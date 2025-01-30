Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly round-up of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We don’t want to jump the gun here and say we’re out of the early year doldrums, but this week has us cautiously optimistic that the week’s momentum is going to carry on through the rest of February. For the first time this year, this week’s SNX is jam-packed with eight fire drops! That’s nearly double the January average of four. My fellow sneakerheads, we’re so back (maybe/hopefully)! What this week is still lacking is brand diversity. Once again, Nike is dominating, snagging seven of the eight spots this week. Luckily for Nike fans, there is a lot of silhouette diversity, so whether you’re a hardcore Jordan head or a fan of the new class, this week has something for you. So without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops. Adidas Fear of God Night Brown Price: $250 Jerry Lorenzo’s new Fear Of God trainer just dropped! The sneaker features a full grain leather upper with hairy suede paneling over a lightweight Lightstrike midsole and an elastic heel for easy slip-on wear. Rounding out the design is a braided heel counter, which adds to the luxurious vibe of this design. Adidas really scored by snagging Lorenzo away from Nike. The Adidas Fear of God in Night Brown is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Nike Air Jordan 1 Lunar New Year (Year of the Snake) Photon Dust Price: $160 Nike is continuing its Lunar New Year celebration this week with the release of the Jordan 1 “Year of the Snake” aka Photon Dust. The sneaker features a premium leather upper with shimmering leather details on the Swoosh meant to evoke the scales of a snake alongside iridescent heel branding.

Snakeskin details aside, what really has us hyped for this sneaker is its gorgeous colorway which combines Photon Dust grey elements, white, and a bit of faded Tiffany blue. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Year of the Snake is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air 180 University Blue and Hyper Pink Price: $150 This vibrant take on the 180 features a neoprene mesh upper with suede panels, 180-degree visible Air cushioning (hence the name), and a bold, attention-grabbing colorway of University Blue, navy, and Hyper Pink. This isn’t a sneaker that everybody is going to be able to rock, but if you can find a way to fit this radical design into your wardrobe, you’re definitely going to stand out. The Nike Air 180 University Blue and Hyper Pink is set to drop on January 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Zoom Field Jaxx White and Light Chocolate Price: $170 As is often the case with Travis Scott collabs, this sneaker was set to drop in the middle of January but was postponed at the last minute until February, breaking the hearts of many a sneakerhead. But, Travis Scott Jordan heads rejoice, because now the sneaker is finally coming out and we can say that with some confidence considering Nike is actually advertising the sneaker on its website this time. The Field Jaxx first debuted as a ComplexCon exclusive last year and features a colorway that mixes brown, beige, and white tones. What differentiates this from your typical Travis Scott collab is the lack of a backwards Swoosh. So if that gimmick has always been the one to turn you off from the Cactus Jack branded sneakers. This one is a bit different! The Zoom Field Jaxx White and Light Chocolate is set to drop on January 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Racer Pink Price: $150 Nike is bringing back one of its 90s classics from the vault this week, the Air Tech Challenge 2. The Air Tech Challenge 2 features a leather upper, Max Air Cushioning, and a chunky design with wingtips that evoke the Jordan 4. It’s like an alternate universe version Jordan 4, and given the strength of that design, it still looks damn good. The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Racer Pink is set to drop on January 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. ACG Izy Baroque Brown and Black Price: $130 If we are hurtling towards spring faster than you’re comfortable with, the ACG Izy might be for you. Featuring a cozy moccasin-inspired design, this sneaker features a suede upper, a comfort-focused midsole, and a stylish design that looks at home both on the trail and on the streets. The ACG Izy Baroque Brown and Black is set to drop on January 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 3 Treat Yourself Price: $200 You can always count on sneaker brands to drop a few dope silhouettes aimed at Valentine’s Day for sneakerhead couples, but what happens if you’re single? Nike has an answer for that in the Air Jordan 3 Treat Yourself.