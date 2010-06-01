There is a new set of pictures. Discuss. (Summer TV edition)

Over the weekend, I published a rundown of many notable summer premiere dates, and I’m curious what new summer series you’re looking forward to sampling. (That’s in addition, of course, to returning favorites like “Burn Notice” or “Mad Men” or the three old series I’ll be revisiting over the next few months.)
The link between that question and the four pictures above should be obvious (two of them celebrated an anniversary yesterday, and Andy Denhart has a cool anniversary treat about one), but feel free to discuss them along with your summer viewing agenda below.
Summer replacement shows? Huh. I had no idea Seinfeld and Hee Haw started that way.
Ah, Jerry and Colleen.
This is cheating because I only know two of them, but it’s shows that caught on later after having a summer debut. And somehow Alan avoided The O.C.!
Yeah, Alan. Stop being a hater!
OC doesn’t fit with the theme. It premiered in late summer, but was always planned to be an ongoing in-season series. None of the above were.
Rubicon and Louie top my list for the summer. Also kind of looking forward to the finale of Rescue Me, as it is the last of a group of shows I realized about two years ago I only kept watching because I had watched from the beginning and would not be abandoning until the end (Nip/Tuck, Heroes and Ugly Betty were the others). I am looking forward to never having to watch another episode of it!
I’m looking forward to watching the rest of Justified, and the return of Sookie and her crew on True Blood, Eureka, and Warehouse 13.
And, I am thrilled you chose Firefly for one of the summer review series. I’ve never seen it and am looking forward to watching it with you and the folks on the blog!
I think I’ve given up on Rescue Me – the last season was downright painful to watch. And I don’t think I can handle Vince and the boys on Entourage anymore.
I just can’t stand to watch any Reality TV, so I don’t even consider any of those shows.
The only new show I’m intrigued by is Memphis Beat, only because Jason Lee is on it. Other than that, only three returning shows interest me: Weeds, Mad Men, and the triumphant return of Futurama.
I will be rewatching the wire. Cant wait to see it all again. Especially the early seasons where I’ll actually know whats going on this time!
Still blows my mind that David Chase worked on Northern Exposure….
I remember seeing Seinfeld when it first debuted that summer and I hated it. I doubt such a show would make it now.
Colleen! Oh how I’ve wished she would come back to do a Survivor All-Stars edition. America’s first reality sweetheart.
Looking forward to White Collar… underrated show!!!
The only new show that really looks interestin to me is The Big C.
As for returning shows, Mad Men, True Blood are appointment TV for me. I’ll probably watch Hung and Entourage. I like HGTV Design Star which is a summer show. Lie To Me, White Collar, My Boys will be on my schedule, too.
Damn, i loved Northern Exposure! …great storytelling.
Looking forward to Entourage but really think they could have ended it with last yr’s finale. Everything was working out for the guys except poor Turtle.
I’ll watch Rescue Me, but I’m getting a little of the continuous Shelia/ Janet drama. It seems like by the 5th season most shows (especially dramas) the storyline seems to get kinda shaky. The same can be said for Weeds. All great shows, but end on a strong note.
For new shows, I’m looking forward to Covert Affaris and The Big C. For the oldies, I’m happy that Psych, True Blood and Mad Men provide us summer entertainment. :)
So you’re saying the big summer hit will be a stand-up comedy reality show based on “Hee-Haw” and starring Janine Turner?
Actually, I’d watch that.
Warehouse 13 and Lie to Me (which by rights should not be a “summer series”!). Also looking forward to catching up with Merlin, which has been piling up on the TiVo for lack of time.
I have no idea who any of them are except the guy on the left
Mad Men, True Blood, Burn Notice and Lie To Me, but I wanna see if Hung is better this season. It’s not much of a commitment, time-wise, so I figure it can’t hurt to give it a few more hours.
Alan, do you know if In Treatment will be back this summer? If so, count me in on that.
HBO hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, and they would have if it were set for summer. My guess is it’ll either be on in the fall (maybe paired with Boardwalk Empire?), or else we won’t see it till January ’11. Because of the showrunner change and the shift to all-original scripts, my sense is they’re well behind the production schedule from the first two seasons.
