Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This summer has been a strange one. Generally, summers are a strong time for sneaker drops, but since July things have been a bit off and on. Luckily for all of us, as we slowly crawl towards autumn things are starting to heat up again.
We’re not quite there yet, but we’re seeing signs of the year’s big comeback. This week sneakerheads will be blessed with a short and sweet drop list that is packing some heavy hitters.
We’re talking about a new luxury Jordan drop from one of our favorite streetwear brands, A Ma Maniére, the latest from CLOT’s Edison Chen and Adidas, and one of the most interesting Kobe drops of the whole year. Let’s dive in, but spend wisely, but next week is going to pack a bigger punch.
A Ma Maniére x Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro While You Were Sleeping
Price: $225
A Ma Maniére has proven itself as the most vital Jordan collaborator this decade. The Atlanta-based streetwear boutique consistently drops fire, but this year the brand has been a bit on the quiet side. That changes this week with one of the brand’s finest drops to date, the Air Jordan 3 While You Were Sleeping.
Dubbed the “W.Y.W.S” for short, this sneaker features a luxurious fine-grain leather upper with a mix of black, charcoal, and off-white colors. Rounding out the design is an embroidered Jumpman logo on the right shoe and A Ma Maniére’s “A” logo on the left.
If you like your Jordans on the luxurious side, it doesn’t get much better than this.
The A Ma Maniére x Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro While You Were Sleeping is out now for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair at A Ma Maniére or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas CLOT Gazelle By Edison Chen
Price: $160
You can always count on Edison Chen to radically revamp an Adidas classic. This year, that’s practically been the Hong Kong-based designer’s trademark, and his new take o Gazelle has us pretty hyped this week.
The new iteration of the old classic swaps out the suede build for a textural textile upper with leather details and a matching lining. The small details really stand out in this design, like the mosaic three-stripes, the exposed stitching, the hints of blue on the ends of the laces.
It’s simple, harmonious, and radically reimagines something great without totally ruining it. That’s a hard balance to strike but one Chen has a masterful control of.
The Adidas CLOT Gazelle By Edison Chen is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
New Balance 1000 Sea Salt with Heron Blue
Price: $149.99
Clean, sleek, and retro, that’s how I’d describe the New Balance 1000 Sea Salt with Heron Blue. Usually, we’re most hyped over the Made in USA or Made in UK NB offerings, but week we’re getting something good out of New Balance’s non-premium line, which mean this sneaker is a steal!
The 1000 features a mesh upper with leather overlays, embroidered details, reflective accents, and ABZORB cushioning.
The New Balance 1000 Sea Salt with Heron Blue is out now for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike Clogposite Chrome and Black
Price: $140
This sneaker… if you want to call it that, is kind of crazy. It’s a clog, which in 2024 isn’t that out of the ordinary what with Crocs and Salehe Bembury, but when this first dropped in the early 2000s, there was nothing like it. So its cool that a sneaker that was ahead of its time is finally getting a refresh, and looking better than ever.
The Clogposite features a molded upper made from breathable textile material with a chrome and black finish and an icy, cool midsole. It looks straight out of a Missy Elliot video, and we love it for that.
The Nike Clogposite Chrome and Black is set to drop on August 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro Halo
Price: $240
Love the Kobe Protro but wish they offered more high-top silhouettes? The Kobe 9 Elite High Protro Halo is just that. The sneaker features a lightweight Flyknit upper in all white over a Nike React midsole, offering performance-focused court responsiveness. A small textured black panel rests at the heel offering a nice splash of contrast that really pops against the white backdrop.
As the name would suggest, this sneaker is part of the Halo series, an annual special drop released in honor of the late player’s birthday. A true gem for Kobe fans.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro Halo is set to drop on August 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Jordan 4 White Thunder
Price: $215
Closing out the week is the Air Jordan 4 White Thunder. I don’t know how to feel about this drop, on the one hand, it’s a dope stealthy Jordan 4 in a classic black and white colorway. On the other hand, it feels like we’ve seen this before countless times.
So while I can’t deny that this shoe, with its nubuck leather upper in black and bright white accents, looks great, it’s hard to be excited about it. Does a shoe need hype for it to be a worthwhile release? Probably not. At the end of the day, this is a great-looking shoe, and that’s all that matters.
The Nike Air Jordan 4 White Thunder is set to drop on August 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.