‘Treme’ – ‘Do Watcha Wanna’: Home is where the funk is

“Treme” just wrapped up its second season. I offered up a general overview of my feelings about the season on Friday, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as the advance orders come in from Switzerland…
“We coming home. All of us. You ain’t gonna be who you are otherwise. I see it now.” -Larry
Larry is a wise, wise man. And that scene, like the Delmond/Albert scene from “Feels Like Rain,” captured so much of what makes “Treme” great for all of us misfits who enjoy the musical interludes, who don’t mind the lack of plot, and who are willing to be patient and sit through a lot of slow and/or dark moments so that the occasional well-earned ray of sunshine feels extra bright and beautiful.
The show has spent two years detailing Larry’s unhappiness with LaDonna keeping one foot in New Orleans and the other (reluctantly) in Baton Rouge, and detailing how the rape crushed her spirit and only emboldened Larry in his determination to get her to leave that wrecked city. So the moment when Larry finally recognizes that this ridiculous place is what his wife needs to be whole did a number on me that was every bit as effective, in its much happier way, as some of the darkest late-season moments on “The Wire” (or even “Treme” season 1). Such a great moment for those characters, and the two actors, and I loved that scene’s final shot of LaDonna rushing into Larry’s arms just as the elevator doors closed.
Larry’s epiphany, and the joy that followed, was a representative one for this finale, which was filled with happy endings (albeit at times a muted happiness), and with the various characters who spent this season away from New Orleans each making their way back: LaDonna because Larry realizes it’s what she needs to heal, Janette because she gets a fantastic professional opportunity (and what seems like a very promising, if fraught, romance with Jacques), Delmond because his father needs him more than Delmond needs New York (and because Delmond has finally embraced his roots).
We talk a lot about the many ways in which “Treme” is different from “The Wire,” but the mostly-positive vibe of “Do Watcha Wanna” illustrated perhaps the greatest difference: in the end, Simon and Overmyer take more pity on these characters and are more willing to cut them a break than Simon and Burns did on “The Wire.” So it’s less of an oddity when something good happens to a long-suffering character.
(And, conversely, while big business and big government continue to fail the little guy, Nelson – the stand-in for the many ways the show finds the system to be broken and useless – winds up suffering the finale’s harshest fate for any main character, losing his connections and place in the New Orleans power elite. If this was “The Wire: New Orleans,” Arnie might have still been allowed to scold him for making so much money while contributing nothing, but Nelson would have just kept on making his cash and climbing the ladder. I’ll be curious to see whether Jon Seda continues with the show, and, if so, what Nelson’s role in things might be. If this was his whole arc, I don’t know that the payoff was worth the time invested in it.)
I’m so conditioned to expect horrible things to happen from years of watching Simon shows that when Sofia and Toni separated at the club, I feared a gunman would come in, spray the place with bullets and hit one of them – but no, it was just another simple, sweet “Treme” moment, in this case about a mother and daughter re-establishing trust and the pleasure of each other’s company, all while taking in some cool music.
Obviously, not everyone gets what they want in the finale. Colson gets bounced back to uniform, while the lazy and/or corrupt homicide detectives go on about their business, and Toni is no more successful at getting anything done on the Abreu case.(*) Davis essentially gets kicked out of his own band, while Antoine disbands the Soul Apostles.
(*) I will say that while the Abreu story didn’t work very well overall, the conflict it generated between Toni and Colson in the finale – with each of them going to the nuclear option in their conversation at Toni’s office, and with Toni having no idea about the risks Terry took on her behalf – was very, very strong. I just wish that conflict could have come out of a story that felt more engaging and better-integrated into the series as a whole.
But even there, there are some silver linings – in some cases, ones that eventually become bigger and brighter than the dark clouds. Antoine realizes that the teaching job he so reluctantly took for Desiree’s sake was far more satisfying to him than the Soul Apostles, and it was fun to see him leading the group of kids, who in their enthusiasm right now come across as more mature and professional than Wanda and the others in the grown-up band. For that matter, while Sonny loses the steady gig, it brought him into the orbit of Cornell, the oystermen and now Linh, and it’s a world that’s providing income, stability and sobriety for him, and one he’s surprised to realize he enjoys. And while it hurts Davis to have his creation evolve past his own modest abilities, he still has Annie(**), and he still has the radio station to fall back on (until Darnell fires him again), and by turning into the skid and accepting his whiteness, he’s able to leave the Brassy Knoll on one hell of a high note with that wonderfully silly performance of “Sex Machine.”
