Shawn Ryan on how ‘Ride-Along’ became ‘The Chicago Code’

On last week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, Dan and I talked with producer Shawn Ryan about whether “Terriers” had been hampered at the start with a name that, as Shawn put it, made some people think it was a reality show about dogfighting. The key, he said, was to find a title that intrigues viewers, and he feared that “Terriers” just wound up confusing people.
“Terriers” was one of two new shows Shawn has for this season. The other is a mid-season drama for FOX, initially called “Ride-Along,” starring Jennifer Beals and Jason Clarke (from “Brotherhood”) as a pair of Chicago cops (she’s the new superintendent, he’s a detective) trying to clean up a corrupt department and city. So when I heard that “Ride-Along” had been rechristened “The Chicago Code,” I immediately wondered if the “Terriers” experience had scared him and/or the executives at FOX into a title change.
Not the case, he told me by e-mail. Rather, the plan was to emphasize that the show was as much about the city as its police force.
“This isn’t tied to the ‘Terriers’ experience at all,” he wrote. “The network and I have been discussing a name change since before ‘Terriers’ premiered. Ultimately, we wanted something with Chicago in the title and something that implied an experience of more than just another typical cop show. Hopefully this will work. I think the title works well in the ads that Fox has ready to run. Don’t know why titles never come easy on my show (‘The Shield’ was a very late choice after ‘The Barn’ and ‘Rampart,’ ‘The Unit’ was forever debated by CBS, ‘Terriers,’ and now this).”
Regardless of what it’s called – and Shawn said on Twitter they didn’t want to use “The Chicago Way” because it would be ripping off his friend (and former “Unit” partner) David Mamet’s “Untouchables” script – “The Chicago Code” was one of the strongest network pilots I saw over the summer, and should be well worth your time when it debuts after “House” in January.
It’s a solid name though I think Ride along worked too. As to Terriers, it’s really not too late to change it. At the very least they can expand it and call it Terriers: with some more after the colon that helps it be more clear what kind of show it is.
As to the Untouchables, even with using Code instead of Way I think many people are still going to make that association.
yes, it is too late to change the name of Terriers. Once it’s out there you’re stuck with it. I made the same argument with Cougar Town last summer but nobody was listening.
They could start slipping in “:Investigators” like the business card in some of the ads said.
Star Trek: Enterprise was called Enterprise for the first two seasons. Eventually ST was added to the front so that people would know it was a Star Trek show. Adding that little bit isn’t really noticeable, but might help it out a bit.
Interesting, though I think I like Ride-Along considerably more. But I can’t blame them for playing up the Chicago angle. Having visited there for the first time this past summer, it left an indelible impression on me. I’d love to spend time there, even if it is through a television screen.
Thanks for the write-up, I definitely would have assumed it was a Terriers-related change.
I saw #TheChicagoCode trending on Twitter yesterday and just assumed it had something to do with deep dish pizza. Thanks for clearing that up. Is this show in the same league as Terriers?
Is this an attempt to be a Chicago version of The Wire?
There are Wire-ish elements to it, sure. That’s an unfair comparison overall – how can any show in its early stages stack up to The Best Drama Ever? – but what Shawn had to say on the podcast last week about his desire to focus as much on how the city operates as on police stories did sound very “Wire”-esque.
Thanks, Alan. I didn’t know much about Ride Along/Chicago Code until today. I look forward to checking it out.
The Best Drama Ever was in fact created by Shawn Ryan himself and is called The Shield …not The Wire, Alan. At least you got the “The” right. ;)
Gotta side with Cletus here, Alan. The Wire is certainly a remarkable achievement, but nothing has stayed with me over the years like the story of Vic and Shane (Walt and Jesse are getting up there, though). I think for me it comes down to the level of intimacy a show like The Shield or Breaking Bad is able to achieve with its audience that make them so outstanding. And as much as I admire the journalistic nature The Wire’s storytelling, I’ve ultimately come to view the show with more of an objective respect than with genuine adoration. Plus The Shield had Billings.
Sorry Cletus and Mr. Asses-veda… The Wire was the best drama ever!!! I only saw a handful of episodes of the Shield and was not impressed. There was a realism to the Wire that has yet to be matched. I felt that elements of the Shield were far fetched bordering on fantasy!
Hmmm, I don’t know. I mean, I’m pretty biased with shows/films about/in Chicago because I was born and raised here (in the actual city not suburbs, mind you). But I always got the impression that our little Midwestern city, even though its population is the country’s third largest, just doesn’t have enough panache to be a primary draw for a show.
I like how The Wire did it with using Baltimore, a city you don’t hear too much about (at least Chicago doesn’t), as the basis for the writers’ themes about any city being one (broken) institution. You were definitely aware it was Baltimore, and there were some Baltimore issues, but I never felt I was watching a show about Baltimore. I think that’s an important distinction.
So I think I liked the other name better and hope the show isn’t too Chicago-specific (although I feel like I’m living in a TV show when city, county and state officials are being arrested for or accused of corruption almost everyday…recently the local media reported some possible investigation into the county board president, but turns out it was just this show taping in his offices afterhours, heh).
Ride-Along was kind of catchy, and The Chicago Code sounds very, very generic to me. At least with Ride-Along you automatically knew it was a police-based drama.
I was hoping they changed the title because of clearance issues forcing the matter. It’s a bit disappointing to find out otherwise.
‘The XYZ Code’ immediately brings weird connotations to me. I mean, I’ve read this so I know that ‘The Chicago Code’ isn’t about how ’25 or 6 to 4′ explains the secret conspiracy behind America, but you never know what people will think.
And…now I can’t stop humming 25 or 6 to 4. Thanks, college marching band.
Ugh. To me the new name sounds like the title for a CBS show. Considering how well CBS is doing, maybe that’s a good thing. I actually think the name will have negative connotations for some people, though. Like my parents.
Why is there a “The”? Just ‘Chicago Code’ is so much cleaner and easier conversationally.
As a life long Chicago resident there’s no way in hell there will ever be a superintendent that looks like Jennifer Beals. Seriously, let’s look at the last three
Jody Weis – [www.chicagonewscoop.org]
Phil Cline – [www.chicagojustice.org]
Terry Hillard – [www.tuohylawoffices.com]
Anyway, “The Chicago Code”?? That name is just plain awful. Seems like someone is calling a code on it before it even airs. BUT, I will enjoy watching a gun toting, ass kicking Jennifer Beals while the show lasts.
People are used to hearing that many syllables in “the Da Vinci code” so it has a natural flow.
I’m on the show so I’m bias and know it’s going to be great….I didn’t like Ride along. I thought of a reality show that was on court now TRU tv that followed real cops around..Although there are a lot of real cops in this show..Other problem google Chicago Code….looks like people here are having a lot of problems with them..I guess after the show comes on it will be come up before the rest…Watch it……
“Chicago Code” is a great title, this city is unique, and has it’s own way of doing things and it’s own rules. I Love Chicago!
The Chicago Code was made to compete with Detroit 187. It’s also metaphorically relative to Kwame Kilpatrick. Just look at the slogan on the homepage [www.fox.com] “He Built an empire of corruption”…..”These cops are going to bring him down”
For people that don’t know Detroit is being used for tons of movies and shows now as a way to support Detroit but they dont want that.
Detroit 187 / Chicago Code …. pathetic attempt Fox.