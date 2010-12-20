TV Top 10 of 2010: The best returning shows

Hot damn, but this was a great (if busy) year to be a TV critic. One of the best dramas on television had its best season yet, and its closest competitor may have also had its strongest year to date. There are some hilarious young comedies that will hopefully be with us for a long time, and the year was so good that a lot of usual suspects could only make the honorable mentions.
Elsewhere you can find my list of the best new shows of 2010, as well as my overall Top 10, and after the jump are my 10 favorite returning series:
1. “Breaking Bad” (AMC): A year ago, I wavered mightily on whether to put this show’s second season atop my list or go with “Mad Men” season three. “Mad Men” just barely won that vote, but this year there was no question. “Mad Men” delivered one of its best seasons, while “Breaking Bad” delivered one of the great seasons ever produced by any TV drama. As bickering would-be kingpins Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) burrowed ever deeper into the drug game, the sense of impending doom grew exponentially, as did the sense that Walt is poisonous to everyone in his life. Creator Vince Gilligan and company could do high-octane suspense (a shoot-out between Walt’s brother-in-law and a pair of superhumanly capable Mexican hitmen) or jaw-dropping intimacy (Walt tells his estranged wife what he’s been doing) and had such great command of Walt and Jesse that they were able to do an entire episode about the two of them trying to kill a fly in their lab and make it one of the year’s most fascinating dramatic hours. While drama fans often demand that their shows have (or claim to have) a meticulous long-term plan for where the story is going, nearly all of this incredible “Breaking Bad” year was crafted by the seat of the writing staff’s pants, and was a reminder that spontaneity can be a writer’s best friend.
2. “Mad Men” (AMC): What a very strange, memorable year for Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and friends, as the new agency provided major, jarring breaks from what “Mad Men” had done in its first three seasons. Don spent most of the year a drunken, sloppy, embarrassing shadow of himself, and just as he seemed to be turning back into the master of the universe we knew so well, he jumped recklessly into an engagement to his pretty but enigmatic new secretary Megan (Jessica Pare). Don was so preoccupied with his own doom spiral that it was protege Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) making all the memorable ad pitches, his ex-wife Betty (January Jones) was reduced to an occasional supporting character, and suddenly the most sympathetic character on the show may have been Pete (Vincent Kartheiser). But when your show is about the tumultuous ’60s, extreme change can be a fascinating, necessary thing, and if season 4 wasn’t quite the “Mad Men” we knew, it was no less compelling. In particular, the episode “The Suitcase” – in which Don and Peggy unloaded five years of shared history, secrets and resentment upon each other, and came out the other side closer than ever – was as good an acting duet as you’ll find.
3. “Parks and Recreation” (NBC): It’s been seven months since the last episode aired, so it can be easy to forget how wonderful “Parks and Rec” season two was – and what a massive improvement it was over the show’s brief debut season. Amy Poehler’s civil servant Leslie Knope went from a delusional object of pity to a go-getter whose unflinching optimism was viewed (by the show and its characters) as an admirable thing, and her friendship with Nick Offmeran’s uber-masculine boss Ron Effing Swanson became a masterclass on how platonic male/female relationships on TV can be simultaneously sweet and funny. By the end of that season – which featured the seamless arrival of new castmembers Adam Scott and Rob Lowe – “Parks and Rec” had essentially become the show that “The Office” used to be and only occasionally manages to be these days, and NBC will wisely pair the two when “Parks and Rec” returns in a month.
4. “Community” (NBC): Because the characters and writers of “Community” so frequently reference pop culture – most famously in the spectacular action-movie parody about a campus-wide paintball tournament gone awry – some people dismiss it as a snarky, ironic work that uses the references as a way to distance the characters from any real emotional stakes. From where I sit, the opposite is true. Though there are definitely episodes aspiring to little more than goofy riffs on old movies and TV shows, few comedies on TV are as sincere, heartfelt or honest as “Community,” with a cast of versatile, appealing and gut-bustingly funny performers who find ways to take their characters seriously even as they’re fending off a zombie attack or going crazy trying to identify a pen thief. And no comedy is more ambitious in the breadth and depth of stories it tries to tell. When you aim as high as “Community” does, occasionally you’re going to miss the target, but the effort and courage are always appreciated.
