‘The Wire’ Rewind: Season 3, Episode 12 – ‘Mission Accomplished’ (Veterans edition)

And so we’ve come to the end not only of these reviews of “The Wire” season three, but of my out-of-sequence reviewing of the series in general. (You can find reviews of all the other seasons at my old blog.) I’ll have some thoughts on that at the end of this post, but as we’ve been doing all summer, we’re approaching each episode in two slightly different versions: one for people who have seen the entire series and want to be able to discuss how these episodes fit into the story from later seasons, and one for people who haven’t made it all the way through yet and don’t want to be spoiled on what’s to come for them. This is the veteran version; click here for the newbie-friendly one.
A review of the season three finale, “Mission Accomplished,” coming up just as soon as you get a look at my samurai sword collection…
“I just did what I did. Felt right. I’m fine with that.” -Bunny Colvin
So what – other than the season’s two most blatant Iraq war references (the episode’s title and Slim Charles’ “Then we fight on that lie” speech) – is accomplished by the end of “Mission Accomplished”?
Stringer’s dead and Avon and the bulk of the Barksdale crew are in prison, but Marlo’s package is back out on the street, Clay Davis is still in power (and a quarter-mil richer, thanks to Stringer’s naivete), Maury Levy is still collecting legal fees and the drug trade itself is largely unchanged. McNulty can’t even take any pleasure in the bust because Stringer died without knowing he’d been outsmarted, and he ultimately felt like a bigger prize than Avon. (Though he does get to take a little jab at Avon by naming Stringer as the informant on the arrest warrant.)
Hamsterdam is torn down for the sake of public relations, and because the system has conditioned Ervin Burrell, Tommy Carcetti, Terry D’Agostino, et al to assume the worst of everyone else within that system, leading to political gamesmanship when there was a chance for people to actually work together on it. Note that no one who learned the particulars of Hamsterdam was all that upset by the idea itself; they just all believed its existence could hurt them and its destruction could help them. But other than the political fortunes of Carcetti, is anyone or anything actually helped by its destruction? Yes, there was violence in Hamsterdam, and yes, Johnny OD’ed inside his dope fiend’s paradise, but the Western District outside the free zones was much improved by the experiment, and the closing montage shows how quickly things returned to the same ol’ corner culture as before.
There are small happy endings, as always. Cutty finds a life outside The Game, and finds a way to keep the gym going even after his fighters return to their corner jobs. McNulty finally accepts that he needs to get out of detective work and seems much happier walking a beat and trying to have an honest relationship with Beadie Russell. Daniels and Pearlman get to go out in public together. And if Jimmy doesn’t get satisfaction from Stringer’s death, at least Omar does.
But even with the MCU closing by far its most successful case of these first three seasons, it’s a series of tragedies, like always.
This season was the story of two would-be reformers in Bunny Colvin and Stringer Bell. (Three if you count Carcetti, but we’ll get to him in a bit.) Both had spent a long time working on opposite sides of The Game. Both recognized the rampant, calcified stupidity that had enveloped their respective sides, and for very different reasons (Bunny to make his district better before retirement, Stringer to increase his bank accounts and decrease his risk of prosecution) both came up with a new way of running things. Both stopped looking at The Game as a war and started approaching it in a different way – Stringer as a business, Bunny as a public nuisance to be contained rather than crushed – and ultimately found a way to strip The Game of much of the violence that attracts the attention of cops like Jimmy McNulty and Lester Freamon in the first place.
And what did their more peaceful approach get these two visionaries? Stringer was executed inside one of the buildings he was hoping to use to build a life for himself outside The Game (and in part due to sins he committed in the name of reform). Bunny discovered that his invulnerable retirement was anything but, as he was extorted by Burrell and Rawls into resigning in disgrace, at a much lower pension level, and with his cushy private sector job taken away in the bargain. Hamsterdam is done as the department goes back to business as usual, and while the co-op still exists, Stringer’s empire died along with him, and his neighborhood is now run by violent independent Marlo.
Is it any wonder that when Stringer and Bunny each face their executioners – literally, in Stringer’s case – they tell them “Get on with it, motherfuckers”? After seeing their dreams destroyed, what else would you expect them to say?
And then there’s Tommy Carcetti. Tommy entered the season positioned as a sort of third potential reformer. He’s running for mayor due to ambition and boredom, but he does seem to genuinely believe there’s a better way to do things than how Clarence Royce runs things. Yet when presented the opportunity to actually support a tangible change in Hamsterdam – or, at least, to not be a party to its destruction – he passes on it in favor of advancing his own career.
In fairness to Tommy, he doesn’t have the omniscient point of view we do. He doesn’t know that for once in his career, Royce is actually thinking of looking outside the box and trying to do something that might have more value to others than to himself. It’s understandable that he would buy into Erv’s belief that Royce is just preparing to screw everyone with the Hamsterdam news, and into Terry’s argument that the news will get out sooner or later(*), so why shouldn’t he take advantage of it to do some good down the road?
(*) Also in fairness to Tommy, we see in the deputy drug czar’s visit to Royce’s office that Hamsterdam might have been untenable even if it had the full backing of local government and a much better PR spin than was created by Tommy’s tip-off to the local news. Still, we’ll never know because the story went the way it did.
But even so, he takes the easy way out, then unofficially launches his campaign for mayor with a flowery, passionate speech at a subcommittee meeting that would be a lot more impressive if it wasn’t wrapped up in the same kind of wartime metaphors that Bunny Colvin repeatedly told us were doing more harm than good. If this is the political future of the show’s version of Baltimore, however well-intentioned it may be, is anything really going to change?
