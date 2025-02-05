It’s February, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon and nothing says “romance,” more than… new drinks at Starbucks?

Okay, maybe Starbucks isn’t the first (or second, or third, or fourth, or fifth) thing we think of when it comes to the year’s most romantic holiday, but that hasn’t stopped the big coffee chain from introducing a grip of new drinks for the season.

Whether you give in fully to Valentine’s Day or are one of those people who see the holiday as just a way for our society to sell us stuff we don’t need, the new drinks capitalize on the flavors most closely associated with the holiday, like strawberries and chocolate, and feel however you want about February 14th, but that’s a flavor combination too good to deny.

The new drinks include the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, and the sexily named Midnight Drink. There is no way all of these drinks are worth your money, so we picked up all three, put ‘em to a taste test, and ranked them from least to most essential.

Here are our thoughts.

4. Midnight Drink

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Despite its admittedly evocative name, the Midnight Drink tasted too muted to really appeal to us. The drink consists of a blackberry fruit infusion shaken with coconut milk. Visually, it looks appetizing, but flavorwise it tastes like dirty water tinged with a bit of tart berry undertones.

The coconut doesn’t come through well enough. Overall, it tastes like this one is missing a few key ingredients to make it worth ordering.

The Bottom Line:

Skip this one. It looks great and sounds appetizing, but it tastes muted to the point of near flavorlessness.

3. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

This is the one drink out of the four that seems explicitly Valentine’s Day-themed, and because of that I would’ve liked to rank it higher but, here it is sitting at third. Despite being second to last, that isn’t to say this drink isn’t good. Unlike the Midnight Drink, Starbucks didn’t forget to pack this one with flavor.