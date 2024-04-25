Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week we’ve got a lot of variety! Jordans, NB 1000s, and Kawhi, PUMA — there is a little bit of something for everyone. Unless you’re an Adidas fan in which case… well, sorry, maybe next week. We’re going to go ahead and say this week’s heavy hitter is a three-way tie, which has never happened in SNX history! That tie is between the women’s exclusive Jordan 3 Georgia Peach (no surprises there, a Jordan at the top spot), the New Balance Kawhi IV (a b-ball signature that isn’t made by Nike? What are the odds!), and the Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone, which Rihanna has graciously sized for men, women, children and toddlers. Even as a sneakerhead, I’ll never understand shelling out big bucks for children’s shoes, but hey, who knows, when I have kids of my own I might want them to be dripped out too. We’ve got a lot of great sneakers to talk about so let’s just jump right into it! Nike Women’s Jordan 3 Georgia Peach Price: $200 Peach season has come early via Nike’s women’s exclusive Jordan 3 Georgia Peach. The sneaker sports a smoothed-out white leather upper with cement gray elephant print mudguards and hints of Cosmic Clay at the eyelets, heel piece, and on the embroidered swoosh branding. We would’ve liked to see this one in a full-size run, but we’ll take what we can get! If you can fit into a Men’s 10.5, you can squeeze into these comfortably. The Nike Women’s Jordan 3 Georgia Peach is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic Price: $149.99 Over the last two weeks, Joe Freshgoods has reintroduced the New Balance 1000 into rotation, and we thank him for that! Though it’s not a JF design, we’re happy to see New Balance giving this reintroduced classic some love by dropping a brand-new colorway.

The sneaker sports a black mesh underlay with metallic silver synthetic overlays over a sculpted ABZORB midsole with reflective details throughout. We’re counting down the days until we get a Teddy Santis spin on the sneaker. The New Balance 1000 Silver Metallic is out now for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance Kawhi IV White Price: $159.99 Kawhi Leonard’s signature NB sneaker is back! For me, the IV is the best in the Kawhi lineage (my favorite Jordan is also the IV, I guess I have a thing for IVs) and this new rendition with its white, red, and black colorway can’t help but make me think of a certain famous Jordan colorway. I’m sure that wasn’t New Balance’s intention, but as a Jordan head, I can’t help myself from noticing these things. The sneaker features a distinct low-rise silhouette with a lightweight mesh upper, an exposed carbon fiber plate designed for energy return, and a dual-density FuelCell midsole. The New Balance Kawhi IV White is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Dunk Low Veneer Price: $115 Nike has been going hard on the Dunks this year and we assumed we were going to be getting some re-releases of beloved colorways, but if you told me one of those colorways would be the Veneer, I wouldn’t have believed it! First released in 2001 before going on a 19-year break and re-emerging in 2020, the Veneer is back after just a four-year break.

The sneaker sports an all-suede upper with a mix of dusty forest green and brown with loud purple accents at the outsole, laces, and branding. It’s the sort of colorway that demands to be seen, and given its legendary status, sneakerheads on the streets are bound to notice your exquisite taste. To normal eyes though, this sneaker probably looks insane. The Nike Dunk Low Veneer is set to drop on April 25th for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Price: $140 Last year’s Fenty x PUMA collaboration, the Avanti, was one of our favorite releases of the year. And as much as we love new silhouettes, we couldn’t help but miss Rihanna and PUMA’s first sneaker, the Creeper, which thankfully returns this week in three brand-new colorways. Dubbed the “Phatty Earth Tone” collection, the updated Creeper is made from luxe nubuck in a collection of earth-toned (hence the name) monochromatic colorways that can’t help but remind us of the golden days of Yeezys. Gold foil branding adorns each colorway. The entire collection is available in a full-size run, as is always the case with Rihanna, she’s making products for everyone. That’s part of why we love her. The Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at PUMA. Nike ISPA Link Axis Multi-Color Price: $300 If looking at all the sneakers dropping this week has you wondering, “where is all the weird stuff?” Nike has got you with its ISPA Link Axis. This weird alien shoe has sustainability in mind, being made with recycled parts, few materials, and absolutely zero glue. Although this shoe relies on recycled parts, Nike still decided to emphasize the feel, creating a responsive and bouncy outsole that gives you the sort of energy return and feel of your typical Nike Airbag.

The brand suggests that once you’re done with the sneakers, you can simply drop them off at a participating Nike store so they can continue the renewable project. The design makes sustainability in footwear a statement, and for that, we can’t help but like this admittedly very weird shoe. The Nike ISPA Link Axis Multi-Color is set to drop on April 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. MSFTSrep x New Balance 0.01 Price: $109.99 For a second we forgot that Jaden Smith has been riding with New Balance since before the rest of the sneaker world got behind the brand. Now the original NB-head is back with a brand-new silhouette. The 0.01 (such a Jaden title) sports a low-top design with an oversized midsole and outsole, with proportions inspired by the Fibonacci Sequence. The 0.01 sports a synthetic upper, a classic black and white colorway, and branding from MSFTrep, Jaden’s new clothing line. The MSFTSrep x New Balance 0.01 is set to drop on April 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up at New Balance. Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red Price: $180 If you’re not feeling the early summer vibes of the Jordan 3 Georgia Peach and want something a bit more classic, closing out the week we’ve got the Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red. The sneaker is your classic AJ1, leather build, high-top design, and simple two-color combination. The red here leans more toward warm burgundy tones contrasted nicely with a bright white leather upper.