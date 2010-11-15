For the last few weeks, I’d been bracing myself to write an open letter to the executives at NBC – either the likely-outgoing members of Jeff Zucker’s team or the new people like Bob Greenblatt who are reportedly taking over when the Comcast deal goes through – asking them to do right by the best show on their air that for some silly reason wasn’t airing: “Parks and Recreation.”
I was going to write that the show had been developed as a companion, and maybe even successor, to “The Office,” yet had never gotten to air in the Thursday at 9:30 timeslot which recent history has proven is the only place where a young NBC comedy can do okay for itself. I was going to write that the one time the show aired after “The Office” at all was on its debut night, when NBC ran an extra “Office” at 8, and back when “Parks and Rec” was a shadow of the show it’s become. (Rarely have I seen a show with this dramatic an improvement from year one to year two, thanks in large part to a slight reconception of Amy Poehler’s character and beefing up the role of Nick Offerman as mustachioed, meat-loving paragon of masculinity Ron Effing Swanson.)
I was going to write that much as I enjoy a number of other comedies on NBC’s schedule like “Community” and the creatively resurgent “30 Rock,” none of those shows seem as spiritually compatible with “The Office,” nor as capable of inheriting that show’s audience (which is still strong) should the post-Steve Carell experiment fail. And I was going to write that I had seen the third season’s first few episodes a while back when I visited the show’s production office to conduct an interview, that they were in many ways even better than the show’s marvelous second season – funny and warm and silly and human and full of all kinds of happiness-inducing things – and that it deserved some kind of run at 9:30.
I was going to write all of that. Now I don’t have to, because the mid-season schedule NBC announced today has an expanded three-hour Thursday comedy lineup, and there’s “Parks and Recreation” airing right at the midway point, at 9:30 after “The Office,” starting January 20.
Every now and then, good things happen to good shows.
“We couldn’t be happier,” “Parks” co-creator Mike Schur told me today. “Really excited to have the largest possible audience see these episodes, which we’re really proud of.”
The “Parks and Rec” team expected to be on in the fall, and actually stayed in production after season 2 wrapped last spring so they could film six episodes of season 3 to accomodate Amy Poehler’s maternity leave. Instead, NBC decided to try “Outsourced” after the gang at Dunder-Mifflin, and while “Outsourced” has done fine there (and better than “Community” did there briefly last fall), it’s actually been lower than what “30 Rock” used to do in the timeslot.
NBC has a lot of mid-season comedies on the bench – only one of which, “Perfect Couples” will also be part of this expanded Thursday lineup – and my fear was that the current NBC team would push one of those ahead of “Parks and Rec” because they could take credit for it in success, whereas “Parks and Rec” is the last relic of the brief-but-weird Ben Silverman Era. But either because they assume they’re gone in the Comcast regime change, or because they think those other shows (including “Friends with Benefits” and Paul Reiser’s new comedy) aren’t as likely to click post-“Office,” nor is “Outsourced.”
Whatever the reason, I’m thrilled. Again, I got to see some episodes from that batch of six a while ago, and they are fantastic. Adam Scott and Rob Lowe, who joined the cast late last season, are really well-integrated, and Lowe in particular is going to surprise you. With this role, he goes from “surprisingly funny for someone so handsome” to just really funny, and the new episodes find a way to maintain his character’s unrelentingly positive attitude while humanizing him. The storyline about the town’s financial struggles, and about Leslie’s attempt to get the parks department its budget back, gives the show a sense of purpose to go along with those great characters and jokes. And there is a whole lot of Ron Effing Swanson, including him serving as a mentor to local youth and him bonding with Chris Pratt’s endearingly goofy Andy.
Great comedy, great news. January 20 will be a very good night, I think.
Ron Effing Swanson “serving as a mentor to local youth”? Holy crap, I can’t wait for that
I’m so effing excited.
It’s about time.
May NBC be rewarded with a hit by the gods of television karma
It happened to AMC
Television karma would be taking Outsourced out back and going Old Yeller on it.
Agree completely. On the whole NBC has way better quality shows than any of the other broadcast networks. In terms of comedy its not even close.
About damn time!
