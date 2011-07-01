Review: ‘Treme’ closing out terrific second season

Sunday night’s 90-minute “Treme” season 2 finale (10 p.m., HBO) is the series in a microcosm. There are times where it seems much longer than necessary for the stories that it’s telling, but many more where the sense of atmosphere and joy is so great that the length becomes irrelevant. And every now and then, there’s a moment that’s incredibly powerful precisely because of the show’s loose pace, which can seem relaxed to the point of catatonia if you’re not invested.
Devoted viewers of the New Orleans-based drama have seen a few such moments already this season. For a year and a half, those viewers had watched jazz trumpeter Delmond Lambreaux (Rob Brown) try to find common ground with his stubborn, proud father Albert, a Mardi Gras Indian chief, and in turn they saw Albert refuse to budge even an inch. Then, a few episodes ago, Delmond – who had always scorned his father’s traditions – revealed that he had been working on sewing a new piece for Albert’s new Indian costume, and Albert responded with guarded praise for his craftsmanship. To someone watching casually, it may not have seemed like much, but to Delmond – and to everyone who’d been watching that relationship play out – it was everything, a little thing that hit like a ton of bricks because it had been traveling for so long to get there.
Now, the number of people willing to sit through all the small arguments and disappointments that led up to that moment, and all the scenes dedicated solely to showing musicians playing, and chefs cooking, is not that high. But it’s high enough that – in conjunction with HBO’s desire to stay in business with co-creator David Simon, who previously gave them “The Wire” – there will be a third season next year. And based on the growth curve “Treme” demonstrated from season 1 to season 2, my hopes are very high for what Simon, Eric Overmyer and company have to offer down the road.
The first season was strong enough that I put it on my Top 10 list for 2010, but the show had some flaws, including a leisurely narrative that bordered on the plotless, and an inescapable sense that certain characters (notably John Goodman as college professor Creighton Burnette) were only there to lecture viewers on all the terrible things that happened to New Orleans after Katrina.
But “Treme,” like “The Wire,” is a show that teaches you how to watch it. What can seem like plotlessness is, again, the writers taking the long (but often very entertaining) way around to making big points about character. And in the case of Creighton, his self-righteous screeds turned out to be just one symptom of the depression that would ultimately lead him to take his own life, in one of that first season’s most moving episodes.
Still, season 2 has felt like it ever-so-slightly strengthened what had seemed like weak spots the year before. With the setting shifting into the period from the fall of 2006 through the spring of 2007, the writers were able to deal with the crime wave that overwhelmed the city in those months. The rise in crime – personified by the rape of one familiar character and the murder of another – gave the season a more overt shape and direction than season 1’s more amorphous tales of survival and return did.
On top of that, nearly every character embarked on some sort of project that the show followed all season: charming trombonist Antoine Batiste (Wendell Pierce) and hyperactive DJ Davis McAlary each formed his own band, violinist Annie Tee (Lucia Micarelli) resolved to learn how to write songs, expatriate chef Janette Desautel tried to find a place for herself in the high-end kitchens of New York City, etc. “Treme” was never in danger of becoming as densely plotted as “The Wire,” but at least it was now a show where you could easily explain what the storylines were to a non-viewer.
(Also, dramatizing the creative process is hard, and yet Simon, Overmyer and company managed to consistently do it without making those scenes feel like freshman seminars.)
And though Creighton’s lectures were revealed to be part of the melancholy that drowned him, “Treme” does seem a bit more nimble without him. There were times last year where it felt like Creighton and other characters like Davis were trying too hard to tell the viewers about the greatness of both New Orleans and its suffering, where this year “Treme” has had an easier time of just stepping back and showing both to us.
The new season has not been without its flaws, either. The series went 1-for-2 with new characters, with David Morse’s troubled cop Terry Colson fitting in seamlessly, while Jon Seda’s smooth political operator Nelson Hidalgo has come across as a cipher, someone who seems more a symbol of what the season is about (trying to rebuild the city and the lives of its citizens) than an actual character connected to the rest of the ensemble. Melissa Leo’s crusading defense lawyer Toni Burnette got stuck in a tedious story arc about an old unsolved murder involving a character viewers had no reason to invest in. (Though in fairness, that story finally finds a bit of juice in the finale as it becomes less about the victim than about tension between Toni and her friend Colson.) And the series’ use of non-actors playing themselves has been a mixed bag: local politician Oliver Thomas has been quite good on camera, but some of the real musicians and chefs who have to interact with the regular cast are considerably more natural at this moonlighting gig than others.