And after three seasons of this show, should we have expected anything different? “The Wire” has consistently argued that change is possible on an individual level – Cutty with the gym, or Lester escaping the pawn shop unit – but that institutions are incapable of realistic, long-term change because they’re too busy perpetuating themselves.
Earlier this season, Lester warned Jimmy, “The job will not save you.” As we’ve seen time and again over these three seasons – and will see in the two seasons to come (and that’s not a spoiler for the newbies, who should all understand the show’s philosophy by now) – no job in this city is able to save anyone. Being a good soldier got D’Angelo a long prison sentence and a belt around his throat. The stevedores union was going to crumble with or without Sobotka’s actions. Good police work provides no real satisfaction for Jimmy, puts Prez in position to kill a cop, and turns Bunny Colvin into a pariah.
Their jobs will not save these people. And with the way things have gone so far, can anything save this city? Or will it all ultimately end up as rubble, just like the wreckage of Hamsterdam that Bunny and Bubbs survey in the final scene?
Some other thoughts on “Mission Accomplished”:
- It seemed like the middle of season two was Jimmy’s rock bottom, what with the drunk car crash recreation and all. But though he’s been drinking a bit less, this season has showed Jimmy oddly sinking even lower. He alienated Daniels and Lester, and pretty much everyone else in the MCU but Kima, all in the name of getting his revenge on Stringer Bell, only for his death to render the victory hollow. Jimmy has always carried himself like the one man in the department who can see the whole picture, but his trip to Stringer’s well-appointed condo showed him how little he really understood. So it feels right for him to take a step away from detective work, particularly if it puts him in position to make a go of it with Beadie (and what a pleasant surprise it was to see Amy Ryan in this episode), when he briefly just wanted to jump her bones during the Sobotka case.
- As with last week’s fight between Justin and the little kid, Cutty’s story here features a small but important victory. Marlo’s return brings Justin and Spider and the other boxers back to the corners, but Cutty has established enough of a rapport with them already that his mere presence on their corner is enough to get them back into training. And he gets to have a very satisfying staredown with Fruit, who’s embarrassed to be in the presence of the man who spared his life. Yessir, Dennis did okay for himself in the end.
- Brother Mouzone and Omar conclude their titanic team-up with Mouzone returning Dante and inviting Omar to dispose of the murder weapons. Note the look of disappointment on Omar’s face when he gets a look at Dante’s. He saw how badly Brandon was tortured without giving up anything about him, whereas Dante just looks like he’s done a few rounds at Cutty’s gym. This is not a partnership, romantic or otherwise, with much future.
- And after briefly giving marriage and parenthood another go when Cheryl took her back, Kima quickly returns to her carousing ways. Hey, if Jimmy McNulty is going to try to be sober and faithful, someone in that unit has to pick up the womanizing slack, right?
- “Wire” season finales tend to have these circular moments that call back to events from their respective premieres to show that the more things change, the more they don’t. “Mission Accomplished” doesn’t have quite as many of those as some of the other finales, but it does offer us Rawls playing “Ride of the Valkyries” – made famous to his generation by its use in the helicopter attack sequence in “Apocalypse Now” – as a follow-up to Herc playing “Theme from ‘Shaft'” during the pathetic chase scene in the premiere. Also, the wreckage of Hamsterdam does evoke the imploded Franklin Terrace towers. And when McNulty and Bunny throw their beer cans onto the Western District roof, we finally get to see just how many cans are littered up there, a lovely image that says so much about the culture and history of this station house. (The “From the Earth to the Moon” episode about the construction of the lunar module had a similar, equally effective shot involving rubber balls that one of its characters had been accidentally tossing up there for years while building the thing.)
- Say this for Ervin Burrell: the man may not know or care much about anything but that which will enable him to survive and advance in the department, but he is also a brilliant political operative. As with the equally odious Maury Levy, you have to admire Erv after watching him steamroll Royce to get himself the full-time commissioner position.
- As mentioned above, Slim’s “We fight on that lie” speech is about as pointed as the show got in the Iraq allegory, and we later see that Marlo’s crew are just as happy to fight and live off of that lie, since Snoop and Chris are now happily taking credit for Stringer’s murder.
- The MCU didn’t really get down to business with shutting down the Barksdale crew until late in the season, yet the show did such an economical job setting up new characters like Bernard and Squeak that there was room for the funny payoff of Bernard in handcuffs next to the girlfriend who got him into this mess, muttering, “Can’t wait to go to jail!” (David Simon says he came up with the line on the set after seeing how director Ernest Dickerson had blocked the scene.)
- Say this for Mr. Bodie Broadus: he didn’t always understand what Stringer was trying to teach him and the others, but he picked up enough over the years that he was clever enough to claim entrapment due to Hamsterdam. And so he lives to sling another day, even if he no longer has an organization around him.
- The annual closing montage is set to Solomon Burke’s cover of “Fast Train,” and is particularly notable for a couple of moments: First, we see Donette crying as she copes with the news of yet another murdered lover. She wasn’t the most likable character, and Stringer was just using her to contain the D’Angelo situation, but she still got a pretty raw deal. Second, as Omar goes to throw the guns into the water, we see a Re-Elect Frank Sobotka campaign poster – which, other than Beadie’s cameo here, is our only glimpse this season of any of the players from the port case. Third, not only is Avon betrayed from beyond the grave by Stringer, but his sister walks out of the court hearing (no doubt still blaming him for his role in covering up D’s murder) while he’s busy having his first in-person interaction with Marlo.
And for the last time – since the season four and five reviews were written as the episodes aired, and therefore there’s no point to going back and writing alternate versions of them – we come to the veterans-only section, where we discuss how certain events of this episode play out in later seasons:
- A commenter a few episodes back expressed surprise that the show was in danger of not coming back after this episode, since the series seemed to have two obvious overlapping arcs: McNulty vs. Stringer Bell from seasons 1-3, and the parallel ascents of Carcetti and Marlo from seasons 3-5. And Simon and Burns had the rough ideas for seasons four and five mapped out – they even wanted to do a spin-off about the mayoral election to bridge the gap between seasons three and four so they could return with Carcetti as mayor, but HBO’s generosity didn’t extend that far. (As a result of having to fold the election back into the series proper, some other storylines like Cutty’s got shorter shrift than the creators had hoped for.) Still, it’s somewhat startling to watch this season in light of what we would learn about Carcetti and about Marlo and his people. Chris and Snoop are barely more than sketches at this point, for instance, and they would become two of the show’s most vivid characters in the seasons to come. And there’s still some hope for Carcetti here, even as he sells out Bunny, where by the end of season four he will have sold his soul for a shot at the governorship.
- McNulty’s plan to turn his life around by going back to a patrol job in the Western will work splendidly until the guilt over his role in Bodie’s death sends him back to Major Crimes, and back to his bad old behaviors.
- Bunny spends season four trying to apply the lessons of Hamsterdam – if you separate the bad elements from the good ones, you not only improve life for the latter group, but have a chance at reaching some members of the former – with the middle school project that will introduce him to Namond. (For that matter, it’s shocking to realize we have yet to meet Namond, Michael, Randy and Dukie, given how integral they’d become.)
- Bunny’s lessons, meanwhile, will be heeded by Carver, who by the start of season four has figured out all the parts of the job that don’t involve knocking heads.
- Clarence Royce, on the other hand, learns a very different lesson from Hamsterdam: never, ever, stick your neck out for something that isn’t a political slam dunk. And by going back to business as usual – which includes going back on his word to Odell Watkins about Marla Daniels vs. Eunetta Perkins – he opens himself up for Carcetti to steal his job.
- We won’t see Avon again until his brief, pathetic prison cameo in season five. His heart isn’t in The Game after Stringer’s death (and then his discovery of Stringer’s own betrayal), and Marlo’s ascent and what happens with the co-op makes him irrelevant.
- Prez goes into teaching, and I was surprised to rewatch his farewell scene with Lester. I had remembered Lester as being a bit colder to Prez, which explained why, when the Randy situation came up in season four, Prez took it to Daniels (which ultimately led to Herc’s involvement) and not Lester (whose involvement would likely have put Randy’s life on an entirely different course). But no. Ultimately, I guess Prez felt just a bit more comfortable with the man who bailed him out of so much trouble over his career over the man who became his mentor. And because of that… Randy… sigh…
- Not that the Barksdales were especially nice people, but imagine how differently things would have gone for many of our characters if the police raid on Avon’s hideout came a bit later and Slim got the go-ahead to hit Marlo, Chris and Snoop. (As always on “The Wire,” I love to look at all the what-if’s, even though the fates are the fates.)
- As Omar was waging his anti-Marlo campaign solo in season five, people kept asking, “Why doesn’t he just call Brother Mouzone to come on down to help him?” That kind of thinking missed a whole bunch of details, primarily that their partnership here was one of circumstance and convenience, not friendship. Mouzone needed Omar to confirm who set him up, and as an extra gun; Omar needed Mouzone to use his connection to Avon to get them some time alone with Stringer. They are not pals now, and Omar doesn’t have the good Brother on speed dial. Alas. As entertaining as an Omar/Mouzone vs. Chris/Snoop battle might have been, it wouldn’t have fit what the show is about or where these characters left off with each other.
So… this is it.
As I’ve often explained before, I started What’s Alan Watching? at the old site in October of ’05, which was roughly in the middle of the long hiatus between seasons three and four. So I began blogging the show with that fourth season, and when the series was coming to an end, I decided that the best way to cope with its absence from my life would be to go back and fill in the blanks from the three seasons that aired pre-blog. I did season 1 that summer, season 2 the next, and now we’re done with season 3.
And now I no longer have an excuse to write about “The Wire” for a long time. (At least until I come up with a new excuse, which may involve me being really old and wanting to convince a new generation of readers to check out some 2-D classic from the dawn of the 21st century.)
I still have plenty of excuses to watch the show, of course. In fact, after I finished watching this episode last week, I popped in my season four DVD and went straight into the season four premiere, which I hadn’t seen in a couple of years. So I have two more years of the show that I could just plow through on random slow afternoons, and I doubt I’d need much of an excuse to double back on McNulty and Snot Boogie not long after that. But because of what I do, and the way my brain works, half the fun is being able to write about the episodes after I see them, and then being able to see how others responded to it. And that’s done for now.
But it was a pleasure to be able to extend that experience for an extra three summers after show ended. So thanks for coming on the ride with me, whether you were a veteran or a newbie.
For the last time on this great, great drama, let me ask: what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Write a comment…
Oops, first time here. Anyways just wanted to thank Alan and all the critics who lent their support to The Wire and helped keep it on the air. You kind of forget that pretty much nobody watched it for the first three seasons (including me — I was pissed that HBO canceled Carnivale instead of The Wire!) and the Emmys always ignored it. I really believe the rave reviews helped to reassure HBO that they were doing something very special. And we kind of take these episode recaps for granted now, but participating in the season 4 discussion changed the way I watched and thought about TV. It was like the greatest book club ever.
I have never managed to rewatch the Wire, and I’m not sure I ever will. I barely made myself watch the last two eps of season 4, because I knew that all the hope you feel in mid- to late- season 4 was an illusion (because I know this show, not because I’d been spoiled) and I didn’t want to let go of my hope, especially for the boys (Randy, Michael, Dukie and Namond), because I became more attached to them than any of the other characters in this show, and I couldn’t let go of their last happy, hopeful moments.
But in the end I did finish Season 4, and season 5, and do feel that this was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen and certainly the best portrait of urban, drug-torn America anywhere, fiction or non-fiction, television, movie or book.
Even reading your reviews was very difficult for me, because of just the thing you point out you enjoy – the what ifs. Randy’s and Dukie’s are by far the most tragic for me, and I constantly think of the what ifs there, and it makes me sad all over again, to think how Randy and Dukie’s lives could have turned out differently. Part of me wants to go read your old season 4 reviews now, but I’m not sure my heart can take it!
It’s been a lot of fun reading these though, and Season 3 is a good one (though 4 is by far my favorite). Thanks for the summer enjoyment!
Thanks once again for doing these reviews, Alan. They’ve been a whole lot of fun to read, and they’ve made re-watching the show that much more fulfilling.
I really love the Solomon Burke song used in this episode’s montage. It’s melancholy and yet deeply affectionate, which seems to really fit the show’s attitude towards its characters and the city as a whole. “Fast Train” has led me to seek out some of Burke’s records, which in turn led me to recognize some of his songs being used diegetically in Seasons 4 and 5.
I have to be honest…..with this being the last review, and having been a fan since day one/episode one, this really feels like I just buried a very close friend. Thanks for all your reviews on what remains “the single greatest drama in televesion history”, to quote some guy named Sepinwall.
Enjoy the rest of the summer….looking forward to the September start of the season.
The show was, is, a revolutionary. Inspired me to write and entirely refocused the way I see and watch Television drama.
Loved these Veteran reviews. Thanks Alan.
And I guess that’s it for these excellent reviews of the best season of the best TV show of all time. I went back and rewatched season 3 on its own, and I love how this is as close as the show comes to a happy ending. The little look of acknowledgment between Avon and Marlo may be my favourite part of the ending. If they could talk to each other they’d probably exchange ‘nicely done’s.
I also liked that, even while reminiscing about Hamsterdam, Bubbles is ambivalent about it. After that hellish trip through the place he took a few episodes back he’s not about to agree with Bunny that it was a good thing.
Speaking of uncertainty, it broke my heart when Bunny said the line quoted at the start of this review. He’s trying and failing to convince himself that if he could go back, knowing what he knows now, he’d do it all again. Reminds me of McNulty’s ‘it was worth it’ at the end of season 5.
** Just like to emphasize this point. The exchange at the end between Bunny and Bubbles was one of the critiques of Hamsterdam (legalization) that was missing from the series. Bubbles essentially said something like “In Hamsterdam, no cops and no hoppers would bother you if you wanted to get high.” By making it easier and less dangerous for drug-users to get their fix, the idea basically condones drug-abuse. Bubbles take offers a human perspective, that maybe users don’t really want other people to let them throw their lives away getting high all the time. The social net maybe ought to play a role in helping people keep their dangerous and wasteful behaviors in check. This goes beyond needle exchanges and condom distribution as the academics weighed in with public health benefits, but goes to the heart of substance abuse and escapism.
I started watching The Wire a little after Season 4 began. I was out of work on a Thursday (with a hangover), and watched something like 5 episodes of Season 4. I immediately ordered the prior seasons on Netflix and watched them within about 2 weeks.
I never miss work, but I am really glad I missed that day and discovered this amazing show.
I know everyone has already said this, but it’s something that’s gotta be said. Thank you, Alan, for your countless hours of watching and writing and analyzing “The Wire”.
I’m convinced that in the next DVD release of the show, they should give you your own commentary track (or two, can’t forget the newbies, right?).
The Wire may go down with the “Best Show Ever” title for only the small percentage of TV viewers lucky enough to see (or appreciate? or comprehend?) the whole thing. But, as you and Mr. Simon have made it clear, the fates are, in fact, the fates.
Might be repetitive, but I have to add my thanks to Alan for 60 fantastic reviews. I’m sure as many times as re-watch The Wire (and it will be many), I will come read the review after each episode.
I just want to say thanks Alan for all your well-written reviews of The Wire episodes. I still read your blog for several other shows, but I think your best work has been writing on The Wire. Thanks for sharing all your thoughts over the years.
Thanks for the all the reviews Alan, they’ve been a terrific read and will be a great source to come back to over the years.
The thing that really sticks out for me in this episode is Omar walking by the “Re-elect Frank Sobotka” poster as it gives a sense of just how intimate the world of “The Wire” is. These two characters have never come across each other but like of most of the folks on the show they are fighting an uphill battle that will more than likely end in unsatisfying or tragic results. And it’s a testament to the creators/writers that they all able to flesh out all these tons of supporting characters into people you care about whether it is sympathy or just wanting to see them get their heads blown off.
When I watched through the show start-to-finish last summer I found Season 3 to be the weakest (I’d rank: 4,2,1,5,3), but even the least favourite season of “The Wire” is miles and miles better than the best season of most other shows. It’s incredible too that the show on the whole is rather depressing, but I think it was the balls of not making everything sunny and rosy that makes it such a good watch and garners so much admiration.
Best TV show ever!
Great job, Alan.
If they ever improve the DVD package, your notes should accompany the episodes.
Thanks a lot Alan, all these Wire rewinds have been an insightful and fun way of revisiting my favourite show. And it means i can actually join in the discussion for once, without fear of being spoiled (I live in Australia, and it’s usually a delay of weeks, sometimes months, before American shows are aired here)
One of my favourite little moments from this ep was McNulty’s bemused atonishment at the fairly stylish trappings of Stringer Bell’s apartment. “Who was I chasing?” It’s a nice little touch for Jimmy to realise that even the drug dealers he goes after have lives outside the job.
Yeah, it’s a shame that almost nobody watches the show on ABC.
Alan, to your point…Why doesn’t Omar just call Brother Mouzone to help him take out Marlo…
Made me wonder why Avon never employed the Brother earlier on in the series when he put the bounty on Omar’s head??
Avon had plenty of his own muscle at that time. As an outsider from NY Mouzone would not have been expected to find a Baltimore citizen like Omar very easily. Avon only called on him in S2 because nearly all of his own muscle was gone by that stage, and he was calling in a very big favor when he did that.
Thanks Alan. I originally found your old site a couple of years ago, about the time you were re-capping S2 and have been looking forward to S3 since then. Thanks for not disappointing, your reviews have been insightful.
I started off patiently watching the episodes week by week, but I eventually couldn’t resist watching ahead. And just like you, I immediately started on season four afterward. I actually ended up watching the rest of the series in the span of a few weeks.
Thanks for the write ups.
Does anyone know what Bubbles said to Colvin in the last scene? I never seem to understand what he says
‘Somethin’ huh? like they took a big eraser & rubbed it across…you know but before, a dope fiend come down here cop a lil’ something. ain’t nary a soul hassle him…hoppers & police, they just let ’em be. You probably don’t know, but it’s rough out there baby. Cops be back bangin’ on ya…hoppers be messin’ with ya’
Alan, I almost always agree with you when it comes to the Wire but I have a small quibble with how you characterized Avon’s season 5 prison appearance. I did not see it as pathetic nor did I feel his heart was no longer in the game. To me it showed that he was still running things, even from prison. Even a guy as tough as Sergei had to get his permission before taking a visit from Marlo. He had become what Marlo always wanted to be, a gangster so big that his name and reputation would always carry weight, even in prison. Its strange to say, but I think Marlo would have preferred Avon’s fate over the one he ultimately got at the end of season 5. Anyways, it isn’t really a big deal and its more of a Season 5 argument than a season 3 one. Thanks for all the reveiws though, it was a cool idea.
Yeah I felt the same way watching Avon speak with Marlo and basically assert that he was still in charge. That he made things like conversations and meetings happen. Just because of who is he.
this is a point that i’ve always wondered about and maybe i just need more enlightenment on prison culture – but how was avon able to maintain that level of power on the inside when he had nothing on the streets to back it up? what was he able to leverage on the inside that he couldn’t during the barksdale/stanfield war in season 3?
@nadi74 My guess is that he had both people coming in from his crew to back him up and with his charisma and power, he can easily gain more followers and soldiers. For more about prison, I’d recommend Oz.
I’m sad that I’ll no longer have any Wire writing to help me hold on to one of the best shows ever, but it’s been a hell of a lot of fun. Thank you for enhancing the experience.
My only nitpick is with your veterans’ bullet points. I’ve always disagreed that Avon’s appearance in Season 5 was pathetic. I read that as him enjoying the small amount of power he actually had over Marlo, one last thorn in his side. Definitely still an attempt to hold onto his former image of himself, but I think if it were truly supposed to be pathetic, we would have seen Marlo find a way around him.
Wow, much as this is your last Wire review perhaps ever, so too is this likely my last comment on the show. Crazy.
It’s pathetic in the way that Avon keeps trying to chat Marlo up about being fellow West-siders, and you can tell Marlo doesn’t care. He’s just indulging Avon because it seems the simplest way to get at Sergei.
Agreed Alan…throwing up the westside gang sign to Marlo was not Avon’s proudest moment…
You may look at it as pathetic, to me it just shows how each gangster seemed to want what everyone else had. Stringer wanted what Marlo did not want…to be in the loop with developers. Marlo always wanted to be known, while Avon in season one never wanted to have his name ring out. Avon owned Marlo in that scene, for him to get $100,000 from the inside for giving the ok shows how much more credible Avon’s reputation was. Marlo was the king for a minute and the young hoppers still were talking about Omar when he walked up in the finale. After it is all said and done The Barksdale crew, Omar, Chris and Snoop were Baltimore legends.
I agree with Alan. Avon was pathetic in that scene. The way he was talking so emphatically and being all smiley and laughing (“Surprise!”), it was clear he was putting on a performance to impress Marlo, who wasn’t buying any of it. It was completely different from his demeanor in all previous appearances. All in an attempt to squeeze $100,000, an amount that is chump change to Marlo and used to be for Avon.
Yea I still don’t see it as pathetic. I don’t see it as Avon trying to chat up a disinterested Marlo. Avon saw exactly what Marlo was trying to do and he knew he had the capability to shut it down if he wanted. Instead, he made Marlo pay him just to get a sitdown. I saw it as a smug Avon subtly taunting Marlo by acting like nothing had ever happened between them. He knew Marlo was seething cause Avon had got the drop on him and Avon was loving it. If he wanted to reminisce about the old days he would not have a problem, is entire crew is locked up.
