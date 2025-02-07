Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is all about metallics, pinks, and reds, so I guess the big sneaker brands decided to bring us Valentine’s Day a whole week early. Or, you know, they want to sell you some shoes that you can give as Valentine’s gifts, so if you have a sneaker lover in your life who you are also romantically intertwined with, well, this is your week!
But this week isn’t just about Valentine’s Day-themed shoes, for you non-romantics out there we also have a new drop of the Adidas Superstar II, Kawhi Leonard’s latest with New Balance, and the debut of the ultra-hyped Jordan 5 Reimagined.
Nike Air Max DN8 Hyper Pink
Price: $190
Futuristic, sleek, and comfort-focused, the Aix Max DN8 is one of Nike’s most advanced tech sneakers in recent memory. See those eight dimples at the midsole? That’s not just purely decorative, those are pressurized Air tubes designed to give feedback with every step, in every direction.
Atop the tech, you’ve got a sculpted upper made of mesh in a simple two-color black and pink design. We like to see Nike taking chances like this!
The Nike Air Max DN8 Hyper Pink is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Superstar II Core Black
Price: $100
A classic, advanced! The Adidas Superstar II takes the general shape and look of the legendary Superstar silhouette but gives it some premium advancements like a padded tongue and collar, and textile lining, joining the classic leather upper and a rubber toe box.
It’s a victory lap for one of Adidas greatest contributions to footwear.
The Adidas Superstar II Core Black is set to drop on February 6th at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Air Max 1 Premium Black and Playful Pink/Playful Pink and University Red
Price: $160 (Premium Black and Playful Pink/ Playful Pink and University Red)
Think of this as a his and her’s drop. Two identical premium takes on the Air Max 1, two radical colorways that gently nudge at Valentine’s Day. Both of these designs were reportedly inspired by ballons, which is a weird source of inspiration, but we can dig it! We like the mylar-like sheen this set has.
If we had to pick one of the two, we think the Black and Playful Pink is the stronger design, but both sneakers look best right next to each other. They are complementing designs, so hopefully you have a partner in crime you can share with.
The Air Max 1 Premium Black and Playful Pink and Playful Pink and University Red is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
New Balance Kawhi IV Purple Punch
Price: $159.99
The Kawhi IV Purple Punch exudes ‘90s vacation vibes. When I look at this sneaker, I feel like I’m watching a Hawaii-set special episode of Fresh Prince or Saved By The Bell. This is due in large part to the colorway, which utilizes purple and pink tones over an almost monochromatic upper.
The sneaker features a full synthetic upper with synthetic overlays, an exposed carbon fiber plate, cable loop speed lacing, and Kawhi branding at the heel with a palm tree and birds graphic on the undersole. The sneaker is available in both standard and wide widths.
The New Balance Kawhi IV Purple Punch is set to drop on February 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike Air Diamond Turf Black and Metallic Gold
Price: $160
The Air Diamond Turf gives off tough, militaristic vibes, and we’re here for it. The sneaker sports a durable leather upper with a midfoot strap for a locked-in fit and a simple black and gold color scheme.
The colorway is a reference to Deion Sanders’ black sunglasses and gold chain fit from 1989’s Draft Day. It’s a dope look, and without a doubt this sneaker exudes undeniable cool.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf Black and Metallic Gold is set to drop on February 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club.
Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Habanero Red and Metallic Silver
Price: $160
The Air Max Muse is the latest addition to the Air Max fam, and while it doesn’t visually recall any of the more legendary members of its lineage, it at least looks futuristic, which should be a requirement for all new Air Max designs.
This week’s drop is a women’s exclusive that sports a shiny finish, a high-arch split midsole design, and a one-tone bright red colorway with metallic silver accents.
The Nike Women’s Air Max Muse Habanero Red and Metallic Silver is set to drop on February 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 5 Reimagined
Price: $210
The latest addition to Nike’s “Reimagined” Jordan series, the Jordan 5 Reimagined takes the sneaker’s debut — and best — colorway, and gives it the premium treatment. The sneaker features Metallic Silver accents across the midsole, a reflective tongue, reflective heel branding, and translucent mesh side panels, with white laces (an homage to MJ), and a speckled shark-tooth midsole with bump-out construction for a tactile feel.
It’s easily the most hyped and best looking sneaker to drop in 2025 so far. Here is to hoping we get some more reimagined classics as the year goes on!
The Nike Air Jordan 5 Reimagined is set to drop on February 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.