But all that messiness ultimately feels appropriate to this funky show about a funky city. The core cast – containing not only an Oscar winner in Leo, but a woman in Khandi Alexander who should already have at least two Emmys for her work with Simon (here and in “The Corner”) – remains incredible, and the show’s adoration for New Orleans and all its culture and traditions is infectious. While not every storyline this year comes to a satisfying end – or, at least, to an end that’s satisfying to the characters involved – the finale is packed with great music, and ambience, and moments of bliss, and others of pain, all of them painstakingly set up over the previous weeks, all of them beautifully observed.
Late in the finale, Davis – who has had to learn a few very humbling lessons this season about his own limitations – says of the city itself, “Even if it isn’t as it should be, even if they make it hard, where else would we go? Who else would have us?”
I have never made it to New Orleans, but watching “Treme” every week creates the grand illusion that I have. And the more I watch these misfits and zealots and vagabonds (or, as Alexander’s LaDonna would sum them up with three disdainful syllables, “musicians“) who don’t feel quite at home anywhere else on the planet, the more I feel a kinship with them. New Orleans is not for everyone. Nor is “Treme,” but when I take my fictional trip there every Sunday night, it doesn’t make sense that I would want to be anywhere else.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
At the beginning of the season I was questioning why I was still watching. By the middle of the season I started to remember why I love this kind of story telling. And by the end I was totally in their pocket again. It is better to finish strong than to start with your best.
Hmmm…
Disclaimer: I’m only about halfway through the season–I’ll probably catch up soon.
There are things I really like about this show. I’m not one who desperately misses the grand, intricate plotting of The Wire (though it was great), and I like the more impressionistic take this series takes. I really like some of these characters. I also love listening to the music each week.
That said, I cannot stand listening to these people talk about music. Any time they do, it sounds so utterly fake. Conversations between musicians at New York jazz clubs sound absolutely *nothing* like Delmond and his buddies. The whole plotline of Annie discovering how hard it is to write music also rings really false. The idea that she would have never tried to write any music up to that point in her life seems pretty ludicrous. I don’t mind all of the cliched metaphors all that much–musicians do tend to reuse the same metaphors, but they don’t act like they’re the first brilliant people in the world to want their music to sound muddy.
There are plenty of great musicians who struggle to write music. They fare much better interpreting other people’s music or playing a supporting role to other musicians. Antoine is the same way (so far).
That said, I have no idea what Delmond and those New York jazz musicians were debating about, but I got the impression that the New Yorkers looked down on NOLA jazz and thought Delmond felt the same way.
Sure, people struggle with writing music–what bothered me was her surprise at how hard it was. Her character is unbelievably naive.
I know Sonny’s arc has been far from flashy and only faintly connected to the rest of the character, but I think it has been a very effective character rehabilitation and at least deserved a mention in this piece.
I would agree that the show has improved, but I don’t think Creighton was necessarily the problem with last season. And while some may have thought of him as a proxy for Simon and Overmeyer, I just felt he was a very passionate guy who was too tightly bound to New Orleans and too angered by the mishandling of Katrina’s aftermath to keep quiet. His ranting was apart of the character. On the other hand, Davis was more problematic in season 1, but I think most would cite him as one of their favourite characters now.
Creighton’s death has also inspired some nice work from India Ennenga – who I felt could be sympathised with, despite the bratty behaviour – and also helped to bring David Morse more into the fold. Colson and Toni’s conversations, when not full-on expositionary, have been one of the show’s better aspects.
When I think back on this season, I will remember such wonderful moments as that between Delmond and Albert, Harley’s memorial, Antoine and Kermit’s face-off and the whole of LaDonna’s ordeal. This is a unique series that finds room for low-key pleasures and powerful emotional pay-offs that feel truly earned.
This may seem silly, but I’ve found watching the show to be a far more enjoyable experience if I’m having a cocktail while watching it. At that moment my focus relaxes just a bit, I’m not as concerned with plot, and I can let the experience of the show wash over me. And that experience is fantastic. Perhaps the benefits of a cocktail is something that Treme shares with its subject city.
Also, I’m a big jazz fan, and although that certainly isn’t a requirement for enjoying the show, it certainly helps a whole lot. Here in Pittsburgh our full-time jazz radio station just switched to all news today, and if Treme is the only place where jazz continues to live, then I’ll savor it all the more as the citidel of America’s only original artform.
>> …I’ve found watching the show to be a far more enjoyable experience if I’m having a cocktail while watching it.