Cannot wait for Park and Rec’s return!
Please end the dreadful Outsourced experiment. I’m not one to be offended, but Im surprised some Indian group has not come forward to complain about the show.
Outsourced isn’t really as bad as all that. It’s certainly kinder to its Indian characters than My Name Is Earl was to the economically disadvantaged, culturally limited Caucasians.
I have to say, the show has actually found a little cleverness here and there. Ben Rappaport is pretty bland, but the Indian actors are doing good work. Diedrich Bader is great and not just because he’s the voice of Batman in The Brave And The Bold.
I don’t mind Outsourced, it has grown on me. But I am thrilled to have Parks & Rec back.
Outsourced isnt bad because it’s offensive to Indians. It’s bad because it’s just not funny.
I’m living and working in India. I have talked with a few Indians about this show, and none of them have been offended by it at all. I am probably more offended for Americans at the clueless disregard the Ben Rappaport character has for Indian culture. I made sure I did at least some research into Indian culture before moving here, so I wouldn’t be as clueless as he is.
It’s a fair point, Miles. Certainly one of the more annoying features of the show is the total cluelessness of Todd as far as Indian culture goes. I mean, you go work in India and you didn’t even bother to read a basic primer on country, its customs, religion and culture.
But, eh, it’s a sitcom. As someone who works in a scientific research facility, there’s a lot more nonsense in The Big Bang Theory.
Haven’t been this excited about the date January 20th since 2010!
No politics, of course, the real hero is Michael Schur, who not only gets the funniest show on television in its intended slot, but got to see his old website’s three word declaration come true.
The other positive coming out of this delay is a hopeful end to the pointless “P&R vs. Community” debate.
Oh, it’s been replaced by the Modern Family vs. Community debate.
The internet – never satisfied unless there’s a clear winner and loser!
I have never understood the Modern Family vs. Community debate. Is there something wrong with me that I like both? Do I have to choose?
I like the new lineup, but would prefer 30 Rock at 8:30 and the new show and Outsourced be shown at 2 and 2:30 am Sunday morning.
I like both as well. People on the Internet (and readers of this blog) like to debate whether “Show A” or “Show B” is better. It’s most commonly happening with “Terriers” vs. “Boardwalk Empire” now, as well as “The Walking Dead” vs. the other AMC TV shows.
I hope this season has more of Rob Lowe and Adam Scott (who I loved), and less of the mean-spirited stuff that rubbed me the wrong way when I got caught up over the summer. This is a show I really want to like as much as you, Alan, it’s got so much going for it (particularly that glorious ‘stache)! Seems like a great time slot, and the night will be a bit less comedy-crowded with Sunny and The League gone.
Which mean-spirited stuff do you speak of? The only thing that I can think of is Jerry being picked on by his peers. (which is certainly similar to Toby from “The Office”.)
I despise the Jerry stuff! Almost stopped watching. I don’t recall the whole office ganging up on Toby. I’m supposed to like people who treat their very nice (if klutzy) coworker like dirt? Also, I’d like fewer subplots about how everyone in Pawnee other than Ann and Leslie is a complete idiot. And it would be nice if Donna developed a personality beyond “sassy black lady”. I won’t get into April, who I understand is a fan favorite; I can accept that as a matter of taste.
(I sound much more negative here than I really feel. It’s like how teachers are hardest on the kids with the most potential. I like the show! But I don’t love it, and I’d like to, especially with the Office falling into itself like a dying star.)
Great News.
How will 30 Rock do at 10? What’s it up against at that time?
The Mentalist and Private Practice. Demo-wise, it should be fine.
-alyson
I cant speak for everyone else but 30 Rock moving to 10 is probably going to end my run with them. At least with Community opening before 30 Rock I could just be lazy and keep giving it another try but the season is losing me and I cant see myself holding out till 10 to watch them.
30 Rock is going to flame out at 10 simply because it’s comedy at 10. That’s why NBC renewed it for another season, I’m guessing, as an apology for exiling them to a deserted island where their only company is the corpse of the Jay Leno experiment.
It will depend on how Parks and Recreation perform in the ratings if it gets a good hold of The Office’s ratings it will help 30 Rock hold its current ratings which are good enough for NBC.
