and often showed me things I missed. Now on to Season Four.
as someone who is watching this show for the first in its five-season-long marathon run on directv’s 101, i appreciate these recaps. my biggest problem is staying away from the “veteran” versions.
Hey, great to see people still reading Alan’s posts…Ya Feel Me? Oh man these have been a godsend. I’ve plowed through these first 3 seasons in about a month or so. One of my biggest problems being not listening to the DVD commentaries. They spoiled D and Stringer’s death for me, but they’re just so damn good. I didn’t know when exactly they would die though so it wasn’t all that bad. At least that’s what I tell myself. The other thing I do is go on Google Street view and try to find the corners they’re hanging on. It was crazy seeing the low rises and the exact sidewalk that D and Wallace were on when we first met D’s mom. It’s easy to forget these characters are just that, characters, and not real people. The show is shot in such a real manner you feel like you’re watching real life. Wallace’s death still hurts and the way the system grinds and perpetuates on itself is so damn frustrating.
I’m a year late to the party, but a HUGE thank you to Alan for these wonderful recaps. With your help I finally pushed through and started watching the show (after having given up at around episode 4 on three separate occasions). Thanks for all the insight and wit!
Once again, let me add my voice of thanks for doing these rewinds for Newbies. I’ve always been very much aware of “The Wire” since it first aired, but I didn’t have access to HBO. (I’ve also been very much aware how the show’s been shamefully screwed and passed over by Emmy voters). Anyway, thanks to a DVD gift from a good friend and the public library, I’ve only recently been able to watch.
Very much looking forward to Season 4, which, as I understand it from this blog and other places on the Internets, is supposed to the the Greatest Wire season of all.
Hi Alan…I’m a frequent reader, but this is the first time I’ve really posted since you moved to HitFix. I just wanted to also thank you so much for these newbie reviews. After a few years of hearing about The Wire, I’ve finally sat down and started to watch it, and having the newbie reviews have really been a wonderful asset to the experience. I have absolutely no idea what to expect for seasons 4 and 5, and I like it that way. Anyway, I just wanted you to know that these are a valuable resource, even 2 years later. Now for Season 4…onward!
I thought the moment in the song with the words “no man’s land”, showing Donette, was really effective, too. The drug war, as most of us know, is depriving black communities, which bear the brunt of the war, of their brothers, sons, and husbands, whether to jails or to drug use or to violence. “No man’s land” evokes The Great War, where an entire generation of young men disappeared from Europe – thus highly analogous to the war on drugs. Donette and her son are left alone to fend for themselves, with “no helping hand” from society, either. It points also to the greater tragedy of Stringer Bell, who, despite all his sins, had grown in important ways…the lost lessons a detriment to all, in ways clearly parallel to all the ways the “victorious” players, acting in the name of the drug war, salt the ground of this season’s efforts at reformation. In conclusion, to me the Hamsterdam ruins feel more a reference to the folkloric, highly symbolic tradition of salting the ground of a razed enemy. And with allusion to the Iraq/Afghanistan wars, the Vietnam War, the Great War, and the Third Punic War – at this point I think the show effectively creates a commentary on war itself.
Hi Alan, I also wanted to add my big thanks for your reviews. They have brought me so much insight as well as understanding of this amazing series. Thank you!
Alan, I’d like to echo everyone else who thanked you for these reviews. I know that at times you considered dropping them, but I’m certainly glad you didn’t–you’ve created what I believe is the best tool on the internet for watching the Wire. I’m so glad I stumbled upon your website and decided to give this show a chance.
Alan, here it is 2013 and your reviews are still as popular as ever! I finally got around to watching this brilliant show around Christmas as I have the DVD box set. I thought that The Sopranos and Breaking Bad were the pinnacle of television, but I was so wrong.
The Wire is unlike anything I’ve ever seen and your reviews have been such a great helping tool for all of it. I’ve read your recaps after each episode all the way through the end of Season 3 and they are an invaluable tool to better understanding the show.
Thanks so much for all the hard work and I can’t wait to continue on with Season 4!
Yup, it’s now 3/2013 and I’m thinking of starting all over again with Season 1 and your reviews to accompany me. So even though you don’t have an excuse to be writing these reviews for The Wire anymore, I hope that you are able to take comfort in the fact that people will be coming back here, (or somewhere else on the Internet) for years to come, to watch and enjoy, The Wire with you.
Only thing I have to add to this really is that your previous comments on how Simon and co didn’t know if he’d ever get to show season 4 & 5 feel more patent than ever. It does feel like everything concludes at the end of this series, I do have the feeling there is a lot more in Baltimore to be shown but within what they have shown it feels like it’s finished and whatever happens on from this point can be decided by your own imagination. So for me, watching this years later, I’m interested on what season 4 & 5 have in store and how it effects the characters and the city in the first 3 seasons.
Also, on your closing notes, I would just like to thank you. I’m sure you’ve gotten enough praise on the other comments but you really do deserve all the praise in The Wire world. These blogs have been a great help to me. Watching an episode of The Wire is not something I can do in an hour because I know I have to take 20 minutes to read your blog and the comments immediately afterwards. Hopefully the fun will never die for you because hopefully this blog never dies and people new to The Wire will come on here and comment as I did. I know I for one, will always mention this blog when talking about The Wire with someone who has already watched it, is currently watching it or is thinking about watching it.