(**) And Annie, meanwhile, still suffers nightmares about Harley’s murder, and misses him, but is carrying on and getting serious about her songwriting.
In his radio monologue near the episode’s end, Davis talks about how he can’t imagine being anywhere but New Orleans, “even if it isn’t as it should be, even if they make it hard.” And that’s “Treme.” These characters and this show love this broken, battered, thoroughly dysfunctional place, and they manage to find joy beside the pain, optimism in spite of the heartbreak. Not everything will turn out okay, because life doesn’t work that way even in a more stable environment, but these people keep striving to make as much work as they can, and to figure out how to live with the rest.
And that’s why I love “Treme,” and why “Do Watcha Wanna” was such a great capper to this second season.
Some other thoughts:
â€¢ As always on a David Simon show, the finale featured callbacks to moments from much earlier in the season, including Annie finally understanding both Gumbo Ya-Ya and Harley’s instructions about what makes a song great, Robinette chafing under Nelson’s leadership, etc.
â€¢ Because I’m not that up on current R&B, I hadn’t realized that Toni’s intern/Cornell’s girlfriend/Wanda’s replacement was played by LeToya Luckett, who was one of the original members of Destiny’s Child, until a commenter pointed it out last week.
â€¢ Couple of moments this week that paid small homage to “The Wire,” first with Sonny using McNulty’s “The fuck did I do?” catchphrase, and later with Colson’s meeting with the FBI agent in an empty parking lot looking very much like McNulty’s various meetings with Fitz (down to the FBI guy being named Jimmy).
â€¢ So, yes, it does look like Tranh and the other fishermen and oystermen are there in the event the show’s around long enough for the timeline to catch up to the BP spill – and, just in case we don’t get there, Simon gave us the scene where Tranh told Sonny about all the slow leaks. I also appreciated the low-key way that Tranh and Sonny’s interaction played out: no big speeches, no confrontations, just Tranh watching this gangly white guy working hard for a few days, then shrugging to the inevitable and giving his silent, amusing approval to the idea of Sonny and Linh dating.
â€¢ As I said in Friday’s column, Oliver Thomas was definitely the most successful of the show’s many non-actors asked to play themselves. And while the show was clearly very sympathetic to him and his downfall, it was ultimately in a resigned, “That’s a shame” kind of way – as Sofia notes, he did take the money – rather than treating it as an outrage.
â€¢ I liked Davis and Janette’s brief reunion, and particularly the smooth way he responded to her “punching out of your weight class” dig by turning it into a compliment about her. Davis can be a clown sometimes, but the man does have his moments with the ladies.
â€¢ Does anyone in the business play worried better than David Morse? That moment where he goes back to his desk after confronting the Homicide captain to ponder the ramifications of what he just did was so, so good.
â€¢ The Lambreaux father/son comedy duo did not disappoint, with Albert responding a bit too enthusiastically to the fake royalty check (“Shit. We gotta cut another record!”) and Delmond and Woodrow trying very hard not to tip their hands. Funny stuff, as usual. And Clarke Peters was sure enjoying the heck out of himself during the Jazz Fest performance.
â€¢ Though the biggest laugh of the episode may have been Davis asking if anybody in the band was sleeping with Annie.
So go read Dave Walker’s final episode explainer of the season (which points out where you can spot the real Davis in the episode), and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
I think you nailed it. Treme is not for everyone, but if it is for you, it treats to those moments that are so well worth it. There were a ton in this episode, but my favorite was when LaDonna is going off on the prosecutor about the problems with the criminal justice system and you start to see Larry begin to smile as he realizes, there’s my wife i’ve been missing. It was so great and so well done. Simon doesn’t hit you over the head, he just lays everything out, and he does it better than anyone else. I loved this episode, and I am looking forward to watching the season over again.
Great season. Know what I’m gonna do between now and season 3? I’m gonna dust off all 5 seasons of The Wire and watch them from beginning to end. TV doesn’t get much better than David Simon.