5. “30 for 30” (ESPN): 23 of the sports documentary series’ 30 installments aired in 2010, including many of its best entries: Jeff and Michael Zimbalist’s “The Two Escobars” (a haunting look at the relationship between soccer and drug cartels in Colombia), Dan Klores’ “Winning Time” (an exuberant recap of the rivalry between Reggie Miller and the ’90s Knicks), Steve James’ “No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson” (a thoughtful look at the controversial hoops star’s childhood), Steve Nash and Ezra Holland’s “Into the Wind” (the tragic, inspiring story of one-legged Canadian runner Terry Fox) and Jonathan Hock’s “The Best That Never Was” (a step-by-step account of how football phenom Marcus Dupree’s career never worked out). There were a few duds (notably John Singleton’s love letter to Marion Jones), but the ambitious series deserves credit for elevating interest in the form from viewers and filmmakers alike, and for showing just how many types of stories and storytelling were possible within that form.
6. “Men of a Certain Age” (TNT): Only four episodes aired in 2009, so I could arguably stretch and put it on the new shows list, but it’d be pretty high up on either version. This dramedy about three buddies (Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula) in their late 40s was a low-key, surprisingly effective treat, featuring revelatory dramatic work from Romano as a neurotic gambling addict, wonderful comedy chops from Braugher as a frustrated salesman and fine bridging work from Bakula as an aging actor wannabe. Like its three aging heroes, the series is keenly aware of its limitations and operates with in a very narrow range of stories and tones – A Very Special “Men of a Certain Age” would involve the guys meeting for dinner instead of breakfast – but has nailed the truth of its small, simple, sweet stories.
7. “Friday Night Lights” (101 Network/NBC): If we go by the DirecTV schedule (which is what I’ve used when considering “FNL” for this list the last two years), then roughly the second half of season four and the first half of season five aired in this calendar year. And though there have been bumps along the way, there’s the usual superlative acting by Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton and company and a fascinating final huge arc as Coach Taylor’s once-ragtag East Dillon Lions are turning from plucky underdogs into a genuinely, dangerously good team. Based on most recent handful of episodes, I imagine the closing chapters of this great series are going to find a place on next year’s list.
8. “Lost” (ABC): By the time the island thriller entered its sixth and final season, it had spun so many disparate story threads and developed so many subsets of fans, each with their own desires for what they wanted to see in a final year, that there was no way these 16 episodes could satisfy everyone – or avoid angering many. (I’m sure some of you are beyond irked that it’s on this list, even relatively low.) But if the final season failed to bring closure to many pieces of the story, and also featured detours (the pit-stop in The Others’ temple, or most of the stories set in the sideways universe) that ultimately didn’t feel necessary, I still found plenty to enjoy. There was the usual great acting from Terry O’Quinn and Michael Emerson, but also shockingly effective work by Matthew Fox and the writers in making Jack likable again. There was the riveting flashback episode about how Nestor Carbonell’s Richard came to the island. There was crackerjack suspense like the submarine explosion that claimed a good chunk of the surviving characters. And there was a final episode that, in its mix of action and comedy and tragedy and grand imagery, evoked everything that was so magnificent about the series, even as the revelations about the sideways universe evoked the parts of the show that could be so frustrating. Not the perfect ending, but maybe the most fitting one.
