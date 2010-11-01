Watch: ‘The Chicago Code’ teaser

Last week, I talked to Shawn Ryan about how FOX changed the name of his upcoming cop drama from “Ride-Along” to “The Chicago Code.” And with the finalized title came FOX’s ability to start promoting the show, which they did frequently during yesterday’s NFL and World Series coverage. “The Chicago Code” (and, as mentioned previously, I quite liked the pilot) is now set to debut in February, Mondays after “House.” Here’s the teaser that aired yesterday.
I hope Jason Isaacs gets cast as the criminal mastermind that opposes Clarke.
All jokes aside, its a good teaser. I was ambivalent before, now my interest is piqued.
“The Chicago Code” is much better than “Ride-Along”. This looks far and above the current new cop shows.
My BF, who normally hates cop shows, saw this teaser last night and was very impressed. That, combined with the critics’ favorable initial first impressions will definitely get this added to the TV rotation. Now, if they can only put it on Tuesday night, when NOTHING else is on.
And then I re-read Alan’s post and see it will be on Monday. At least it’s not opposite Chuck.
OK, I was a name change hater but it promos well. SIGH. I hate admitting when I’m wrong.
Teaser looks interesting. I don’t know that I’m looking for a cop show to ad to my lineup, but I’ll give it a look when it comes out.
As for the title, both “Ride-Along” and “The Chicago Code” stink on ice. The former makes me think of a reality show like Cops and the latter makes me think of “The Da Vinci Code”.