I’ll definitely check out Memphis Beat. I haven’t decided on the new Angie Harmon show. I watched the first episode of The Good Guys and liked it enough to give it a chance. Off the top of my head, I can’t remember the names of any of the other new shows.
I’m finally going to watch The Wire. Yay for Netflix.
Returning shows: Hell’s Kitchen, Burn Notice, Mad Men, The Closer, and Warehouse 13.
Hi Alan,
Your new banner reminded me that the first two seasons of Northern Exposure are only maybe 14 episodes. That could be a fun summer project for the future. (I know you have a limit on how many episodes, which is why I am only suggesting the first two.) Great, great show.
I just watched a trailer for “Persons Unknown” and it looked like it could be good. The only other new things I am interested in are Rubicon and Louie. Otherwise there’s a lot of returning stuff I will be watching: Mad Men, True Blood, Entourage, Burn Notice, White Collar, Psych, Rescue Me, Warehouse 13, and Wipeout (to name the ones I can think of). I am wondering if there might be even more TV for me to watch during the summer than there is during the regular season.
Lie to Me and Mad Men
BTW, I blew Memorial Day weekend watching the first two seasons of Breaking Bad.
Mostly I’m interested in the return of some of my favorites: Burn Notice, White Collar, Leverage, Warehouse 13, and Intervention. I might check out Syfy’s Haven, and USA’s Covert Affairs, but there’s nothing new I’m really excited about. I’ll keep checking here, though, to see if there’s anything that I need to check out.
Also, for those who didn’t get them all, the pictures are, from left to right, Jerry Seinfeld from “Seinfeld,” Junior Samples from “Hee-Haw,” Rob Morrow and Janine Turner in “Northern Exposure” and Colleen Haskell from the first season of “Survivor.”
1. Futurama 2. Mad Men 3. True Blood
Alan, I simply cannot move on into summer TV until I read a “Take Two” column from you on the LOST finale and/or the series as a whole. I still can’t decide if I’m totally cool with the way it ended or if I should consider it a travesty that so many of our outrigger-esque loops weren’t closed (Why, oh why, was Christian’s body not in the casket on the island!?!!). Or can I be of both opinions?
Of the new summer series, I’m most interested in Rubicon, and Louie. Will probably check out Covert Affairs.
As far as the other series…”Hot In Cleveland”? If they were going to rip off a “30 Rock” concept, why couldn’t it have been “MILF Island”?
Iâ€™m looking forward to the rewatch of The Wire Season 3.
In case anyone is interested, Comcast has the first 5 episodes of S3 until June 14, on HBO On Demand.
i was so in love with o’connell. i wanted to run away to alaska.
sweet sweet colleen. loved her
On an entirely separate note: Alan, we picked up the movie and the first season of “The Paper Chase” purely on your recommendation as “good summer watching if you like ‘House'” from an old Star-Ledger column.
We finally saw the movie last night, and we were EXTREMELY disappointed. I was expecting sizzling debate, withering put-downs, sharp analysis, drama, conflict… something. It turned out to be a quiet, thoughtful, reflective, angsty kind of character study.
Now, that’s great if character study is what you’re looking for, but your rec (I can’t find it on your previous blog or I’d link it to it) made it sound like “House at Harvard Law,” or at least something in that vein.
Whence the disconnect? I have found your recs and reviews to be spot-on over the years — this is the first time there’s been such a divergence between what you wrote and what we saw.
Is the series that vastly different from the movie? Is there a lot more interplay? Kingsfield did not in any capacity come off as a frighteningly intelligent crusher of souls the way the movie’s reputation, or even trailer, made him out to be. House would eat this guy for breakfast. Hell, Cal Lightman would run circles around him. Kingsfield was just asking sensible questions about the material the students were supposed to have read. What is scary about that? My husband and I kept stopping the DVD to look at each other in confusion, to make sure we weren’t missing something.
So, do we give the series a chance this summer? Does it have more bite?