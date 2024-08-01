Friday, August 2
- Anberlin — Vega (Equal Vision Records)
- Blood — Loving You Backwards (Ramp Local)
- Brigitte Calls Me Baby — Future Is Our Way (ATO Records)
- Cowboy Boy — Lipstick on a Pig (Get Better Records)
- David Lynch and Chrystabell — Cellophane Memories (David Lynch Music Company)
- Elijah Blake — elijah. (RKeyTek Music)
- Ella Langley — hungover (SAWGOD Records/Columbia)
- Footballhead — Before I Die EP (Tiny Engines)
- Howard Jones — Live at the O2 (Cherry Red)
- John Carter Cash — Pilgrimage to Rising Fawn (Avondale Records)
- Kacey Musgraves — Deeper in the Well (UMG)
- Khalid — Sincere (RCA Records)
- Killer Mike — Songs for Sinners & Saints (VLNS/Loma Vista)
- Los Lonely Boys — Resurrection (BMG)
- Maren Morris — Intermission EP (Columbia Records)
- Moses Sumney — Sophcore EP (Tuntum)
- MOULD — MOULD EP (Nice Swan)
- Nick Zanca — Hindsight (American Dreams Records)
- Orville Peck — Stampede (Warner)
- Personal Trainer — Still Willing (Bella Union)
- Saleka — Lady Raven (Original Music From The Motion Picture Trap) (Columbia)
- Simon Fisher Turner — Instability of the Signal (Mute)
- Smashing Pumpkins — Aghori Mhori Mei (Thirty Tigers)
- T. Graham Brown — Memphis to Muscle Shoals (Warner)
- Teen Daze — Elegant Rhythms (PLANCHA)
- Tones and I — Beautifully Ordinary (Bad Batch Records)
- WHY? — The Well I Fell Into (Waterlines)
- X — Smoke & Fiction (Fat Possum Records)
Friday, August 9
- Amos Lee — Transmissions (Thirty Tigers)
- Andy Wood — Charisma (Andy Wood Music)
- Belong — Realistic IX (Kranky)
- Big Sean — Better Me Than You (Def Jam Recordings)
- Destroy Boys — Funeral Soundtrack #4 (Hopeless Records)
- Four Year Strong — Analysis Paralysis (Pure Noise Records)
- Fucked Up — Another Day (Fucked Up Records)
- Futurebirds — Easy Company (MNRK Records)
- Grace Bowers — Wine On Venus (Grace Bowers Music)
- Hammerfall — Avenge the Fallen (Nuclear Blast)
- J Balvin — Rayo (Sueños Globales)
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Flight b741 (p(doom) records)
- Larry June — Doing It For Me (The Freeminded Records/EMPIRE)
- Little Big Town — Greatest Hits (Capitol Nashville)
- Logic — Ultra 85 (BMG)
- Louis Cole — nothing (Brainfeeder)
- Mamaleek — Vida Blue (The Flenser)
- Milo Binder — The Unspeakable Milo Binder (Heyday Again Records)
- Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding — Milton + esperanza (Concord Records)
- Niki — Buzz (88rising)
- Osees — SORCS 80 (Castle Face)
- oso oso — life till bones (Yunahon Entertainment)
- Peter Cat Recording Co. — BETA (Peter Cat Publishing)
- Quivers — Oyster Cuts (Merge Records)
- Rae Khalil — CRYBABY (Def Jam Recordings)
- Ravyn Lenae — Bird’s Eye (Atlantic)
- The Rosies — Vol. 3 EP (Take This To Heart Records)
- Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus (KAB America)
- Skylar Gudasz — Country (Perseids Records)
- Torres and Fruit Bats — A Decoration EP (Merge)
- Twin Atlantic — Meltdown (Staple Diet)
- Various Artists — Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 1 Soundtrack (GabbaCaDabra)
Friday, August 16th
- Amy Shark — Sunday Sadness (Sony)
- Bay Ledges — Rivers (Nettwerk)
- Beabadoobee — This Is How Tomorrow Moves (Dirty Hit)
- Blind Pilot — In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain (ATO Records)
- BOYNEXTDOOR — AND (KOZ Entertainment)
- Charly Bliss — Forever (Lucky Number)
- Chuck Johnson — Sun Glories (Western Vinyl)
- Delicate Steve — Delicate Steve Sings (Anti)
- Family Dinner — God Looks Out For Fools (Other People Records)
- Foster the People — Paradise State of Mind (Atlantic)
- GEL — Persona EP (Blue Grape Music)
- Hamish Hawk — A Firmer Hand (So Recordings)
- Horse Jumper of Love — Disaster Trick (Run For Cover Records)
- K. Yoshimatsu — Fossil Cocoon: The Music of K. Yoshimatsu (Phantom Limb)
- KATSEYE — SIS (Soft Is Strong) EP (HYBE)
- Lauren Daigle — Sessions (Centricity Music)
- Lesibu Grand — Triggered (Kill Rock Stars)
- Morgan Wade — Obsessed (Ladylike Records)
- Nikka Costa — Dirty Disco (Go Funk Yourself)
- Palehound — Live at First Congregational Church (Polyvinyl)
- Post Malone — F-1 Trillion (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
- Ray Lamontagne — Long Way Home (Liula Records)
- Rosie Lowe — Lover, Other (Blue Flowers Music)
- The Script — Satellites (BMG)
- Shelby Lynne — Consequences of the Crown (Monument Records)
- Steve Forbert — Daylight Savings Time (Blue Rose Music)
