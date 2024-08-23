Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This summer has been a strange one. Generally, summers are a strong time for sneaker drops, but since July things have been a bit off and on. Luckily for all of us, as we slowly crawl towards autumn things are starting to heat up again.

We’re not quite there yet, but we’re seeing signs of the year’s big comeback. This week sneakerheads will be blessed with a short and sweet drop list that is packing some heavy hitters.

We’re talking about a new luxury Jordan drop from one of our favorite streetwear brands, A Ma Maniére, the latest from CLOT’s Edison Chen and Adidas, and one of the most interesting Kobe drops of the whole year. Let’s dive in, but spend wisely, but next week is going to pack a bigger punch.

A Ma Maniére x Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro While You Were Sleeping

Price: $225

A Ma Maniére has proven itself as the most vital Jordan collaborator this decade. The Atlanta-based streetwear boutique consistently drops fire, but this year the brand has been a bit on the quiet side. That changes this week with one of the brand’s finest drops to date, the Air Jordan 3 While You Were Sleeping.

Dubbed the “W.Y.W.S” for short, this sneaker features a luxurious fine-grain leather upper with a mix of black, charcoal, and off-white colors. Rounding out the design is an embroidered Jumpman logo on the right shoe and A Ma Maniére’s “A” logo on the left.

If you like your Jordans on the luxurious side, it doesn’t get much better than this.

The A Ma Maniére x Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro While You Were Sleeping is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair at A Ma Maniére or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Adidas CLOT Gazelle By Edison Chen

Price: $160

You can always count on Edison Chen to radically revamp an Adidas classic. This year, that’s practically been the Hong Kong-based designer’s trademark, and his new take o Gazelle has us pretty hyped this week.