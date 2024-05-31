Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. A lot of names come to mind when you think about music artist sneaker collaborations. Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator, Rihanna, J Balvin, maybe you’re still riding for Kanye, or stanning for arguably the most hyped right now, Travis Scott. That short group has given us a lot of great footwear, but Action Bronson is dunking on all of them.
With just a handful of New Balance collaborations, Action Bronson is batting 1000. You can’t say the same of Travis Scott, plus Scott has a pretty powerful handicap in that he almost exclusively revamps Jordans, meaning he could do the bare minimum and still have a hit on his hands. This is all to say that this week’s new Action Bronson New Balance drop has us pretty hyped.
If you’re not a New Balance fan, don’t worry, this week also brings plenty of Jordans, as well as a new Zoom Vomero colorway, new Air Maxes, and new Dunks. Plenty of legendary Nike silhouettes to go around.
Here are the best sneakers of the week.
Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Latte
Price: $180
A Jordan 1 that takes its inspiration from the colors of a latte? Sure, why the hell not. As we said in this piece’s intro, it doesn’t take a lot to make a Jordan desirable, slap a good combination of colors together, and bam, mission accomplished.
This Jordan 1 sports a smooth white leather upper with black and milky beige overlays. To drive the coffee inspiration home, the insoles feature graphics inspired by the artisan foam patterns that your favorite barista makes on your coffee.
The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Latte is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
New Balance Made in USA 993 Sea Salt with Black
Price: $219.99
Can’t decide between the New Balance 991 and 992? It’s simple, just get the 993, which is a perfect fusion of details from both silhouettes. The 993 features a mesh upper with nubuck overlays in a mix of white, off-white, and black colors, which create an eye-catching contrast throughout the design.
The sneaker rides on an ABZORB midsole and ACTEVA cushioning for a mix of flexible support and cushioning. For good measure, reflective accents adorn the sneaker for added nighttime visibility, though the design needs no help to draw eyes.
The New Balance Made in USA 993 Sea Salt with Black is set to drop on May 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Camo and Light Lemon Twist
Price: $160
The Air Max 1 is going camo! Featuring design details from the ’86 model, this sneaker sports a breathable mesh upper with canvas overlays and an all-over
traditional green and brown camo colorway. For a slight splash of color, the Swoosh is rendered in a pale shade of lime green.
The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Camo and Light Lemon Twist is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Dunk Low Medium Curry
Price: $125
Elegant, bright, and fit for summer, the Dunk Low Medium Curry is a simple design, but it helps to highlight the strength of the Dunk silhouette. The sneaker features a low-top build with a bright white leather upper and curry-colored overlays.
Rounding out the design is a creamy off-white Swoosh. Not only is the design a testament to the shape of the Dunk, but it’s also a showcase of the power of a simple three-color palette.
The Nike Dunk Low Medium Curry is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Air Foamposite One Light Orewood Brown and Black
Price: $240
If you’re tired of the classics, you’ll be happy to know that the Air Foamposite One is getting a brand-new colorway. Sure, the sneaker silhouette is 27 years old, but it still looks more futuristic than most of Nike’s designs.
The Foamposite sports a molded upper with a smooth design, a mix of Light Orewood Brown and Team Gold colors, and a cloudy semi-translucent outsole. The lacing system and tongue-in-black give a nice element of contrast that breaks up the design and emphasizes the sneaker’s shape.
The Nike Air Foamposite One Light Orewood Brown and Black is set to drop on May 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Racer Blue
Price: $160
So far this year the Vomero has been given a lot of drops, but they’ve almost all been exclusively women’s sizes, so if you have big feet you’ve probably been feeling a bit left out. Luckily, a new Vomero 5 is dropping in a full-size run this week!
Featuring a Racer Blue colorway, this Zoom Vomero 5 is as sleek as a race car and features all of the tech that makes the shoe so beloved, including the full-length Zoom Air cushioning, and CushIon and Duralon tech.
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Racer Blue is set to drop on May 31st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Silver
Price: $140
Made in collaboration with Nike’s high-end CO.JP label, the Jordan 1 Silver was first released in 2001, hit a re-release in 2020, and has returned for a third drop in 2024. At first glance it looks like your typical Jordan 1, but keen eyes will catch the premium leather build, jeweled Wings logo, and Metallic silver sheen.
Simply put, it’s an elevated Jordan 1. A true gem for AJ-1 heads.
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Silver is set to drop on June 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R Rosewater
Price: N/A
Here it is, our pick for the best release of the week. The Rosewater is the third sneaker in the Action Bronson New Balance collaboration and utilizes the
1906R silhouette, and features a loud and brash multi-tone colorway under a translucent mesh shroud. The color combo harkens back to Bronson’s first NB collab, the 990v6 Baklava.
The Rosewater is the first of three colorways planned for the 1906R. Soon to follow are the Medusa Azul and Scorpius colorways, which Bronson has been teasing on his Instagram for weeks now. What we love most about this sneaker is the way it captures Action Bronson’s personality perfectly. That’s the sign of a great collaboration.
The Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R Rosewater is set to drop on June 1st for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair at Bronson’s Specializinginlife website or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