I’m going to look in to getting The Corner on DVD. I only watched it once when it was up on demand, but I think that miniseries had a little more in common with Treme than The Wire does. Not a lot happens, but the big emotional moments are huge and insanely powerful, and it features another amazing performance by Khandi Alexander.
I feel like the Abreu storyline didn’t pay off yet, but wasn’t supposed to. Simon stated in an interview at the start of the season (Alan, I thought it was one of yours, but I can’t find it) that there are some storylines that are being built that won’t be resolved until hopefully a third season, which we now thankfully know is coming. It could be the effects of the rape, although that seems resolved. Maybe Harley’s death or perhaps something implicating Nelson. But I’ve thought all along it’s gonna be a slow burn re the Abreu case.
I’m thinking it’s more like 3 or 4 arcs that won’t be resolved for a while. One that won’t: I do believe Jill finally wised up and gave Delmond his walking papers. Good girl!! That man and his daddy are still horndogs, even if they aren’t quite up to Antoine’s level yet.
Think you’re being a little unfair to Albert. He’s definitely, uh, energetic but thus far he’s demonstrated that he’s faithful to one woman at a time.
While we’re on the subject of wire homages…
that shot of Nelson in the closing montage sure looked a lot like the final shot of Nick Sobotka at the end of Wire season 2
Also, the whole conversation in which Nelson is asked, “What do you do?” was reminiscent of Frank Sobotka’s â€œWe used to make stuff in this country, now we just put our hands in the next guyâ€™s pocket.â€
I almost thought the parking lot scene would have the FBI guy pull up on the wrong side, but he was there first unfortunately.
I really enjoyed the season but I thought a few point got hit with a pretty heavy hand tonight. Just some less than subtle moments than we have seen previously. For example, the scene with Colson at the end and emphasizing that we was now “on the wrong side of the fence” drove that nail a little too deep. The scene of convincing Albert of the royalty payments coming from Japan and Sweden played a bit too broadly for me and had Albert being a little too naively accepting of the explanation. Contrasting those to the scene in the Karaoke bar with Sonny being allowed to carry on just highlighted the issues for me.
I have a feeling Albert doesn’t really believe all that money is from advance orders, and he’s just taking the opportunity to yank Delmond’s chain some more because he had such fun (finally) making that recording.
I agree with Webdiva. Albert has been yanking Delmond’s chain all season long. I also thought that Albert knew that the money didn’t come from the sale of the record. I think he’s just happy that he can finally make some progress on his house with the added bonus of getting his son back.
I agree with the others, I think Albert is always one step ahead of everyone else. He knows what is up and likes seeing people squirm underneath his wit.
Might have to watch an additional time for the sole purpose of catching all of the Wire shout-outs & call-backs, but one of the others that I can recall is Nelson at the chain-link fence pondering all the pending deals that he’s going to be missing. That was clearly referencing Nick’s scene at the fence during the Wire season 2 finale montage, although this time it was the money guy who was regretting where the corruption case had left him.
I **LOVE** Treme; I thought Homicide: LIfe on the Streets was brilliant; I couldn’t stomach The Wire (tho I watched all of The Sopranos and also Rome). My fervent prayer is that next season there will be just one episode’s recap/comments that doesn’t mention/reference The Wire.
And please don’t regale me with reasons I should watch The Wire: you have your dreams, I have mine.
Amen to IreneInIdaho. This show stands well on its own. It’s been two full seasons now, can’t there be a discussion about Treme without invoking The Wire?
Treme certainly can and should stand on its on. That doesn’t change the fact that there were deliberate echos of The Wire in tonight’s episode.
Have we seen a reunion of Cool Lester Smooth and Prez or are we going to continue to be teased?
What do you mean? There was no teasing. They had a scene together.
Speaking of Prez, talent manager with a heart of gold? That’s some Sorkin-level wishful fantasy right there.
True dat — but didn’t you notice how deliciously that nearly backfired when Albert decided a second album was in order? No good deed unpunished, Nola style! That doesn’t happen in Sorkin land.
Yep, they sure did. I glazed right over that.
I know that Emmy is absurdly fond of overlooking David Simon shows, but can they really fail to recognize the brilliant work of Khandi Alexander, particularly in this season of Treme?
