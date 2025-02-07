Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is all about metallics, pinks, and reds, so I guess the big sneaker brands decided to bring us Valentine’s Day a whole week early. Or, you know, they want to sell you some shoes that you can give as Valentine’s gifts, so if you have a sneaker lover in your life who you are also romantically intertwined with, well, this is your week!

But this week isn’t just about Valentine’s Day-themed shoes, for you non-romantics out there we also have a new drop of the Adidas Superstar II, Kawhi Leonard’s latest with New Balance, and the debut of the ultra-hyped Jordan 5 Reimagined.

Nike Air Max DN8 Hyper Pink

Price: $190

Futuristic, sleek, and comfort-focused, the Aix Max DN8 is one of Nike’s most advanced tech sneakers in recent memory. See those eight dimples at the midsole? That’s not just purely decorative, those are pressurized Air tubes designed to give feedback with every step, in every direction.

Atop the tech, you’ve got a sculpted upper made of mesh in a simple two-color black and pink design. We like to see Nike taking chances like this!

The Nike Air Max DN8 Hyper Pink is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas Superstar II Core Black

Price: $100

A classic, advanced! The Adidas Superstar II takes the general shape and look of the legendary Superstar silhouette but gives it some premium advancements like a padded tongue and collar, and textile lining, joining the classic leather upper and a rubber toe box.

It’s a victory lap for one of Adidas greatest contributions to footwear.

The Adidas Superstar II Core Black is set to drop on February 6th at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas.

Air Max 1 Premium Black and Playful Pink/Playful Pink and University Red

Price: $160 (Premium Black and Playful Pink/ Playful Pink and University Red)

Think of this as a his and her’s drop. Two identical premium takes on the Air Max 1, two radical colorways that gently nudge at Valentine’s Day. Both of these designs were reportedly inspired by ballons, which is a weird source of inspiration, but we can dig it! We like the mylar-like sheen this set has.