Darlin’, how Nola of you. J’approve! As for losing your all-jazz radio station, here in Chicago we lost all our jazz on public radio when WBEZ went all news instead (that’s when I stopped giving them money), but we still have 16 hours a day of jazz Monday thru Friday and a considerable amount on the weekend on WDCB, the College of Du Page public radio station in suburban Glen Ellyn, and we fight to keep it alive — so I know the withdrawal you’re going through. Deep sympathies. And I, too, watch Treme as much to wallow in the music and in New Orleans by proxy as to see what art David Simon and crew have wrought with each episode. And I’ve loved it so much that I JUST CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S OVER THIS SOON, darn it!!! I thought the transition from True Blood in swamp-rock upper Louisiana to Treme in New Orleans was a nice programming fit, too, the last two weeks. And now it’s over. I’m already feeling the pain.
To paraphrase the Cubs fans: Can’t wait until next year!
Alan, maybe youâ€™re saving this for the podcast after the finale but Iâ€™m curious how you or others here feel about Jon Sedaâ€™s character. While I appreciate that Simon doesnâ€™t feel the need to hold the viewerâ€™s hand and refuses to paint his characters all good or all bad, I really have about a 50-50 split on this guy. One second he lookss a scumbag carpetbagger looking to make a killing on the backs of the misfortunes of people affected by the storm, the next he seems like a guy who truly loves the culture and food and music of the city, and feels fortunate that his business dealings have brought him here.
I think he came as a carpetbagger, but is slowly discovering the food and culture and is changing as a result. Will be interesting to see where they go with his character.
How strange that nobody has mentioned yet Nelson’s rude comeuppance this episode. Too bad it means that the people who were doing the real work for him will now lose that source of income. Unless they sign up with someone else who’s still connected. And how strangely satisfying it was not only to see Nelson sidelined because he unthinkingly gave Oliver Thomas money directly instead of continuing to ‘spread it around’ to others that Thomas helped out indirectly that way, but also to see exactly to what degree Liguori used used Nelson as a stalking horse — and how quickly he was willing to shunt Hidalgo aside. On one hand, Nelson made a pile of money, lots more than his workers did — but on the other, he socked most of it into a huge amount of land all of which we know from actual newspaper headlines will be sitting there for a while. Not that I feel sorry for Nelson. But it sure makes me wonder how the heck he’ll be able to keep his hand in next season, or whether Liguori will ever call him back from Houston. Heh. A pox on ’em both.
It’s funny, I had forgotten the self-righteousness of season 1 completely. I’d never begrudged it that element, and in fact it was interesting for a show to so plainly acknowledge the uncomfortable relationship with outsiders any place that experienced a disaster has, and the fact that by the very nature of creating and watching a show about such a place, we’re participating in that.
But that tone was totally absent from this season, I guess with the exception of the Nelson character, but his purpose is far from bearing witness or voyeurism. Anyway I didn’t even notice its absence until reading this.
I enjoyed last season, but I LOVE this season. First and foremost, this show makes me feel creatively energized. Something I can really appreciate on a Sunday night. Storylines about creativity, yes, but layered on top of that the actual IRL execution of actors, musicians, (directors, DPs, writers, costume designers, so on) at the top of their game. It makes my brain buzz.
And as with The Wire, I so appreciate a show giving original and interesting stories to characters we don’t see represented as often as I’d like on TV. Melissa Leo is the FOURTH most compelling female character on an American TV drama? (OK we could debate the exact ranking but you get my point–on any other show, just one of Alexander, Leo, Dickens, Micarelli, Ennenga would feel like a revelation).
I’m so glad I stuck around for season 2.
Amen to that — *all* those women actors are severely underrated, and both Leo and Alexander should have Emmys by now. They wuz robbed.
Alan,
Are you promoting True Blood or have you moved to Chicago? My program guide shows TremÃ© stating at it’s usual 10pm, not 9pm.
Typo. Fixed.
Rob Brown has been the standout for me this season. The bead moment as well as his epiphany moment during the parade were outstanding. Emmy-worthy stuff.
Alex Pappademas at Grantland.com criticized some of the dialogue written for Rob, but I disagree with his critique. These actors, and especially Rob this season, have sold every bit of that dialogue.
Love that last paragraph Alan, that is Treme in a nutshell. I NEED to get to NO soon.
I agree with you about Brown. Every time they cut to him, I find myself paying closer attention. I’ve really enjoyed his story this season.