I don’t agree that Avon was pathetic – he was just enjoying having some authority over his adversary… And Marlo didn’t seemed fussed at all – it was just a means to an end, and he never cared about money anyway… remember how he didn’t blink about asking Chris for $150k for gambling money in season 4? I thought there was some level of mutual respect between the two men.
I have to agree with Alan. The way he was talking about what a big deal he was in prison was just…pathetic is the best word. Avon never used to be like that. Even in that scene early in season 3 where he walks across the baseball field, his power was basically implicit and understood. Here he just comes across as a loser trying to talk himself up. I don’t think Sergei “had to ask Avon’s permission” either. Sergei just asked Avon if he knew Marlo and Avon saw an opportunity to get some cash from him. And the way Avon kept trying to bond over their westside roots while Marlo couldn’t care less was kind of sad. It seemed like Avon was almost trying to live vicariously through Marlo, who was just bored.
The thing I’d like to know is this: Avon asked Marlo to give the money to Brianna. Does this mean Avon and Brianna have reconciled or is it Avon trying to buy Brianna’s forgiveness?
Avon wasn’t talking to Marlo about the westside to reminisce or to connect with him. He was conning Marlo the whole time, it’s just that Marlo could see right through it. They both knew this was a shakedown, it’s just Avon’s sense of humor to ignore that fact explicitly (at first) by pretending to have some connection when both men know that isn’t true. The fact that Avon stated that Marlo came at him, when it was actually the other way around implies he’s well aware of their hatred for one another and he’s not ready to concede that Marlo is smarter than him. Also in the statement “let me help you find your tongue” he’s really saying “I may be in prison but i’m still smarter than you”. Also when he ignores Marlo’s “100 large huh?” that’s classic. I interpreted that as “This is not a negotiation, you either do it or don’t” and Avon was as cool as any MF on the show. So to stop jabbering and make a point, Avon was not pathetic.
What I will always remember about that scene is how the HBO preview ABSOLUTELY RUINED IT FOR ME! I swore to never watch a “stay tuned for scenes from next week” ever again.
Also, if you go back and watch the scene on you tube, you’ll see that as soon as Marlo sees Avon, he looks both ways to make sure he isn’t about to get shanked. I agree with the previous poster who said it was just like Clay Davis small talk prior to a shakedown.
There’s always the Veteran’s Editions for Season 4 episodes!
Though, being reminded of Randy’s, Michael’s, and Dukie’s eventual fates every episode wouldn’t be enjoyable.
Alan, first of all, I would like to offer yet another “thank you” from one Wire fanatic to another.
I started watching the show with episode 3 of sason 1 way back in 2002 (and got caught up the following weekend when they ran the first 3 episodes back-to-back) and was hooked from then on. I discovered your blog during season 4 while looking for coverage on the series on line. I have throoghly enjoyed your analysis and commentary (as well as the discussion from your readers). And I was particularly thankful for your strict “no spoilers” rule during seasons 4 & 5 (between the episodes being on demand a week early and being leaked on line even earlier, it was next to impossible to avoid spoilers when reading about those seasons real time).
I plan to re watch the whole series on DVD soonfor the first time (I have been wanting to get around to it since I got the S5 DVDs) and now I have your posts for all 60 episodezs to use as a companion.
A couple of people have mentioned having you do DVD commentary on the show for a future release, but have you considered compiling all your posts into an episode guide type of book? I know there might be some legal issues with getting rights to publish something like that, but it would be a great reference for fans of “the single greatest drama in televesion history”.
Again, thanks
Sorry for the typos above. I don’t see a way to edit the post.
Thank you Alan for these reviews! The Wire and Battlestar Galactica are two of my favorite dramas of all time and I’ve enjoyed all of your work on them.
Thank you Alan for your great reviews of the show and your insightful observations. Just one small bone to pick with you however. I wish you didn’t inform us that David Simon and crew were pitching a mini-series of the election before season 4 began (and worse that this directly conflicted with Cutty getting more exposure)!!!Argggh, now I have to deal with this knowledge along with the fact that they didn’t go ahead with season 6 due to the lack of depth of knowledge about Latino communities in Baltimore, and the fact that season 5 was shorter. So what is that like another 20 episodes we’re missing out on!!!! DAmn, I would have rather not have know instead of being teased like this. Although Simon brings up a good point that the quality of the show would suffer, couldn’t they just put season 6 on hold for 3 or four years and then just come back and tackle the immigration theme once the research was done.
Anyway all joking aside, great reviews and thanks again, I’ll be reading your Breaking Bad reviews from here on out.
isn’t the first scene of season four snoop going into home depot to buy the nail gun? That is one of my favorite scenes ever
Alan, re S4 look ahead, you say that Prez going to Daniels about the Randy situation leads to Herc’s involvement. I think you mean Carver’s. And say this for Carver: he performs nobly and admirably in trying to find a home for Randy. And the show’s theme of individual successes/salvations almost has another subject. But “The System” won’t allow Carver to become foster father to Randy (let alone adopt him) b/c of the strictures under which institutions must function. So in a beautiful and crushing scene, we see Carver scream and bang on the wheel of his car through the glass from the outside. That shot from the outside heightens the voyeurism of it. And Randy… The ellipses say it all. It’s punishing to watch such a smart, fundamentally good kid go to a group home. Then he throws the punch in the first of what will no doubt be many, many beatings there. That S4 finale is another brutal one to watch…
Prez goes to Daniels. Daniels goes to Carver. Carver goes to Herc. Herc destroys Randy’s life because he’s a moron. (And Carver does try to do right by the kid, in part to fix the mistake he made in trusting Herc to do anything.)