9. “Cougar Town” (ABC): Like “Parks and Rec,” here’s a comedy that took a half-dozen or so episodes to realize that what it was doing – in this case, stories about Courteney Cox freaking out about a succession of younger boyfriends – wasn’t working, and managed to reconfigure into something far more pleasing and funny. In this case, creators Bill Lawrence and Kevin Biegel recognized that they had a cast of funny performers who got along well together, and began writing stories that were little more than excuses for the ensemble to sit around, drink wine and act silly. If you happen to be dialed into the show’s strange little wavelength (which I most certainly am), then it’s one of TV’s most consistently satisfying comedies.
10. “Party Down” (Starz): The comedy about a team of bumbling cater waiters on the outside of showbiz looking in took a few episodes to find itself again at the start of its second and final season, thanks to the departure of Jane Lynch to “Glee” and a few season one cliffhangers the writers struggled to undo. But once things more or less reverted to the status quo, “Party Down” was again the funniest show that absolutely no one was watching – broad and vulgar but also capable of surprising depth, like an in episode guest-starring Steve Guttenberg, of all people, who gave main character Henry (Adam Scott again) a chance to show off what a great actor he was before he crash-landed into this outfit.
Tough omissions: NBC’s “30 Rock” had a mostly terrible spring but has been pretty terrific this fall, which averages out to just short of making the list. ABC’s “Modern Family” has an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and a terrific cast, but only sometimes seems to live up to its full potential. In the spring, NBC’s “Chuck” dragged its heels a little too long on the nerd/spy romance we all knew was coming, but since then the show has found its fun footing again. The third season of HBO’s therapy drama “In Treatment” felt at times like variations on familiar themes from the first two years, but the acting – particularly by star Gabriel Byrne and patient number one Irrfan Khan – remained extraordinary. “United States of Tara” deftly incorporated a new alter ego for Toni Collette and remains far and away the best of Showtime’s female-centered dramedies. The most recent season of BBC America’s “Doctor Who” offered up both a new showrunner (Steven Moffat from “Coupling”) and star (Matt Smith, the youngest Doctor ever) but kept the mix of brains and heart that’s made the relaunched sci-fi series such a beloved phenomenon in England. And like “Party Down,” ABC’s corporate satire “Better Off Ted” was much, much funnier than its pitiful ratings might have suggested.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
No “The Good Wife”, Alan? Sigh. Albeit a very disappointing omission, I’d agree with many of your choices and wish the continued success of the above shows (RIP “Party Down”).
Got to agree with you there – don’t think I was the only person very pleasantly surprised by the sharp writing and performances on The Good Wife, when legal soapers are usually the kind of show I wouldn’t watch without a shotgun at the back of my head.
I’m glad to see that I’m not the only one disappointed with the omission of The Good Wife.
Although I expected it, I’m still sad Modern Family didn’t make the cut this year for you :(
But yay for Cougar Town love :)
I wish Hitfix would have let you do your usual thing (I’m alright with the ‘everyone gets a trophy’ method, so long as some trophies are bigger than others), but all three of these lists are great, Alan.
(But I’d have put Party Down much higher.)
They did let me do my usual thing, in that I still did the lists I would have otherwise done, plus I had to actually focus, make some tough decisions and do an honest-to-goodness plain Top 10 list.
In other words, everybody gets a trophy! Including the trophies themselves!
Where is – oh, there’s “Community.” But where is – oh, yep, “Friday Night Lights.” But how the hell could you not – “Parks and Rec” is right there, huh?
Ok, good work.
Are you doing an individual episodes list this year, too? Cheat together the Moffat-penned Amy Pond Who eps (11th Hour/Pandorica Opens/Big Bang) and I think you’ve got the most satisfying kick TV gave me this year.
And phooey to the folks who’re still sore over Lost.
Alan, you killed me with that clip from Lost. It doesn’t just make me cry every time. It makes me sob every time. Body shaking, tears streaming, gasping for breath sobbing. I am so annoyed with Darlton for so many things about this show and the final season but they really got me with there.
