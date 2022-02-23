Welcome to Euphoria Style Watch, your one-stop-shop for light commentary on Sunday night’s best fits from Euphoria and where to buy them. Sunday brought us the penultimate episode of the season, “The Theater and It’s Double,” which presented us with the premiere of Lexi’s long-planned play. To say “Our Life” or whatever the hell Lexi’s play was actually titled didn’t disappoint is an understatement — Sunday night’s episode is definitely in the running for the best episode the show has ever had, and we have Lexi to thank for that.

Seeing Lexi’s play mirror the lives of the Euphoria crew while at the same time acting as a meta-analysis of the ridiculousness of the show itself was legitimately the most interesting and engaging this show has ever been. It also gave us the greatest scene in Euphoria history.

Let’s give it up for Ethan who gave us that great show-closing dance sequence and also single-handedly played about 50% of Lexi’s cast. Tell me Euphoria wouldn’t be objectively better with at least one dance sequence per episode — I dare you!

Anyway, onto the outfits, there were a lot of good ones this past Sunday but sadly there is no one here to represent the boys. Elliot has been absent since Rue’s intervention, Fez spent the whole night in a tux, Ashtray is a child, McKay has even less screen time than Kat, and Nate… I mean does the guy wear anything but a t-shirt and blue jeans? Does he even wear jeans? The guy might as well be a ghost.

So unless you want to know where to buy those gold football pants Ethan was rocking, you’re out of luck. Here was this week’s best.

