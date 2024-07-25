Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet.
After a brief bright spot last week, we’re back in the doldrums of this summer slump that has plagued us since the month started. But we’re almost out of it, we promise. We’ve looked ahead at the big brand’s sneaker release calendars and it looks like this low point in the sneaker year will end next week. We’re just going to call it right now — expect a full list of 10 come next week.
So what are we getting this week? Absolutely NOTHING. We’re kidding, there are still some notable drops arriving this week, including Nigel Sylvester’s latest Jordan 4 collaboration, a fancy elevated made in Italy Adidas Samba, and the Nike Air Jordan 4 Wet Cement.
It’s another short but strong list, so without further ado, let’s dive in to the best sneakers of the week.
Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM SP ‘Grandma’s Driveway’
Price: $150
Pro BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester has joined forces with Nike once again for a new take on the Jordan 4 that celebrates the location of where Sylvester cut his BMX-teeth — his grandmother’s driveway.
Named, fittingly, “Grandma’s Driveway,” this Jordan 4 features an altered design from the OG. The upper is made from premium durable suede encased in a rubber caging system, with classic cotton laces and embroidered details throughout. The ‘Nike Air,’ branding at the heel has also been replaced with the word “Bike” above a swoosh.
There are enough alterations here that it looks like an entirely new silhouette! The sneaker drops in a rich forest green colorway, dubbed “Fence Green,” in reference to the green fence that ran parallel to Sylvester’s grandmother’s driveway. A “Driveway Grey,” colorway is scheduled to drop in the near future.
It’s a dope design and a clear sign that Nike needs to collaborate with more BMXers to provide a fresh spin on its classic silhouettes.
The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM SP ‘Grandma’s Driveway,’ is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Nike or your favorite aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
New Balance 1906A Silver Metallic
Price: $169.99
It’s not one of New Balance’s premium Made in USA releases, but there is still a lot to like in this week’s Silver Metallic 1906A. The sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays, an ABZORB SBS heel cushion, an ACTEVA LITE midsole, and inner tech that is designed to bring shock absorption and arch support to your step.
The colorway combines earthy rock tones and silver and gold metallic elements that make it simultaneously low-key and eye-catching. This sneaker is going to make a great beater pair for you to get things done in.
The New Balance 1906A Silver Metallic is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Adidas Samba Made in Italy
Price: $350
Adidas’ roster of classic silhouettes is unparalleled, so anytime the brand wants to elevate one of those legendary silhouettes with premium construction, we’re here for it!
This Samba takes the classic silhouette and outfits it in shiny hand-polished Italian cow leather with hand-painted finishes and a classic black colorway with contrasting white stripes. It’s part classic soccer sneaker, part dress shoe.
The Adidas Samba Made In Italy is set to drop on July 25th at 7:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $350. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.
Nike Field General ’82 SP White and Black
Price: $100
2024 is the year of the Field General! This classic ‘80s football classic is fully back, we’ve seen multiple new drops, a high-profile collaboration with UnionLA, and now a classic white and black colorway.
This Field General sports a smooth leather upper with perforated details at the mid-panel, a thick-tread waffle, and a brown gum sole. This drop isn’t break-the-internet levels of exciting, but it would make a solid addition to your sneaker rotation.
The Nike Field General ’82 SP White and Black is set to drop on July 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Jordan 4 SE Wet Cement
Price: $225
Sometimes, I can’t help but laugh at Nike’s colorway concepts. Let’s be real, this is an all gray Jordan 4, it looks great because gray is a classic sneaker color, all-over colors generally look interesting, and its a Jordan 4. For those three reasons alone, people are going to want to pick up this sneaker. But take a read at how Nike describes this shoe on its website:
“This ‘Wet Cement’ edition of the AJ4 draws inspiration from the cobblestone streets of Paris, evoking their rustic yet sophisticated aesthetic.”
Sure Nike. Whatever you say. The Wet Cement features a nubuck leather and suede upper in gray scale. It doesn’t make me think of Paris, but still, I love it.
The Nike Air Jordan 4 SE Wet Cement is set to drop on July 27th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
