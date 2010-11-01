Watch: ‘The Chicago Code’ teaser

Senior Television Writer
11.01.10 6 Comments

Last week, I talked to Shawn Ryan about how FOX changed the name of his upcoming cop drama from “Ride-Along” to “The Chicago Code.” And with the finalized title came FOX’s ability to start promoting the show, which they did frequently during yesterday’s NFL and World Series coverage. “The Chicago Code” (and, as mentioned previously, I quite liked the pilot) is now set to debut in February, Mondays after “House.” Here’s the teaser that aired yesterday.

