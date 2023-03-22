The sports of baseball and softball have produced plenty of memorable moments over the years that revolve around a player being hell-bent on not getting tagged out at the plate. While you don’t see catchers get steamrolled all that often anymore, there have been plenty of examples over the years of baserunners having to find creative ways to get past a catcher who is standing between them and scoring a run.

All of that is to say that we have a new entry into this genre, and it could not be any more perfect. Ryan Silapan, a reporter with the Texas-based newspaper the Panola Watchman, posted a video to his Twitter account of Jada Walton, a senior at Carthage High School, scoring from second base on a line drive up the middle. She ran into the problem of a good throw in to the catcher which should have led to her getting tagged out, but she managed to avoid a tag on a few separate occasions.

She did, however, find herself in an unfortunate situation where her back was to the backstop and the catcher stood between herself and the plate. To remedy the situation, she went with the most Bugs Bunny method a person could possibly use in that situation: She pointed at nothing and hoped it would work. Somehow, someway, it did.

Carthage senior Jada Walton refused with every fiber of her being to be tagged out at home. pic.twitter.com/pusqLYNFno — Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) March 22, 2023

The fact that this worked is nothing short of incredible. I hope every athlete can find a way to use this in their sport going forward.