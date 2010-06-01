There is a new set of pictures. Discuss. (Summer TV edition)

Over the weekend, I published a rundown of many notable summer premiere dates, and I’m curious what new summer series you’re looking forward to sampling. (That’s in addition, of course, to returning favorites like “Burn Notice” or “Mad Men” or the three old series I’ll be revisiting over the next few months.)

The link between that question and the four pictures above should be obvious (two of them celebrated an anniversary yesterday, and Andy Denhart has a cool anniversary treat about one), but feel free to discuss them along with your summer viewing agenda below.