You took the words right out of my mind, Blair! I didn’t really find the resolution in the last episode satisfying, but That Scene! was the perfect ending for my fav, Sawyer. Both Josh Holloway and his character developed so much over the 6 seasons; I think his contributions to the show were underrated and undervalued. I hope that he will find another worthy project soon (I’d love to see him join Sons of Anarchy as a new club member and ally of Jax) but ’til then, I’ve got all those old DVDs to watch, and especially That Scene!
where is curb your enthusiasm?
In 2009?
Great list Alan. Although I would have put Party Down higher than 10 – probably around 3 or 4 and certainly above Cougar Town which has been very good but not an all-timer like PD. I would think most critics would put Breaking Bad and Mad Men in that 1-2 order that you had here, as clearly they are a cut above the rest of the drama competition. BB deserves all the props it is getting for one of the best seasons of television I’ve ever seen. And Mad Men was Mad Men, as good as ever, with some nice twists along the way and that memorable suitcase episode that will stick with me for a long time.
I’m also an enormous Parks and Recreation fan so the number 3 spot is well-deserved in my eyes. The improvement in the writing, particularly of the Leslie Knope character, transformed this show into a comedic powerhouse. I really, really hope it becomes more of a hit when it returns from its hiatus.
Cougar Town over Fringe and Modern Family? Only if you drink as much wine as they do on this mediocre show.
I don’t get why people make lists go in ascending order. Don’t you want to save what was the best for last? Spoils the surprise as to what the person thinks is the best.
I’d have liked to have seen Fringe on here somewhere, but I can’t really argue with what you picked. Fine showing, Mr. Sepinwall.
I think Don Draper’s “That’s what the money is for!” is my favourite line of the year. Closely followed by Clay Morrow’s “I don’t recognise your bullshit MC”.
I love Adam Scott. Makes me want to watch P&R, but I don’t want to catch up on 2 seasons. :(
Yes you do. Feel free to skip season 1 and just devour the excellent season 2.
What else are you going to do, spend time with your family? Bah.
Season 1’s only 6 eps. I’m in the process of finishing off that season. The plan is to watch all season 2 before season 3 starts.
that clip of BB was kick ass!
THAT’S WHAT THE MONEY IS FOR!!!
Nice balance of returning dramas AND comedies. Agreed and expected most of the list, but disagree with some.
– I keep reading and hearing (on the podcast) just how great Men of a Certain Age is, yet I just couldn’t get into the show at all (I watched the pilot, that’s it) – my feeling is that it’s for a very specific audience, and unfortunately, I’m not one of them. I’d replace this with oddly enough, The League. I kind of fell in love with this show this year.
– I feel like Lost should be mentioned, because it wrapped up, but looking over the entire season 6 and not just the finale, looking at a whole lot of pacing problems and some duds along the way, it is simply not up to par with the rest of the shows on the list. I’d replace this with Fringe, which between the latter half of season 2 and this first half of season 3 has been firing on all cylinders.
– Cougartown has made quite an improvement, but I would put Party Down ahead of it.
– I definitely think Breaking Bad deserves to be the top drama of the year because the season was pretty much flawless all the way through, but I would also put Parks and Recreation right behind it (yes, even before Mad Men, which I also love), because it was the top comedy of the year, and season 2 was also almost flawless in every way. I don’t think I even remember any remote duds in the entire season, which is pretty difficult for a comedy to accomplish.
I’m not sure why I’m even thinking so hard about my own imaginary top 10 list though. :D
I just discovered “Party Down” and think it’s hilarious. It’s unfortunate that I had never heard of it until Adam Scott moved to Parks and Recreation. Great list, the one thing that I really love about your writing is that you pay attention to both comedies and drama. For most tv writers, I feel like the coverage is not so evenly balanced. And, you like Cougar Town!
Excellent list. The only one on my list that didn’t make your’s is Fringe. Really has been a great year for TV.