Khandi Alexander was as strong in this episode as I’ve ever seen her. She absolutely dominated. I’m going to be angry if she’s omitted, which likely means I’m going to be spitting nails in ten days.
Yes. Yes they can. And they probably will.
The Emmys will more than likely overlook the fine work of Ms. Alexander as well as other Treme people. It’s a clique and these guys aren’t part of it. I watch what I enjoy and never worry about whether the actors I admire get recognized by the Emmy voters. It’s much less frustrating that way.
You can recognize her for an Emmy nod if you’re really into melodrama. While her scene in the DA’s office was stellar, the “IT WAS ME!!” followed by the collapse in the policeman’s arm on the street corner was too much and took me completely out of the scene. ACTING! I kept waiting for Romeo from LIGHTS OUT to show up as the caring-yet-scarred police captain.
Give me Clarke Peters for the nod from this show, if there is one. Problem is for the Emmys, David Simon is the star of the show, and shows he can wring greatness out of otherwise middle of the road performers, all to his credit. Just makes it difficult come award time.
More than a little surprised that Alan didn’t mention the young man that was apparently shot while on his bike. To me, it looked like that young trumpet player from the season opener that Antoine had taken under his wing.
And the cops taking it in stride and even joking around as they approached the crime scene with the kid on the ground.
In David Simon’s book Homicide, the cops spend tons of time joking around at murder scenes. It seems crass to us, but we have to remember that their job is nothing but dealing with murders, and that detectives joke around in the workplace just as much as everyone else does. Given the tenor of this season, it’s easy (and, to a degree, correct) to view the joking as incompetence, but to me the scene read as similar to the one in the last episode where Wanda quits because of Antoine’s joking around. Sure, in both cases I can see where those jokes were disrespectful in the moment, but just as being in a band is a gig to Antoine, those homicide detectives view their job similarly.
Anyone know for sure whether the murdered boy on the bike was Antoine’s protege, Robert?
If they were going in such a dark direction, would it have been more clear? And would Pelecanos been asked to write it?
I think they would have made it much clearer if that were him.
I was freaking out about that too, but I figured they would show his face if it were him …
Do we ever see Robert cycling during the season? I didn’t see any reason to think it would be him.
Yeah no way that was Robert. Just another “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” moment to drive home the senseless violence
My overwhelming thought as I watched was that I am in awe of Khandi Alexander.
Wow, affirming the social (collective, community) basis of individuality, of identity, that the affective needs of the individual can only be satisfied in the social, establishing who we are in the context of a shared history and environment (the implicit denunciation of liberal individualism) …. who could have seen that coming? (I suppose if you know something of Simon’s politics and/or read books … the books of certain celebrated Black woman author come to mind … you might have had something more than an inkling.)
In The Wire the only thing approximating a community was Omar’s people, a Black community (with, of course, an honored ancestor figure, Blind Butchie) Omar forges in the anomic (wild) Baltimore ghetto, the wasteland of a former community destroyed by the flight of capital. The Wire also looked at the (in)capacity of trade unionism to resist that flight and Capital in general. If Simon has given up on trade unionism as the focus of collective resistance to Capital with its ownership of the political institutions and the media and sought a new collective resistance, a new politics, in the model of Black resistance and survival (as supremely “re-chronicled” by Toni Morrison) in the collective of community both in space and time (culture/tradition and history) … good luck. It does not translate. The essentialism it required was specific to the confrontation with a racial ideology that validated it and is not applicable to Simon’s fictional miscegenated America (referencing a silly interview Simon gave prior to the Treme premiere). And the “uniqueness” of Treme (the place), such as it is, does not translate on a national scale. Allegory fails.
I do trust/hope though that was the end of the “rootedness” theme. It was poorly and tritely executed and predictable.
Poser alert.
Ouch. that really *was* bad, Liz. Seriously: if you reduce Treme to just socio-politico-babble, you’ve missed half the point! More than half. Do as John did (he mentioned it in the last Treme blog post re: the season overview): pour yo’self a drink in a go-cup, kick back, and rewatch that finale a little more casually. You’ll enjoy it more. It might even mean more, but in a different way.
No offence, LIZ.B.BAD, but what the hell are you talking about?
