‘The Wire’: Links for reviews to every episode

Earlier today, HBO Signature began a marathon of the remastered, high-definition version of “The Wire.” As previously discussed, this isn't the optimal way to watch the show, which was filmed with a 4:3 aspect ratio image in mind throughout its run, but David Simon and company did what they could to not compromise the look too much (and, on occasion, found that certain scenes looked better in widescreen).
If you happen to have some time off at the moment – say, due to a ubiquitous holiday break – and are watching the marathon, you might want to keep my reviews of each episode handy, whether you're a first-time viewer who's been waiting all along to see the show in high-def, a former viewer curious to see how the new versions look, or simply a fan using this as an excuse to watch “The Wire” again for the umpteenth time.
Because I wrote these reviews across two sites, and out of order, I figured it would be useful to do a post with a master list to reviews of every single episode, in chronological order. I began reviewing the show episode-by-episode in season 4, so those last two seasons were covered the same way I would any other current show, in real time. After the series ended, I went back and revisited seasons 1 through 3, presenting two different versions of each review: one just for the newbies, and one for the veteran viewers who wouldn't be spoiled by discussion of what came later.
So get back to marathoning, if you so desire, and keep these links handy if you want to immerse yourself even deeper into the experience as you watch. Also, I'm curious how people feel the remastered versions look. I'm hip-deep in screeners for upcoming 2015 shows, so I doubt I'll get a chance to watch the new versions anytime soon.
SEASON 1
Episode 1: “The Target” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 2: “The Detail” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 3: “The Buys” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 4: “Old Cases” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 5: “The Pager” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 6: “The Wire” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 7: “One Arrest” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 8: “Lessons” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 9: “Game Day” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 10: “The Cost” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 11: “The Hunt” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 12: “Cleaning Up” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 13: “Sentencing” Veterans | Newbies
SEASON 2
Episode 1: “Middle Ground” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 2: “Collateral Damage” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 3: “Hot Shots” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 4: “Hard Cases” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 5: “Undertow” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 6: “All Prologue” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 7: “Backwash” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 8: “Duck and Cover” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 9: “Stray Rounds” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 10: “Storm Warnings” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 11: “Bad Dreams” Veterans | Newbies
Episode 12: “Port in a Storm” Veterans | Newbies
SEASON 3
Episode 1, “Time After Time”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 2, “All Due Respect”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 3, “Dead Soldiers”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 4, “Hamsterdam”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 5, “Straight and True”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 6, “Homecoming”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 7, “Back Burners”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 8, “Moral Midgetry”:Veterans | Newbies
Episode 9, “Slapstick”:Veterans | Newbies
Episode 10, “Reformation”: Veterans | Newbies
Episode 11, “Middle Ground”: Veterans | Newbies & George Pelecanos interview
Episode 12, “Mission Accomplished”: Veterans | Newbies
SEASON 4
Episode 1, “Boys of Summer”
Episode 2, “Soft Eyes”
Episode 3, “Home Rooms”
Episode 4, “Refugees”
Episode 5, “Alliances”
Episode 6, “Margin of Error”
Episode 7, “Unto Others”
Episode 8, “Corner Boys”
Episode 9, “Know Your Place”
Episode 10, “Misgivings”
Episode 11, “A New Day”
Episode 12, “That's Got His Own”
Episode 13, “Final Grades”
SEASON 5
Episode 1, “More with Less”
Episode 2, “Unconfirmed Reports”
Episode 3, “Not For Attribution”
Episode 4, “Transitions”
Episode 5, “React Quotes”
Episode 6, “The Dickensian Aspect”
Episode 7, “Took”
Episode 8, “Clarifications”
Episode 9, “Late Editions”
Episode 10, “-30-“ | David Simon post-finale interview
When I saw The Wire HD trending, I was so excited. Thanks for sharing this list. Sundance TV put Season 2 Rectify back On Demand, so as soon as I finish this marathon I will start the The Wire again, and read your reviews.
I hope HBO makes the original-ratio shows available On Demand. Probably a dream, though.
It looks like DVD will be the only way you’re ever able to legally watch it in its original form. Even the SD streams that are available on Amazon and other digital outlets are in 16:9.
Could you do the same thing for Mad Men or is it too much to ask? =P
All Mad Men links are here (ditto for every other show from The Revolution Was Televised): [www.alansepinwall.com]
I didn’t know that. Thanks!
About The Wire, I’ve never seen the show, but I want to watch in the way it was intended – 4:3 – but in HD. I’m sure I’m not alone in this, it’s the most logical option. And it wouldn’t cost them anywhere near as much as this version.
The same goes for Buffy, but in that case the problem is even worse.