I agree. I’ve read articles talking about how certain characters, such as Sonny & Antoine, have been improved this year, but to me none of them come even close to how much better they’ve done with Delmond this season.
In the first season, he didn’t have any storyline to speak of. He was a non-entity defined only be his interactions with Albert. This season they’ve actually given him his own life, a better sense of his standing in the music industry, and a genuinely interesting arc about trying to create a hybrid kind of music.
Alan, what did you think of the Treme takedown on Grantland?
Obviously, I disagreed with it, but as acknowledged above, I recognize how this show can be maddening for some. So I understood the take. (And thought it was an entertainingly-written piece.)
I couldn’t disagree with his paragraph near the end about the DJ Davis arc, but I ultimately felt that 75 percent of his beef with Treme is that it’s not The Wire.
I really like Treme, but the Grantland article did nail the excruciatingly awful stuff with Annie. A skilled professional musician nearing 30 needs to have someone guide her into figuring out that song lyrics can have multiple meanings? It retroactively takes a character who seemed quietly intelligent and insightful and essentially makes her seem slightly retarded (though that does explain her ability to tolerate Davis). I can’t figure out how a show that can show you Antoine’s band building the pieces of a song and correcting the details as a way of demonstrating the process of being a musician in their first practice would resort to such an awful bit of writing that sells out both Annie and any respect for the intelligence of the audience.
Hel-LO! Have y’all been paying attention at all to Annie’s character, or have you just forgotten that Annie is, like Micarelli herself, a classically trained violinist — and classical violinists DO NOT DEAL with lyrics!!! Consider that not all musicians do, especially in classical music. So, hell-to-the-NO — I’m **not** surprised that Annie is so naive about song lyrics, or about song writing. Most classical musicians never become composers, let alone songwriters. This is not their concern; learning a repetoire IS. This is, therefore, entirely new territory for her. And Harley, bless his folksy soul, realized that.
Prior to now she hasn’t dealt with lyrics to actually write them, but it’s not as if she’s been playing solely instrumental pieces in a vacuum. She’s been singing backup and adding instrumental inflection to a fair bit of lyric driven music for years, and she’s been harbouring a desire to branch out to singing lead, and it’s unrealistic that someone surrounded by songwriters (including her best friend and her boyfriend, who have written lyrics with her present) would never have even encountered the concept of dual meanings in song lyrics. I buy that she wouldn’t be very good to start, and that she’d accidentally plagiarize and mistakenly assume a song was about Katrina and all of that, but it would be bizarre for anyone not to understand lyrics holding dual meanings, let alone someone who makes a living as a musician.
When does Annie betray her ignorance of the concept that song lyrics can have more than one meaning? I don’t remember that.
Is it just in the fact that she seemed so impressed at the “timeless” quality of songs that lyrics that can apply to many different situations?
I think that’s the kind of thing you can understand on an intellectual level, or experience on a less profound level, but still be blown over by a song that does it particularly well, or in a way that speaks to you personally.
I’m not reading anything before the finale. Unfortunately, here in Idaho, the HD feed isn’t available until 11:00, so it will be a late night for us, but the next day being a holiday we can sleep in. And I have all the ingredients to make Sazarec cocktails, so it will be extra festive. I can’t wait!!!
Alan,
I highly recommend you visit NO soon. I visited a friend (who knew all the places to go, which really helped) between seasons 1 and 2, and the visit only increased my appreciation for how Simon is able to capture NO.
My friend steered us away from Bourbon Street, and enjoyed the music on Frenchmen Street.
The food is also…amazing, and the drinks are cheap too!
Places to eat down there:
1) Jacque Imo’s (amazing NO food)
2) Luizza’s by the Track (po-boy’s and goblets of beer)
3) Willie Mae’s (fried chicken)
4) Cochon (pork and moonshine)
I can’t wait to go back.
Any chance you can get Hitfix to send you to location to interview Simon when Season 3 starts filming? Mabye you can be an extra in a DJ Davis’s bounce-rap-fusion music video.
Khandi Alexander is a miracle worker…enough said! What that woman can do with a facial expression or body movement is incredible! Frankly, the Emmy should have been engraved with her name at the moment the also wonderful Melissa Leo told her that she would have to go inside to view what was revealed to be her long missing brother’s body, and she responded, just above a whisper, “I know.” It broke me up! I will forever be on a crusade to give this painfully underrated actress her just due. She, in my estimation, is that brilliant (we won’t even start on how she was robbed for “The Corner”). That said, I also agree with those here who’ve heralded Rob Brown’s performance. His work is beautifully understated and his scenes with the also fine Clarke Peters are very touching. Finally, can we give just praise to the chemistry between Wendell Pierce and the livewire that is Phyllis Montana LeBlanc? Awesome!