As others have pointed out, you really seem to be missing the point of what makes this show great. This article really did a good job of explaining it in my opinion, the show’s more about feeling than thinking (although it leaves plenty of room for thought): [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
link to the nola blog plz
Here you go: [www.nola.com]
Thank you for a great review. It really was a great episode. With all the Wire comparisons i can’t help but agreeing that Treme is much more uplifting and joyus to watch. Even with the dark of the dark moments the brilliant comedy really makes up for it.
I Love love love this show for so many reasons.
I haven’t seen The Wire yet so I don’t know if this is the norm for Simon, but this almost felt like a series finale instead of a season finale. I’m not complaining because I love this show, but if HBO pulled the plug for a 3rd season this would have been a satisfying end to the series…
Yup, thats pretty par for the course for Simon. I think it was over at AV Club’s interview with Dan Harmon of Community, but somewhere I saw it referred to as “stepping back and taking a bow”, which is a fantastic way to describe it.
Simon leaves some plots dangling, sure, but there’s no mysterious hatch that has you pulling out your hair at the end of the season. His finale’s are ‘conclusions,’ and I think it makes the season more powerful because it can stand alone.
Dammit, you stole my main takeaway from this episode, that it felt much more like a series-ender than a season finale. I know Simon likes to do this, but I’ve never seen it done so obviously. Sure, he hinted at the coming oil spill and the effects on the people/economy, but this is as happy and fulfilled as Simon’s ever allowed his characters to be. Hell, he even stuck it to the slimy carpet-bagger, not only in getting run out on a rail, but in the “what do you do” speech his working class cuz gave him at the bar.
If he did get a third season,I wouldn’t be surprised to see them fast forward to just before/after the spill to give the ongoing tragedy element juice. This is most certainly NOT The Wire where we see all sides of the eight million stories in the naked city. They need specific tragedy in this one to move things along. Whereas the stories in The Wire were universal to Baltimore, Dallas, New York, TREME is NO-centric, and it’s the sorrow of the city which drives all of its pieces to move.
Beautiful season.
I have to disagree with the people who don’t see the points or don’t feel the feelings for the Abrieu? storyline. To me it has many payoffs. Like the Helen Hill murder, it’s based on a real thing, and the more you know about it maybe the more you’re into the story. I realize others may disagree, but it gives me a chance to see Toni working on something that matters to her. It also seems that both that storyline and the Nelson storyline are standins for NOLA ambiguity. After the storm was of course horrifically chaotic, and it is both the real reason some bad stuff happened AND (this much later) an all-purpose excuse for some bad stuff still happening. Research the story of the hospitals who couldn’t evacuate their buildings and save their fragile. What happened there was corruption OR mercy, depending on your point of view. The Danzinger story is very important to NOLA. Why is it we “don’t care” about something that means a lot to Toni when we care about stuff that means a lot to, say, Janette, when she’s working her job?
I thought Davis might be cueing up a different Louis Armstrong recording at the end, but on second thought, “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?” is much too on the nose for this show. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the song is embargoed by David Simon for the entire series.
i love this show….best writing on tv right now
Am I the only one who was sad to see Toni snub Colson in the end montage? I was really hoping they would be able to talk through what happened and proceed with their friendship, perhaps eventually to something deeper.
Overall, the finale was my favorite episode of a season I found somewhat disappointing, probably because I am looking for a little more plot movement. I know Treme isn’t The Wire but there is enough there to keep me watching. Interestingly I think I’ve seen Wendell Pierce’s role evolve from something of a Bunk Moreland clone, a loveable rogue with the ladies who is also dedicated to his craft, to a man with a different set of priorities.
Anyone else notice that in one of the phone messages in the opening scene one of the Soul Apostles says to Antoine, “My heart pumps purple piss for you.” That same line was used by Bunk in the Wire (I believe in season 5).
Correct. He also talks about sweeping leaves on a windy day when discussing managing the band.
I loved the Abreu storyline!
Awesome. You’re the best Veena! Keep on doing what you do / don’t!
Loved the finale, really rounded out a solid season. I always look forward to the last 2 minutes of a Simon finale for the montage. I could see Nelson come back and try to fight back to the power brokers after falling for the great city.
If the purpose of this show was to get me into jazz music, I think it has succeeded. When I started watching, it was sometimes my least favorite element of the show. But the finale had me jazzin’ out to the music.
