When Uproxx bought HitFix, they also bought years worth of content, including six-plus years of reviews, episodic recaps, and interviews from What’s Alan Watching? All those old posts now exist under the Uproxx banner, with Uproxx URLs (if you have old HitFix links, they should still point you to the new versions), but it’s taking a while to get them organized. We’ve started building up hubs for notable shows — both classics like Mad Men, Deadwood, and Parks and Recreation, and current shows in the rotation like Game of Thrones, The Americans, and Legion. All the links are below, in alphabetical order, and we hope to keep adding more of them when possible. If there’s a particular show from the HitFix days that you’d like to see a hub for, email me and I’ll pass it along to the web designers to see what can be done.
Some shows, I just haven’t written enough about over the years to make a hub worth the bother — and we’ve set up overall hubs for both Netflix and Amazon (included in the show list below), since I tend to write about their shows at most once or twice a season, but people then look for the reviews months or years later — but if it helps, I have a very unusual and Google-friendly last name. (And if you’re looking for reviews from before May 2010, those are at my original blog.)
Down the road, we hope to make these hubs a part of the overall design for the blog, but in the meantime, this post should be stickied to the top of the page, so you can always come here to find these links:
Atlanta
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Better Things
Breaking Bad
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chuck
Community
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Deadwood
The Deuce
Fargo
Game Of Thrones
Girls
The Good Place
Halt And Catch Fire
How I Met Your Mother
Justified
Legion
The Leftovers
Louie
Mad Men
Mr. Robot
New Girl
The Office
Parks And Recreation
Rectify
The Sopranos
Westworld
The Wire
You’re The Worst
Shows on Streaming Services
“We’ve set up overall hubs for both Netflix and Amazon”
It would help if you’d embed links for both, so this page truly serves as the hub of hubs….
Chuck? I haven’t thought to look for anything in a good while . Parenthood?
I usually only go looking for them when – Gilmore Girls? – bingeing or trying to hook a friend on a show. (I didn’t watch GG till a few years after it was over and I think you may had been doing bundled posts (Monday! Thursday!) back then, or possibly it was before you started the blog? I can’t remember when the show ended. I think your blogger blog was 2006? I went thru it once – cause I apparently had too much free time – and found I didn’t start commenting for about a year. (Mad Men Pilot)
What about an overall hub for the Arrowverse shows?
So is it just me, or do several of the show links here just lead to basically blank pages with no reviews? Such as The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Leftovers. Others work fine so I don’t think it’s just my browser or something. I’d specifically love to be reading The Americans reviews since I’m watching the series right now.
And yes I realize I can google, and I realize this archive is a work in progress. I just thought if a link was posted here for a show, presumably that hub should be functioning.
I came here looking for a link to Alan’s posts on ‘The Americans’ — which appears to have once been here yet leading to nothing and now is gone from the list. Found it on my own after clicking its “topic” label in a newer posts: [uproxx.com]
Hopefully the list here gets updated with stuff like that.
“(And if you’re looking for reviews from before May 2010, those are at my original blog.)”
Since you must own the content to those, why not lend them also to the Uproxx archive so everything can be in one place? Is there an issue preventing that?
Mr. Robot reviews please! I’m finally catching up on the show and would love to read your reviews on the episodes.
It’s really confusing that there are pictures of The Americans but no reviews are linked.
Cool, sometimes when I search some results don’t show up so it’s weird or I think you didn’t review/recap a certain week. But then I google it and you did.