Welcome to SNX DLX your weekly roundup of the best kicks to hit the internet and where to buy them. We're a few days away from the first official day of summer so it's time to ditch those pastel spring colors for something a bit more bold and flashy. Luckily, we've got a pretty good haul of sneaker drops this week which should keep us well supplied before the start of the season. This is the first SNX in 2022 not to have a single Air Jordan on the ranking, that's a big deal because it gives the chance for other silhouettes to shine, like this week's Air Pegasus 83, or Nike's new mid-rise take on the AF-1, or the new Mountain Research Reebok Club-C II all of which are great sneakers but probably would've been cut in favor of just about any Jordan 1, 3, or 5 that Nike decided to drop. We'll never get tired of fire Jordans. But enough about what's not dropping this week, let's dive into what's hot.

Nike Air Pegasus 83 Mineral Clay and Fossil Stone/Off Noir Nike’s vintage ’80s runner returns this week with two new colorways, an earth-toned design dubbed Mineral Clay and Fossil Stone, and a moody pair in the beloved Off Noir scheme. This ’20s version of the sneaker features premium construction with a tumbled leather, suede, and canvas upper while retaining accents from the original like the rubber waffle outsole and large tonal swoosh. While the sneaker was originally designed for trail runners, this newer iteration looks more geared toward the streetwear scene. The Air Pegasus 83 in Mineral Clay and Fossil Stone and Off-Noir are out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 Won-Ang It may not look it but, these are the most romantic sneakers to release all year. The design, made in collaboration with the Seoul-based streetwear brand, Kasina, is inspired by ceremonial Wedding duck carvings meant to symbolize unity and love. The two colorways are tonal contrasts with translucent outsoles, pony hair texture on the upper, soft suede paneling, and embroidered duck, rose, and swoosh graphics. Rounding out the design are Kasina branding at the tongue and more duck graphics under the sole. It’s probably the only two pairs of matching sneakers a couple could rock without coming across as corny. The Nike Air Max 1 x Kasina Won-And is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up both pairs via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 95 Cobblestone It feels like the intense love for the Air Max 95 in the streetwear scene is finally starting to wane, so if you haven’t picked up a pair yet act fast before Nike starts ignoring this silhouette and dropping it in wack colorways. The Cobblestone features a worn gray upper monochromatic gray upper composed of suede with nubuck leather overlays over a clean white midsole with vintage Air Max branding at the tongue. The Nike Air Max 95 Cobblestone is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 Mid Chocolate/Venice This season Nike has been showing a lot of love to the mid-rise Air Force 1 and we’re loving it. The AF-1 is one of Nike’s most popular sneakers, so much so that the streetwear is saturated in the classic design. The mid offers something a bit different, but still familiar, and this week it drops in two new colorways — Chocolate and Venice.

Both shoes remind me a bit of chocolate and strawberry milkshakes, the Chocolate features a creamy midsole and swoosh with a mocha-toned leather upper, while the Venice sports a velvety baby pink upper with a white swoosh and midsole. We’ll raise an ice-cold milkshake glass to the season of the Mid! The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Chocolate and Venice are set to drop on June 9th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR Onyx It’s summer sandal season, so it’s no surprise that Ye is going hard on the Foam RNNRs. This week brings the dark stone-colored Onyx. This run of Foam RNNRs is being dropped in full sizes only, with Yeezy Supply suggesting that all between sizes should round up a size for the best fit. The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR Onyx is out now for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair via Yeezy Supply or the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL KNIT Slate Azure The Yeezy BSKTBL KNIT returns this week in an eye-catching Slate Azure colorway. It’s simultaneously muted and vibrant and contains echoes of the highly anticipated Yeezy 700 High Res Blue that is set to drop this month.

Maybe this is a sign that Ye is going to be utilizing this particularly saturated shade of blue in more designs this summer, to which we say, bring it on, Ye! It’s the best thing he’s done all year. Make sure you order 1/2 size up from your normal sneaker size if you plan on copping a pair. The Adidas YZY BSKTBL KNIT in Slate Azure is set to drop on June 10th for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via Yeezy Supply or the Adidas Confirmed App.

Mountain Research x Reebok Club C II Mid Japanese streetwear label Mountain Research and Reebok have linked up for a wild reimagining of the Club C Mid II. The design features a removable shroud, meant to recall Reebok’s original Club C perforated tongue reimagined as cricket pats, but keeps the design in its classic white and blue colorway. It’s a tasteful reimagining that manages to push the classic design and make it feel fresh. The Mountain Research x Reebok Club C II Mid is set to drop on June 10th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via Mountain Research. A wide release is set to follow on June 17th on the official Reebok webstore. Nike Air Presto Hello Kitty The Hello Kitty-branded Nike Air Presto is finally getting an SNKRS release this weekend. This sneaker looks pretty much exactly like what you want a Hello Kitty sneaker to look like, featuring an all-over graphic with cartoon insoles and Hello Kitty’s iconic bow at the tongue.