I’m still catching up on Men of a Certain Age since I only saw a few episodes of the first season. Really nice relaxed show though, with a good soul. Glad to see it on the list.
Great list, Alan. Though, for me personally, I would have put ‘Fringe’ pretty high up; it’s been outstanding this year.
For over a year, I’ve been kicking myself for missing Breaking Bad when it started and thinking that I’d have to catch up from the beginning some time.
Well, with AMC running the show from the beginning with 2 episodes on Wednesdays I finally got my chance.
Great show, and can’t wait to catch up with more recent commentary which I’ve avoided.
Better yet, I even found Alan’s early episode recaps on his old site, which makes for great companion reading as I dig into season 1 — Thanks Alan!
Cougar Town (charming show but oftentimes it just reminds me how much I miss J.D., Dr. Cox and co. Some of the runnings gags feel too forced and Christa Miller can be really annoying) and Party Down in your Top 10 but not even an honorary mention for Sons of Anarchy, Dexter, Bored to Death, HIMYM or Eastbound & Down? Not surprised about the absence of Nurse Jackie, Hung and Weeds because I know your weird problems with half hour dramedies, but still shocking.
The best things about the list are:
Lost in the Top 10 (it would even be in my Top 5..broadcast will probably never be this great again.)Breaking Bad number 1. Mad Men NOT on number 1 …and Good Wife not even on the list. Just because a show is good for a network drama (especially on CBS) doesn’t mean it’s great.
Alan, my two grievances for this list are Fringe (already pointed out by several commenters) and The League. I think S2 of The League turned into one of the most consistently funny shows on TV. It definitely deserved to be above S2 of Party Down, which was a shell of S1 (Megan Mullaly is no Jane Lynch). I know you watch The League, so I’m curious what you thought about S2.
Cougar Town over Modern Family? For shame. Other than that I thought it was a great list and I love reading your stuff.
LOST is way too low. It was one of the best of the season of the show and to put it at just 8 (and below crap like Men of a certain age at that) is huge shame.
Great list. My only changes would be to move Party Down up the list and remove Lost which had a poor final season even excluding the disastrous finale. I’d add The League and maybe an honorable mention for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia if only for the “Sweet Dee as an ostrich” scene.
Nice to see Cougar Town on the list. I was at my parents house the other day to eat dinner and my dad was like, “we’re going to watch Cougar Town first. You’ve never seen it? Oh, watch it with us and give it a chance”. Glad I did. I’ve only seen a few episodes at this point, but what a nice little gem. If I had known it was from Bill Lawrence, I would have been on from the beginning.
Wow, I liked 3 out of your 10 (Community (with reservations), Mad Men and Lost). Everything else on this list is unwatchable to absolutely terrible.
i’m with everyone who says Fringe should’ve found a place somewhere on here—that show went from adequetely servicible x files type show to outstandingly ongoing proceedural x files type show. (admittedly not a great range–but oh man the degrees of difference in between the decent to solidly put together individual eps of the first season and the jebus i can’t wait til the next ep to see what they do to top this next second season was large indeed.)
Other then that its hard to think of a better list. (never having seen Party Down i suppose that’s the one i would’ve replaced–but everything else is totally deserving esp Men of a Certain Age which i feel may be one of the most consistently best written shows on right now in any format and i can’t believe it didn’t get that many emmy nods this past year–esp considsering the cast and subject matter–altho the nod for andre braugher was nice to see.)
You should think about having a top 10 surprisingly better shows list (i know it sounds like a stupid idea considering a top 10 is supposed to be about honoring the absolute best but i don’t know there were shows this past year like Leverage that i had all but given up in ’09 only to be pulled back in entirely against my better judgment too i might add.)
and Dollhouse too for that matter. (seriously how much better was that second season? right?)
Alan, I believe you’re not watching that show, but let me say that season 5 of Supernatural was once again, as as been the rule with this (highly) underrated show, fantastic, and (I think) deserves to be on that list, without a doubt.