Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Well, we all knew it would happen eventually — the sneaker drop hot streak of 2022 has finally come to an end. After nearly 10 weeks of some of the strongest sneaker drops of the year, things have finally come to a halt with this very uneventful collection of kicks. That might sound a bit harsh but, we have to call it as we see it! Luckily, we still managed to round up a strong list of eight kicks. But nothing dropping this week feels monumental or truly hype-worthy. Don’t worry, next week is going to be insane thanks to some fire from Adidas, the latest Union Nike collaboration, and more surprises. Does that mean we’re telling you to sit this week out? Well… let’s not go that far. This week still has its fair share of fire, including a colorful new Yeezy 700 drop, Cardi B’s latest Reebok collaboration, and an Infrared take on the Jordan IV to name just a few. So let’s jump in, and once you’ve earmarked which kicks you’re going to cop this week head over to our roundup of the greatest Jordan VI colorways of all time.

Air Jordan 4 Infrared The Air Jordan IV Infrared has finally dropped! This sneaker has been postponed more times than Travis Scott’s still yet-to-be-released reverse Mocha Jordan I, originally slated to come out in 2021. The sneaker features a leather upper in charcoal gray with cement paneling, a black mesh quarter panel, matching triangle wings and Infrared accents. While the Infrared colorway is most associated with the Jordan VI, we’re loving the way Nike decided against taking direct color cues from that sneaker and allowed this new take to stand on its own, even if it meant a minimal use of infrared. The Air Jordan 4 Infrared is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Black and White For Stüssy and Converse’s latest collaboration the two brands took inspiration from ‘90s hemp Chucks for a So-Cal spin on the classic Chuck 70. The Black and White features an unvarnished canvas upper, a fully embroidered star logo, a tapered throat, and a shrunken toe box with Stüssy branding and design cues.

It’s a great fusion of Converse and Stüssy aesthetics and another reason for you to buy another pair of Chuck 70s if you haven’t already. The Converse x Stüssy Chuck 70 Black and White is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like

Air Force 1 High 07 White and Light Chocolate Nike is going hard on the Air Force 1 High drops and we’re all for it. Exuding a cool retro ‘80s vibe, this sneaker features a distressed leather upper with a woven canvas side panel, a cracked leather heel piece, and a perforated toe box for extra breathability. Rounding out the design is a chocolate swoosh and matching outsole under a slightly off-white midsole. It’s not an essential piece of footwear, but like the Stüssy Converse collaboration, it gives you a reason to buy another white leather AF-1. Unlike the Chuck 70, however, this actually has a different shape. If you’re into sneakers, you’re probably owned an AF-1, but that doesn’t mean you’ve owned the high-top version! The Air Force 1 High ’07 White and Light Chocolate is out now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Tyshawn Sky Rush Right now there is a fight between Tyshawn Jones and Blondey McCoy over who has the best signature Adidas skate shoe, and you know what? It’s not an easy choice when it comes to deciding on a winner. The two seem to always be one-upping one another, McCoy dropped the AB Gazelles, a highlight of this year’s spring sneaker season, only for Jones to drop this week’s Sky Rush Tyshawn, easily the best colorway of the silhouette to date.

The Sky Rush features a leather and suede upper, perforated leather paneling, a reinforced abrasion-resistant toe, memory foam lining, and a molded Adiprene sockliner all wrapped in an eye-catching sky blue and white colorway. The Adidas Tyshawn Sky Rush are out now for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore.

Converse x Stüssy One Star Black and White The Chuck 70 collaboration between these two brands heavily referenced the West Coast, but it doesn’t get more West Coast than a low-top skate kick like the One Star. Featuring the same ‘90s hemp Chuck’s influence, this sneaker features all of the same details as the Chuck 70, the unvarnished canvas upper, the embroidered redesigned star logo, the dual branding, and the classic black and white colorway, but it just works so much better here. The upper and exposed stitching really stand out thanks to the lack of a toe cap, creating a better balance between the black and white colors. It’s a great reimagining, and definitely the more essential of the two out of this big brand collaboration. The Converse x Stüssy One Star Black and White is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red Here to save us from a week that has under-delivered are the Hi-Res Red Yeezy Boost 700s! Featuring subtle nods to the 700 Wave Runner via the teal and orange accents at the midsole, the Hi-Res Red sports a mesh upper with suede paneling and a four-color design.

This year Ye seems to be playing with a lot of heavily saturated colors and it’s a great look. If you would’ve told us five years ago that Yeezy Brand would go from earth-toned (almost vomit-like) monochromatic colorways to this, we wouldn’t believe you. It still looks too good to be true, and we can imagine that in person it must look all the more vivid. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red is set to drop on June 17th for a retail price of $260. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or Yeezy Supply or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather V2 Cardi B is back with her latest Reebok collaboration, a two sneaker collection that combines vivid colors and classic Reebok shapes. First up is this hot pink take on the Classic Leather V2. Featuring a textile upper with suede and leather overlays, the V2 sports an oversized outsole lug resulting in an elevated look that make the sneakers look especially spongey and comfort-focused. The combination of ultraberry and aubergine with matte gold accent work gives this sneaker a sort of regal quality to it, while still exuding Cardi’s personality in sneaker form. The Cardi B x Reebok Classic Leather V2 is set to drop on June 17th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Reebok’s online store. Cardi B x Reebok Freestyle Hi Cardi is also taking a stab at Reebok’s Freestyle Hi on the sneaker’s 40th anniversary, dropping three all-over colorways including Quartz Glow, Moon Stone, and Glass Blue. All three sneakers feature a leather upper over a lightweight EVA midsole, as well as gold accents, and a strapped lace closure at the ankle. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a notable high-top Freestyle, but Cardi updates the classic silhouette with a stylish overhaul that has it looking fresher than ever.