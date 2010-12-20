TV Top 10 of 2010: The best new shows

2010 was one of the best years I can remember for new TV shows, as it seemed like every other week I was welcoming some rookie that I knew (or in some cases hoped) would be in my viewing rotation for a very long time to come. After several years in the wilderness, HBO reloaded with a pair of dramas with links to the channel’s golden period, plus its best miniseries in years. AMC followed up “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” with two potential-laden new series. FX added a bunch of impressive newcomers to its stable.
The freshman field overall was so deep that even though several shows on my Top 10 list won’t be back in 2011, there’s still an awful lot of good, young TV to enjoy.
In case you missed it, my overall Top 10 for the year is here, my Top 10 returning series list is here, and after the jump are my 10 favorite newbies, along with a few honorable mentions:
1. “Terriers” (FX): So great. So canceled. We can debate for the umpteenth time the reasons why this glorious buddy private eye show was such an utter ratings failure. Orr we can celebrate the sparkling chemistry between Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James; the crackling dialogue from Ted Griffin, Shawn Ryan, Tim Minear and company; the way episodes could be light and funny one moment and then smack you across the face in the next; the way funnyman Logue proved himself to be a powerhouse dramatic actor; the way Griffin tied together a season-long story arc in a fantastic and satisfying final episode; or any of the other reasons “Terriers” was far and away the best new show of the year. Logue’s alcoholic hero Hank Dolworth would almost certainly focus on the negative. Me, I’m going to remember the joy “Terriers” gave me, however briefly.
2. “The Pacific” (HBO): Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Bruce McKenna and company’s follow-up to “Band of Brothers” had a bigger challenge on their hands, because the Pacific theater of World War II was both more wide-ranging and savage than what went on in Europe. So they split the narrative between three Marines – cool veteran John Basilone (Jon Seda), cynical hell-raiser Bob Leckie (James Badge Dale) and shattered innocent Eugene Sledge (Joseph Mazzello) – and tried to convey the intense brutality of the ground war as best they could. There were a few bumps in the early episodes, and the much darker “Pacific” is never going to have the rewatchability factor of “Band,” but the deeper we went into the war of these three men, the more powerful an experience it became. Just a stunning achievement, on both a technical and emotional level.
3.”Louie” (FX): Comedian Louis CK cut a very simple deal with FX: CK agreed to make a show for the dirt-cheap price of a few hundred thousand dollars per episode, and FX in turn agreed to leave him entirely alone to do whatever he wanted. The end result was a fascinating, often-hilarious, occasionally-moving, always-surprising collection of short films tied together only by CK’s worldview as a depressed, self-loathing but oddly non-cynical middle-aged comedian. He could go broad (Murphy’s Law applies to Louie’s first date), uncomfortable (Louie is humiliated by a bully) or incredibly, heart-tuggingly dark (Louie remembers a terrifying Catholic school lesson about the Crucifixion). Even the stories that didn’t work tended to be fascinating for the ways in which they didn’t.
4. “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO): This gangster epic about Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition was a stacked deck if ever there was one. Direction from the legendary Martin Scorsese (and then fine approximation of that by Tim Van Patten and company), a writing staff led by “Sopranos” number two man Terence Winter, and a superb cast that included Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, Kelly Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and Michael Shannon, among many impressive others? How could this not be spectacular? There were a few brief moments early on when the show seemed to falter under the weight of expectations, or seem as cool and removed as Buscemi’s political fixer Nucky Thompson, but the performances, the gorgeous writing, direction and production design carried the day. Along with the next show on this list, it signaled HBO’s return from the creative wilderness it’s been in for the last few years, and the first season finale promised an even more explosive second year.