As with THE WIRE, we see the hopelessness in actual change and for some of our characters, while we also get to see others lose and figure out how to be happy with what they have (for now, at least). TREME has definitely found its stride and I hope it gets to tell its story for at least a few more seasons.
“Wrap You Troubles in Dreams, & Dream Your Troubles Away” by Armstrong was the perfect song for the montage. Just beautiful. I didn’t understand the final shot. Was it rosary beads hanging in trees, or Mardi Gras beads? I didn’t see anything about it at Walker’s place.
I just got around to watching the finale, and I don’t know if you will come back and read this, but those were Mardi Gras beads. When the montage was ending and the shot lingered on the beads in the trees, it hit me as a great capture of an indelible image of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast as a whole. If you go to any town along the coast that celebrates Mardi Gras, no matter what the time of the year, look up in the trees and you will find beads. Well, as long as you are near a parade route, you will. That was one of the best images of the season to someone who knows the area.
Big ol’ smile on my face. some bittersweet moments, but on the whole, yeah. big ol’ smile.
love the bit where Delmond’s gf saw right through him and dumped his ass though. Hee. Aw, Delmond.
And I’m already hoping they’d have a compilation cd of season 2.
In the courtroom scene, did anyone notice anything odd with the coloring? Seemed everything was in orange and green, with the green being over saturated. (I don’t know the fancy lingo to use to describe what I saw)
Nice to see Lucinda Williams turn up at Jazz Fest. I had a feeling she’d appear on the show sooner or later. As Davis said, it is amazing that she wrote such a moving song about “goin’ back to the Crescent City” in the 80s. Could easily be a song about returning after Katrina.
I thought Lucia Micarelli played that scene beautifully, I could really feel the hurt she conveyed when recalling Harley. It was short but powerful. She gets some criticism here for her lack of acting chops, but she scored that time, at least with me. The porch scene between Toni and Sofia was very effective, too. Sometimes this show really yanks at the old heartstrings.
In a cast of greats, Kim Dickens is my personal fave. I can’t think of a character on a show that I have personally wanted good things to happen to more than Jeanette.
another small wire homage: when antoine is listening to his voicemails one of his bandmates says “my heart pumps purple piss for him”…..the line Bunk uses when getting back some good lab on snoop and chris bc of mcnulty’s lie
Bit of Treme trivia — was Annie and Harley’s first musical outing a Lucinda Williams show? I vaguely remember that he asked if she wanted to go, and when she hesitated he said something like “I’m not asking you for a date, just talking about some music.”
the other callback to the wire was nelson staring through the chain link fence. it struck me very much as nick sobotka doing the same thing at the end of season 2 of the wire.
Alan dropped the ball a bit vis a vis Nelson.
Nelson’s peeved to lose his half-graft gold mine, but the real reason he’s all stumbly drunk at the end is he’s gotta leave NOLA. He loves the joint too.
I think he’s also thinking about his cousin’s words – what is that you do? In season 3, we might meet a more somber Nelson that’s actually trying to do some good
I was glad that the men made much better decisions in season 2. It just seems like the male characters (Sonny, Davis, Antoine just did one dumb thing after another in season 1. They managed to get their act together for the most part
I just want to thank you for continually reviewing this series. Lots of people have given up, but this season finale really showed what this series can do. This has been the most faithful representation of our city, and a lot of the naysayers just don’t/won’t get get it because they’ve never lived here, especially the post-storm years.
I think Nelson was intended more as a symbolic character than most of the other flesh-and-blood characters on the show. I don’t think he was supposed to have an “arc” – rather, he was more a symbol of the quick-money carpetbaggers who streamed into New Orleans after the disaster.
And anyway, as Big Pussy said to Christopher Moltisanti on THE SOPRANOS, “You know who had an arc? Noah!”
Like the Rebirth says…
David Morse is the go-to guy for playing sympathetic, “good guy” characters. He’s great.
Meanwhile… why was the “Sex” in “Sex Machine” bleeped out?! Okay, not really bleeped out, but definitely muffled. Every instance muffled. Why would a premium cable channel obscure the word “sex” in a 42 year old song?! I was watching on HBO Canada. Ridiculous.
it was part of davis’s joke/stage persona as an uptight white dude
Well that one flew right over my head… Thanks for the explanation.