Man, I was watching the closing montage with awe. And then I saw Boadie standing alone in a dark corner, putting on his hoodie while watching Marlo’s organization slingin’, and then walking away. That moment had me on the verge of tears. Boadie is my favorite character for some time now, and to see him without a country now is devestating. I’m really curious where he’ll be in season 4. I’m kinda hoping he will join Marlo’s crew as a lieutenant. But I don’t think that’s how the game is played.
And talking about Avon; I didn’t notice Brianna leaving the court room. Instead, I took it as if the empty seat represented Stringer, who’s now gone. Only there in spirit. Like the series pilot and season 1’s ending, Stringer always sat there observing and watching the prosecutions of his men. And now Avon looks back hoping for Stringer to take notes like he always did, but only sees the empty seat and being reminded of what he and his best friends did. All of the things that led him to this moment in court. Sad…
I have to admit I didn’t quite get the political plays from Carcetti in the episode, but this review made it much more clear. Thanks. When I start watching season 4, I will go back to your old blog to read those reviews. Cannot wait!
Shit typo. Bodie Broadus, not Boadie.
I’ve never commented on these before, and you may never see this, but as I go through The Wire for the first time in 2013, I must say I have greatly enjoyed your reviews. I rarely ever pick up all of the parallels, the metaphors, and the themes from each episode of The Wire (which is full of them!), and your reviews have been vital in helping me to process the very deep social commentary this show contains and the multidimensional way in which they approach both the problems and the characters from each side of the drug trade.
On the other hand, I want to say that every time I watch an excellent show, I look for your reviews first. I started following your blog with Mad Men, then Breaking Bad, and now the Wire. Thanks so much for doing a newbies edition (I know it must be quite a labor of love to do two editions of each show!), and I have no doubt that when I go through this series again (and I most CERTAINLY will), I will go through the veterans edition for good measure.
Anyway, just wanted to say thank you again for all of the awesome reviews!!!
I have never commented before, but as someone who is just watching the Wire for the first time in 2013, I want to say thank you thank you thank you for these reviews! I never catch all of the little nuances, parallels, themes, and metaphors in the Wire (which is so rich with them!), and reading your blog has helped me process all of the social commentary and the nuanced and multidimensional perspective the Wire takes with regard to the issues and the people on both ends of the drug trade.
I started reading your blog with Mad Men, then Breaking Bad, and now the Wire and I must say that every time I am starting to watch a really good show, I come to this blog first. And I know it must have been such a labor of love to do two editions for the wire, and when I do watch the series again (which I most CERTAINLY will), I will most definitely read the veteran’s edition for good measure.
Anyway, just wanted to say that your work is brilliant and greatly appreciated by this new the Wire fan!! Keep up the great work!
Sorry for the double comment! Thought my former comment got erased…anyway, here’s TWO glowing reviews of your work! :)
Happy to see other people making posts in 2014. Alan, your reviews have helped me to feel like I am engaging with the show and with fellow viewers in a way I couldn’t have imagined possible for a show that’s been off the air as long as The Wire.
It has been a privilege to read these reviews and to occasionally add my voice to the discussion. If the timeline of comments on these posts is any indication, I get a warm feeling imagining other people months or years from now experiencing the show just like I am today.
July 2014….two episdoes into Season 5….as someone else said these reviews are the best tool on the web for watching – and getting a deeper understanding of – the pure genius and entertainment value of The Wire. Thanks so much, Alan. – Another Newbie
Another newbie here in 2014. Alan – thanks so much! I really enjoy your reviews and comments. You truly add to my enjoyment of The Wire!
I have enjoyed these reviews so much as my husband and I, late-comers to The Wire, go through the series on Amazon. Today, as Baltimore is just beginning to clean up from the riots of the last few days, I was struck by what you wrote in this piece: “Can anything save this city? Or will it all ultimately end up as rubble, just like the wreckage of Hamsterdam that Bunny and Bubbs survey in the final scene?” The Wire’s Baltimore is nominally fictional but the love that people have for their home is real, and now that a peace is developing there I hope they can save it from turning into rubble.
Just finished bingewatching seasons 1-3 of The Wire on Amazon. Just wanted you to know that as we approach the year 2016 your blog is still much appreciated! Onward to Season 4, which according to my sis is the best of the five.
We’re now in 2016 and still appreciating these reviews and The Wire! My husband and I have just finished season 3 – which i became aware of last year as we binge watched Love/Hate – a similar drug/gangland type story set in Dublin and where Aiden Gillen / aka Tommy Carcetti plays the drug lord character. Thanks Alan for going back and preparing the complete series of reviews.
Just watching The Wire as a newbie now and, having just completed Season 3, have been enjoying your recaps as much as the show itself. Just thought you’d like to know your pieces have as much staying power as the series did.
2018, and these recaps are still so helpful, thanks Alan!
Just got through season 3 and will looking forward to 2 more seasons. Plus I am already looking forward to coming back to the series and experiences the “veteran” reviews.
August of 2018 and I’ve just finished season 3 as a Newbie. I actually started Season one with the Television WIthout Pity recaps, which will tell you how long ago that was. I found these recaps when those were taken down and I’m extremely grateful. Less snark and far better analysis. I actually signed up for an Uproxx account just so I could express my appreciation.
I love this show and these characters in a way that makes each episode a minefield of fear as to what might happen to them. (I actually gave up on Sopranos and Mad Men for getting too miserable.)
Slightly surprised you didn’t mention either of the rather graphic sex scenes. (Not that I objected to either one. I would just be interested in your take as they applied to the big picture stuff. I really loved Kima getting her inner McNulty on, as it were.)
Looking forward to season 4.