5. “Treme” (HBO): How do you follow a work of art that’s considered by many to be the greatest in the history of its medium? Well, if you’re David Simon, you follow “The Wire” with a smaller but no less powerful of angry project: a drama about musicians in New Orleans in the months after Hurrican Katrina. Less overtly plot-driven than “The Wire,” “Treme” got over on atmosphere (I’ve never been to New Orleans but feel that I have by now), intoxicating music, and devotion to its wonderfully-drawn characters, played by a murderer’s row ensemble that included Khandi Alexander, Melissa Leo, Steve Zahn and “Wire” alums Wendell Pierce and Clarke Peters.
6. “Rubicon” (AMC): This conspiracy thriller about an intelligence analyst (James Badge Dale again) started off bumpy, as the creator quit following the first episode. And it ended bumpy, with a finale that did a poor job of bringing anything to a satisfying end. In between, though, “Rubicon” became a terrifically moody, atmospheric, distinctive take on the spy drama, focusing primarily on how this important, oft-dramatized type of work leaves the people who do it lonely, emotional wrecks. And as for that finale, I’m just going to pretend the show ended with its penultimate episode, with its more fitting evil triumphant vibe.
7. “Justified” (FX): The novels of Elmore Leonard are so filled with rich characters, crackling dialogue and exciting incident that it’s startling how often Hollywood has screwed up the adaptations of them. “Justified,” spinning off a character from a pair of Leonard books and one short story, is one of the few to get his stuff right. As Raylan Givens, a modern-day US Marshal who carries himself like a 19th century gunfighter, Timothy Olyphant had swagger, charm and menace to spare. Walton Goggins matched him as Raylan’s born-again adversary, and after the show floundered in the early weeks with too many disposable standalone stories, it got thrilling in a hurry by focusing on the long-reaching consequences of Raylan’s itchy trigger finger and unrelenting moral code, which he sums up neatly as “You make me pull, I put you down.”
8. “Sherlock” (PBS): The movie business had only just tried to modernize Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to a degree with the hyperactive Guy Ritchie/Robert Downey Jr./Jude Law movie, but TV outdid that gang by literally bringing Holmes (the superbly-named and cast Benedict Cumberbatch) and Watson (Martin Freeman) into the 21st century. Though many contemporary TV sleuths have cribbed heavily from the Holmes playbook, Cumberbatch, Freeman and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss were able to show that the man himself could be just as vital and distinctive in a modern setting as he could in Victorian times.
9. “Archer” (FX): Like “Rubicon,” an unconventional take on the spy genre, but so very, very different in every other way. What if the world’s most handsome, efficient secret agent (played by H. Jon Benjamin) was also a petulant, narcissistic little mama’s boy? What if the spy agency where he worked was a hotbed of office romances, HR complaints, budget reviews and the other weird drudgery we experience at our own far more mundane workplaces? What if the whole story was told as a raunchy, gut-bustingly funny animated comedy? Well, then you’d be in what Archer himself would call danger zone.
10. “Parenthood” (NBC): This adaptation of the old Ron Howard film is one big balancing act, trying to find time for its sprawling cast each week and wavering between the dark and the comic, and between the messiness of real life and the tidiness of hour-long TV drama. That it usually pulls that off is a testament to that great cast, headed by Peter Krause, Lauren Graham and the surprisingly laid-back charm of Dax Shepard, and to a creative team that more often than not finds a way to isolate moments that feel like life and yet advance the familiar stories.
Tough omissions: AMC’s zombie epic “The Walking Dead” was creatively uneven, but when it was good (particularly in its debut episode), it was every bit as haunting and scary as the best of the genre. FOX’s con man soap opera“Lone Star” seemed like it might have had trouble being interesting after half a season, but seeing as it was canceled after only two episodes aired, I can just remember how strong those were and not fret about the problems that might have been.
missing community and parks and rec
oops sorry, didn’t see this was “new shows” i apologize sincerely
Yay, Parenthood made the list, when i saw the link for this top 10, I was so sure this will be an all cable top 10, so I’m pleasantly surprised you squeezed in Parenthood :D
Yes–that made my day too. So glad to see it made the cut.
