Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. A lot of names come to mind when you think about music artist sneaker collaborations. Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator, Rihanna, J Balvin, maybe you’re still riding for Kanye, or stanning for arguably the most hyped right now, Travis Scott. That short group has given us a lot of great footwear, but Action Bronson is dunking on all of them.

With just a handful of New Balance collaborations, Action Bronson is batting 1000. You can’t say the same of Travis Scott, plus Scott has a pretty powerful handicap in that he almost exclusively revamps Jordans, meaning he could do the bare minimum and still have a hit on his hands. This is all to say that this week’s new Action Bronson New Balance drop has us pretty hyped.

If you’re not a New Balance fan, don’t worry, this week also brings plenty of Jordans, as well as a new Zoom Vomero colorway, new Air Maxes, and new Dunks. Plenty of legendary Nike silhouettes to go around.

Here are the best sneakers of the week.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Latte

Price: $180

A Jordan 1 that takes its inspiration from the colors of a latte? Sure, why the hell not. As we said in this piece’s intro, it doesn’t take a lot to make a Jordan desirable, slap a good combination of colors together, and bam, mission accomplished.

This Jordan 1 sports a smooth white leather upper with black and milky beige overlays. To drive the coffee inspiration home, the insoles feature graphics inspired by the artisan foam patterns that your favorite barista makes on your coffee.

The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 1 Latte is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance Made in USA 993 Sea Salt with Black

Price: $219.99

Can’t decide between the New Balance 991 and 992? It’s simple, just get the 993, which is a perfect fusion of details from both silhouettes. The 993 features a mesh upper with nubuck overlays in a mix of white, off-white, and black colors, which create an eye-catching contrast throughout the design.