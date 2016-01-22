Let’s Reimagine All 32 NFL Logos As Professional Wrestlers

We decided to combine two of the biggest entities in sports –WWE, and the NFL — into some mashup logo gold. Several esteemed members of the Uproxx With Spandex community have banded together to serve this noble cause of choosing what wrestler matches each NFL team. It was tough. So many wrestlers fit a small selection of teams, and several teams just don’t really have a good fit anywhere in the lineup. It was an arduous process, and at a few points Brandon Stroud, our top wrestling expert, stabbed several people in the back, and Bill DiFilippo, who assisted with this list, tore our offices apart over who should represent Pittsburgh. Furniture needs to be replaced, blood needs cleaned, but we got our list.
The result is a mix of popular and hipster choices, of historical wrestlers and modern ones. There are far too many famous wrestlers to apply to just 32 teams, so if your favorite was left off, apologies. Let us know about it in the comments.
New England Patriots – John Cena
There are a lot of choices for the Pats. Any wrestler who is incredibly successful to an obnoxious degree. But it has to be Cena. Cena just wins. He’s got that swarmy pretty boy smile, just like Brady. Plus he’s from Massachusetts. We are all just so sick of John Cena and we all just want him to go away.
The Lions should’ve been Dean Ambrose. Lots of talent, but always finding ridiculous ways to lose at the last minute.
No wrestling pirates? What about Jean-Pierre Lafitte? Or Paul Burchill? or…yeah, Tugboat’s the right call there…
Hey, Burchill was awesome in the pirate gimmick.
Burchill was the shit, man.
Rey was a great fit for The Saints, but was kinda hoping for Goldust/Stardust/Dusty Rhodes. Dusty would have been awesome to work here somewhere (tough decision where, of course)…but BAH GAWD this is one of the best things every put together – well done, DPD (DDP?) and crew!
This was fun…..some of these work too well (Like the Cena for the Patriots is so perfect, it’s uncanny) and the SHOCKMASTER for the Lions….Tip of the cap to you!!!
Big Show? Nope.
I was hoping for Mark Henry. Y’all a bunch of puppets.
Punk would have been better
missed a golden opportunity with the Chiefs and Wahoo McDaniel….or did I just show my age?
Nah, I’m not 30 and I know Wahoo.
I’d wear that Ric flair one on a hat. Also I feel like that’s a point that never really comes up. Randy Orton is SSSSSOOOOOOO boring
New CENgland Patriots.
Jabroniville Jaguars.
Indianapolis Colt Cabanas.
Pittsburghhh, New England are spot on. And as a Bears fan, I’m sad to agree, is also correct. Tough, dominating and interesting once, now they turn on their fans, often multiple times, in the middle of games – just like Big Show. (*deep sigh, heavy lament*)
The PittsburgHHH one works so much better when you consider they haven’t done anything of note for nearly a decade, but are so quick to tell you how great they’ve been historically.
‘consider they haven’t done anything of note for nearly a decade”? Since the start of the decade (you know 2010?) the Steelers have 2 division titles, one AFC championship and a playoff win. Apparently to you that’s not “anything of note”? IF that’s the case, then man, your bengals have some issues to work out.
Now, all I want is a pirate wrestler to go after all that New Day booty.
I would have put Shawn Michaels for Houston and possibly put Sid or Austin for the Eagles.
Can’t you just see some South Philly fan chugging a beer and flipping people off? Yes, you can if you’ve ever been to a game.
Very true!
@#EAGLES4LIFE!# I was going to say that Sid was good for the Eagles because we often look great but can’t deliver when it matters most. But that made me way too sad.
What about Sandman?
I feel like Bam Bam Bigelow should be in here somewhere.
Why are we imagining this?
Where was the ultimate warrior? Me being an eagles fan. I am very upset the person who picked x-pac for the Eagles is a moron. That dude was junk and still is junk. He’s a known meth head and woman beater. Do your research on someone before you attach a personality of the likes of that douche bag.
Your reply shows that they put plenty of thought into this
You idiots. Green Bay is Da Crusher. Dopes.
As a Bears fan, I was trying to think of someone who won their one world championship a zillion years ago, and everyone overrates as all hell, and they haven’t done anything since, and every time you see them, you’re just like ‘Meh.’
First name I came up with was Jack Swagger, but thats just rude.