At dinner I celebrated P & R’s return with a stack of pancakes topped with whipped cream, wrapped in bacon.
Great news, cept since the news came out all day long I’ve had “Jabba the Hut” going on loop in my head. Apologies if the mere mention of that earworm got it in anyone elses head too
Damn you, Zach L!
Now I’m waiting for the follow up article, “Why NBC Made The Wrong Call In Keeping ‘Community’ At 8pm So ‘Big Bang Theory’ Can Continue To Hand It Its Ass Week After Week Until Its Unmerciful Premature Cancellation.”
Surprisingly, I think that NBC has faith in Community. They’re using it as lead-in to a brand new comedy at midseason, and while it’s not getting huge numbers, it’s got a pretty steady, devoted fanbase, a lot like what NBC currently has with Chuck.
um what else does nbc have to open the night with??? exactly. Community stays where it is because no matter what they put there–its gonna get its ass handed to it by Big Bang (even if they put The Office there–it would still get beat by Big Bang)
NBC seems to be comfortable with the numbers and way more importantly the demos that Community is pulling in on a week to week basis in that slot–and i can see it staying there another two or three years easy provided it doesn’t have a My Name Is Earl like ratings slide in its 4th season.(which it prob won’t given that unlike My Name Is Earl it thankfully wasn’t a huge or hugely promoted hit out of the box.)
This is honestly the best configuration/placement of shows in terms of maximizing ratings for each one…with the possible exception of Outsourced—I mean its possible that fans of 30 Rock (those that actually watch it on its night and time and not say online or DVR it) might stay tuned for Outsourced but i tend to doubt it. (I actually think Outsourced would make a good companion to Community as when i manage to catch it here and there it always reminds me of Community more then The Office quite honestly.)
YES.
Question: Am I supporting shows I love with ratings if I only DVR them and watch later? Maybe a dumb question…
Not really since live air ratings count more than DVR ratings. But unless you are a participating member of the Nielsen Survey system it doesn’t matter what you watch it’s not being counted. Ratings come from the responses gathered by the Nielsen survey. Everyone else has zero effect on TV ratings.
I’ve always wondered if DVR viewings are reported to networks. I understand that just watching a channel on a cable box shouldn’t count, but people rarely DVR or OnDemand stuff and then leave the house. Do those numbers count, or is it still only Nielsen houses that count in the numbers we see about DVR viewers? Along the same lines– Hulu. Do they care at all that people watch shows on Hulu or is it just scraps to the general public to keep piracy down?
They should do a The Office-Parks crossover!
And have both Ann (P&R) and Karen (Office) appear!
I don’t think we know the story of Erin’s parents. She and Ron do share the same cartoonish laugh.
I don’t know if I’ve mentioned it here before, but think it would be fascinating for Aubrey Plaza and Ellie Kemper to have a “sweater swap” and play each other’s roles for an episode.
I think Community and 30 Rock do enough gimmicks to keep all the NBC shows for the next hundred years free of inane shit like crossovers.
Parks and (Effing) Recreation.
Hell. Yes. I am so excited. This show has the potential to become big like The Office did and hopefully with The Office leading into a show that doesn’t suck (here’s looking at you Outsourced), it will get an audience that gets it renewal for years to come.
And I’m happy to hear the 2nd season wasn’t a fluke and the episodes you’ve seen are great. I love that Adam Scott is now in the cast picture. By the way, are you able to discuss how the show has used him in anyway? I’m just curious as to if he’s been able to spread his comedic wings as much as he could on Party Down.
The schedule works out nicely. Watch Community, then Big Bang Theory and then back to NBC for 90 minutes.
Excuse me while I let out an undignified squee.
*walks away*
Squeeeee!!
*comes back*
LOL, I’m just glad it’s back on the air, but I’m also really really happy that they might be positioning it to actually gain a much larger audience. I could definitely use at least another 2-3 seasons of the show.
nbc would like that too. no matter who was responsible for putting it on–there’s nothing nbc wold like more then to have even a semi hit show on that night…especially one that can make it to syndication and give their mothership profits–which i’ve always believed to be the real reason why nbc stuck with 30 Rock all these seasons.
