The final day of group play in Group C at the 2022 World Cup presented a whole hell of a lot of intrigue. The long and the short of it: Every single team — Argentina, Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia — had a chance to move on to the knockout stage. Argentina and Poland took the pitch against one another, as did Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Things were pretty chill after the first half. Both games were tied at 0 — thanks in large part to Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny standing on his head — meaning that Argentina and Poland were slated to move on. And then, the second halves of both games started, and things got absolutely outrageous right away.

Almost immediately out of the break, Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina ahead with a first-time effort on a ball by Nahuel Molina.

THERE IT IS 🔥 ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/8uDkGnC5Tt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Two minutes into the second half of the other game, a corner for Mexico got put away by Henry Martin.

THERE'S ONE FOR MEXICO 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/gWHEW5XdLb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

It didn’t take long for Mexico to get a second. Luis Chávez got a free kick from about 15 yards out of the box and could not have placed it more perfectly, going top bins to give El Tri a 2-0 lead.

TWO FOR MEXICO 🇲🇽😱 As it stands, Mexico only needs one more goal to advance!!! pic.twitter.com/fRnhYJgOXC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

As things stood, both Mexico and Poland were on four points, but the Mexicans trailed on goal differential by one goal. They weren’t able to get a second, because an effort was ruled out for offside…