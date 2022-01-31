Welcome to Euphoria Style Watch, your shopping guide to the latest episode’s best fits and where to buy them. Last night’s episode, “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” will forever change the way we look at hot tubs. To say episode four was “unhinged” doesn’t do it justice, it was a straight-up sh*t show. Who had the messiest evening — Cal, Cassie, or Rue? All three of them are f*cking up (with Cal that’s been a constant) but the only person we’re really feeling sympathy for is Maddy. We were all Kat last night. What’s worse, being thrown up on in a hot tub on your birthday, or throwing up all over yourself while crying in a hot tub because you’re hiding a secret from your best friend whose mom has to pull you out while you’re covered with your own cheap-alcohol-induced vomit? I’m sorry, but we’re going to have to give it to Maddy here. What the hell did she do to deserve this, Cassie? Be your best friend? At the very least, we got to see Zendaya cosplaying as Leo in Titanic, so this week wasn’t without its hilarious moments. Messiness aside, last night was also full of great outfits (though fewer than usual), which we’re certain a lot of people are eager to get their hands on. So we went on the hunt to find ’em all. Let’s dive into this week’s five best fits and keep our fingers crossed that next week gives us more Fez and Ashtray antics and a lot less throw-up.

Maddy — All Of It Maddy continues to be Euphoria’s best-dressed character and is probably single-handedly keeping 2022 swimwear sales afloat in these cold winter months. It’s become a bit of a running joke in this series, but at this point, the show has put Maddy in a bikini in three of four episodes, this time it was a hot tub so things make a little more sense (episode 1 kicks off the show on New Year’s Eve so it’s presumably still winter in the Euphoria universe), but unless we see some indication that we’re no longer in winter, we won’t be able to sustain our disbelief for very much longer. Anyway, I digress. Last night Maddy rocked a lot of great outfits. The most sought-after is probably the simple satin green slip dress she wore during her long talk with Nate, unfortunately for you, that piece is nowhere to be found on the internet. Fortunately, we know the brand. The slip dress and robe combo come courtesy of luxury womenswear brand Blumarine’s SS18 season. Currently, the brand has nothing like it, but a few “vintage” pieces can be found on aftermarket sites like Depop and Etsy. The aforementioned bikini is by Motel and is pretty affordable, but the Euphoria custom designers mixed and matched two different sets. The bottoms come from the Leyna set while the strappy top is from the Parmia set. Neither of which are available in the same black color Maddy wore, though many variations are available. Finally, Maddy’s birthday dress is the Devon Slip Dress by Marc Jacobs which is readily available in a XS to XL size run. Damn, Maddy is really making us work here. Grab the bikini top and bottom here, the Marc Jacobs Devon slip dress here, and search the Blumarine satin slip here. Check out Blumarine’s current season here. Cassie — The Party Dress & One Piece Oh, Cassie. I think I speak for everyone when I say: what the f*ck are you doing? Last night’s episode was an absolute mess for our girl Cassie, both figuratively and literally but we have a feeling things are going to start turning around as we enter the last half of the season. We hope. Messiness aside, Cassie wore some pretty eye-catching outfits including this puff sleeve mini dress from NA-KD as well as a pink one-piece Gamma Wrap swimsuit by Frankies Bikini during that now-infamous hot tub scene. Grab the mini dress here or here, and the one-piece which is available for waitlisting, here.

Fez — Ralph Lauren Sport Capsule Large Logo Polo There simply wasn’t enough Fez in this episode but we did get enough glimpses of Angus Cloud’s insanely popular character to notice he was rocking a Ralph Lauren Sport large logo polo shirt in blue. It’s nice to see our guy finally break free from those Palace and Supreme chains! The shirt is a short-sleeve two-button polo made from cotton and features a classic straight fit and a colorbock colorway in black and blue. The genuine article is currently pretty hard to find, as it’s not part of Ralph Lauren’s current season, but a few are floating around on aftermarket sites and certain retailers. Be sure to check out the rest of the Sport capsule collection here. Find an alternate colorway long sleeve here. Jules — Polite Worldwide Utopia T-Shirt We’re getting pretty sick of Jules and her antics this season but it’s sort of understandable when you consider she’s with Rue, and Rue… well, is Rue. Drug addicts don’t make for ideal partners so do us all a favor and break up already!