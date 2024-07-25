Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet.

After a brief bright spot last week, we’re back in the doldrums of this summer slump that has plagued us since the month started. But we’re almost out of it, we promise. We’ve looked ahead at the big brand’s sneaker release calendars and it looks like this low point in the sneaker year will end next week. We’re just going to call it right now — expect a full list of 10 come next week.

So what are we getting this week? Absolutely NOTHING. We’re kidding, there are still some notable drops arriving this week, including Nigel Sylvester’s latest Jordan 4 collaboration, a fancy elevated made in Italy Adidas Samba, and the Nike Air Jordan 4 Wet Cement.

It’s another short but strong list, so without further ado, let’s dive in to the best sneakers of the week.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM SP ‘Grandma’s Driveway’

Price: $150

Pro BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester has joined forces with Nike once again for a new take on the Jordan 4 that celebrates the location of where Sylvester cut his BMX-teeth — his grandmother’s driveway.

Named, fittingly, “Grandma’s Driveway,” this Jordan 4 features an altered design from the OG. The upper is made from premium durable suede encased in a rubber caging system, with classic cotton laces and embroidered details throughout. The ‘Nike Air,’ branding at the heel has also been replaced with the word “Bike” above a swoosh.

There are enough alterations here that it looks like an entirely new silhouette! The sneaker drops in a rich forest green colorway, dubbed “Fence Green,” in reference to the green fence that ran parallel to Sylvester’s grandmother’s driveway. A “Driveway Grey,” colorway is scheduled to drop in the near future.