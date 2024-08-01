SNX DLX: This Week’s Best Sneaker Drops, Including The Jordan 6 Olympics & ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Themed Adidas

Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Last week we predicted that the month-long sneaker drought would finally come to an end, and look what we have here, a list of eight strong drops. In a surprising turn this is the first week of 2024 that hasn’t been entirely dominated by Nike. So which brand is the MVP this week? I’ll give you a second to guess.

Okay, times up, it’s Adidas. Yes, Adidas, a brand that rarely has more than entries in SNX per week. This week the brand is dropping five notable sneakers, and while yes, two of those are Marvel movie tie-ins so they only appeal to a niche crowd, two of the others are a collaboration with Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God, and the other is a classic silhouette updated for the skate crowd.

As impressed by Adidas as we are this week, that doesn’t mean the brand is dropping our favorite of the week. We’ve got a lot to get to so let’s just dive in!

New Balance Made in UK 1500 Rainforest

Price: $239.99

New Balance’s Made in UK line is returning with straight fire with this Rainforest 1500 colorway. The sneaker features late ‘80s design details, a mesh upper, luxurious hairy suede panels, and synthetic details. The sneaker is outfitted with an ENCAP midsole and embroidered Made in England branding on the tongue.

I love how the forest green upper works in contrast with the white details at the midsole and the off-white creamy heel piece. A testament to New Balance’s skill at elegant design.

The New Balance Made in UK 1500 Rainforest is out now for a retail price of $239.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance.

Adidas Fear of God Athletics Basketball

Price: $250

Jerry Lorenzo’s fourth (and final if rumors are to be believed, though Lorenzo has pushed back on this) Fear of God Athletics drop is here, and it looks great! Dubbed simply the “Basketball,” this sneaker features a knit upper, a neoprene collar, TPU overlays, a comfort-focused Lightstrike midsole, and bungee tech at the heel for a locked-in fit.