If Prez goes to Lester, Lester discovers all the bodies in the vacants much sooner. More importantly, though, if Little Kevin is interrogated at all as a result of Randy’s statement, it’s by a cop like Lester or Bunk who aren’t dumb enough to strongly imply the identity of their anonymous witness.
Thanks, Alan. I’ve really enjoyed these essays.
Thanks, Alan. I’ve really enjoyed these essays.
Thank you Alan, i started reading your reviews at your old paper on Mondays with the Sopranos and have told about 20 people about your reviews and how it adds something special to great television. i am rewatching the Wire right now on Directv channel 101 and it’s even better than when i first watched it. I find it hard to believe that this show was gonna be cancelled after Season 3 as this was the best season of a TV show I have ever seen and with your reviews to fill in the holes and see into the crack I may have missed i just wanna thank you again
Like many, The Wire is the reason I’m a Sepinwall reader. Not that I’m going to stop now, but thanks for keeping it up so long. The show is well worth it.
What’s funny to me as a foreigner, particularly about S3 (and this may tip too far over into politics, but we’ll see) is that I’ve seen or heard quite a few analyses of this series where US reviewers still manage to conclude that Hamsterdam was a bad idea and the show is impartial on the subject.
Not only does this mean they haven’t heard anything Simon and Burns have ever said outside the show on the drug war, but they seem to be as conditioned to find the idea as unthinkable as many of the show’s characters and in exactly the same way (while being oblivious to the fact).
From memory the European experiments along the same lines were slandered to hell and back by the US media. No doubt they were ugly in similar ways, but they were ultimately very effective.
It’s funny to see the same thought process the show is highlighting in people who are fans of the show.
It’s kind of the same way looking at some of the comments of The Wire’s Facebook fan page. People say stuff like ‘my least favourite character was Wallace because he was a snitch’ or that they respect Omar for being a gangster even though he’s gay. It’s kind of a wake up call to see that and realise that the show isn’t just an allegory for the machine keeping itself going at the expense of the cogs, but that there are actual people you can interact with right now who are every bit as bad as Marlo or Burell.
It’s the same in the comments on Youtube ‘Wire’ clips. I wouldn’t say they’re “as bad as” anyone, but subtext is certainly flying over their heads.
Alan, This is my first comment. Just had to say that you are the best television writer I have ever read. I subscribed to the Star Ledger for you and read all of your reviews of The Wire, The Sopranos, Mad Men, etc. As much as I love the shows, I think I love reading you write about the shows even more. Bravo to you and here’s to your great talent!
Very informative and helpful tips. Thanks for sharing your experiences.
For more details, Please visit our website @ [www.rvwireteknologies.com]
Very informative and helpful tips. Thanks for sharing your experiences.
For more details, Please visit our website @ [www.rvwireteknologies.com]
Just to take up the book theme Alan… have you inquired with publishers about a deal including reviews of all 60 episodes? I think your writing on the show is as good as any, and a collection of your reviews would find a proud place on the shelf of any serious Wire buff.
I’m sure a slew of people have told you this over the years – your reviews are what prodded me off my rear & got me to watch The Wire for the first time this summer.
Just one month later, I’m already considering re-watching the whole thing.
Thank you for being the final push toward a great series.
Exactly what MMS said. I’m so glad I finally got around to watching this, and your reviews were essential.
Hey Alan, my name is James, and I’m a journalism student at OSU. I didn’t give The Wire a chance until early last year, and when I finally did, I plowed through the show. It was a tremendously well written, and well acted show. But it was made all the more enjoyable by reading your articles at the end of each episode.
You opened my eyes up to character motives and situations that I had missed, provided background information supplied by the shows writers, and made The Wire even more memorable with each and every article. These rewind articles were very well written, and I enjoyed reading them.
I’m incredibly lucky that I finally chose to watch the show, and I’ve been thankful that I did so ever since. It really was nothing short of brilliant. Thanks for the insight, I for one really appreciated it.
Alan, I first found your blog when I first found the Wire–in late 2009, over a year late to the party. Your blog entries gave me an appreciation for the depth and richness of The Greatest Show On Television on the first viewing that would have taken me at least two rounds of re-watching on my own. Since then, you spurred me to start watching Mad Men (I was already on the Breaking Bad bandwagon), and to look for other blogs online with the kind of thoughtful analysis that yours has. My week is now incomplete without a Monday morning check on your blog, Mo Ryan’s, Myles McNutt’s, and the AV club, at a minimum. I’m sure I’m leaving some other wonderful ones out.
In any case, I wanted to thank you for making me realize that there IS something good on TV, and people online who can make my experience of it even better.
And since this is your last blog on it, I should probably mention again that The Wire is the Best Television Show Ever Made.
Alan, I started watching the The Wire last year and read through all of your Newbie reviews and Season 4 & 5 reviews while doing so. You greatly enhanced my appreciation of the show. When I rewatch it I’m sure I will do so while reading the Veterans editions. I hope you find an excuse to start writing about The Wire again soon.
Add another ‘thank you’ here onto the many others, Alan; I’ve always greatly enjoyed your Wire pieces ever since I stumbled onto your blog whilst I was in the middle of watching S2 for the first time.
On-topic of these S3 rewinds: I constantly go back and forth between 3 and 4 as my favorite season, but lately if forced by gunpoint I think I’d say, just by a hair, it’s 3. Whereas S4 is perhaps the most perfectly, tightly written season– the most fully realized stab at that oft-repeated ‘televisual novel’ or ‘novelistic’ aesthetic… it’s also almost a bit too depressing. Difficult to get through, definitely, despite its staggering acheivements. There’s very little hope and joy in those 13 powerful episodes.
S3 though, has this great bittersweet tone to it that’s probably the ‘lightest’ or most ‘upbeat’ The Wire ever got (although S5 surely has the most outright comedy of all, it’s also ultimately a fairly dark affair IMO). Hamsterdam, although obviously not a perfect place, as we witness during Bubbles’ hellish nighttime trek, is nonetheless something of a utopia… an imperfect, preposterous utopia, to be sure, but a utopia nonetheless– at least relative to the endless darkness of the drug war / stat-juking b.s. business as usual that Colvin’s character was so adamantly against. Season 3 is also the most colorful, vibrant season in terms of the visual style: none of the washed-out grays and blues of Colesberry’s first two seasons, or the darker, more subdued palette of the last two seasons. (Sidenote: Who else desperately wishes Bob C. could’ve lived to direct another episode? His debut behind the camera, the S2 finale “Port in a Storm”, was one of the absolute best hours of the series IMO, thanks in no small part to his utterly masterful direction).
But I digress… What really gets to me about season 3 is that aforementioned bittersweet quality, a kind of feeling of having gained some little piece of progress (Hamsterdam), only to have it inevitably discovered by the Powers That Be and promptly dismissed, shut-down, torn apart (literally), etc… this tone is perfectly personified in the closing ep’s montage set to Solomon Burke’s cover of “Fast Train” as we watch everything go back to the way it was before some soon-to-be-retired Major in the Western had the heart and the courage to stand up to decades of harmful institutionalized b.s.
Well, that’s enough rambling for now. Thanks again, Alan, for the recaps. I’d say it’s a shame there’s no season six (or seven, or eight, etc.) for you to cover, but then again The Wire is one of those shows that ended at precisely the right time– before it went sour like so many others do. I have the feeling nothing will ever quite measure up to it. We’re lucky such a great work of art even exists at all.
Thanks for these reviews Alan. I’ve gained a deeper understanding of “The Wire” and projects filmed for television in general. Great insight.
Alan, wonderful job doing all these reviews. I started following you for The Wire all these years back, and it is satisfying to come a full circle on your reviews, even if not in chronological order. It was a wonderful series. I watched it from the first episode, i am not sure what was the driving factor for me to start watching, but I was hooked from the beginning. Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful. And thanks a lot Alan.
Thank you, Alan. It’s been fun.
Thanks so much for taking the time to review “The Wire,” Alan. I’ve been reading your work since you were reviewing episodes of “NYPD Blue.” With your Wire reviews being complete, it’s almost as if the show is ending all over again. If you ever used these reviews as the basis for a book, I’d certainly buy it. Thanks again!
Alan,
A first post for a long-time reader. I have been dreading your final review of The Best Television Show Ever Made since it implied no more Wire reviews and no more insights on my favorite shoe ever. So, let me add my thanks. Your work has added to my enjoyment of this monumental achievement. I believe that to be the highest compliment a television critic/addict/fan can ask for.
Thanks again
I just want to say thanks. I tried two or three times to get into The Wire when it was on HBO. My son encouraged me to give it another try. He had the DVDs and told me to read your reviews after each episode. I watched five seasons of The Wire in about six weeks and finally understood why the show was so great.
Although I’m still not certain about Treme, your reviews and Dave Walker’s background is making the experience of watching that show more interesting and fun. Please keep the reviews coming.
I guess I just have to chime in to say…thank you. We came to The Wire late–we watched all 5 seasons in 2009 thanks to iTunes. When each episode was over, I didn’t want it to end. So I came here…to relive and to think, learn, and enjoy once again. When we watched that last episode of Season 5, I knew I had somewhere to go, because at that time, you were only through about half of Season 2 on the rewinds.
Anyway, I can’t say anything too eloquent without feeling silly, but I will miss these writeups immensely. And I thank you also for the veteran’s editions. I’ll miss this, but I’ll keep tuning in for Mad Men and Friday Night Lights (perhaps I’ll be writing a similar message for FNL at about this time next year!).
i’ve enjoyed all of these reviews, but i have to disagree with the analysis of avon’s season 5 cameo being “pathetic”. it showed that he still had some authority in that context, and it was pretty funny.
Thanks, Alan for writing these reviews. Many insights I never saw the first time.
Hands down, the best show ever on television.
Thank you for all your comments Alan. I just finished my rewatch of S3 and oh man it was glorious. I just appreciate so much finishing an episode and coming to your blog to read a review no matter what episode it is and thinking more about what’s shown on the show. I’d love to see you review the show again especially with longer, more fleshed out reviews. Or you could do thematic reviews, character overviews, the possibilities are endless when it comes to The Wire.
As to what I thought: excellent. I have a million thoughts when I watch the show and after I’m done all I have to say is: this show is the best. It really is. Long live Stringer in the memories of all who knew him.
I know it was not in par with what the show was doing but watching Avon bring his full might onto Marlo with one big gun fight would have just been awesome. Obviously, not what the show was about; but just would have been a really cool scene.
during the closing montage Anthony Gray on his rally is saying something like “to the false promise that the schools are providiing future for our children” – clearly a nod to the topic of 4thï»¿ season
I thought the point of the Donette crying scene was that she was really grieving for Stringer, which she never seemed to do for D’Angelo. Or did I miss something? And thanks for these great recaps!
I assumed that the point of Donette’s crying scene is that she is really mourning Stringer, who didn’t really care about her or her child, in a way she never mourned D’Angelo. Or did I miss something? Please clue me in! And thanks for these great recaps.