Maybe JBL? His one title run was pretty great, he had a good run as a commentator, and then he came back and has been a joke for the last few years.
Ummm… King Barrett for Tennessee? I can think of a different King who is actually from that State!
Jeff Jarrett is actually from Nashville but yeah Jerry the king Lawler would have been a better king to use than Barrett and he is from Tennessee
The Titans & JJ have a history, but not the good kind:
[www.youtube.com]
Please take that God-forsaken star off Macho Man Randy Savage…
+hear hear
Worst one is Reigns as Carolina…Goldberg and Kevin Greene both wrestled and played for the Panthers…Flair also would have been a better choice
Not to mention that Carolina is, y’know, good.
“”Ric Flair’s heart is with the 49ers all the way to the end,” Flair announced — using textbook third person (of course) — Saturday night.”
[www.nfl.com]
Associating Macho Man with the Dallas Cowboys is the most offensive thing this site has ever published.
Especially when smarmy douche HBK is actually from Texas (San Antonio, but at least it’s the right state).
[www.youtube.com]
I guess they forgot about Paul Burchill for Tampa Bay. But then both his WWE runs were pretty forgettable.
Love Sting for the Raiders. I think Hawk and Animal would’ve been more appropriate to represent the Raiders. Loud, obnoxious, facepaint, shoulder pads with spikes. But Sting is still good. WOO!
Hulk hogan is the greatest of all time. Can’t be a racist 😉
Paul Burchill-Bucs
Looks more like bobby hill than backlund
Great article but where the hell is Iron Mike Sharpe’s black arm brace? You have done a disservice to the Browns and Canada’s Greatest Athlete.
Arizona should have been the Arizona Dragons, after Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, for the same reason given – greatness known by those who follow closely, but didn’t get the respect deserved by the general public.
Please never write anything about wrestling again. I’m embarrassed for you. Truly completely sadly embarrassed. There was wrestling before 1990. Lots of it.
BROWNS= Junk Yard Dog????
As a Bills fan, I’m just happy you didn’t go with Mantaur.
I care about the Titans.
I’m a SF 49er fan and think Goldberg would of been a better fit than CM Punk. But than again i dont really know who CM punk is and Goldberg was my favorite when i was younger.
They should be the Green Bay Golddust! Long history’s in the game! Plus green and gold!! #wisco
good list, but how could you not do diamond DALLAS page for the cowboys
It’s articles like this that make miss the old ksk. I clicked on this article by mistake from the wrestling tags.
The Stone Cold one looks more like Superstar Billy Graham
I agree ultimate warrior should’ve been somewhere.
And the heart break kid… The bills.. Missing 4 straight Super bowls…
Junk Yard Dog for the Browns. Good list nonetheless.
Shouldnt The Washington Hogans logo be orange?
Why does Roman look like Rob Ryan?
Road Warrior Hawk for Seattle…..and loved the junkyard dog for Cleveland idea!
I think Mankind with the Dr. Lecter face mask would work.
Hulk hogan would’ve made a much better viking.
The Redskins Name and Hulk Hogan are both associated with racism. That’s the connection.
How do you not use Diamond Dallas Page for the Cowboys logo?
I love me some Macho Man, but the clear pick should have been the Diamond Dallas Cowboys instead.
Macho Man most definitely deserves a spot on this list, but I’m really surprised that, for the Cowboys, you didn’t go with Diamond DALLAS Page.
I’m also surprised that you didn’t mention Flair’s leadership of the legendarily infamous Four Horsemen when mentioning why you paired him with the Broncos.
It’s cool that Paul Wight once fought a bear, but the only person who fits Chicago is CM Punk. He’s from there, he wears the stars on his tights, he’s THE favorite of the fans there, one interpretation of the “CM” in his ring name is “Chicago Made”, etc.
Finally, while I love Rey, the Saints really should’ve been represented by El Santo! I mean, his ring name even translates to “the Saint” for crying out loud!
These are pretty great. As a Bryan and Seahawks fan, I refer the Aberdeen Flying Goats mashup that came out a few years ago. I’d post a picture, but uproxx. Y’all should google it though, it’s pretty great.
*Prefer.
Edit button, Uproxx!
The Lions should have been Doink the Clown they’ve had clowns in charge for years
Let’s go old school. The Los Angeles Razor RAMons. Just saying.
Holy shit these were all terrible.
HHH as Pittsburgh? More like Kurt Angle or Bruno Samaritano