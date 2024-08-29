Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week I mentioned that holding onto your money could be a smart move, considering the drop list was so sparse, and now here we are in the final week of August and we’ve got a full roster of 10 sneakers!
If you were hoping that meant a lot of brand diversity, well, we’re not there yet. This week is entirely dominated by Nike and Adidas, the two biggest sneaker brands in the market. That’s not a bad thing if you’re a fan of Nike or Adidas — and there is a good chance you’re a fan of at least one of those brands — but if you were hoping to step out in a brand a bit less saturated (New Balance, Hoka, Asics come to mind) you’re going to have to keep hoping, at least until next week.
Highlights from this week include a three-way collaboration between Adidas, BAPE, and Damian Lillard, a couple of Converse Alexis Sablone link-ups, and, as always — new Jordans. There is a lot to get to so let’s just dive in already!
Adidas BAPE x DAME 9 Core Black/Better Scarlet
Price: $160 (Core Black/Better Scarlet)
Damian Lillard’s and Adidas teamed up with BAPE for this special take on the DAME 9 and we’ve got to say, it’s the best DAME signature to drop all year. The sneaker features a lightweight textile upper and lining with a Lightstrike midsole, which is the standard tech-focused build we expect out of the DAME series, but what sets this one apart is the BAPE camo colorway.
The sneaker has two color variations, a traditional Core Black version that utilizes BAPE’s green camo pattern, and a red Scarlet version, which has much more subtle camo patterning. Both look great, but if we had to choose one, we’d go with Scarlet, without a doubt.
The Adidas BAPE x DAME 9 Core Black/Better Scarlet is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.
Converse CONS AS-1 Pro x Alexis Sablone
Price: $110
Pro skater Alexis Sablone is linking up with Converse CONS this week for the AS-1 Pro, a signature sneaker that takes a classic Converse shape and outfits it with custom artwork and debossed details.
The sneaker features a wear-away suede upper in white that reveals a fuchsia under-color designed to peek through in high abrasion areas of the silhouette. Rounding out the design is a commemorative Alexis-branded crest and Converse CONS branding at the heel tab.
The Converse CONS AS-1 Pro x Alexis Sablone is set to drop on August 29th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Field General ’82 White and Gorge Green
Price: $100
The year of the Field General continues with this new White and Gorge Green colorway. There isn’t much that differentiates this pair from the other Field General sneakers that have dropped this year. Same synthetic leather and textile upper and the same heavy-tread Waffle sole (this time in black). It’s simply a great design in a dope white and green colorway.
The Nike Field General ’82 White and Gorge Green is set to drop on August 29th at 7:00 AM PST or a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low Oxidized Green
Price: $140
The Oxidized Green AJ-1 is a nice addition to your late summer or early fall wardrobe. The sneaker features a leather upper in white with green accents and an off-white midsole with a traditional gum sole. This is one of those simple but beautiful Jordan 1 colorways — we wish it would’ve dropped in a full-size run though.
The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low Oxidized Green is set to drop on August 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Alexis Sablone White and Pacific Moss (Chameleon)
Price: $135
If the Alexis Sablone Converse CONS collaboration was looking a bit too tame for you, the skater’s take on the legendary SB Dunk is much more out there. This thing straight up looks like a dragon! The sneaker features a debossed premium leather upper with tumbled leather underlays and suede details. If you were digging the gimmicky wear-away upper of the Converse, this sneaker has that too, revealing a fuchsia undertone as you wear it away.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Alexis Sablone White and Pacific Moss is set to drop on August 29th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 39 W.Y.W.S.
Price: $215
Last week A Ma Maniére dropped a new Jordan 3 dubbed the “While You Were Sleeping Pair,” and this week the brand returns with yet another in the W.Y.W.S. line, this time, surprisingly, a Jordan 39.
Jordans this high in the lineage don’t generally get the cool collaboration treatment, but the Atlanta-based brand is taking a stab at it and we have to admit, it looks pretty dope. The sneaker features a woven synthetic textile upper with jacquard patterning, suede overlays at the toe, and a textured synthetic TPU tongue over a transparent rubber midsole.
It is easily the coolest the Air Jordan 39 has ever — and will ever — look.
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 39 W.Y.W.S. is set to drop on Friday, August 30th for a retail price of $215. Enter the raffle at A Ma Maniére.
Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Hot Lava
Price: $150
Last year, Nike reintroduced bad boy of tennis John McEnroe’s signature sneaker, the Nike Attack, and the revamp was warmly received (Travis Scott even dropped his own signature version). Now Nike is looking to capture that same hype with the return of the Air Tech Challenge 2, a sneaker made popular by one of tennis’ all-time greatest players, Andre Agassi.
This new take on the sneaker features the Air Tech Challenge 2’s original colorway with some aged details at the midsole and an upper composed of real and synthetic leather. It’s not quite as stylish as the Attack but it’s a nice blast from the past for those who love ‘90s era silhouettes.
The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Hot Lava is set to drop on August 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey
Price: $200
Those with big feet may be missing out on the Jordan 1 Oxidized Green, but this Cement Grey Jordan 3 is a worthy consolation prize. Featuring a classic colorway, the Cement Grey sports a full leather upper with elephant print overlays, embroidered branding, and a nice pop of Fire Red at the tongue.
The Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Cement Grey is set to drop on August 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Tyshawn 2 Cloud White
Price: $100
It’s a hell of a week for fans of pro skater signature sneakers. In addition to the double Alexis Sablone we’re also getting a new colorway for Tyshawn Jones’ Adidas Tyshawn II. We ride pretty hard for the Tyshawn II, as of now it’s our favorite signature skate sneaker on the market.
This sneaker features a white leather upper with a textile lining, reflective accents at the three stripes, and rides atop supportive Lightstrike cushioning.
The Adidas Tyshawn 2 Cloud White is set to drop on September 1st at 10:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT.
Adidas Forum 84 High Cloud White
Price: $130
We’re living in a sneaker era that favors early ‘00s designs and some ‘90s classics, which could leave those that love the retro designs of the ‘80s wanting. Well, Adidas has your back this week with the release of the Forum ’84.
The Forum is Adidas’ favorite canvas currently, it’s the silhouette the brand is constantly utilizing for collaborations, so it’s great to see a sneaker that celebrates it’s heritage. The ’84 Forum deconstructs the sneaker to its original design specs and features a suede and leather upper, metallic accents and a vintage lace closure strap. It’s a nice reminder of what makes the Forum a special silhouette.
The Adidas Forum 84 High Cloud White is set to drop on September 1st at 12:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
