These Outfits From CRSSD Fest Will Get You Hyped For Festival Season

Sure, spring signals warmer temperatures, an influx of rooftop parties, and tropical travel plans. But it also trumpets the start of festival season. And in Southern California, it’s never too early to get your body moving.

To help kick off the next few months of festivals across the U.S. and beyond, CRSSD Fest hosted its annual event at the Waterfront Park in San Diego this past weekend. While the lineup alone got us pumped — performers included Sofi Tucker, SG Lewis, Blu DeTiger, Glass Animals, Gorgon City, Cautious Clay, Parcels, and tons more — its the way the crowd truly showed up that has us excited for all of the live music and dance parties to come. Fans brought the good vibes and head-turning outfits tenfold.

It’s safe to say there was no shortage of glitter, fur, and neon ensembles last weekend. If you’re anxiously awaiting your next festival and still don’t know what to wear, let the slew of out-there and on-trend outfits below inspire you.

ALSO READ:

