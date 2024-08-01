newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2024

Friday, August 2

  • Anberlin — Vega (Equal Vision Records)
  • Blood — Loving You Backwards (Ramp Local)
  • Brigitte Calls Me Baby — Future Is Our Way (ATO Records)
  • Cowboy Boy — Lipstick on a Pig (Get Better Records)
  • David Lynch and Chrystabell — Cellophane Memories (David Lynch Music Company)
  • Elijah Blake — elijah. (RKeyTek Music)
  • Ella Langley — hungover (SAWGOD Records/Columbia)
  • Footballhead — Before I Die EP (Tiny Engines)
  • Howard Jones — Live at the O2 (Cherry Red)
  • John Carter Cash — Pilgrimage to Rising Fawn (Avondale Records)
  • Kacey Musgraves — Deeper in the Well (UMG)
  • Khalid — Sincere (RCA Records)
  • Killer Mike — Songs for Sinners & Saints (VLNS/Loma Vista)
  • Los Lonely Boys — Resurrection (BMG)
  • Maren Morris — Intermission EP (Columbia Records)
  • Moses Sumney — Sophcore EP (Tuntum)
  • MOULD — MOULD EP (Nice Swan)
  • Nick Zanca — Hindsight (American Dreams Records)
  • Orville Peck — Stampede (Warner)
  • Personal Trainer — Still Willing (Bella Union)
  • Saleka — Lady Raven (Original Music From The Motion Picture Trap) (Columbia)
  • Simon Fisher Turner — Instability of the Signal (Mute)
  • Smashing Pumpkins — Aghori Mhori Mei (Thirty Tigers)
  • T. Graham Brown — Memphis to Muscle Shoals (Warner)
  • Teen Daze — Elegant Rhythms (PLANCHA)
  • Tones and I — Beautifully Ordinary (Bad Batch Records)
  • WHY? — The Well I Fell Into (Waterlines)
  • X — Smoke & Fiction (Fat Possum Records)

Friday, August 9

  • Amos Lee — Transmissions (Thirty Tigers)
  • Andy Wood — Charisma (Andy Wood Music)
  • Belong — Realistic IX (Kranky)
  • Big Sean — Better Me Than You (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Destroy Boys — Funeral Soundtrack #4 (Hopeless Records)
  • Four Year Strong — Analysis Paralysis (Pure Noise Records)
  • Fucked Up — Another Day (Fucked Up Records)
  • Futurebirds — Easy Company (MNRK Records)
  • Grace Bowers — Wine On Venus (Grace Bowers Music)
  • Hammerfall — Avenge the Fallen (Nuclear Blast)
  • J Balvin — Rayo (Sueños Globales)
  • King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Flight b741 (p(doom) records)
  • Larry June — Doing It For Me (The Freeminded Records/EMPIRE)
  • Little Big Town — Greatest Hits (Capitol Nashville)
  • Logic — Ultra 85 (BMG)
  • Louis Cole — nothing (Brainfeeder)
  • Mamaleek — Vida Blue (The Flenser)
  • Milo Binder — The Unspeakable Milo Binder (Heyday Again Records)
  • Milton Nascimento and Esperanza Spalding — Milton + esperanza (Concord Records)
  • Niki — Buzz (88rising)
  • Osees — SORCS 80 (Castle Face)
  • oso oso — life till bones (Yunahon Entertainment)
  • Peter Cat Recording Co. — BETA (Peter Cat Publishing)
  • Quivers — Oyster Cuts (Merge Records)
  • Rae Khalil — CRYBABY (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Ravyn Lenae — Bird’s Eye (Atlantic)
  • The Rosies — Vol. 3 EP (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus (KAB America)
  • Skylar Gudasz — Country (Perseids Records)
  • Torres and Fruit Bats — A Decoration EP (Merge)
  • Twin Atlantic — Meltdown (Staple Diet)
  • Various Artists — Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 1 Soundtrack (GabbaCaDabra)

Friday, August 16th

  • Amy Shark — Sunday Sadness (Sony)
  • Bay Ledges — Rivers (Nettwerk)
  • Beabadoobee — This Is How Tomorrow Moves (Dirty Hit)
  • Blind Pilot — In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain (ATO Records)
  • BOYNEXTDOOR — AND (KOZ Entertainment)
  • Charly Bliss — Forever (Lucky Number)
  • Chuck Johnson — Sun Glories (Western Vinyl)
  • Delicate Steve — Delicate Steve Sings (Anti)
  • Family Dinner — God Looks Out For Fools (Other People Records)
  • Foster the People — Paradise State of Mind (Atlantic)
  • GEL — Persona EP (Blue Grape Music)
  • Hamish Hawk — A Firmer Hand (So Recordings)
  • Horse Jumper of Love — Disaster Trick (Run For Cover Records)
  • K. Yoshimatsu — Fossil Cocoon: The Music of K. Yoshimatsu (Phantom Limb)
  • KATSEYE — SIS (Soft Is Strong) EP (HYBE)
  • Lauren Daigle — Sessions (Centricity Music)
  • Lesibu Grand — Triggered (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Morgan Wade — Obsessed (Ladylike Records)
  • Nikka Costa — Dirty Disco (Go Funk Yourself)
  • Palehound — Live at First Congregational Church (Polyvinyl)
  • Post Malone — F-1 Trillion (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
  • Ray Lamontagne — Long Way Home (Liula Records)
  • Rosie Lowe — Lover, Other (Blue Flowers Music)
  • The Script — Satellites (BMG)
  • Shelby Lynne — Consequences of the Crown (Monument Records)
  • Steve Forbert — Daylight Savings Time (Blue Rose Music)
  • Tama Gucci — Notes to Self (Sinderlyn)
  • Tinashe — Quantum Baby (Tinashe Music)
  • The Wiggles — Wiggle & Learn (KOCH IMPORTS)
  • Wishy — Triple Seven (Winspear)
  • Yours Truly — TOXIC (UNFD)

Friday, August 23

  • Atlas Genius — End of the Tunnel (Frogs Head Records)
  • Benny Trokan — Do You Still Think of Me (Wick Records)
  • Body Meat — Starchris (Partisan Records)
  • Bryce Dessner — Solos (Sony Classical)
  • Chime School — The Boy Who Ran the Paisley Hotel (Slumberland Records)
  • Confidence Man — Fabric Presents Confidence Man (Fabric)
  • Emmet Cohen — Vibe Provider (Mack Avenue)
  • Emma Russack — About the Girl (Dinosaur City Records)
  • Falcon Jane — Legacy (Darling Recordings)
  • Fontaines D.C. — Romance (32 County Love Train)
  • Fruition — How To Make Mistakes (Fruition)
  • The Georgia Thunderbolts — Rise Above It All (Mascot Label Group/Mascot Records)
  • Gillian Welch and David Rawlings — Woodland (Acony Records)
  • Gilligan Moss — Speaking Across Time (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Illuminati Hotties — Power (Snack Shack Tracks)
  • Heems — VEENA LP (Veena Sounds)
  • Joe P — Garden State Vampire (Atlantic)
  • Kato Hideki & Kramer — The Walk (Shimmy Disc)
  • Kenshi Yonezu — Lost Corner (Milan)
  • Kishi Bashi — Kantos (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Knife — Live Leather Hounds EP (Napalm Records)
  • Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind (This Is Hit)
  • Lisa Loeb & The Hollow Trees — That’s What It’s All About (The Hollow Trees Records)
  • Little Hag — Now That’s What I Call Little Hag (Bar None Records)
  • Luna Li — When a Thought Grows Wings (In Real Life Music)
  • Magdalena Bay — Imaginal Disk (Mom+Pop)
  • Maggie Antone — Rhinestoned (Love Big)
  • Mark Lanegan — Bubblegum XX (Beggars Banquet)
  • Mike Tramp — Songs of White Lion — Vol. II (Frontiers Records SRL)
  • Mura Masa — Curve 1 (Pond Recordings)
  • The National Parks — Wild Spirit (The National Parks)
  • Nervous Eaters — Rock n Roll Your Heart Away (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Nicole Miglis — Myopia (Sargent House)
  • Roe Kapara — Big Cigars and Satin Shorts EP (Epitaph)
  • Ruthie Foster — Mileage (Sun Label Group)
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Short n’ Sweet (Island Records)
  • The Softies — The Bed I Made (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Spirit of the Beehive — You’ll Have To Loose Something (Saddle Creek)
  • Stand Atlantic — Was Here (Hopeless Records)
  • Sofi Tukker — Bread (Sofi Tukker)
  • Thomas Rhett — About a Woman (Fifty-One/Forty-Nine Records)
  • Uniform — American Standard (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Warren Zeiders — Relapse (717 Entertainment)
  • Wayne Shorter — Celebration, Volume 1 (UMG)
  • White Hills — Beyond This Fiction (Heads on Fire Industries)

Friday, August 30

  • ASAP Rocky — Don’t Be Dumb (RCA)
  • AWOLNATION — The Phantom Five (Two Twenty Five Music)
  • Becca Stevens — Maple to Paper (GroundUP Music)
  • The Bug Club — On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System Worldwide (Sub Pop)
  • The Cactus Blossoms — Every Time I Think About You (Walkie Talkie Records)
  • Carlile — Human Human (Sooper Records)
  • Chick Corea — Trilogy (Chick Corea Productions)
  • Coco & Clair Clair — Girl (Nice Girl World)
  • David Kushner — The Dichotomy (Miserable Music Group)
  • Ellen Reid — Big Majestic (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Enumclaw — Home in Another Life (Drift Records)
  • Galliano — Halfway Somewhere (Brownswood Recordings)
  • George Winston — Eastern Montana (Valley Entertainment)
  • Jon Hopkins — Ritual (Domino)
  • Jónsi — First Light (Myndstream/Lakeshore Records)
  • Kerosene Kream — Buying Time EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Laurie Anderson — Amelia (Canal Street Communications)
  • Lia Kohl — Normal Sounds (American Dreams Records)
  • Los Bitchos — Talkie Talkie (City Slang)
  • Mint Field — Aprender a Ser (Felte)
  • Mondo Cozmo — It’s Principle! (Last Gang Records)
  • Muni Long — Revenge (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds — Wild God (Bad Seed Ltd)
  • Paris Paloma — Cacophony (Nettwerk)
  • Sean Henry — HEAD (Double Double Whammy)
  • Seefeel — Everything Squared (Warp)
  • Sex Week — Sex Week EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • Steep Canyon Rangers — Live at Greenfield Lake (Yep Roc Records)
  • Steve Wynn — Make It Right (Fire Records)
  • Ty Segall — Love Rudiments (Drag City)
  • Tycho — Infinite Health (Ninja Tune)
  • Why Bonnie — Wish on the Bone (Fire Talk)
  • Wunderhorse — Midas (Communion)
  • Valley — Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden (Universal)
  • Yannis & The Yaw — Lagos Paris London EP (Transgressive Records)