Didn’t you just love the way LaDonna finally came to life tonight in that A.D.A.’s office?? I thought, ‘She’s baaaaack!’ And how prescient for Larry to conclude from all that that his beloved and his family belong back in New Orleans. Smart man! And what a job Khandi Alexander and Lance Nichols did in that scene. Wow.
I’m a big fan of NOLA culture, but TREME is starting to lose me. One of the problem is the way the show is written. The rhythms are always the same, a lot of short scenes that jump from storyline to storyline. So even when we really need to delve into how LaDonna copes with having been gangraped, we jump to a scene of Annie trying to learn how to write a song, or Davis whining about not being appreciated.
Hidalgo could be a fascinating character if he were smarter or more ruthless than he is. And I’m actually sick of scenes where we see Hidalgo at a show or a restaurant saying “Hmmm, this is pretty good,” followed by long chunks of exposition about the rebuilding of New Orleans.
Alan, come on down. We’d love to have you!
I happened to walk past the spot where they filmed the death of and memorial service for [REDACTED]. Every single person I saw walk past the spot stopped and pointed. I thought that was interesting and representative of the impact of both that moment(s) and the show as a whole. (as an aside, I’d estimate that at least 80% of the city watches the show. In the grand NOLA tradition, bars, restaurants, and ordinary folks all host viewing parties for their HBO-less friends and patrons).
Mad Men and Breaking Bad are so much better than this show. David Simon caught lightning in a bottle with The Wire; in reality, he`s a very flawed and one-dimensional writer compared to Matt Weiner and Vince Gilligan, and should return to writing newspaper articles for the semi-literate middle class folks in Baltimore.
Pretty good. You were able to slam Simon, newspaper writers, the middle class (theyr’e the only ones who read the papers?), and the city of Baltimore – all completely gratuitous to your (unsupported) beef with Simon.
Robert Pollard just called you a dick.
Robert Pollard or the furious spirit of Creighton Bernette. Take your pick.
Great review. I feel the same way. Even though I could not pinpoint the faults in season 1. Who like all the wire seasons completley grows on you. I am so happy there exist a man like David Simon who can create such wonderful television moments.
Treme, oh what a sham. A make believe story of people who live in New Orleans who have jobs and get along. Itwould be really nice if the real city was this way. Sadly its not, its a huge city of gangs and welfare.
Maybe you should share this with your buddies at Grantland.
“And every now and then, there’s a moment that’s incredibly powerful precisely because of the show’s loose pace, which can seem relaxed to the point of catatonia if you’re not invested.”
My favorite moment like that was in last night’s finale when Davis and Annie are watching that band play at the Jazz Festival, and Davis says, “I can’t believe she wrote this before the storm,” and Annie says, “It’s universal … that’s what makes it great.” The casual or occasional viewer would likely have no idea what that meant other than just a passing comment. But for those of us invested in the show, it was a great moment.
Jon Seda’s character hasn’t worked at all. My only real complaint of a much stronger season two.
The focus has been better, and it helped that there’s been less Sonny, though his character was actually likable for the most part this season.
After reading this review i’m glad I passed on this second season. I hated the first season after watching it all the way to the end. “The show’s loose pace” I guess is what I hate the most. Thanks for the review and I can say i’m happy that I didn’t watch.
They can’t make it through two scenes without name dropping a musician, using some sort of fake new orleans slang, name dropping a chef or some other piece of pop culture. It that way its actually a lot like Entourage. yes, i know its very different from entourage, but thats the only other show i’ve seen that name drop as much
I find the best to watch both seasons of this show is to just skip the parts that are trying to be like a regular TV procedural show. Every part of both seasons having to do with lawyers doing law stuff and cops doing cop stuff is boring and a pain to sit through. Everything else about Culture, New Orleans and the characters is great. So just fast forward though all the cop and lawyer stuff and enjoy the rest. It also helps if you’ve been to new orleans. and if you haven’t now’s the time.
[www.youtube.com]
your gonna love it if you love treme. they are amazing and i know you would appresiate it
ps i love your blog.
the bands called tipitina and this is the song that got me hooked
[www.youtube.com]
Write a comment…[www.youtube.com]
your gonna love it if you love treme. they are amazing and i know you would appresiate it
ps i love your blog.
the bands called tipitina and this is the song that got me hooked
[www.youtube.com]