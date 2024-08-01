SNX DLX: This Week’s Best Sneaker Drops, Including The Jordan 6 Olympics & ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Themed Adidas

Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week we predicted that the month-long sneaker drought would finally come to an end, and look what we have here, a list of eight strong drops. In a surprising turn this is the first week of 2024 that hasn’t been entirely dominated by Nike. So which brand is the MVP this week? I’ll give you a second to guess.
Okay, times up, it’s Adidas. Yes, Adidas, a brand that rarely has more than entries in SNX per week. This week the brand is dropping five notable sneakers, and while yes, two of those are Marvel movie tie-ins so they only appeal to a niche crowd, two of the others are a collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God, and the other is a classic silhouette updated for the skate crowd.
As impressed by Adidas as we are this week, that doesn’t mean the brand is dropping our favorite of the week. We’ve got a lot to get to so let’s just dive in!
New Balance Made in UK 1500 Rainforest
Price: $239.99
New Balance’s Made in UK line is returning with straight fire with this Rainforest 1500 colorway. The sneaker features late ‘80s design details, a mesh upper, luxurious hairy suede panels, and synthetic details. The sneaker is outfitted with an ENCAP midsole and embroidered Made in England branding on the tongue.
I love how the forest green upper works in contrast with the white details at the midsole and the off-white creamy heel piece. A testament to New Balance’s skill at elegant design.
The New Balance Made in UK 1500 Rainforest is out now for a retail price of $239.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance.
Adidas Fear of God Athletics Basketball
Price: $250
Jerry Lorenzo’s fourth (and final if rumors are to be believed, though Lorenzo has pushed back on this) Fear of God Athletics drop is here, and it looks great! Dubbed simply the “Basketball,” this sneaker features a knit upper, a neoprene collar, TPU overlays, a comfort-focused Lightstrike midsole, and bungee tech at the heel for a locked-in fit.
The sneaker sits on a milky translucent rubber outsole with Fear of God bar branding at the back heel. Here is to hoping the rumors are false and this collaboration isn’t coming to an end because this looks great!
The Adidas Fear of God Athletics Basketball is out now for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Fear of God Athletics Los Angeles
Price: $170
If you’re not feeling the mid-top cut of the Fear of God Athletics Basketball but love the design aesthetic, then the Los Angeles is for you. This sneaker is a reimagining of Adidas forgotten L.A. trainer and features a suede and ripstop upper with a padded tongue, lace toggle, and Fear of God black bar branding at the heel.
The Adidas Fear of God Athletics Los Angeles is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
Nike Air Jordan 3 Wings
Price: $270
Made in celebration of the global scholarship program, the Jordan Brand Wings Initiative, this Jordan 3 features a leather upper with floral details, an elephant print mudguard, a Fire Red sock liner, and a soft pink outsole. The most radical change to the base design comes via the translucent heel piece with a watercolor rose design peaking through.
This will probably go down as the prettiest Jordan 3 colorway of all time. That’s a weird thing to say about a shoe, but I mean, come on, look at it!
The Nike Air Jordan 3 Wings is out now for a retail price of $270. Pick up a pair at Nike or your favorite aftermarket site.
Adidas Puig Samba Cloud White
Price: $100
French pro skater Lucas Puig is putting his spin on the Samba silhouette this week. The sneaker features a leather and textile upper with textile lining, reinforced T-Toe overlay, and a molded tongue.
The sneaker features a classy black-and-white colorway and rides above a semi-translucent sole with a cushioned EVA midsole. That molded midsole changes the overlay design and feel of the sneaker, and its a welcome one because as great as the Samba looks, the OG is not the most comfortable sneaker.
The Adidas Puig Samba is set to drop on August 2nd at 12:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Adidas Rivalry 86 Marvel (Wolverine)
Price: $110
Dropping in celebration of the new Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine movie, this take on the ’86 Rivalry silhouette seeks to recreate Wolverine’s 90s X-Men costume. The same costume that is making grown Gen-X’s in theaters across the country weep tears of joy.
The sneaker features a leather upper with synthetic details, an X-Men logo at the tongue, and three stripes that reference Wolverine’s adamantium claws. It’s not my favorite design to come out of Adidas this week, but it’s definitely going to be a favorite of many.
The Adidas Rivalry 86 Marvel (Wolverine) is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Rivalry Low Marvel (Deadpool)
Price: $110
Deadpool is also getting his own sneaker this week as well. Designed on the stock Rivalry Low silhouette, this sneaker features a leather upper with textile lining in a red and black upper with a speckled midsole and a pouch at the laces for drugs, I mean, to reference Deadpool’s costume.
Let’s be real though, people are going to use that pouch for drugs.
The Adidas Rivalry Low Marvel (Deadpool) is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Nike Air Jordan 6 White and Midnight Navy (Olympics)
Price: $200
Nike is closing out the week strong by bringing back the Jordan 6 White and Midnight Navy — aka the Jordan 6 Olympics —for the first time since 2012. As you might imagine, this is our favorite drop of the week despite Nike’s weak showing.
This sneaker was first released for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and sports a leather upper with an icy outsole, and a simple red, white, and blue colorway. It’s a classic, one of the all-time great Jordan 6 colorways, so good luck trying to cop a pair of these because we’re sure its on everyone’s radar right now.
The Nike Air Jordan 6 White and Midnight Navy is set to drop on August 3rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
