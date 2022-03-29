Festival season continues…and now it’s making its way overseas. SXM Festival recently held its annual event on the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Martin from March 9 through March 13. Because why go to a music festival when you can go to a music festival and embark on an epic tropical getaway at the same time?

The event included five full days of pool parties, a curated selection of legendary performers and emerging acts, dancing in the sizzling Caribbean sun, and bold fashion statements — all happening at the peak of Saint Martin’s highest mountain with breathtaking 360-degree sunset views.

The jam-packed lineup was chock-full of renowned artists in the underground techno and house scene. Some of the most notable names from SXM Festival included Apache, Audiofly, Awly, Baham, Gab Rhome, Innellea, Jimi Jules, Konstantin Sibold, Layla Benitez, Maga, Alexi Delano, Âme, Amine K, Animal Trainer, Behrouz, Blond:ish, Carlita, Chaim, Chloé Caillet, and Danny Tenaglia (and that’s only a handful of the performers throughout the week).

If you could use an influx of serotonin combined with a bit of wanderlust, you’ll get a kick out of the sights and styles from SXM Festival. The photos below are sure to boost your mood (and inspire you to purchase your next festival ticket).

ALSO READ: