Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet! Well, it finally happened. After a month’s worth of some of the weakest drops we’ve seen all year, things started to look up last week. But now we’re really and truly back with a full list of 10 fire drops from three of our favorite sneaker brands. Last week Adidas dominated our list for the first time this year — but if you’d hope that was pointing towards some sort of Adidas renaissance, keep hoping, because this week Nike has managed to scoop up eight of our ten picks. Turns out, Nike has been so quiet lately because the brand saved its bombs for the back-to-school season. What Nike is bringing to the table is straight-up impressive. This week includes three new Jordans, the return of the Kobe Gold Medal, and a new collaboration with Stüssy. We’ll let you take that in for a second. Elsewhere we’ve got New Balance with their latest Made in UK gem, and Adidas with a new colorway of the SL 72 RS Spark. It’s a great week for sneakerheads and a bad week for our wallets. Let’s dive in. Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” (Metallic Gold and Dark Obsidian) Price: $245 Kobe absolutely killed it at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, sinking 20 points with six assists in Team USA’s final matchup with Spain, forever solidifying the Kobe 4 Protro as a legendary piece of basketball footwear, and this particular colorway as one of the silhouette’s finest. Dubbed the Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal,” (but officially referred to as Metallic Gold and Dark Obsidian) this sneaker features a lightweight upper with a mix of shimmering gold panels over a grey base with navy and crimson red accents. In a change-up from the usual design, this sneaker features a “10” stamped at the heel, a reference to Kobe’s jersey number at the 2008 Olympic games. It’s a must-have for Kobe fans and a fitting release given the ongoing summer games in Paris. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro Metallic Gold and Dark Obsidian is out now for a retail price of $245. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 6 Pearl Price: $200 I consider gold on sneakers to come across as gaudy but the Women’s Air Jordan 6 Pearl uses just a touch, accenting this sneaker’s white suede upper resulting in a sneaker that comes across as incredibly elegant. In addition to the gold accents, the sneaker features pearl-adorned laces and a hint of Glacier Blue at the midsole, heel piece, and embroidered branding on the tongue.

I’m really digging this elevated take on the Jordan 6, a silhouette that isn’t exactly known for its simplicity. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 6 Pearl is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air 180 Summit White and Concord Price: $150

This year Nike decided to bring the Air 180 back and this week’s Summit White and Concord colorway is by far the silhouette’s best. This early ‘90s runner features 180-degree Air cushioning at the heel, a suede and mesh upper in snowy Summit White with rich royal accents at the collar and midsole. The sneaker’s signature cushioned heel has also been revamped, making it larger to help highlight what makes this sneaker special. The Nike Air 180 Summit White and Concord is set to drop on August 7th at 7:00 AM PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Brandied Apricot Price: $259.99 A new juicy colorway — can we call a colorway “juicy?” Oh well, we’re going with it — of the 991v2 is dropping this week courtesy of New Balance’s Made in UK premium line. The sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic and hairy suede overlays in a muted pink colorway.

In a minor change up from the original design, this sneaker ride atop full-length FuelCell cushioning and an ENCAP midsole for a lightweight step. The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Brandied Apricot is out now for a retail price of $259.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Nike Women’s Dunk Low Olive Aura and Oil Green Price: $135 This sneaker look straight out of the Jim Henson David Bowie-starring ‘80s flick, Labyrinth. Is that a dated reference, absolutely, but Labyrinth rocks so we’re not going to apologize for that. The Olive Aura and Oil Green Dunk sports a mossy boggy shaggy suede upper with a mix of earthy greens. They’re swamp shoes and we love them! The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Olive Aura and Oil Green is set to drop on August 7th at 7:00 AM PSt. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan Nigel 4RM Driveway Grey Price: $160 If you missed the Jordan Nigel 4RM Grandma’s Driveway drop a couple of weeks back, you have a chance to scoop up the Driveway Grey iteration of the sneaker this week. This sneaker features an alternate take on the AJ4 with a premium durable suede upper, a rubber caging system, Nike “Bike” branding at the heel, and embroidered details throughout.

The sneaker features an all-grey upper and comes equipped with cotton laces. It’s no easy feat to dare to change the Air Jordan 4, but BMX pro Nigel Sylvester has done it and it looks damn good. The Nike Air Jordan Nigel 4RM Driveway Grey is set to drop on August 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Stüssy x Nike LD-1000 Sanded Gold and Laser Fuchsia Price: $110 The Stüssy x Nike LD-1000 is getting a quick refresh for the back-to-school season. This sneaker is dripping in So-Cal vibes with a super lightweight open-mesh upper. Rounding out the design are suede panels, a thick embroidered Swoosh, thick waffle tread, and Stüssy branding at the back tab. The Stüssy x Nike LD-1000 Sanded Gold and Laser Fuchsia is set to drop on August 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Electric Phantom and Black Price: $165 Another dope sneaker that was dropped a few years back, the SB Dunk Low Pro Electric Phantom and Black is the best sneaker ever… to be inspired by a couch. Yes, a couch. That was Tinker Hatfield’s inspiration when he made this colorway in the late ‘80s. He saw a vintage couch in NYC that stuck in his mind and created this infamous Safari print.

The sneaker sports a durable suede upper with a mix of white, black, and electric blue. The sneaker was re-released in honor of the 2024 Olympics in a nod towards skateboarding hitting the world stage. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Electric Phantom and Black is set to drop on August 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas SL 72 RS Spark Price: $100 If you’ve been following the Adidas and Bella Hadid controversy, this is that silhouette! Released to coincide with the 2024 Paris Olympics, the SL72 made its debut at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. This runner sports a lightweight nylon upper with suede overlays, synthetic lining, and EVA midsole, and an extra grippy rubber outsole. The sneaker arrives in a broad range of colors, but the clear highlight is this Spark and Core Black design. The Adidas SL 72 RS Spark is set to drop on August 9th at 9:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Adidas website. Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Black and Gold Price: $180 Closing out this incredibly strong week is the Air Jordan 1 Black and Gold. This sneaker takes the Jordan 1 and dresses it in an elegant and elevated mix of black leather and features Metallic Gold accents. It straight up looks like a trophy, so coping one will have you feeling like you won the week.