Maybe “Terriers” failed because I tried to watch an episode for 10 minutes and it sucked. It looked terrible, the acting was stilted, and the whole package just seemed hokey.
So, everything you dislike fails?? That’s a pretty great power to have.
Wow. Yes, absolutely, your opinion of Terriers is why the show failed. FX should have shown you the first ten minutes of the pilot — not the entire thing, just the first ten minutes — before they ordered it to series! Would have saved the studio a lot of money.
Alan, I think Kevin’s way of watching Terriers can save you a lot of time in your job. Instead of watching all the episodes of a show you’re sent, just watch 10 minutes and jump to a conclusion. Don’t watch the show develop, don’t even watch one episode develop. If something’s not good in 10 minutes or less it’s not worth watching.
Okay, guys, we’ve all had some fun at Kevin’s expense, but let’s leave it at that, okay. Remember: talk about the shows, not each other.
if u dont like terriers i dont know why u would be posting on alans site.
Snark away, folks, but I think Kevin has a point. I watched the pilot – it wasn’t Outsourced/Shatner My Dad Says terrible, but not exactly gripping. (Honestly, dysfunctional buddy cop/PI shows aren’t exactly in short supply.) Neither were the next two episodes before I checked out. Fairly or not, by the time people like Alan and Mo Ryan were screaming “you need to watch this” it was too late.
Absolutely agree on Sherlock. Perfectly cast and written. The first and third episodes were riveting. Definitely my favorite show of the year. Hopefully they film a few more before Freeman goes off to make The Hobbit.
Much like The Sopranos, The Wire and Deadwood were often compared to one another as HBO’s Big Three, I think we may see similar comparisons between Treme, Boardwalk Empire and possibly Game of Thrones. We’ve only seen two of those three so far but they both had tremendous debut seasons. So far I prefer Treme to Boardwalk Empire; BE got more accomplished plot-wise but I found myself caring about the characters in Treme much more. It’ll be interesting to see how the shows continue to stack up against one another in coming seasons.
And of course the interesting side note is that, unlike with the original trio, HBO no longer has an iron grip on quality dramas. AMC is giving HBO a run for its money with another three show headline: Mad Men, Breaking Bad and possibly The Walking Dead (if the latter can ever find its footing).
I would have thrown Boardwalk Empire below Treme on this list, but that’s just me. As long as you’ve got Terriers at #1, I’m happy.
I completely agree LJA. The story of Treme worked much better than Boardwalk. They both had fairly slow moving plots, but Treme’s worked better.
Love the BBC Sherlock — compelling stories wonderfully told. Of particular note is how they visualize the written word onscreen, be it texts or smartphone web searches.
Perhaps you meant “laid-back charm of Dax Shepard” and not “Dex Shepard.”
I’ve heard it both ways.
Thanks for including Parenthood. That show grabs my emotions like few shows ever have. I really enjoy it, and I think that the best part about it is that anyone who has been in any kind of relationship with another human being whatsoever can find something familiar to connect to in this show.
I love Boardwalk Empire, but now that I’m almost completing with the Wire and LOVING it, I’m wondering if Boardwalk empire would work in a Wire formula where it focuses on the alcohol prohibition of the 20’s as a broader scale like the Wire focused on Baltimore – like a place or subject being a character itself. what if it went like this: Season 1 – Atlantic City, Season 2 – Chicago, Season 3 – New York City, Season 4 – FBI, Season 5 – ???, etc, etc while introducing new characters per season like the Wire? Not knocking down the current Boardwalk Empire but I’m just curious.
The links to your other lists are bad. Is it because I’m on a mobile?
No, it’s because I screwed up the HTML coding. They should work now.
I have no idea if it would have made the list with the heavy hitters you posted here, but it’s a shame you don’t watch Nikita. It’s really quite good, and more interesting and better-acted than it has any right to be considering its network and its “re-make” status. It deserves more critical credit than it’s getting (from all sources).