I’m so glad you convinced us to give this show a second chance after a truly scattered and uninspiring Season One. Parks and Rec and Community are now my favorite comedies, even above Modern Family and 30 Rock on one of its really good episodes.
EEEK! So excited! Can’t wait!!!
This is fantastic news. Parks and Rec is one of the best comedies to come along in years. It seems like this has a growing, loyal fanbase that will only continue to expand if the quality remains relatively high. These characters grow on you so quickly, particularly Leslie, Andy, Ron, and Tom! And the writing is sharp and fun. So excited, I hope Parks and Rec lasts for many more seasons now that it has a nice timeslot behind The Office, which it does have a lot in common with in terms of tone and humor.
YAY!!!
Even though The Office has been losing steam creatively for the past year and a half, its ratings have not, I’m just so glad to see Parks and Recreation to be back on the schedule AND in the best possible spot. Can’t wait!
What a great news … I love P&R and that show deserves much more exposure and praise — looking fwd for the coming podcast where I assume you will comment about it
The claim that “Outsourced” has done better in that time slot than “Community” did last year is patently false.
As is the claim that “Parks and Recreation” is at all funny. But the guy who’s endlessly amused by men merely having mustaches would obviously have a “Hey, there’s a dumb guy trying to jump over a counter while wearing roller skates and falling down! And he also bragged about the high interest rate on his motorcycle! Because he’s dumb! Weee!” reaction to this utter abortion.
Yes, because that’s all Parks & Rec is about, right? The dumb guy who shines shoes.
It was but one example of the “comic” sensibility that permeates the entire show. But go on humping that straw man to death.
And because no one should be expected to just take my word regarding the relative ratings of “Community” and “Outsourced”:
“Community” airing after “The Office” – 3.8, 2.7, 2.9
“Outsourced” in its first three weeks – 3.6, 2.8, 2.5
Go on humping that straw man? Mmmkay. I think Parks & Rec is funny, and you don’t. Such is life.
You can’t steal my “______ Police” commenting gimmick, turn around and insult Parks & Rec, then expect me to let you off with just a warning. You’re under arrest. The charge? Having a warped sense of humor.
Maybe the Parks & Rec posse will finally stop whining when the show fails in its destined time slot just like it’s failed in its other time slots.
congratulations on being a total downer.
Alan, have you seen Perfect Couples? If so, is it any good? Or at least contains potential for goodness?
All I saw was the clip reel at NBC’s upfront (before Kyle Howard was recast). It did not look promising, but it’s always hard to tell from those things.
Excellent news. Time to start pimping Parks & Rec to my Office-loving friends.
Are you the only one that didn’t know the show was on hiatus because Amy Poehler was on maternity leave?
Hi, Meany Tarts. Looks like you missed the part in the article where I talked about how the show stayed in production late into Amy’s pregnancy so the show could be on the air in the fall without her maternity leave getting in the way.
It wasn’t on hiatus due to Amy Poehler’s maternity leave. As Alan notes, they stayed in production at the end of season two to do a bunch of episodes specifically so that it would not have to go off the air for her maternity leave.
Yay!! Ron Effing Swanson is my hero!
Bummer about the move of “30 Rock,” though, since I am in bed by then. Thank the heavens for DVRs (when they work)!
“But either because they assume they’re gone in the Comcast regime change, or because they think those other shows (including “Friends with Benefits” and Paul Reiser’s new comedy) aren’t as likely to click post-‘Office,’ nor is ‘Outsourced.'”
You ought to get rid of both “because”s.
Anyhow, hooray for Parks & Rec! Too bad 30 Rock moved, since I was getting accustomed to watching it right after Community, but I’ll live. Everybody follow Alan’s example (even if you’re not a TV writer) and spread the word about this show.
It’s a blog post, not a dissertation.
I like Outsourced. I’m smart enough not to take my anger out on a decent comedy. Theres some great characters there.
Why is it that these shows are so good in spite of their main characters? I hate Michael and yet The Office is good (even if it is a shadow of its former self) and I hate Amy’s character yet the show rocks – Ron, Tom and Andy are gold.