Actually Fox has done an HD version of the first three seasons (so far) of Buffy for rebroadcast on Pivot and it’s been an unmitigated disaster to say the least. What Fox has done makes HBO look like the Criterion Collection by comparison.
[www.facebook.com]
The “Buffy” transfers are at least fun, in that you can play spot-the-crewmember and spot-the-lighting-fixture in what was originally out of frame. Not GOOD fun, but hilarious fun. That’s another series I’m really grateful to have bought on DVD, so I’ll at least be spared anymore tinkering.
It was intended to be shown in SD, so watching it in HD goes against the film makers’ intentions just as much as the 16:9.
Not watching in HD, but it is an excuse to pull my old 4:3 ratio DVDs off the shelf. I’ve never been as satisfied, before or since, with anything on television than I was when I watched that first season ending montage. It was joyous how it all came together, both in terms of plot and in terms of character.
I have never understand the fascination with wide screen. I dont like it for my computer monitor and I dont like like it for my videos. It does seem to fit my smart phone screen though.
While I think some of it is tablet/smartphone-driven, I think a lot of it is just viewers being stubborn. If the picture doesn’t fill up the screen, something is “wrong,” even if it’s not and that’s how the show in question was filmed. I remember back when there used to be a “wide screen” and “full screen” DVD release of almost every movie. People wanted the “full screen” to fill up there TV, even if it chopped off significant parts of the picture.
Planning on starting The Wire over vacation (FINALLY)! So perfect timing with this article! w00t!
Thanks much for posting this up with the links Alan. I personally really like the converted HD version (have seen 3 episodes so far tonight) as they fit my television screen so much better not to mention look so much clearer. I read most of your reviews when i binge watched The Wire over this spring, and look forward to re-reading them again.
What do you mean “they fit my television screen so much better”? What does your TV screen have to do with it?
“look so much clearer” I understand.
Berkowitz, at the risk of sounding like I am a widescreen snob, I just did not like the way the 4/3 ratio looked on my widescreen TV when I watched The Wire. I unfortunately did not get to see the show when it aired new and only got to see it in its entirety this past year. Thus, I think the new HD version fits my screen much better, now that there are no longer any distracting black bars framing the picture.
But that is just me. If someone feels the 4/3 ratio is better to watch, to each their own.
The show was filmed in a 4/3 ratio. The 4/3 ratio is how every single person working on the show meant it to look.
Your preference is for a version that is vastly different to what the show is actually supposed to look like.
It is very incomprehensible that you would be “distracted” by black bars.
You are entitled to your opinion of course, it’s just that your opinion is utterly incorrect on every imaginable level.
Hey Alan, it’s the right link, but season 2/episode 1 has the wrong title here–should be Ebb Tide.
These old chestnuts are what got me hooked on your television coverage. They were such an essential part of my The Wire experience.
For any first timers out there, enjoy The Wire and Alan’s fantastic reviews.
I think the HD transfers are fantastic. It’s the only show we’ve watched during the past 24 hours.
I must admit that I watched The Wire after it had ended and I only made it through based on Alan’s recommendation and reviews.
The first season was just so dense, slow and at times a grind to get through. Also season 4 was hard to take, great television but damn hard to watch the children get lost in the system.
A great show but not one you can watch without the willingness to lose a few items in the house like a smashed mirror or broke table when you realize just how unjust and unfair the world of The Wire is. I wanted to travel to Baltimore and raise my hand to some of the politicians when I watched seasons 3 and 4….such assholes.
Of course like any politician and political survivor they denied that Baltimore was anything like how the Wire presented it but…..what a bunch of assholes….this show hurt because it was so real…and so good at getting to the emotional truth…ah….
weird comment. politicians suck is the only takeaway you have from the show? hmm…
like, it didn’t strike you that all institutions suck in some way? pinpointing the politicians in the whole screwed up thing is just strange to me. like you got an agenda. how bout the cops. how bout the school system. how bout everything. it’s not just the politicians.
Politicians set the standard and everything else trickles down from there. If the elected Senators, Congressman, Mayors, officials….want to put more money into schools then they could. If they wanted to stop the cops and institutions from being corrupt and fixing the stats they could stop that from happening. If they wanted real change they could make the effort to stamp their collective foots down.
Yes the schools are screwed up and yes the police are totally in the wrong and fucked up continuously in the Wire but I believe that all these things are allowed when people at the top (politicians like Clay Davis) turn a blind eye to all the wrongs and decide just to not bother.
You want to protect the politicians like the ones John Oliver say use State Lottery’s to screw the poor and give tax relief to the rich or who were complicit in in letting cops screw over the poor with state forfeiture or have officials work for private companies and the state or any of a 1000 things then that is cool. That is the game!
