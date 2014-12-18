Top TV for 2014: 10 more great new series

You don’t see it very often these days, but once upon a time, some TV critics insisted on only including new series in their top 10 lists. This was, of course, the glory days of print journalism, when space was a precious resource and no one had room for the zillions and zillions of bonus lists (like this one) we have online, and those critics preferred to use their limited column inches to spread the gospel for new material that hadn’t been lauded for years on end. I could always respect that argument, even as I would decide there was no way I could have a best of the year list that didn’t include, say, “The Simpsons” on it.
I wouldn’t say I ever came close to selecting 10 all-new shows for this year’s top 10 list, if only because “The Americans” season 2 was always a contender for the top spot. The final list wound up being evenly split between new and returning shows, but I could imagine a list that only had “The Americans” to represent the non-rookies, or that was entirely composed of first-year shows, and it would be one I think I would have been satisfied with. That’s how many great new shows we got this year, some from familiar places (HBO, FX), some from relatively new players to this game (Amazon, WGN America). Some arrived with great fanfare (“True Detective”), while others (“Review”) snuck up on us, their own networks not even sure what they had. There was uproarious comedy, devastating drama, thrilling superhero action, and shows that mixed so many styles at once I’m not sure how I would try to classify them.
It was a spectacular year for new product, which is why I didn’t want to just honor the five shows on the overall list – “The Leftovers,” “Transparent,” “Review,” “Fargo” and “True Detective,” in case you forgot – and instead follow up last week’s list of 10 great returning shows that finished outside the top 10 with a similar list of great new shows (which may or may not stop at 10), several of which I’d have been very comfortable sliding onto the main list if my mood had been different on a given day.
Take a look and then tell me what new shows (whether these or ones I didn’t mention) caught your fancy in 2014.
Loved “Broad City,” especially the episode at the seafood restaurant.
After all the best-of-the-year lists are complete, could you make a single list-of-lists post with no ten-page clickthroughs? I’ve no doubt read them all, but printing out one handy wish list makes illegal downloading from Usenet so much easier.
But what would be the point? Alan can go back indefinitely and enumerate good series. For what? That someone gets the validation of their thinking and saw the series he loves on list?
Now now, you’re already taking a shortcut to watching these shows with Usenet. Put a little elbow grease into it and just split your screen to jot each one into Wordpad or something.
John Oliver can be very unfunny TV when the main topic runs out of steam a couple minutes in and he goes on ranting for 10+ more minutes.
I don’t think his show is any better than Stewart or Colbert.
>Hyperbole
Even his longest rants so far have never felt like a case of running out of steam. I mean there are moments where it stops being about a comedic spin and just straight-out indignation but I feel they were earned and affecting to listen to.
I like Colbert and Stewart enough not to wanna make a case about whether Oliver’s better, especially since the format is juuust different enough that I’m not sure they oughta be compared.
A recent example:
I thought the first few shots of the Salmon Cannon were funny.
Then I thought the segment became repetitive and unfunny, and a waste of all those guest appearances and Simpsons animations.
Compare that segment to the Colbert segment where he danced his way through Henry Kissinger’s office…
i only started watching broad city a few days ago and i adore it. it’s the kind of show my friends and i would want to write if we, y’know, were infinitely funnier and smarter. and jane the virgin is an absolute delight, which i never expected based on the title + CW. such a wonderful surprise!
my other favorite new show this year is also on the CW — the 100! alan, I can’t recall if you’ve watched it or talked about it, but i recently binge-watched the whole series to date and i am IN. it’s got such a great bsg/lost vibe, a number of outstanding female characters, and it’s compulsively watchable, imo. highly recommend it to anyone looking for a show to watch over the holidays. S1 is on Netflix.
Maureen Ryan and Ryan McGee like the show. They just did a whole podcast about it last night.
Alan, I tried watching the first episode of Broad City this week after seeing it on so many year-end lists and hearing buzz about it for all of 2014. I managed to make it through (in two sittings) but found it wholly unfunny, the two main characters completely unlikable, and representative of the bad stereotypes of the millennial generation.
With that in mind, is the pilot episode representative of the show as a whole, or should I keep going? Is there a representative episode I should check out next? Or if I didn’t like the pilot, is this just not a show for me?
I wasn’t impressed by the first two episodes, which is why it took me so long to watch the rest. Episode 3 is really where it picks up, and either episode 4 (“The Lockout”) or episode 6 (“Stolen Phone”) are probably the best representatives of the season.
What no True Detective love?
You may want to re-read the blog post again.
Excellent list. I wanted to throw in with Bojack, but there just isn’t time to watch everything.
Do you believe when you’re older, Alan, that you’ll still have the patience to sit through a bunch of shows as your profession? It’s the same question I’ve thought about concerning video games journalists. Relatively new-ish profession even though gaming mags have been around since like the 80’s? When those dudes get into their 40’s and 50’s will they still be playing and writing about video games?
I’m in my 40s now and I watched every episode of BoJack. The only issue really is finding the time for everything, not the enthusiasm.
I guess I thought you were younger. I guess 40 or 50 seems kinda oldish for gaming, but for media, film or tv, I think you’re never too old. I mean that in terms of gaming, you know, you need reflexes sometimes.
I don’t really understand why so many people make such a big deal about Girls while Looking is mostly overlooked. I’m not saying Looking was better than the stuff on this list or that placing it in the Honorable Mention part of your New Shows list is a disservice (this was a ridiculous year for new shows, just so many really good/great new things), but just in general it doesn’t seem to have really taken off in the mainstream. I think it takes a much more realistic look at gay people than just about anything on TV, and it also is just a very entertaining show.
Glad to see “Manhattan” getting a little love.
So glad when it was renewed.
YES to Happy Valley! It was so good.
“Too Many Cooks” an honorable mention? That show deserves a spot in your overall Top 10 for the year list. Smarf had one of the greatest character arcs ever put to television.
Alan, sorry if I missed your review, but did you ever see Honourable Woman? I’m kind of surprised it’s not on any of these lists and I don’t remember you and Dan discussing it. Maybe you did and I just missed it. I thought it was excellent and have seen other critics sing its praises.
Dan reviewed it. I never got a chance to see it.
It is now on Netflix if you want to catch up over the holidays!
No love for Outander?
BUT thanks for pointing me in the direction of a LOT of new (and returning) shows I missed. I watched The Americans after I read your list last year and WOW!!!! :)