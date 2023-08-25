Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week I bemoaned the fact that Nike made its weakest offering of the year when it came to new noteworthy designs. It wasn’t that big of an issue however, because the rest of the brands stepped up, but it was notable considering the brand tends to dominate our roundups. This week Nike is back, with a strong showing that almost snagged all ten spots in our roundup. I actually ended up cutting a few noteworthy Nike releases that I would’ve liked to talk about in an effort to streamline the list and make room for other brands. So if you’re a fan of Dunks and or the Air Max silhouette, be sure to look into the Air Max 1 Bronze or the Midnight Navy and White low-top Dunk, both are great designs but a bit throwaway in comparison with everything else dropping this week. There are a lot of great shoes dropping and only so much closet space in the world. Let’s dive in.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo Price: $189 Released to coincide with what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday, the Kobe 8 Protro Halo sports a super clean triple-white colorway embroidered details over a low-cut design riding on a Nike React Foam insert. It’s been a minute since Nike has dropped any new Protro color ways so this is notable not just because it’s a dope design, but because it signals that Nike is gearing up to launch more Kobes. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Halo is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. Nike AJKO 1 Low Bred Price: $120 A Jordan designed for skating, the AJKO 1 Bred borrows a legendary colorway and dresses up an altered Jordan 1 silhouette in it. The upper is a mix of canvas and synthetic leather with crimson red branding and a white midsole. With its tough outer shell, this sneaker is designed to take a beating, allowing you to rock that classic Jordan style without fear that you’re messing up a coveted piece of footwear. The Nike AJKO 1 Low Bred is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Terminator Low Dark Obsidian and Granite Price: $120 I love that Nike has brought back this mid-80s silhouette this year and this Dark Obsidian and Granite colorway is one of the best to drop so far. Inspired by one of the original colorways from the sneaker’s Be True To Your School ad campaign, this low top Terminator sports a crisp leather upper with large Nike branding at the heel. The Nike Terminator Low Dark Obsidian and Granite is set to drop on August 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk Low Orange and Emerald Rise Price: $110 Cutting two Dunks from this list was just something we could not abide by, especially when you have a pair as dope as the Orange and Emerald Rise. Featuring a full fuzzy suede upper swapped in for the usual leather, this SB Dunk low refuses to let the summer season die with this vibrant and bright colorway that draws eyes and demands attention.

Featuring a mix of orange and emerald colors, the design is rounded out by a Lemon Chiffon outsole that looks a bit retro and aged. The Nike SB Dunk Low Orange and Emerald Rise is set to drop on August 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Atmosphere Grey Price: $140 Moody and ultra clean, this Air Jordan 1 in Atmosphere Grey is a near-perfect design. The sneaker features a slightly aged aesthetic (check out that yellowed midsole) for vintage appeal and sports a premium leather build with luxurious suede accents. It feels like a minor release considering how many great shoes are dropping this week but we think this one will join the ranks as one of the best Jordan 1 colorways of all time. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Atmosphere Grey is set to drop on August 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments Price: $210 How do you elevate one of the greatest sneaker designs of all time? It’s simple, outfit it with some metallic detailing and call it a day. The Jordan 4 Frozen Moments features a premium semi-gloss leather and suede build with metallic silver elements on the wings, eyelets, and Jumpman logo. The sneaker’s lining is a plus Snow White, which elements compliment the nearly monochromatic colorway. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments is set to drop on August 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate High x Bephies Beauty Supply x UNION Summer ‘96 Price: $200 A cross collaboration between Nike, UNION, and Bephies Beauty Supply, this Jordan 1 features a highly detailed woven design with aged accents, and colored stitching overall a beige and off-white colorway with orange accents, UNION tag branding, and Bephies branding at the heel with a dusty green wrap around swoosh. The design rides on an elevated midsole for a bit more height and a chunky sole aesthetic. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate High x Bephies Beauty Supply x UNION Summer ’96 is set to drop on August 26th at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 1 x Bephie’s Beauty Supply x UNION Summer ‘96 Price: $200 I have to say I’m pretty impressed that UNION produced two different designs for men and women’s sizes, rather than take the easy route and drop this sneaker in a full size run. This sneaker has the same design ethos as the women’s exclusive pair with aged accents, colored stitched, and a woven together design. I like it but I have to hand it to the women’s exclusive design, that would has a better colorway.

This is still without a doubt a very dope shoe though, but that’s what is expected out of UNION. The Nike Air Jordan 1 x UNION x Bephie’s Beauty Supply is set to drop on August 26th at 7:00 Am PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Aminé x New Balance 610 T Price: $159.99 In his debut New Balance collaboration, Portland rapper Aminé looks to the 610 silhouette for a sneaker that captures some of that chill outdoorsy PNW vibe. Featuring mesh underlays with patent leather overlays and a mesh collar, this trail-ready sneaker sports rope lacing, ripstop accents, and banana graphics at the tongue with a banana-inspired colorway. The shoe sports iridescent details for enhanced visibility, a co-branded tongue label, and a speckle midsole. Not a bad first sneaker from Aminé and further proof that New Balance is making a serious play for rappers with a distinct sense of style (see Action Bronson’s NBs). The Aminé x New Balance 610 T is set to drop on August 25th at 7:00 a.m. PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Adidas Blonde Pro Model ADV Cloud White/Core Black/ Off White Price: $130 Without a doubt Adidas owns the signature skatewear market and the brand’s greatest collaborator is Blondey McCoy who has his very own sneaker model with the three-stripes brand dubbed the ‘Blondey Pro.’