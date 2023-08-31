Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a week for the sneakerheads that live classics! Premium offerings from Jordan, including a re-up of the Jordan 5 Burgundy and Jordan 1 Palomino, a new Air Force 88, a women’s size exclusive Air Max 1, and an SB Dunk collaboration with Supreme that uses the art of late graffiti artists Rammellzee make up the bulk of our top 8 — reinvigorating classic silhouettes with vivid colorways. For the futurists, we have the debut of Sabrina Ionescu’s first signature Nike, aptly named the Sabrina I, and a new collaboration between New Balance and Japanese streetwear brand WTAPS. In its last weeks, the summer sneaker season is still burning bright. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker drops.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Burgundy Price: $225 Fans of Nike’s legendary Burgundy Jordan 5 returns! The colorway, which was first introduced in 2006, features a premium leather upper in burgundy with contrasting graphite and silver accents over an icy translucent outsole. In an effort to get everyone in on the fun, the sneaker has dropped in a full-size run. Make this the norm Nike! The Nike Air Jordan 5 Burgundy is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Max 1 Soft Vinyl Price: $160 The latest Air Max 1 looks like something straight out of a comic book. Featuring a vinyl-like polished upper, this sneaker sports translucent details, a mix of airbrushed Siren Red and orange tones, translucent panels, and a translucent outsole with a metallic silver swoosh.

The sneaker was inspired by old-school vintage toys according to Nike and is available exclusively in women’s sizing, which is a shame for those with bigger feet who like this bright comic-book style design. It feels perfect for summer. The Nike Women’s Air Max 1 Soft Vinyl is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Wolf Grey Price: $130 Made to the specifications of professional Japanese skating champion Yuto Horigome, this Wolf Grey Nike SB Dunk is constructed to take a serious beating and hold up against all the street skating abuse you throw at it. The design doesn’t look like your typical signature sneaker; instead, it’s very tasteful and reserved, featuring little more than Yuto’s family crest over the base SB Dunk design. Our favorite feature is the pop of color and warmth at the heel. Instead of covering the sneaker entirely in white and Wolf Grey (which still would’ve been dope) there are some chocolate and pink hits on the heel and outsole. The Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Wolf Grey is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Alpha Force 88 Light Bone and Coconut Milk Price: $130 We love Nike, but let’s face it, the brand is more famous for its old sneakers from the ‘80s and ‘90s than anything that has come out in this century. Normally, that would be a huge problem for any brand, but Nike is so good at paying homage to the classics that the brand remains on top. Just look at this Air Alpha Force 88! With sneakers that look this good, Nike doesn’t need to change!

Featuring a monochromatic Light Bone and Coconut Milk all-over suede upper, the Air Alpha Force sports a forefoot strap, vintage Nike branding, and an old school look that feels like it’ll never go out of style. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 Light Bone and Coconut Milk is set to drop on August 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Rammellzee x Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Price: TBA Supreme has been relatively quiet this year when it comes to collaborations with Nike but the two brands are finally getting together for the summer and paying homage to late New York graffiti artist Rammellzee. Featuring both low-top and high-top versions, the latest Nike SB Dunk features a suede and canvas upper with a mesh tongue and collar, a rubber gum outsole with Zoom Air at the heel, and uppers with printed artwork by Rammellzee. They’re colorful, swirling, and a bit psychedelic, a true tribute to a NYC icon. The Rammellzee x Supreme x Nike SB Dunk is set to drop on August 31st at 11 AM PST. Pick up a pair exclusively at Supreme. Nike Sabrina 1 Spark/ Ionic Price: $130 (Spark / Ionic) New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu is getting her very own signature Nike this month with a two-colorway debut. Dropping in both Spark and Ionic, the Sabrina 1 is built on a Zoom Air and Nike React foam midsole with enhanced traction and high mid-foot support for better grip and traction.

The design puts performance at the forefront but it still has some interesting features we haven’t seen yet, like its faux woven upper design and sideways large logo swoosh. The Nike Sabrina 1 Spark and Ionic are set to drop on September 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.