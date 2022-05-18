Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After a huge week, we’re again being treated to a packed SNX, as we continue to get hit with wave after wave of dope drops. We’ve peeked at the weeks ahead and it doesn’t look like things are going to let up anytime soon, either. This is a good thing, because after two full years of being locked away in our houses with little contact with the outside world, we’re finally back, which means we need more looks than ever if we’re going to be stepping out in style. This week it looks like the big brands are feeling the lighter vibes of spring, delivering sneakers in brighter color palettes. Highlights of the week include LeBron’s latest with Nike and Joe Freshgoods’ brand new New Balance silhouette. Let’s dive into this week’s best.

Adidas Adimatic The Adidas Adimatic is back! The late ‘90s skate shoe is getting a relaunch and revamp courtesy of pro skater Jamal Smith who is bringing Halloween in the spring with this moody and festive colorway. Featuring suede overlays, a chunky wide foot design, sustainable construction (made in part with recycled content from Adidas production waste) and Orange Rush nubuck 3-stripes, this black sneaker sits atop an all black midsole with gum grip and built-in wear resistance. It’s designed to take a beating and hold up to the demands of vigorous street skating. The Adidas Adimatic is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas or your favorite aftermarket sites. Nike LeBron IX Low White Lime and Bright Mango No signature sneaker line is quite as fun as LeBron’s. Jordans have the style, Kobes provide the performance, but the LeBrons are the only one we’d describe as fun. Featuring an all-over tropical leaf print, this LeBron IX combines White Lime and Bright Mango colors over a mesh upper. It lives in the same world as LeBron’s equally chill South Beach colorway and stands as the only sneaker ever to be influenced by an Arnold Palmer. The Nike LeBron IX Low White Lime and Bright Mango is set to drop on May 19th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue Joining the LeBron IX, Nike is dropping another sneaker that exudes heavy spring vibes. Nike’s Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue wraps one of Nike’s best silhouettes in calming color tones over a mixed upper. Featuring a mix of muted blue, green, and salmon colors, the Air Max 1 stars suede overlays on a mesh base with three-tone laces, and a bright green swoosh. The Nike Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue is set to drop on May 19th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Stüssy Black and Light Bone Anytime Nike wants to collaborate with legendary skate label Stüssy, we’re in, no questions asked. We love seeing these two brands together and while a Stüssy x Nike collaboration is an easy sell no matter what it looks like, the two brands still came together to give us something great with this drop.

This mid-top AF-1 features a two-toned black tumbled leather upper with faded bone accents and embroidered branding. Stussy is represented on the sneaker’s strap, toe box, and heel in three iterations of flavor branding via the brand that never feels out of place or excessive. Take note Supreme, this is how you collaborate without stealing the show. The Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Stüssy Black and Light Bone is set to drop on May 19th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 5 Low x CLOT Anthracite We covered this release last week when it dropped as a retailer exclusive, but since it’s probably one of our top five releases of the year and we’ve got room on this roundup we’re double dipping and covering it again for its SNKRS wide release. Designed by CLOT Founder Edison Chen,m the Anthracite features an all black texture upper with satin details and jade and crimson accents. The midsole features a speckled shark tooth over a glow in the dark outsole. The CLOT Air Jordan 5 Low Anthracite is set to hit the Nike SNKRS app on May 20th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Jordan 4 White and Black Nike is teasing fans of the beloved Oreo colorway with this nearly Reverse Oreo iteration of the Air Jordan 4. Nike’s inclusion of Neutral Grey detailing across this mostly white and black sneaker feels like almost like a troll to sneakerheads who obsess over black and white colorways. We see what you’re doing Nike, we’re dorky enough to notice. The Nike Air Jordan 4 White and Black is set to drop on May 21st for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon 2022 has proven to be the year of the Yeezy 700, and that’s not a bad thing because it’s easily the brand’s best silhouette but we’re not completely sure how we feel about this week’s Fade Carbon 700 V3. On the one hand, it’s colorful, psychedelic, and a little out there, which we always appreciate out of Yeezy Brand. But on the other hand, it straight up looks like what we imagine an alien’s heart would look like. We’re not sure we’re into that, maybe you’re different. Either way, it’s certainly not boring, and for that alone, we’re liking it. We have to give props to Ye for always mixing it up and keeping things interesting at the very least. The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon is set to drop on May 21st for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or Yeezy Supply. Pharrell Adidas Humanrace Sichona Black Pharrell’s Humanrace Sichona is finally getting a Core Black colorway. Featuring Solar Pink and Vivid Green accents, the Sichona sports a lightweight Primeknit upper with Adidas flexible Futurenatural construction, which is designed to shift and conform to your movements for maximum support. It’s a sneaker designed for people who want to feel like they aren’t wearing shoes, but don’t want to take the plunge and start wearing those Vibram Fivefinger shits. The Adidas Humanrace Sichona Black is set to drop on May 21st for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app.