Yes there is blame to go all around but my point was that Politicians are supposed to be the standard bearer for protecting the people for protecting the constitution for protecting a persons civil rights they have the power to control the police the schools the hospitals, etc. The fact they do not is disgusting a huge let down to those who have no voice.
Oh and I have no agenda.
It’s a strong argument Amrit, I don’t really have any rebuttal to offer than the fact that politicians typically crowd around the most popular decisions (as according to the public since this is a democracy) and the fact that we aren’t vocal enough about improving our education system is as blight on us as citizens and our fucked up priorities as the politicians who are more fixated on other areas.
The Wire’s Tony Gray was a politician and his public acknowledgment about the school system issue went largely ignored. IMO, politicians are shit but I disagree with the idea that they’re at the prime of the human food chain. It just doesn’t fit, at least from my angle.
I must admit there are some great points of view in this debate, very respectable debate. As a neutral though (and one from France)… what does interest me is that years ago the majority of American television held politicians in such high respect, they extolled the very high values of national pride and dedication to the cause. These days though…. basically all the bad guys just spout out that national pride was a thing of the past and does not pay the bills (Person of Interest). That politicians and administrations are punch lines (any Aaron Sorkin or David E Kelly show) that all you need for evil to start is to get permission from Congress or the senate.
As a foreigner and one that fully knows that my country is so not any better, it is interesting how the media and entertainment business has started an open season on the government.
Did it start with the Wire? no, but the Wire made an absolute thorough and detail case to point out that they were the center of a lot of the wrongs in the Baltimore community. People should stand up, yes, but they also need elected officials to do their jobs too.
Controversial statement: I think The Wire should have ended at the end of Season 4. Season 5 was just bad, and Season 4 so perfect. It came full circle so beautifully and loose ends could have been tied up. Alas.
I didn’t get around to watching The Wire until I got HBO GO a couple years ago and zipped through all 60 episodes in like two months.
When I hit season five I just couldn’t believe how bad it was. Most of what the characters did just didn’t make any sense at all. The fake serial killer plot was terrible and the newspaper stuff was just boring.
season 5 was probably the weakest season but it is by no means bad. come on.
also the fake serial killer plot is no more ridiculous then hamsterdam or a bunch of other stuff.
The fake serial killer plot was far more ridiculous than Hamsterdam. The characters behaved in unbelievable ways, and I hated every second spent on the newspaper. Think about The Wire ending at the end of Season 4–what a perfect show it would have been. Season 5 (which was 20% of the series) was a big comedown for me. Still easily one of the greatest shows ever made, though.
It’s my contention that ‘The Wire’ was always far more of a tight-rope act than most viewers really notice.
Season 1: Plunge the viewers into a world most are completely unfamiliar with, with dozens of characters that are difficult to keep track of at first, a plot that only slowly clarifies over the course of the season, and dialogue that might as well be in a completely different dialogue in many scenes. Half the characters are going to be from the drug gangs, who’d be straight-up villains in most other crime dramas. It was like nothing else that had been on TV before, but it worked.
Season 2: Plunge viewers into an entirely new and, on the surface, less interesting world of port unions. Side-line many of the characters from the previous season that we’d grown to love. It worked.
Season 3: Hamsterdam. As a concept, this is as much speculative fiction as anything. It worked.
Season 4: Put the emotional and narrative weight of the show on the shoulders of four child actors who’d never worked in any meaningful way in drama before. It worked amazingly.
Season 5: The fake serial killer plot is no more audacious than any of the above, but it was the one time the show failed to pull off its tight-rope act.
“The Wire” doesn’t get enough credit for being as experimental as it was, when all’s said and done. I love it all, even the parts like the fifth season that don’t entirely work.
That’s the problem, though– the serial killer story wasn’t so much outrageous as it was dumb. It wasn’t daring in the sense that it showed characters and settings that most of HBO’s subscribers had never experienced, or that it exposed some harsh truths about the world. Hamsterdam WAS speculative fiction, but it illustrated so many of the evils of the war on drugs. The serial killer plot was contrived, felt false, and made our beloved characters do stupid things that were not like the stupid things we’d grown used to. I hated the reporter dude and found him uninteresting– a first for me in a show where I really loved even the villains.
I think Burns and Simon had run out of steam by then. They thought writing what they knew by focusing on the newspaper would carry them to the end, but it didn’t work. But this so often happens to even the greatest shows. It’s very hard to stick the landing.
Farmer nails it exactly. It wasn’t just that the fake serial killer story was implausible. It was also just plain dumb and pointless.