- Tama Gucci — Notes to Self (Sinderlyn)
- Tinashe — Quantum Baby (Tinashe Music)
- The Wiggles — Wiggle & Learn (KOCH IMPORTS)
- Wishy — Triple Seven (Winspear)
- Yours Truly — TOXIC (UNFD)
Friday, August 23
- Atlas Genius — End of the Tunnel (Frogs Head Records)
- Benny Trokan — Do You Still Think of Me (Wick Records)
- Body Meat — Starchris (Partisan Records)
- Bryce Dessner — Solos (Sony Classical)
- Chime School — The Boy Who Ran the Paisley Hotel (Slumberland Records)
- Confidence Man — Fabric Presents Confidence Man (Fabric)
- Emmet Cohen — Vibe Provider (Mack Avenue)
- Emma Russack — About the Girl (Dinosaur City Records)
- Falcon Jane — Legacy (Darling Recordings)
- Fontaines D.C. — Romance (32 County Love Train)
- Fruition — How To Make Mistakes (Fruition)
- The Georgia Thunderbolts — Rise Above It All (Mascot Label Group/Mascot Records)
- Gillian Welch and David Rawlings — Woodland (Acony Records)
- Gilligan Moss — Speaking Across Time (Foreign Family Collective)
- Illuminati Hotties — Power (Snack Shack Tracks)
- Heems — VEENA LP (Veena Sounds)
- Joe P — Garden State Vampire (Atlantic)
- Kato Hideki & Kramer — The Walk (Shimmy Disc)
- Kenshi Yonezu — Lost Corner (Milan)
- Kishi Bashi — Kantos (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Knife — Live Leather Hounds EP (Napalm Records)
- Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind (This Is Hit)
- Lisa Loeb & The Hollow Trees — That’s What It’s All About (The Hollow Trees Records)
- Little Hag — Now That’s What I Call Little Hag (Bar None Records)
- Luna Li — When a Thought Grows Wings (In Real Life Music)
- Magdalena Bay — Imaginal Disk (Mom+Pop)
- Maggie Antone — Rhinestoned (Love Big)
- Mark Lanegan — Bubblegum XX (Beggars Banquet)
- Mike Tramp — Songs of White Lion — Vol. II (Frontiers Records SRL)
- Mura Masa — Curve 1 (Pond Recordings)
- The National Parks — Wild Spirit (The National Parks)
- Nervous Eaters — Rock n Roll Your Heart Away (Wicked Cool Records)
- Nicole Miglis — Myopia (Sargent House)
- Roe Kapara — Big Cigars and Satin Shorts EP (Epitaph)
- Ruthie Foster — Mileage (Sun Label Group)
- Sabrina Carpenter — Short n’ Sweet (Island Records)
- The Softies — The Bed I Made (Father/Daughter Records)
- Spirit of the Beehive — You’ll Have To Loose Something (Saddle Creek)
- Stand Atlantic — Was Here (Hopeless Records)
- Sofi Tukker — Bread (Sofi Tukker)
- Thomas Rhett — About a Woman (Fifty-One/Forty-Nine Records)
- Uniform — American Standard (Sacred Bones Records)
- Warren Zeiders — Relapse (717 Entertainment)
- Wayne Shorter — Celebration, Volume 1 (UMG)
- White Hills — Beyond This Fiction (Heads on Fire Industries)
Friday, August 30
- ASAP Rocky — Don’t Be Dumb (RCA)
- AWOLNATION — The Phantom Five (Two Twenty Five Music)
- Becca Stevens — Maple to Paper (GroundUP Music)
- The Bug Club — On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide (Sub Pop)
- The Cactus Blossoms — Every Time I Think About You (Walkie Talkie Records)
- Carlile — Human Human (Sooper Records)
- Chick Corea — Trilogy (Chick Corea Productions)
- Coco & Clair Clair — Girl (Nice Girl World)
- David Kushner — The Dichotomy (Miserable Music Group)
- Ellen Reid — Big Majestic (New Amsterdam Records)
- Enumclaw — Home in Another Life (Drift Records)
- Galliano — Halfway Somewhere (Brownswood Recordings)
- George Winston — Eastern Montana (Valley Entertainment)
- Jon Hopkins — Ritual (Domino)
- Jónsi — First Light (Myndstream/Lakeshore Records)
- Kerosene Kream — Buying Time EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Laurie Anderson — Amelia (Canal Street Communications)
- Lia Kohl — Normal Sounds (American Dreams Records)
- Los Bitchos — Talkie Talkie (City Slang)
- Mint Field — Aprender a Ser (Felte)
- Mondo Cozmo — It’s Principle! (Last Gang Records)
- Muni Long — Revenge (Def Jam Recordings)
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds — Wild God (Bad Seed Ltd)
- Paris Paloma — Cacophony (Nettwerk)
- Sean Henry — HEAD (Double Double Whammy)
- Seefeel — Everything Squared (Warp)
- Sex Week — Sex Week EP (Grand Jury Music)
- Steep Canyon Rangers — Live at Greenfield Lake (Yep Roc Records)
- Steve Wynn — Make It Right (Fire Records)
- Ty Segall — Love Rudiments (Drag City)
- Tycho — Infinite Health (Ninja Tune)
- Why Bonnie — Wish on the Bone (Fire Talk)
- Wunderhorse — Midas (Communion)
- Valley — Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden (Universal)
- Yannis & The Yaw — Lagos Paris London EP (Transgressive Records)