Oh, and I completely agree on the Sherlock inclusion. Definitely a show where I was truly disappointed to only have three episodes to watch!
I agree with you, Karyn. Nikita was a good show, but it really came together on episode 11 as a well planned and thought out series.
Somehow I thought Archer debuted in 09 (it feels like it’s been on air longer?) but nice pick there because I’ve forgotten about it. Otherwise, pretty much the picks I assumed would be on the list. Which is great!
Alan, what did you think of IFC’s Todd Margaret? Clearly the better of the two Cross/Arnett pairing this year. Surprised it didn’t get a nod here.
Watched only a little of it, didn’t like it, was too busy that week to watch more, and never got back to it.
I tried to like both Sherlock and Boardwalk Empire, but neither clicked with me. I can see their merit, but something just didn’t work. Your top 3 matches mine, except I’d switch Louie with The Pacific.
Oh, Terriers. You broke my heart.
What a wonderful show, I couldn’t agree more that it was the very best of the new crop. Once I was certain it was doomed after three episodes because of the abysmal ratings, I tried to savor the remaining episodes like a rapidly emptying bottle of amazing wine that will never be bottled again. I loved it.
I was pleased to see Archer make your list, and in happier news, it managaed to avoid the DANGAH ZONE of cancellation and I greatly look forward to the new episodes starting next month (advance word has it that they are hilarious).
I’m still up in the air whether I will give “Treme” another chance. I bailed after five episodes (the interesting-to-annoying character ratio on that show was a dangerous 30/70) and hope that its multitude of problems can be fixed. We shall see.
I agree on Treme. I could see the great potential but between the slow development, long musical interludes, and Zahn, I bailed.
The only show I care about on that list is Terriers. Louie was funny and I’m happy for Louis C.K., but to me it could be terribly uneven. Yeah, I liked it, but found it at times got a bit tedious.
Terriers is, scratch that, WAS something special. I’m still holding out a pipe dream somebody or some network realizes the untapped potential, and the hefty praise from critics and the few who actually watched the show (more than 10 minutes of one episode at least) and pick it up. I also hope good things for the actors, writers, producers, et al involved with that show. They deserve better. Drama that’s dramatic because they’ve made us care about the characters and built up dramatic moments? Comedy that is funny due to wit and done without laugh tracks or behavior that is pushing it for somebody in a mental ward? Those are uncommon enough on their own, much less seamlessly fitted together in the same show.
Sorry, this is just making me bitter and forlorn.
-Cheers
What, no Outsourced?!!!!!!
Yes, that was a lame attempt at humor. Much like the show, eh?
-Cheers
Terriers was a great little show, but I would have appreciated it even more if it wouldn’t have been so overrated. When I see it on critics list as number 1 towering over Boardwalk Empire and Walking Dead (I can see why someone would put it over Justified, because that took too long to become great)I can’t stop thinking: Why? Basically it’s just The Shield light with easy likeable losers instead of extremely dark antiheroes.
That being said. It really was a very strong year for new series and with the exception of Parenthood all of the mentioned series were good or even great.
Parenthood is a great show. It has Jason Katims behind it.
He also wrote for Wedding Bells and Roswell. That doesn’t say much. ;)
Hey Cletus, I think Terriers was better than Walking Dead (haven’t seen Boardwalk Empire). I don’t think that’s overrating it. Walking Dead is a very good show, but has a few flaws. Terriers just seemed more relatable, blended humor & drama and action together quite well, and have more well-rounded characters. Walking Dead was very good, and the characters started to develop nicely, but it came across a bit cliche’ at times and a few things seemed kind of a stretch (e.g. Andrea waiting until Amy came back to kill her and almost getting bit/zombified doing so, going out of their way to avoid saying/thinking “zombies”, the community at the Atlanta Hospital being excessively shadowy about their good intentions, etc.). Granted, I thought it was very good, didn’t get some of the negative press in the early episodes, love the graphic novel, and think it will end up amazing if they stay on a good course with it.
I guess I just found Terriers fresh, finely crafted, and just felt it touched all the right chords through the season. It wasn’t perfect, but it was very close. I cared about the characters, felt it wrapped up the story nicely as a chapter in a larger story, and frankly thought it was better than anything else on TV, certainly more original it a lot of ways.
Granted, you don’t have to agree with me, but I think there were reasons some of us had it rated as the best show on TV.
-Cheers
Terriers was so much better than The Walking Dead. TWD has zombies and virtually nothing else going for it. Cliche characters, bad writing, predictable storylines, etc. Terriers had humor, action, tension, wonderful characters in both heroes and villains, etc.
Hey Ryan, to be fair, TWD seems to be following the graphic novel pretty closely (sans the final two episodes). I don’t think the writing was bad aside from some less-than-compelling intro stuff. The cliche storyline . . . It should get better. Give it time. If it parallels the graphic novel series (what I’ve read of it), it’s ALL about character growth. Cliche’ characters? Maybe, however I think the series and the books do/did a good job of adding depth to the characters, albeit as normal everyday blokes and women, particularly since most of them would not really have much opportunity yet to do much yet survive. Plus, a LOT of people die over the course of the series. Overall, the zombies, while a huge threat and the catalyst for the devolution of human society, are largely backdrop and the most compelling drama (not to mention the most heinous atrocities within the series) in what I’ve read is due to the human factor.
That said, I still agree Terriers was better. The subtlety and nuances were just overall more impacting to me and seemed more natural, compelling, and powerful. Big things happened, but the impetus was on the characters and how things effected them. You didn’t need zombies, you had all the intangibles in addition to a big mystery and the larger arc driving the story forward.
-Cheers
i totally agree with this list, but i have to say, it’s a bit disheartening that out of so many high-quality shows, none has a female main character. which is not to say that their female characters are poorly written or acted, but…i just felt it an important point to bring up.
(though i
sorry, got cut off there. ignore that last bit.
You might prefer the “returning shows” list, which has a show with a female lead (Parks and Recreation) and other shows with richly drawn female characters in lead roles (Community, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Lost).
Treme had some of the best actresses I’ve ever seen on TV. Khandi Alexander commands you attention in every scene, Melissa Leo was amazing to watch, and Kim Dickens was great (I loved her in Deadwood, not so much in Lost, and loved her all over again in Treme).
The interesting thing with Treme is it didn’t feel like there were main and supporting characters. Every character was important. In fact, the community seemed like a character in and of itself.
Glad to see some love for Parenthood. What a cast!
I agree a little bit more with you on this list, Alan – The Pacific (terrifying and heartbreaking), Treme (bizarre as NOLA), Justified and Sherlock (which once again demonstrated that most US shows will never touch the brilliance and wit of UK series) were all superlative. But…Louie? Terriers? Rubicon? Parenthood? Please, they all stink (and in the case of Terriers and Rubicon, stank).
Parenthood?…Really? It’s so overdone. Too many characters crammed into a one hour show. And I know in reality we may talk over one another, but for the love of god can they let someone finish a sentence?
Thanks for recognizing Parenthood. What a “gem” these days. Too bad that something with this much quality is so rare on network TV these days, and has to fight so hard for both viewers and promotion from it’s own network (NBC). If more people would watch this, they would realize what some of us already know — it’s touching, funny, exasperating, all in one — just like what it’s like with our real families.
Parenthood ranked top 3 on my list. I have been watching it and I actually decided to start DVR’ing it so I can share it with family. I would say the only other show that has been on for a while, can’t really say how long its been around but Big Love (got HBO free for 3 months with DISH when I started working there), since it is such a relevant news topic it almost felt forbidden to watch! I have my TV programmed to only let me watch HD channels, and being able to watch all these great actors in crystal clear pictures makes the forbidden shows ok for me to watch!