And it was a clear betrayal of McNulty’s character. A lot of what happened in S5 based on what we knew of the characters from the previous four seasons. There was an ending that Simon wanted and he forced it because he couldn’t work out how to make it happen organically.
And, of course, when I say that S5 was bad, that’s only a judgement relative to the rest of The Wire. Compared to most things on TV, it was still pretty good.
>People still think season five was shit
It wasn’t as visceral due to the newspaper angle which holds less relevance to the show’s consumers but even that was played off with the strength of the show’s seasonal themes. I still don’t see how the fake serial killer plot was dumb and pointless, it has the same fucking foundation as season 3’s Hamster Dam.
Don’t mean to be petty but I think you guys are mostly just pissed about how our favourite characters were steamrolled by Stanfield successfully. There’s some rushing due to the shortened 10-episode order but they still did a good job of conveying McNulty’s/Freamon’s frustration at being stuck in that rut. And the finale was flawless.
Season 4’s ending with McNulty would’ve been a lovely bow to tie around his character arc but the show has always strived to be realistic and people like him do tend to backslide on their progress. You can argue it’s an unpleasant season to finish off the series with but that’s exactly what they’ve always been knee-deep in.
My issue with Season 5 has literally nothing to do with my love for McNulty or Stanfield’s success. In fact, Stanfield’s success was the only believable part of the season. I didn’t need the show to end on an up note, and maybe you didn’t notice, but for Mike and Duquan, Season 4 didn’t end happily. So maybe stick to the reasons I gave and don’t make up reasons why I didn’t like Season 5. Thanks.
Simmer down there sparky. You provided your reasons but they’re still vague enough to lead me into ‘making up’ reasons that jumped to a conclusion (and landed on proper footing, in my view).
>The serial killer plot was contrived, felt false, and made our beloved characters do stupid things that were not like the stupid things we’d grown used to
Please spoonfeed me the difference that has you praising Hamsterdam but not the serial killer last resort. What you posted is too vague. Both are actions of a benevolent desperation, season five’s narrative betrayed nothing except its fanbase’s inability to swallow a jagged pill.
Disagree with Chuchundra too; “And it was a clear betrayal of McNulty’s character.”
McNulty’s decision felt most believable. Freamon joining him seamlessly was what you could argue was more convoluted.
I’m new to The Wire and am just finishing up S2. So many people dislike S5, and some say the S4 ending was excellent, I’m thinking of watching S5 next, to kind of get if out of the way, then go back to 3 and 4. Would I gave a hard time following 5 if I did this?
As a side note, I find it amazing that wherever in Baltimore criminal activity occurs, there is always a convenient but hidden place where cops can sit for hours taking unobstructed photos. Nice city planning, Baltimore!
so yeah i ended up spending all day curled up on the couch smoking weed and re-watching season 2. damn does the HD look good. i understand that it’s not OG but I don’t care cause they did a fantastic job with it. season 2 hate is so stupid, it might be the best season. except season 3 is next and that might be the best. but also season 4 might be. best show.
lol it’s not that stupid, that shift to the docks was jarring and too easy to consider weak after seeing how much more seamlessly the rest of the seasons are tied. But yeah it’s a fantastic season and underrated. I miss Frank man…
I respect Season 2 more and more as the years go by. The economic issues it focused on seem relevant to me as I get older in a way they weren’t when I first watched the show.
What the fuck did I do?
OUTSTANDING idea, A.S. (to post all these links together in one place). Thanks for doing this! Happy New Year.
I never realized until now, even though Kima spelled it out, that Omar was cooperating with the cops only to further his own interests. He was staking out the strip club based on what he saw at the cop shop. Call me dense or whatever, I’ve watched the show at least 3 or 4 times and never put 2 and 2 together. This is from the Game Day episode in season 1. I am enjoying rewatching the show with a different aspect (ratio).
Hey Alan, thanks for this. Have been binging since the 26th even though they are not showing it in HD.
BTW, the links for Season 4 – episode 11 and episode 12 both point to the episode 12. Could you please check and fix. Episode 11 is at [sepinwall.blogspot.com]
S4E11 “A New Day” links to the wrong episode (S4E12)
Ok, I did NOT see the comment right above mine on the same bad link. That was not there when I posted. Sorry for the dbl post.
Been rewatching the new widescreen remasters, many thanks to Alan for reposting all these links – great recaps & discussions, such an excellent resource for us fans!
Quick question: in the shot of him lying dead on the pavement, does anyone else think that Snot Boogie looks a lot like Steve Harris? As in Wood “Avon” Harris’ brother, and respected actor in his own right (the Practice, Justified, Legends, etc.)?